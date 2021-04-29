Glenn Greenwald on why people are afraid to speak out against US-Russia standoff

This is a rush transcript from "Tucker Carlson Tonight," April 27, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: Good evening and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT.

On Friday, Joe Biden participated in a kind of Summit with more than a dozen other world leaders. They were all there, including the guy who runs France.

The meeting itself turned out to be only marginally interesting. What got your attention was Joe Biden.

Of the 16 heads of state who were present, only Joe Biden wore a facemask. He sat there silently, nose and mouth covered in black cloth like a wrestler from an old Western, as maskless Vladimir Putin held forth on international affairs.

But here was the weirdest part. That meeting took place over Zoom. None of the leaders were in the same room. They were thousands of miles from each other. So why was Joe Biden, who has been fully vaccinated, the only one wearing a mask? No one asked that question.

All precautions against COVID are considered legitimate by the American news media no matter how self-evidently lunatic they may be. Cover your face during a Zoom call. Drive to work alone with a mask on. It's all normal, says the "New York Times."

But then finally, yesterday, our own Peter Doocy, at the White House asked what the hell was going on? And here's the response he got.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS CHANNEL WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Why was President Biden the only world leader at the Climate Summit Zoom, who was wearing a mask?

JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Because he is sending a message to the world that he is putting in place precautions and continuing to do that, as leader of the United States.

And I don't know what setups they all had in their countries that may warrant some more reporting or not, but obviously, he had a pool there for portions, there were additional staff there, additional personnel. And that's the sort of model that we try to keep ourselves to here.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Oh, so there we go. That's the answer. Joe Biden was sending a message to the world. And that message was not as we had suspected that Joe Biden has some sort of emotional disorder that makes him afraid of conference calls. No, not at all.

The message, as his flack explained, is the Joe Biden is quote, "putting in place precautions." Those of course would be sensible precautions, precautions against Zoom. Because it turns out that COVID is digitally transmissible. It travels through the fibers through WiFi networks.

The virus embeds itself among the ones and zeros and then springs unsuspected, teeth bared and ready to strike from any available hotspot, whether it's at Starbucks, down in your basement rec room, even in the Oval Office. Digital COVID could be anywhere. Where there's an internet connection, there's a pandemic.

So mask up on those Zoom calls, ladies and gentlemen, YouTube and online backgammon, too.

We are kidding, of course. If that were true, we'd be super spreaders given we're in the digital media business, and we would hate to bear that burden.

In the end, the White House never really did explain why Joe Biden was wearing a face mask on a Zoom call after getting fully vaccinated. You're not supposed to ask, you're supposed to except that. It's a good thing. Shut up.

Just like you're not supposed to ask questions about why children are being forced to wear facemasks while they exercise outside. That doesn't make sense, in fact, it is dangerous.

Kids are not at great risk from COVID. The coronavirus generally doesn't spread outdoors, we've got a lot of studies that prove that, and wearing a mask when you're breathing heavily is not good for you, to say nothing of the psychological effect of it. But whatever, shut up.

Last night, we did not shut up and we asked those simple questions and for our trouble, Bill Kristol promptly denounced us as Nazis. Pretty funny.

Ask whatever questions you like, as long as they are not relevant questions and you don't insist on answers to them. Those are the rules. Break the rules and you're a bad person.

But as it happens, the C.D.C. did finally coincidentally offer us some clarity today and we're grateful for that. Joe Biden shuffled outside to announce the new mask guidelines. Watch the scene.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

QUESTION: If the risk is so low outdoors, why doesn't this new guidance apply to everybody?

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Because the science indicates that this most certain way to make sure it doesn't spread if both people have been vaccinated. The people you're with and you're outside.

QUESTION: And you chose to wear a mask? Sir, you chose to wear a mask? You chose to wear a mask as you walked out here. What message were you sending by wearing a mask outside alone?

BIDEN: And watching me take it off and I put it back on like I did inside.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Got it? So, here are the standards. The government is now allowing people who have been fully vaccinated to go outside without masks as long as they remain with other people who have been fully vaccinated, but only under certain circumstances.

So why you may ask was Joe Biden walking alone to the mask announcement with a mask on like it was a Zoom call or something? Because they put him in a costume and he forgot he had it. A mask? Oh yes, right. Took it off.

The whole thing inspired more amusement than confidence. But here's the real headline: according to the C.D.C., Americans must remain under COVID restrictions indefinitely, even those who have been fully vaccinated. Fully vaccinated Americans must continue to wear masks at all times while they are indoors, whether they are in church or getting a haircut or walking into a restaurant.

