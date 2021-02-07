GOP lawmakers fined $5G for bypassing House metal detectors

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," February 5, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: I'm Laura Ingraham and this is "The Ingraham Angle" from a very busy Friday night.

Just days before the Senate impeachment trial begins, the lawyer for former President Trump is here exclusively to break down the defense.

Also, as this weekend, so too does our series, on how the Black Lives Matter curriculum is infecting your school. And if you think it's only in big cities, wait until you hear from one outraged mother. It's scary.

And Raymond Arroyo debuts what we're calling, freestyling Biden in "Friday Follies."

But first, "The Unholy Trinity," that's the focus of "Tonight's Angle." Two months ago, President Trump was roundly ridiculed for making this observation.

DONALD TRUMP, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: For months leading up to the presidential election, we were warned that we should not declare a premature victory. We were told repeatedly that it would take weeks, if not months, to determine the winner, to count the absentee ballots and to verify the results.

My opponent was told to stay away from the election. Don't campaign. We don't need you. We've got it. This election is done. In fact, they were acting like they already knew what the outcome was going to be.

INGRAHAM: Well, it turns out he was right. This wasn't some paranoid fantasy. There was a very real and vast conspiracy to unseat him, and now it's all laid out as clear as day in the pages of "Time Magazine."

The article written by Nancy Pelosi biographer Molly Ball describes this effort as, "a well-funded cabal of powerful people working together behind the scenes to influence perceptions, change rules and laws, steer media coverage and control the flow of information. They were not rigging the election. They were fortifying it. They believe the public needs to understand the system's fragility in order to ensure that democracy in America indoors."

Well, as you can see Ms. Ball, she wants to - got to cast this - the shadowy leftist has heroes of democracy. Well, indeed, one of the umbrella groups involved called itself the Democracy Defense Coalition. It's kind of catchy, right? But that's not what they were up to.

Now, this wasn't about protecting democracy, but about knocking out Trump using any means necessary. And tonight, we're going to lay out the three major players of this unholy anti-Trump trinity.

First, obviously, is big tech. Now, it's no secret, right, that Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter's Jack Dorsey are rabid leftists and supported Biden. We know that the mass censorship we saw in the run up to the election was part of a coordinated efforts, obvious.

But "Time" reports in November 2019, Mark Zuckerberg invited nine civil rights leaders to dinner at his home, where they warned him about the danger of the election related falsehoods. It took pushing, urging, conversations, brainstorming to get to a place where we ended up with more rigorous rules and enforcement, says Vanita Gupta, President and CEO of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, who also met with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and others.

Now, who is Vanita Gupta? Well, she's now Biden's Associate Attorney General over at DOJ, perhaps a reward for her good work on Zuck and Dorsey. Now, these meetings paid huge dividends for the Biden team, because in the months before Election Day, social media giants effectively became Joe's ministry of truth.

Big tech gleefully censored Trump's tweets and basically erased "The New York Post" bombshell on the Hunter Biden laptop and all the China connections from the internet. It was just gone, which of course gave the media cover to ignore it as just more Russian disinformation. That alone may have cost Trump the election.

A Media Research Center, MRC poll from November found that 4.6 percent of Biden voters would not have voted for him had they'd been aware of the Hunter Biden scandal. Now, remember, Biden only beat Trump by 4.4 percent of the vote.

Now, of course, we can't leave out the fact that Zuckerberg was key to realizing the Left's dream of mass mail-in ballots. He donated $300 million to local election offices and to liberal activists masquerading as nonpartisan voter education efforts - it's a lot of coin. Those leftists then turned around and worked to expand vote by mail, and then enroll millions of voters.

Well, this brings me to number two, BLM. When it came to turning out voters at the polls, these Marxist radicals were indispensable. "Time Magazine" noting that the organizers who helped lead BLM wanted to harness its momentum for the election.

They created a force of "election defenders during early voting and on Election Day they surrounded lines of voters in urban areas with a "joy to the polls" effort that turned the act of casting a ballot into a street party. Black organizers also recruited thousands of poll workers to ensure polling places would stay open, in their communities."

In other words, BLM, they were really loyal Biden foot soldiers. I seem to remember someone saying something about these six months ago or so.

