Gabbard: War should always be a last resort

SEAN HANNITY, HOST:

Welcome to "Hannity."

All right. We start with a FOX News alert. Breaking news, multiple fronts, just moments ago, "The New York Times" has, in fact, reported and confirmed that Barr's Department of Justice have now shifted the probe into the origins of the Russia collusion witch hunt. It is now officially a criminal investigation. This is a major huge development. Finally, we might get to the truth, as we have been demanding for quite a while.

Let me tell you what this means. That means the U.S. attorney John Durham who has subpoena power, he has the ability to impanel a ground grand jury and file criminal charges in the case.

This is a major development, literally breaking in the last few minutes. And this means the suspect criminal activity, clearly the deep state, they are in the state of panic tonight. And it's getting obviously. They're desperately trying to get ahead of this story.

And tonight, the deep state, their messengers at "The Times", they have every reason to be afraid, every reason to panic, because Barr, the attorney general, has now apparently getting closer to the truth, warranting this big development.

And that's not all. Also breaking only moments ago, we learned the inspector general's report on FISA abuse will soon finally be released to we, the people, the public, with very few rejections. We have more on these huge developments coming up all throughout the hour.

Also, what I'm going to tell you is not a joke. Yes, Hillary Clinton is now apparently considering yet another run to the White House. That's right. You heard me correctly.

One longtime Clinton advisor quoted as saying that a third presidential debate is not out of the question and that his former boss would, quote, think long and hard about entering the race. I think the Trump campaign would probably be thrilled for that rematch. I wonder if she's going to pay for another Russian dossier. I wonder if she'll also have another secret server.

Clinton was already humiliated once, losing the presidency in an electoral landslide. Since then, she's come up with a whole bunch of excuses. Let's see, Russian bots, Internet troll factories, Facebook ads, media coverage, FOX News, her emails, James Comey, even blaming the flashing videos on the dark web.

And, of course, she blamed Russian collusion. And never mind the fact that it was her campaign that actually paid for the dirty Russian dossier.

And, by the way, the DNC we now know is colluding with Ukraine. Look at this. "Politico", January 11th, 2017. For some reason, Hillary Clinton has yet to consider that voters just don't like her. She sees Russians everywhere apparently.

By the way, speaking of which, Democratic hopeful Tulsi Gabbard will join us today on this program, and as Hillary Clinton baselessly accused her of being groomed to be a Russian operative, to help Russia. She served her country. That's a disgraceful comment.

And meanwhile, Tulsi just demanded, Hillary Clinton, quote, step down from her throne. My interview with Congresswoman Gabbard in this hour.

Plus, the great one, Mark Levin, is on fire. What he will do tonight you will not see or hear anywhere else on any news channel. In full detail how this is an illegitimate, secret, Soviet-style coup attempt is going on in the House. Total lawlessness, all precedent pushed aside, no due process.

It should be an affront to every American, whether you're liberal, conservative, Republican, or Democrat. This is about law, and justice, and constitutionality. By the way, it's something you'd expect to see in the former Soviet Union as I mentioned, or may be Venezuela or Cuba or any other banana republic. Not here in the United States of America.

Now, make no mistake: if Democrats -- if they can formally persecute a president in secret the way they are doing this, behind closed doors, nobody is safe. And as we reported last night, Senator Lindsey Graham -- well, he, in fact, followed through today with his resolution condemning the corrupt Adam Schiff and, of course, his secret coup attempts. Already, 46 Republican senators have signed on to this measure. That is huge in less than 24 hours.

And it slams the House Democrats for violating, quote, basic cornerstone rights detailed in the United States Constitution.

Take a look at your screen. Now, these were the rules during Bill Clinton's impeachment. This is what happened when Newt Gingrich was speaker.

The House openly debated and held an official vote. The scope of the inquiry was defined. Members could see the evidence. Imagine voting members could actually see evidence.

As it stands now, virtually no one can see anything. The hearings are in secret. The transcripts are in secret. Not even members of Congress are allowed to view the transcripts unless they serve on the Intel Committee.

By the way, they go over to see it. Republicans on the committee, they can only view the transcripts if one of Schiff's minders, one of his staffers, are present. By the way, other rights afforded to Clinton include the ability to have counsel present, the ability to cross-examine, the ability to call witnesses, submit evidence, and build a case.

Well, these are not revolutionary concepts in any way, shape, matter, or form. We're talking about basic rights, basic jurisprudence, due process that is supposed to be afforded to every American accused of wrongdoing.

Apparently, that doesn't apply to President Trump. Well, why? Because he beat them in 2016.

Now, today, Senator Graham took a sledgehammer to the Democrats' top secret, unconstitutional and illegitimate witch hunt in a fiery press conference. Take a look.