So get a vaccine cover your face. Period. No one is saying so. But consider the logic here, it doesn't make any sense.

We know the vaccine works. We know that anyone who wants a vaccine in this country can get one. They've told us those two things again, and again and most of us are willing to believe that they're true. But if they are true, then why wear masks? Anyone who is afraid of getting COVID can get a vaccine, and then everyone else can return to normal life, including people who don't want to get the vaccine.

The people who want it can get it and they'll be protected and that should be the end.

So why the mask fetish? Honestly, what's the answer? Well, no one will say.

Instead, the C.D.C. has produced a new round of guidelines that are about as indecipherable as a Turkish train schedule. Next up, Istanbul -- or is it Ankara? We still don't know.

According to the C.D.C., fully vaccinated Americans can go on maskless bike rides with other fully vaccinated bike riders. They can even have dinner outside. Oh, bless you, C.D.C. Thank you.

But they may not under any circumstances, despite their vaccines, attend baseball games or music concerts or parades. Why is that? I don't know. Just speculating, maybe because they will unknowingly carry the coronavirus and accidentally infect people who have refused to take the vaccine. That's our only guess. Joe Biden didn't explain.

Once he got his mask off, he just asserted it. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: I want to be absolutely clear. If you're in a crowd, like a stadium or at a conference, or a concert, you still need to wear a mask, even if you're outside.

CARLSON: Okay, so see if you can fit these two thoughts in your head, accept them both as true and see if they match like Lego pieces or if they repel one another.

Vaccinated people have to wear masks outside. Joe Biden just told us that, but at the same time, vaccines work perfectly and if you suggest otherwise, you're a Nazi and we're going to ban you from the internet.

Okay, what is going on here? We never learned.

According to Joe Biden, the science isn't really the point. The point as always, is race, and that's the one subject the White House is always delighted to talk about as long as it's from their very specific perspective.

Here's Joe Biden telling you that it's a sign of quote "progress" that certain racial groups are more protected from the virus than other groups.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: I said from the beginning that we are going to fight this virus with equity, equity for all. As a matter of fact, if I'm not mistaken, there are more Latinos and African-American seniors that have been vaccinated as a percentage than white seniors. These numbers are a sign of progress on that front as well.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Oh, and now it's getting even more confusing. It is equity, he says, but we thought equity meant achieving the same outcome. If that's true, why was Joe Biden bragging about different outcomes, but calling it equity? Maybe there's another meanings of the word equity. We'll make a note to check up on that.

Meantime, next up in today's edition of pandemic theater, here's the new Director of the C.D.C. bringing much needed actual science to bear on these questions. Again, why are vaccinated people -- fully vaccinated people -- being told to wear facemasks? That's what we are wondering, and here's her answer.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DR. ROCHELLE WALENSKY, DIRECTOR, CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION: And right now, it's very hard to tease apart who is vaccinated, where they are in the vaccination. So it's not just to protect themselves, but largely to protect others and really to protect the unvaccinated.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Did you catch the last line? Save that on TiVo? Wearing masks is -- we are quoting -- "really to protect the unvaccinated." Oh, there you go. That's the answer. And it's just as we guessed, the vaccine is now universally available, everyone can get it. But because some people have chosen not to get the vaccine, the rest of us must continue to live as if we haven't gotten the vaccine either. That's the reasoning.

Because some people decide not to wear seatbelts, you can't drive. That's just science. Got it? Thanks, Mom.

So how do we fix this problem? The problem of people who refuse to get vaccinated for whom we are pretending that we haven't been vaccinated either? Hmm.

Thankfully, our media were on the scene with fresh ideas about how to solve that problem. Here's the race lady from MSNBC finally putting her Harvard degree to work.

It is simple, she said, just charge people who don't get the vaccine with felonies.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOY REID, MSNBC HOST: Now the vaccine resistant Trump crowd is becoming a problem for the rest of us. That's because the country is fast approaching a tipping point when vaccine hesitancy will become the biggest hurdle to achieving herd immunity.

So after a while, so-called vaccine hesitancy might be better described as reckless endangerment.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Oh, wait a second, Harvard educated race lady, now you're really confusing us. If you've gotten the vaccine, why is other people's refusal to get the vaccine a problem for you? If the vaccine is so effective, why are the people who choose to get mad at the people who choose not to get it? Huh?

