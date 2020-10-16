Gingrich reacts to Pelosi's CNN 'meltdown': 'She's very fragile'

This is a rush transcript from “The Ingraham Angle” October 13, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: All right. I'm Laura Ingraham. This is THE INGRAHAM ANGLE from Washington tonight. I have to tell you, if you missed Trump tonight in Pennsylvania, you missed a doozy. He is back in a big way. And now the rallies are drawing parallels with Biden in a way that well, really matters.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: My goal is not to make friends in the D.C. swamp. My goal is to fight for you and fight for your family.

Biden wins your borders are gone which means your health care is gone. The middle class is gone, and your safety is gone. Other than that, you'll be doing very nicely

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Other than that, things will be rosy. All right. Well, he just came out and now what 10 days, 12 days after the COVID diagnosis, unbelievable strength, vibrancy. Did he lose a little weight? That's what someone texted me, I'm not sure. But he looked pretty great and he sounded even better. And can't be matched when you see this pathetic Florida showing earlier today of Joe Biden. I'm going to hit this a little bit later on THE ANGLE.

Also, day two of Amy Coney Barrett's hearings, they're in the books. Now, a full breakdown from a senator there today. And the best legal discussion bar none in the business. And by the way, Nancy Pelosi, if you didn't see this, she's totally losing it. She actually accused Wolf Blitzer of essentially being a member of the vast Right-wing conspiracy. Yes. Newt Gingrich takes it all apart later in the hour.

But first, Trump and the Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, boy, back on Capitol Hill for day two of her confirmation hearings and since Democrats cannot contest her qualifications or certainly match her intellect, they decided to launch this series of desperate attacks and smear attempts. Senator Mazie Hirono never mistaken for well someone with any lucidity led with the absurd Kavanaugh esq line of questioning.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. MAZIE HIRONO (D-HI): Since you became a legal adult have you ever made unwanted requests for sexual favors or committed any verbal or physical harassment or assault of a sexual nature?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Did someone mix up her notes from Kavanaugh hearing. What was that? Senator Klobuchar actually engaged in legal arguments with Barrett, but that too backfired.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. AMY KLOBUCHAR (D-MN): Is Roe a super precedent?

AMY CONEY BARRET, SUPREME COURT NOMINEE: How would you define super precedent?

KLOBUCHAR: I actually I might, but someday I'd be sitting in that chair.

I'm not - I'm up here, so I'm asking you.

BARRETT: Well, people use super precedent differently. I'm answering a lot of questions about Roe which I think indicates that Roe doesn't fall in that category.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Oh! My gosh. That's a problem when someone else writes your questions for you. So, like I don't know, what do you think. Well, Senator Feinstein, she employed a sickening tactic of using Barrett's personal life to kind of figure out a way to back into why she should support, I don't know, abortion.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. DIANNE FEINSTEIN (D-CA): You don't have a magic formula for how you do it and handle all the children and your job and your work and your thought process which is obviously excellent. Do you?

BARRETT: It's improv.

FEINSTEIN: Yes, yes. Well, let me begin with a question that the chairman touched on and it's of great importance I think because it goes to a woman's fundamental right to make the most personal decisions about their own body.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: That was quite a segue. You have a beautiful family, let's move on to abortion and no confirmation hearing would be complete without loaded racial questions from Spartacus himself.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. CORY BOOKER (D-NJ): I want to just ask you very simply; I imagine you'll give me a very short resolute answer. But you condemn white supremacy, correct.

BARRETT: Yes.

BOOKER: Thank you. I'm glad to see that you said that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: This is - I dipped in and out of this throughout the day, and it seemed to get worse as the day went on, not exactly representing the highest decorum or what should be the ideal Supreme Court confirmation line of questioning. And we wanted to show you these sound bites tonight to demonstrate the utter shallowness and the callousness of the Democrats posture in the age of Trump.

Joining me now is a senator who sat through the entire saga today, Marsha Blackburn, Senate Judiciary Committee member, great state of Tennessee.

