GOP goes to war with Twitter over the freezing of Mitch McConnell's campaign account

TAMMY BRUCE, HOST: I appreciate that. Yes, it's called "Get Tammy Bruce". Right now - of course, I'm still Tammy Bruce. I'm Tammy Bruce in for Laura Ingraham. And this is “The Ingraham Angle” from Los Angeles tonight.

The left is ramping up its rhetoric trying to blame Trump for the recent mass shootings, despite his calls, of course, for unity and peace. Congressman Matt Gaetz is here with a message for his colleagues on the other side of the aisle.

And ICE rounds up nearly 700 illegals in the largest raid in a decade, and of course, the liberal outrage hits a fever pitch. Former Acting Ice Director Tom Homan is here to set the record straight.

Plus, remember when everyone jumped on Trump for calling out what was really happening in Baltimore? Tonight hear from residents who live there, and are thanking him, for putting a spotlight on the blight.

And Raymond Arroyo, your favorite of course, is here with some bizarre protest songs, why Hollywood reboots are so bad for us, and the reason Taylor Swift may need to calm down.

But first the Left is not giving up its relentless attacks trying to tie President Trump to the tragedies in El Paso and Dayton. A day after visiting shooting victims, First Responders and local leaders, this is how the New York Times framed his trip.

Quote "Trump uses a day of healing to deepen the nation's divisions." Well, that's wildly inaccurate. In fact, at the only press availability the president said this.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: President Trump you said today was about healing and unity and you've attached a number of your critics, Vice President Biden, Senator Brown, Mayor Whaley as well as various members of the media. Can you explain why you chose that tone?

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT: Well, they shouldn't be politicking. Yes, they shouldn't be politicking today.

BRUCE: As I wrote in The Washington Times today, Democrats are trying to frighten people with the lie that Americans are racists, the President is a racist, organized racism is sweeping the country and duping their own supporters to live in fear, convincing them that everyone is out to get them. Among others today's, phrase is "blood on his hands".

WILLIAM F. WELD, FORMER GOVERNOR OF MASSACHUSETTS: The President has blood on his hands. You could draw a direct line from that manifesto of the shooter in El Paso to the Trump handbook.

PAOLA RAMOS, FORMER HILLARY CLINTON AIDE: He is someone that is walking into this crime scene and with blood in his hand.

SEN. CORY BOOKER, D-N.J., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: He is in large part to blame for what has taken place. Donald Trump is responsible for this. He's responsible because he is stoking fears and hatred and bigotry--

BRUCE: Joining me now is Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz. Congressman thank you so much for joining me tonight. I appreciate it. I got to ask you--

REP. MATT GAETZ, R-FLA.: Thank you so much.

BRUCE: Yes, my pleasure. Look, obviously, horrible circumstances. The fact that we're still discussing this when normally tragedies bring Americans - everyone together, of course we have a history of doing that, that's who we are as a people.

But here now you've got this this narrative that is obscene in general. It is certainly insulting to the victims and their families. Why do you think this is going on?

GAETZ: Right now we have a left that is unwilling in America to confront the real challenges that we have, whether it's the collapse of fatherhood in our country. You look at these mass shooters - very rarely did you see a positive productive relationship with a father figure.

You also see dark recesses of the internet harboring and fuming this type of hate. And rather than deal with those things, it's just easier for the political left to scapegoat the President, to defame to demoralize, to delegitimize those who are actually trying to come up with solutions.

I think you've seen a President eager to comfort those in pain and also open-minded about what solutions anyone would have that would reduce the frequency of this violence. But if we've seen anything from the shooting at the Republican baseball practice to the Elizabeth Warren, Antifa supporter in Dayton, to the you know the person that claimed to have a very right- wing hateful ideology in El Paso.

The extreme elements of violence do not have monogamy with anyone political agenda, and I'm grateful we have a president who's willing to call out hate and who's trying to pave the way to a really a more accepting country.

BRUCE: Well, Matt, and I have to say that even we see that with the pictures, the photographs of the President visiting the hospital and the First Responders et cetera, they're thrilled to see him.

They're thrilled to see the first lady, it's because they have been consistent of all the people and when we're dealing with tragedies like this and the dynamics that we're facing. The president's approach has been about safety for everyone, including the migrants, right? Of course the American people.

When you're doing things for the right reasons it benefits everyone. And yet now we have this kind of - certainly, it's a hatred. But you're there - you're - we had an attempted assassination of 23 Republicans, not so long ago seriously almost fatally injuring Steve Scalise. We're in this heightened time and it seems like there's an alternate reality.

Most Americans - and I think you would agree, don't believe what it is they're hearing in this rhetoric. Do you think it is dangerous, though, or do you think it's impacting the way Americans are viewing the reality that surrounds all of us?

GAETZ: I think the American people know that in times of political activity, people can capitalize on these moments of tragedy for their own gain. It's awful to see that. But, obviously, we've unseen and unfold with the way that the mainstream media and some Democratic presidential candidates have responded.

