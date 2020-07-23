Geraldo Rivera slams Joe Biden's claim that Trump is first 'racist' president

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," July 22, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: Welcome to "Hannity."

Buckle up. We have a big announcement coming tonight.

And, by the way, we also want you to call all your Democratic friends right now, ask them to learn the real, ugly truth about Joe Biden. Joe Biden hit a new low today and also confusing moments again. We will expose the entire truth that the mob will never tell you.

Joe, it's time we give America a history lesson about you. That's coming tonight.

But first, we start with the carnage in Chicago, chaos in Portland, violent crime surging in nearly every major city in America. Democratic mayors, Democratic governors, they have failed in their most basic duty, and that is the most basic responsibility, to maintain law and order. They have failed and people are dying and being shot as a result.

They have failed to keep their neighborhood safe. They have failed to prevent violent crime. As a result, men, women and children are dying. Our fellow Americans are dying.

These mayors are literally twiddling their thumbs and playing politics. Philadelphia's top prosecutor is now vowing to arrest any federal law enforcement agents that are sent to the city.

But President Trump is taking action. Today in a major press conference, he announced the expansion of what's called Operation LeGend. That's a federal program. It started in Kansas City and was named after a 4-year-old boy who was killed by gunfire while asleep in his own bed.

Well, they'll now send more than 100 federal officers to Chicago, 35 to Albuquerque without having a problem in order to help take violent criminals off of the streets. The mayors aren't doing it. The governors aren't doing it.

Listen to the president.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: The citizens of Chicago are citizens of America and they have the same right as every other American to live in safety, dignity and peace. No mother should ever have to cradle her dead child in her arms simply because politicians refused to do what is necessary to secure their neighborhood and to secure their city.

Every American, no matter their income, race, or their zip code, should be able to walk the city streets free from violence and free from fear.

For this reason today, I am announcing the Department of Justice will immediately surge federal law enforcement to the city of Chicago. The FBI, ATF, DEA, U.S. Marshals Service and Homeland Security will together be sending hundreds of skilled law enforcement officers to Chicago to help drive down violent crime.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Safety, security is the foundation for our great American dream. Every child, every neighborhood, every city deserves to be safe. You can't climb the ladder of opportunity without security and safety.

This president committed to making serious progress all over the country.

Let's go back to his conference earlier today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: My vision for America's cities could not be more different from the lawlessness being pushed by the extreme radical left. While others want to defund, defame, and abolish the police, I want to support and honor our great police.

We want to build factories in Baltimore, not Beijing. We want to make our products in Chicago, not Shanghai. We want the American dream for American children, and I will fight to deliver that dream every ounce -- every single ounce of my strength, I will be fighting.

But opportunity cannot thrive where there's violence, prosperity cannot flourish where there's bloodshed, and security cannot exist where there are violent criminals who are able to maim and murder with impunity. That is what Operation Legend is all about.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: "Operation Legend" is a beginning. It's greatly needed in all of these cities.

Now, 100 agents, they cannot save and protect these cities. They can't. They can protect, well, federal property, they can help in investigations, they can get to underlying groups that are fomenting this violence.

But unless and until these reckless, irresponsible Democratic mayors and governors do their job and/or allow the help they are being offered, they are allowing innocent people to die. That is all on them. New York, Chicago, Philly, Baltimore, you name the city, Seattle, Portland, it's all on them.

Especially true in Chicago. Shootings were up 47 percent over last year, homicides up by a whopping 51 percent, 70 shot last weekend, 63 the weekend before, even children dying every single week. The violence reaches catastrophic levels.

By the way, last night, we reported on that horrific mass shooting in the south side of Chicago. Fifteen people seriously wounded outside of a funeral home in what appears to be a gun-related incident. At least 60 shell casings recovered from the scene, caught on camera by nearby surveillance system.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(GUNSHOTS)

(SCREAMING)

(GUNSHOTS)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Mayor Lightweight isn't doing anything to protect her city.

Moments later, two visibly shaken witnesses compared it to a war zone, as the president has been calling this and applauded the president's plan, please help us. Please send in.