INGRAHAM: What you're seeing on the streets, that leftward lurch to the Democrat Party, is their reaction against you. It's not just that they despise Trump, sure they do, but they despise you, your patriotism, your church going, your Judeo Christian values, because you represent the old America that they want to destroy - root and branch.

INGRAHAM: The third anti-Trump force in this unholy trinity is, of course, big business. Now, back in September, we saw a lot of headlines like this one from CNN, "Pro-business Chamber of Commerce is backing 23 vulnerable House Democratic freshmen for reelection." Now 18 of those Democrats voted in support of a $15 minimum wage, which has long been a goal of big labor and something that Chamber supposedly opposes.

Well, the Chamber's overture to pro-union Dems may have been greasing the skids for what came next. "Time" reports that about a week before Election Day, AFL CIO Advisor, Mike Podhorzer received an unexpected message. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce wanted to talk, agreeing that their unlikely Alliance would be powerful. They began to discuss a joint statement, pledging their organization's shared commitment to a fair and peaceful election."

Now, the chamber says this alliance was formed out of concern for economic disrupting civil disorder, but is that the real reason or was this about something else entirely? Like, ensuring there'd be access to cheap foreign labor, endless streams of people coming across the border.

Now, Trump kept labor markets tight by clamping down on work visas and securing our border. While, that's great for American workers, the Chamber of Commerce hated it. So did their corporate cronies. AFL CIO likes porous borders. It hurts their members, but they salivate at the prospect of bolstering their ranks and increasing their membership dues. That's all fine and dandy for them.

Biden's policies would give them that and we're already getting a glimpse of what our economic future will look like.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The first jobs report of his administration showed that employers created only 49,000 jobs in the month of January.

KATE BOLDUAN, CNN ANCHOR: This morning showing how bad the jobs market is right now and how slowly recovery is going to be.

WOLF BLITZER, CNN HOST: Very gloomy outlook for economic recovery here in the United States.

INGRAHAM: Now, Democrats have control for at least two more years, but the more we learn about how they got there, and the more we see the disastrous results of their policies and this collaboration, the easier it will be to end that control. And give it back to those of us who want to empower Americans, not just manipulate them, and that's "The Angle."

Joining us now, and I'm delighted they're with us, Jesse Kelly, Host of the nationally syndicated "Jesse Kelly Show," and also with me is Matt Walsh, Daily Wire Contributor and host of the "Matt Walsh Show."

Jesse, this was a - you haven't called it a conspiracy. It was actually really smart of the Democrats to do this. But it was obviously a collaboration of extremely powerful forces that don't always agree on every issue, but they agreed on one thing, they had to get rid of Trump.

JESSE KELLY, HOST, "JESSE KELLY SHOW": Oh, yes, Trump was a system disrupter. And like you pointed out, it's not about Trump. It's about the American people. It's about anybody on the right - even slightly on the right, who believes in anything traditional about America, they have to be crushed.

And Trump's presidency was a shock to the system, that's what I call these people who worked together, and they made sure that Trump was gone and now they're going to make sure that Trump never happens again. That's what's so scary, Laura. It's not about what they just did. It's what they're going to do for the next four years to make sure there's never another one. That's really bad right now.

INGRAHAM: And Matt, then to get rewarded with a plum job in the Justice Department, after having helped to organize these meetings to supposedly expand the voter rolls when this was really about voter manipulation. It was never about educating the voters. It was about scaring the voters. And the thinking they were literally going to die if they actually went to the polls.

MATT WALSH, DAILY WIRE, CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, that's why - I mean, I look at this and I think everything you've laid out, everything laid out in "Time Magazine," it looks to me like privilege. I mean, it looks to me like we hear about systemic privilege, and supposedly it's tied to just being white if you're a white person. If you're white conservative, you have privilege.

Well, it's never been clear to me, where that privilege is coming from. It seems to me that privilege is all tribalistic. And if you are on the Left, then you, your tribe controls all of the major institutions. They're doing everything they can behind the scenes to elevate you and your politicians. If that's not what privilege looks like, then I don't know what the word means.

INGRAHAM: Well, Jesse, when people keep asking wherever you go, well, when are things going to go back to normal? There - some of us a year ago - almost a year ago now said, when you started hearing that phrase, the new normal, beware. They didn't like the old normal.