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM, R-S.C.: What's going on is a runaround of the impeachment process, creating a secret proceeding behind closed doors that fundamentally is in my view denies due process. And when you're talking about removing the president of the United States, seems to me you would want to have a process that is consistent with who we are as Americans.

If you can drive down a president's poll numbers by having proceedings where you selectively lead information where the president who is the subject of all of this is pretty shut out, God help future processes.

HANNITY: God help future presidents.

Joining us with more, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham.

Lindsey, Senator, you now have 46 signatures --

GRAHAM: Yes.

HANNITY: -- and it's less than -- and it's less than 24 hours.

GRAHAM: Right, here you go. Yes.

HANNITY: Obviously -- well, you bring up a lot of points here.

GRAHAM: Yes.

HANNITY: Let's go to this and I wanted to get to this breaking news about this being officially a criminal investigation. That's huge.

OK. So, you are missing Mitt Romney. You are missing I think Susan Collins, Lamar Alexander. Who else?

GRAHAM: Well, you know, there's a handful, but here's the point I'm trying to make. The Senate is in the process of sending a message to the House, that we believe that what you're doing in the House is devoid of due process, it's outside the norm regarding past impeachment proceedings. You're shutting the person out from being able to defend himself, you're basing accusations on anonymous sources, no right to confrontation, and this is basically at its core un-American, dangerous to the presidency.

They took an impeachment inquiry vote and 300 people, I believe it was, voted against opening up a formal impeachment inquiry. They lost. Now, they're trying to runaround transparency. They're going through a backdoor process and it should scare every American.

And to my colleagues who signed on, thank you. To my colleagues who are still considering, I respect you. But this is not about Donald Trump anymore. This is about the future of the presidency. This is about who we are as a nation.

For the sake of the presidency and due process in America, I hope we can tell the House -- stop, do not continue what you're doing. It is unfair. It is dangerous.

HANNITY: Let me -- you know as you come on the air here, now, this just broke, literally seconds before we came on the air.

GRAHAM: Yes, I know. I know.

HANNITY: The Justice Department has now, their investigation into origins of the Russian investigation, it began as an administrative review. It is now officially a criminal investigation. Even "The New York Times" acknowledges what this means.

GRAHAM: Right.

HANNITY: That means that we know in this case, John Durham, it gives him the ability as prosecutor, the power to subpoena, the powerful witnesses, testimony, documents to impanel a grand jury, to file criminal charges. And, by the way, we know about Mr. Durham's reputation, widely respected. This is "The New York Times," a veteran prosecutor who has investigated CIA torture, broken up mafia rings, could help insulate the attorney general for many accusations -- of course, the deep state wants to go after him as "The New York Times," and he would be doing the president's bidding.

It looks like the rule of law is beginning to slowly grind to a conclusion?

GRAHAM: Yes. I have a lot a confidence in Bill Barr to be fair to everybody, including the subject of investigation, John Durham is a probe. But why is a so important? We can't live in a world where the rule of law only applies to Democrats, not Republicans.

Can you imagine what would be happening to us as a Republican Party if we were trying to impeach a president -- a Democratic president using this process in the House?

So, the bottom line here, if you have two FBI agent, DOJ lawyers who wanted Trump to win, Clinton to lose, all the stuff would be front page news. If the Republican Party hired a foreign agent to go to Russia to get dirt on Hillary Clinton, it would be all over the place.

So, what did we learn? That when it comes to America media, they don't care how you get Trump, as long as you get Trump. They are yelling at me rather than yelling at the House Democrats who are using a process that you could not get a parking ticket for.

HANNITY: You know, so we have your letter being signed onto by 46 senators in less than 24 hours.

GRAHAM: Yes, right.

HANNITY: We have now the breaking news that the Justice Department investigation that the origins of this witch hunt has now taken a dramatic level of seriousness with real subpoena power and real ability to charge people.

We also have just breaking again in the last hour, the inspector general report, letter from the inspector general, Michael Horowitz, on FISA abuse will now soon be released to the public with very few redactions.

Well, your committee will be in charge of this, Senator. Your reaction to all of this?

GRAHAM: Well, I'll be calling Horowitz before the country as a whole, to let him go to this report, tell us what happened with the FISA warrant application, was the counterintelligence investigation properly open? Was there any wrongdoing by the DOJ and the FBI? Somebody's got to watch those who watch.

But here's what you can't fix. You can't unring the bell. What's happened to President Trump and the House has done a lot of damage. They selectively leak information from behind closed door testimony, damaging to the president, no rights to confrontation. They are making him look guilty in that process that no American should tolerate for any other American.

So the political damage has been done. They have done this on purpose. They couldn't get the impeachment inquiry through the House so they created a sham process to destroy the president politically.

