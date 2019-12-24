GOP slams Democrats' delay on sending impeachment articles to Senate

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," December 23, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

Jesse Waters, co-host: Hello everybody, I'm Jesse Waters, along with Emily Compagno, Capri Cafaro, Dana Perino, and Tom Shillue. It's 5 o'clock in New York City, and this is "The Five."

Trump impeachment insanity now turning into a stalemate on Capitol Hill. The president blasting Nancy Pelosi over the weekend for the Democrats impeachment delay.

[BEGIN VIDEO CLIP]

President Donald Trump: Crazy Nancy. She's crazy. No, no. So, now she says, you know, she has no case. She has no case. So, let's not submit it. That's good, right? That's good. But you know what's so unfair? It's so unfair. She has no case. Did they look bad? They got up the same thing. The Constitution. They are violating the Constitution. Totally.

[END VIDEO CLIP]

Jesse Waters: Nancy Pelosi is responding by attacking Trump and saying the House isn't going to move forward anytime soon. And crying Chuck Schumer claims that unless Republicans give in to his demands, then the entire thing is a sham. The GOP returning fire by calling out Pelosi's shenanigans.

[BEGIN VIDEO CLIP]

Mitch McConnell: And it seems to me a rather absurd position to say after you've impeached the president, you won't send the papers over to the Senate.

Male Speaker 1 This is a sign of weakness. This is a sign she understands just how weak these articles are.

Lindsey Graham: Impeachment is a dead cat. Stop playing with it. Bury it. It's going nowhere. Quit violating the constitution.

[END VIDEO CLIP]

Jesse Waters: And to top things off, Democrats are considering impeachment 2.0. A court filing revealing the possibility that President Trump could be impeached again, amid a fight over testimony from former White House counsel Don McGahn. I like the dead cat analogy. I thought that was pretty good.

Dana Perino, co-host: Nobody wants to play with a dead cat. Nobody wants to have a dead cat.

Jesse Waters: No. Well, maybe you don't like cats. You only like dogs.

Dana Perino: I like cats. My sister has four rescue cats. Hi, Angie, Torah, all of the other ones. Chewy and all that. Impeachment went so well for them the first time that by planning to do it again and telegraphing that you're going to do it, get over Don McGahn's testimony? That seems a little far-fetched. Yeah. This reminds me of the government shutdown. Do you remember that there was a government shutdown last year?

[CROSSTALK]

Jesse Waters: We call it the Democrats shutdown.

Dana Perino: No, it's the Schumer shut down. Remember? The Schumer shut down. But the Democrats went into that thinking that they were -- had the upper hand now. Now, the president didn't get his while money, but the Democrats ended up having to cave pretty much. So, I think that impeachment feels the same. But there's something that happened that is not getting a lot of attention, I think it's because of all the other activity and it's the holidays. But Doug Jones, who is the Democrat from Alabama, is a senator who's basically said he's not for this impeachment thing. I think that is as big as Jeff Van Drew switching parties from Democrat to Republican on the House side, because it matters a lot. And I think maybe that is because, again, we're all so busy. A lot of Democrats think that other Democrats are in trouble -- Republicans are in trouble, like Cory Gardner of Colorado or Susan Collins of Maine, that they're actually going to have trouble getting reelected. But Doug Jones saying he's not for impeachment, I think shows that he knows it's not meritorious and he's definitely not going to vote for it.

Jesse Waters: Shillue do you agree?

Tom Shillue, guest co-host: Yes, but no big headlines on Doug Jones. Just like, you know, the switching parties wasn't that big of a story in the mainstream media. What was the big story? Somebody at Christianity Today wrote an article against Trump, so that makes the headline. So, on that side, if you can find anybody at all. And they tried to make it seem like it's this big movement, evangelical support is crumbling.

Jesse Waters: Right, and we're going to talk about that in a second. Capri?

Capri Cafaro, guest co-host: Yes Jesse?

Jesse Waters: I have not been able to understand the strategy behind holding these articles back. We've tried to ask Juan, now let's give you a shot.

Capri Cafaro: Peer into my Pelosi crystal ball.

Jesse Waters: Why is this such a good move for the Democrats to do? I don't get it.

Capri Cafaro: I mean, I think, and we've heard them saying, well, she's trying to get the upper hand because obviously she doesn't have any director jurisdiction over what's happening. Here's what I think the strategy actually is, although I think no one will ever say it. And certainly, you know, Speaker Pelosi will never actually lead with this. But I think it's because there is a lot of apprehension about impeachment and, you know, its public acceptance. And I think what's happening here is, okay, they were able to satiate the base by actually doing some kind of vote on impeachment in the House. But they know there's going to be acquittal in the Senate. So, they have to slow down the train to essentially, you know, play both ends to say, well, look, you know, the Senate wasn't going to be fair, so we weren't going to let this go forward because, you know, this is going to be rigged --

Jesse Waters: So, they're still acting tough for their base. That's what this is about?

I still think they're still acting tough with their base. But I think they also do not want to be hamstrung with an actual acquittal because --

Jesse Waters: Well, there's going to be an acquittal.

Capri Cafaro: Which is why I think they're trying to --

Jesse Waters: So, they just want the impeachment without the acquittal.

Dana Perino: They just want a hung jury.

Capri Cafaro: Exactly. That's my theory. I'm not saying it's a good one, but that's what I think is happening.

Jesse Waters: I think you might be right about that? What do you think?

Emily Compagno, guest co-host: Well, the problem with that, and not with your theory, but the problem with the strategy is the fact that the base didn't need anything additional. All this is is causing those votes that actually do matter more for retaining any support for the Democratic Party, which is those Independents, are the ones that are so exhausted by this and are showing their fatigue and are not supporting this. So, it's like an unnecessary rally. And the other problem is, it belies the entire point of this, which is that it's gamesmanship. It never had anything to do with substance. Otherwise, there would be more of a commitment to evidence. There wouldn't be the hurry up and then slow down that there is now. You know, in law we have consumer confusion and this is like citizen confusion. No one understands this strategy. And during this break -- by the way, this isn't just an average break. This is a holiday break where people are reconnecting with their families. They're restoring from their everyday crazy lives. So, to me, on the other end of this, when Congress reconvenes, there will be an added exhaustion and fatigue and that kind of momentum coming into the new year. Everyone will be extra sick of this. Like, this again? No way.