And now we find out that it looks like we're not going to go back to normal anytime soon, big shock. Again, Bloomberg - that Bloomberg article gives away the game. Saying, "When will life return to normal? Seven years at today's vaccine rates." In other words, Jesse, they need more time for climate change, normalization, slow down, lower productivity, get people used to a lower standard of living for a cleaner planet. Seven years, that sounds about right.

KELLY: Of course, it won't be seven years zero either, Laura. I mean, everybody knows politicians are a bunch of power-hungry idiots. And you've given a bunch of mayors and governors and Congressmen and Senators, the ability now to point to businesses and points to people they don't like and shut them down and destroy their life. This coronavirus disaster is everything - it's everything they love.

And like you pointed out they're all obvious about it now. It's not just what they're doing, is that they're bragging about what they're doing. We have people who openly lie to you and then tell you what's - and then demand that you say it's not a lie.

We forget about China now, Laura. China's are number one geopolitical foe. We have someone on the House Intelligence Committee who just got busted with the Chinese slump buster, and he went right back to the House Intelligence Committee. They just - they do it, and then they rub it in your face that they did it and demand you say how much you love it.

INGRAHAM: Now, it's so crooked, that it's almost - it almost becomes its own ongoing satire, but it's our lives and it's our country, so it's not - it's really not funny at this point. But, Matt, I know you've talked about this.

But Dr. Anthony Fauci now seems like he's just the professional scold - you can't go to Super Bowl parties, no weddings, no funerals, no fun, no graduation, maybe a Rose Parade in what 2027 or something like that. I mean, this is just a joke. Vaccines, no vaccines, none of it matters, Matt.

WALSH: Yes, it doesn't, because like you said, it's - of course, we know it's about power. And the thing is, we have given these people, something like Anthony Fauci or you go down the line, the mayors, governors, town councils, we - teachers unions, we have given these people more power than they could have ever dreamed of having.

It would actually take a lot of integrity and discipline to relinquish that power willingly, even for the best of people. Even the best person for them to give up that kind of power and to give it them takes a lot of integrity. And - but these are not people with integrity to begin with. So we know that we're really screwed.

INGRAHAM: Yes, moving the goalposts and admitting it. Admitting we're moving the goalposts. Gentlemen, great to see tonight. Thanks so much for joining us.

And I want to turn the conversation now to a little covered hearing and the House Homeland Security Committee that happened yesterday. Now, the takeaway from experts and most of the lawmakers that were assembled was that this fight against domestic forces - domestic terrorist, extremists, would take 10 to 20 years.

Now, how do they get at that number? They really couldn't say. Which brings me to the second shocking thing about this hearing, the fact that very few Republicans stood up and spoke out against this insanity. In fact, the only one willing to say, pump the brakes, whoa, what are you talking about was a freshman Congressman, who has been in office less than one month.

REP. ANDREW CLYDE (R-GA): Do you agree that people can have differing opinions on the issues and ideology, but those differences will not affect the jobs that they do for our country, be it in the military, be in law enforcement or be in political office?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I fully appreciate and fiercely protect the rights of Americans have different opinions, even those I don't like. But freedom of speech is not the freedom to commit sedition,

CLYDE: I said differing

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Let me--

CLYDE: --opinions and ideologies.

INGRAHAM: Vetting people for ideological extremism. Well, that Congressman Georgia's Andrew Clyde joins me now. Congressman, it's clear that Democrats are trotting out these so called experts to conflate the idea of having differing opinions with, if you're a conservative and you supported Trump then you're guilty of sedition and you should never be heard from again in public life. I found it amazing that few Republicans stood up except you, been in that town for one month, you still have your integrity.

CLYDE: Thank you, Laura. Appreciate that. Yes, that that witness was very concerning to me in his testimony. I don't believe in a political litmus test. We all raised our hand to the same Oath of Office to support and defend the Constitution of the United States. And as a Navy officer, 28- year veteran with combat experience, I defend that First Amendment right for everyone.

INGRAHAM: Now, it's reported tonight that you and Congressman Louie Gohmert were fined $5,000 for bypassing House metal detectors. A second offense, by the way, you're going to have to sell your house, it's a $10,000 fine. That won you a new fan, by the way. You didn't know this. Congressman, this was over at CNN. Watch.