Senator Blackburn, you know, when I watched Judge Barrett, the way she handled herself, of course, we all know she had no notes in front of her unlike the senators who can't utter a syllable without a staffer having written a question.

The calm she displayed, the legal intellect, the poise. What a stark contrast to the Democrats asking about white supremacy and comparing her children to the abortion process. I mean, the whole thing was just, frankly disgusting.

SEN. MARSHA BLACKBURN (R-TN): Well, you're right, and you look at the arrogance of Dianne Feinstein or how condescending Senator Leahy was to her, Klobuchar, so emotional, Hirono, so dismissive, Harris, very combative, and she never got flustered. She never was ruffled. And here is the thing, I think she's well-prepared, Laura, for knowing that the Left is always going to denigrate and dismiss and ridicule and mock a conservative woman. They know that.

Amy Coney Barrett knows that. And I think she was prepared for what they were going to do and how they were going to come with their questioning.

And quite frankly, the way they tried to build out the Affordable Care Act argument and tilt everything to health care and then create a national panic, saying people are terrified.

They were projecting their fears onto the American people, saying the American people are terrified, they're scared, they're frightened. They're trying to create this panic and say, she is going to take their health care away, which is not true. And I will tell you, Laura, their numbers, they keep inflating these numbers on health care, they grow bigger every day.

INGRAHAM: Well, I think what they're doing with a hearing, it seems to me, senator is, they know she's going to get confirmed. They know she runs circles around them and intellect and knowledge and the ability to think on her feet. She doesn't need someone prepping her and written questions, I mean Patsy Baloney did a phenomenal job in prepping her. But she's brilliant and they know that. So, what they're doing is they're using this as an extension of the Biden campaign. We're not watching a confirmation hearing.

BLACKBURN: That's right.

INGRAHAM: We're watching the Biden campaign in all of its desperate tactics.

BLACKBURN: You're exactly right, and that's why they keep saying, 150 million people will lose their health care if Obamacare is repealed. Here's the truth. 8.3 million Americans are in the Obamacare marketplace, 8.3 million. You've got 57 million that are on Medicare. You've got 153 million people that have private health insurance. You've got 66 million on Medicaid. So, where they come up with these numbers and they never say.

If we get our way, if we get socialized medicine, then 153 million of you are going to lose your private health insurance because they look at Obamacare and by the way, Obamacare is not the issue thereafter. They don't want to constitutionalist judge on the Supreme Court who might block them from doing socialized medicine, Green New Deal, D.C. state--

INGRAHAM: They're going to pack the court, anyway.

BLACKBURN: Abolishing the Electoral College.

INGRAHAM: This is all goofy anyway. They're going to pack the court. Biden knows that's what the AOC and the gang are going to demand and that's what they're going to do. Now, I want to play this exchange, Senator, between Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana and Judge Barrett. Check it out.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. JOHN KENNEDY (R-LA): Some butt head professor at Boston University says that because you and your husband have two children of color that you're a white colonist and that you used your two children as props.

BARRETT: It was the risk of people saying things like that. My husband and I had to really weigh the costs of this. It was saying deeply offensive and hurtful things, things that are not only hurtful to me, but are hurtful to my children, who are my children, who we love. Accusations like that are cruel.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Senator Blackburn, very quickly, those are the compassionate pro- child pro-women party we're supposed to believe in.

BLACKBURN: Well, and we know that the Left, if you do not kowtow to their agenda, then you are less than fully female in their book because you don't go for their pro-choice liberal leftist narrative. And this is the closest that Judge Barrett got to emotion during the course of the day. But it is despicable that people would go after their relationship. They're bringing these children into their family. The fact that they have adopted these children.

Laura, it is absolutely horrific, and it is upsetting to hear it. They should be saying, thank goodness there are people that will take children that are needing a home and will bless them with a family, a family life.

INGRAHAM: Well, as the mother of three adopted children myself, internationally adopted.

BLACKBURN: Right.