And the one thing I feel so bad about is that President Trump seems it never is enough, you can't live in a country where everybody has rights except Donald Trump. And I fear the damage that has been done will be hard to correct. But we need to end that sham in the House and tell them to do it the right way and what they are doing is not the right way.

HANNITY: Well, you know, notice that you had the corrupt coward, biggest liar in Congress, Adam Schiff -- oh, we have to talk to the whistle-blower until we found that that he is a witness in the case, having had contact that he lied about and a material fact witness.

But, Senator, great job. We will continue to update this audience. Thank you.

GRAHAM: Thank you.

HANNITY: Now, think about this -- as we speak, the most corrupt, the most dishonest politician in the Washington swamp, he's leading that top secret behind close doors, smoke-filled room, basically his little own trial of President Trump., himself a compromised fact witness, and asking the American people, just trust his word that the president should be impeached.

And don't forget, over the past three years, that guy, the corrupt coward Adam Schiff has been caught lying over and over and over again. We have got the evidence. Trump-Russia collusion, how many times did he lie about that one issue?

"The Wall Street Journal" editorial board just pointing out, if the testimony that's going on in his corrupt committee is so damning to Trump, why not make it public? Now, the answer to that question is simple, you don't need to be a brain surgeon, because it's not damning as he's claiming.

By the way, my sources -- well, they have been reinforcing it every single day. There is no "there" there. You have a lying corrupt coward Adam Schiff trying to manipulate facts with selective leaking in order to convince the American people that they should support what Schiff has wanted since day one.

Two days after Trump's elected, they started with impeachment, all 2017, all 2018, all 2019. Forget about ever lifting a finger to help the people of this country, to help the employment situation, peace, prosperity, safety, security. They never want to talk about that.

We have a lot to talk about this tonight. Mark Levin will be here.

But, tonight, we do have major breaking deep state news, also big development as we've been telling you, a pivotal moment now into the DOJ's investigation into the investigators, because "The New York Times" reporting that the DOJ has tonight granted John Durham subpoena power, the ability to file criminal charges in his ongoing investigation into the origins of this Russia witch hunt.

Now, they wouldn't do this without reason. Make no mistake. This is a very strong signal that criminal charges are likely coming. He can convene a grand jury.

And I repeat, the Horowitz investigation, we also learned tonight into whether or not the U.S. tools of intelligence were, in fact, weaponized is not likely heading towards criminal charges. A big, breaking news development and it's not the only one that we're tracking.

We also just obtained, we'll put it on the screen, newly released letter from the inspector general, Michael Horowitz, saying that the I.G.'s report on FISA abuse, finally, will be released soon with few redactions. It will not be a separate classified version minus a few redactions. It'll all be released for we, the people, the public to see.

Buckle up because the first major shoe was finally about to drop.

Joining us now with much more, investigative reporter Sara Carter.

Sara, a lot of news coming out of Washington tonight.

SARA CARTER, CONTRIBUTOR: This is huge breaking news tonight, Sean. And, let's just start with John Durham. I talked to a U.S. official that said that this shift, this move from an administrative review right now to a criminal inquiry is very significant. And why? Because what we know is that Attorney General William Barr as well as John Durham had been traveling overseas. They have been talking to intelligence officials and to our allies in Italy, to others, across the pond in London.

So, there may be developments that we don't know about you that caused this shift, that it moved directly from an investigative review to a criminal inquiry, which would give John Durham the ability to subpoena, to talk to witnesses, to look at documents, and to impanel a grand jury. So this news is huge. It's significant.

And we're also going to be looking at right now with Michael Horowitz, the inspector general, if this report comes out shortly which we expect probably within the next week, after going through all of the classification review and markings. And because they're going to be releasing them in full, with very few redactions, that means that it's moving forward.

Horowitz is moving forward at the same time. We can see the attorney general, that the Department of Justice, that John Durham is moving forward with their investigation.

This means that somewhere along the lines, we're going to be having some information that we may not have had before and the reason for John Durham to actually open the criminal inquiry.

HANNITY: Let's take of what we do know already. We do know -- all right, no one seems to care, not even Bernie Sanders. But there was a rigged primary against Hillary.

More importantly, the Espionage Act, every subsection was broken. Even James Comey, July 5th, 2016, admitted, yes, there was marked top-secret classified information on Hillary Clinton's server. And then, of course, I don't not think there's an American that would get away with the leading subpoenaed emails, cleaning the hard drives with acid wash and then busting up devices and removing SIM cards.

But then you move on, there was Russian interference, like we now know there was Ukrainian interference. In the Russian case, we know that she paid for a dirty dossier, didn't she? And that dossier was disseminated to some hacks in the liberal media, state-run media, the mob, like, oh, Michael Isikoff and David Corn, conspiracy theorists.

