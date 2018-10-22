Gingrich: Caravan is an act of attacking US sovereignty

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," October 19, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, HOST: I'm Laura Ingraham and this is "The Ingraham Angle" live tonight from Washington. President Trump is holding a huge rally at this moment in Mesa, Arizona, which we'll bring you in just moments. Newt Gingrich, Dinesh D'Souza, Matt Schlapp, Raymund Arroyo, Corey Lewandowski will be joining me to comment throughout this hour.

And remember, Mesa is just 150 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border, a location where more than 5,000 migrants, of course, have their sights on. And today the Mexican government perhaps fearing retribution from President Trump, tried to block the group from crossing into the Mexico-Guatemala frontier, but as you can see here, the crowd broke down the gates and started streaming in.

Police using pepper spray were able to finally stop the rest of the caravan, but not after many got through. Now, "The Ingraham Angle" spoke exclusively tonight with a Mexican official who told us the following -- the migrants are using women and some pregnant and children at the front of this line in an effort to intimidate the Mexican police, so obviously they're not going to use force against women and children.

And the same official relayed to us that there are currently 1,000 Mexican federales at its border with Guatemala. Reinforcements are being sent in as we speak. And many the police are telling the source that many of the people inside the caravan grew violent today, injuring 67 Mexican police officers who themselves have no weapons except shields and they do have some batons if things get bad and tear gas.

The official closed his conversation with "The Ingraham Angle" saying the following, "We will not allow our country to be literally invaded from the south. It is critical now to take a stand because if this model is the immigration model going forward, you will see a caravan of this size coming every week."

So Mexico has its own interest in stopping these caravans from flying through Mexico. And now what you see right here is not from the caravan, but take a look at this video Fox News obtained. This is yesterday morning at 3:30 a.m. in Yuma, Arizona. Now, you can see four different groups of illegals climbing over the border wall, dropping right into the United States. And as President Trump said last night, this could be the election of the caravan.

And I wanted to bring in right now former House Speaker Newt Gingrich. Newt, thanks for being here tonight, a big night. Let's start with this caravan issue. The president said this, you know, this could be the election of Kavanaugh and the caravan. Kavanaugh, we understand because of fairness and due process and men feel like they're being targeted unfairly. Why is this caravan issue important both to Mexico and of course to the United States?

NEWT GINGRICH, FORMER HOUSE SPEAKER: The caravan brings into vivid attention that the Feinstein Open Borders Bill and Speaker Pelosi's attitude about immigration are such big dangers to the country. The Gallup poll uploaded a survey and in Latin America and the Caribbean, there are 179 million people who would like to come to the U.S. A 179 million --

INGRAHAM: Well, our country is 320 million, right?

GINGRICH: That's deal, were half the population And what we have to confront is exactly what that Mexican official said. If we're not prepared to stop this caravan, how big will the next one be? How many will there be? And I think this puts Democrats, frankly, in a very difficult box.

They don't like to control the border. They don't like to stop immigration. In fact, Stacy Abrams, the Democratic candidate for governor of Georgia said she regarded the undocumented and the documented as equal so she is basically saying you get here illegally you are part of her majority coalition. San Francisco has passed a rule that allows people here illegally to vote. So the Democrats are now caught in that as people watch this --

INGRAHAM: It was devastating images, Newt. Look at these images. They're devastating.

GINGRICH: You talk about mobs versus jobs. You're seeing exactly the kind of mob behavior that the Democrats have led to.

INGRAHAM: But two blocks from here, Newt, there is a homeless shelter. Any given night, there are individuals outside waiting to get in. There are not enough beds. They're on the streets. They're destitute. Many of them former military, they're veterans, down on their luck, some with where mental health issues, some not. Some just down on their luck.

A lot of, I think Americans and I noticed this on radio today. They give to various organizations, international organizations that help children in need, including in Central America, like food for the poor, all these great organizations. They say, look, we have a lot of problems here. We're compassionate people. We do not want to feel like we're bad people or horrible people because we don't want to say, anyone who wants to come in can come in.

But when you see these pictures, this is the proof of what no consequences for crossing into our country illegally will bring. These individuals (inaudible), you can't even blame them. They know if they get a foothold into the United States, Newt, what happens.

GINGRICH: No look, they are carrying the Honduras flag. This is an invasion. This is an act of attacking the United States' sovereignty and the fact --

INGRAHAM: Right now, Mexico. And I want to thank the Mexican officials and the Mexican police who are putting their lives on the line and getting a lot of grief from leftist politicians who are happy to give Trump a pain in the, you know what over this issue.

GINGRICH: Well, I think actually this is the best Mexico's ever been.

INGRAHAM: Ever.

GINGRICH: And I credit that to President Trump and Secretary Pompeo. But also I think the Mexican government being --

INGRAHAM: Pena Nieto

GINGRICH: -- that this is going to be a crisis. Yu can't have thousands and thousands and thousands of people deciding to break the law and have any expectation and civilization is going to withstand it.