INGRAHAM: I took that very personally for her and she was phenomenal. She is going to be an amazing justice on the court.

BLACKBURN: Yes.

INGRAHAM: Senator, thank you for sitting through that.

BLACKBURN: Yes, she is.

INGRAHAM: And asking great questions today. We'll be watching as it unfolds. Thanks for joining us tonight.

BLACKBURN: Thank you, Laura.

INGRAHAM: And joining me now to break it all down, Robert Dunn, attorney, former clerk to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, the great, and also Harmeet Dhillon, Civil Rights Attorney, Lawyers for Trump, national co- chair. Robert let's get right into it. Barrett laid down the marker early on in the day.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BARRETT: I haven't even written anything that I would think anybody could reasonably say, this is how she might resolve an election dispute and I would consider it. Let's see. I certainly hope that all members of the committee have more confidence in my integrity than to think that I would allow myself to be used as a pawn to decide this election for the American people.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Robert, this is likely what led to the Dems on the dais there lashing out like we just showed.

ROBERT DUNN, CLERKED FOR JUSTICE CLARENCE THOMAS: Yes, they are terrified that she's going to rule against them on an election case and that she is somehow a secret agent that Trump is set onto the court. And I don't think she could be any more clear that she owes Trump nothing. And the American people need to know the moment that she is confirmed. He has no power over her at all. He can't fire her. He can't reduce her pay. And every Republican president in my lifetime and going back before that has regretted one of their nominations when a decision is gone against them.

And I think someone quoted Senator Truman saying, the moment a justice is confirmed, they're no longer your friend. That very well could be true for President Trump, if he gets another four years, he may have a dinner where he's cursing her name because he lost a case. But she doesn't owe him anything. And she's going to rule impartially. That's who she is and that's what she'll do so.

INGRAHAM: So impressive. Harmeet, you've been tracking Kamala Harris's idiocy on the campaign trail for months now, even when she was in the primary and got her clock cleaned. But today in her remote location, she made an attempt to be relevant. And there was one moment in particular that struck me, and this is when she talked about, well, let's not pretend that we don't know the way Amy really feels. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS (D-CA) VICE PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: Were you aware of President Trump's statements committing to nominate judges who will strike down the Affordable Care Act? And I appreciate a yes or no answer, please.

BARRETT: I don't recall seeing those statements.

HARRIS: Well, I imagine you were surrounded by a team of folks that helped prepare you for this nomination hearing.

BARRETT: I've had - yes.

HARRIS: Let me finish if you don't mind.

BARRETT: I'm so sorry.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: She tried to pull that little let me finish thing like she did at the debate to a spectacular fail, Harmeet.

HARMEET DHILLON, CIVIL RIGHTS ATTORNEY: That's her reflex. Her reflex is to play the victim and be put upon. And also, that kind of bullying, bossy mannerism that she has that's so grating and that grating voice and that grating, fake demeanor. So, I think overall, even though Kamala Harris apparently mistook this hearing about a Supreme Court nominee as a campaign opportunity because she spoke for about 95 percent of the 44 minutes or so today on a monologue about the Affordable Care Act and a couple of other issues.

She did herself no favors, I think, and she showed herself to be an inept cross examiner. I mean, the big buildup to these hearings, as they were with the Kavanaugh hearing, she's such a great cross-examine or she's going to slay her - she couldn't cross-examine her way out of a paper bag. I think Rob and I would both agree with that. It was really quite pathetic, and the witness really ran circles around her there. It was something to see, Laura.

INGRAHAM: Robert, I want to play another Harris because, come on, this was really about the Biden campaign. It was not about the confirmation hearing.

She made another bizarre statement during the hearing. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HARRIS: Considers filling the seat of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who is straightforward enough in her confirmation hearing to say that the right to choose is essential to a woman's equality. I would suggest that we not pretend that we don't know how this nominee views a woman's right to choose.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Robert, we have Amy Coney Barrett, who doesn't have a note in front of her, and we have Kamala Harris, who could be President of the United States, given Biden's condition, if he wins, doing this. And I would suggest that we not pretend, I mean, it was unbelievable.

