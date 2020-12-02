George Papadopoulos on hopes for a pardon from Trump

This is a rush transcript from “The Story with Martha MacCallum" November 27, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

WILL CAIN, FOX NEWS HOST: Good evening, everyone. I'm Will Cain, in for

Martha MacCallum, and this is THE STORY. Tonight, President Trump is at

Camp David with his family after appearing before cameras at the White

House and offering his most candid assessment yet of the election outcome,

railing against fraudulent votes and fraudulent voting, all the while

announcing plans to rally for Republicans in Georgia in races that will

seal the fate of majority control of the Senate.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Maybe I'll go twice. It's

very important that we win those races. These are two great people. And I

just want to tell my people, don't be disappointed yet because this race is

far from over. But I'm going on Saturday night. I'll be in Georgia. we're

going to have a tremendous crowd.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CAIN: President Trump urging his supporters to get out and vote for

Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. Perdue tweeting in response, I'm

proud to have Donald Trump support in this race. We need everyone to get

out and vote for me and Kelly Loeffler on January 5th.



In moments, our panel is here on the political power, the president will

hold in the coming months. Also, tonight, George Papadopoulos says he hopes

he's the next in line to receive a pardon from the president. And former

UFC champ Tito Ortiz is here to talk about his latest win, but not in the

ring this time. It's in the political arena. Plus, stunning hypocrisy from

former President Barack Obama and a rebuke of would-be authoritarians from

the Supreme Court.



But we kick off things tonight with Florida Republican Congressman Matt

Gaetz, Victor Davis Hanson, Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institute and

author of The Case for Trump, and Jessica Tarlov, Head of Research at

https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__Bustle.com&d=DwICAg&c=cnx1hdOQtepEQkpermZGwQ&r=jM_9hg5JFXCKo8_URsChJ7Uq86vcqmLBqkSbVkH8bXw&m=iYMF-Lx8n7TpFT2UORtheWE_2eVorVFhg7Ke0Ar87TU&s=H8hIrx-1SWXBThvfiYPZwZ6gXmw9DxRhwnV33-j6qM0&e= , her digital group and a Fox News Contributor.



Congressman, I'd like to start with you. The president today said that if

electoral votes went to Joe Biden, he would concede, and he would leave the

White House. But he made it clear, Congressman, that he believes this

election was rigged, that it was a fraud. Polls suggest many Americans

agree with him, but the courts as of yet do not. So, the question remains,

will he be able to prove it, Congressman?



REP. MATT GAETZ (R-FL): There's a difference between being able to prove

fraud and then being able to obtain the remedies that would decertify

election results, and I think the president has been pretty clear that he

wants to expose the fraud, not just as a consequence of the 2020 election,

but to try to ensure we have more integrity in our elections going forward.



Take Georgia, for example, where we're about to have this high impact

special election. The consent decree that Stacey Abrams rather effectively

litigated the state of Georgia into has dramatically reduced the amount of

absentee ballots that have gotten rejected as a consequence of bad

signatures, that number used to be 3.5 percent getting rejected and falling

down to 0.3 percent. That creates the opportunity for a lot more of those

ballots that seem to go Joe Biden's way.



CAIN: Jessica, it does seem that every one Republican or Democrat would

have a vested interest in exposing any potential irregularities in this

election and whether or not the president receives the remedies he seeks in

these court cases, isn't that a laudable effort to ensure that our

political system is honest and on the up and up?



JESSICA TARLOV, HEAD OF RESEARCH, https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__BUSTLE.COM&d=DwICAg&c=cnx1hdOQtepEQkpermZGwQ&r=jM_9hg5JFXCKo8_URsChJ7Uq86vcqmLBqkSbVkH8bXw&m=iYMF-Lx8n7TpFT2UORtheWE_2eVorVFhg7Ke0Ar87TU&s=tIoEEd3bVDINgPiJOyYMWXMwcD112Mt8y3_r99zIwrI&e= : Absolutely, I'm fully

supportive of that, and people like Chris Krebs who was fired by the

president just last week, are in support of that as well. There are many

officials who have come out and said that this is the freest and fairest

election that we've had in American history.



Irregularities should be examined. But we know now that we are moving to a

model where more people will be voting by mail. And I believe it's nine

states do this anyway with regularity and there's no reason that we can't

emulate that in elections to come.



But to the congressman's comments about what President Trump is after, he

is after subverting the will of the American people, he wanted to stop the

count in states where he was ahead, demanding the count continued, in

states where he's behind. He wants to disenfranchise black voters in urban

areas but wants to tout his 18 percent support with black men when it suits

him. You can't have it both ways. Joe Biden won this election by an almost

unprecedented margin. We're talking about Obama 08 levels and the president

needs to concede, aid the transition as he's committed to and make sure

that he is out by January 20th when President-elect Joe Biden is

inaugurated.