INGRAHAM: I want to hear from Mike Pompeo addressing the issue of women and children being used, Newt, as a type of human shield. Let's watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MIKE POMPEO, U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE: This is a large group of people. They are putting women and children in front of the caravan to use as shields as they make their way through. This is an organized effort to come through and violate the sovereignty of Mexico. And so although we can to support the decisions that Mexico makes about how they're going to address this very serious and important issue to their country.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Newt, I think this is major challenge as you said to the Democrat Party. They have embraced open borders. They have welcomed in low- skilled workers, low-wage workers as have some Republicans. Let's be very clear about this, over the years because it keeps wages down and a lot of businesses are happy with that. They get cheap labor, pay them cash. They don't complain. They live 10 in a house.

And it's good for some of these construction work crews in D.C., most of them speaking Spanish, hardworking people. But nevertheless it has hurt American industries from landscaping to roofing to plumbing, the list goes on. I'm telling you, this is a mistake for the Democrats to embrace this. A huge mistake.

GINGRICH: I think the whole imagery that you now have these people, I mean first of all, they're political activists. They're not refugees. They are political activist. You raised the question last week, which I keep raising on Twitter. Who's paying for all this? As you mentioned to me just before the show, this has gone from 3,000 to now we think 5,000 people.

It takes $7,000 a person. That's a $35 million project (ph). Now, who's paying for it? And by the way, if it's an American group paying somebody to come and break the law, that's called aiding and abetting and that's a crime.

INGRAHAM: The Lutheran Church and the Catholic Church does get about $90 million, the Catholic Church, the Lutheran Church -- church not quite so much to resettle migrants in the United States. So a lot of the migrants across the border, we can't keep them, we don't have any housing. Drop the buss deep (ph) as (inaudible) launched (inaudible) did a great report on this yesterday.

And then they're transported all across the United States, first in shelters paid for by the Catholic Church, Lutheran Church, other organizations. They do get an enormous amount of money to do this. So there is an interesting like revolving door of cash from the federal government to these NGO's and 501c3's. I want to play a soundbite from tonight the president, Newt, talking about this very issue. Let's watch in Mesa.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Right now, as you know, Mexico is on their southern border, their southern border. And they're fighting -- and they're fighting some bad people in that group. You know, you see the people come up and you listen to the fake news back there and you think they're all -- you think they're all wonderful people, right?

No, no. You think -- I'm serious. You think they're all wonderful people. You've got some bad people in those groups. You've got some tough people in those groups. And I'll tell you what, this country doesn't want them. OK?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: And I think, again, America is a welcoming country. We love merit-based legal immigration. True refugees, a lot of Christians in the Middle East who have a relly hard time getting here and western Europeans trying to get the visa lottery, which a lot of us want to do away with, but Newt, he's right. America -- they see that this has gotten totally out of control and it's just a question of fairness at this point to the American worker.

GINGRICH: No, it's also a question of fairness to people who have obeyed the law. Remember, we accept more legal immigrants --

INGRAHAM: One million a year.

GINGRICH: -- than any other country in the world. So those folks have all obeyed the law. They look over here at somebody who's breaking the law and I think there's a lot of resentment of why are these people being able to break the law.

INGRAHAM: Newt, this was Jen Psaki, of course, former Obama administration official on CNN talking about job growth, speaking of the midterms, I want to play this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JEN PSAKI, FORMER STATE DEPARTMEN SPOKESPERSON: The job growth has been the case for six years. The job growth was actually better in the last year of the Obama presidency than it was in the first year of the Trump presidency. So he's benefiting from that. The reality is, that a good economy is good for politics for the person in charge.

(END VIDEP CLIP)

INGRAHAM: It was better under Obama. Was manufacturing job --

GINGRICH: She had a better job under Obama. Let's start with her. I mean, I think she had a better job.

INGRAHAM: It's a Friday night here. It's really fun.

GINGRICH: No look, I mean, lowest African-American unemployment in history. Lowest Latino unemployment in history. I think we are now the lowest general unemployment since like 1969. It's pretty hard not to believe that President Trump and his policies have made a very positive impact.

The only major economy that's growing right now is the United States. None of the others are growing. And I think that we're doing something right. But I also think it comes back to this question, you know, we want to be a country that is welcoming to people who want to become Americans. And we want to become a country that's welcoming to people who want to obey the law and play by the rules.

And I think this whole notion of jobs versus mobs is real. And you've seen it here at home with Democratic mobs. You're seeing it now trying tp come up from Guatemala with a mob and this is a very serious question. You've had some very strange comments. The senator from Virginia who said that we ought to be punching and fighting in the streets, the former attorney general said we ought to be kicking Republicans.

INGRAHAM: Hillary saying we can't be civil until we win again because they were so civil back then.

GINGRICH: So we need to recognize that people need to take a deep breath and ask themselves what kind of America do you want to live in, and do you really want to live in an America where mobs are going to come into your restaurant to drive you out of it. Is that really what you're comfortable with? If you are then you ought to go Democrat.