I've got to say it's Marianne Williamson who actually came forward and said, there's no direct connection between the President and these acts of violence. I mean, she believes there's a direct connection between how the moon and stars align in our mood. So she - even she couldn't find a direct connection.

But certainly the President - I think his hospitality background contributes to his desire to bring warmth to people. He always likes people to be sort of comfortable and welcomed in his presence.

BRUCE: Congressman, I think that in - during the campaign he fell in love with the country. I think he got to know us and he sees the damage that's been done now. I'd like to get your response, by the way, to the breaking news tonight. That former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is now suing the FBI and the Justice Department over his firing.

Of course, we know Peter Strzok is suing. Now McCabe is suing. He says they got rid of him because he wouldn't pledge allegiance to Trump. Is this just - my guess is that he just wants to be on television for some interviews. What's your take on this? You've been in Congress sitting through all of this. Why do you think he's doing it?

GAETZ: It is ludicrous it wasn't Donald Trump of the White House that accused Andrew McCabe of lying, it was the FBI's own Inspector General, a Democrat, appointed by President Obama who said that McCabe lied three times under oath about his activity. And it was an activity that was geared toward using the FBI to shape public opinion through leaks.

Through the great work of Bill Barr and Senator Lindsey Graham, we're going to make sure that the FBI and the intelligence community aren't used to shape public opinion, but return to their mission of investigating the facts and then doing so in a dispassionate way.

BRUCE: Congressman, I think it's pretty obvious that those two men like the attention they used to get. They want more attention and they're looking to get that attention any way they possibly can.

Congressman, thank you so much for joining me tonight. It's wild times I appreciate your perspective.

All right now, ICE arrests nearly 700 illegals working at food processing plants in Mississippi. But liberals say the timing of the largest single state immigration rate in the U.S. history couldn't be worse. Fox's Steve Harrigan has the story from our southeast bureau. Steve.

STEVE HARRIGAN, CORRESPONDENT: Tammy, ICE officials are calling this the largest single state raid on a workplace in U.S. history. As many as 600 agents were involved in six different cities all around Jackson, Mississippi. They were targeting chicken processing plants where immigrant labor has been strong for decades. They were targeting illegal immigrant labor this time around, though.

The timing has been challenged. Some say it was a mistake to carry out the raid at the very time that President Trump was traveling to El Paso to mourn the 22 people killed there - killed by a shooter who has been accused of targeting Hispanics deliberately.

ICE officials say there is no connection between the raid and the shooting, that this raid had been in the works for months that took a great deal of planning to get all those agents into Mississippi.

The raid itself was carried out by agents forming a perimeter around the different plants and then checking for proof of residency. Those workers without the proper proof were zip-tied, put in buses and taken to a military airport hangar for processing. Some of those were arrested, some were deported and some were released.

The latest numbers though from the U.S. Attorney's Office says that of the 680 detainees, 300 have been released, many of them on humanitarian grounds. They say they believe that as of Wednesday night, all the children and parents were reunited. Tammy, back to you.

BRUCE: Steve, thank you very much. Despite the fact that the raid was planned for months, those arrested are here illegally and are breaking the law, the liberal media cannot believe that the government is doing its job.

MARIA HINOJOSA, LATINO USA: This was an attack specifically towards Latinos, Mexicans, Mejicanos immigrants and that today the federal government went after those same exact people, tearing parents away from their children.

TERESA KUMAR, MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR: This is real. Thee is assault on the Latino community and we have to stop mincing words of what is happening.

BRUCE: Here now is Tom Homan, former Acting ICE Director and Fox News Contributor and Allen Orr, immigration attorney and Vice President of the American Immigration Lawyers Association.

Gentlemen, thank you so much for joining me. Tom, what is the mainstream media missing here?

TOM HOMAN, CONTRIBUTOR: This is an attack on the Latino community. This is law enforcement. This is a large scale criminal investigation that deals with identity theft, tax evasion, harboring of illegal aliens.

This is a criminal investigation that has been being put together for months. So it has nothing to do with the timing of what happened in El Paso and Dayton. This is a criminal investigation where a lot of U.S. citizens identification has been stolen, a lot of credits have been ruined and employers are committing misdemeanors and felonies.

So this is a criminal investigation. This is not an immigration sweep. It's a criminal investigation and that they are investigating employers for knowingly hiring illegal aliens, and committing fraudulent tax schemes.

BRUCE: Well, see and that I think is what a lot of people - of course, it's not discussed in the news, Allen, that this is - what the President and the administration has been doing, which is removing criminal illegal aliens from the environment of where other immigrants live, the immigrant community in general, who are victimized first by individuals.

Who have been - there's warrants out for them committing crimes, stealing identities. Isn't it a good idea, Allen, to remove criminals from the midst of every community or should we condemn the immigrant community to have to live with criminals with no law enforcement involved in protecting them?