CAIN: I want to get to Victor Davis Hanson in just a moment. But,

Congressman, I'll let you respond to what Jessica said.



GAETZ: Well, the president hasn't done anything to bar the transition of

power. And I do think that the legal process and also the political process

to uncover fraud, to enact better laws ought to unite all Americans. So,

there's no disagreement there. There are very small margins in some of

these places like Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania. And there are a lot of

Republicans who don't understand why we went to bed with the president

having leads at times in the hundreds of thousands in these states. And you

wake up to see ballots seemingly willed into existence.



And while you at the same time see observers excluded and you see signature

matches seemingly ignored, it raises questions that I think we've got to

answer through the political process and through the legal process.



CAIN: This news just in Milwaukee County has certified its vote for Joe

Biden. Victor Davis Hanson, I want to bring you in now, please. I know

you've written this. You believe that the president is at a crossroads. His

political future or the power that he wields in the coming months is

quickly, rapidly approaching a crossroads.



VICTOR DAVIS HANSON, SENIOR FELLOW, HOOVER INSTITUTION: Yes, I think that

the congressman is right. He has a legitimate right and responsibility to

question any irregulars that come up and he's doing so. And that's not new.

I remember Al Gore remember 36 days; he didn't concede in 2000 until

December 13th. That's about two and a half weeks from now.



And remember, in 2000 even and 2016, it's tomorrow, November 28th, when

Jill Stein is a surrogate for Hillary Clinton, sued to overturn the

election in three key states. Hillary Clinton, remember, and Hollywood

people supported subverting the Electoral College because we heard nonstop

television ads urging the electors not to follow their constitutionally

mandated responsibilities.



And, of course, Hillary Clinton would then by January were saying the

election was stolen. She joined the la resistance and tried to oppose it

based on the fraudulent dossier. And then four years later, in August of

this year, she said that the election had been stolen and Joe Biden should

not concede under any circumstances.



So, there's a history of acrimony. And what the president has to understand

is that he is doing things legitimately and then there's going to be a

deadline, and that's when the electors meet on December 14th. And I think

he's got to avoid conspiracy theories that he won a landslide by 70

percent. He didn't. But there's nothing wrong with saying this was an

unusual year to massive mail in and early voting. And we have to examine

discrepancies, mathematical, statistical anomalies, all of that. But

there's going to be a date when the electors are going to vote. And after

that, it becomes very problematic.



And that's why he, I think, wisely is going down to Georgia. He's going to

try to win those two seats. And then I think in the House race in 2022,

it's going to be a whole different game. I think the future bodes well. If

he doesn't press it beyond the electoral voting and he doesn't get into the

conspiracy theory, I think he's avoided that so far.



CAIN: Jessica, to Victor's point that many of the claims made by the Left

today are completely in contrast to claims they made just four years ago.

Every claim seems to come with some burden of hypocrisy, whether or not

with Stacey Abrams claiming fraudulent voting in her bid to become

Georgia's governor or claims that the twenty sixteen was illegitimate,

there was Russian interference or an MSNBC host who in 2016 suggested maybe

the electors should be appointed by state legislators, not following the

will of the vote. Every single claim to move on, as you said earlier, seems

to be in opposition to the claims made four years ago.



TARLOV: So, I obviously don't speak for every liberal in America, but I

will do my best to address the points that you made. First and foremost,

speaking to Hillary Clinton, who was the one who lost to Donald Trump by

77,000 votes, she conceded the night of the election, asked him which he

was very kind to give her for a few hours to compose herself and prepare,

and then came out the next morning with her husband by her side and talked

about the fact that she had lost and Donald Trump had won and that we had

to work together.



To state what Stacey Abrams said, I have been critical in the past of her

refusal to say, I concede, but she did acknowledge that Governor Kemp was

going to become governor, that he would be governor-elect, and she has

worked her butt off to get people registered in Georgia and to provide us

with a great boon and being personally responsible for our win there for

Joe Biden and registering about 800,000 people.



And what an MSNBC host said. I don't follow all of it, but there are people

out there who have said things that I don't necessarily agree with and it

doesn't mean that we should lead by example this time around.



CAIN: That's completely understandable. Speak for yourself, it just seems

like it's run of the mill doing business as usual four years ago and akin

to acts of insurrection some four years later when it comes from the Left.



Congressman, I have to end with you, but I would like to ask you something

that Victor brought up, and that is the president has said everyone in

Georgia should get out and vote. There are others like one of his

attorneys, Lin Wood, that said conservatives should boycott the Georgia

vote. Where are you on this? Should conservatives get out and vote for

David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler?