INGRAHAM: I'm begging them to do that to me, Newt. Bring it. That's all I can say. This is President Trump tonight speaking about what America ultimately over time turns into if this continues. Let's watch.

(BEGI VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: They will try to plunge our country into a nightmare of gridlock, poverty and chaos. You know that. It's going to be a mess. Democrats want to raise your taxes, impose socialism on our country, turn us into a Venezuela, turn us into another Venezuela.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Now, Newt, is that just overstatement?

GINGRICH: No, I don't think so. I think if you look at (inaudible) for example, the Democrats say they want to have universal healthcare for everybody and in California, Gavin Newsom, the Democratic candidate for governor says, and he would give it away to every illegal immigrant who showed up. Well, if word went out worldwide, get to California and they'll take care of your healthcare, the sheer cost of that would break the American system.

And I think we need to understand, these are folks who don't have a clue about the real world. What they're focused on is power. They want power over you and me. They want power to define how we're allowed to behave, you know, nothing about creating jobs and nothing about economic growth.

INGRAHAM: Well, the Democrats today are all up in arms because of President Trump's comments last night about Gianforte, well, he's my kind of politician, body slamming the reporter (inaudible) at a time when Khashoggi was murdered at the consulate in Turkey and the president is sending a terrible message about freedom of the press at a time where the press was attacked obviously in this murder.

GINGRICH: Yes, and I think that the press will always be highly sensitive. You don't notice when we talk about how dangerous it gets, how often the press are prepared to say there was the Republican whip Steve Scalise who was shot, that it has been Republican recently in Nevada who've been beaten up. That it was a Republican headquarters in New York that Antifa destroyed. You don't see much understanding in the press about the level of oppression from the left.

INGRAHAM: Joaquin Castro who is considered one of the shining bright lights from the Democrat Party. He's the congressman from San Antonio. He said this about Jared Kushner. Let's watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. JOAQUIN CASTRO , D-TEXAS: Let me get to the point that I think is most disturbing right now. The reporting that Jared Kushner may have with U.S. intelligence delivered a hit list, an enemies list to the crown prince, to MBS in Saudi Arabia, and that the prince then may have acted on that and one of the people that he took action against is Mr. Khashoggi.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: So Jared Kushner basically ordered a what hit?

GINGRICH: That particular comment is insane, literally insane. The fact is Khashoggi is a public figure. Everybody in Saudi Arabia knew who he was. The idea that an American had to call and say, oh, gosh, you may not have noticed this guy. You mean, you really have to wonder sometimes, re these people just living in some fantasy world with no connection with reality.

INGRAHAM: We're going to dip into President Trump's rally in Mesa. He's addressing immigration right now. Let's watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO)

TRUMP: No too good. You know what, the lousy politicians, they have horrible policy. They do one thing well. They stick together. They really do. They stick together better than the Republicans. The one thing they do, and they stick -- they don't want us to have the victory of a wall, even though we've got much more money for our military. Many, many times more. We got money.

But they don't want us to have the wall even though they know it's the right thing. They will fight to the death because they don't want us to have the wall, but we started the wall anyway. And we're going to get that done. We're going to get it done. And now it's as a point, when you look, it's really at a point, when you look at what's pouring over in these caravans.

When they start saying, we don't want to change those immigration laws that are so bad, catch and release, we don't want to change visa lottery. Think of visa lottery. They pick names out of a hat. Visa lottery. Think about it. Do you think that this country or whichever country it is, are they going to put their finest in there? I don't think so. I don't think so.

Chain migration, you come over and then they have -- we had a guy on the Westside Highway. He goes down the highway. He's going 60, 70 miles an hour. Radical Islam. Terrible. Makes a right turn into a park, kills nine people -- badly injures that nobody ever talks about. People that are running along the beautiful Hudson River because they want to stay in shape, they end up going home six months later with no legs, with no arms because of people like this, sick people. These are sick people.

And they has allowed, this guy had 22 people. He brought in his mother, his father, his brother, his sisters, his aunts, his uncles, because of Democrats' policy. That's called chain migration. It's a chain. It sounds so good, like right out of school. Sounds so beautiful, the chain. Everyone comes together. Nope. We're ending it, folks. And the Democrats don't want to do it, but we're ending it, folks.

And catch and release, how about that? That's my favorite. Catch. You catch a damn killer. You catch a bad hombre. You catch a bad one. You take the name. And we're supposed to bring them to court, but we have hundreds of thousands of people. And it's all my fault. You know why?

Because we, I, you, altogether we've made this country so strong, economically so good, jobs, everything, that everybody wants to come in. So it's my fault. But you know what we're not letting them in. We're only going to let people in based on merit. We need people to come in based on merit.

(CHEERS & APPLAUSE)

So you have catch and release. They put one foot. They don't need two -- one foot. We have the greatest people, ICE, Border Patrol, law enforcement.