And we know that it became the bulk of information for the FISA applications to spy on the Page, which backdoored them into campaign Trump, transition team Trump, and the Trump presidency. And the bigger issue, you talk about Durham and Barr being overseas, the big question -- as the origins now of this Russia witch hunt take on a new level, did they outsource spying to circumvent American laws to impact politics in the country?

It would seem tonight that it is a much greater possibility than anyone thought.

CARTER: Absolutely, Sean, and that's something that they're going to be looking into. And remember that John Durham was actually questioning CIA officers as well that were closely connected to this. And they're going to be looking at John Brennan, the former CIA director, as well as James Clapper and others.

So, this may be the reason why we saw so many of them scrabbling over the past year. I'm sure they were aware of what was going on to some extent. They knew they were going to be questioned. And now, John Durham has the power to question all of them.

And this is very significant and it's going to reveal a lot as to how far, how far they weaponized the intelligence community to go after President Trump.

HANNITY: All right. Sara Carter, investigative reporter. We'll have more breaking developments throughout this hour.

Yesterday, we did show you this dramatic video of Republican lawmakers -- finally, some action from Republicans. You know, the guys usually that have a weak spine, and they're afraid of they cower? This was a defining moment for some of them. It should have been all of them but some of them, when they stormed the secret room were the one and only, the corrupt coward Adam Schiff was holding yet another secret Soviet-style impeachment coup hearing.

Congressman Matt Gaetz of Florida, to his credit, Steve Scalise to his credit, others demanding transparency in what a critically important proceeding here. Remember, the things that Newt Gingrich offered Bill Clinton when he was being impeached, none of that has been offered to President Trump. No due process. It is illegitimate. It is unconstitutional.

And, believe it or not, the corrupt media mob, they weren't happy. Apparently government accountability, apparently transparency only matters in situations where Democrats are calling for it.

Oh, that's how it works when you are nothing but state-run media for all things Democratic, socialist, New Green Deal Democratic Party. Take a look.

HANNITY: Phenomenal.

By the way, someone just sent me a tweet. I think it's from George Papadopoulos, saying, for anyone who thinks the A.G. Barr and John Durham were on the fishing expedition around the world following conspiracy theories, I have a bridge to sell you in the Sahara. Their findings will change world history.

Remember, he was impacted by the Western intelligence so-called professor Mifsud, that was mischaracterized apparently in the Mueller report as being Russian intelligence when, in fact, he was Western intelligence.

Now, this corrupt media mob, this state TV for this radical extreme socialist Democratic Party. This is their propaganda arm, all things socialist. Nothing more.

But after weeks and weeks of trying to protect the campaign of sleepy, creepy Joe 30330, well, some in the media mob having a really hard time playing down the corrupt international Biden family business and we've got breaking news on that tonight, because it seems that Vice President Biden, whatever Joe Biden went, there was his son Hunter, close behind, raking in a ton of cash.

And by now, we all know about the shakedown in Ukraine, usual -- literally using a billion of our tax dollars and his son getting millions of dollars, knows nothing about Ukraine, oil, gas or energy. Great deal if you can get it.

And the sweetheart deal, the $1.1 billion with the Bank of China 10 days after he flew with his dad on Air Force Two.

Well, just breaking tonight also, this from NBC News, details about how Hunter Biden traveled to Romania to meet with a shady real estate tycoon who was accused of corruption. Shocking. The very same time, his father, then-Vice President Joe 30330 is focused on combating corruption in Romania. What a coincidence.

Let's get this straight. Vice President Biden overseas, America's China policy, Hunter gets a big deal with the Bank of China, $1.5 billion. No, he hasn't taken a penny yet, but his own lawyer says he's got a lot of equity there. And "The Daily Caller," estimates around $20 million. Let's see.

Vice President Biden -- well, he gets put in charge of Ukraine policy. Hunter gets hired in Ukraine, rakes in millions, no experience in oil and gas or Ukraine.

And then Vice President Biden focuses on corruption in Romania. There's Hunter, he gets hired in Romania by a corrupt real estate tycoon.

See a pattern?

Could you imagine, if you replace the name Hunter Biden with, let's say, Eric Trump, the outrage would be hysterical, breathless, coverage 24/7. And by the way, calls for impeachment would be never-ending.

Here with reaction, answer to the hypothetical question, is Eric Trump himself.

I'm imagining, I know your dad wouldn't like the demotion, being vice president, but if it was Vice President Trump and you are on Air Force One and you've got a billion and five from China with no experience in private equity, or Ukraine, no experience in Ukraine or with energy, and now, Romania, I have a funny feeling they want to put you in jail.