GAETZ: Absolutely, Senators Perdue and Loeffler are all that stand between

our great nation and socialism, and so I hope that in and of itself is

sufficiently motivating. But we don't have as united a movement in Georgia

as I wish we did. I think that's the consequence of poor political

leadership from Governor Kemp. And so, we've got to go and fight with the

team we've got. And it's my hope that we'll see a different type of

electorate and a different type of outcome in the special election that's

coming up in January.



CAIN: And it sounds like the president will be down there campaigning for

both of those senators. Jessica Tarlov, Victor Davis Hanson, Congressman

Matt Gaetz, thank you all so much for your time today.



TARLOV: Thanks, Will.



HANSON: Thank you.



CAIN: The Supreme Court is sending a strong signal to governors about COVID

restrictions encroaching on civil liberties. Constitutional Law Attorney

Jonathan Turley and Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Charlie LeDuff after

this.



CAIN: The Supreme Court sending a warning to governors about overstepping

in the age of COVID-19. In a five to four decision, the high court ruling

against an order from New York Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo limiting

the size of religious gatherings to 10 to 25 people in churches and

synagogues and other places of worship, in certain areas of the state.

Here's how Governor Cuomo responded, though.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GOV. ANDREW CUOMO (D-NY): You have a different court, and I think that was

the statement that the court was making, and we know who he appointed to

the court. We know their ideology.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CAIN: Joining me now, Jonathan Turley, George Washington University law

professor and a Fox News Contributor. Jonathan, thanks for being here this

evening. I'd love to read something from Justice Neil Gorsuch's concurrence

here if we can put it up on the screen. I found this fascinating. He said

even if the Constitution has taken a holiday during the pandemic, it cannot

become a sabbatical. Its time, past time to make plain that while the

pandemic poses many grave challenges, there is no world in which the

Constitution tolerates color coded executive edicts that reopened liquor

stores and bike shops, but shutter churches, synagogues and mosques.



Jonathan, I understand the Supreme Court cases are narrowly tailored to the

issue before them, but this appears to me a stunning rebuke of the power

grabs by many of these governors and mayors across the country.



JONATHAN TURLEY, LAW PROFESSOR, GWU: Well, it's a curious thing to see the

governor lashing out at the court and suggesting that this was all ideology

or some form of activism. He seems focused on the fact that they ruled as

opposed the fact that five justices indicated that he violated the

religious protections of New Yorkers. And it's not just five four, because

Chief Justice Roberts indicated that he was not ruling on the merits, that

he might find this unconstitutional. He just thought it was premature to

rule. So, it could be six to three.



You would think that would be a greater concern for the governor. And what

really troubles me is this attack on the court that this is just ideology

and therefore I don't have anything to answer for here.



What the court was saying is that you can have restrictions on churches,

but they can't be arbitrary. You have to recognize that the free exercise

of religion is protected under the First Amendment. You can't just willy

nilly restricted in ways without creating some type of substantive

foundation. And that's what's so, I think, troubling about his comments.



The Democrats have, in my view, rightfully criticized the president for

attacking judges that ruled against him. And yet we're seeing that with

people like Cuomo that are saying, if they ruled against me, it's just

because they're a bunch of political shills. Instead of addressing the

underlying problem.



CAIN: Red zones, orange zones, liquor stores versus places of worship, it's

a stunning observation. This is where we are in America. But here's the

illustration, I think, Jonathan, if what you're talking about this attack

on the court, this is Ben Rhodes, former President Obama's speechwriter. He

said the following. He said the new illegitimate five, four Supreme Court

majority overturning a policy to put more lives in danger. Your thoughts,

Jonathan?



TURLEY: Yes, that's the same Mr. Rhodes who just recently criticized

Republicans for challenging the legitimacy of President-elect Biden. The

hypocrisy that is floating around today is really overwhelming. This is a

legitimate court. The reason you can tell that is Governor Cuomo will do

exactly what it just told him to do. That's the proof. It's a legitimate

court.



The Justice Barrett, which I think is what he's referencing was put on the

court through a constitutional process to fill a vacancy. You can disagree

with the choice, but there's no asterisk after her name. There's no

asterisk on this court. It is a legitimate court that issued a legitimate

order. And that's why Governor Cuomo is going to do exactly what they just

ordered him to do.



CAIN: All right. Jonathan Turley, Fox News Contributor. Thank you so much

for your time, Jonathan.



TURLEY: Thank you.