(CHEERS & APPLAUSE)

And the law doesn't allow us to throw them the hell out. We have to take them, we have to write them up, and then we say, come back in three years for a court case. In the meantime, they're released into our society. And you know what the percentage of people that come back for the case? Three percent. No, you're wrong. He said zero. You were slightly off, three percent. Three percent show up three years, four years, five years later.

It's a disgrace and the Democrats do it. And we don't have enough votes, we don't have enough Republicans to override their (inaudible) because they do stick together. And remember this. They're only sticking together because they want to make sure that I and we don't get what they know our country needs.

But I think they may be forced politically to do it because I've got to tell you, anybody that votes for a Democrat now is crazy when you look at what's coming up. It's crazy. Got to be crazy. The Democrats don't care about what their extremist immigration agenda will do to your communities, your hospitals. How about your hospitals are being overrun? Your schools. California, they wants to give you free education, free healthcare, open borders.

I mean, we could have 10 million people move to California. This is the craziest thing. So here's what we do. Let's get these people out of there. There's something wrong. They're cuckoo. The Democrats don't care that a flood of illegal immigration is going to totally bankrupt our country because all the Democrats want is power.

And don't forget, everybody that comes across the border, for the most part, they're going to vote Democrat. They're not voting Republican. They're going to vote Democrat. So nobody said they are stupid, but it's bad for our country, but they're going to vote Democrat no matter what we do, they will be voting Democrat and they understand that.

That's why Democrats support programs like catch and release. That's why Democrats want to give illegal aliens free welfare, free healthcare, and free education, give them a driver's license -- give them a driver's license. Next thing you know, they'll want to buy them a car. Then they'll say the car is not good enough. We want -- how about a Rolls-Royce. We want a Rolls-Royce. Made not in America. So therefore, I hope that's not what we do.

That's why Democrats want to give illegal immigrants the right to vote. How about in California, where illegal immigrants took over the town council and now the town council is run by illegal immigrants in the town? I mean, is this even believable? You tell this stuff. It is sick. That's why Democrats want to abolish ICE, the most brave people. These people -- I wouldn't want their job. Nobody up here wants their job. I can tell by looking.

They go into the toughest situations. We call them nests. Nests of very bad people. They don't like using guns. They would much rather use knives because it's much painful and slower. These are really bad people. And ICE goes in there and it's like a day at the office. No problem. And they free towns, like in Long Island. They liberate towns. It's like liberation from a war. They liberate towns. And the Democrats think that ICE isn't nice. We have to get rid of ICE. We cherish Ice and we cherish Border Patrol and we cherish our law enforcement.

(CHEERS & APPLAUSE)

The casualties in the Democrats' open borders crusade are innocent American families and lives. And we have some of these incredible people with us tonight. Democrat immigration policies allow poisonous drugs, vicious gang members and MS-13 killers to pour into our country. And we have done a great job. We have removed thousands of MS-13. Get them the hell out -- thousands -- thousands and thousands. And Democrat sanctuary cities release dangerous predators out of s jail and straight into your community.

(END VIDEO

INGRAHAM: We're going to get back into the president's rally in moments, but I want to get to something else the president might come on tonight. Long-time aide Philippe Reines telling Politico -- of Hillary's aide -- wouldn't rule out Hillary running for president in 2020.

In fact, he even brags about how much support Hillary still has. Joining me now is Al who was on Hillary Clinton's campaign finance committee. And back with me is newt Gingrich. Al, I want to start with you. Would Hillary seriously consider another run? She's looking good. I mean, I saw her on various shows. She looks very vigorous, healthy. She seems like she's still in the fight.

AL MOTTUR, FORMER FINANCE COMMITTEE, HILLARY CLINTON: I think she's still in the fight, but I don't think she's going to run for presidential again.

INGRAHAM: Why is Philippe so insistent that he -- she's still thinking about it?

MOTTUR: Philippe is number one on the team of pro-Hillary, but I just think, look, she's done a lot in her career. She's doing a lot now to help Democrats around the country. She's raising money right now prolifically for Democrats under age 35, which is a great thing for our party. But I think it's likely shell stand aside and let others run for it.

INGRAHAM: So like the vigorous young Joe Biden? Is that what you're saying?

MOTTUR: I don't think it's good for America to go to the past, to be candid. I think we need new leadership in this country.

INGRAHAM: Yes. The Trump White House (inaudible) at the prospect of Hillary considering this again because I think they think Russia gave it to Trump the first time. And people just didn't have enough information. So now if Hillary gets a second bite of the apple, she's very smart, she's very seasoned. She knows Trump. She knows how he plays in these debates so, why not?

GINGRICH: Well, the thing I'm most struck with in this conversation is President Obama's campaign manager who tweeted the other day, why can't we stay on message? If you have all these Democrats making news that totally distracts from winning the off-year election.

So the last thing the average Democrat's needs, imagine you're a red-state Democrat in Indiana or in Missouri and now you're going to be asked about Hillary Clinton running again. I mean, it's a nightmare.