Jesse Waters: All right. Also, media is now smearing evangelicals for refusing to back impeachment. It comes as Christianity Today caused a stir after publishing an editorial calling for Trump's removal from office. Take a look.

[BEGIN VIDEO CLIP]

Female Speaker: Evangelical Christians, they're giving their full loyalty to the president and not to God. They're not questioning Trump.

Male Speaker: The reason they're so offended is, it's exposing all of them that they would take this shameless con man over the principles that they're preaching in the holy season as we celebrate Jesus. They would sell Jesus out if they felt they could get something from it.

[END VIDEO CLIP]

[CROSSTALK]

Dana Perino: So, the dismay that Democrats have about evangelicals and Trump is not new. This has been going on since the very beginning. Like, how dare you? How could you? This, remembe,r going back to Access Hollywood tape, and on and on. And, like, for me, my faith is actually very personal. I don't like to mix it in with politics. I'm not part of the evangelical movement, born Lutheran, baptized Lutheran, but I understand and respect evangelical positions. I also think that if somebody wants to write an editorial in Christianity Today, so be it. Let them. Everybody has an opportunity to give their opinion, we're blessed that we have this opportunity here, we get to do it on television. But it shouldn't be that big a deal.

Tom Shillue: I think you see, also, the timing of it. You saw The New York Times op-ed by those Republicans, or former Republicans. They know they're trying to take out some of these Republicans in the Senate and they need an all out pressure campaign against Republicans to guilt them and to shame them into supporting this president, as the stakes are so high with impeachment.

Capri Cafaro: You -- look, elected officials are going to listen to the people they work for, and that is the voters at home, not necessarily The New York Times or any other media outlet that's going to try to shame them. I mean, look, there's always been this disconnect between President Trump and his personal, you know, lifestyle or however you want to say being married a number of times and that sort of thing, and that being incongruous with, quote, unquote, "evangelical values." The reality is he has governed very strongly for that group of individuals when it comes to appointing judges in a number of executive orders. And that's what they're looking at, not necessarily his personal conduct.

Jesse Waters: That is true. He's delivering.

Dana Perino: It's a great point. I think it's dangerous to start attacking hypocrisy in mainstream media or media in general. That turns people off. That's very personal to them. And I think that what matters -- you know, people can have a distaste, but what matters is what happens at the ballot box, and that kind of -- the turnover of the circuits and the judge placements and pushing those through that speaks louder than anything else.

Jesse Waters: Tom Shillue, take us home, my friend.

Tom Shillue: Well, Dana, you're right. It's -- anyone can write an editorial. The thing is, this is one guy, Mark Galli. I watched him on the Sunday shows because, of course, he had a huge open forum and they tried to make it seem like this was a national movement. Really, it's just this one guy and maybe the owner, Dalrymple, of Christianity Today. The thing you look at, though, is the fact that the media treated this it was like some kind of watershed, when it wasn't. They really just -- the follow up article is very interesting, because they just want to, they said, plant a flag. They don't like the fact that the evangelical movement is so tied to Trump. It's hurting them with recruitment with certain groups and they will admit that. So, it's not about impeachment, of which they are very inarticulate.

Dana Perino: And what are they offering? Like, what is the alternative? Their alternative is everything that evangelicals are not for. [CROSSTALK] certainly the alternative on the policies.

Tom Shillue: Did you hear what Mark Galli said on CBS? He said, "I'm not political. I leave that up to you." So, he punted on that.

Jesse Waters: And according to the Trump campaign, they're probably going to turn out more Evangelicals than they did this 2016.

Capri Cafaro: Oh, yeah, probably, yeah.

Jesse Watters: Quick programming note here. Don't miss our Christmas Eve and Christmas Day specials with our biggest secret Santa gift exchange yet, and much, much more. Find out what happens when Emily and I cut down a Christmas tree. Next up, Elizabeth Warren exposed as a giant hypocrite after her attack on Mayor Pete's wine cave fund raisers. [COMMERCIAL BREAK]

Dana Perino: It was a Democratic debate moment that put wine caves, believe it or not, on the map. [BEGIN VIDEO CLIP]

Elizabeth Warren: The mayor just recently had a fundraiser that was held in a wine cave full of crystals and served $900 a bottle wine. Billionaires in wine caves should not pick the next President of the United States.

Pete Buttigieg: I am literally the only person on this stage who's not a millionaire or a billionaire. So if –

[Cheers & Applause]

This is important. This is the problem with issuing purity tests you cannot yourself pass.

[END VIDEO CLIP]

Dana Perino: After calling out Mayor Pete Buttigieg for hosting a ritzy wine bar fundraiser, Elizabeth Warren is being called a hypocrite because back in 2018, Warren hosted a $2700-per-person vino-filled fundraiser where guests were given a souvenir bottle of wine. Plus, behind the scenes, former President Obama is reported by telling donors not to back -- it says, "Back worn." He's basically saying, "Yeah, she's fine, she's good, right? She's a politician. She over-promises, but she'll be good." But he hasn't said the same about Joe Biden. Jesse, I said -- I'm going to try to make a wine for this weekend.

Jesse Watters: Yeah?

Dana Perino: That's like a little more like --

Jesse Watters: Have you had that much wine --

Dana Perino: -- every day, man.

Jesse Watters: -- where you can stack up all those empty bottles?

Dana Perino: I can make a fort? Yeah. And then I won't be accused of being an elitist.

Jesse Watters: Oh, well --

Dana Perino: What do you think?

Jesse Watters: Well, I think -- is Gutfeld in a wine cave right now?

