GOP lawmakers, White House blast 'sham' impeachment resolution

JUAN WILLIAMS, HOST & POLITICAL ANALYST: Hello, everyone. I'm Juan Williams along with Kennedy, Jesse Watters, Martha MacCallum, and Gregory Gutfeld. It's 5 o'clock in New York City. This is “The Five.”

President Trump still facing backlash from the left over how he announced the death of ISIS al-Baghdadi. This comes as the president confirms al- Baghdadi's likely successor also killed. Here are the president's critics.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's all about him. This raid was him. The fact was the raid was about our military and he doesn't give credit where credit is due.

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS, D-CALIF., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: You would think that he was talking about watching and giving commentary on a video game.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Going and bragging and calling making a mockery of al- Baghdadi was killed because I think that's just going to help Al Qaeda and ISIS recruit.

WHOOPI GOLDBERG, CO-HOST, ABC: Can we at least agree that the world is a better place without this guy in it?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Who? Trump or al-Baghdadi?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: And 2020 Democrat Joe Biden he is joining in.

(BEGIN VOICE CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: The president of the United States precipitously withdraws troops from the same area where we need people on the ground. That the reports that I've read in the major press is that he has made it much more difficult for the Delta Force to do their job. And he got pulled off I think in spite of his actions.

(END VOICE CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Meanwhile, the Washington Post is dealing with another controversy in the wake of a headline that calls the deceased terrorist a, quote, "religious scholar." Columnist Max Boot is playing cleanup. He wrote that al-Baghdadi isn't a coward because he blew himself up.

Now, The Washington Post has deleted that line and issued a correction.

Martha, I want you to take a look at this video. It's the president talking about how he would discuss terrorists back during his campaign in 2015.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT: They talk about my tone. I remember when Jeb and Hillary the same day, Mr. Trump's tone is not nice. They are chopping off Christian's heads in Syria and other places and they want me to have a nice tone. I'm supposed to be always isn't life wonderful, OK?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: So, the argument coming from the left is that this was a self- brandizing (Ph) speech and that he seems to delight in inviting the audience into a vicarious relationship. All these guys whimpering like a dog, he died with it. I mean, it was kind of a a little much. But you're saying that when you look at that clip, this is the guy we elected.

MARTHA MACCALLUM, HOST: This is the guy we elected. And I find it fascinating to look at that back. Because when all of this happened, I kept thinking about that, about the president saying, you don't like my tone, Jeb? And you know, yelling everybody else up the stage.

Whatever you think about the way he delivered his speech when he announced this, this is the way that President Trump does things. He is completely under siege. This was an enormously ambitious undertaking, extraordinarily risky.

And what bothers me the most in hearing all of these harsh review is that, we are losing sight of these extraordinary achievements by these incredible members of our arm services by the Delta Force. And could the president have given other people a little more credit, could he have been more humble? Could he have been more sort of sedate in that moment? Of course, he could. Would that make him Donald Trump? No. It wouldn't.

Now I know people like things to become out in a different tone, but this is the tone of President Trump. And I think the bottom line is that he said yes to something that he easily could have said no to.

I mean, look back. Joe Biden did not want to do the Bin Laden raid, right? I mean, this is a difficult decision process. And ultimately, what matters the most to ISIS and what matters most to Americans is whether or not the mission was carried out and if it was a successful mission.

WILLIAMS: So, Greg, I don't think there's any question the world is a better place without al-Baghdadi. He was a terrorist.

GREG GUTFELD, HOST: Joy Behar disagrees, but go ahead.

WILLIAMS: All right. But you and I have argued over the fact that the president has previously said, ISIS has been defeated. So, the thought comes to me from it, well, wait a second. How has ISIS been defeated? And then you say we just killed the ISIS leader and this is a major victory.

GUTFELD: Because you can hold two thoughts in your head. One is that you keep killing terrorist because you know they are going to be making more. That's how you should always look at it. And I think he would -- what he was saying is I did something the previous administration didn't do. I eradicated ISIS. But terror lives on.

You can have those two thoughts. The problem with the story for the media is that it destroys two narratives. Number one, it kicks impeachment, you know, off the screen for a few days and that drives them crazy.

Number two, it undermines the idea that what he is dealing with foreign policy wise in Syria is wrong. That story is destroying those narratives, which is why they had to do this resolution of whatever this impeachment crap is we're talking about later in the show.

Look, I would hate to be on the side that is sad Baghdadi is gone and won't support a hero dog. I mean, what kind of person are you? Joy Behar these babies.

I mean, you -- they get mad because something good happened? And they are picking apart the fact that Trump likes to tell a story that reinforces memories for us because we want to take part in this? I mean, winners get to write history. That dog is a hero. If you can't handle it, you are a big baby.

WILLIAMS: All right. Well, you know, what strikes me here, Kennedy, is that you have, I think the so-called deep state at work. You have the military intelligence. The CIA. Special commando groups. The president says, that's the deep state. These people who are always attacking me, going after me. Now, it looks like the deep state did a hell of a job.