Well, the mayor and the governor won't let him do that. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We wish it would stop. And we're glad the federal troops are here in Chicago because the violence is literally just as bad as it was as the Pandora, the Pandoran (INAUDIBLE). So, I mean, we need more cops and federal troops, because there's literally like we're in Iraq or something.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes, it feels like, we're -- at a war, in a war.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: As this devastating scene unfolding, sadly, typical night, Chicago's Mayor Lori Lightfoot who is a lightweight in terms of protecting people, busy on Twitter. What was she doing? Bashing President Trump, tweeting: Under no circumstances will I allow Donald Trump's troops to come to Chicago and terrorize our residents.

She clearly hates the president more than she cares about innocent men, women and children in her city. Rahm "Dead Fish" Emanuel, he didn't do anything either. Barack Obama's president, barely mentioned Chicago, 1,000 shot, 1,000 died. Biden did nothing.

At that point, when will these liberal mayors and governors, when do we hold them accountable for not protecting innocent people? Hundreds of people shot every week in Chicago and a lot of the cities. Six small children have been killed in July alone.

Last night, a 3-year-old little girl was shot in the head, but the mayor is worried about troops terrorizing her city. Really? Now, what has she done to stop the violence? What has she done to save lives?

Lightfoot who is a lightweight on protecting citizens seems more worried about optics and politics than the men, women and children that she is supposed to protect and serve. It's a national disgrace.

She is not the only Democrat putting politics before human life. In Portland, we see the same thing. Democrats there, they're apoplectic. The federal agents were trying to protect federal buildings from being burned to the ground. That is their right and their job.

Portland's mayor calling the federal officers, literally, the officers, not the anarchist, not the people involved in the violence, calling the officers un-American.

Oregon's stupid governor floating an insane conspiracy theory that they were abducting people.

Pelosi, get this, comparing agents, law enforcement agents who put their lives on the line to protect and serve "stormtroopers".

Congressman Clyburn, the leadership in the Democratic Party, referring to them as Nazi Gestapo.

Meanwhile, corrupt and confused Joe Biden, he's not said a single positive word about law enforcement, the 99th percent, since running for president. He accused federal agents of, quote, brutally attacking peaceful protesters.

Now, we have also heard him say that police have become the enemy and he supports the defund effort or as he calls it, we will reallocate sources. He likes that word better.

Let's be clear -- anarchist, vandals, have been writing nearly two straight months in downtown Portland. They firebombed the federal courthouse twice. They possibly, permanently blinded federal officers with lasers. Dozens of buildings have been vandalized, lit ablaze.

Businesses, they're shutdown. People don't feel safe. These are not peaceful protests, Joe.

And here's just a small example of what law enforcement is facing. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(CHANTING)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Wait until you see all of the video with Ami Horowitz who's on the ground in Portland as we speak. There have been more than 50 straight days of violent demonstrations in the city's downtown district.

Remember, according to Biden, federal law enforcement officials were the real enemy here. See what's happening? Biden doesn't have a plan to stop violence, make America cities safer to protect innocent people so he just trashes Donald Trump.

Now, he's even deploying one of the old Democratic Party favorite tactics. He is now playing the race card. I pointed out and I've done this history so many times come, every two years, every four years, like clockwork. Republicans, they are racist, sexists, misogynistic, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic, they want dirty air and water. They want grandma and grandpa to eat dog food, cat food, before Paul Ryan or a Republican Trump look-alike throws granny over a cliff in a wheelchair.

And, today, Biden accusing Trump, the president, of being the first racist president in history. Get ready for "Hannity" history real lesson in a second.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, D-PRESUMPTIVE PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: You have racists, they've existed and they tried to get elected president. He's the first one that has. And the way he pits people against one another is all designed to divide the country.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Put y'all back in chains.

All right. Now, it's time for a "Hannity" history lesson. Forget the fact that Democrats have accused every Republican of being racist. We've gone over -- 1998 radio ad in Missouri, the 2000 James Byrd ad, Al Gore, Republicans don't even want to count you in the census. They will put y'all back in chains.

Let's go over the facts. Here's Joe Biden's history.