Dana Perino: [laughs]

Jesse Watters: I think -- I think he is in a wine cave right now.

Dana Perino: Wine coma?

Jesse Watters: He's in one of the two. We had spoke to Frank Lutz the other day, and he ran the dials on this big exchange --

Dana Perino: Oh, yeah.

Jesse Watters: -- of the Democrat voters.

Dana Perino: Yeah.

Jesse Watters: They didn't like it. Democrats didn't like the attack. They didn't even like the counterpunch. They don't like them attacking each other, especially on stupid issues like a wine cave. Pete's the poorest guy on the stage. The guy still has student loan debt. He has -- tom Steyer could just go like that and clear his debt. But who knows? She, Warren, is a millionaire. Bernie is a millionaire. Hillary was a multimillionaire. What are they talking about? Barack Obama could go to a wine cave fundraiser, cut a big check for Mayor Pete, and all of a sudden, that's corrupting? How is that corrupting? It's like, what if some billionaire invented the electric car, he's saving the world, and then cuts you a check for your campaign because he hates Trump just as much as you do, and you're going to turn that money away? It doesn't make any sense at all. And the Democrats, they did this to themselves. They create these kind of like hypocritical traps for themselves. They demonize the wealthy, and then they beg the wealthy for money in secret and then get ashamed when they get caught.

Emily Compagno: So, this is -- this is where I come down on this because I actually think that it would have been a really good opportunity to turn this entire conversation on its head. Instead, of course, Democrats like to fight with each other, and we never -- you know, what is the -- what is the joke they say? Like, you know, "I'm not a member of an organized party, I'm a Democrat"?

Jesse Watters: Okay.

Emily Compagno: It's kind of one of those situations, right? So, if I'm in this exchange with Mayor Pete or Elizabeth Warren, I'm going to sit there and say, "Look, you know what? I have to play by the rules that we are given right now --"

Jesse Watters: Yeah.

Emily Compagno: " -- because we have to raise a bunch of money. Unless we have campaign finance reform, which we can't do because conservative judges are on the bench and the Supreme Court keeps making, you know --"

Dana Perino: Nobody cares about that anyway.

Emily Compagno: " -- corporations, people, then guess what? I still have to take this money." You don't set up some kind of a hypocritical test because --

Jesse Watters: Right.

Emily Compagno: -- everybody has to have money because campaigns are becoming billion -- multi-billion-dollar --

Dana Perino: [unintelligible] yeah.

Emily Compagno: -- exercises. Make it about campaign finance reform, not about wife.

Dana Perino: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez talked about purity tests. Take a listen to this.

[BEGIN VIDEO CLIP]

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: For anyone who accuses us for instituting purity tests, it's called having values. It's called giving a damn.

[cheers]

It's called having standards for your conduct.

[END VIDEO CLIP]

Tom Shillue: So many things.

Emily Compagno: It's called a lot of things.

Tom Shillue: It is.

Dana Perino: But I mean, I just think that they're going to have to go back on this anyway when they get to the general because if they want to be competitive with President Trump, they're going to have to raise some money.

Tom Shillue: Pete Buttigieg was the one who was caught in the wine cave, okay? And I know Elizabeth Warren. She is a real beer drinker. I've seen the videos.

Jesse Watters: Yeah.

Tom Shillue: She likes to pop a couple of pops. But I -- I mean, I don't know how they're going to get away from this. That is their -- that's their base now is wine cave people. I kind of like this thing, this attack by Elizabeth Warren. But you know that Donald Trump is going to pick up on it because he knows they're all wine cave people, and he is not a wine cave guy.

Jesse Watters: He doesn't drink at all.

Dana Perino: I mean, but we like wine. We're not --

Emily Compagno: Yeah.

Dana Perino: -- against it, right, Emily?

Emily Compagno: I mean, my family owns a winery. I feel like all of it like --

Dana Perino: Do you feel --

Emily Compagno: -- and a wine cave -- yeah.

Dana Perino: You should.

Emily Compagno: I feel --

Jesse Watters: How have we never gotten a bottle of wine and your family owns a winery?

Emily Compagno: No, I'm kidding. It has to -- first of all, wine cave is about storage. But whatever, this is stupid. I think -- [Laughter] I think the larger part, other than actual -- you know, making wine is more about agriculture and like digging in the dirt. It's difficult to turn a profit for a winery. But anyway, that -- this is one more example of Elizabeth Warren and others from the left telling people that their voters matters less and they are valid less as a voter because of something about them. So, remember, after the debates, we talked about this, that there were elements. There are people in the mainstream media saying that the "Trump Regional Party is now from the mountain and the south." And the non-college educated chimed, a WaPo contributor. And then we have Elizabeth Warren who claims she's a capitalist; and yet, to someone who became a billionaire off of a capitalist society, potentially creating a service that actually helped others in this society, that definitely created employment, that definitely gave them insurance and paid taxes on, that -- she said they "shouldn't elect our president." So, their vote matters less. And this kind of alienation, it won't be forgotten. It doesn't matter that, like, it always happens. We start far from the left and then, by the time we get to the general, they've corrected. I don't understand how the correction can come back from this when the strategy is alienation of others of how they should be demonized because of something about them.

Dana Perino: Jesse, it is interesting, like what Frank Luntz was saying, that nobody liked it. Is it that they don't like the class warfare? Like the way that the argument is set up? Or this one in particular, I wonder.

Jesse Watters: This was, this specifically was a dumb line of attack. But he says, generally, they don't like watching Democrats attack each other. They only like watching Democrats attack Donald Trump. But if that's going to be the case, no one's going to win this thing --

[LAUGHTER]

-- because you have to compete, and elbow, and you know, fight for the nomination.

Dana Perino: Well, someone is going to win. We will see who it is. Up next, Robert De Niro unleashes his most explosive anti-Trump tirade yet.

[COMMERCIAL BREAK]



Carpi Cafaro: Well, it is no secret that Robert De Niro hates President Trump.