KENNEDY MONTGOMERY, FOX BUSINESS HOST: I don't know if I would necessarily quantify --

(CROSSTALK)

JESSE WATTERS, HOST: I can't wait to get in here.

MONTGOMERY: -- this manifestation of the national security apparatus as the deep state. But I do think it's very problematic when people on the left are only focusing on the president, and I think in this case, it's pathological.

And I think we are taking our eye off the fact that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi murdered Yazidis, he murdered, tortured and rape women, had ISIS members throw gays off the buildings.

WILLIAMS: Yes.

MONTGOMERY: Stone women to death. And they could tell when they did post- mortem examinations of some of the bodies, the multitude of bodies that were brought, you know, to various facilities throughout Iraq and Syria.

That is something that we cannot forget, and we are. When in order to spite the president, you have certain media outlets talking about how this guy was essentially a self-made master of the Quran as though he is like the Oprah Winfrey of Iraq and Syria. That is so deeply offensive.

This is not a motivational person. This is a person who codify the decimation --

WILIAMS: Yes, absolutely.

MONTGOMERY: -- of people based on their sexual orientation, their gender, and their religion. And also, let's not forget how he bulldozed and exploded antiquities and mosques and churches that you know, some of which had been there for thousands of years, that historians and academics will never again have access to.

That's what I don't want to forget and I don't want to focus on the president. You know it's like, sure. He could have been a little more humble in terms of his special operators. But let's remember what a horrible living demon Baghdadi was. And now he is dead and he is in hell.

WILLIAMS: All right. So, Jesse, I know you want to get in on that point, and then while I let you do that for a few seconds but I also want -- I have a question for you, so go ahead.

WATTERS: No, I just want to say after the show you and I need to sit down and talk about the meaning of the deep state. But I don't want to take that too much --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: Deep state is no longer CIA and intelligence and FBI --

WATETRS: No, Juan, not the people on the ground kicking down doors --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: I see. I get it. Military --

WATTERS: We'll talk about it later. I don't want to waste your time.

WILLIAMS: Because he attacks generals all the time, you know.

WATTERS: No, I understand your point, Juan, but you are wasting it.

WILLIAMS: OK. So, let me not waste time with Jesse. Jesse, part of this is that the president didn't tell Congress before he told the Russians. He says, you know what the Kurds, but all of a sudden, it was the Kurds and our own reporters Nick -- you know, our own reporters have said, in fact, the Kurds gave us the diagram for the tunnel that led us right to Baghdadi?

WATTERS: That's great. I appreciate the support of the Kurds. I also appreciate Trump taking out the number one and number two guys in 48 hours. And notice how he didn't tell the Democrats, yet he didn't leak, Juan. What does that tell you? It tells me everything.

And the story tells you everything you need to know about the Democrats. You talked about it, we all talked about it. Does this look like a bunch of happy people that we just saw?

Donald Trump is killing terrorists by the boatload. And the Democrats are upset that he's bragging about it. Think about it. There are less rape. There's less genocide. There's less beheadings and the Democrats seem upset because Donald Trump feels that he has to take credit --

GUTFELD: Jesse --

WATTERS: -- because he's always denied credit by the media.

GUTFELD: Fewer, not less.

WATTERS: Fewer. Thank you, Greg. Thank you, Greg. I'm going to get you in --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: I was pretending to be a Democrat.

WATTERS: Thank you. Good job. The point is this. He doesn't get credit for beating Hillary. They say the Russians helped him. He doesn't get credit for the hot economy. They say it's Obama's economy. And now he's not getting credit for defeating ISIS because they're saying it's all the guys doing the dirty work on the ground.

He's as big as height man. He's always been that way. I don't think we should be surprised by it, but it seems like reporters wake up every single day --

(CROSSTALK)

MONTGOMERY: Can I -- can I --

WATTERS: -- and they're shocked that Donald Trump is doing this. And one more thing. No one is reporting this but if it was the other way around it would be reported. Donald Trump killed the guy that Barack Obama led out of Iraqi prison in 2011. Baghdadi was held by the U.S. in 2011 in Iraq. They let him out.

WILLIAMS: No.

WATTERS: And what happened? It took a long time to put the bullet in his head.

WILLIAMS: Jesse, he was actually held by George W. Bush.

WATTERS: He was held by both people.

MONTGOMERY: Can I add just one thing to this? Because the reason Democrats are so upset and they don't want the president to have the victory. If you remember in 2012 that the Democratic convention had Joe Biden open his speech. What was the line he used?

WATTERS: Was it G.M. is alive.

MONTGOMERY: G.M. is alive and Bin Laden is dead.

GUTFELD: With no help to him because he didn't want it to happen. By the way --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: Yes, his administration did it. Obama proved it. Osama bin Laden is dead.

GUTFELD: Trump should adopt that dog as the White House dog. Reelection.

MONTGOMERY: It's a great idea.

WILLIAMS: My gosh.

(CROSSTALK)

MACCALLUM: I know. So now --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: hey, hey, can you guys stop talking for a minute?