It was Donald Trump, not Joe and not Barack who passed criminal justice reform and prison reform. It was Donald Trump, it wasn't Joe and it was not Barack who signed off on police reform. It was Donald Trump also doing opportunity zones, targeting mostly minority neighborhoods to help -- well, build the economies in neighborhoods that have been left behind by Joe and Barack.

It was President Trump, not Joe, not Barack, who ushered in record low after record low after record low unemployment for African-Americans, Hispanic-Americans, Asian-Americans, women in the workplace, youth unemployment, African-American youth unemployment. Joe and Barack, they didn't do any of that.

As a matter of fact, 13 million more Americans in food stamps, 8 million more in poverty, lowest labor participation rate in, oh, since the ‘70s. Had a 51-year low in homeownership rate, and the worst recovery since the '40s. That's their eight years of failure.

And, by the way, three years in, President Trump has done more for minorities in this country than Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer did in 125 years.

Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: You look at employment, you look at opportunity zones and maybe most importantly, you look at criminal justice reform. You look at prison reform. I've done things that nobody else -- and I've said this and I say it openly, and not a lot of people dispute it, I've done more for black Americans than anybody with the possible exception of Abraham Lincoln. Nobody has even been close.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: The media mob, the biggest contributor to the Biden campaign and all things radical, extreme Democratic socialist, they'll never tell you that.

So, you need to ask yourself the question, what was Biden doing during his 50-plus year career in the swamp for African-Americans, other minorities?

Here is where it gets interesting. All -- tell all your Democratic friends, we know he was very close and spoke so highly of the former Klansman Robert KKK Byrd, yes, former Klan leader. Biden called the Byrd the dean of the U.S. Senate, a close friend of mine and a mentor. That man filibustered the Civil Rights Act of 1964, that, well, Lyndon Johnson needed 80 percent of Republicans in the House and Senate to get past and most Democrats are opposing it.

During a speech, Joe Biden in 1973 praised Democrats in a two-party system in the South that is called, well I'm a good for the -- I won't use the word.

Around the same time, Biden was actively working with the segregationists. He didn't want immigration. He opposed school busing. According to NBC News, he led the charge on an initiative to keep black students away from the black students away from white students. That is his record.

In ‘77, Biden worried his children, his children, if integration -- would grow up in a, quote, racial jungle if integration is not done in an orderly way, whatever the hell that means.

1993, referred to inner-city youth as predators on our streets as he coauthored the most aggressive crime bill that ramped up prison sentences for dozens of crimes specifically targeting in the end minority Americans.

In 2006, telling a crowd, well, you have to have a slight Indian accent to work out at 7-Eleven or Dunkin Donuts. I'm not kidding he said.

2006, he bragged his state was a slave state.

2007, yes, he actually said this about Barack Obama: the first, OK, the first mainstream African-American who is articulate, bright, clean, that story book, man. Wow.

Last year, he said, poor kids could be just as bright as white kids. And recently, you ain't black if you don't support Donald Trump. Joe decides that?

Joe Biden shouldn't throw stones from that glass house. That mob in the media will never tell you. Better yet, he could just stop saying racist things altogether. Joe, take a look in the mirror.

When is anybody in the mob and the media going to ask him about any of these things? Because that's the truth, that's the history. And, by the way, actually knows if Joe Biden can even form a answer to any of these questions.

We're going to play his very latest struggles in a moment. It's not good.

Joining us now with reaction, FOX News contributor Dan Bongino, Fox News correspondent-at-large, Geraldo Rivera, civil rights attorney, Leo Terrell, Leo 2.0.

All right, Leo, let's play a game here except it's not a game because lives matter, right? Let's not play games.

LEO TERRELL, CIVIL RIGHTS LAWYER: Yes.

HANNITY: Donald Trump set record low after record low unemployment, opportunity zones, the largest and most expensive of long-term commitment to historically black colleges in America -- Joe didn't do that. Criminal justice reform, Joe and Barack didn't do that. Police reform, Joe and Barack didn't do that.

So, you tell me, if Donald Trump said the things I just laid out that Biden said, how would African-Americans and how would the media treat Donald Trump?