INGRAHAM: Here's Clinton's favorability. We have the Gallup, the latest on this. In September of 2018, her favorability is at, well, 36 percent -- that high? September 2016 it was 38 percent. So, it's not going exactly in the right direction. But, Al, let's say that the guy who has the number, you know, is the highest in the polls -- Hillary is not in the polls right now (inaudible) that it matters, is Joe Biden. He is about what, 33 percent --

MOTTUR: Absolutely.

INGRAHAM: -- of all Democrats. He's out there, he's hitting Trump pretty much every other day and he seems like he's hungry for it. He seems like he's tanned, rested, and ready.

MOTTUR: He's definitely all of those things and I think he does want to run for president. I just think it would be a tough race.

INGRAHAM: Do you think, Al, that these visions of thousands of people pressed up against the Mexican border on the bridge -- and just so people understand, our sources are telling us that none of the migrants have actually crossed into Mexican territory proper. There's kind of a middle ground area where some have broken into.

But Mexico claims that it has not allowed the migrants to make it into Mexico. I just want to make that statement and AP has a different take on this. Do you think those images are good for the Democratic Party? You're seeing it right now -- where the stand up is on the (inaudible)

MOTTUR: Yeah, I see the pictures, and I don't. I think we're losing the message battle on this issue. The funny things is Democrats actually are for security and borders and the rule of law. They wouldn't know it if you listen to the president. And we're not good at responding. And we need to do in 2020 and 2018 is respond with more vigor on these things. We're not bad on these issues. We're just not good at arguing about them.

INGRAHAM: Elizabeth Warren, Newt, this week, I think took Democrats way off message with a DNA test, you know. I keep thinking of that. Was it (inaudible) Cherokee people? Who was that? I can't remember. But she's desperately trying to prove something, which was obviously a huge mistake.

GINGRICH: Look, see, you have to wonder -- my party on occasion has gone through cycles where it was terminally insane. And it took sometimes four, six, eight years to get out of to go back to the 1930s, for example. But this has almost been an imagining.

First of all, you can sort of see why she and her clever consultants would have said if you're ever going to run for president, you've got to prove that in fact you have not been lying about whether or not you're Native American, not just Native American, whether or not you're Cherokee.

So then she goes off and first of all the timing again is terrible because it exactly fits the wrong thing. Talk about it the week after the election. Then she goes off anyway because (inaudible) and they take the test and the test comes back and basically says that most Americans are at least as much native American as she is and that there is zero possibility that you could prove that she is Cherokee based on that test.

And in fact, the indications seem to be that if she has any Native American blood, it's actually Latin American, not North American. And knew things she's kind of smarter then she does this thing and it's just beyond dumb. I mean, she's going to go from Pocahontas -- I have no idea what Trump's new name term is going to be, but I'm confident that he's already working on it.

And the Cherokee Nation by the way formally protesting. These are Democrats who have lost the touch they once --

INGRAHAM: I remember and, Newt, I might have been with you. This was some years ago, like 20 years ago maybe, with Cory Booker. When Cory Booker was considered kind of a third way, Al, from kind of Democrat, remember, he was at Newark, He was the mayor. He's cool He was working with the Republicans. What the heck happened to that Cory Booker? I mean, I thought he was pretty interesting. He was more of a Bill Clinton Democrat and then he's different now.

MOTTUR: I actually think Senator Booker could unite the party. I do think he's definitely gone to the left to where he was. You're right about. He's got amazing charisma, former division one athlete. Mayor of Newark as you said. I think he's one of our top five or six folks who could run --

INGRAHAM: Newt, can he unite the party?

GINGRICH: Who knows? The Cory Booker who showed up as Spartacus (inaudible) at the senate hearing couldn't. I personally think it's going to be Kamala Harris. I'm going to stick with that unless she goes and run. I think an African-American woman, former attorney general, from California --

INGRAHAM: Law and order.

GINGRICH: -- just has enormous resources and I think she clears the field.

INGRAHAM: And the Obama's very close with her. That's the Obama base --

MOTTUR: Bottom line is whoever can win.

INGRAHAM: Obamas are the king makers over in this party.

GINGRICH: She only nominates whoever is (inaudible) blank space in 2020.

MOTTUR: Hey, come on.

INGRAHAM: All right, gentlemen, thanks so much. And we're keeping our eyes on the Trump rally from Arizona, and we'll be dipping into it throughout the hour, so stay right with us. Joining me for that Friday Follies segment you've all been waiting for, Raymond Arroyo is here with a college mob and a Halloween billboard that will frighten you. Stay here.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: You couldn't fire them. We were stuck. We secured $700 billion, and then next year $716 billion to fully rebuild our great American military.

(APPLAUSE)

TRUMP: And our military will very shortly be far stronger, far more powerful, modern, the best in the world. And also, it's job. When it comes to the military, I don't care about the job so much. I want the strong military. But as a secondary benefit, every ounce of it is built in the United States, and we make the best planes and the best ships and the best rockets.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: All right, we're monitoring that Trump rally in Arizona. We'll bring you any news that comes out of it. But it's Friday. That means it's time for, all right, Friday Follies.