GUTFELD: About the dog? No.

WILLIAMS: We've got more show, we've got more show to go here. Millennials want to give socialism a chance and Gregory is ready to give them a reality check, so stay tuned where THE FIVE has got that next.

GUTFELD: According to a new survey, 70 percent of American millennials say they'll likely vote socialist. And one in three of them view communism favorably. This as positive opinions about capitalism has dropped.

Given that the top site read by a millennial is Buzzfeed, no wonder they think poll pot isn't edible. But we've been down this road before where we mock millennials for their ignorance over systems that have killed as many people as cholera. But maybe it's on us.

Somewhere along the line, we broke our commitment to transfer the truths of history to incoming earthlings. You can't blame young people for getting -- for forgetting stuff you never taught them. And although socialism is a sweet idea, there's no college course called intro to sweet ideas that killed millions.

Two analogies. We used to know that vaccines saves millions of lives. But once measles is nearly wiped out, what happens? We forget. And start talking about vaccines as an option like a sunroof. Then, measles returns.

The horrible effects of socialism and communism seem remote, like a hangover you had from tequila back when you were 16. You threw up for two days and swear never again. But in a year, you do. Humans can forget the things that nearly killed him.

In the same survey, 72 percent of all Americans wrongly believe communism killed under 100 million people in the last 100 years. It's more. Over 100 million people killed by something that many people today see as nice.

Given how modern media and academia deem humans as disposable hazards on an overcrowded planet that will certainly end in 10 years, maybe that's why they romanticize this awful stuff. Tinder heard as they say.

Jesse, you are a fan among millennials.

WATTERS: I am.

GUTFELD: What would you tell them?

WATTERS: I would tell them that the socialism in Scandinavia that success story is a complete and utter myth. The Scandinavian countries are ranked some of the top capitalist free market economies in the entire world. They have a very generous welfare system because they have an amazing capitalist system with low taxes and low regulations.

Scandinavian countries were going on a socialist route until about 40 years ago when the economy sort of tanking, they kicked all the politicians out and they slashed the state tax, corporate taxes, income taxes. They have school choice there. They don't have a lot of regulations. The unions are not very tough. There is no minimum wage laws in these countries.

So, they can afford this great health care system there that takes care of everybody, because they don't get involved and overregulate and overly tax these companies and these individuals income.

Now have you ever heard a groundbreaking result from research and study in the health care industry in the Scandinavian countries? No. All the groundbreaking medical research happens in America because we have the freedom we have today.

WILLIAMS: I would say to this. You had young people in this country who feel that the system has been rigged against them. And I would just advice everyone listening. Hey, Trump benefit a lot from this in terms of older people thinking hey, the system is rigged against me.

But young people say, hey, you know, why am I paying all these high bills for school? Why is the health care system so bad? Why are so many schools - -

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: You got the loans.

WILLIAMS: -- especially not good schools. And so why is that that? So, they don't see Venezuela. They don't see all the GOP fearmongering. What they see is Denmark, Scandinavia. And they say, hey, these people have good health care. These people have good schools. Less income inequality and more opportunity. And by the way --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: No.

WATTERS: They have less opportunity. They have less opportunity, Juan.

(CROSSTALK)

MACCALLUM: And they have capitalism.

WILLIAMS: But they have more opportunity. Let me just add. By the way, when it comes to a happiness index, all through the world the happiest countries are these countries.

WATTERS: Then why does everybody want to move to America, Juan?

WILLIAMS: No, no. You don't like --

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: No one is moving to Denmark --

MONTGOMERY: I think, I would actually --

GUTFELD: Let me bring -- Kennedy?

WATTERS: -- and Norway. They're all moving here, Juan.

GUTFELD: before Kennedy explodes into a giant pumpkin.

MONTGOMERY: I would -- I would challenge that assertion that these are the happiest in the world. The fact that Americans may be less happy is their economic mobility has essentially been slashed and shackled.

The president and Republicans are half. Yes, you have to cut taxes. People have to be able to take more of their money home. And that's what improves consumer confidence and allows people to spend more money and hire more workers for their small businesses. And that's an incredible thing.

And I think socialism actually has a better P.R. person. And people who embrace capitalism have to marry it to creativity because that's the best thing about America. If you have good ideas, you are not strangled by a cultural caste system. And by the way, some of the countries that you idealize are actually very homogenous.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MACCALLUM: It's true.

MONTGOMERY: And it's very --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: But it's also true that the big companies like the Googles and the Amazons in this country are strangling up making it harder for small business.

MONTGOMERY: Well, that's because of crony capitalism.

WILLIAMS: Well, that's what's going on. That's what the young people see as a rigged system.

GUTFELD: All right.

MONTGOMERY: Yes, but that's empathetical to freedom but we need -- we need more freedom. And by the way, my mom came over on a boat from Romania. Her parents took three kids and one suitcase because they had to outrun the communists.

WILLIAMS: Yes.