CHRIS CUOMO, CNN HOST, CUOMO PRIME TIME: Andrew Clyde of Georgia and Louie Gohmert of Texas, talk about elitist too good for safety, so much for the party of law and order, right? This is why other members of Congress are scared. Who won't go through a security check? What do you got to hide?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CLYDE: Well, this is a constitutional issue. Those metal detectors are there to detain us or to - and that's a violation of Article I, Section 6 of the Constitution. We're going to the House floor to vote. We represent 700,000 people in our districts. And the Constitution says that we cannot be impeded when we go to the Florida vote. And those metal detectors--

INGRAHAM: Congressman, are you going to pay the 5,000? Are you going to pay the 5,000?

CLYDE: I'm going to fight it. I'm going to appeal it. And then I'm going to take them to court, because this is unconstitutional. We're all set up to do that. And - but I had to have standing, Laura,

INGRAHAM: Maybe you can ask Nancy if you could borrow some of her ice cream and sell that for the 5,000. That would probably cover it. But are you going to do it again, because it gets 10,000 next time, because it's like running up the tab here. Are you going to go - are you going to go through the metal detector next time?

CLYDE: I think I've already done it at least a couple of times. That fine was for a couple of days ago. I've had a couple of times since then, I think, so I'm probably up to 25,000 by now.

INGRAHAM: Maybe next time detention and you have to write it on the board 100 times, "I will not go through the metal detector." Congressman, thank you so much. Great to see you.

And how will former President Trump's lawyers manage next week's impeachment circus? One of the lawyers is here in moments. Plus, the effort to recall California Governor Gavin Newsom has reached a milestone - Oh boy, this is getting good - we have an update next.

INGRAHAM: All right. Donald Trump's impeachment trial begins Monday, such a joke. Democrats already know what's going to be a dud. Earlier this week, perhaps sensing their bluff had been called, Chuck Schumer suggested that the Senate could still pass a censure resolution. And yesterday house impeachment managers tried to spice things up, a little drama with full outrage over Trump's refusal to testify under oath - this is so ridiculous - which, obviously, was never going to happen.

But while Dems flounder Trump's legal team is preparing its trial strategy. Here to tell us what that will entail is one of the attorneys representing the former president, Bruce Castor, former Pennsylvania Acting AG. Bruce, thanks for joining us tonight. Walk us through some strategy, without giving it all away for Monday.

BRUCE CASTOR, TRUMP IMPEACHMENT DEFENSE ATTORNEY: Well, thank you for having me on the program, Laura. And I gave away the strategy when we filed the answer on Tuesday, it will follow that almost exactly. The primary issue is the issue of jurisdiction. Meaning, does the Senate have jurisdiction to remove from office, a private citizen who doesn't hold office?

And very few things are in the Constitution that are as unambiguous as the provision dealing with impeachment, which says that the punishment shall be limited in cases of impeachment to removal from office. So I think Democrats--

INGRAHAM: Well, they clearly - Bruce, they clearly don't want to focus on that issue. They clearly want to play a lot of video from January 6th and use this as a campaign commercial for Democrats in pushing, I don't know, universal mail-in ballots or just to keep it going, because they need Trump to be part of their drum, otherwise people will just focus on the fact that their standard of living is declining. So what do you do when that begins to happen, that canard begins to be pushed?

CASTOR: Well, 2020 was somewhat of an unusual year, and it wasn't all due to COVID. And there's an awful lot of a tape of cities burning and courthouses being attacked and federal agents being assaulted by rioters in the street cheered on by Democrats throughout the country, and many of them in Washington, using really the most inflammatory rhetoric that's possible to use. And certainly, with - there would be no suggestion that they did anything to incite any of the actions. Certainly, there wasn't any anyhow.

But here, when you have the President of the United States give a speech and says you should peacefully make your thinking known to the people in Congress, he's all of a sudden a villain. So you got to better be careful what you wish for. It's all prosecutors trick. When you don't have a good enough case, you just put up all the really flashy stuff, and then kind of smooth over the fact that it doesn't really connect up to the guy that's on trial.

INGRAHAM: Well, you have dueling video if they - if they're going to do that, so are you then - and I know President Trump loves video clips and video montage, will you then respond with the Maxine Waters, with number of other Democratic officials not speaking out against the Antifa and other extremist rallies over the last summer?