CAIN: All right. Also, here tonight, Charlie LeDuff, the Pulitzer Prize

winning journalist and host of the No B.S. Newshour Podcast. Charlie, I

asked this of Jonathan, is this a rebuke in general of these mayors and

governors commandeering what seems like somewhat arbitrary, but yet heavy-

handed power in the age of the Coronavirus pandemic?



CHARLIE LEDUFF, HOST, NO B.S. NEWSHOUR PODCAST: Well, I think my fellow

citizens believe so, even if you are liberal, I mean, we're looking at the

same thing in Michigan where the governor suspended the state constitution

for six months, the state high court review.



We had liquor stores open, the lottery machines open, but you couldn't have

more than 10 at a funeral. She tried at first to shut down the churches,

but the lawsuit came, so she thought better of it. Then she exempted the

churches. What, not the people who attended church and then backed off on

that. So, it was coming because she pretty much follows what Cuomo does.

So, I think it's important in this era that some kind of sense to what

we're doing, because as your former guest just said, it's hypocrisy, but

it's a hypocrisy on the Left, it's hypocrisy on the Right. And we're all

just trying to live, make a living and keep our open to faith.



CAIN: Whitmer, Cuomo, Garcetti, Newsom, state-after-state, it seems like

mayors and governors grabbing more power during this time. But shockingly,

I think, and I want to put this to you, Charlie, one of the biggest grabs

of power might be coming from a Republican governor in the state of

Maryland.



I want to play for you something said earlier this week, week by Republican

Governor Larry Hogan about whether or not you have a constitutional right

to go mask free. Listen to this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



LARRY HOGAN, MARYLAND GOVERNOR: It's sort of like saying I have a

constitutional right to drive drunk, I have a constitutional right to not

wear a seatbelt or to yell fire in a crowded movie theater or to not follow

the speed limit, wear a mask. There's no constitutional right to walk

around without a mask.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CAIN: Charlie, I think they're incredibly important points to make about

the responsibility or the individual choice or the helpfulness of wearing a

mask during this pandemic. But I wasn't where we needed a constitutional

amendment, a bill of right to ensure that we had a right to go mask free.

Is that where we are now?



LEDUFF: How about, like, there's a constitutional amendment, like just be

cool, do something for your fellow man. I'm wearing one, I'm not really

worried about. I'm pretty healthy, doing it for you. So, come into the gas

station like a tough guy. It's not going to kill you. Put it on. I'll say

this stuff.



Here's the deal with the governors, which is really upsetting, and it

pisses me off and you too, what are they responsible for? They're

responsible for the nursing home. In Michigan, 4 percent of the cases are

in the nursing home and 50 percent of the debt, they're paying to fix it.

Governor, the schools and the and the universities. Look at New York and

the debate over the schools, de Blasio, Cuomo, they don't know what each

other is doing.



Same here. The big outbreaks at universities, jails and prisons do the

stuff that you've been elected to do, the governmental stuff and not the

personal stuff. Stay out of the churches, stay out of the factories and

deal with the places where we're really getting hit. And that is where the

old and frail are living and that you inspect and send public dollars to.



CAIN: And it was my understanding, Charlie, the Constitution limited the

government, not the people, that any rights not in the Constitution were

assumed to be reserved for the people. But Larry Hogan has a different

view.



LEDUFF: And a great philosopher once said, a wise man needs no law. Be

wise, look out for each other.



CAIN: That's very wise. Thank you, Charlie, so much for your time tonight.



LEDUFF: Thanks, Will.



CAIN: All right. Take care. All right. Tonight, United Airlines is flying

doses of Pfizer's vaccine to be in a position once FDA approved. Dr. Marty

Makary on just how close to distribution we could be. That's next.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



TRUMP: The vaccines and by the way, don't let Joe Biden take credit for the

vaccines. Joe Biden failed with the swine flu, H1N1, totally failed with

the swine flu. Don't let him take credit for the vaccines because the

vaccines were me and I pushed people harder than they've ever been pushed

before.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CAIN: Breaking tonight, United Airlines has reportedly started flying

charter flights to position doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at various

sites across the U.S., readying them for quick distribution if the vaccine

is approved by regulators. President Trump saying, we can expect deliveries

to start as early as next week for high risk groups.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



TRUMP: The vaccines are being delivered literally, it will start next week

and the week after. And it'll hit the frontline workers and seniors and the

doctors, nurses, a lot of people are going to start and we're going very

quickly. Two companies already announced, the third one coming up, and a

fourth and fifth one coming up soon also.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CAIN: The FDA is set to meet December 10th to take up Pfizer's application

for emergency vaccine approval. Joining me now, Dr. Marty Makary, professor

at Johns Hopkins University School of Public Health and a Fox News Medical

Contributor. Dr. Makary, can we start with this? What a stunning course of

development here. What a stunning innovation, the number of months we've

gone from looking for a vaccine to COVID-19 to perhaps having one at our

doorstep. Can you contextualize that for us, the timeframe that this

vaccine was developed versus historical precedent?