Do people who have slimmed down from gastric bypass yell at fat people on the street? You wouldn't think so. It's not really their business. Your body your choice, remember?

But your body, your choice is definitely not the standard with the COVID vaccine. With the COVID vaccine, it is your body, MSNBC's choice. Watch this guy explain.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I don't know how we get to herd immunity unless we normalize the framework around vaccine certification. Listen, we're doing it in colleges. Some organizations are doing it.

We're in a global crisis. We have to reach herd immunity and the carrot and stick of, you get the vaccine you'll be able to participate and travel, restaurants -- you name it, because that's frankly easier for small businesses to adhere to.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Herd immunity? Boy, it seems like not so long ago, maybe it was back in the 50s or like last week that using the phrase "herd immunity" was enough to get you yanked off the air as an anti-vaxxer. Now, we are bragging about herd immunity.

But again, people who have got the vaccine and are totally safe are angry at the people who haven't gotten it because somehow they are endangering the people who are already vaccinated.

So to protect people who voluntarily have taken the risk of not getting the vaccine, we have to hurt those people. We've got to burn the village to save the village. As the doctor on television put it, we've got to use the carrot and the stick, but especially the stick.

Colleges love this idea. Many of them are requiring proof of vaccination as a condition of return to campus in the fall. In the State of California, both of the big state school systems, University of California and the Cal State system are forcing students returning to campus to prove they've been vaccinated.

Schools in New York, places like Columbia, Fordham, Syracuse, the big ones are doing exactly the same thing. What is interesting is that no one has bothered to explain why we are doing this.

Virtually no college-aged kids have died of COVID. In fact, according to an April report by the C.D.C., a total of 587 Americans between the ages of 15 and 24 died of the virus last year, most with profound underlying health conditions.

Many times that thousands and thousands and thousands died of suicide over the same period, which we're not concerned about. In the State of Michigan, which now requires two-year-olds to wear masks outside. There were just 13 coronavirus, total last year, for people aged 15 to 24. Compare that to overdose deaths in Michigan. It's a tiny fraction, not that we care about those either.

So the coronavirus doesn't kill a lot of young people, but it does infect quite a few of them and that's the other problem. Many thousands of college-aged kids already have been infected. They have antibodies from previous corona infections they're now recovered from.

Science suggests these kids are highly unlikely to be re-infected with COVID. So why are they being forced to get the vaccine? That's a serious question. That's not an anti-vaxxer question. That's the question people who support vaccines and care about them would ask.

Because we don't give medicine to people unnecessarily, that is unethical. Meningitis, for example, kills a fair number of people every year. But we don't require everyone to start a regimen of antibiotics before they return to work. That would be crazy. It would be wrong. We wouldn't do it.

But we are requiring universal vaccination even of kids who have already been infected. Is that a medically sound idea? Some physicians are concerned that it's not.

Joe Rogan over on the podcast voiced his concern on the air the other day, and here's what he said.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE ROGAN, PODCAST HOST: When people say, do you think it's safe to get vaccinated? I've said, yes, I think for the most part, it's safe to get vaccinated. I do. I do.

But if you're like 21 years old, and you say to me, should I get vaccinated? I go, no. Are you healthy? Are you a healthy person? Like, look, don't do anything stupid, but you should take care of yourself.

You should -- if you're a healthy person and you're exercising all the time and you're young, and you're eating well, like, I don't think you need to worry about this.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Yes, so if you're at risk, get the vaccine, protect yourself, and be happy with it. Be grateful we have the vaccine. And if you're not at risk, maybe you don't. Is that a crazy point? Oh, yes, it is. That's crazy.

"Joe Rogan's idiotic advice: healthy young people don't need COVID-19 vaccine," steered a headline, a representative headline of thedailybeast.com, America's foremost defender of ruling class absurdities.

You'll notice that the piece never explained why exactly Joe Rogan's advice was so idiotic. It just dismisses him as a moron. He's crazy. Don't listen to him. He is probably a Nazi -- or worse, a Trump voter. That's MSNBC's concern. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

NICOLLE WALLACE, MSNBC HOST: I don't know how the right got so far ahead on creating such a political connotation around the conversation about vaccine passports.

There are all sorts of things you have to do to travel to all sorts of different places. How has that debate become so corrupted so early?

CLAIRE MCCASKILL, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: I don't know, but it's bad. I live in a state that the state legislature is dominated by Trumpers and they are busy making it illegal for a business to require a passport, a vaccine passport.

