George Kent impeachment inquiry testimony released

This is a rush transcript from "Special Report," November 7, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: What role are you going to play in the 2020 race?

MICHAEL BLOOMBERG, D-NY, FORMER MAYOR: I'm going to vote.

(LAUGHTER)

BLOOMBERG: What worries me is these jobs, president, governor, mayor, whatever, they are executive jobs. And we should be picking people with executive experience.

I'm interested, obviously, and care very much for this country, and I think we are going on the wrong direction and an awful lot of things.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BRET BAIER, HOST: Former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg dipped his toe in the water a few months ago, but now getting word that he is officially filing at least in Alabama. Why? Because the deadline for Alabama's ballot was quickly approaching. One of the reasons that Bloomberg may be getting in is because of the success of Elizabeth Warren, progressives like Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. Warren tweeting out just moments ago, "Welcome to the race, Mike Bloomberg. If you are looking for policy plans that will make a huge difference for working people and which are very popular, start here." And it's a link to a calculator for the billionaires. She also tweeted earlier about Bill Gates. "I'm always happy to meet with people even if we have differences. Bill Gates, if we get the chance, I would to explain exactly how much you'd pay under my wealth tax. I promise it's not $100 billion."

But there is concern in the Democratic Party about where things are going, obviously. We'll start there. Let's bring in our panel, Charles Hurt, opinion editor for "The Washington Times," pollster Kristen Soltis Anderson, and Eli Lake, columnist for "Bloomberg Opinion," and we did not plan that. It was breaking news right before the show. We are not going to ask you about Bloomberg. Charlie, what about Bloomberg, he gets in?

CHARLES HURT, OPINION EDITOR, "WASHINGTON TIMES": Well, man, what does it say about the state of the race of the Democratic field right now? For the past few years Mike Bloomberg has been spending millions of dollars on issues like climate change and gun control. He's not some sort of rightwing conservative Democrat or anything like this. He's a pretty liberal guy, and he's looking at the field of Democrats and scratching his head, saying, what in the world. We can't win with this. Democrats can't win with this. I think that it's a pretty damning assessment of the current field.

BAIER: It's the same assessment that Tom Steyer, another billionaire, made as he looked at the 17, 20 candidates and said, you know what, I'm getting in. But he is obviously not somebody who Bloomberg thinks can get it across the finish line either.

HURT: Yes, and it's the same with Sexton (ph). When you go up on Capitol Hill and you talk in Democratic circles to more mainstream Democratic operatives that have been around for a long time who love the Democratic and will do anything to get the Democrats in power, that's their assessment too. I hear people, I don't necessarily believe them, but I hear Democrats around here say if Bernie is the nominee or Elizabeth Warren is the nominee, I won't vote for them. Again, I don't necessarily believe that, but that tells you just how dissatisfied a lot of people are.

BAIER: Kristen, we had a FOX poll, FOX poll two, how did Democrats feel about their choices. This was before, obviously, this news tonight. Satisfied with choices, 69, which there were other options, 28 percent. We've seen all these stories about Bloomberg and Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton. This kind of was an interesting development today.

KRISTEN SOLTIS ANDERSON, POLLSTER: Yes. I think it may be the case that Democratic voters are satisfied with their choices while Democratic elites are beginning to get a bit nervous. And that's why you see somebody like Bloomberg who is probably hearing from his friends who are in Democratic elite circles getting nervous. Even though Joe Biden in the polls tends to look very competitive --

BAIER: Nationally.

ANDERSON: -- nationally, when it comes to these early states in the Democratic primary, if he comes in third or fourth in Iowa, that's big problems. So wanting to shake things up, have somebody else who is challenging Joe Biden for those who might be a little bit closer to the center in today's Democratic Party, you can see why Bloomberg might be a lane for him.

His problem is going to be that in the U.S., for voters who are not pure liberal, pure conservative, those who tend to be a little more independent, they actually tend to be more socially conservative and fiscally progressive, which is kind of the opposite of how Mike Bloomberg positions himself. So he is selling something, but it's unclear who is buying it.