DUNN: It was. And I think her answers were consistent. She got a variation of that question all throughout the day, really. And she was very clear.

She respects Roe and Casey as precedent. She doesn't consider them super precedent as some of the Democrat senators tried to force her to call it.

And she's going to take every case that comes before her. And they may not like some of the results. They may be surprised in a pleasant way for some of the results, because she isn't just going in there and doing the pope's bidding.

This attack has been launched on every Catholic justice. As you know, Laura, Justice Thomas is a devout Catholic. And the one thing he's never been accused of is being a tool of the Vatican. He's been accused of a lot of things but being a tool of the Vatican isn't one of them. And if you ever came in to Justice Thomas Chambers and said, well, there's a papal encyclical that totally answers this abortion question, he would look at you like you were out of your damn mind and tell you to go back and redo your bench memo. And she's going to be the same way. She's not going to just do what she thinks is right. That's not who she is.

INGRAHAM: All right. Just for fun, OK? We have to have fun with this. There was a moment where the socially distanced, I guess it was Leahy. Senator Leahy had a little bit of a problem. Harmeet, watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. PATRICK LEAHY (D-VT): Do you know how many Republicans on this committee have joined amicus briefs urging Congress to overturn the ACA and FIB vs. Sebelius and King vs. Burwell,

BARRETT: I'm having a little bit of trouble hearing Senator Leahy. Is there a way for the volume to be turned up?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes, ma'am.

LEAHY: I am sorry for that. How is it coming through now?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Harmeet, that was all part of the COVID's here, COVID's here, be afraid, don't go into the hearing room. Come on. Real quick.

DHILLON: Well, the whole thing today was a comedy of errors. And it showed, first of all, as time and again in many other settings, our senators don't know how to use technology. Kamala Harris had that problem yesterday with the Zoom boom voice from hell. But, overall, it was a poor showing. We really expect better from our senators. They should be better prepared. And if they don't have something productive to say, we should move on.

I heard Kamala Harris talk a lot about, it's only 16 days or cramming it through. But she wasted 95 percent of her time talking about something totally off point. So, they have plenty of time to do this. It wasn't even about Amy Coney Barrett at all today.

INGRAHAM: No, this was an extension of the Biden campaign. He's not doing many campaign appearances. So, the committee was doing it for him, the Democrats. Robert, Harmeet, wonderful appearance with both of you. Now, in moments, my angle very clearly lays out why Trump's COVID response has actually saved the country. And then presidential COVID adviser Dr. Scott Atlas will respond. Stay there.

INGRAHAM: A Trump or Biden economy, that's the focus of tonight's ANGLE.

Now, the World Health Organization has finally confirmed what we at the anger angle have been telling you for months, that COVID lockdowns are horribly destructive, especially to the poor. Now, in light of this, it's time for another reality check and to realize how fortunate we are that Trump was in-charge before, during and after the pandemic hit.

The politicized expert class has been wrong more than right. And President Trump was smart enough to follow his own America first instincts instead of their America last default. And if the pro-Biden media toadies, if they think that THE ANGLE is going to let them get off the hook for their idiocy, think again because it's flashback time.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If we can show this graph of the United States versus the European Union.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Europe has suppressed the virus and we have not.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Europe crushed the curve to where it's now well below the U.S. and stable.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Well, that stability didn't last long. European nations entered lengthy lockdowns and now they are experiencing a massive surge of COVID cases and even deaths. Well, we're steadily improving. We have been since about July. The only thing Europe crushed was its economy.

The IMF's new GDP loss projections vindicate Trump's pro-America story. As you can see, the U.S. beats every other G7 member nation in managing the COVID fallout. Had we listened to Team Biden, we'd look like the UK, France or Italy, total disasters, look at those numbers. You can take them off the screen. All right.