And now, they are politicizing the appropriate way to encourage people to get vaccines, which will cost lives.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: How did it get so political, says Jeb Bush's former flack and the longtime Governor of Missouri, political? See that? All the mouth breathers, the dumb people, the hillbillies and in-breeds, and extra chromosome folks, the Trumpers, are all spun up with their conspiracy theories about vaccine passports. Come on.

There are no vaccine passports. That's insane. It's Alex Jones stuff.

And by the way, just so you know, as proof, if you want to get a job, you'll need your vaccine papers.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Although it's always challenging in society to make things mandatory, perhaps in certain employment settings, especially where there is higher risk, we may as a society decide that mandatory vaccination is a reasonable thing to do in certain circumstances.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Did I just call Claire McCaskill, a former senator? Governor? Whatever. She was a senator, I guess.

Anyway, to recap, it's always challenging when you make things mandatory. Yes, it's also sometimes unconstitutional and not science. But whatever. Here's where we are right now.

If you want to live in this country, you will need a vaccination. If you're the right skin color, the government will celebrate when you get that vaccination. But either way, you must get it. The vaccine works perfectly. Do not question that. Then once you do get the vaccine, you must continue to live as if you didn't get the vaccine for the protection of people who chose not to get the vaccine. And if that bothers you, if you have any questions about why we're doing it this way, then you were a bad person, and we must hurt you.

So get ready to be unemployed, if not in prison for reckless endangerment. That's a felony.

We hope that settles your concerns tonight about the available science on vaccines. So roll up your sleeve.

Dr. Marty Makary is a Professor of Surgery at Johns Hopkins. He's the author of "The Price We Pay: What Broke American Healthcare and How to Fix it." He joins us tonight.

Doctor, thanks so much for coming on. So a medical question, so many political questions tonight, we will not tire you with, but a medical question and a sincere one. If you take say, a spike protein test, and it shows you have high levels of antibodies from a natural COVID infection from which you've recovered, should you be forced, compelled to get the vaccine?

DR. MARTY MAKARY, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: No. And in fact, that's the case for many Americans. Up to half of Americans have circulating antibody from prior exposure or prior infection. That's the results of the seroprevalence studies out of California.

They were done back in February, and it showed that somewhere between 38 percent and 45 percent of the population had circulating antibodies at a time when we didn't have vaccines.

So there's a lot of natural immunity out there. It works.

We know the rates of reinfection are somewhere in the range of six tenths of one percent, and that's when there's a lot of infection out there. We also have a different virus now. Infection rates are much lower. That makes the risk of getting the infection outdoors, you know, in school settings, among young people, lower all the way around.

About 54 percent of adults have vaccinated immunity and about half that don't have natural immunity. So that means three out of four adults at every picnic, every restaurant, every worship service have some immunity.

So mathematically, you just cannot have the same type of super spreading events we saw in the past. And to put things in perspective, we have about 50,000 daily COVID cases a day. We have 400,000 flu cases a day during a mild flu season. That was the flu season about six years ago. That's why we're doing well as a country. That's why all the numbers are down.

That's why San Francisco had 25 COVID cases yesterday, most asymptomatic. That's why Arizona had zero deaths yesterday, another state to hit zero. That's why Michigan where they had the big outbreak is down 30 percent.

CARLSON: Hearing you explain that, and you're a voice of authority on this question on the science makes the policies even more confusing, but I'm glad that you did that. Dr. Marty Makary, it's great to see you tonight. Appreciate it.

MAKARY: Thanks, Tucker.

CARLSON: There's a huge political component to all of this and to assess it, who better than our senior political analyst here at FOX, the Great Brit Hume. Brit, thanks so much for coming on.

BRIT HUME, FOX NEWS CHANNEL SENIOR POLITICAL ANALYST: How are you doing, Tucker?

CARLSON: So if you can't answer very basic questions about a policy on which most Americans including me, I've had a million vaccines in my life as we all have. I think vaccines are great. But if you can't answer even the most basic questions, can you really force the policy on the population?

HUME: Well, the issue now, Tucker, is that we need to get everybody vaccinated so we'll have herd immunity and basically, the pandemic will be over. And you've got a certain segment of the population that are hesitant to get the shot. I don't see how it advances the cause very well, when you have Joe Biden fully vaccinated walking around outdoors with a mask on. I don't see how it makes any sense for Joe Biden, as you showed him earlier, on a Zoom call wearing a mask with nobody anywhere near him.

