Glenn Beck Explains Why He Lost His Cool on His Radio Show

BILL O'REILLY, HOST: In the "At Your Beck and Call" segment tonight: Last week the Glenn guy was on the radio when he got a call from a woman who criticized his views on the Obama health care plan.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CALLER: ...industrial country in this world...

GLENN BECK, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: In this world.

CALLER: ...that doesn't have health care. What the hell is wrong with you?

BECK: We are the only country in the world where leaders come from every other country to get health care when they can't get the right kind of health care in their own country.

CALLER: I'm asking you a logical question and you are not...

BECK: I'm giving you a logical answer.

CALLER: You don't have logic.

BECK: You're right.

CALLER: Where is your logic? What would you do? I'm asking you: What would you do to change this health care system for the better? After all, every time you people bring up costs, you don't care about the trillions of dollars to bail out the banks and all the credit card companies.

BECK: Cathy, get off my phone! Get off my phone, you little pinhead! I don't care? You people don't care about the trillions — get off the phone! I'm going to lose my mind today!

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O'REILLY: And after that, Beck had to go to the doctor. He is the author of the big best-selling book "Common Sense," which he showed there in dramatic form.

GLENN BECK, HOST, "GLENN BECK": Oh, come on, that was common sense, Bill. What are you going to do?

O'REILLY: I want you to analyze that.

BECK: I think that was common sense. I think there's only so much you can take before blood shoots out of your eyes.

O'REILLY: Is that right?

BECK: Every time "you people," you don't care about the cost. This woman has never listened to me before. I've been talking about...

O'REILLY: She sounded like a fan. She sounded like she loved you.

BECK: All these people. "You don't care about the cost. You don't care about the big bailouts." That's all I've been talking about since October.

O'REILLY: All right. But you went a little overboard!

BECK: Because I think — I think it's time.

O'REILLY: Was that just theater or — you just...

BECK: No. I think there are times this country is so unhinged from common sense and then pinned right directly to politics that I think my head is going to explode. I should wrap my head in duct tape all the time.

O'REILLY: You just vented on that poor woman who wanted to have a discussion.

BECK: She should call NPR maybe.

O'REILLY: You don't want — don't you want dissent on the Glenn Beck radio program?

BECK: Yes, I do. I just don't want...

O'REILLY: That kind of dissent.

BECK: ...to quote you, pinheads.

O'REILLY: OK. Now, do I get a royalty for you calling her a pinhead? I mean, is that...

BECK: I thought about it. No, ut-uh.

O'REILLY: All right. Now, here, let me play devil's advocate here.

BECK: Here's your royalty right here.

O'REILLY: Chocolate chip cookie dough.

BECK: I never travel without cookie dough.

O'REILLY: Well, that's because you look like the dough boy, right?

BECK: Seriously, do you recognize it? That's my brother. Look. He looks exactly like him. Hee, hee, hee.

O'REILLY: All right. Now, I want to play devil's advocate here, right?

BECK: Yes.

O'REILLY: If people are listening to your show, they will say, "Well, he lost the debate, because he threw a little tantrum."

BECK: Yes.

O'REILLY: What do you say?

BECK: It sucks to be them listening to me losing the debate. I mean, come on.

O'REILLY: You don't care about losing the debate.

BECK: I don't really care. Look, here's the thing.

O'REILLY: Right.

BECK: If you want to really have a conversation about health care, let's have a conversation about health care.

O'REILLY: Well, we just did at the top of the show.

BECK: You know what? May I? Because I saw the "Talking Points."

O'REILLY: Sure.

BECK: I think I may actually have to kiss the ring.

O'REILLY: They were good.

BECK: Oh my gosh, seriously. Seriously.

O'REILLY: But I didn't yell. Sometimes I do. I have. But you know, here's who I yell at. Guess who I yell at? Liars. That woman wasn't. And I yell at people who are hurting kids. And I yell at people like Barney Frank.

BECK: I think she had pickle forks. I think she had kids and she was poking them with pickle forks. I just didn't hear it.

O'REILLY: I yell at people like Barney Frank, who have done enormous damage…

BECK: Yes.

O'REILLY: And won't tell the truth. They deserve it.