DR. MARTIN MAKARY, FOX NEWS MEDICAL CONTRIBUTOR: Well, it is. It's truly

amazing. Well, but what's even more amazing is the vaccines should be

approved by this point in time. They should have been approved by now. Why

is the FDA scheduling a meeting for December 10th after we have all of this

promising phase three data?



We have this archaic, outdated system at the FDA that's been there for

legacy and generation after generation where there's no rolling active

reviews like Europe has. So, as the data comes in, Europe reviews the data

with each piece of data that comes in. And then once we give the green

light, we don't really survey the marketplace. We don't continue to follow

patients in any meaningful way.



And the FDA added that weird, once in its history, added an eight-week

additional safety observation period to any phase three trial just to make

sure that it came after the election. So, really, we're just waiting around

now for that eight-week period to come pass and then for this meeting to

happen on December 10th, the vaccine should be out there right now.



CAIN: And such is the case, the normal course of events in a bureaucracy or

a political institution. I think all the more making it stunning. This

vaccine has made it as quickly as it has to the doorstep of the market.

Doctor, I know you have some questions about who would qualify as high-risk

individuals. This vaccine will be prioritized in the beginning for high-

risk individuals and of course, front line workers. How do you suspect we

will qualify who is high-risk?



MAKARY: Well, you know, we haven't done a great job studying that because

there hasn't been funding for clinical research. We just completed at Johns

Hopkins the largest study on COVID today looking at mortality and risk

factors and we identified groups that are especially high risk who should

be first in line to get the vaccine.



Those over 65, who have any chronic kidney disease, sickle cell disease,

leukemia, lymphoma, heart disease, diabetes, or obesity. After that initial

group those with cerebral palsy in any residential facility that they

reside in and those with any lung disease or previous lung cancer. Those

are the people who right now should go to their doctor and tell them get

ready to get the vaccine if you have not the infection already.



CAIN: I'd love you to get you to address quickly some concerns that people

have about the vaccine. The Brazilian president said he won't take any

vaccine. There is a story out today that some side effects have hit some

people in the trials for these vaccines. What should we feel, what should

we know about there in the public about the efficacy and safety of these

vaccines?



MAKARY: Well, first of all just from a pure mechanism. If you think about

the mRNA that's being administered there is no reason to think that that

would cause serious side effects. The side effects that we've been seeing

are transient and I would urge people who are candidates for the vaccine to

get it.



The side effects are comparable to that of the seasonal flu in terms of how

quickly they've resolve. They can knock the wind out of you or give you

some fatigue or headache or some muscle soreness or soreness at the site of

the injection. But those resolve within 24 hours in the small subset of

patients where it occurs.



Remember, I don't think everybody needs to get the vaccine. Thirty percent

of the population will have natural immunity by the end of the winter base

on the current trajectory that we're on. And we need about 60 to 70 percent

of the population to get immunized in order to have the antibodies in order

to have herd immunity. So that means 30 to 40 percent may need to get the

vaccine.



CAIN: I keep going to that first thing you told me. Stunning fast as this

vaccine has made its way to our doorstep. it should have been even faster.

The FDA held it we're sitting here for eight weeks as the election was

taking place.



Really interesting point. Thank you so much, Dr. Makary.



MAKARY: Thanks, Will.



CAIN (voice over): All right. Michael Flynn speaking out on Thanksgiving

after a full pardon from President Trump. Former Trump campaign aide George

Papadopoulos is hoping the president will do the same for him. And he's up

next.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



MARTHA MACCALLUM, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Do you think you are going to get a

pardon from President Trump?



GEORGE PAPADOPOULOS, FORMER TRUMP CAMPAIGN AIDE: I have no idea. I have no

expectation for it. My lawyers, I know my lawyers have formally applied for

one. And if I'm granted it would be a tremendous honor, and of course --



(CROSSTALK)



MACCALLUM: You already spent 12 days in federal prison which I'm sure was

not a picnic, but you would like that off your record?



PAPADOPOULOS: Yes, I would. I mean, I definitely would. It would be nice

to move on with my life and my wife would certainly like to kind of forget

this --



(CROSSTALK)



MACCALLUM: To get it behind.