TERRELL: They -- they would simply annihilate him. Let me be very clear to every Democrat on the planet, Donnell J. Trump has done more for black America in three years than the Biden/Obama administration.

The reason why I'm here right now, the reason I'm voting for Donald Trump is because Joe Biden went on national radio and said, if you're -- if you vote for Trump, you ain't black. That is insulting. That is racist! Biden is the racist.

And what is amazing is, you think you have another dinosaur, Jim Clyburn, who uses terms like Nazis, and Gestapo, he needs to retire. That is insulting to the people who suffer during the holocaust. So you have these old outdated Democrats who are still trying to pander to blacks. Blacks reject this. And with the crime going on in these Democratic cities, it is insulting.

Donald Trump is the only person who can resurrect these Democratic cities and save them from lawlessness.

But let's be very clear: Joe Biden is a racist, not Donald Trump.

HANNITY: OK, Geraldo Rivera, I know how you feel about underprivileged in America, kids of all races. You got a heart of gold. One thing I will say about Geraldo, Dan Bongino knows it, Leo knows it, I know it, heart of gold.

Donald Trump said those things, Geraldo, how different would it be in the media today?

GERALDO RIVERA, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT-AT-LARGE: Oh, please, they would blow him up. It would be impossible for him to continue it. He's not a racist. I've known him 45 years.

Having said that, I don't like that kung flu thing. I wish he would stop that. I think he has.

I think there is some sloppy stuff, you know, in recent years that I don't like, but I know him. I know I've been in and out of that Trump Tower 50 times. It is as integrated as any building in this country. He gives opportunity on the basis of competence. Not skin color.

And for Biden to say he is the first racist ever elected, that shows how disconnected Joe Biden is. 12 United States presidents were slaveholders. Joe should do a little research before he makes flamboyant charge like that, so unhinged from reality. Nixon, LBJ used language far more salty and you would argue, in today's standards, racist.

This man is a good-hearted man and I really do believe that in terms of the economic opportunity zones and the criminal justice reform, he really has done more than any recent president for integration and the advancement of everybody regardless of their race, color, religion. You know that, Sean.

HANNITY: And, Dan, this is what it comes down to too -- slogans, bumper stickers, symbolism. I'll take the substance. I'll take the jobs. I'll take the opportunity zones. I will take the money for historically black colleges.

I'll take the results over the rhetoric. Every two years, every four years, Dan Bongino, Republicans are racist, sexist, my whole list.

BONGINO: Yeah. Yeah, you want a talker or you want a doer? You want a guy who built stuff, you want a guy who talks about building stuff.

You know, Sean, the greatest political scam in the last 50 years has been the media perpetrating the myth and falsehood that the Democrat Party is on the side of the minority community. This is ridiculous.

Do you know how many people, by the way, through op-ed columns and elsewhere were whispering in the president's ear? Man, you know, leave Chicago alone. Leave it alone. Let them suffer the ramifications of their own bad decision-making with the leaders.

You know how easy of a decision that could have been for him? And he didn't. And I was proud of him today, Sean. He came in there and said, no, not on my watch.

And, you know, as I was preparing for the segment earlier, Sean, it's not a joke. I wanted to follow-up on a 3-year-old girl who was shot in the face in Chicago. So, I Googled it. It's on my phone.

And it's right there. It turns out you have to go through which 3-year-old girl? Because there's not just one.

Sean, if this was happening in Darfur, we'd have the embassy working 24 hours a day, 3-year-olds being shot in the face, I'm not kidding, Google 3- year-old shot in Chicago and you have to find the right one.

HANNITY: Unbelievable.

BONGINO: Thank God president Trump has the cojones to go in there and do the right thing and say not on my watch.

HANNITY: Protecting federal buildings and 100 federal officers unless the governors and mayors do their job or at least request the help needed. The president -- he can't take responsibility for their failures.

Last word --

TERRELL: You know, one other comment, one other comment. The president wants to do more for America and people of color. Tim Scott, justice reform bill, guess what, two black Democrats, Booker and Harris stopped it. The Democrats are blocking justice in this country because they don't want Trump to succeed. It's crazy.

HANNITY: Last word quick, Geraldo.