CASTOR: I think you can count on that. Right, if my eyes look a little red to the viewers, it's because I've been looking at a lot of video the last several days--

INGRAHAM: They do look a little red, Bruce. They do look a little red. Yes, I'm seeing a lot of red there. All right. Pelosi, was asked why Democrats were even bothering with this impeachment, Bruce, and this was her response.

REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): Why bother? Ask our Founders, why bother? As those who wrote the Constitution, ask Abraham Lincoln. You cannot go forward until you have justice. If we were not to follow up with this, we might as well remove any penalty from the Constitution of impeachment.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CASTOR: Well, what the speaker just said there is laughable. First of all, but the House Impeachment Resolution logic, they can go back and impeach Abraham Lincoln. Because they could impeach Donald Trump if he was dead, because he's not in office, they could impeach Abraham Lincoln because he's also not in office. So they could go and erase him just like they were erasing his name off of the schools in San Francisco. Isn't that where Nancy Pelosi is from? Right?

So that's just a - it's just a crazy argument. Fortunately, and it's funny that the Speaker would use the words that she did, we do know what the people who wrote the Constitution were thinking, because they explained it in the Federalist Papers. And the Federalist Papers, it's very clear that the clause which they spent a lot of time writing concerning the removal of the president, was not a punishment, it was an emergency measure to remove from office a person who was a problem.

And they left the courts to be the arbiter of whether somebody violated the law and should be punished beyond removing them from office. So it is very specific in the Federalist Papers that the Framers of the Constitution expected that removal from office would be the only thing that would flow from conviction after impeachment.

INGRAHAM: Yes. Well, they'll point to a cabinet secretary in the 1800s having been brought up on impeachment charges as well after he left office and that's what they're going to hang that on. But Bruce, we're going to be watching big time in Washington on--

CASTOR: Laura, that's an interesting argument, because that fella in the 1870s, he did not ended up getting convicted and he did not end up being debarred from office. Had that happen, he would have gone to court and he would have prevailed and now you would have real precedent just, because it happened and there was an acquittal, doesn't make it precedent.

INGRAHAM: Ah, so he's giving away the case. But I think Nancy and company they were probably anticipating that. Bruce, thanks so much. Great to see you. Good luck on Monday.

And the reason Democrats are forcing an impeachment they know is going to fail is that they want to distract you. An Inconvenient fact, they have absolutely no idea how to govern. Now, look no further than their pathetic track record in a State like California. Governor Gavin Newsom represented the future of the party within California, California dreaming all the way. But what has he actually done? California completely bungled the vaccine rollout, prioritizing illegal aliens and prisoners over seniors. Businesses and schools still closed. And violent crime is rising in the state's biggest cities.

Unsurprisingly, Newsom's political future is in dire straits. The effort to recall him is expected to hit 2 million signatures by March 17th, half a million more than they need to trigger an election.

Joining me now is one of the leading Republican, California State Senator Melissa Melendez. State Senator, good to see you tonight. They're confident they have a shot of winning this recall election. However, could you just get another bad Democrat at the other end of this?

MELISSA MELENDEZ, (R) CALIFORNIA STATE SENATOR: Well, good to see you, Laura. There's always the possibility of getting another bad Democrat in California because they're everywhere. But the last time a Democrat decided to run in a recall election to replace Gray Davis, that guy's political career was over before he could even blink his eyes. So I don't think we'll see that again.

And Gavin Newsom better pay attention, because he seems to think that it's just Republicans who are upset with his leadership. It's not. I can tell you, it is Democrats, it is independents. It is across the board. And he is not paying attention. He thinks just because someone has a "D" behind their name that they'll vote for him no matter what. I have got news for him. that is the not the case anymore, because they are tired of being locked up. They're tired of losing their businesses, their kids being stuck at home in front of a computer all day long, teachers not teaching. They're done. And he just doesn't realize that, or he's not accepting it.

INGRAHAM: he tried to spin his vaccine rollout this way.

GOV. GAVIN NEWSOM, (D-CA): No one is satisfied with the pace of distribution of these vaccines. Of course, we have more work to do. But we have made demonstrable progress, and we will continue to build on that over the course of the next days, weeks, and months.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELENDEZ: OK, look, California has received about 7 million doses of the vaccine. Do you know how many we put into arms? About four million. He's bungling it all over the place. He's bungling it.

INGRAHAM: Senator Melendez, thank you so much for joining us.