PAPADOPOULOS: -- our chapter and get this behind us.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CAIN (voice over): President Trump's former national security advisor

Michael Flynn expressing gratitude on Thanksgiving after being granted a

full pardon by the president. Saying in a statement he can, quote, "breathe

freedom and liberty." And going on to say, "never again should any family

or individual be so viciously targeted, malign, smeared, and threatened.

Such has been the experience of my family and I. Not you, or your loved

ones, not me, nor President Trump."



Flynn had twice pled get guilty after admitting to lying to the FBI about

his contacts with Russian officials.



My next guest was the first Trump campaign aide to be charged in the

Mueller probe, sent to 14 days in prison for lying to the FBI about his

interactions with Russians, and now he hopes President Trump will step in.



George Papadopoulos is former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser and

author of "Deep State Target: How I Got Caught in the Crosshairs of the

Plot to Bring Down President Trump."



George, thanks for being here tonight. First, I'm going to assume you

believe this was a very appropriate action for President Trump to take with

Michael Flynn?



PAPADOPOULOS: Thanks for having me, Will. And absolutely. What happened to

General Flynn was an injustice, it was a stain on our history -- on the

history of our country. And it's something that actually should have never

happened in the beginning. General Flynn is a three-star general who served

his country honorably. And I think the president did the right thing. He

tried to rectify this major injustice.



CAIN: I think many see that. In fact, the Wall Street Journal have said

the following when it comes to this case with Michael Flynn said,

congratulations, Mr. Trump for sparing an innocent man who served his

country well but was ill served by too many of his countrymen.



George, I understand you were hoping to find a similar pardon in your

future from President Trump, is that right?



PAPADOPOULOS: Look, I want the facts to speak for themselves in my case.

We can't forget that the Russia investigation, if you will, was the biggest

story in modern political history. And we still have not closed the chapter

on this particular story.



First, we had the Mueller investigation which turned out to be a complete

dud and basically a conspiracy theory. Then we had I.G. Horowitz do a

thorough investigation in which both A.G. Barr and John Durham refuted the

key findings of that particular investigation even started.



They had criminal referrals and now John Durham who seems to be the final

chapter of this trilogy has already indicted an FBI attorney who was

working not only on the Clinton e-mail case but was appointed to work

directly with Robert Mueller, this Kevin Clinesmith.



So, I think my story given that reportedly is at the center of what John

Durham was investigating, is investigating and what I.G. Horowitz was

looking into it. I hope once all these facts are out there and once the

president releases the documents that he's declassified that they will

support a logical conclusion which will be a full pardon.



CAIN: George, why do you think the president hasn't taken up your case as

of yet?



PAPADOPOULOS: I don't know. I can't speak for the president. This, the

pardon power obviously rests exclusively with the president. He can pardon

whomever he would like or not like. I have basically set out my case, I've

testified under oath to Congress in front of both John Ratcliffe who's now

the head of the DNI, and Mark Meadows who obviously is the White House

chief of staff.



I've written an entire book on this story. And reportedly, as I mentioned,

what happened to me involving the spying scandal, if you will, that

targeted me to basically harm President Trump is now reportedly in the

center of a massive global spanning criminal case led by John Durham.



So maybe the president is waiting for the right time to look into the exact

facts of what happened in my particular situation. Others, we'll see what

happens. The president has been very unpredictable with his pardon power.



CAIN: All right. George Papadopoulos, thank you so much for joining us

tonight.



PAPADOPOULOS: Thank you so much.



CAIN: Best of luck. Former President Obama paints Evangelicals and

Hispanics with a broad brush when explaining President Trump support among

Latino voters. That debate is coming up next. You don't want to miss it.



CAIN: President Trump getting a boost from Latino voters in Texas and

Florida this election. His predecessor though is offering a controversial

take as to why that might be.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BARACK OBAMA, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: There are

lot of Evangelical Hispanics who, you know, the fact that Trump says racist

things about Mexicans or put detainees, you know, undocumented workers in

cages, they think that's less important than the fact that, you know, he

supports their views on gay marriage or abortion.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CAIN: The Washington Post following up with this. Former President Barack

Obama gave an answer that will fuel growing criticism of the Democratic

Party, its apparent deep misunderstanding of the Latino vote.



Joining me now is Bianca Gracia, president of Latinos for Trump, a

grassroots organization. It's not affiliated with the campaign. And Michael

Starr Hopkins, a Democratic strategist and founder of the John Lewis

Brigade Project.



Thank you both for being here.



Bianca, let's start with you. So, President Obama's explanation for

President Trump's support with Latinos is they're simply willing to

overlook bigotry because they are essentially bigoted themselves in their

religious views. Is that what he is saying?



BIANCA GRACIA, PRESIDENT, LATINOS FOR TRUMP: I think -- actually thank you

so much for inviting me on and having to come and clarify some rhetoric of

the previous president has bestowed upon our communities. It's a backlash.