[BEGIN VIDEO CLIP]

Robert De Niro: Today, the world is suffering from the "real" Donald Trump. This [bleep] idiot is the president. The guy is a [bleep] fool. Come on. This guy has sullied the presidency, he's debased the presidency, it's just, it's just beyond surreal. He has no idea of what his purpose in life is as the president should be. I always say he's a low life.

Joy Behar: Yeah.

Robert De Niro: He is a low life.

[END VIDEO CLIP]

Carpi Cafaro: But now the "Raging Bull" actor is taking things to a whole new level. Check out what many are calling his most unhinged anti-Trump rant yet.

[BEGIN VIDEO CLIP]

Robert De Niro: I'd like to see a big [bleep] right in his face. Hit him right in the face, like that, and let the picture go all over the world and that would be the most humiliating thing because he needs to be humiliated. He needs to be confronted and humiliated by whoever the, his opponent is, his political opponent.

[END VIDEO CLIP]

Carpi Cafaro: Wow. Okay. So, basically, we needed to bleep out most of all of that.

[LAUGHTER]

He's sounding a little bit to me more like Joe Pesci than Robert De Niro. And you know, here's somebody who, you know, from day one has not been a fan of President Trump. But you know, look, my question to you, Tom Shillue --

Tom Shillue: Yeah.

Carpi Cafaro: -- is when are we going to give up on caring about what celebrities think about politics? I mean, who cares? I mean, look, you know, he has, like, his right to his opinion and everything else. But I mean, why are we even talking about this?

Tom Shillue: Well, people love this stuff. They love the most strident anti-Trump voices. But you notice the people like De Niro, he has a great deal of intelligence as an actor. When you watch him work, he's obviously -- he's super gifted and he has intelligence in that area. But when he talks about politics, it's not smart at all. So, he -- obviously, he's got a block there. He's also very angry. And why has the president debased the presidency when De Niro is saying worse things than Donald Trump ever said with this "I'd like to smear a bag of you know what in his face?"

Jesse Watters: Yeah.

Tom Shillue: Why? Like, why does he think that is going to make his point? I don't really understand. So, I would like to sit with him and say, "Look, if he has debased the presidency, the country, everything so much, what is it? Give me the line," --

Carpi Cafaro: So, Tom, is this --

Tom Shillue: -- "give me the thing that Trump said."

Carpi Cafaro: -- is this an invitation for Robert De Niro to come on your quiz show?

[crosstalk]

Tom Shillue: I would love it. I would love it.

[LAUGHTER]

But yeah, it is. And I want to contrast someone like De Niro with someone like Jon Voight. When he speaks about politics. He articulates policy, he talks about actually things, not just "I want to shove a bag of you know what in his face."

Carpi Cafaro: I loved him as Zoolander's father.

Tom Shillue: Yeah.

Carpi Cafaro: I just want to point that out. So, Emily, you know, you bring up a -- Tom brought up this point about Jon Voight. But you know, if someone said this about Hillary Clinton, about Barack Obama, about any democrat, about Nancy Pelosi. You know, if it was an actor, more conservative-leaning, saying they want to throw certain things in one of these democratic electives face, do you think that we would just be brushing it off? Or would we be talking about it?

Emily Compagno: Well, I think that, no matter what, there is a bias in mainstream media that would be hypocritical in its coverage of who says what about what side of the party or what party. For me, when I hear this, I just take it as comedy; like, you guys heard me laughing. Like, I think it's funny to hear it that way. I listen to anyone who is thoughtful, regardless of what they are saying or what their views are; if they are thoughtful and articulate, then I listen and then I form my own opinion. I think what disturbs me more coming out of Hollywood, though, is that the celebration of being arrested. And I think that kind of --

Female Speaker: That's a really good point.

Emily Compagno: -- the fabric, the flagrance of "It's my turn," like, I think that's a disgusting --

Female Speaker: I agree.

Emily Compagno: -- shameful trivialization of what is a crippling aspect of our society. And if they had any type of gravitas, if they had any kind of self-respect, then they would take that energy and that exposure and put it towards actual criminal justice reforms rather than shoving in our face the fact that their wealthy attorney can get them out of jail immediately.

Carpi Cafaro: And I know, Dana, you've talked about that before. I've seen you post on Twitter about, you know, the concerns about, you know, somebody like Jane Fonda just going out there and getting arrested time and time again.

Dana Perino: Yeah.

Carpi Cafaro: And then what kind of message does that send to other people, that --

Dana Perino: Well, when a celebrity talks about politics, it's like when I try to talk about sports.

Jesse Watters: [laughs]

Carpi Cafaro: Amen.

Dana Perino: Everybody cringes and no one takes it seriously.

[LAUGHTER]

And when it comes to Robert De Niro, so my husband and stepson last night, they started watching that movie on Netflix, the Irishman. And I was like, kind of turned -- I have to separate my politics from the entertainment that I like to watch. But I have to say, like for this one in particular, I was, like, yeah, I'm just not that into it. And I left.

Capri Cafaro: Interesting. Jesse, what's your take on this? Are you signing up for what Robert De Niro is selling or what?

Jesse Waters: No, obviously.

Capri Cafaro: I'm shocked. [LAUGHTER]

Jesse Waters: I actually was talking to your husband about this and we agreed he's a great actor, but he plays the same character in every single role. And now he's playing the same character every time he does an interview. He's just a Trump hater. And I think this is just publicity for The Irishman. His team knows it. His entourage thinks it's good, because usually he's a boring interview. And now he gets real animated when he talks about how much he hates Trump, so they're going with it. Also, I don't think people care about what these celebrities say about politics anymore. It's because -- 20 years ago, they were the only ones who can get on their soapbox and have a platform. Now, everyone has Twitter, everyone has social media. There's thousands of different cable channels. Everyone can say whatever they want. So, what he says doesn't have as big of an impact.