Up next, "Freestylin' Biden," a new segment. Raymond Arroyo has it, Friday Follies.

INGRAHAM: It is Friday, and that means it's time for Friday Follies. I almost tricked you. For that, we turn to FOX News contributor Raymond Arroyo. All right, Ray, you have a new segment for us this week. I cannot believe it. I've been waiting this for weeks, months. I actually think years I've been waiting for this.

RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Laura, I've noticed when President Biden goes off script, interesting things start to happen. He's trying to sell his big stimulus plan in today's edition of "Freestylin' Biden."

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: You know, the -- with -- I don't know.

(MUSIC)

BIDEN: People are really -- I don't have to tell any of you, they're really hurting. People are being evicted. Just look at all the number of people who are needing and seeking mental health services now. People are really feeling the hole. They don't know how to get out.

ARROYO: There's going to be a bigger hole soon in their budget. Listen closely to what taxpayers will be getting out of the stimulus package.

BIDEN: I'm not cutting the size of the checks. They're going to be $1,400 period. That's what the American people were promised.

INGRAHAM: Wait a second. Wait, whoa, whoa, whoa. Promised by whom? When Biden -- he was in Georgia last month, wasn't he promising $2,000 checks, or did I mishear?

BIDEN: If you send Jon and the Reverend to Washington, those $2,000 checks will go out the door restoring hope and decency and honor for so many people who are struggling right now.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: He seems a little more emphatic when he was in Georgia. I see a flat lining presentation from Biden over the last few days, Raymond. Like every once in a while, they check him, dust him off. I don't know what is happening there. What else?

ARROYO: Well, but look, Biden is not the only one having difficulty with facts, Laura. Last night we were the first to bring you coverage of AOC's congressional therapy session where they shared their experiences during the Capitol riot. You've heard of that Disney Plus show "Wanda Vision"? This is Alexandria's vision, AOC's own version of reality as told by an ensemble of her This is her vision told by an ensemble of supporters. You might call this insurrection day live.

REP. RASHIDA TLAIB (D-MI): What happened on January 6th, all I could do is thank Allah that I wasn't here. I felt overwhelming relief, and I feel bad for Alexandria and so many of my colleagues that were here. But as I saw it, I thought to myself thank God I'm not there, from the shootings in Charlottesville to the massacre at the synagogue, all of it. All of it is led by hate rhetoric like this.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

AOC was also, by the way, in her office about a block from the Capitol. It's amazing how they fabulate this stuff.

INGRAHAM: It has nothing to do with the impeachment trial starting this week. I know, I get the sense, Raymond, that they're all beginning to transition into a syndicated daytime talk show. Didn't it all seem a little bit like, OK, Oprah is moving on to her next chapter. There's something that is very scripted about this whole thing. It seemed more political than emotional. But who am I, who am I to say? Facts don't matter, though, Raymond, as you said. Her truth. When they do this, my truth, they always have to hit -- my truth is what matters. So just ask the media who ran, of course, to defend the squad.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It doesn't have to be real, the threat, for you to belief it's imminent.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's what you believe.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It was so upsetting and so frightening just watching from the privacy and safety in my kitchen. So to hear your very terrifying account of that horrible day was, in a word, just terrifying.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Will there be a place to allow members to retell their experiences to remind, I guess, other members of how scary that day was?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: These are the same people who are calling for a reality czar. AOC herself wants to reign in the media for spewing misinformation. What is this if not misinformation, where you're claiming to be present at an event that you were at home for? It's amazing. It's astounding what's happening.

INGRAHAM: What else, Raymond?

ARROYO: Look, the reason I think we're seeing this public emoting, this public display, it brings back a historical precedent that might make sense in the coming week as we look at this trial, the president's trial, even though he's left office. In 897, Laura, there was something called the Cadaver Synod. A pope, Pope Stephen VI exhumed his predecessor, put the cadaver on trial, and guess what, they found a cadaver guilty, threw it in the Tiber. A few days later, they fished the bones out, miracles started happening. The people turned on Pope Stephen VI and threw him in jail. The lesson here is political retribution in after the fact trials rarely end up well. That should be a warning to a lot of people in this upcoming week.

INGRAHAM: The first cable show in primetime to ever5 mention Pope Stephen. It has never happened before.

ARROYO: The Cadaver Synod. Look it up.