Well, the Eurozone as a whole lost a whopping 8.3 percent. Had we followed their lead; our economy would have lost. We did the calculation today about

$1.6 trillion instead of the 815 billion hits that we did take. Now, look, it wasn't pleasant, but Trump's reaction, his policies saved us from a $770 billion loss. That's more than the GDP of Ohio. That's like taking Ohio out of our country for a year.

OK, but what about the future now? Let's look at that. Well, under Trump, it's so bright as the song goes, well, you'd have to wear shades. Third quarter growth is going to be record setting. Annualized, I think it's about 32 percent. And it would have been even higher if the petty tyrants running the blue states weren't dragging their feet on reopening their economies. Hello, California.

Now, according to The Spectator, 14 out of the top 16 strongest economic recoveries are occurring and Republican led states with conservative policies. Thank you very much. Or 12 out of 16 of the weakest recoveries are occurring in Democratic led states, of course. Then why doesn't the press ask Biden about any of this because they're acting as his comms team, that's why. Biden has no answer for any of this. God bless them because there is no answer for this and he's losing it. He's locked down, tax and regulate approach to governance will lead us to financial ruin, people. He will punish success and reward failure.

Now, the most persuasive case that Donald Trump and his surrogates can make for his reelection, it's the economic one, it really is, and he did this, he did this, he nailed this tonight in Pennsylvania.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: In my first three years in office, family income increased by $6000, more than five times the gains in all eight years of the Obama administration. After our tax cuts took effect, wages for the lowest income Americans grew twice as fast as those near the top. African American income grew nine, not two, not three, nine times more. And these are out of the book.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: The crowd was wild because this is success, you cannot debate it, just the jobs numbers and wage increases from Trump's first three years in office should be enough to convince every voter in America to support him.

And what's Biden's answer to all this?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KYLE INSKEEP, WKRC REPORTER: A Gallup reported last week, 56 percent of Americans said that they were better off today than they were four years ago. So, why should people who feel that they are better off today under the Trump administration vote for you?

JOE BIDEN (D) PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: Well, if they think that, they probably shouldn't. Their memory is not very good, quite frankly.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Wait a second. Is Biden questioning other people's memories?

Didn't he just forget Mitt Romney's name? On nearly every key economic and COVID issue, Donald Trump has been proven correct and Biden proven wrong.

And Biden, by the way, never learns, he just mumbles bromides about unity and dignity and his handlers meanwhile, plot to tear down what we love and to rob you of everything you've worked so hard for.

I was thinking about this today, those - I know this, I know a lot of people out there feel this way. They feel like, well, Trump's a bully. He's too tough around the edges, rough around the edges. Those who call him a bully should remember what he's accomplished for them, despite what he's been up against from day one, the deep state, corrupt Comey, the Mueller investigation, the Obama's, the Clinton's, George Soros, a phony impeachment, the pro-China crowd on Wall Street, big tech billionaires, medical experts acting as political assassins, woke celebrities and sports and Hollywood academia, and of course, a dishonest Far Left hateful press.

So the real bullies, they'll be people like Gretchen Whitmer, or maybe Andrew Cuomo, or J.B. Pritzker. And they'll perhaps be running a Biden DOJ, or an EPA, Department of Education, and DHS. If Biden wins, you'll not only be pining for the good old days of record setting wage growth, but for the fighter who against all odds achieved great things for America.

And that's THE ANGLE.

Joining me is White House COVID advisor Dr. Scott Atlas. Dr. Atlas, do you believe that should Biden win, his experts will urge, if there are COVID cases popping in January, urge us to lock down again?

DR. SCOTT ATLAS, ADVISER TO PRESIDENT TRUMP: Hey, Laura. Thanks for having me.

Well, anyone who is talking about doing another lockdown has really not been paying attention for the last seven months and is simply out of touch with average Americans, because the lockdowns have been -- the prolonged lockdowns are a complete disaster. They're a complete disaster for missed health care. They're a complete disaster for average working families, and particularly for people who are working-class and lower-income people.