ALLEN ORR, IMMIGRATION ATTORNEY: Yes. I don't understand what you're saying. I don't understand how being chicken--

BRUCE: That's the problem --you don't understand it.

ORR: --no the problem is the exacerbation of what the issue is, because most of these individuals have been there for 10 to 15 years. So it's a knowledge that even when Mr. Homan was in the government, they were at these plants.

And the fact that they waited to do it and the fact that they were unable to sort of time it appropriately, shows the mismanagement of the government. Because for many times there were raids that were planned and because of weather conditions or other local conditions, the President delayed the raid. So it's really a bad communication among the government of when they went in and did these sweeps.

And if the crime is just being here--

BRUCE: So, Allen, we should allow criminals to operate more freely and for a longer period of time, because it would look better?

ORR: No, what you should actually do is focus on the criminals, the people who have already been picked up like they did under the Obama administration.

BRUCE: That's what happened here.

ORR: So most of the deportations that happened in the Obama administration were those that were already picked up by other local officials for actually bowing the crime.

BRUCE: But Allen, let's talk about--

ORR: In this case--

BRUCE: In this case these are individuals--

ORR: Sure. And I'm giving you a distinction. I'm giving you a distinction to understand--

BRUCE: But why not - but, no, no, this is not about the distinction of what happened before. Let's talk about what just happened right now.

ORR: OK. Sure.

BRUCE: Criminals have been removed from the community - the immigrant community - the people who are victimized first by criminal illegal aliens.

ORR: Yes, just they weren't victimized--

BRUCE: And so is it--

ORR: There are not victims in these crimes, so that's the first thing.

BRUCE: So people--

ORR: --in fact, they were working that chicken plants--

BRUCE: No, no, no. See that's - as you've just heard Tom and let's just try to make this clear again. These people weren't arrested because they were working, they were arrested because crimes were being committed within the framework either at the company itself or by these individuals. Is that not correct?

ORR: That's not correct.

BRUCE: And Tom--

HOMAN: Well, again--

BRUCE: That is correct actually. That is correct.

HOMAN: With all due respect, Allen, don't know what he's talking about. This is a criminal investigation. It has to do with identity theft and fraud. No one wants to talk, everybody wants to talk about the illegal aliens or here illegal--

ORR: --this is a criminal investigation where--

HOMAN: --many of these people had final order of removal, but they ignored their final order of removal and they stayed here illegally.

HOMAN: --and you're an immigration lawyer you know better. You give people due process, to get order removed by an immigration judge and you demand due process for people they get ordering moved by the immigration judge, but no one wants to these final orders executed.

They think so we go through this whole process, spend billions of dollars, or we demand due process, you have to see a judge. Then the judge says they got to go home or don't do that, you can't separate families. No one wants to talk about the U.S. citizens who credit has been destroyed, their identity has been stolen--

BRUCE: Now - and, but--

HOMAN: --and no one hires an illegal alien on the goodness of their heart.

BRUCE: Let's make something clear Tom.

HOMAN: --they are hiring illegal aliens to undercut the competition and they take advantage on--

BRUCE: Tom--

HOMAN: --paying lower wages.

BRUCE: Tom, let's also be fair. Not everyone was committing identity fraud, right.

ORR: Nobody.

BRUCE: Not everyone--

HOMAN: No, but that's--

BRUCE: But that's--

HOMAN: --what started this investigation.

BRUCE: Yes, I understand that. And the focus is on arresting criminal illegal aliens. Inevitably, especially, we certainly had I think over 300 released the same day, who went back to their families. We're looking at the certain specific dynamics that occur.

But gentlemen I'd like you to take a look at what Joe Biden had to say actually about the raid today.

JOE BIDEN, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: There is no need to separate children from their families. No need to put people in cages. At the end of our administration, we found that when you say show up at such and such date, they show up.

BRUCE: Well, Uncle Joe must not be checking the stats, right. According to the Center for Immigration Studies, four in 10 migrants skipped their court hearings at the end of the Obama administration. Allen, so the numbers don't lie. You've got people who are returning.

ORR: And that study is not correct. So the study is for people who were informed. So you need to look at the Immigration Council study that they just recently did that updated those numbers.

And so - and further than that, those individuals that who are actually represented by lawyers, that percentage actually goes almost a 90 percent. So it's actually that 80 percent really do show up when there's notice.

And as you can see today, when they said they released these 300 people, if there was a real fear that they weren't going to show up, they would not have released those individual people back into the public.

And if they were really criminal aliens--

BRUCE: Oh, actually they do. And we do - and thank you Tom and Allen, I really appreciate you being here. Obviously, the government is doing things and the end results actually don't end up going well, and people don't show up for their hearings. And we're going to continue to see this and obviously continue to address it as well.