MONTGOMERY: And their country was decimated by socialism and communism. And those are real stories and those are people whose private property was taken away by force and they had to craft all new dreams and they did that here. My grandparents sent all four of their kids to college --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: That's wonderful.

MONTGOMERY: -- three of whom served in the navy.

WILLIAMS: That's the American dream, but I don't think they're talk --

GUTFELD: All right. Let me --

WILLIAMS: -- the young people are talking about state ownership of major industries.

GUTFELD: Martha, let's get -- let's get Martha speech.

(CROSSTALK)

MACCALLUM: They are also in a position where -- this is -- many of the younger people on the spectrum have grown up in a period of, you know, 10 plus years of economic expansion. Through no fault of their own they don't actually understand what it's like to be in an economy that's difficult --

GUTFELD: Yes.

MACCALLUM: -- they didn't grew up during the Cold War. They don't understand what happened in October under President Kennedy. They have a lack of knowledge. And I think to your point, you know, we need to require more of these civics lessons that also sort of clue people in on, you know, the pluses and minuses of some of these economic systems.

I mean, I would recommend that, you know, people love to do a semester abroad, exchange programs. Let's send kids to places like Venezuela --

GUTFELD: Venezuela or Cuba.

MACCALLUM: -- where they could learn -- or Cuba, where they really can see firsthand what it is like to experience those places. It might also be a good idea to have those exchange work the other way so that some of the children in those countries could experience what capitalism offers. Because I think their, you know, I mean, I love these kids. Some of them are my own, but they're living alone.

GUTFELD: They are.

MACCALLUM: You need to experience the other side to understand what -- how a --

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: You didn't raise a communist, didn't you, Martha?

WILLIAMS: My gosh.

GUTFELD: Jesse, that's going to happen to you. Juan is raising Republicans. You are going to raise liberals. I can see it.

WILLIAMS: All right.

GUTFELD: Republicans are slamming Adam Schiff for what he did today. Details next.

MACCALLUM: Tempers flaring on Capitol Hill in the battle over impeachment. It comes as House Democrats unveil a resolution outlining the next chapter in their inquiry that could lead to public hearings. A vote is set for this Thursday.

The White House just responded in a new statement, calling the impeachment process a, quote, "illegitimate sham."

Meantime, Republicans venting frustration over a leaked testimony from today's witness White House official Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman. Vindman saying that he twice raised concerns about President Trump's phone call with Ukraine. Republicans going after House intel committee chairman Adam Schiff accusing him of blocking Vindman from answering certain questions.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. STEVE SCALISE, R-LA: The resolution that was filed today, in and of itself, according to Speaker Pelosi, affirms the Soviet stuff process that's been going on. And continues to deny due process and equal access to both sides.

REP. JIM JORDAN, R-OH: Chairman Schiff has prevented the witness from answering certain questions we have during the deposition.

SCALISE: Now, he is directing witnesses not to answer questions that he doesn't want the witness to answer if they are asked by Republicans.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MACCALLUM: All right. That's problematic. Kennedy, what do you think about what's going on in there?

MONTGOMERY: I know that the lieutenant colonel has been vilified. And I think that, you know, he has served his country. And this is what's interesting about the president. Because he is such a nontraditional thinker. It's like someone who goes to a loose-goosey progressive school, all of a sudden, trying to fit in at Annapolis.

And they are going to have a very difficult Plebe year. And the president kind of has an extended Plebe year in terms of Washington protocol. This is a man who has served for decades in the armed forces. And if you read the list of his accomplishments, it's very, very stunning.

And so, for him, I bet his protocol lane is pretty straightforward and you know, very systematic. The president is more like a series of wild tangents. And so, the way the president operates may not make sense to this person. And you know, hearing what he heard, he may have felt that the president crossed a line.

Have Democrats through their leaks and opacity proven that that line so far is impeachable? I don't think so yet. And that's what problematic. I don't think we should be vilifying this person, though, because he does have an interesting history.

MACCALLUM: Yes.

MONTGOMERY: And he has worn the uniform ad serve honorably.

WILLIAMS: So, I would add --

(CROSSTALK)

MACCALLUM: And his twin brother works right across along the White House - -

(CROSSTALK)

MONTGOMERY: How good is that.

MACCALLUM: -- which I think is fun --

GUTFELD: I don't trust twins. That's all. I thought the guy was OK. But if he has a twin -- you can't trust twins.

WILLIAMS: What?

MACCALLUM: Juan?

WILLIAMS: My granddaughters are twin.

WATTERS: Yes. I have twins.

GUTFELD: I knew it --

MONTGOMERY: Jesse has twins.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: Every horror story, every horror movie has twins.

WATTERS: They're not baby-sitting.

MACCALLUM: Al right. Hold on. Juan --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: Wait a minute. I thought the black-eyed gets killed first.

GUTFELD: Then the twins.

MACCALLUM: Juan, (Inaudible) the process that Nancy Pelosi has now codified --

WILLIAMS: Yes, yes.

MACCALLUM: -- in this resolution which we've seen today.

WILLIAMS: Yes.