ERIC TRUMP, SON OF PRESIDENT TRUMP: Sean, if I got 30 cents from Ukraine or I got 30 cents from China or Romania or anywhere else, I'd be thrown in jail. I mean, it's absolutely incredible.

And, you know, the funny thing is it's not even like they were trying to hide this whole thing. I mean, it is so blatantly obvious what they are doing. How does a young kid get a billion and a half dollars from China? How does a young kind get paid $50,000 to sit on a board of an energy company?

I mean, he was being paid, Sean, and you think about this, to sit on a small Ukrainian energy company, the board of a small Ukrainian energy company, he's been paid twice what executives get paid to sit on the board of ExxonMobil. I mean, let that sink in for a second.

And it's corruption at its absolute worse.

HANNITY: You know, watching Adam Schiff do his thing, Newt Gingrich could not have been more fair to Bill Clinton. Now, Ken Starr, that was under the old independent statute, just change because of the Democrats. Interesting, guys like Jerrold Nadler didn't want it to be made public.

They identified 11 separate felonies about Bill Clinton. The guy was impeached. He did lose his law license. He didn't pay $850,000 out of the pavement to Paula Jones in that case. There was real evidence in that case.

Now, all of those considerations that Republicans gave Bill Clinton, Newt Gingrich as speaker, every one of them will put them on the screen again, none of them have been given to your father. And it's run by Adam Schiff who we now know is a -- he is involved in the case. He's compromised in this case.

TRUMP: Sean, cannot tell you why? I mean, it's very, very simple. Look what happened to Kavanaugh. Look at the embarrassment that ended being the Democratic Party during the Kavanaugh hearings, right? Look what happened during the Mueller hearings.

I mean, this was their poster child. Their poster child went out there and he looked like an absolute buffoon. He couldn't put together a sentence. It was very clear that he didn't write the report. It was very clear that he was getting marched around by the Democrats.

The problem is Adam Schiff has gotten embarrassed twice already, right? I mean, he is 0-2 in terms of the congressional hearings. He doesn't want to get embarrassed again.

So, what do they do? They march all these people in the little cave, they cut it off, they selectively leak to their little friends in the media who will publish anything that they want them to say. They've been embarrassed -- they've burned twice already, Sean. They've been taken down twice already.

It hasn't worked during these hearings. The Republicans got the best of them because quite frankly their antics were an absolutely sham. And they don't want to do it again. And that's why they are doing these little secret meetings.

And do you know the difference between Gingrich and Adam Schiff is? Gingrich is a standup guy, he's a fair guy. He understands things, he's a good guy.

Schiff has been trying to impeach my father since he took, you know, the oath of office. I mean, literally.

HANNITY: You know what, though -- Eric, I honestly think at this point, they have shown that they have done nothing, not one thing for the American people. We went through 30 years of this. Now, you look at the transcript, there's nothing there, no matter how hard you look.

TRUMP: Isn't that a sad thing? Isn't that a sad thing?

Like, look at -- look at the USMCA, right? Look at all of these things that can be done whether it be health care, military, or veterans, or, you know, economy, or more tax cuts, all these other things my father wants to put through.

Do you know what the Democrats have done? They've named 12 post offices. That's their accomplishments over the last three years. The Democrats have named 12 post offices, Sean. It's an absolute joke.

HANNITY: Yes.

TRUMP: And they are so caught up with this, because, Sean, and I say this to you all the time, they know they can't win. They see those crowds in Dallas and Minneapolis and all these places, in Pennsylvania today and all these -- they know they can't win, Sean, and that's why they do this. This is a distraction.

They know that Barr is going to get these guys because there was a real corruption in there. They're trying to do anything to create any smoke and mirror they possibly can because they know they can't win.

Joe doesn't have it. Elizabeth Warren doesn't have it. And Bernie Sanders looks crazy. He doesn't have it.

HANNITY: Game on. Let's -- we've got to vote in a year here. They don't have to have their Soviet Union, Venezuela, Cuba-like secret closed-door meetings when Newt Gingrich did every single concession for due process and to do the -- go through this properly. That was given to Bill Clinton.

But, Eric, I've got to let you go. Yes.

TRUMP: Sean, it's their Hail Mary. It's their Hail Mary.

You have that football at the end of your show? This is their Hail Mary. They know it's all they have.

HANNITY: Eric Trump, thank you.

The great one Mark Levin, he'll be here. He's got a lot to say tonight. He's going to lay this all out for you.

Also tonight, 2020 Democratic candidate, Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard continuing to fight back after enduring a vicious slander, smear, and libel from Hillary Clinton and her associates, actually suggesting that -- she, by the way, is a United States veteran -- that she was being groomed to be an agent of Russia, an allegation there is zero evidence, none whatsoever. Zero basis in reality.

But listen to this.