The tolerant left strikes again. A billboard for the new "Halloween" reboot is hijacked. And an update to a story we brought you earlier in this week, the Kavanaugh witches. For all the details, we're joined by Raymond Arroyo, Fox News contributor, New York Times bestselling author of the "Will Wilder" series. All right, Raymond, tell me about Henry Kissinger's visit to your alma mater, NYU, earlier this week. He's 95 years old.

ARROYO: He went to NYU earlier. Other people have alma maters, the theme songs of the campus. And it's a nice song, a ditty. At NYU the alma mater was angry voices through a bull horn. So when I heard this moment the way Henry Kissinger was welcomed to NYU, it brought back warm memories. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Henry Kissinger, you are a war criminal You committed genocide against the peoples of the world.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Throw him out.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You don't belong here!

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You deserve to go to jail and then rot in hell!

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: The man is 95-years-old. He's the former secretary of state. But what you see here is even former GOP officials are not immune from this kind of harassment and upset-ment, anger. Why they would allow this -- this was a private event, by the way, invitation only event. They harassed him from 5:30 to 8:00.

INGRAHAM: Why weren't these people thrown out?

ARROYO: They were. They dragged them out. You could see that on the video a little bit. But this went on and on. He barely got through the evening. But I have to say this, an official that works for the president. The president makes the decision to bomb Cambodia or overthrow a dictator. That's not up to the secretary of state. Why are they yelling at him? Go yell at Nixon's grave over in Whittier.

INGRAHAM: Most of these people weren't even alive.

ARROYO: Yorba Linda.

INGRAHAM: Yes. Most of these people weren't even alive when this was happening. This is reflexive.

ARROYO: Believe it or not, Laura, "Halloween," the slasher, is back in theaters. It's the 11th film in the franchise. I know you're getting your tickets now. But over on Pico Boulevard in L.A., the billboard that featured killer Michael Myers is wearing a new mask tonight. The street artist Sabo has replaced Michael Myers' head with Maxine Waters. He's also attached the word Uncivil Democrats to either side of the image.

INGRAHAM: We see it now. I see it. There it is.

ARROYO: This guy routinely, for a moment when I saw it, Laura, I thought it was Tyler Perry's Boo, a Maxine Halloween.

INGRAHAM: How did that stay up, do we know?

ARROYO: It's still up. It's still up.

INGRAHAM: How did he get up there.

ARROYO: He's a former marine. He punks Hollywood. But the power of image, he's using image to drive home the message, and he said he was inspired by Maxine Waters June harassment call to go out and harass people at the supermarket, at the gas station.

INGRAHAM: He's done all sorts of really funny things. All right, and before we go, we have an update on the Brooklyn witches. They've been putting a hex on Brett Kavanaugh, a coven.

ARROYO: A whole 60 of them are getting together in Brooklyn at the bookstore to hex Brett Kavanaugh. An exorcist, Father Gary Thomas out in California, read about this. He's going masses for Kavanaugh, has alerted a whole network of exorcists in the United States who are also praying for him. And apparently online people are praying and fasting for Brett Kavanaugh to ward off that hex that you're seeing.

INGRAHAM: I fasted for six hours today. I didn't eat until at least 1:00 this afternoon.

ARROYO: You didn't do it for Kavanaugh. You just forgot to eat.

INGRAHAM: Yes, I just forgot to eat.

ARROYO: Well, I hope Brett has the holy water. They're praying for him.

INGRAHAM: How many exorcists are there in the United States?

ARROYO: More than you'd know. I'm not speaking. I've interviewed a few.

INGRAHAM: Is my head going to --

ARROYO: I'm going to move over here.

INGRAHAM: I was going to see if I could get one of those Halloween heads to spin, around but Alexis couldn't get it in time.

ARROYO: They're training a lot of them in Rome, and there are bigger numbers than you think in dioceses and approved by bishops. So evil is real.

ARROYO: All right, Raymond, thank you so much. And we're keeping our eyes on that Trump rally. But next, if Democrats needed help embarrassing themselves, Cory Booker stepped in and lit a match to the haystack. What he said about America coming up next.

(APPLAUSE)

TRUMP: These courageous Arizona patriots did not shed their blood, sweat, and tears, so that we could sit at home while others try to erase their legacy and destroy our proud American heritage. For the sake of our freedom and for the sake of our children, we are going to work, we are going to fight, and we are going to win, win, win.

(APPLAUSE)

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: New Jersey Senator Cory Booker is on a mission to help the Democratic Party become even more pitiful than it already is. During a speech in South Carolina Thursday he said this about how un-American our country has become. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. CORY BOOKER, D-N.J.: Canada, I can't stand how they're out-Americaning us in Canada. Trudeau, give me a break.