People have been killed by people who want to have prolonged lockdowns, and when I say "killed," I look at the data. And that means, for instance, this week it was shown 46 percent of the most common types of cancers were not diagnosed during the lockdown. Those cancers didn't disappear. They're there. People will present with much later, more widespread disease. Half of people who had chemotherapy appointments didn't show up. That's 650,000 Americans. Half of people who had immunizations for children didn't come in out of the fear instilled by our so-called public health experts.

You could go on and on -- 40 percent of people with acute strokes. And this is devastating. When you close schools, just schools alone, we had more than 200,000 cases of child abuse not reported during the two months of spring school closures. And now we're in a situation where one out of four college age Americans have contemplated killing themselves during the month of June. That's a CDC report. This is completely off the rails, and it's much worse not for the elites who are sipping lattes working for a tech couple of company where I live in Silicon Valley, but for people who are average, working-class Americans, they are destroyed by prolonged lockdowns. Anyone who says there should be a prolonged lockdown --

INGRAHAM: Hold on, Dr. Atlas. Why don't we hear Dr. Fauci ever addressing the larger American patient? Do you ever ask him that? Do you ever talk to him and say, you never talk about these other circumstances that have been created by these lockdowns? And I'm telling you, this guy Peter Hotez on CNN today, he's a vaccine developer. He said get ready, I'm telling my own family get ready for lockdowns this winter. That's what they're saying.

ATLAS: I can say this -- history will record the faces of the public health expertise as some of the most sinful, egregious, epic failures in the history of public policy. They have killed people with their lack of understanding and their lack of caring about not just the impact of cases of COVID-19, a virus that the overwhelming majority of people do well in, notwithstanding, of course, we're not underestimating 200,000 Americans who died. That's tragic, but these people have been a gross failure because they never cared to consider the impact of the policy itself. And the policy itself has been a complete, epic failure, and honestly, some people say a crime against humanity. These people should be held accountable to what they said.

INGRAHAM: On a scale of one to 10, 10 being the strongest, one being the weakest, how do you rate Donald Trump's recovery from COVID?

ATLAS: Listen, the facts speak for themselves. It's not a political statement. It's a data-based statement. The president was caught blindsided. The country, the world was caught blindsided, and there was an immediate mobilization of resources. There was a stockpile created out of nothing --

INGRAHAM: All right, but one to 10. We've got to go, Scott. One to 10.

ATLAS: OK, you've got to go 10. I'm sorry. I like to go through details, but you're going to force me to say it, I'll say a 10.

INGRAHAM: All right, I just saw him tonight in Pennsylvania. Unbelievable.

He looked stronger than ever. So Dr. Atlas, sorry to cut you off, but thank you so much for joining us tonight.

And Nancy Pelosi, by the way, if you missed it, she completely lost her mind on CNN. The tape, the reaction, Newt Gingrich, in moments.

INGRAHAM: Nancy Pelosi probably agreed to appear on CNN today thinking it was just going to be another usual softball interview from America's leading anti-Trump propaganda outfit. But it quickly devolved into an epic meltdown.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WOLF BLITZER, CNN ANCHOR: Even members of your own caucus, Madam Speaker, accept this deal, $1.8 trillion.

REP. NANCY PELOSI, (D-CA) HOUSE SPEAKER: I don't know why you're always an apologist, and many of your colleagues, apologists for the Republican position. Do you have any idea what the difference is between the spending that they have in their bill and that we have in our bill?

BLITZER: It's not everything you want. But there is a lot there.

PELOSI: Honest to God. You really, I can't get over it. You really don't know what you're talking about.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: The speaker is not well, or is a challenge in the offing?

Joining me now, Newt Gingrich, former Speaker of the House, author of "Trump and the American Future," fantastic book. Newt, why do you think Pelosi was so thrown off by that line of questioning of not taking $1.8 trillion, I choke when I say that, trillion dollar deal?