Capri Cafaro: Well, and we haven't heard, I don't think we've heard President Trump tweet about this yet, but who knows? Anything's possible. But up next, get ready for a green Christmas. The extreme recommendations climate activists have for you this year.

[COMMERCIAL BREAK]

Emily Compagno: Liberal activists are pushing for you to go green this Christmas. The New York Times highlighting the zero waste holidays trend, saying, quote, "Glitter, tinsel and shiny wrapping paper are now signs of the apocalypse. So, instead, you should opt for orange peel garlands, ornaments made from dried apples or citrus slices, hemp wrapping paper, bows made from food wrappers. And you should ditch the Christmas tree for an Evergleam aluminum tree," which I'm sure it's totally insta-friendly. So, Tom, tell me about messages like this that are pretty damning when people might have -- like gone that extra mile if it wasn't rammed down their throat?

Tom Shillue: Well, look, I was the original environmentalist because we had an Evergleam tree. Our tree was 100 percent made out of tinsel. Look at that fake tree.

Dana Perino: Aww, look at that picture!

Tom Shillue: We stored it in the attic and then we could use it every year.

Capri Cafaro: Does it have one of those wheels that -- like the color wheel things?

Dana Perino: I love that.

Tom Shillue: I mean, I don't know what -- it was cheap. And the thing is, my mother was an environmentalist because she was cheap. [LAUGHTER] Because we would reuse paper plates. I mean, she'd reuse everything, unwrapped presents --

Jesse Waters: I think you just cracked the code. Environmentalists are just cheap people. I think you're right, I think you're onto something. I think they're cheap. I think we don't have the money to get the good stuff for Christmas, and then they count that in saving the environment.

Dana Perino: So mean.

[CROSSTALK]

Jesse Waters: He's the one that said it.

Tom Shillue: The thing is, back in the old days. That's why everyone did it. You know, they worked on a budget and then we were supposed to open our presents and not rip the paper, because we're going to reuse that paper next year.

Dana Perino: Yeah, that's how my grandfather did it for that same reason. So, my mom inherited that, too. The saving everything for that reason. I just think that it's great to not be overly consumptive, but I don't ever want any message rammed down my throat. I don't want to hear of something being an apocalypse. And I think giving people a choice is so much more effective.

Emily Compagno: It is not persuasive. However, I agree with a lot of that. There is a lot of waste. And we are asking like, in the commercial break, when you open presents, are you the kind of person that cleans up right away, as people are unwrapping their presents? Or do you wait until the end? And turns out the only body -- the only person here that waits until the end, that loves a mess, is Tom.

[CROSSTALK]

Capri Cafaro: I think we've cracked the code on that, too, because here's a guy that had to reuse paper plates. Now all of the sudden, like he wants to hoard all of the waste. [LAUGHTER] [CROSSTALK] I'm with you, Emily. I mean, I really think that, you know, it's more important to have a choice. I don't, you know, begrudge anybody for their habits if they want to be, you know, zero waste for the holidays, that's fine. But, you know, don't tell me that I can't have glittery stuff because that's what the holidays are all about.

Dana Perino: I don't like glitter because it gets on my face.

Jesse Waters: Yeah, that's annoying.

Capri Cafaro: Shiny, shiny.

Jesse Waters: Here's the deal, Emily. The New York Times, in the spirit of this whole saving the world thing, why don't they just go digital? They print massive amounts of paper every single day. Everybody just reads the front page, maybe the sports page. They throw it out, and then they do it all over again the next day. The New York Times, they're the ones cutting down all the trees. They're the ones wasting the paper. They don't get the chance to lecture us. We should be lecturing them.

Emily Compagno: Here's my question to you guys. Are you extra sensitive when you're giving a gift to someone who feels that way? This year, for example, I don't want my family -- [CROSSTALK] But I was more sensitive. I gave it to them in the Amazon gift bags that I had already gotten from other people. And then to other people that I could do my full glam presence with, I did.

Tom Shillue: You know people like this, Emily?

Emily Compagno: I'm from the west coast.

Tom Shillue: You know, people like this, they decorate their aluminum trees with dried apples?

Emily Compagno: A few that are that extreme -- [CROSSTALK] Come to Berkeley. I will show you Berkeley. That's number one. Number two, the more -- the majority of friends I have that are like that are a little bit more reasonable. So, it's like, look, you guys, let's reuse this, let recycle this --

[CROSSTALK].

Dana Perino: -- for years and I have now trash anxiety. And there was this whole article in The New York Times over the weekend about how, you know, China is refusing to take our trash where they used to take it, and then they would deal with it, and we would just pay, be like, okay, thanks. Then China said, actually, no thanks, we don't want any of that. And now we -- all of these localities are having a really hard time figuring out what to do with all of this trash and the plastics. I'm having a slight panic attack about it.

Jesse Waters: That's why we can use paper straws, Dana.

Tom Shillue: I was ahead of the curve on the paper straws thing.

Dana Perino: I like the paper straw thing. And I like pasta straws.

Emily Compagno: I was just going to say, pasta straws is the new --

Jesse Watters: Ooh, pasta straws.

Emily Compagno: -- is the new thing.

Dana Perino: Yeah, I like them.

Jesse Watters: Oh, and then you could eat it afterwards.

Dana Perino: Yeah.

Emily Compagno: Little crunchy.

Dana Perino: Very good. Just dip it in some sauce.

Emily Compagno: I got an aluminum straw because it was a free like bonus --

Dana Perino: Don't talk about it. Don't, don't.

Emily Compagno: It hasn't left my suitcase. It lives in it.

Dana Perino: Well, that's good because you see what happened to that one lady that had it.

Emily Compagno: No.

Capri Cafaro: What?

Dana Perino: Okay, I'll tell you on the break.

Jesse Watters: Wow.

Dana Perino: Don't use one.

Emily Compagno: That sounds scary.

Capri Cafaro: Oh, my God.

Jesse Watters: She impaled?

Dana Perino: Yes.

Emily Compagno: Oh, my God.

Dana Perino: Through her eye.