MACCALLUM: Do you, you know, as a Democrat, do you have a concern that this could go down the wrong road, because, you know, you look at Newt Gingrich and you look at what happened with the Clinton impeachment, it didn't end up working very well in the coming election.

WILLIAMS: You know, look, I think that President Clinton, you know, his numbers went up actually during the impeachment hearing.

MACCALLUM: yes.

WILLIAMS: And I think it damaged Al Gore going into 2000. But I do think that there is sense here that in fact, Democrats then went on to capture both the House and the Senate and of course come back. I just think that, you know, they feel they have an obligation to uphold the Constitution, which is that the Congress as an equal branch of government is responsible for oversight and responsible for this very difficult impeachment process.

So, I mean I think they didn't need to do this, but they have done it and they are holding now to the same lines that applied in previous impeachment hearings.

I would just want to add one thing that what Kennedy was saying, with this guy, Alex Vindman. Previously, Republicans were saying, oh, this is hearsay. Nobody actually was there. Well, Vindman was actually listening to the call? Now Trump is saying, I don't know, how could he have listened to the call. But Vindman says, he was on the call and to question his loyalty, I mean, I want to read something here from--

MONTGOMERY: So, there were lot of people on the call.

WILLIAMS: From David French, who is a conservative columnist. And he said, the sheer number of American bets--

MONTGOMERY: President French.

WILLIAMS: The Trumpist will insult, slander and mock for the sake of their corrupt draft dodging dear Leader is just astonishing.

GUTFELD: Yes, but French has been never been the same since the election. So. whatever. Here's my point. It's not about - it's not about Vindman. It's about the fact that he was concerned. And being concerned doesn't mean something happened. Right.

Since Trump has been President, everybody has been concerned about this, that, concerned about his personality, concerned about his foreign policy actions, concerned about North Korea. Everything, it goes pretty much all right.

Stock market did not crash. We were concerned about that. So, just being concerned about something isn't enough. So, that's not to denigrate this man. What I'm saying is, it's OK to be concerned, but concern doesn't mean something happened.

Here's the reality. The media is running this operation. We will not see the end of it. You will never know the truth, because they are controlling this thing. And you can see the naked ambition happened today because we had such good news without Baghdadi being killed that all of a sudden this happens. It's just their way of - this is their new drug. Russia was their old drug. This is their new drug.

MONTGOMERY: Jesse.

WATTERS: I'm with Greg. I don't really care to hear how someone feels about Donald Trump's phone call, the tick talk.

GUTFELD: We have a transcript.

WATTERS: Designed to inflame everybody on the daily news cycle. We have the transcript. We know what happens. If this guy who is working for the President doesn't like the policy, quit or advise the President differently. Don't sabotage him from within. And then for the Left to say that, oh, no, you can't criticize someone that's wearing the uniform.

We just had it last week. They went after Tulsi Gabbard, questioned her patriotism. They've savaged Mike Flynn, who's worn the uniform, question his patriotism. Mike Pompeo. Lindsey Graham. The same thing, so you can't have it both ways. Just because you wear a uniform doesn't mean you can't be questioned if someone disagrees with you.

WILLIAMS: Yes, what about the fact that he confirms what the whistleblower said?

WATTERS: Juan, we have the transcript.

WILLIAMS: That's what I am saying.

WATTERS: There is a transcript. What are we doing?

WILLIAMS: Everything confirms what the whistleblower said.

GUTFELD: No, but you don't get it.

WILLIAMS: You don't want to talk about--

WATTERS: Read the transcript. You don't need a whistleblower.

WILLIAMS: You want to go after people.

MONTGOMERY: I'm your friend, Juan. But I have to say like what if he told the whistleblower what he knew. That's the reasoning.

WILLIAMS: He says. he didn't even talk to the whistleblower.

MONTGOMERY: That's exactly--

(CROSSTALK)

MONTGOMERY: That is the definition of begging the question.

MACCALLUM: All right. Coming up next, why a new version of the classic alphabet song is infuriating people all over. This is why we had to wrap that conversation. We have to talk about the alphabet right after this.

WATTERS: It's the classic song that helps children learn their ABC. But now people are taking issue with this part.

(VIDEO PLAYING)

WATTERS: Of course, nothing is sacred anymore in today's culture. There is a new version that slows down the LMNO piece sequence. Check it out.

(VIDEO PLAYING)

WATTERS: I mean seriously. This is supposed to make it easier to learn the alphabet, but I mean everyone else is like, that's crazy. Greg, why? Why?

GUTFELD: This whole dialogue is offensive. Teaching children the English alphabet is xenophobic, right? What if they don't identify as English? Right. What if the child decides he's Chinese? How are you? Who are you to enforce this nationalistic paternalism on their language? It makes me sick. Now be real, Greg.

OK, if - I'm going to coin a phrase.

WATTERS: Yes.

GUTFELD: "If it ain't broke, don't fix it."

WATTERS: I love it.

MACCALLUM: What a great idea.