NEWT GINGRICH, (R) FORMER SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE: Look, I think that she is not used to anybody challenging her anymore. She lives in a bubble. She lives in a world where if she's caught cheating on wearing a mask and going into a beauty salon that's supposed to be closed, it must be somebody else's fault. It was an ambush. It was set up to hurt her. When members of her caucus don't get it, it's because they're stupid, because she's brilliant.

And I think she's very fragile at this stage, and I think that it's interesting to watch. If you think about it, if you're going to have a leadership of Pelosi, Schumer, and Biden -- talk about people who have some amazing length of time in Washington, all of whom are at a point in life where they get irritable and edgy. And that's why you have Biden at times blowing up at reporters and blowing up, telling people if you're not for me, you're not black, comments that 10 years ago he would never have made.

And she's in the same boat. She may be, frankly -- her past-due date may have already expired.

(LAUGHTER)

INGRAHAM: Newt, here is more, because this was such a special moment for Nancy. Here is more from the on-air meltdown.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WOLF BLITZER, CNN ANCHOR: It's about millions of Americans who can't put food on the tables, who can't pay their rent, and who are having trouble --

REP. NANCY PELOSI, (D-CA) HOUSE SPEAKER: And we represent them. And we represent them. And we represent them.

Thank you for your sensitivity to our constituents' needs.

BLITZER: I am sensitive to them because I see them on the street begging for food, begging for money. Madam Speaker, thank you so much.

PELOSI: Have you fed them? We feed them, we feed them.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Newt, I was clutching my side, I was laughing so hard. She's not long for the Speaker's world. I think this is a sign that even if they hold the House, I'm not sure Nancy is going to be Speaker of the House in the new term.

GINGRICH: Sure, she wouldn't. It's about raw power. Look, Pelosi is a person who could, with no sense of irony, be standing in front of a $24,000 refrigerator eating $12 a pint ice cream and expressing her concern for poor Americans. She has no sense of irony. She can live in a protected enclave and think it's OK to defund the police and not see any contradiction in the size of her security patrol and the fact that she wants to leave average citizens without any police.

This is the beginning of the California liberalism -- remember, you have a vice presidential candidate from San Francisco, the Speaker of the House from San Francisco, and the ranking member of the Judiciary Committee in the Senate from San Francisco. And then the governor of California is from San Francisco. For a city that can't collect human feces off the street, that is an extraordinary level of political power that has accrued to a city which is failing. And so I think they just live in a fantasy land. But they really live there.

INGRAHAM: I'm not going to play another soundbite from that exchange, because I think we get it now. But I do, Newt, want to ask you about the importance of Republicans trying to take back the House of Representatives.

You came along in 1994 and changed the world, the first time the Republicans had the House in several decades. You were able to do it with a midterm election. It's not out of the realm of possibility here, and I don't think people should give up on that.

GINGRICH: No. In fact I think the fact is that if Trump continues to campaign as well as he did tonight in Pennsylvania, and continues to make the case on the big issues, and gets off all the minor stuff, I think that he can beat Biden by a big margin, and I think in the process we'll take back the House and more than keep the Senate, maybe increase the Senate.

The key for the Trump campaign, frankly, is to get on these big issues, such as the Biden depression versus the Trump recovery, and stay on them and not get down into the weeds, and not get drawn off onto things. The news media works every day to get Trump to say something that doesn't get his main point across so they can avoid covering how bad Biden is, and Trump all too often plays into that. He needs to focus on the big choices in which case three weeks from now we're going to have an astonishing election.

INGRAHAM: Newt, I could not think of anyone better to have on tonight.

Thank you so much for joining us. Great to see you.

And still ahead, a Biden institution would institutionalize a level of grifting, or grift, not seen since, I don't know, maybe the Clinton days.

And who stands to profit the most? Biden's own family, of course. Dinesh D'Souza explains it all in moments.

INGRAHAM: For all the baseless talk about how the Trump family has monetized all their time in D.C., you think that the media would be worried about the unprecedented level of grift that a Biden administration would bring. Political profiteering seems to be kind of a Biden family tradition.