Jesse Watters: Oh.

Dana Perino: I'm telling -- I'm sorry, but it happened.

Capri Cafaro: How did she get the --

Dana Perino: I don't know. I don't want to talk about it. I told you I'd tell you when we take a break.

Jesse Watters: Aluminum straw market right there, Dana.

Emily Compagno: Anything can be a weapon. All right. The Fastest Seven is up next.

[COMMERCIAL BREAK]

Tom Shillue: Welcome back. Time for the Fastest Seven. First up, turns out Cats was less than purr-fect. See what I did there? Oh, I got you, Jesse. The movie bombed at the box office this weekend, and now Universal Pictures is providing movie theaters with an updated version of the musical to improve the special effects following widespread --

Dana Perino: Mm-hmm.

Tom Shillue: -- backlash. Mm-hmm, Dana. I'm sick of the TGI.

Female Speaker: Turns out -- turns out Cats was a dog.

Jesse Watters: Oh, ho-ho.

Emily Compagno: Oh.

Tom Shillue: That's right.

Dana Perino: If they had a made a movie about dogs, they would not have this problem.

Tom Shillue: You don't think so?

Dana Perino: No.

Tom Shillue: Well, what if they dressed up as the doggies, and then they did the -- they should of just kept it without the CGI. I'm sick of CGI --

Jesse Watters: You are.

Tom Shillue: -- Jesse.

Jesse Watters: Stop playing with a dead cat, Dana. Listen. I love box office bombs because as you know, Watters World was named after one of the biggest box offense --

Tom Shillue: Right.

Jesse Watters: -- bombs of all time with --

Emily Compagno: That's true.

Jesse Watters: -- Kevin Costner. That budget was a -- wait, $235 million to make water world, and it only grossed 170 -- 88 million, only 88 million. This, they spent a hundred million dollars on Cats.

Tom Shillue: Yeah.

Jesse Watters: It only made 2.6 million.

Emily Compagno: Oh, man.

Jesse Watters: They're already in the whole for 95 million.

Capri Cafaro: My sister and her friends went on Friday as a joke because they had came to the conclusion it was going to be so bad it was good, and there was like drinking games, I think, involved --

Jesse Watters: Yeah.

Capri Cafaro: -- and whatnot. And apparently, it was so bad --

Dana Perino: Wow.

Capri Cafaro: -- that it actually was not -- it wasn't --

Tom Shillue: Oh.

Capri Cafaro: It was not good.

Tom Shillue: Not good.

Capri Cafaro: It actually was not funny.

Dana Perino: Gosh.

Capri Cafaro: So, it really was that big of a bomb.

Emily Compagno: You guys, I really am reserving judgment. I am still totally stoked to see this.

Jesse Watters: You are?

Emily Compagno: We talked about this earlier. Yes, I am.

Capri Cafaro: What?

Emily Compagno: For the performing artist aspect of it, I can't wait to see Francesca how -- like I -- I am genuinely still excited. And oftentimes, I think movies that critics are like, "Eh," I am completely entertained by it.

Jesse Watters: Me to.

Emily Compagno: I mean, how many -- yeah.

Capri Cafaro: Apparently, this show is now called Outnumbered.

Tom Shillue: Yeah. There it is.

Jesse Watters: Yeah, they destroyed Dumb and Dumber, and, like, that movie was one of my all-time favorites.

Dana Perino: [laughs]

Tom Shillue: The critics hated that.

Emily Compagno: Wait, right. Which movie?

Jesse Watters: Dumb and Dumber.

Capri Cafaro: Oh.

Emily Compagno: Yeah, yeah, it's perfect.

Tom Shillue: Next, there is a new tech condition people are experiencing called Phantom Phone Syndrome. It's when people feel like their smartphones are constantly buzzing with texts and alerts even when their phones are nowhere near their body. It's now being classified a real psychological phenomenon and a legitimate hallucination. I feel this all the time, Emily. What do you think?

Emily Compagno: I don't like the legitimate hallucination aspect because then I just think that someone's going to use it as a defense to some type of crime that they were arrested and charged with.

Tom Shillue: Yeah.

Emily Compagno: I think it's ridiculous. My friend used to have her ringer from her boss as a fire alarm, that really, like, [makes beeping sound], and we all got PTSD from that. And it was -- it was horrible. So, I don't know. All this stuff is --

Tom Shillue: But, I mean, am I the only one who feels -- I feel my leg vibrating.

Jesse Watters: Yeah.

Capri Cafaro: No. Because I don't have any alerts of any kind.

Emily Compagno: Yeah --

Jesse Watters: You're like Chris Matthews.

Tom Shillue: Yeah.

Jesse Watters: Snow goes up your leg.

Tom Shillue: Yeah.

Dana Perino: I think --

Emily Compagno: Oh, God.

Dana Perino: This is my advice to everybody. Turn off all your alerts. You look at your phone enough that you also don't need alerts, and you don't need the ones that make noise or the ones that vibrate.

Tom Shillue: Fox News -- do you get the Fox News Alert? "Shhhh-kunggg."

Dana Perino: Nope.

Tom Shillue: It makes the Fox News sound.

Dana Perino: I don't.

[CROSSTALK]

Dana Perino: No, I turned it all on silent.

Capri Facaro: It's just visual on mine, yeah.

Emily Compagno: I think people actually are not separate from their phones, so they really are feeling this. I don't think it's a hallucination. I think that everyone is pretty much surgically attached to their phone and so therefore there is no separation, and so it's not really hallucination. I will -- that's not a word.

Tom Shillue: It's -- you're having trouble with that.

Emily Compagno: You know what I mean.

Capri Cafaro: We know what you mean.

Tom Shillue: But, do you feel it? Do you feel a vibrating in your pocket --

Emily Compagno: I feel the train.

Female Speaker: Do you feel what I do?

Emily Compagno: I feel the train right now.

Jesse Watters: I think it's mysterious and amusing.

Tom Shillue: Yeah.