It's no worse than Joe Biden saying that you couldn't vote for Trump, you

know, if you were black.



I think it's condescending for him to undermine our voices and our votes.

We had a 200, 300 percent increase in Hispanic voter turnout in the valley

which is the Rio Grande Valley down in Texas. You had, you know, it's just

-- it's just appalling to say that we would rather defend our religious

liberties than to ignore things that have been previously said.



They always use the race card, and that's the thing. And so, the fact is,

that in 2014, Obama is the one that made the cages for the illegals that

came across. And the fact is that he is the one that deported more people

than under President Trump.



And those are the facts. And our Hispanic communities are awake to that.

Seventy-four percent of our border patrol agents are Hispanic. And it was

time that we decided to come to the polls and vote what was best for the

communities. And the policies that are coming out of President Trump's

administration do benefit our communities.



CAIN: Michael, let's set aside for a moment although it's difficult to,

but let's set aside for a moment what was a fairly condescending statement

towards people of faith.



I want to just address what Bianca said there. It's flat wrong. President

Obama was the one who built the cages that he is now alleging President

Trump put immigrants in and therefore they should be holding that against

President Trump. What more, and I don't know how this escapes, President

Trump has never said anything opposing gay marriage. it was President Obama

that first opposed gay marriage before -- before embracing it. President

Obama is just wrong in his characterization from start to finish here,

isn't he not, Michael?



MICHAEL STARR HOPKINS, DEMOCRATIC STRATEGIST: No, President Obama's point

was that the Hispanic and Latino community have often been used as a pawn

in political games. And so, when religion is used as a wedge issue which is

often used as, the ill of addressing issues like immigration, addressing

issues like economic justice it does no one a service.



You know, there is a reason why there's such a big disparity between the

Latino for people that are 18 to 25, and the older Latino vote 32 to around

52. And it's because Republicans have been successful at using words like

socialism against Democrats in a way that Democrats haven't been the kind

of --



(CROSSTALK)



CAIN: Michael, with all due respect, it would seem to me that issues like

socialism are substantive policy issues. Faith itself is a substantive

policy issue. It would seem to me that identity politics, the embrace of

race is a wedge issue. Let me give you an example if I might.



This is something that President Obama said in that same interview with The

Breakfast Club about what President Trump is doing to appeal to white

voters. Listen to this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



OBAMA: You've seen created in Republican politics the sense that, you

know, white males are victims. Like they are the ones who were like under

attack which obviously doesn't jive with both history and data and

economics. But that's a sincere belief.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CAIN: Michael, every time I look up what's happening here is we are waving

our hand at real issues. Government growth, faith and having Democrats

remind everyone you are forgetting they are racists. I keep trying to tell

you they're racist. And yet, he is growing, President Trump, his vote with

African-Americans that went up in this past election with Latino voters. It

seems that nobody is hearing this. And yet President Obama is doubling and

tripling down on this identity politics.



HOPKINS: For the last four years President Trump has been the president

and he hasn't been able to push through successful legislation because he

has focused on this grievance politics. This idea that rather than focusing

on policy, we're going to argue that, you know, it's the country that's

unfair to white America.



That it's the changing demographics that are going to take away money and

resources from middle America. It's, you know, the dog whistles that you

and I both know are part of the political game --



GRACIA: Well --



HOPKINS: -- but have been used in a way that haven't been used since

George Wallace.



CAIN: Bianca, go ahead.



GRACIA: Well, you know, this is the thing about the left -- I'm sorry. I

just disagree. The policy that have been coming out under President Trump's

administration clearly have benefitted our communities and all communities.

It's all communities. It's not just -- there is no pandering to race and

one race is better than the other or ethnic group, I'm sorry, is better

than the other.



You know, we had the lowest unemployment for blacks and Hispanics. We had

the fastest growing --



(CROSSTALK)



HOPKINS: Thank you, President Obama.



GRACIA: -- on small business -- no, no, no, that was under this president

in the past four years. I know you like to take credit.



(CROSSTALK)



HOPKINS: One point -- one-point five percent --



GRACIA: But as Obama said, as Obama said, what Trump is going to do come

sprinkle some fairy tale dust over and the GDP is going to grow? No.

Actually we have the fastest growing small businesses of Latina business

owners. That is who under President Trump benefitted.



We were -- you saw less taxation. You saw less government regulation. And

that is what cause. There was more money in our Latino pockets at the end

of the day because of all of the deregulation that President Trump did. At

the end of the say that is what Hispanics understand. We understand our

pocketbook. That's what we understand. We do not completely agree with any

of the socialist communists --



CAIN: Right.