GUTFELD: I think it's going to spread. This is worse than New Coke. This is worse than Crystal Pepsi. I think they've changed it, because they felt that learning it as a second language, it was harder because they mush the letters.

WATTERS: Yes, do you think LMNOP people sometimes think that's a letter.

MONTGOMERY: Yes.

WATTERS: I did for the longest time.

MONTGOMERY: LMNOP.

WATTERS: LMNOP.

GUTFELD: I thought it was a person's name.

(CROSSTALK)

MACCALLUM: LMNOP is part of the alphabet.

WILLIAMS: That's what you think too.

GUTFELD: Sounds French.

MONTGOMERY: They know the letters in the language that they have grown up in. They know those letters. They see them in primary colors. They know that there are 26 separate ones. It's different for Italian. They don't have--

(CROSSTALK)

MONTGOMERY: In French, they use the same song. (Inaudible). Same thing.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Twinkle Twinkle rendition in French. Does everybody know that she's a bilingual? I don't think they do.

(CROSSTALK)

MACCALLUM: Who don't speak English in their homes in America. So, you could take the side of the equation that anything that makes it easier for people to learn English--

WILLIAMS: That's what I think.

MACCALLUM: And speak English in the country is a positive thing. But I still think that most kids really enjoy that song and they like--

(CROSSTALK)

MACCALLUM: And they're smart, they can figure it out.

WILLIAMS: They made this change.

GUTFELD: Who is they?

WILLIAMS: The people who created this.

GUTFELD: That's what I mean.

WILLIAMS: In 2012--

GUTFELD: Who are they?

WILLIAMS: Hang on, this is where people who are trying to do better job--

WATTERS: We're researching, just wait.

WILLIAMS: Of English as a second language, right.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: In 2012. So, but it's come to attention recently because somebody is on Twitter complaining about it. But this to me is nostalgia when crazy. Because--

WATTERS: Juan.

WILLIAMS: As Martha was saying, we have lot of people in this country who speak a different language at home. We want, I don't know about you, but I grew up in a Spanish speaking home and I think my mom wanted me to know how to speak English.

WATTERS: Let me ask you a question.

MONTGOMERY: And she taught you LMNOP.

WILLIAMS: LMNOP.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Was that confusing to you, LMNOP. Was that confusing?

WILLIAMS: Obviously, I'm sitting here with you.

WATTERS: Right. So, then why would it be confusing to other people--

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: But Jesse, this is better.

WATTERS: How do you think it's better.

GUTFELD: I love this.

WILLIAMS: Because I think it slows it down. Again, Gregory just said he thought LMNOP was one letter.

GUTFELD: I was kidding. (CROSSTALK)

MONTGOMERY: And Juan, I want to thank you for this, I never considered you to be a libertarian, but you have just made a wonderful argument for school choice.

WILLIAMS: Yes.

MONTGOMERY: Because kids are expected to learn the same thing in the same way in the same class.

WILLIAMS: Innovation.

MONTGOMERY: With kids of different abilities and we do such a disservice. So, we need more school choice and ways for kids to learn because some learn differently than others.

MACCALLUM: You have to have the song, because songs help people learn things. And that's the way the song is. It has to be LMNOP. And it's like I learned the preamble from Schoolhouse Rock. Schoolhouse Rock.

WATTERS: Right.

MACCALLUM: It's the best way to learn things. And I still have to repeat those little jingles to bring all of that back.

WATTERS: Columbus sailed the ocean blue in 1492 and they're coming for Columbus too.

GUTFELD: I learned everything from The Stooges.

WATTERS: They want to change everything. Liberals want to stop you from binge watching. Later, you find out why, up next.

MONTGOMERY: I adore you. Well, you can kiss binge watching goodbye of climate change activists have their way. They will, they claim watching just a half hour of your favorite show amidst the same amount of carbon dioxide is driving almost four miles. What if you watch while you drive, two birds, one stone? Actually, they're demanding you give up binge watching because it's (inaudible). So, first it was cheeseburgers and now it's Netflix, Juan. Liberals are just the fun police. What's next?

WILLIAMS: I love the premise of this segment, which is, those liberals are such terrible people. Here's the reality. You have people who are trying to address a real challenge in terms of climate change. The GOP has its head in the sand. They make fun of it. They have no ideas.

MONTGOMERY: That's not true.

WILLIAMS: If you eat meat, that's the problem. If you travel on airplanes, that's the problem.

GUTFELD: That's what you're saying.

WILLIAMS: That's what the liberals say. We're going to make money.

MONTGOMERY: That is what they say.

WILLIAMS: They say, you've got to try to--

MONTGOMERY: I mean those are direct quotes of Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Like direct quotes, not just projection, that's what they said.

WILLIAMS: Slowdown. These are ideas because guess what? The voters say, overwhelmingly, we want action on climate change.

MONTGOMERY: Sure.

WILLIAMS: And Republicans have--

GUTFELD: I told it affects them.

WILLIAMS: Make fun of everybody who has an innovative thought.