Coming up an enterprising journalist asked Baltimore residents what they thought of President Trump's comments about their city. What he found utterly destroys the liberal media narrative more on that, coming up next.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: --pointing out the tremendous corruption that's taken place in Baltimore and other Democratic run cities. All you have to do is look at the past Mayors in Baltimore, see what happened. Those people are living in hell in Baltimore.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BRUCE: It's hard to believe. It was just last week that the radicals were calling President Trump racist for daring to put a spotlight on the blight in Baltimore. Well, one enterprising journalist actually went to Baltimore, what do you know, to talk to people who live there, and see how they feel about their living conditions. What they told him crushes the liberal media narrative.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: They just said man, like, every day I'm crying inside, man, because I wake up and I'm still here man. It used to be OK but, not - no, it's not now.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You can't go home without feeling like a target or you don't know somebody's going to run in your house.

Is somebody want to get a hold up what's going on in the city. Baltimore City is definitely murder land. Definitely murder land.

AUSTEN "FLECCAS" FLETCHER, HOST, "FLECCAS TALKS": Murder land.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes.

FLETCHER: It's a strong statement.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes, murder land. It's conscious out here for less than nothing to kill some $100. This statement is definitely true.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BRUCE: Joining me now is the man behind the camera Austen Fletcher, also known as Fleccas, host of "Fleccas Talks" on YouTube. Fleccas thank you so much for coming in. I appreciate it.

FLETCHER: Thank you for having me.

BRUCE: Great job going down there. And this is one of the gifts that President Trump was attacked for, is actually bringing attention to the city, having people be interested as opposed to everyone looking away.

When you went down there - give me - first of all why did you go, what did you expect to find, what was the experience like when you first went in?

FLETCHER: Absolutely, I think the reason I really wanted to cover this was just because I think the one of the reasons we're so politically divided lately is just because of the framing of these issues.

BRUCE: Right.

FLETCHER: and I think that the left has been framing these issues around race. So you know Donald Trump exposes Elijah Cummings, the poverty in his district. The issues of people - the American people in his district are facing and the left wants to hijack that debate and make it all about racism. So now we're stuck debating is Donald Trump racist, is he not. And the people of Baltimore are suffering.

BRUCE: But clearly it's heartbreaking and this is what's also is so obscene. While arguing that it's racist to call attention to that city, and it it's requiring people to abandon those individuals, the actual base of what the Democrats feel is their base.

And then I think the Republicans are a little complicit in a way - the party itself, because they too have looked away from the inner city. We've mentioned of course Representative Cummings, let's play - we've got a little bit more audio, let's play that from - with their responses regarding their own representative.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Elijah Cummings, he's been there for 25 years - 25 years, he allocates $4.6 billion for illegal immigrants, but he hasn't donated any money right for North Avenue, those street--

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: West Baltimore.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: West Baltimore. Where's he been at? Its drug infested, its homeless people right there in West Baltimore two blocks from his district.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BRUCE: These are individuals who know what the politics are, they know what the money is, they know that they don't have it. Clearly, there is an activist base that wants - they're not clearly reiterating the racist message. They're involved in the policies and the elements that are ruining their lives.

Did you find that with everyone - how did you approach people and were they suspicious? How did those conversations happen?

FLETCHER: It was actually really organic and we led with the President's tweets, and we asked the people--

BRUCE: Great.

FLETCHER: --you know, on a national level everyone seems to be really mad about the President's tweet. So we said, "You know, what do you think about it? Is he racist, is he wrong as he misinformed?"

And every single person said that they don't care about his tweets. What he's saying is true, and they're glad that actually someone's talking about it. And that's been the first time in a long time it seems like, because for years - decades Elijah Cummings has been in that seat and the city's gone down the toilet.

BRUCE: Yes. we've got some of that video, let's play that now as well.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

FLETCHER: How do you feel about the president's comments?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Me personally, I want him to say things like that, because it's true.

FLETCHER: What do you think about the coverage? What do you think about what's being said?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It's sad, but it's true.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He has a point, because crime is very high and something has to be done.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BRUCE: Baltimore is a great, extraordinary American city, you've done a great job. You're one of the - obviously, the kind of the new journalists, the new entrepreneurs getting information out. How can people find out more about your work?

FLETCHER: You can find me on Twitter and Instagram @Fleccas - F-L-E-C-C-A-S and on YouTube at "Fleccas Talks".

BRUCE: Yes. Are you - we're dealing with a lot of censorship of conservative views or at least views that don't reinforce the narrative. Are you experiencing that at all? Are you in good shape right now?

FLETCHER: I faced a little bit of censorship early on, a lot of demonetization, but lately I've been OK.

BRUCE: Excellent.

FLETCHER: And we've been able to get the message out there.

BRUCE: Fleccas, thank you so much for joining me. Great job, great work.

FLETCHER: Thank you.

BRUCE: All right. Remember when protesters went to Mitch McConnell's house calling for him to be murdered and broadcasted it all on social media--

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Hopefully some (bleep) out there with some voodoo dolls of these (bleep). Yes, you know somebody is. That's probably what it is.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Just stab the (bleep) in the heart, please.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BRUCE: The McConnell campaigns Twitter account posted the video, as you might imagine, exposing the violent threats coming his way and then the account was promptly frozen for violating Twitter rules. Meanwhile the #MassacreMitch was allowed to trend.