RIVERA: But I don't understand, Sean, why there aren't more arrests in Portland. Those federal officers are taking abuse that is criminal. It is literally felonious assault.

When you shine a laser in the eyes of a cop and his eyes are permanently damaged as a result, that's an assault, a felonious assault. These people should be arrested.

And Mayor Wheeler and those other local hacks be damned. It's time for the feds to -- if a crime is committed in front of them, grab those people in charge them with arson. Charge them with whatever the crime is. They were being caught on tape. We're watching it every night.

What is it now, almost 60 days? It's preposterous!

HANNITY: Well, speaking of which, thank you all as always.

Now, speaking of the war zone in Portland, Ami Horowitz was in the middle of that shift, the Adam Schiff show, horrible chaos, horrible violence. He was put in danger. We've got that exclusive video coming up next. A hundred and four days out of an election, Karl Rove, Senator John Kennedy, and a really big announcement.

Stay with us.

HANNITY: All right. The chaos continues in Portland.

Last night, filmmaker, documentarian Ami Horowitz was in the city, captured these disturbing videos. Take a look.

(VIDEO CLIP PLAYS)

HANNITY: More on the collapse of another liberal city, law and order gone. Well, he's in Portland tonight, filmmaker Ami Horowitz.

Describe what you saw last night especially as it relates to what they were doing to the police and to other areas?

AMI HOROWITZ, FILMMAKER: Yeah, total chaos, Sean. Basically what is going on is you have in Portland at 9:00, you have a four square block radius around the federal court building in Portland that is taken over by protesters. Last night when I was there, going back tonight, there was about 5,000 people there who are protesting.

But I've got to -- we've got to be clear what I mean by protesters. One of the -- the great stories about what is going on, not just in Portland but about the protest in general is the malpractice how these people are portrayed, how people view them in the media. They're saying it's all kumbaya, brother. They are just sitting there having a great time, and they're cooking out, and they've got people singing and dancing.

And the reality is, you have hundreds of people attacked this federal building. I mean attacked. I mean, they had hammers, and steel pipes and were setting fires to burn the building down, and all the old people in it. While the, quote-unquote, peaceful protesters are exhorting them off, cheering them on, OK?

These people are aghast to what was happening. These were not people who were saying, hey, guys, you shouldn't be doing this. They were supporting these people who are trying to burn these officers alive in the federal building.

So, to say that they're -- it's emotionally peaceful protest, it's -- it's a load of crap. It's not true at all. They are part of the problem and a part of the violence.

HANNITY: And you're going to go out again tonight. We'll have more video tomorrow, I assume. I hope I'm wrong. I hope there is no more video tomorrow, but I guess that's impossible.

All right. Ami Horowitz, thank you.

Today, comrade Bill de Blasio continued his denial New York City is experiencing extremely dangerous crime wave on his watch. He is threatening to sue President Trump. OK, if he sends in the feds. Philadelphia has been talked that they'll arrest troops. Meaning people there to protect the city and protect federal property. Wow, this is how sick it's gotten.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO, D-N.Y.: I want to be very, very clear that we will not allow this to happen in our city. And this could only make things worse and I have sent this letter today to the attorney general and to the acting homeland secure -- homeland security secretary, making clear, formally, that the presence of these federal officials, these federal officers is not welcome here in New York City and is not needed here.

We will not be intimidated. And if we see these federal officers on our streets, then we will see the Trump administration in court.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Ooh, so scary.

That guy right there, he is the dumbest mayor in the country. Even New York Governor Cuomo admitted Trump's concerns, the president's concerns about crime in our nation's capital and New York City, the largest city in the country, are well-founded. Take a look.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

GOV. ANDREW CUOMO, D-N.Y.: Look, the president's concerns about New York City where well-founded. There are issues in New York City. You put COVID on top of the unrest after the George Floyd murder, et cetera, there's been an increase in crime. So I get the concerns, but I don't believe federal troops are the answer.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

HANNITY: He's not doing anything either. Philadelphia's top prosecutor saying that he's going to arrest any federal law enforcement agents sent to the city.