GUTFELD: Those aren't innovative thought. I wouldn't even call them thoughts. I love this story because now Hollywood has to reckon with their own support for hysterical activism. Right? Sure. It was fun to support Greta Thunberg from far away or activist.

MONTGOMERY: Here dare you.

GUTFELD: Or salute activists who hampered the travel of regular folk on subways and in cars. But once it hits the bill folds of Beverly Hills, it's going to be glorious because then they're going to start changing their tune when they realize it's going to affect their bottom line. MONTGOMERY: Well, there are a few pleasures we have left--

MACCALLUM: I think that--

MONTGOMERY: There's nothing greater on a rainy day than sitting down with your tablet and watching an entire series.

MACCALLUM: I want to know if there is a program like a cap and trade program where I could like buy seasons of Breaking Bad for someone else who doesn't want to binge watch at their house. I mean that's the kind of program that I think was - so no planes, no TV, no cheeseburgers and no Netflix.

GUTFELD: They don't create any - they don't innovate. They don't come up with anything that you could do as a replacement.

MONTGOMERY: To offset. Yes.

GUTFELD: No, I mean, they don't come up with fun things.

MONTGOMERY: Conversation.

WATTERS: One of the funniest things, remember, you can't have babies.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: OK. And now you can't watch Netflix, so you can't Netflix or chill. And that's not what the voters want, Juan.

(CROSSTALK)

MACCALLUM: Is that what you call it chilling.

MONTGOMERY: Netflix and chill, sort of our--

WILLIAMS: By the way, you said no innovative ideas.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: What is going to Burger King and you get these meatless burgers, isn't that innovation?

WATTERS: We tasted them and they're garbage.

WILLIAMS: OK. I'm just saying. You say there's no innovation, you say, oh, what about air travel to people? I think Greta Thunberg came over on a boat, right.

GUTFELD: Yes. And then flew her crew back on a plane.

MONTGOMERY: So, are you telling 16-year-olds to get boats. And just go into the--

(CROSSTALK)

MONTGOMERY: And just head off into the Atlantic and good luck to you, brothers and sisters.

WATTERS: Juan, can I ask you, what about books? If we can't watch--

GUTFELD: Trees.

WATTERS: Netflix, can we read books--

GUTFELD: Trees.

WATTERS: Because of all the trees?

WILLIAMS: First of all, talk about hype man Trump. What is this hype? You can't watch - they're not saying you don't watch Netflix. They're saying, don't be aware that when you do this because of streaming, it takes up a lot of energy.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Watch one episode at a time.

MONTGOMERY: From the environmental activist group Greenpeace said digital videos come in, very large files and getting bigger with each generation. More data equals more energy needed to--

WILLIAMS: That's what I read, yes.

MONTGOMERY: What about Silicon Valley? What about compression?

GUTFELD: Yes.

MONTGOMERY: That's the future.

GUTFELD: What about the film trucks that idle when they're filming movies and TV? Well, Hollywood stopped doing that because that burns a lot of energy.

WILLIAMS: And they also block the streets.

GUTFELD: That is true, too.

MACCALLUM: Well, I also learned that the second - it's also going to hurt the porn industry currently.

GUTFELD: Thank you, Martha.

WATTERS: Did you learned that today.

MACCALLUM: I learned that today, because right after Netflix and--

MONTGOMERY: The big streaming services.

MACCALLUM: Amazon Prime and Hulu is web porn.

WATTERS: Because people binge on porn.

MACCALLUM: Watching that stuff, it's really bad for the environment--

MONTGOMERY: Longest time.

GUTFELD: Who binges on porn. Five, seven minutes, I don't know.

WILLIAMS: I don't think you're a teenage boy.

MACCALLUM: Greg is not spending extra time. You're good.

GUTFELD: I'm all about saving the environment.

MACCALLUM: You can drive four miles.

WATTERS: Oh man, you are environmentally friendly.

(CROSSTALK)

MACCALLUM: Binging in everywhere, less binge eating, less binge watching.

GUTFELD: Everything in moderation.

MACCALLUM: I think that's true.

MONTGOMERY: Well, I think we've solved the world's crisis. Good job, climate activists. One More Thing is up next.

WILLIAMS: Oh, boy. Time now for One More Thing. A whole lot of fun. Charles Dickens might have described my last weekend as the best of times and the worst of times. This was me this weekend and for a kid, you know, have to scrounge to pay for his pony league uniforms. I've got to see my favorite team; the Nationals play three home games in the World Series.

Here I am with a lady dressed as the World Series trophy outside Nats Park. Here I am with my family at the game and here I am with another fan holding up a shark sign. Baby Shark Song is a favorite for Nats fans. And so all together, I was having a great time. This was the best of times to quote Mr. Dickens, but it was also the worst of times because my nationals lost all three games, Jesse, they scored three runs in three games. And that came after defeating Houston in the first two games in Houston.

Washington will play Houston again tonight in Houston. Hopefully tomorrow they will bring the World Series championship to D.C. for the first time since 1924. That's been a long wait. Go, Nats.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: Bad luck to boo Trump.

WILLIAMS: Was that it was.

