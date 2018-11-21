George Duran's Thanksgiving side dishes

Celebrity chef George Duran, author of 'Take This Dish and Twist It,' whips up these delicious side dishes for your Thanksgiving feast:

Teriyaki Meatball Skewers

Ingredients:

1 pound Aidells teriyaki meatballs

1 red pepper, cut into 1-inch chunks

1 red onion, cut into 1-inch chunks

1/2 cup bottled teriyaki sauce

2 cups pineapple chunks

Method:

1. Thread the meatballs and pieces of pineapple, peppers and onion on skewers. Broil on medium heat 7-10 minutes, brushing with teriyaki sauce until the meatballs are heated through.

Sausage Cinnamon Roll Breakfast Casserole

Ingredients:

1 package Premium Pork Regular Sausage

1 can cinnamon rolls with icing (8 rolls)

4 eggs

2 cups milk

1 teaspoon vanilla

Method:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cook sausage in large skillet over medium-high heat 8-10 minutes or until thoroughly cooked, stirring frequently; drain. Reserve 1/2 cup cooked sausage crumbles; set aside.

2. Open can of cinnamon rolls and refrigerate icing. Separate dough into 8 cinnamon rolls; cut each roll into 4 pieces. Place on a greased baking sheet and bake 12-15 minutes or until golden brown. Cool.

3. Beat eggs, milk and vanilla in large bowl with wire whisk until well blended. Stir in remaining sausage (minus 1/2 cup). Gently fold in cinnamon roll pieces.

4. Pour into lightly greased 10X6-inch baking dish. Cover with foil; refrigerate overnight.*

5. To serve: Bake, covered at 325 degrees for 30 minutes. Remove foil and continue baking for 15 minutes or until knife inserted in center comes out clean and cinnamon rolls are golden brown.

6. Cook and stir remaining 1/2 cup sausage over medium heat for 5 minutes or until crispy. Spread reserved frosting on casserole and sprinkle with remaining sausage crumbles.

7. Let stand 10 minutes before cutting into 8 servings.

Cook's Tip: *To serve same day. Refrigerate casserole for 30 minutes before baking and bake as directed above.

Lit'l Smokies® Smoked Sausage Holiday Appetizer Wreath

Ingredients:

32 Lit'l Smokies® Smoked Sausage

1/2 cup whole berry cranberry sauce

1/2 cup barbecue sauce

1 can (8 ounces) refrigerated crescent dough rolls

Optional: Roasted bell pepper strips, cherry tomato halves and fresh rosemary for garnish

Method:

1. Preheat oven to 375°F. Open package of Lit’l Smokies and drain off any liquid.

2. Combine cranberry sauce and barbecue sauce in a small saucepan; heat over low heat stirring until smooth and hot.

3. Unroll dough, separate at perforations, creating 4 rectangles. Press perforations to seal. With a knife or pizza cutter cut each rectangle lengthwise into 8 strips making a total of 32 strips. Wrap one strip of dough around each Lit’l Smokie®. Place crescent wrapped sausages with sides touching on ungreased cookie sheet or round baking stone in a circle forming a wreath shape.

4. Bake for 11-15 minutes or until golden brown. Cool slightly. Carefully remove wreath onto serving platter, if desired. Garnish wreath with bell pepper strips to form a bow and cherry tomato halves and rosemary sprigs for ornaments, if desired. Serve with cranberry-barbecue sauce mixture.

Sausage Cornbread Stuffing

Ingredients:

1 package Premium Pork Regular Sausage

2 cups chopped celery

1 cup finely chopped onion

4 cups coarsely crumbled cornbread

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

1 teaspoon poultry seasoning

1 cup chicken broth

1 egg, lightly beaten

1/2 cup chopped pecans (optional)

Method:

1. Preheat oven to 325°F. Cook sausage, celery and onion in large skillet over MEDIUM-HIGH heat 8-10 minutes or until sausage is thoroughly cooked, stirring frequently; drain. Spoon into large bowl.

2. Add cornbread, parsley and seasoning; mix lightly. Add broth and egg; mix just until blended. Stir in pecans, if desired. 3. Spoon into lightly greased 2-quart casserole or soufflé dish; cover.

3. Bake 45 minutes or until thoroughly heated, uncovering after 35 minutes.

Cook's Tip: To toast cornbread, bake at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 minutes.