Joining us now, author of the upcoming book "Firebrand", Congressman Matt Gaetz, former NYPD commissioner Bernie Kerik.

Bernie, we know how to save cities. You did it, you and Rudy Giuliani. You went from about 2,500 murders a year, it got down as low as 300.

BERNARD KERIK, FORMER NYPD COMMISSIONER: Sean, listen, Mayor -- Mayor Bill de Blasio is an idiot. And the reason I say he's an idiot is because we already have federal agents combined with the NYPD in every capacity. We have the FBI Joint Terrorist Task Force. We have the DEA task force. We have a number of bank robbery federal task force. They're already here.

Here's the issue: the president has to up the numbers. That's what he has to do. There is already agreements in place between the NYPD and the federal government for these agents to be here. If he ups those numbers and we focus on gangs, guns and drugs, we can annihilate the rule of thugs.

So, I know the mayor wants to talk about troops, we're not talking about troops. We're talking about special agents from the FBI, the DEA, ATF, and other federal agents that are already here. They already work here.

I was in the DEA task force. He has no idea what he's talking about.

HANNITY: You know, Matt Gaetz, you see this unfolding around the country. My attitude is very simple.

Now, Bernie Kerik is right. We do have federal agents in big cities. OK, protecting federal courthouses and federal buildings. They have not only a right, an obligation to do so.

But unless and until these liberal mayors, liberal governors are willing to do their job, and are rejecting the president's help, this is on them. That's their problem. All the president can do is offer to help.

And I will tell you, the rejection is resulting in lost of life. This is not a game anymore.

REP. MATT GAETZ, R-FLA.: America is a great nation and a great nation does not allow her cities to fall victim to the angry mob. The victims in these cases of violence, who see their businesses destroyed, their churches burned, sometimes even their lives lost and the lives lost of their children. They're not just Seattleites or Portlanders, or New Yorkers, they're Americans.

And you're right. Secretary Chad Wolf said that if we didn't have federal troops there, the federal courthouses, the federal buildings would literally fall. And so, President Trump doesn't just have a legal obligation, he has a moral obligation to act.

And our nation is stronger than this mob. I'm glad that President Trump is going to prove it. And these municipal leaders who have been feckless and cowardly, they will be exposed for what they are.

HANNITY: By the way, Matt Gaetz can announce he's going to run for president in 2028. I just -- I've been hearing rumors all day about that. I'm teasing.

You know, Bernie Kerik, the thing is that if they're going to turn federal agents into the enemy, and their attitude is get out of town, clean up the graffiti before you go, I don't think the president ought to take that step because at that point, now he is not only fighting the anarchist who will be encouraged by these reckless, irresponsible failed mayors and governors.

KERIK: You know what, Sean? There was something really bothering me, this starts in Portland. You know, that mayor and the governor of Oregon, they're talking about all that stuff about, you shouldn't be there, the troop shouldn't be there, they shouldn't be, you know, harassing the protesters so to speak.

I honestly think the FBI should be looking at these people. You cannot tell me that they're intentionally, they're not intentionally forcing the police not to go out and take out these protesters that are trying to burn down federal courthouses.

HANNITY: Do you want to make your announcement tonight, Matt Gaetz?

GAETZ: The only announcement I have is I've got a book "Firebrand" available for preorder on Amazon. And you know what? Joe Biden --

HANNITY: I'm now endorsing it.

GAETZ: -- he doesn't give a damn about these cities. If he did, he'd have done something about it when he was vice president.

HANNITY: Yes. By the way, congratulations.

One day, I want to tell a story about Matt, about what a great human being he is and how he's literally changed somebody's life for the better in a dramatic way. But I'm not going to do that story tonight.

GAETZ: Thank you, Sean.

HANNITY: All right. I mean it.

All right. Quick break, Joe Biden, more blunders. I mean, it's a disaster. They're actually stopping interviews because he can't continue. We'll play you the tape. The architect Karl Rove joins us.

Also, Senator John Kennedy here and our big announcement, all coming up. Thanks for being with us.