Female Speaker: Either one.

Tom Shillue: It is phantom because it is --

Jesse Watters: You've never felt it?

Tom Shillue: Yeah.

Female Speaker A phantom --

Tom Shillue: Finally!

Dana Perino: No.

Tom Shillue: You don't keep your phones, then we'll go to the next. Oh, right here. Don't mess with this fearless canine. Look at this. That's Duke.

[video playing]

Tom Shillue: To take down a suspect in the heroic hound also served in Iraq with the Marines. Don't worry. The pooch is doing just fine. Look at that, right through the window.

Capri Cafaro: How is he not all cut up, that poor doggy?

Emily Compagno: He isn't. Look, can I speak to this for a second? Because we interviewed -- I got to interview his handler, Officer Neff, and that dog, Duke, this weekend for Fox & Friends.

Jesse Watters: Did Duke take you down when you did that shoot?

Emily Compagno: It was a different dog.

Jesse Watters: Oh, okay.

Emily Compagno: But we showed them the clip. It was the hilarious. We all know I had the honor of working with law enforcement canines right there.

Jesse Watters: There she is.

Emily Compagno: At Joint Base MDL in Jersey.

Tom Shillue: Oh.

Jesse Watters: Oh.

Tom Shillue: -- choose to have.

Jesse Watters: That's you? [CROSSTALK]

Jesse Watters: Let's watch it again.

Emily Compagno: That screen pretty much shattered all the glass we need. But that -- the officer and dog were so cute. You guys, his birthday, the canine, Duke, his birthday is on Christmas Eve. He's turning seven. And he said that he's his dog. He takes him home every night, and that he's super doggy. And he was like climbing all over the officer. He was so cute.

Tom Shillue: Super doggy.

Emily Compagno: And also an asset.

Tom Shillue: Dana, they softened it up, though. Like that window, at first I thought he broke the window, but I think they pre-broke it.

Dana Perino: It had -- it was almost -- like they had shot it, right, a little bit.

Tom Shillue: Yeah.

Dana Perino: It wasn't broken all the way through. And he had never -- and the dog, as Emily told me, had never actually done that --

Tom Shillue: Ooh.

Dana Perino: -- when the blast was still intact.

Tom Shillue: Yeah.

Dana Perino: But Duke, he is amazing, and we have to -- you know, a lot of gratitude for these animals that help us.

Tom Shillue: This is a year for the animals, right?

Jesse Watters: Animals are great.

Emily Compagno: See? Animals are great. Every time I'm on The Five, the song, even without Gutfeld, just goes around in my head for days on head so...

Tom Shillue: Yeah. But who was that dog, the one that the president --

Jesse Watters: Conan?

Tom Shillue: -- decorated?

Dana Perino: Conan.

Tom Shillue: Conan.

Jesse Watters: A girl dog or a boy dog? Did we ever figure that out?

Emily Compagno: A boy.

Dana Perino: I think they decided boy.

Jesse Watters: We went with boy? Okay.

Dana Perino: Yeah.

Tom Shillue: Conan --

Dana Perino: "They."

Jesse Watters: "They." [Laughter]

Tom Shillue: One More Thing is up next.

[COMMERCIAL BREAK]

Jesse Watters: It is time for One More Thing. I was in Philly last night watching the Eagles beat the Cowboys.

Tom Shillue: [laughs]

Jesse Watters: That's why I lost my voice, I was screaming so loudly. So, we just need one more win and we make the playoffs. We actually host the home playoff game, very exciting. Cowboys also, you know, losers off the field.

Male Speaker: End zone.

Jesse Watters: After they lost --

Dana Perino: [laughs]

Jesse Watters: -- their plane had a mechanical error and they got stuck in Philly for hours, and hours, and hours, barely made it back to Dallas. So, serves them right. Also --

Tom Shillue: [laughs] That's nice.

Jesse Watters: -- Jesse's bonsai tree news, and here's the news: My tree is dead.

Dana Perino: What happened?

Jesse Watters: Here's the tree when I first got it.

Dana Perino: [laughs]

Jesse Watters: Very lush, beautiful. And there is the tree. So, we've launched an --

Emily Compagno: Those are, like --

-- investigation --

Emily Compagno: -- rare, I feel like.

Jesse Watters: -- and all fingers are pointing to Johnny for killing the tree.

Dana Perino: [laughs]

Emily Compagno: No, Johnny.

Jesse Watters: There he is being interrogated.

Emily Compagno: He always gets blamed for everything.

[crosstalk]

Jesse Watters: Listen --

Emily Compagno: I'll be his defense attorney.

Jesse Watters: -- listen, there's a --

Carpi Cafaro: Oh, no.

Jesse Watters: -- yes. So --

Carpi Cafaro: RIP.

Jesse Watters: -- goodnight, sweet bonsai. You will be missed.

Dana Perino: I wondered if you were going to admit why your voice was so hoarse.

Jesse Watters: Yes, and not cigarettes.

Dana Perino: No.

Jesse Watters: Cheering for the Eagles.

Dana Perino: Well, I remember. He doesn't smoke.

[LAUGHTER]

All right. So, it's wonderful when a community comes together, I think we can all agree. So, this happened in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina at the Costco. It's employees and the Costco members. They all pulled together to feed the families of 50 students from a local high school for the two weeks that they will be out over the school holidays. The act was done with the support of the Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce right there in South Carolina, which is so nice people were helping others at Christmastime. I also want to take a moment and send good thoughts to Don L. Johnson, Jr. [spelled phonetically]. He's in the hospital right now. He has a serious brain injury, but he is recovering. He's a husband, father, grandfather, and a Vietnam War veteran. We are sure that you are going to get a lot better, Don, and we wish you the best from The Five.

Jesse Watters: Don Johnson, what a name.

Carpi Cafaro: Prayers.

Tom Shillue: Fantastic.

Jesse Watters: All right, Emily.