INGRAHAM: Raymond, Cadaver Synod could be every day on Capitol Hill, OK. These are octogenarians and nonagenarians.

ARROYO: This is true, or cable television for that matter.

INGRAHAM: Raymond, great to see you. Have a great weekend.

This week we've spoken to civic and educational leaders regarding the poisonous BLM curriculum that is, of course, flooding schools. Tonight, we speak to an outraged parent, and she's not from where you would think.

INGRAHAM: All week this show has described the destructive and often racist lesson plans that are being pushed by Black Lives Matter acolytes in schools across the country. This toxic curriculum isn't just relegated to Democrat strongholds like D.C. and New York City. It's also happening in places like Ames, Iowa, where the school district is holding its own BLM, quote, week of action, and parents there are up in arms.

Joining me is now Eve Lederhouse, an Ames Community School District Parent who not exactly thrilled with the attempt to brainwash and indoctrinate her second-grade daughter. Eve, thank you for joining us. Did the school district include any input from parents or solicit it before they began spreading lock, stock, and barrel this propaganda?

EVE LEDERHOUSE, AMES COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT MOM: No. It was made public to the teachers and parents, from what I understand, just barely a week ago on Friday, I think the 22nd. So we had not even two weeks to digest this information.

INGRAHAM: Your daughter is in second grade, so tell me what she's learning.

LEDERHOUSE: Well, while the school district said that the Black Lives Matter at school is not affiliated with the Black Lives movement globally, the school program is still using the 13 principles of Black Lives Matter as their outline for this week. So every day they tackle a few different issues, just going right down the list of 13.

INGRAHAM: Some of them include topics that are in my mind not suited to second grader, at least not any that I know, including globalism, loving engagement diversity, transgender affirming, queer affirming, collective value, intergenerational, black families -- that's fine -- black villages. The black villages principle has a section in it that says disruption of the western prescribed nuclear family. That's a principle of this Black Lives Matter curriculum. So your daughter is supposed to be engaged in disrupting the nuclear family, presumably, I don't know, her own? I'm not following that.

LEDERHOUSE: Yes, we're clearly not fans of that either. This is being introduced to kickoff Black History Month. And we celebrate Black History Month. We had a communitywide celebration of Martin Luther King just three weeks ago. But the Black Lives Matter curriculum goes far, far beyond and, quite frankly, we believe off track of celebrating Black History Month.

INGRAHAM: This is leftwing Marxist propaganda. I think everybody is talking around what this is, OK. This is indoctrinating children into a far left, radical perspective. And politics is the least of it. It's about sexual identity, which most parents actually want to have that conversation with kids before the second-grade teacher does. It's about how to organize a family. It's about what people think about issues such as intersectionality, which was something that, I guess, people learn at various classes in college, but now pushing this on second and third and fourth graders? What?

LEDERHOUSE: Let me actually add that this is starting in preschool. This is districtwide. It goes from preschool all the way up to seniors in high school. So, the preschools, kindergarten, first graders, they are also learning this information.

INGRAHAM: Quick question. Are there other parents with whom you've spoke also upset about this and perhaps afraid to speak out? You're very brave to speak out. A lot of people don't.

LEDERHOUSE: I appreciate you saying that. There are a lot of concerned parents. But there is also a lot of fear. And we're adults, but there's a lot of name calling. There's a lot of bullying, and social media is just a train wreck.

INGRAHAM: Well, Eve, thank you. Thank you for having the courage to speak out to raise these issues. Eve, thank you so much, and keep us up to date, please, if you would.

LEDERHOUSE: Thank you so much for your concern.

INGRAHAM: The Biden press corps getting really tough for fan boys. The Last Bite explains.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: I know what you're thinking. America has rough seas ahead with Biden at the helm. But thank God we have a brave, courageous press corps willing to ask the tough questions.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: How did it feel?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: How does it feel to ride Air Force One as president?

JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: It's a great honor. But I didn't think about it, to tell you the truth. I was reading the paper.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You were reading the paper?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Any plans for the weekend?

INGRAHAM: Oh, my God, like he hasn't been on Air Force One. He was Vice President for eight years. Do you remember Trump being asked that, whether he enjoyed the first ride on Air Force One? No, it's you're a criminal, right?

That's all the time we have tonight. Have a great weekend.