HANNITY: Now, Gabbard responded in a recent video calling out Clinton's repeated lies on foreign policy failures. Let's take a look.

HANNITY: Joining us now with the reaction, congresswoman, 2020 Democratic candidate, war veteran herself, Tulsi Gabbard.

Congresswoman, first, thank you for serving your country.

GABBARD: Thank you, Sean.

HANNITY: And we appreciate you being -- and a lot of your fellow Democrats, I don't know, they may be a little afraid of me. I don't know why. I'm a nice guy.

But thank you for coming in.

She's basically accusing you of being a traitor. You say you you're being groomed to be this agent of the Soviet Union with no evidence. I always complain Republicans every two, four years are unfairly called racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic Islamophobic, and they want dirty air and water. Slander is a big deal to me. Your reaction.

GABBARD: Well, first of all, I'm proud to wear the uniform of this country. I've served as a soldier now for over 16 years, still serve as a Major in the Army National Guard today and have deployed twice to the Middle East.

Serving in combat, and like every other combat veteran, have seen firsthand the terribly high human cost of war. My job in Iraq in 2005, I worked in a field medical unit where the very first thing I did every single day was a heart-wrenching task of going through name by name every list of American casualty and injury that occurred in the previous 24 hours.

So those of us who have seen this terribly high human cost of war - we fight for peace. We're not pacifists. We know that unfortunately sometimes war is necessary to protect our country. But we see that war should always be a last resort.

So what is so concerning about what Hillary Clinton is doing here is, she is not only calling me a traitor, she is not only trying to smear my character, she's sending a warning out to every veteran every, single American anyone who stands up against the war mongering foreign policies that really are her legacy.

That have been so destructive and costly to my brothers and sisters in uniform. Cost the American people trillions of dollars and caused such damage in the world. This is what's so dangerous.

HANNITY: It really - I'm tired of politicizing war. We send these kids, go fight, bleed, die and then it gets politicized. Never mind. I want the next generation of weaponry - defensive, offensive. Well, we don't have to send our national treasure, our sons and daughters to fight anymore, especially because there's no political will to win it. Rules of engagement under Obama are insane, in my view.

Let me let me ask you this, we did have something called the Russian dossier. OK? It was used, the bulk of information, according to the Grassley-Graham Memo, as the bulk of information to obtain FISA warrants on Carter Page.

Carter Page, I've interviewed of many times, he's cooperated with our intelligence services every time he went abroad. That dossier was full of lies, even it's an unverified bill dossier, because its own author says I have no idea of any of its true - that would be Christopher Steele.

So if there's any Russian interference, we have four investigations into Trump, the FBI, House Intelligence Committee, bipartisan Senate Committee, Mueller report, no evidence of Trump Russia collusion. What are your thoughts on Hillary Clinton and the DNC paying for that Russian dossier full of lies?

GABBARD: Well, let me just say this. Interference in our elections should be a concern of every American, because of the importance of ensuring that our democracy remains stable. And that voters have faith in the votes that we cast in our democracy.

And I have said this over and over and over again, for those Democrats and Republicans who may be concerned about interference, let's actually protect our democracy by ensuring that we have paper ballots or voter verified paper backups to make sure that if anyone comes in and tries to actually manipulate the votes that we cast in these elections, that that can be audited. That we have a paper record of the votes that are casted--

HANNITY: I like that that idea.

GABBARD: --otherwise. And I've introduced legislation to do it, Securing America's Elections Act. And for those who are saying interference, interference, do something about it. Pass my legislation, make sure that our votes - the votes of every single American are protected and they will actually be counted. Our democracy will be protected.

HANNITY: Let me ask you this. You're watching Adam Schiff, for three years he's told the American people they have evidence of Trump-Russia collusion. Even the Mueller report said that's not true. Now he's behind closed doors and there's secret impeachment hearing.

Now I'm going to read to you, and I'll put it up on the screen what Newt Gingrich reported Bill Clinton back in 1998, and that is the full House vote authorizing the inquiry. He also involved the full House in every critical step of the inquiry, defining scope, establishing rules and procedures.

We know that they granted co-equal subpoena power to the Chair and Ranking Member at the Committee. We know they also allowed subpoenas to be the subject of a full vote at the Committee level at the request or of the Chair or the Ranking Member.

They provided the President's counsel the right to attend all hearings and depositions. The President's counsel had the right to present evidence. President's counsel had the right to object to evidence put in - admitted into the case the. President's counsel had the right to cross-examine and recommend a witness list.

Now, you got to tell me you support this secret hearing of where Republicans can't have access to not even a transcript or do you think it should be done the way Newt Gingrich did it for Bill Clinton?