HANNITY: So remember last week, barely there Joe Biden thought the state of Arizona's wonderful city. Another awkward moment today in his media blitz, including another interview cut short by one of his handlers because he can't handle it.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, D-PRESUMPTIVE PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: I'm sorry. I'm confused too I am talking to here. But anyway, whoever it is.

And I had nurse at the -- nurses at the Walter Reed Hospital who would been down and whisper in my ear to go home and get me pillows. They would make sure they'd actually probably never anything taught in -- you can't do it during the COVID time, but they would actually breathe in my nostrils to make me move.

Wearing a mask now, this is a political statement? This is more patriotic. Why do you wear the mask? So you don't make somebody else sick. Sick.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I want to ask --

BIDEN: What is with this guy?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Steve, that's our time.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: OK.

All right. Thanks (ph) for your time.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Time is up.

If anyone can interpret that mess, go right ahead.

Now, be honest, he was tired. It was time for his nappy.

Anyway, beyond Biden's blunders, the constant -- the contrast between the president, his vision, his anima, strength, his mental alertness and his passion for American prosperity versus quid pro quo Joe's -- well, his vision, pleas to the enemy, Bernie Sanders, Bolshevik Bernie's economic plans, AOC, yeah, her New Green Deal plan, Beto Bozo O'Rourke's compensation of guns plan, and Pelosi and Schumer. Wow, a vote for Biden is a vote for Bernie and every extreme radical socialist agenda item ever proposed.

Law, order, peace, prosperity, security, safety, it's all on the ballot in just 104 days where you become the ultimate jury.

Joining us now to break it all down, FOX News contributor, we call him the architect, Karl Rove.

All right, Karl, I need an interpreter. Can you interpret what that is? And they just fade to black now. Joe's losing it, sorry. We are out of time. Beep. You are out.

KARL ROVE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, mystifying. I was taken this week with his appearance on Joy Reid's new MSNBC program. He was her inaugural guest. She immediately gives him a chance, says, what do you think of President Trump's handling of the coronavirus? He begins to pummel him for a few moments.

So, she then -- which she lets him go, that's what she wants him to do, and then she turns to him and says, well, look, you know, if you're elected, then the pandemics probably is still raging. So walk us through, she says, walk us what you would do differently next year.

He then makes seven statements. Every one of the recommendations that he is going to do next year is already being done. He says, I've been talking about the Defense Production Act. Well, President Trump used that in March. He says, we need to have everybody wear masks. Well, the CDC and the White House Coronavirus Task Force recommended that months ago.

He said, you know, we need to make sure the businesses continue to be able to stay alive. Well, that's called the CARES Act and it has over 800, nearly $900 billion in forgivable loans to small businesses.

We need to make certain nobody, he says, who has COVID, gets -- has to pay for it. Well, the president already did that months ago.

And he says, we need to have somebody in command right now in order to oversee the production and distribution of the vaccine. Well, that person is already in place. It is a general who is the head of the Army military command -- materials command and President Trump appointed him May 15th to do exactly that job. He says, and we need to spend $25 billion to do it.

Well, Congress appropriated $10 million and the Department of Human and Health Services has found billions more and they're spending it. If they need more they're going to get more from Congress. But, I mean, here it is, he's given a great opportunity to tell us what you would do differently and all seven things that he lays out are things that the administration has exactly done.

Can't the guy come up with one new idea, one -- just one, just one new idea? That'd be all we'd ask for.

HANNITY: You know, he's also against the travel ban ten days after the first identified case. He's also against the subsequent travel ban, also against the quarantines. Countless, hundreds of thousands of Americans did not attract the virus because of it. It gave us time to kill the PPE that we needed and the ventilators.

And Donald Trump did all that and he did it against the recommendations of many. Those three decisions right there he was against. And they saved lives.

ROVE: Yes, we've seen Biden before. We've seen him a lot of places. We have had an emergency in our town and somebody says, you know, if I had been in charge, here is what I would have done. Or a big controversy, you know, if I had been the guy in charge, let me tell you, I would do it differently.

And they can't do it. Just go look at and better yet read my column tomorrow morning where I lay it out what he says and what was already done. It's just amazing to me. Is this the best the guy can do? I mean, I think what is happening in the basement is he's gotten lazy, mentally lazy. And so, he thinks he can get away with this because he goes on places like Joy Reid and he doesn't get challenged.