MONTGOMERY: Bad luck.

WILLIAMS: Gregory.

GUTFELD: Nationals, otherwise known as the Expose. They're not a real team, they're from Canada. How long have they been - how long?

WILLIAMS: 2005, they came to D.C.

GUTFELD: All right. That's long enough. OK. Let's do this. Greg's cat off. OK. If you've never played this before. We're going to play three cat videos and then afterwards we're going to vote on which one's the best. And the viewers can play at home. All you have to do is shout what you like into the TV and we'll hear it.

All right. Let's go. Cat video number one. Look at this one. They're learning to fight these little kittens. They're learning to fight. I don't know if it was the right thing to teach your cats. Why are kitten so adorable and then when they get older, they're not.

MACCALLUM: Awful.

GUTFELD: They're awful. All right, good. That's terrible, Martha. Now, the second one. Here's the second one, he wants desperately to get inside. This little kitten - that's like me last call at the bar. Wait, wait. One more, one more coffee, please. All right. And finally, let's go to the third one. You know what he's thinking or she's thinking. Or they're thinking. Gender neutral people. Cat may identify as whatever. You never know. Look at that, it must feel great. Look at those eyeballs. All right. That's enough. The video is OK.

Kennedy, which one?

MONTGOMERY: I identify with cat number two.

GUTFELD: Cat number two. All right.

MONTGOMERY: Because I think they let it outside, and it was - by a coyote.

WILLIAMS: Greg, who owns this cat with the massage machines, is that the richest person in the world. They've got a massage machine for their cat.

MONTGOMERY: I think they're using their own face thing.

WILLIAMS: Anyway, I thought the number one video is very cute. That was a kitten. It's just a cutie pie.

WATTERS: I'm going to go with number two.

GUTFELD: OK.

WATTERS: The cat, Greg.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MACCALLUM: I'm going to go with number one, because I only like the kittens, because they're the cutest kitten one of all three.

GUTFELD: So, that's a tie. I'm going to break it and go with number two.

WATTERS: All right.

GUTFELD: It just looks like me.

WATTERS: Same size.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: All right. Jesse.

WATTERS: Sorry. You walked right into it. All right. So, for those of you guys, who have always wanted to go skydiving, but have never gone or never had the opportunity to go. I went indoor skydiving in Gaithersburg, Maryland, over the weekend. That's me. I'm skydiving right there. It's a stimulated skydiving. Yes, that's how I got my big hair. It is iFly Montgomery and I had a blast and shout out to my instructor, Hiro Diaz (ph).

GUTFELD: You had an instructor?

WATTERS: Look at him take me go. That's him. We're attached and we go all the way to the top.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: You are that high when you're inside. What is your problem?

WATTERS: Well, it's not as easy as it looks.

WILLIAMS: And I think that looks like a lot of fun.

GUTFELD: It is a lot of fun. It's a great feeling - did it took the twins and we had their cousin there too, and everyone survived.

WILLIAMS: All right. And we've got two women--

MONTGOMERY: Twins.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: Martha, you're up.

MACCALLUM: All right. So, I'm thinking about your Halloween costume. I know I am. And what you're going to wear. But these people won first prize, Katie Ball Wrath (ph) and the North Shore Academy of Gymnastics because they built a human roller coaster. Watch this.

(VIDEO PLAYING)

WATTERS: That's pretty good.

MACCALLUM: The guy in the back is a little off, like he's maybe on the different part of the roller coaster, but they have stuck legs in front of them. It's your actual arms and then some like stuffed legs in the front. It's a little difficult to wear to a costume party. I like costumes that are sort of portable.

WATTERS: I threw up on myself on a roller coaster one time.

MACCALLUM: You did?

WATTERS: In the loop. I threw up here at the top. And then when I came below, it hit me in the shoulder.

GUTFELD: Martha, when are you going?

WILLIAMS: All right.

GUTFELD: When are you going as?

MACCALLUM: I haven't decided yet.

GUTFELD: I'm going as Doocy. I already have my khakis picked out.

WILLIAMS: All right, Kennedy.

MONTGOMERY: Which Doocy. Archie, the arsonist, an adorable French bulldog Boston terrier mix in Australia. He was chewing on a barbecue lighter. You know, the stick lighter, chewing on it and set his apartment on fire.

WATTERS: I'm voting for this cat.

MONTGOMERY: The flames quickly spread, it's a dog and his momma was watching on a remote cam like a nanny cam and she quickly called the fire department. They arrived in three minutes. They extinguish the entire blaze. Archie was safe, but he is a little rascal and he is so funny and has the cutest face ever. And you could never get mad at Archie, the arsonist.

GUTFELD: I would be very mad.

MONTGOMERY: Firefighter said in 30 years they've never seen any--

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: I would be very upset.

WATTERS: It's like insurance fraud.

WILLIAMS: It looked like--

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: Set your DVRs. Never miss an episode of this wonderful show, "The Five." Special Report. Hey, Bret, would Charles Krauthammer have enjoyed those games?