GRACIA: -- agenda that is coming from the left at all. We have -- this

election was -- this is how the Latinos rejected your communist agenda,

it's how we rejected it by going to the polls and casting our votes for

President Donald J. Trump.



HOPKINS: Yes.



GRACIA: It was that clear. We did it in -- we did it in Florida and we did

it here in Texas.



CAIN: President Trump increased his votes --



(CROSSTALK)



HOPKINS: There is more --



CAIN: President Trump increased his vote among Latinos, among African-

Americans, among LGBTQ. And it would seem to me that would be a reflection

of a desire to embrace his policies not believing that he is a racist. I'm

sorry we are going to have to leave it here.



GRACIA: And Will --



CAIN: We run out of time. Go ahead.



GRACIA: I'm sorry. Will?



CAIN: Yes.



GRACIA: And Will, he is the first that has a cabinet member who is openly

LGBTQ.



CAIN: I suspect this isn't the last we'll hear of this debate, though.

Michael, Bianca, thank you both so much for your time.



HOPKINS: Take care. Congratulations on everything.



CAIN: Thank you.



Five months to go former MMA fighter Tito Ortiz joined THE STORY to explain

why he was exploring a career change to keep America safe.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



MACCALLUM: Are you serious about this?



TITO ORTIZ, FORMER MMA FIGHTER: Yes, I am serious. I'm actually going to

have a meeting these couple of weeks, actually in the next couple of days

with one of my friends who is a retired police officer from Huntington

Beach Police Department and one of my friends from Los Angeles sheriff's

department.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CAIN: At the time Tito was saying he was going to be a law enforcement

officer. But he's taking on new role but not on law enforcement. He is

going to tell us about it next.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ORTIZ: How can I help the most? How can I help not just in our community

but the integrity of the officers across the United States because they

needed to be respected and because they protect and serve us?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CAIN: UFC legend Tito Ortiz is known for fighting in the Octagon for

millions of fans but after a summer of nationwide protests and calls to

defund the police Tito decided it was time to fight for his community.



Running for city council under the slogan make Huntington Beach safe again

and winning. The former Huntington Beach bad boy joins me now.



Tito, the last time I saw you we were talking about weight cutting on a

different network. Here we are today talking about something much more

important. And that is your community. You are now a city councilman. I

should point out you got the most votes of everyone running for city

council. How do you take your message now? I know you're a big fan of the

president, and apply it to local politics. What do you plan to do for

Huntington Beach?



ORTIZ: Well, I think, you know, not just getting the most votes of all

council members that tried to run but the most votes of Huntington Beach

history. And it shows that the people have spoken. And what they want is no

more politicians in there. They want people that are from the grassroots

that are going to fight for the future of our city. And the safety of our

city.



You know, downtown Huntington Beach I see the homeless situation is growing

rapidly. I don't want it to turn Santa Monica or a San Francisco. You know,

back in 200 -- or excuse me, 1996, I went there to wrestle San Francisco

State went downtown, beautiful place. Beautiful, beautiful place. Went back

in 2014 for one of my fights and it was disgusting, embarrassing.



Showing what Gavin Newsom did for that city and I can't believe he became

governor. But once again I got to start at the grassroot level and I'm

going to help my city by starting with the homeless situation to zero

tolerance. We have the Navigation Center that is being built --



CAIN: Right.



ORTIZ: -- in Huntington Beach so they have a home to go through. Either

they get help to have a drug free life and rehabilitate their life. And I

think that's one of the things here in Huntington Beach all the city

council members we have the idea to protect our city and the safety of our

city and it's important.



Once again, like I said, the community has spoken and they voted for me as

being number one over 42,000 votes. I believe it was 17 percent of the

votes.



CAIN: Right.



ORTIZ: And I worked hard. It was three weeks -- excuse me three months of

every single day. I think I took off four days in that three months. But it

was --



(CROSSTALK)



CAIN: Hey, Tito, I don't want to run ahead too quickly, I only have a

second here with you.



ORTIZ: Yes.



CAIN: But homelessness issues, law and order issues making Huntington

Beach safe again. But although you just won, quickly, is this where your

political career starts or stops.



ORTIZ: This is where my political career starts.



CAIN: Higher ups.



ORTIZ: This is where I get educated and make sure I get my feet grass down

and understand the right things and not as a politician.



CAIN: I got to run, Tito.



ORTIZ: But as an American as a patriot.



CAIN: Best of luck there in Huntington Beach. This has been fun. Thank

you. That's THE STORY, Friday, November 27th, 2020. And catch me tomorrow

on Fox and Friends. Thanks.