CARLSON: Wouldn't you think you'd be -- I mean, do you think that Putin could have infected him through the fiber lines?

HUME: What worries me is when you say something like that, the next thing you know, and the C.D.C. will come out and warn against it.

CARLSON: This is just making me nervous.

HUME: The C.D.C. has been all over the place on vaccines. So is our government. Remember back early, way early on, when the disease was first breaking out here, what did Dr. Fauci say? He said, if you wore a mask, it might keep a few droplets from getting out. But it's not going to give you the protection you think it is.

Now, the masks that we see and wear are not exactly, you know, something new. Doctors have been wearing masks in operating rooms and nurses and people -- medical people have been wearing them for the longest time. We know that -- we presumably know a lot about them, and what we know, informed by what he said originally, now somehow, in the midst of this, it's become an absolutely essential protection.

I think a lot of people doubt that. But now, we have a situation which you see people wearing masks who are fully vaccinated. What does that say about how useful it is to get vaccinated? I mean, either the vaccines work, and we're told they do, or they don't.

CARLSON: Right.

HUME: And if they do work, then what's the need for the mask? I'm talking about outdoors, of course, but indoors as well.

CARLSON: Of course, it doesn't make any sense.

HUME: It makes absolutely no sense. And people looking at this are going to say, well, don't I even -- the government isn't making sense about this. The messaging is inconsistent. I don't know what to do, but I don't want some chemical, a relatively new chemical stuck in my arm.

Now, look, I'm fully vaccinated. I urge everybody to do that. I think it's a mistake not to get one. But I can certainly understand why people would be hesitant given the way the government has been all over the place on this issue.

CARLSON: They're making people afraid and cynical.

HUME: I think so.

CARLSON: It seems, Brit, last question, have you heard anybody answer the question that you just posed, we've been posing, if the vaccine works, and we all believe it does, why wear a mask?

HUME: Well, what they'll tell you is, well, even if you're fully vaccinated, you can still contract COVID. You may not be sick, you may be asymptomatic, but you may be carrying it. And in the course of doing that, you may give it to somebody who is not vaccinated and that person can get sick and maybe die.

Remember this, Tucker, all of this from the beginning and what we've all known this all along, it way disproportionately affects the elderly, for those of us with certain other ailments, right? We've done a terrible job of protecting them. Terrible job. New York being the most conspicuous example.

Meanwhile, we quarantine the healthy, of course, which is a previously unheard of medical practice.

CARLSON: Making your children play soccer in a mask, which is grotesque.

HUME: Crazy.

CARLSON: It's abuse. And we should treat it that way. Brit Hume, it's great to see you.

HUME: You bet.

CARLSON: Thank you. Well, there's new evidence that Big Tech has coordinated with elected officials to censor opinions that they don't like. That is Orwellian. It's the definition and we have details, just ahead.

CARLSON: So there was a lot going on out of public view during the last election, a lot. Here's the latest example.

The group, Judicial Watch has just obtained hundreds of documents from the Secretary of State of California, our biggest state. Those documents revealed that state officials pressured the social media companies, the big ones, Google Twitter, Facebook, to censor social media posts they didn't like and that wouldn't help them about the 2020 election. Here's one example.

A state agency successfully pressured YouTube owned by Google to block a video about mail-in voting. They didn't think it would help the Democratic Party, so the video was blocked.

Some of the state's documents were compiled by the firm SKDK. Its top client? Joe Biden.

Saagar Enjeti is the host of "Rising." We're happy to have him on tonight. Saagar, thanks so much for coming. I don't think you could be a fervent Biden voter and still think that maybe this looks like the end of democracy, or am I overstating it?

SAAGAR ENJETI, HOST, "RISING": No, you're not, Tucker. The most basic American principle is to distrust the government. YouTube, Google, Twitter, many of these Silicon Valley companies were built on the bedrock principle of free speech.

But this is a censorship regime, which you would much more see in China. I mean, let's really think about it. The Chinese Communist Party runs the Chinese government, which creates the censors, which are then dispersed to the Chinese tech companies who decide that Oceana has always been at war with East Asia -- or Eurasia, I believe, and that is something that they have come to live with there in China.

This is something a one party state like California, in particular, where the intertwinement of party with the government, with the large tech companies who are then listening and complying with some of these regulations.

Let's think about it. Your previous guest, Brit Hume, he brought this up, which is that Dr. Fauci back in February was saying that masks don't work. So does that mean that YouTube back in February where I do host a show as well, should have been taking down videos in which I and some other people were expressing skepticism around this that would technically be in violation of government practice, and now, they're doing the opposite.