BAIER: Right. And another poll, FOX poll one, if Mike Bloomberg got into the race, you would definitely vote for him, six percent, never vote for him, 32 percent. I want to turn to the president who is targeting Elizabeth Warren on the trail constantly, and continues to.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT: Pocahontas is starting to emerge from the ashes. I thought she was gone. We hit her very hard six months ago. I give her credit. She is emerging from the ashes. Not a nice person. One-thousand-twenty-fourth Indian blood. I have more than she does, and I have none.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

(LAUGHTER)

BAIER: He is going to continue hitting that, Eli. Meantime, the "Wall Street Journal" on Elizabeth Warren, Dan Henninger in the op-ed, "Ms. Warren has let the cat out of the bag. Progressivism is basically undeliverable pie in the sky. Indeed, by stringing together in detail so many progressive wish lists she has made clear how difficulty if not impossible it is for them to survive the most basic test of political or fiscal plausibility." That, I guess, is what you are hearing most on Capitol Hill from moderates.

ELI LAKE, COLUMNIST, "BLOOMBERG OPINION": I think that's right, but I think that we are seeing another case of Democrats are fighting the last war. The argument in the Democratic Party and liberals after 2016 was that Bernie would have won. America wanted a populist president and the kind of redistribute wealth polices which were so taboo for 30 years or 40 years in Democratic Party were now acceptable again and they were popular again, and that was where the momentum was.

And so what we are seeing is almost a kind of redo of 2016 for 2020. It's unclear, though, that's an untested proposition. And I still think that there are a lot of Americans who are going to take a look at it and say, I don't know if I want the government controlling more elements in my life. I don't know if we can ever afford this. We want to expand the debt this much. I think those are going to be serious concerns.

BAIER: And in this environment, Charlie, we're going to talk about impeachment next panel, but the economy is cooking. There was a couple good weeks here, really good. And for the president and his administration as he's making his case, it gets tougher for the Democrats to say it's really bad and you've got to change big time.

HURT: Yes, and obviously, I think that that sort of is why you get a lot of this pie-in-the-sky stuff from a lot of the Democratic nominees. Going back to something that Kristen said, I do think that polls show that there is more satisfaction among Dem voters about the field. But what I think is also lost in that is the fact that Joe Biden, who has run a terrible campaign, he has done very little right, yet he still maintains a pretty sizable chunk of the Democratic vote, I think what that reveals to us is how they are thirsting for something other than Bernie Sanders or Warren. And that's where, perhaps for Bloomberg, that's an advantage, because if he could go in there and be the good candidate that Biden is not, maybe that helps.

BAIER: But to that point, isn't that an existential threat to the Biden campaign, and maybe even to Mayor Pete's campaign who was trying to strike a moderate lane as well?

ANDERSON: I don't view Bloomberg as an existential threat to their campaigns in part because they've already had such a head start building up that kind of organization in a place like Iowa. That's why you've seen Mayor Pete doing so well, that he's been able to be there on the ground building up this organization, and able to compete even though he's just been the mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

BAIER: And $52 billion goes a long way.

(LAUGHTER)

BAIER: Next up, President Trump slams a report he wanted his attorney general to exonerate him on Ukraine, plus the latest from those transcripts.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. ERIC SWALWELL, D-CALIF.: It's an abuse of power to remove an ambassador for political reasons because you don't like what they are doing, period. It's a gross abuse of power if you ask a political ally like the Ukrainians to investigate your opponent. It's a gross, extreme abuse of power if you leverage a White House meeting.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BAIER: OK, Eric Swalwell there making the case Democrats are making. Meantime, you have Mark Meadows also on the committee saying "This statement," speaking of Swalwell, "inadvertently gives you an inside look at how unserious and utterly baseless the Democrats impeachment case against Donald Trump is. They think it's an abuse of power to remove someone who explicitly serves at the pleasure of the president."

Open hearings next week. You've got Bill Taylor, George Kent, and Frida, Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador. George Kent, we had some transcripts of depositions today, some of which talk about Rudy Giuliani's efforts in which he says he's been carrying on a campaign for several months full of lies in one piece of the testimony.