(LAUGHTER)

BOOKER: It costs about six to seven percent median income to go to college. What does it cost in America? It's 52 percent median income. And why are other nations out-Americaning us?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Cory, I'm sure they'll take you at any moment, anytime. This is one of the best and brightest among a Democratic 2020 hopeful. Joining me now with reaction, chairman of the American Conservative Union, Matt Schlapp, former Trump campaign manager and author of the upcoming book "Trump's Enemies," Corey Lewandowski, and conservative commentator, filmmaker Dinesh D'Souza. His film "Death of a Nation" comes out on DVD and Blu Ray on October 30th.

Matt, I want to start with you. Are these really the type of candidates that are going to move the needle for the Democrats? First of all, you can't use "American" as a verb, but he did. So Canada, universal health care, all the Canadian -- they just legalized marijuana. Speaking of marijuana, there's not going to be any problems that stem from that, of course.

MATT SCHLAPP, CONTRIBUTOR, THE HILL: It actually is ironic because here you have Cory Booker, this progressive voice, right. He's going to run for president, going to lead this charge. He's attacking these elite colleges for costing too much, almost all run by liberals, tons of government pushes the cost of college up, all the research menu, all of the financial aid money. And he's criticizing basically the base of the Democratic Party, all these colleges and universities. So I think he needs to kind of check his own support and what's happened here. I would love the price of college to come down. Every conservative would too. We would like to fire a lot of those professors.

INGRAHAM: Get the government out of the business of subsidizing college. Corey, if the president found himself in 2020 up against Cory Booker, what would he think about that match-up?

COREY LEWANDOWSKI, FORMER TRUMP CAMPAIGN MANAGER: We call that the dream ticket. We're hoping that it's him and Bloomberg on the ticket against Donald Trump and Mike Pence because that's a 48 or 49 state victory for the Trump/Pence administration. That's a dream match-up. Cory Booker has lost his Spartacus moment because it wasn't a Spartacus moment. He's lost reality of what's really going on.

Look, Canada is a place that has an immigration system based on the need of the country, which is exactly what Booker doesn't want. He wants to have open borders. He wants to let everybody who is coming up from Mexico right now into the country so they can become their next voters. He wants more sanctuary cities. He wants to disband ICE. It's everything that the Democratic Party stands for, which is not what the American people stand for. We want him to run in two more years.

INGRAHAM: Dinesh, I want to put up a photo, and I don't know if you'll be able to see it where you are. This was given to us tonight by someone on the scene in Mexico. This is the bridge, Point International, where 4,500 migrants are in a standoff against about 1,000 federales, Mexican police. No Mexicans have crossed that bridge yet and gotten into Mexico. A.P. apparently is wrong about that, but it's a precarious situation, 4,500 people spending the night on that bridge, 300 have been processed into Mexico, refugee applications. Dinesh, how does this issue, those images tonight with the violence that has broken out in this crowd as well, how does this play today in the midterm politics?

DINESH D'SOUZA, CONSERVATIVE FILMMAKER: I think that the Democrats are headed for a disaster, we can almost call it Kavanaugh proportions. In other words, they have gone from a battle in which a man of impeccable reputation was accused without a single ounce of corroboration, something that helped to unify the Republican Party, fire up the Republican base, make the Democrats look like they believe in guilty until proven innocent.

And now they move to this, which is a horde of people moving inexorably to the United States. It's the fundamental job of any government to protect its own citizens. If we think about why, in liberal theory, why do we have a government at all, its primary duty is to protect us from foreign and domestic thugs. And here we have a group of foreign people moving towards our border, who knows how much drugs, who knows what crime, and to cheer this on as if it were some kind of boon to the United States, I don't think it makes any sense. No Democrat would open his home if these kinds of people were waiting outside clamoring to get in.

INGRAHAM: Mike Pompeo, Matt Schlapp, the secretary of state, and Mexican officials are saying that at the front of this caravan they're putting pregnant women and children, using them as visual shields, because people see that, the police aren't going to -- what are police going to do? It's obviously an incredibly difficult situation, putting women and children in harm's way, unsanitary and unsafe position tonight. Yet the president is called heartless, callous, coldhearted because we don't open our borders to anyone who says they're an economic migrant.

MATT SCHLAPP, CONTRIBUTOR, THE HILL: Which is crazy, because if you actually look at these kids that they grab, large percentages of them aren't actually those people's kids. The human trafficking that's involved with the kids that are in these caravans is really, really frightening and scary. They dose the young women up with a bunch of birth control because they know the incidents of rape is through the roof. So the humanitarian costs of this spectacle, for those people --

INGRAHAM: Congress has got to act on that because the president cannot do everything. Congress has got to act and stop this madness. This has to stop.

SCHLAPP: It has to stop. A border has to mean something. It means you cannot come unless you're coming legally. And this is all a stunt. And it's paid for by somebody. And I think we're all getting sick and tired of it.