This just goes to show how dystopian this can get very quickly.

CARLSON: Well, sure. I mean, Google apparently is suppressing photographs of the Governor of Virginia in blackface, which tells you a lot. So if you have the most powerful companies in the world working stealthily, secretly to help a specific political party, then where does that leave everyone else?

ENJETI: Yes, well, where are you going to go? Are you going to create your own Google? I mean, they already have what -- 90 something percent of search traffic. I think the most bedrock principle is this, which is that when you begin to see intertwinement of a political party, of state enforcement, and then along with the so-called private companies, you live in an oligarchy and you live eventually in a dictatorship.

And the only way that they can have dissent is that they have to crush it. We have two options. We're America. Liberty is in our blood. Liberty is largely what we should strive for.

And the other option is a police state. And unfortunately, that's what we are beginning to see.

CARLSON: As you're talking, I'm thinking to myself, I hope a lot of people are hearing him as he speaks. Saagar Enjeti, I hope your audience gets bigger and bigger. Thanks for coming on tonight.

ENJETI: Thank you, Tucker.

CARLSON: So if you're paying any attention at all, not just to Joe Biden masking up for a Zoom call, you may have noticed that we seem to be moving closer towards some kind of conflict with nuclear armed Russia. Are we?

And if we are, who is pushing this and why? Glenn Greenwald joins us after the break.

By the way, a new episode of "Tucker Carlson Today" is out on foxnation.com tomorrow afternoon, Heather Mac Donald with the Manhattan Institute is here for the hour, as Larry King used to say. It's on FOX Nation.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: There are reports tonight that a number of American citizens including Americans who were at the Trump rally in January, the perfectly legal Trump rally in Washington in January have been placed by this administration on the No-Fly List, meaning they cannot fly domestically.

We have not been able to confirm that. But if it's true, this is a turning point in American history. These are people again, who have not been charged with crimes. If they have been prevented from traveling within their own country by the administration because the administration doesn't like their political views, that is not democracy, it is dictatorship.

We've got to find out who is on the No-Fly List, which American citizens are on the No-Fly List and why, and we should find out immediately.

By the way, if they turn out to be members of Black Lives Matter, the Black Lives Matter leaders turn out to be on that list, we will be completely against that, too.

Well, speaking of news, we haven't been paying enough attention to, the United States and Russia appear to be heading towards some kind of conflict. The White House has called Russia a national emergency. Are we moving toward conflict and why exactly?

Glenn Greenwald is unusually clear eyed on this subject. He is, of course, a journalist. He works on "Substack" and you ought to read him there. Glenn Greenwald, thanks for coming on tonight. So simple question, do we appear to be moving toward some kind of conflict with Russia? And if so why?

GLENN GREENWALD, JOURNALIST: The relationship between the U.S. and Russia is clearly at its low point since anytime, at least since the Cold War. There's little doubt about that. You ask any analyst and they'll tell you that.

And the reason I think is twofold. One is that during Russiagate and this whole hysteria that surrounded it, there was this propaganda campaign to convince a huge part of the population, namely, liberals and Democrats that Russia pose this existential threat to the United States. And they believe it to the point where they think that everything we can do against Russia, we ought to do and if you even stand up and question it, as we're doing now, it probably means that you're some kind of spy for the Kremlin, which is I'm sure what people are going to be saying about this segment.

But the other part of it is, the war on terror is winding down. We're not in Iraq anymore. We're coming out of Afghanistan. And so the question is, how do you keep weapons manufacturers who exert huge amounts of influence and power in Washington with the business where the government keeps using taxpayer money to buy weapons that don't do any good for anyone?

Remember, the person who Biden tapped to run The Pentagon, Lloyd Austin literally came right from the Board of Directors of Raytheon. And the answer always can be Russia. If you scare enough people to believe that Russia poses a threat to their way of life, they'll agree to keep giving more and more money to the military budget in the name of deterring or stopping them.

CARLSON: So why isn't -- since Russia is a nuclear armed power and part of it, a very powerful axis internationally, why isn't there more discussion about the degradation of our relations with Russia that we're moving toward something bad. Why are we talking about this?

GREENWALD: Well, it's interesting, you know, this is one of those times where it's useful to go back a little bit in history before 2017. We're often told, history doesn't begin until 2017. But there was a huge bipartisanship pressure campaign on President Obama to send lethal arms to Ukraine and all you have to do is look at a map or history of how Russia was almost twice destroyed in the 20th Century to see the crucial importance of Ukraine to Russia.