Back with the panel. Eli, what do you get from this transcript? Anything else that we haven't seen from the others?

LAKE: I think what we saw from the Kent transcript, there's a parallel potential scandal, which is the Ukrainian effort to influence American politics. What I mean by that is that Kent says that he recalls that the former Ukrainian prosecutor went to New York to meet with Giuliani because he had a vendetta against the U.S. ambassador in Kiev independent of the Bidens and Burisma and these sorts of things. And we know that Giuliani was taking money from something called Fraud Guarantee --

BAIER: Which is an unfortunate name.

LAKE: -- an unfortunate name for a company. So Giuliani then has these kind of connections. He then influences Trump on this question of the ambassador. But was he doing that basically because his ear was being filled with all this stuff about this ambassador that was sort of about internal Ukrainian politics, but those internal, a faction of those Ukrainian politics influenced U.S. foreign policy.

BAIER: We're getting to the open hearings part next week, and that is really where Democrats are going to have to make the case to the American people that this is worth it, this is worth their time, this is worth kicking this guy that you elected into office.

ANDERSON: Very much so, because at the moment, in general, when you ask voters, do you think that the president using his office to ask another country to investigate a political rivalry, people say they don't think that's appropriate. But does it rise to the level of high crimes and misdemeanors? And I don't that Democrats have fully made that case yet. You still see in polls a lot of voters saying that they are not quite sure that they want the president to be fully removed from office. Those numbers have sort of stagnated ever since the story really first broke open with the whistleblower report. So Democrats have to hope that this next phase with open testimony moves people enough that they can begin getting more than just a one party approach to this impeachment process.

BAIER: Here is the president president's advisor, Kellyanne Conway, and president from last night.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KELLYANNE CONWAY, COUNSELOR TO PRESIDENT TRUMP: The president has denied that he made that request, and I will repeat myself that according to reports I saw dated in and around September 25th, the Department of Justice's Criminal Division declined further investigation because they saw no campaign finance violation.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BAIER: OK. That was not the one I was thinking of. That's Kellyanne Conway talking about the story about the attorney general possibly being asked to exonerate. The press conference, let's try the second one.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CONWAY: Are we not going to cover this person's tweets and cover other people's tweets so breathlessly? Nobody can bring attention to something that's not being covered quite like President Trump.

TRUMP: They just hand me this story. They say January, 2017, a coup has started, and the impeachment will follow ultimately. It's all a hoax. It's a scam.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BAIER: That's the president talking about Mark Zaid. He's the attorney for the whistleblower. This is the tweet from 2017, "Coup has started. First of many steps. Rebellion, impeachment will follow ultimately, #lawyers." He says "Those tweets were reflective and repeated the sentiments of millions of people. I was referring to a completely lawful process of what President Trump would likely face as a result of stepping over the line. The coup comment referred to those working inside the administration who were already, just a week into office, already standing up to him to enforced recognized rules of law."

HURT: I don't think that is the last time we're going to hear Trump reading that tweet. I think that that's probably going to become part of his campaign shtick, which is usually very entertaining, to say the least. But to me, the most important thing next week will be watching the ratings of these hearings. And if the hearings are a goose egg and people turn away, everything, all of this is completely correct. If you cannot convince voters that this rises to an impeachable offense, then Democrats will lose the whole thing.

BAIER: Panel, got to run. When we come back, a life-altering shot. We'll bring it to you.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

BAIER: Finally tonight, nothing but net.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(CHEERS)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BAIER: That's awesome. Rhys York, a student at the University of Nevada at Reno, one less bill to pay his senior year. York made that half-court shot during the school's basketball season opener Tuesday. It landed him free tuition for the year courtesy of the Greater Nevada Credit Union. York says he wasn't planning on going to the game but his friends convinced him too. And look at that. He's pretty happy. One shot, free tuition. Nice job.

Thanks for inviting us into your home tonight. That's it for the “Special Report,” fair, balanced, and unafraid. "The Story" hosted by Martha MacCallum starts right now.

Content and Programming Copyright 2019 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2019 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.