GABBARD: I think it needs to be a transparent process. I have long expressed my concern about going through impeachment proceedings in a very, very partisan way, because it will only further tear apart an already divided country. My interest and concern is for the well-being of our country and our democracy as we move forward.

I think there are areas of concern that were raised around the conversations that happened between Trump and the Ukrainian President, which is why I supported the inquiry. I think that inquiry needs to be done in a very narrowly focused way and it must be done transparently.

I don't know what's going on in those closed doors. We as members of Congress don't have access to the information that is being shared. And I think that the American people deserve to know exactly what the facts are? What the evidence is that's being presented as this inquiry goes on?

HANNITY: Last question why do you think Ukraine and China would ever give Hunter Biden who had no experience with either country, a 1.5 billion in China 10 days after he flew there with his father. Had no experience in private equity, no experience in China, no experience in Ukraine, oil, gas or energy. You have millions of dollars there.

Why do you think that Hunter Biden made all of that money? What was the motivation to Ukraine and China Congresswoman?

GABBARD: Those are questions that only Hunter Biden can answer.

HANNITY: What do you suspect it is though? It sounds to me like they'd like to buy a favor. Doesn't it sound like that to you Congresswoman? Be honest. You can be honest in this show.

GABBARD: No, really, really those--

HANNITY: No, come on.

GABBARD: Hunter Biden is a grown man. He can be held accountable for his own actions.

HANNITY: Does that concern you.

GABBARD: His own decisions--

HANNITY: Does that concern you that somebody with no experience is the son of the second most powerful person in the country got millions and had no experience, does that concern you?

GABBARD: I think there are a lot of different examples where--

HANNITY: I'm not asking about different - ah, Congresswoman, I'm not asking about different here--

GABBARD: No, no, no.

HANNITY: Does that concern you he got all of that money with no experience?

GABBARD: That is for Hunter Biden to answer for him to be held accountable for.

HANNITY: What do you think? Do you think he should have--

GABBARD: That is for Hunter Biden--

HANNITY: --some experience - (CROSSTALK ) can get millions.

GABBARD: I don't know Hunter Biden very well. And I don't know his experience.

HANNITY: But I don't care you know him.

GABBARD: Again, I think that--

HANNITY: Does that sound--

GABBARD: --this is for him to answer.

HANNITY: --does that mean your smell test--

GABBARD: That is for him to answer for and to be held accountable for.

HANNITY: All right. It gets a little tough occasionally on this show. But we do appreciate you coming--

GABBARD: I want to close it - my one last thought.

HANNITY: --and you're welcome back. That you loved my show and you watch it all think time. OK. Go ahead.

GABBARD: I want to say that, you and I, I'm sure, disagree on a lot of things. But I think that you and I agree on one very important point and that is that the American people have had enough of Hillary Clinton and her war mongering policies.

HANNITY: Amen.

GABBARD: And so I want to send a message straight to your viewers here today, join me, support me, help me, vote for me, contribute to my campaign to finally bring about an end to Hillary Clinton's war mongering foreign policy and the influence that she's had for so long over the Democratic Party.

HANNITY: I got to run.

GABBARD: --and Democratic candidates vying for President.

HANNITY: I will invite you back. Tulsi Gabbard, thank you for being with us.

GABBARD: I look forward to it.

HANNITY: All right.

GABBARD: Thank you.

HANNITY: Now with more on the Democrats, Soviet-style secret impeachment coup attempt. Plus all the breaking news tonight about Durham, Horowitz's probes. "The Great One" Mark Levin, Mark I got. Just first ask a question. Then I'm going to let you go my friend. All right?

FISA reports coming out, but now we have the Justice Department have now shifted this review of the origins of the Russian witch-hunt and that means the prosecutor running it, John Durham, has the power for subpoena for witnesses, testimony, documents. He can impanel a grand jury and file charges. This is huge. Your reaction.

MARK LEVIN, "UNFREEDOM OF THE PRESS" AUTHOR: First of all, I won't be voting for her. I'll be voting for Donald Trump. Just wanted to note that.

HANNITY: Yes, me too.

LEVIN: Tell you what's interesting about this "New York Times" article. You have about two sentences from a leak that this is shifted from an administrator review to a criminal investigation.

And then "The New York Times" predictably smears Barr, smears Durham, smears Trump. So that's what we're going to get from "The New York Times." We're not going to get news. So it's very important this is shifted to a criminal investigation. That means they think they found something, Sean. They don't just do that. And so they'll be under attack.

They won't be treated like Mueller and his gang of Democrats, they'll be under attack. But with a very brave Attorney General and a very brave U.S. Attorney and they should just keep at it. The rule of law is what matters.