The RNC and Trump campaign saying today they won't be spending any more money on Twitter for the time being. Here to discuss this and for it a little bit of a debate is Charlie Kirk, Executive Director of Turning Point USA, and Reverend Shane Harris a Democratic strategist and President of the People's Alliance for Justice. Gentlemen, thank you so much for joining me. I appreciate.

SHANE HARRIS, DEMOCRATIC STRATEGIST: Good to be here.

BRUCE: Charlie, look we just talked to Fleccas, of course. He's experienced some demonetization over there on YouTube. We now have this the extraordinary absurdity of somebody's account being frozen because they exposed threats against themselves, and now of course, just - we know of course all the conservatives who've been blocked and suspended and removed from that from the medium.

Why do you think that they've got become so bold in the midst of this, considering the President's also spoken out against it? And yet you'd have to admit this is in a remarkably bold thing to do on their end.

CHARLIE KIRK, FOUNDER TURNING POINT USA: Unbelievably bold. As this segment happens right now, the Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's Twitter account is frozen, yet Hamas who uses children as human shields has a Twitter account. I want you to think about that right now.

That the moral in equivalency is that Senator Mitch McConnell has his Twitter account frozen for sharing a video. He didn't endorse it. He didn't say it. His supporters didn't say it. He was showing a video what other people were saying about him, that they wanted him dead. And he was saying look to the world, look at the radicalism, that's coming after me. Twitter locks down the account.

Hamas who uses children as human shields has a Twitter account right now. I'm telling you something's got to change with these tech oligarchs. This cannot continue.

BRUCE: The President has intimated that he may in fact do something, I'm not - by executive order, we're not sure what that might be. Shane is this - I think - whether you agree or disagree with Mitch McConnell, you'd have to admit that allowing Massacre Mitch to trend and Hamas to have an account. And then to block and suspend the Mitch McConnell a campaign account is a little strange. Would you would you agree with that?

HARRIS: I mean, I would agree that the sort of backlash to what is being discussed with Senator McConnell, what exactly he was or his campaign was trying to share. That backlash I think is a little unfair.

But I also want to say this that, here's the reality. There have been many, many, many much radicalization going on social media. And while you know there is a lot of conversation on the right about conservatives being shut down on social media, there's also many other folks who have been shut down, who are not being discussed. And I think that we have to be fair across the line.

BRUCE: Well, I don't - no, I don't know have that.

HARRIS: We have to be fair across the line when we're talking about--

BRUCE: But Shane--

HARRIS: --accounts being shut down.

BRUCE: Yes, but here's why this is particularly important, is that the McConnell campaign was exposing how extreme things have become you. I'm a former community organizer, maybe I still am to a degree. And I think organizing is important. I think demonstrations are important.

This is not that. They were exposing what it's become - Charlie, this is what's so fascinating, is that this should fit right within all of our goals to recognize this, to be - for Americans to be shot and then to stop it. Charlie?

KIRK: Yes, and look I'm going to completely invalidate the previous point with all due respect. This is targeting conservatives and Republicans. You look at just the discrepancy of political contributions at Google, $0 donated to Donald Trump in the 2016 election. Well, over $20 million given to Hillary Clinton.

I mean the idea that this somehow the bias is only - is equally spread out, is just not true. You're trying to tell me right now that Senator Chuck Schumer - if Senator Chuck Schumer had a video of conservatives showing up to his house, wishing death to Senator Chuck Schumer, you think of Senator Chuck Schumer showed that video that Twitter would shut him down?

HARRIS: Wait, wait, wait, a minute, Charlie. Wait a minute--

KIRK: --that's what happened.

HARRIS: We can talk - we can have different opinions, but we can't have different facts.

KIRK: That's not a--

HARRIS: Charlie, you are actually wrong.

KIRK: What do you think just happened out there?

KIRK: --mob showed up to Mitch McConnell's house--

HARRIS: You are wrong, because Google PACs - Google PACs have in fact given thousands of dollars to Republicans in campaigns. And a matter of fact Google--

KIRK: $0 to Donald Trump.

HARRIS: --Google Political Action Committee has actually given more money in the last four years to Republican federal candidates than Democratic federal candidates.

KIRK: The Google executives apologized that for 2016 election--

HARRIS: So we can have different opinions, but let's talk real facts here.

KIRK: The Google executives apologized for the 2016 election. The Google executives apologized to their employees after the 2016 election, saying we will never let this happen again. If you actually think that Google and Silicon Valley are tilting to the right, your compass is upside down because right now they are a wing of the Democratic Party.

HARRIS: Their political action committee has giving more money to Republican federal candidates than Democratic federal candidates. So that's the numbers. So put your money where your mouth is.