Emily Compagno: Okay. So, this --

[LAUGHTER]

-- I love this story. So, this Waterloo, Illinois cop was on his way home. He was driving back after a busy shift all day. And as we know, much of the Midwest was blanketed with snow this weekend. And he saw a six-year-old playing in his front yard, playing with snowballs. And so, this guy, this cop, stopped -- Officer Shaun Wiegand -- and they had this amazing snowball fight in this kid's front yard. The video was caught by Nicole Murphy, who's six-year-old nephew was the one playing with Officer Wiegand.

Female Speaker: How cute.

Emily Compagno: Totally cute. Merry Christmas to them.

[crosstalk]

Jesse Watters: Snowballs are -- where was this?

Emily Compagno: That was Wisconsin.

Jesse Watters: Okay.

Emily Compagno: This is waterloo, Illinois. Yeah.

Jesse Watters: Okay, they're legal there.

Dana Perino: They're not illegal.

[crosstalk]

Emily Compagno: Not illegal on this one.

[LAUGHTER]

Dana Perino: Not with the cops there.

Jesse Watters: Yes.

Carpi Cafaro: Killing fun.

Jesse Watters: They'd have Internal Affairs looking at that. All right, Tom Shillue, everybody.

Tom Shillue: All right, here we go. Okay, I love this video. This happened in Ireland. Sean Costello was at the zoo with his family. Let's take a look.

Female Speaker: Oh, yeah.

[crosstalk]

Tom Shillue: His family told him to stay. Look.

Jesse Watters: Oh my god.

Carpi Cafaro: Whoa.

Dana Perino: [laughs]

Tom Shillue: Dana, I love that, I love that you're laughing.

[crosstalk]

Dana Perino: Because I saw it earlier and it's funny.

Tom Shillue: Yeah. Well, the great thing about it is the dad says, "Sean, stay." He makes his kid stay, right?

[LAUGHTER]

Emily Compagno: Oh my gosh.

Tom Shillue: Then, when the kid runs away screaming, his whole family just started laughing. And I thought that reminds me of my family.

[LAUGHTER]

Jesse Watters: Oh.

Carpi Cafaro: Oh.

Emily Compagno: That's like the --

[crosstalk]

Jesse Watters: He ran into the glass window?

Tom Shillue: Yeah. It's strong glass, though.

Dana Perino: I mean, I'm just laughing because everything's fine [laughs].

Tom Shillue: Yes.

[crosstalk]

Carpi Cafaro: Well, thank goodness the --

Emily Compagno: Is the kid okay?

Carpi Cafaro: -- glass like --

Dana Perino: Well, we'll know in 20 years.

Carpi Cafaro: -- right.

Emily Compagno: Oh my god.

Tom Shillue: His dad posted the video and he said, "My son was on the menu at the zoo today." I thought [unintelligible].

[crosstalk]

Dana Perino: The things you'll do for Instagram.

Carpi Cafaro: Dad.

Jesse Watters: If it was that canine, he would've blasted right through the glass.

Emily Compagno: Exactly.

Jesse Watters: Like he did in the busted window.

Emily Compagno: Exactly. They're lucky it was a big cat and not --

Carpi Cafaro: He's not going to be a Detroit Tiger fan, that kid.

Emily Compagno: -- [laughs]

Carpi Cafaro: But I guess he's in Ireland, right?

Dana Perino: That's like --

Jesse Watters: That's true.

Dana Perino: -- better than the movie "Cats."

[LAUGHTER]

Jesse Watters: That's right. Okay, Capri.

Carpi Cafaro: Well, in the never-ending saga of Carpi Cafaro's One More Thing that always has to do with music, this week I am happy to report that my sister, Renee, and I had the incredible opportunity to guest D.J. on SiriusXM --

Emily Compagno: Oh.

Carpi Cafaro: -- Classic Vinyl from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in our home state of Ohio.

Emily Compagno: Wow.

Carpi Cafaro: We love the tunes. And so, we had a chance to play a whole hour of classic rock from David Bowie to Badfinger and Black Sabbath, Chicago to Cream, and the Yardbirds. So, we had an absolute blast. It was for a good cause. And apparently, a lot of people listen to classic vinyl, according to my dad who --

Dana Perino: I have to tell Peter that. So, he --

Carpi Cafaro: -- so --

Dana Perino: -- has bought a record player, or whatever you would call it. Anyway.

[LAUGHTER]

And now there's like this big collection of vinyl that's --

Carpi Cafaro: -- yeah.

Dana Perino: -- growing at our house. I don't even know if he knows about that channel.

Carpi Cafaro: Classic Vinyl. It's classic rock from 1964 to 1976.

Dana Perino: Wow.

[crosstalk]

Carpi Cafaro: So, we were going through the catalogue trying to figure out, okay, like there are certain bands that were in a cutoff that -- we like some of the stuff in the later 70s, but we had to do it late 60s. And so --

Tom Shillue: What if -- would they circumscribe your -- what if you picked something that they didn't like? Like if you were like, "I want Pat Boone?"

Carpi Cafaro: -- we gave them 25 songs and then when -- we got, like, 10, so -- and we actually, I actually pulled the "In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida" by Iron Butterfly --

Tom Shillue: Yeah.

Carpi Cafaro: -- because they picked the 17-minute version. And I was like, "Yo, you're killing my vibe here. I want -- I asked you to play the single version, which is two minutes." We had to pull "In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida."

[crosstalk]

Tom Shillue: Come on, it's not "In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida" without that drum solo.

[LAUGHTER]

Jesse Watters: Let's do it. Let's hear it, Tom. Come on.

Tom Shillue: I can't. Come on, I mean --

Jesse Watters: Come on.

Tom Shillue: -- I mean, I could --

Jesse Watters: You got that.

Tom Shillue: -- yeah.

[LAUGHTER]

Jesse Watters: The producers don't want to hear it. All right. Sorry, maybe next time. That's it for us. Don't miss our Christmas Eve and Christmas Day specials. We have a lot of fun surprises planned.