INGRAHAM: Big money. Big money. And we understand that, Corey Lewandowski, Honduran leftist opposition politicians, at least one of them was pulled out of the migrant caravan, and he was embedded in with a few others. They were arrested, taken out, concerned that Venezuela and other leftist politicians in Honduras could be helping this caravan because they want to try to embarrass President Trump.

But, Corey, the president won on the issue of immigration. That was, I think, above all else, that was the issue that he won on. I want to put up a graphic for you. This is effect on communities of immigration in the United States. And it's going to surprise a lot of people. Immigration change made by community, made it worse, white voters says immigration has made it worse, 58 percent, black voters 45 percent said that immigration change has made their community worse, Hispanic voters, 44 percent of them, say it has made their community worse, other 51 percent. These are the numbers the other networks will not bring the people. We bring them to them regularly. Corey Lewandowski, this is a winner for Republicans.

LEWANDOWSKI: Of course it's a winner. And this was a quintessential campaign issue that the president pledged to fix. He pledged to build the wall on the southern border. And the reason the numbers are so staggering, whether you're in the African-American community, the Hispanic community, or any other community is when you have people pouring across the border and taking jobs away from people here illegally, it has an economic impact on those people who are here legally, who are American citizens, who want to go to work.

And what we've seen from this president is the lowest unemployment rate for African-Americans and Hispanics and women in record number of years, in literally most people's lifetimes. And so the influx of illegal immigration into our country is not going to help us. It's not going to solve a problem. This is something that we need to control. And it goes back to what Ronald Reagan said some 30 years ago. A country that doesn't control or can't control its borders isn't a country at all. This president has stood by this, has been a hallmark. And now we have to get Congress to act to give him the money to finish the wall on the southern border.

INGRAHAM: We've got to close those loopholes for asylum, et cetera. Panel, stay right there. I'm going to reveal the winners and losers of the week. That's next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: For a wrap on the Trump rally and our winners and losers of the week, Matt Schlapp, Corey Lewandowski, Dinesh D'Souza, and Raymond Arroyo are back with us. Gentlemen, thanks for sticking around. I want to begin with a no-good week for two rock stars of the Democratic Party. OK, Matt, losers, two rock stars of the Democratic Party.

SCHLAPP: I'm going to pick one. Beto O'Rourke. He ain't going to be a senator, for sure.

INGRAHAM: OK. So he was a pretty boy that didn't make the cut. Raymond?

ARROYO: My pick is Elizabeth Warren. Elizabeth Warren's DNA test was a flop. No one believes she's a Cherokee, even the Cherokee nation. She clearly is the loser of the week.

INGRAHAM: And she doesn't look good in feathers. No Elizabeth Warren jokes. I saw those emails today. I completely find them offensive, completely offensive. Dinesh D'Souza, Dinesh, winners of the week, who are they?

D'SOUZA: I think it's got to be Trump. He's on a roll and he continues to be able to ridicule his opponents with such effectiveness. They have tried desperately to get back at him but with absolutely no successful result.

INGRAHAM: Corey Lewandowski, winner of the week?

LEWANDOWSKI: Josh Hawley in Missouri, the U.S. Senate candidate in Missouri. He is winning that campaign. Claire McCaskill's campaign is imploding from the hidden camera stuff that our friends are doing, and Josh Hawley is going to be the next U.S. senator from Missouri.

INGRAHAM: What happens to this caravan? Matt?

SCHLAPP: I like the people who are on the case. I like Pompeo and Bolton working with DHS, and I think it's going to get stopped.

INGRAHAM: Raymond?

ARROYO: Well, the Mexican government clearly is holding back this caravan. We'll see how long that lasts, but don't underestimate the president's influence here. He pressured them, and it's working.

INGRAHAM: Dinesh, is Mexico going to hold the line?

D'SOUZA: I hope so. I think it would be a breakthrough. Think of it, if the Mexicans are the ones who draw the line and say, listen, just as we don't let foreigners into our country without going through a process, we're going to block these guys, that's going to be a huge embarrassment for the Democratic Party and this country.

INGRAHAM: Corey, Mexico hold it?

LEWANDOWSKI: If they don't hold it, I promise you we will. They will not be in our country illegally, that I can assure you.

INGRAHAM: All right, everybody, fantastic. I predict Mexico and the United States are going to have a better working relationship on a multitude of issues because of this president's leadership. Pena Nieto and AMLO, Orbrador, is actually going to work really well with this administration. That's my prediction.

All right, we're going to be back in just a moment. A special announcement about Monday's show. Don't move away from here.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: All right, tomorrow night Trump is going to be in Nevada, another rally in the afternoon. So you're going to want to check out that. And Monday we have a special announcement. Raymond Arroyo will be in Texas with the president. Outside, he's going to be interviewing the people. We're almost out of time, but Raymond?

ARROYO: I'll send you some sound. We'll see what's on people's minds as they move towards the midterms.

INGRAHAM: All right, fantastic. Make sure to pick up my new book, paperback, out just last week. See you Monday.