BRUCE: Shane, Shane, just a minute. And Charlie, for you as well. It's not necessarily where the money has gone. It's what people end up doing. And also consider, both of you should be concerned about, I know Charlie, you are, with the establishment, with the establishment, that they might be getting money from Google because they agree with shutting down certain kinds of individuals. All of us lose who have an interest in having radical or nonconforming voices to be heard. And I think the establishment, of course, has an interest in shutting down those voices, frankly, like all three of us in this instance.

Charlie and Shane, thank you very much for joining me. I do appreciate it. It is a remarkable dynamic, isn't it, when you have this situation, and they actually feel like no one is going to notice or care. I think that's one of our issues.

Coming up now, it's being called disastrous for due process. Attorney Harmeet Dhillon is standing by on the controversial proposal coming up next.

BRUCE: The nation's top legal organization is set to approve a controversial resolution that would, get this, you guys, essentially treat all sex as rape unless proven otherwise. Yes, and wrongly place the burden of proof on the accused, of course. FOX chief correspondent Jonathan Hunt is live here in our west coast bureau with the story. Jonathan.

JONATHAN HUNT, CHIEF CORRESPONDENT: Good evening, Tammy. It seems simple when you first ask the question, did someone consent to sexual activity or not. But consent, which is at the core of so many sexual assault cases, has proven time and again to be very hard to define legally.

And that's led to some colleges and legal organizations taking another look at what's called affirmative consent. The American Bar Association, which among other things sets academic standards for law schools, is among those organizations supporting a legal redefinition of consent. Its resolution being debated this week would call on legislatures and courts to, quote, "define consent in sexual assault cases as the assent of a person who is competent to give consent to engage in a specific act," and, quote, "to reject any acquirement that sexual assault victims have a legal burden of verbal or physical resistance."

Now, that echoes a California law which summed up the approach as yes means yes, and New York's enough is enough law. The law's supporters say are vital to protect victims particularly in cases where a potential victim might be drunk or unconscious as a result of drugs taken knowingly or not, and therefore unable to resist or to give consent. Critics, among them, the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, say affirmative consent laws are dangerous because they take away the presumption of innocence. The NACDL saying any such law, quote, "shifts the burden of proof by requiring an accused person to prove affirmative consent to each sexual act rather than requiring the prosecution to prove lack of consent." And adding of the American Bar Association proposal, quote, "The resolution assumes guilt in the absence of any evidence regarding consent."

Now, it's important to remember, Tammy, these laws are aimed squarely at colleges, and according to the website AffirmativeConsent.com, only 40 of 513 colleges they studied have actually introduced affirmative consent policies. Tammy?

BRUCE: Jonathan, thank you very much.

Here now to respond is Harmeet Dhillon, civil rights attorney and a member of Trump's 2020 advisory board. You're aware of all of the great work that she's doing. You see her often here on FOX News. Harmeet, it's remarkable to hear that report. It is completely Orwellian. We are supposed to be happy that only 40 colleges are doing this. Clearly this is just the beginning. But this is one of those things where Americans couldn't imagine that this would occur. It also, and I have identified as a feminist most of my adult life. You are a professional woman in a field that has not always been open to women. We both know as American women that we are in charge of our lives. This kind of law also places a burden in a way on a woman, presuming that she's an infant in a certain sense. What is your take in general of the impact of this on women, and on everyone's civil rights?

HARMEET DHILLON, CIVIL RIGHTS ATTORNEY: So I agree with you, Tammy, this really infantilizes women and puts the burden of proof on men to prove assent in a setting where there is nobody else present generally. Basically, you're asking men to prove the impossible. So basically, you're asking men to prove the impossible. Now it's actually already been the case that many schools have put the burden on men in many ways by not allowing the confrontation of witnesses, by not allowing evidentiary burdens to be appropriate the way they are in criminal court, and many other presumptions to make it very Orwellian to be a man in these proceedings.

BRUCE: I think what we have both seen and what most American women have seen is -- and we've wanted a shift from what used to be where women would be blamed for being raped because of what she was wearing, right, or that she was asking for it. So we wanted a shift to have women be taken seriously. We have had these conversations. And yet we have just wanted a fair access to due process and to the legal system.

This has moved so far to this presumption that the accuser, and we saw this in the Kavanaugh case, the presumption that the accuser was telling the truth, expecting the accused to prove a negative. And I don't see this being moved at all. I don't see this as staying only within these cases. It would be in other cases as well, other fields.

DHILLON: So college students today are being taught that the First Amendment doesn't apply, that the Second Amendment should not exist, and of course now we are talking about the Sixth Amendment, all the rights that come along with being accused of crime, and obviously sexual assault is a crime.

So this is part of a trend that's happening in America. So even before this dumb law by the ABA, which is an organization that I actually spoke at their conference earlier today, but I militantly have never belonged to the ABA because they do this type of thing. I actually have a theory here, Tammy. I think this is almost in a sense a sinister make-work act for lawyers, because what is certain to come out of this law if it is passed is the various states is that there is going to be constitutional litigation, because what they are doing is illegal. Universities and colleges that have these types of burden shifting premises that violate the rights of men accused are being sued. There is a class action lawsuit class action lawsuit going on right now challenging that Title IX burden shifting that occurred throughout the Obama administration that is still the law in many states. And so I participated in these Title IX proceedings. Men are railroaded, boys are railroaded, careers are destroyed. And are women better off for that? I don't think so.