We already know about Hunter Biden's shady deals at home in China and Ukraine, and he got, of course, the $3.5 million from that former mayor of Moscow's wife. But then there's his sister. Have you heard of Ashley Biden?

While her dad was V.P., the nonprofit she worked for got a huge federal grant in September, 2014. Two months later she got a big promotion.

Then there is Ashley's husband, Howard Krein, and her brother-in-law, Steven Krein. They run an investment company with $1 million worth of holdings in start-ups that develop products to fight COVID. According to "Politico," Howard is also simultaneously advising his father-in-law, Joe, on COVID policy. Nothing to see here. No appearance of impropriety or conflict.

Joining me now, Dinesh D'Souza, conservative commentator whose new film "Trump Card" is available on demand, and a huge smash hit. Dinesh, good on "Politico" for drawing attention to this latest twist, that Biden denies, by the way. So where is the rest of the media on any of this?

DINESH D'SOUZA, CONSERVATIVE COMMENTATOR: Yes, the Biden family has enriched itself enormously through access to Joe Biden. Most of these people, the son, Hunter Biden, the brothers James and Frank Biden, the son- in-law, they have very little qualifications themselves, but their qualification is that they are related to Joe Biden. So whenever Joe Biden is the point man on anything, there is money to be made. Look, if the Clintons can make money off earthquakes and famines in Haiti, no reason the Bidens can't make money off COVID. These people are like vultures, and they circle looking for political opportunities to cash in.

And it's all over the world. They have made money not just in the Ukraine.

That was the tip of the iceberg. They made money in China. Frank Biden has made money getting green contracts in Central America. They made money in Costa Rica. And they've made money getting contracts to build homes in Iraq, something that none of the Bidens is even qualified to do.

So the Trumps have built things. They built Wollman Rink and Trump Tower and casinos. And the Trumps made their money that way. They're losing money in government. Trump gives away his salary. But for the Bidens, politics is not just an ideology, it's also a great business opportunity.

INGRAHAM: I want to turn to Hunter Biden's longtime business partner, Devon Archer. Hunter and Archer received millions of dollars from foreign nationals with questionable backgrounds, according to a recent Senate Homeland Security Committee report. And last week a federal appeals court, the Second Circuit Court of Appeals, reinstated Archer's conviction for defrauding a Native-American tribe out of bond sale proceeds. Hunter wasn't implicated in this, but the scheme was committed under the auspices of a broader business venture in which Hunter Biden was involved, and perpetrators invoked his name to bolster their legitimacy. Dinesh, the Devon Archer angle, why, again, the media, no interest?

D'SOUZA: I think it's because we have too high expectations of the media.

When we say things like the media has a double standard, look at the way that they cover the Trumps with a certain kind of a fine-tooth comb, even looking for things that aren't there, but they cover the Bidens with this very light touch, pretending that there is nothing to see there, we're assuming that the media aspires at least to some standard of objectivity, some sort of higher impartiality. I'm afraid that's not even the case. So we're naive in a sense in call to the media with this higher standard when they don't believe in it.

INGRAHAM: All right, Dinesh, great to see you, thank you so much.

Still ahead, Trump isn't just cured from COVID. He apparently is trained as a dancer as well.

INGRAHAM: President Trump was on fire in Pennsylvania tonight, and he even had time for a "Dancing with the Stars" moment.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(MUSIC)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: At least he didn't do that overbite thing. I thought it was -- he was cute. He went on and on and on and on, by the way. People are -- you look at the faces of people were just howling, they were laughing. They were -- it was people enjoying themselves. Don't we want that again?

They're doing it in red state America already. That's all the time we have tonight. Shannon Bream, who has had phenomenal analysis of the Amy Coney Barrett hearings all day long on Fox and Primetime Fox.

Fantastic and the "FOX NEWS @ NIGHT" take it all from here. Shannon, like your Friday night dance party. You got to invite Trump to that.