But Obama's point was correct which was, it has no crucial importance to us, so why would we want to risk confrontation with a nuclear armed power over Ukraine? And I think the reason why people don't question it is because they're afraid that if you stand up and say, it's not worth U.S. lives, U.S. treasure, or any kind of U.S. interest to protect Ukraine from Moscow, you get accused of being an apologist for the Kremlin or someone serving Russian interests, and that's become a very powerful political weapon that shapes our discourse and is affecting all aspects of our policy.

CARLSON: Name calling is a form of social control and a very effective one, as you just pointed out. Glenn Greenwald, who is totally resistant to that, I appreciate your coming on. Thank you.

GREENWALD: Thanks, Tucker.

CARLSON: So you've seen something called equity emerge in school districts in every state in the country. What is equity? Well, in effect, it makes racism compulsory.

Parents in one school district are revolting against it. Thank God. Dana Loesch lives in that school district. She joins us next to explain what is happening there.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: Everyone always talks about how bad Marxism is, how it makes everyone poor. What we forget is it makes a small number of people really rich and that's why they're in favor of it.

Patrisse Cullors is a Marxist. She's a co-founder of BLM and she has taken her newfound riches while shaking down corporations and bought big houses, a number of them. But that's not all she is buying. We're learning a lot more about her spending habits. Trace Gallagher has that story for us. Hey, Trace.

TRACE GALLAGHER, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT: Hey, Tucker. Patrisse Cullors also founded a group called Reform LA Jails which last year successfully led a ballot measure to reduce the jail populations in Los Angeles County. It turns out, in 2019, that jail reform group had quite the gathering at a Malibu Beach Resort called Calamigos Guest Ranch.

The group spent more than $10,000.00 at the resort itself and 15 plus thousand on a conference center owned by the resort. We don't know why they gathered for this oceanfront meeting because the Daily Caller News Foundation which broke the story can't find public records of the meeting.

But critics say if everything is on the up and up, why did the jail reform group book the Beach Club through a consulting firm that just happens to be owned by Asha Bandele, the woman who co-authored Patrisse Cullors's 2018 biography.

Asha Bandele also raked in nearly $260,000.00 in consulting fees from, you guessed it, Reform LA Jails. It's unclear if the California Commission that regulates political groups plans to look into this, but a conservative watchdog group already raising red flags -- Tucker.

CARLSON: Trace Gallagher, thanks so much.

GALLAGHER: Sure.

CARLSON: For that report, which is hilarious. Again, Marxism is very good for the few.

Well, until recently, the Carroll Independent School District of South Lake Texas was one of the highest performing school districts in the State of Texas. But beginning in 2018, the school district implemented something called a cultural competence plan. Maybe you've heard about that at your kid's school.

As a result of that plan, the district told faculty that quote: "Black and brown students need more attention," because they quote, "Have to work extra hard and do like double the work just to succeed."

Now, they didn't prove that was true. They just said it. They went on to say that quote, "Most white people don't notice racism," unless it involves quote, "burning crosses and swastikas." They said a lot of other things, too, none of which will help educate their kids, only hurt them.

Finally, parents in that school district are revolting. They're doing what parents around the country are not doing.

Dana Loesch lives in that district. She has seen it. She's a nationally syndicated radio host with Radio America. We're happy to have her on tonight. Dana, thanks so much for coming on. So tell us -- I mean, we're seeing this everywhere. It's come to your town. Tell us what parents are doing about it.

DANA LOESCH, RADIO HOST: Yes, and Tucker, thank you so much for covering this issue and I hope that all parents everywhere realize that all it takes for them, Tucker, as you know, just to show up in numbers. And I understand that parents and educators are afraid to speak out singularly. But when you band together as families, a diverse group of families, I might add and my town have, I mean, you can actually get a lot of traction.

So you're talking about the cultural competency plan in my school district, Carroll ISD. And this is a plan that they've been trying to implement. They so far have not yet.

I mean, Tucker, I have like pages and pages of stuff here. It's gotten so nasty that progressive activists have taken to naming private citizens and sending out mailers like this in order to smear them.

Now, case in point with this cultural competency plan. Tucker, this all starts with one basic rule that starts with the solution ultimately, is that the Student Code of Conduct should be enforced.