BRUCE: Yes, no. And especially since these are young women and men coming out of the academy and moving then into business and into law, and this is their conditioning, isn't it? And it's not when any of us want to say the least. Harmeet, thank you very much.

Why is Taylor Swift comparing herself to a former first lady? And what do Hollywood's reboots tell us about the state of our culture? Raymond Arroyo is next. Stay right there.

BRUCE: It's Thursday, and we have a special edition of Thursday Follies. Taylor Swift is comparing herself to a first lady, protest songs go haywire, and Hollywood cannot get enough of reboots.

Joining us now with all of the details is the only guy who can give them to us, Raymond Arroyo, FOX News contributor. Raymond, you have noticed a disturbing new style of protest songs emerging across the country. What the heck is going on?

RAYMOND ARROYO, CONTRIBUTOR: I have indeed, Tammy. Protest songs go back centuries, and they usually are catchy duties with the political edge. Think "If I had a Hammer," or "Blowing in the Wind." But some examples from this week show that the genre is clearly in big trouble. For instance, in Tucson, Arizona, a pair of ladies now known as the Singing Sanctuary Sisters stood up at a local hearing and they urged that their town become a sanctuary city, and they made their plea in a song of their own composition.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We all know the right thing means no more deportations based on broken taillights. It means safety for all. It means that due process is a part of our charter, protected from partisan and political nitwits all over this state.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Tammy, I think we need to send them a metronome and a rhyming dictionary. This was the most tortured protest song I think I've ever heard. Scary. If I had talent, I'd write a song. And if you'd like my talent you could sing with me. It's like they labored to not rhyme.

BRUCE: It frightens me that that may in fact be the result of the feminist movement. And I'm very disturbed. And I am honored to be able to guest host here and to see you, but I don't know if I'll ever think of you in the same way, Raymond.

ARROYO: I think I can top it, so stay right there, because not only amateurs, Tammy, but even professional, legendary singers just can't seem to get the protest song right. Barbra Streisand, she recorded a whole album this year to protest President Trump, and at her concert at Madison Square Garden last weekend, she turned her "Send in the Clowns" to a protest song retitled "Who is this Clown?" you can guess who that was about.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Is this art of the deal some awful joke?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You got to admit this fraudulent twit -

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: -- is so full of --

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Oh, Tammy, this is painful. I can't even listen to it, it's so bad.

BRUCE: It's a shame. She's a great performer. She has a great voice. And she's ruining things, which I never thought I would ever say.

ARROYO: It's divisive. It's divisive. People pay money, particularly to see someone like Barbra Streisand, they want to relive the memories, they want to hear the music, they want to enjoy the memory of what was and what is. What she does by politicizing is she taints the whole affair. And the sad part is I remember we went to see her at the Verizon Center. I took my wife, and my wife said if she gets political, I'm going out to get a drink. My wife never left the bar, Tammy, the whole two hours. I'm serious, never left the bar. So it's sad. It's sad to watch this. But if you're going to do a protest song, be clever about it. This wasn't.

Since we are speaking on retreads, Tammy, this week we also saw series of reboots that is breathtaking even by Hollywood standards. It's not just that they are out of ideas. It tells us something about where we are as a culture and as a people. There is yet another "Addams Family" movie coming, the "90210" reboot hit airwaves at Fox this week, and Disney just announced that its relaunching "Night at the Museum" and "Home Alone." There's only one problem, Google relaunched "Home Alone" in an ad last year with the original cast.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Someone is at the front door.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What do I owe you?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Looks like you paid online.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Keep the change, you filthy animal.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BRUCE: Raymond, Raymond, Macaulay Culkin actually has weighed in on the reboot announcement, didn't he?.

ARROYO: He did. He did. He posted this picture, tweeting "This is what an updated "Home Alone" would actually look like." That's Macaulay at 38 today. And he said hey Disney, call me. I guess if the 90210 kids can spoof their best-known roles, why Kevin McAllister, you know?

BRUCE: Do you also think, by the way, since we're talking about these reboots, for me it's a lack of creativity, we are seeing so many. What do they tell us, though, about the culture in general?

ARROYO: I think they tell us, first of all, there's a love of nostalgia. People want to go back because I think they are so traumatized by the present scene, by what they're seeing now.

BRUCE: Good point.

ARROYO: But the dangerous thing is by going back, that begins to define this era. And this has become the reboot, retread, rerun era. We had the me era. This is the re era, and I'm worried about that. I'm worried about the constant --

BRUCE: Time flies when you're having fun, but before we run out of time, Raymond, I have to get your reaction to this new interview with Taylor Swift. She compared herself to a first lady. Who was it?