BECK: This woman is — you know, Bill. Come on. You know and I know there are seminar callers. There are people who call in. That woman never listened to me. How could you? Do you think so?

O'REILLY: I heard adulation in her voice. I heard...

BECK: Have you spent two seconds watching or listening to me? All I talk about is what are we doing these bailouts for? How are we spending all of this money?

O'REILLY: She sounded like a classic liberal woman who thinks you're a barbarian. That's what she sounded like.

BECK: She's right.

O'REILLY: Now, we had Harry Alford...

BECK: Yes.

O'REILLY: ...the head of the Black Chamber of Commerce last night on "The Factor."

BECK: He was great.

O'REILLY: And you actually dealt with this in a circular way in the program with the Barbara Boxer thing. So roll the tape on that.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BECK: I think we start with dessert, something yummy, OK? The head of the national Black Chamber of Commerce, he was — he got reamed out by Senator Barbara Boxer, and then he reamed her out, and it was fantastic. It's like pudding. Watch.

HARRY ALFORD, CEO, BLACK CHAMBER OF COMMERCE: I don't like it. I take — I take offense to it.

SEN. BARBARA BOXER, D-CALIF.: OK.

ALFORD: As an African-American and a veteran of this country, I take offense to that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O'REILLY: OK. So you were eating pudding because it was comforting to you?

BECK: This is like, are you kidding me? That's like conservative porn. That's Barbara Boxer. I want to put some Barry White on and just listen and go, "Oh yes, Barbara."

O'REILLY: So you had to have a comfort food in order to enjoy the moment?

BECK: Celebration. I started that program by saying, you know, sometimes you have to have meat and potatoes. My Mom always said, "You've got to eat your broccoli." Sometimes when dad was just there and that was the case, we'd start with desert. And if that wasn't just — I haven't seen that happen before. Have you seen that happen?

O'REILLY: No.

BECK: No. That was fantastic. I loved that.

O'REILLY: We invited Senator Boxer on the program.

BECK: I know. She didn't come on. You know I invited him on the program. He didn't even return my calls.

O'REILLY: He doesn't like you. You know why? He doesn't like pudding. That's why he didn't come on. He doesn't like pudding. He's afraid of it.

BECK: He should be.

O'REILLY: Now, in my "Talking Points Memo" tonight I said it — and some conservatives have gotten mad, angry with me for saying this — that the government does have to provide oversight to the health care industry, that there is price gouging. There are insane lawsuits. The system is broken.

BECK: Yes, I would agree with you.

O'REILLY: And the feds have to set up apparatus where they put out what's fair for an aspirin, not $10, and down the line to protect the folks. Do you agree with that? Oversight, not management.

BECK: I was just trying to answer the question, and he gets all hostile. I think, up until the aspirin part, you'd have to talk to me a little bit on the aspirin part. Look, here is what the government has to do. This is in the little charter we used to call the Constitution. What they do is they guaranteed us the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. So in other words, I don't have to sit at my farm while I'm plowing the field and worry about is somebody molesting my children in the house? Because the government is going to make sure that they take care of the criminals. They help — they help me so people aren't ripping me off. They don't do anything else. But they make sure that people aren't getting ripped off. They make sure, look, there's going to be screwballs out there. There are going to be people who are too stupid to understand that you can't, you know, cookie dough is going to make you fat. The government doesn't have to tell you, "Hey, don't eat the cookie dough because it's going to make you fat." I say, "Hey, fatso, have some more. If you die, it's your fault."

O'REILLY: But we have to pay for it a lot of times, because people don't have any money.

BECK: That's a problem. I'm not going to — you know what?

O'REILLY: But you're not a crazy guy and let people die in the street.

BECK: No. Here's what happens. Well...

O'REILLY: I've got 30 seconds.

BECK: On the fat thing, if you have to be cut out of your house by the firemen, cut out of your house, and I realize that somebody has been in your house feeding you the whole time and you couldn't even get off the couch, yes, it sucks to be you. We're going to just tape it back up. Find your own way to the hospital.

O'REILLY: I kind of agree with that, if you abuse yourself. But right now the system does pick up those tabs.

BECK: You're right.

O'REILLY: Glenn Beck, everybody. There he is.