Now, all of this began a couple of years ago because you had teenagers on TikTok and parents, that's a whole other discussion to let your kids loose on social media. Don't do that. Kids on TikTok did something stupid and they said something that would I think violate their Christian character and I think is immoral.

I mean, Tucker, I know that you feel the same way. I look at racism and bigotry as a moral failing. At the same time, I also agree with Voddie Baucham, who says you can't keep sending your kids to Caesar and be shocked when they come home as Romans.

So this cultural competency plan, I want to point out that this is the -- this is actually the district's draft of this plan. And Tucker, they say that an academic review of student subgroup test performance reveals no statistically significant achievement gaps amongst the district's ethnic populations.

This didn't begin out of academic curiosity. This began because some teenagers said something bad which they asked forgiveness for on TikTok, and apparently we used someone's worse moments in life to completely sleight their entire life and the school and a lot of very far left Marxist activists decided to exploit this as a way to implement critical race theory education in the school district and they expect, Tucker, parents to pay for it. We're talking six figures, a lot of money for this and southlakefamilies.org is how they're pushing back.

CARLSON: Amen. This is happening everywhere. They will come in and they will wreck your school, they will hurt your children, they will take your money. They will bully you. And no one does anything and I'm just so grateful to hear of parents who are doing something.

Dana, thanks so much for coming on tonight and telling us that story.

LOESCH: Thank you, Tucker.

CARLSON: So up in Congress, the congressional press galleries control access to lawmakers. They just taken a major step to ban outlets they don't like, including outlets that criticize China too much or seem not liberal enough. One of those outlets joins us after the break to tell us what's happening.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: "The Epoch Times" is a genuinely interesting media outlet, one of the very few that still exists. "The Epoch Times" says its congressional press credentials have been revoked by the Congress, by the House of Representatives Press Gallery. "The Epoch Times" criticizes the Chinese government a lot.

Meanwhile, Chinese state media still has credentials in the Congress. Josh Philipp is the host of "Crossroads" with Josh Philipp. He is with "The Epoch Times," we're happy to have him on tonight. Josh, thanks so much for coming on. Am I mischaracterizing this? Why would they pull your press credentials?

JOSH PHILIPP, "THE EPOCH TIMES": Well, Tucker, they didn't really tell us anything in writing yet, and so we're still trying to find information on it. But you know, as you mentioned, there's a lot of hypocrisy here because while they're banning "The Epoch Times" they are letting in literal state run Chinese news outlets, "Shinwa," "People's Daily," and these news outlets are state run by the Chinese Communist Party propaganda outlets allowed into our, you know, Halls of Congress, while "The Epoch Times" is not.

CARLSON: So, what's your offense? Is it is it just being too tough on the Chinese government? Is that no longer allowed in the Congress?

PHILIPP: It seems that's a trend these days, and it does seem to be a trend as well that a lot of these news organizations are trying to cozy up with China a lot more. There have been stories, for example, about journalist taking paid trips, with, for example, groups tied to the Chinese Communist Party's United Front, groups tied with, say business interests in China.

And while this is happening, yes, you have state run Chinese media being allowed to cover the White House, being allowed to cover Senate hearings, while "The Epoch Times" is not.

And yes, "The Epoch Times" is one of the harshest critics against the Chinese Communist Party, we actually broke the story on China's live organ harvesting of political dissidents and religious believers, including Falun Gong practitioners, house Christians, Muslim leaders and others. We broke the SARS stories, a lot of the early ones on this and so we've been a thorn in the side of the Chinese Communist Party for a long time.

CARLSON: A lot of your reporting has turned out to be accurate and fascinating. I wonder, are there any Members of Congress who are against this? Maybe they can come to your aid.

In 10 seconds or less, can you name any who might help you with this?

PHILIPP: We've luckily had 17 different Congress members step forward to defend us and hopefully we'll get back in soon. We'll have to see.

CARLSON: And maybe a couple hundred more could step up in like the next 20 minutes.

Josh Philipp, great to see you tonight. Thank you and Godspeed. Tell us what happens. I hope you will.

PHILIPP: Real pleasure. Thanks, Tucker.

CARLSON: Thank you. Just a reminder, a new episode of "Tucker Carlson Today" comes out on FOX Nation tomorrow afternoon, 4:00 p.m. Eastern with Heather Mac Donald.

We'll be back every night at 8:00 p.m., the show that is the sworn and cheerful enemy of lying, pomposity, smugness and groupthink Have a great night with the ones you love.

Speaking of the ones you love, you love Sean Hannity. Here he is right now.

Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.