ARROYO: Hillary Clinton. She said she couldn't endorse Hillary in the last campaign because, quote, "The summer before that election, all people were saying was she's calculated, she's manipulative. She's not what she seems. She's a snake. She's a liar. These are the same exact insults people were hurling at Hillary. Would I be an endorsement or would I be liability? Snakes of a feather flock together. Look at the two lying women, the two nasty women." Tammy, it seems to me Swift's critics may have been right because she was callously calculating here how to keep her Hillary endorsement under wraps. And the last time she endorsed anybody she flamed out. Remember, she endorsed all those Democrats against Marsha Blackburn in Tennessee. Didn't turn out so well for her.

BRUCE: It really does come down to just stay out of the politics. Stay out of the politics. Raymond, thank you.

ARROYO: I agree. Thank you, Tammy.

BRUCE: Great job.

Coming up, the California homelessness crisis is getting worse by the day, and now there's a huge rat problem.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MICHEL MOORE, POLICE CHIEF OF THE LOS ANGELES POLICE DEPARTMENT: This is a crisis. This is a humanitarian crisis of our generation. This matches any other calamity that this city and this region and this country has seen. It is, I believe, a social emergency. It cannot be, in my view, overstated.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BRUCE: Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore talking about the homelessness crisis that's now turning this great American city into a breeding ground for rats and the medieval diseases that they carry. So naturally, Democratic state lawmakers in Sacramento want to ban rat poison, because, you know, they are geniuses. I wish I were joking, but I'm not. Democrats say the ban is needed to protect animals that eat the rodents. But what about the humans that they were elected to represent, and of course the humans that are now being infected with typhus and the plague?

With perhaps an answer, joining me now is Johnny Phillips, syndicated columnist and host of "The Morning Drive" radio show here on KABC in Los Angeles. John, thank you for joining me today.

JOHN PHILLIPS, KABC RADIO HOST: Thank you for having me.

BRUCE: Your column today is fascinating to me because you have written that Trump's campaign frame for 2020, that he's going to be running against California. Expand on that.

PHILLIPS: That's right. We don't over the Democratic nominee is going to be quite yet, although if the wishing well comes through for me, it will be Marianne Williamson. We do know the framing, though, of what President Trump plans on doing for 2020 based in part on a speech and the rally he just had in the state of Ohio where he attacked the state of California for an exploding homeless population, where we have these tent cities, not just in skid row in Los Angeles and San Francisco, but in the San Fernando valley, in Orange County, in inland parts of the state, places you wouldn't expect them to be. He also hit us for our policy for free health care for illegal aliens. Democrats running for president may support Medicare for all, but in California, we support Medicare for all the world.

BRUCE: And now they are suing the state because they are trying to keep them off the ballot during the primary season. In the midst of this, why would they -- what's the mentality? We know there's no Republicans that are opposite them in Sacramento. What normal person in the midst of medieval diseases returning to the major metropolitan areas, what normal person would think that it's a good idea to ban the pesticide for rodents? Why?

PHILLIPS: We are a one-party state, and people known California that they hate President Trump so they reflexively vote for the Democrats. And they are medieval diseases. It's typhus, it's typhoid, it's MRSA, it's hepatitis. These are diseases that killed Napoleon's army. And people in Sacramento a look at this and they say, you know, the rights of the homeless to spread diseases and the rights of homeless to keep their property, which includes bags of their own feces, supersedes our right to public health.

BRUCE: What I love is that this is important. Yes, it should run against California because this is, would you agree, that this is not unique to California. It's not the sun. It's not the surfing. This is the liberal agenda unrestrained that the nation would get if we allowed it to continue.

PHILLIPS: We are the ghost of Christmas future. When you saw the Democrats on stage and they said they support Medicare for illegal aliens, they support letting people out of prison, let me tell you, if you want to know what life is like if that happens, come to San Francisco. Come to skid row in Los Angeles. Come to the --

BRUCE: But it's not just California Democrats. It's across the board.

PHILLIPS: This is what Joe Biden signed up for. This is what -- Kamala Harris, by the way, was the attorney general in the state of California when we started letting everyone out of prison. We just had six people stabbed in Orange County. Four died.

BRUCE: Very good, John, great stuff. I appreciate it.

My final thoughts when we come back.

BRUCE: That's all the time we have for tonight, which I'm bummed about because I had a great time. I'm Tammy Bruce in for Laura Ingraham. Make sure you check out my new show, "Get Tammy Bruce," exclusively on Fox Nation. And I want to thank the great crew here in Los Angeles and Laura Ingraham for allowing me this chance to keep her chair warm. I'm grateful. I appreciate her terrific crew.

Romeo (ph) here in Los Angeles. Christie (ph) who makes me look worthy of being on television, and all of you for watching. I know Laura appreciates it. And stay right here because more fabulous television and important news coming up with Shannon Bream and the "Fox News @ Night" team, take it from here.