Let him get in front of a real journalist and see how he handles it. What if somebody said wait a minute, those things that have been done, I ask you, what differently you would do? You haven't suggested anything different. And let's see how he'd answer that. But he's getting away with murder right now, and it is getting to be a mistake for him because he can't keep this up for the 104 days up in the campaign.

HANNITY: Would he get away, Karl, would he get away with trying to duck debates?

ROVE: No, if he, if he or President Trump said, I'm not showing up at the debates, they will go down. There's no doubt about it. The American people expect him to show up for three debates.

The president -- you know, the president has got to be careful because Biden did take care of Paul Ryan and took care of Sarah Palin and the vice presidential debate in '08 and '12. But he's got to show up for ‘em, and that's going to be a real -- I think the climactic moment of this campaign. The debates are more important than they've ever been since at least 1980.

HANNITY: All right. The architect, Karl Rove, thank you.

When we come back, important information, tough action the president is taking on China. You won't believe what they did.

And, by the way, John Kennedy reacts. That means he's going to have a lot of fun things to say and our big announcement, straight ahead.

HANNITY: Breaking news today, the Chinese government threatened retaliation on Wednesday after the U.S. ordered the Chinese closed a consulate in Houston, Texas, over concerns it was being used for espionage. This after the DOJ announced that it has charged two Chinese hackers with trying to steal United States coronavirus research.

Here with reaction, Louisiana Senator John Kennedy.

You've been very outspoken on this. Look, the fact that after all of these years that we had people 30 and 40 years ago hacking into government agencies. If we don't fix this, it annoys the living daylights out of me. At what point is that our problem and our fault?

SEN. JOHN KENNEDY, R-LA.: The Communist Party of China has become a world comorbidity, and America allowed it for well over 20 years. Too many of our leaders, Sean, got up every day and they just took the bullet train to chump town (ph). We didn't stand up to China.

Now, we are. And we asked other countries to join with us.

I don't want a cold war with China. China says -- the communist party in China says it wants respect. You have to earn respect. Respect is not a participation trophy.

They have to show that they are willing to be posted stakeholders in a stable law and order. And vernacular, that means they have to agree to stop cheating.

HANNITY: Innocent people died because of all of their lies. They now want to steal our information? The intellectual property theft has been a huge problem. Trade imbalance, a huge problem.

We now must remove all the manufacturing, especially for vital items like agents of medicines and pharmaceuticals. How do -- what do you propose we do?

KENNEDY: The first thing that I would do is ask other -- other members of the Western world to join with us. Australia is already there. The United Kingdom is already there.

But I'm thinking specifically of our friends in Europe, the E.U. It's time that the E.U. grew some oranges and said, you know, we stand for something. And --

HANNITY: They're weak, Senator. They're weak.

KENNEDY: They are weak. And they could be much stronger.

But they are so worried about making money from and with China, that in my judgment, they sacrificed their values. I don't mean to overstate it. There have been a few countries that have pushed back, but they need to push back as a group, as an organization, particularly Germany.

HANNITY: Well, I agree with everything. People in your state in every state in this country died because of what they did, and around the world. Why wouldn't people unite on that? We have about 20 seconds.

KENNEDY: It's not just the coronavirus. It's everything else too, as bad as the coronavirus is, Sean.

HANNITY: Yes. All right, Senator, always appreciate you being with us. Thank you, sir.

When we come back, our big announcement. That's next.

HANNITY: All right. A lot happening with the president: first, all of the new information on COVID-19. The state of the race, tomorrow, there will be 103 days until Election Day. Then, of course, safety, security, law and order.

Nine Eastern, the president of the United States will be joining us for most of the hour right here on "Hannity". Set your DVR, you don't want to miss it.

Also, in 13 days, my new book, first in 10 years, "Live Free or Die: America and the World on the Brink" will be available. Everything you need to know to understand that if Bolshevik Bernie, AOC, Pelosi, Schumer, Biden and Bozo get in power, we're screwed.

Let not your heart be troubled -- Laura Ingraham.