I want to spend a little bit of time that we have actually going over what the House of Representatives did when the Republicans controlled it in 1998. I think we have some graphics on this. Just so the American people understand the tyrannical process that's going on with the Democrats in the House of Representatives.

what we have is a rogue Democrat Party and the House of Representatives that's using the institution of the House and the impeachment clause to interfere with the 2020 election. They're interfering with the 2020 election more than the Russians did, more than the Ukrainians did, even though that was bad enough. And they're using our tax dollars to do it.

In the report in, October 7, 1998, by the Judiciary Committee to the full House controlled by the Republicans they said, "It is the intention of the Committee that its investigation will be conducted in all respects on a fair, impartial, bipartisan and nonpartisan basis.

In this spirit the power to authorize subpoenas and other compulsory process is committed by this resolution in the first instance to the Chairman and the ranking minority member, acting jointly. If either declines the act, the other may act alone subject to the right of either to refer the question to the full Committee."

So there you have an active participation by the minority party. It goes on. And this was presented to the full House for a vote and it was passed.

It says, "Because the issue of impeachment is of such overwhelming importance, the Committee decided that it must receive authorization from the full House before proceeding on any further course of action, because impeachment is delegated solely to the House of Representatives by the Constitution.

The full House of Representatives should be involved in critical decision- making regarding various stages of impeachment. Also a resolution authorizing an impeachment inquiry into the conduct of a President is consistent with past practice. According to Hind's Precedents, the impeachment of President Johnson was set in motion by a resolution authorizing a general investigation as to the execution of the laws."

They went on further. The impeachment investigation of President Nixon was explicitly authorized by the full House. During debate of H.RES 803 in 1974, Congressman Rodino, then Chairman of the Committee on the Judiciary stated, "We have reached the point when it is important that the house explicitly confirm our responsibility under the Constitution.

We are asking the House to authorize and direct the Committee on the Judiciary to investigate the conduct of the President of the United States. Such a resolution has always been passed by the House. The Committee has voted unanimously to recommend that the House of Representatives adopt this resolution. It is a necessary step if we are to meet our obligations."

They went on, so Nixon and Clinton got treated fairly. Trump gets treated worse than a terrorist or a mass murderer.

They go. "President's procedural rights, prior to the October 5 Committee meeting, some raise concerned about procedural fairness and encourage the Committee to adopt rules similar those that talked to by the Committee in 1974 with Nixon, which would provide the President with certain procedural rights.

After voting on the Hyde resolution, the Committee adopted by voice vote a number of protections for the President. That President and his counsel shall be invited to attend all executive session and open Committee hearings.

That President's counsel may cross-examine witnesses-- the President's counsel. The President's counsel may make objections - the President's counsel, regarding the pertinency of evidence. The President's counsel should be invited to suggest that the Committee receive additional evidence.

Lastly, the President or the President's counsel shall be invited to respond to the evidence adduced by the Committee at an appropriate time. The provisions will ensure that the impeachment inquiry is fair to the President."

I hear some of these legal analysts out there going on and on about that's the next stage. No I'm afraid not. You didn't have an official vote on an impeachment hearing. This entire thing is the Democrat Party in the House seizing control of the instrumentalities of the House, bastardizing the impeachment Clause in order to drive a trial into the general election.

Here's a piece from "POLITICO." Wow, "Ukrainian government official" - this is from January 2017, written by leftists. "Tried to help Hillary Clinton and undermine Trump by publicly questioning his fitness for office.

They also disseminated documents implicating a top Trump aide in corruption and suggested they were investigating the matter only to back away after the election. And they helped Clinton allies research damaging information on Trump and his advisors, a political investigation found."

It goes in excruciating detail how the Clinton campaign, how the DNC, how the Obama administration in 2016 worked with the corrupt Ukrainian government to help Hillary and undermine the Trump campaign. This is why the President wants to know what the hell happened in 2016.

Quickly, we have testimony from William Taylor, who the hell's William Taylor? All of a sudden he's the great William Taylor, because Adam Schiff has anointed at him such. He's a longtime State Department bureaucrat. He's the Acting Ambassador To the Ukraine.

And he talks about, among other things, this highly irregular conduct, this second channel with Rudy Giuliani going around the State Department. Because you know, Sean, you can't go around the State Department.

Well, there was a great piece in the RealClearInvestigations. And guess what, Sean, George Washington had a private party, Governor Morris go around Jefferson in the State Department, Bill Clinton used Jesse Jackson and Bill Richardson to go around the State Department. Richard Nixon used arm-and-hammer to go around the State Department.

Woodrow Wilson used Edward House to go around the State Department. Warren Harding and used James Logan. Jimmy Carter used J. Paul Austin. Franklin Roosevelt used Harry Hopkins. He so used Harry Hopkins to set foreign policy. Harry Hopkins had a room in the White House. He took his baths in the White House. He lived in the White House.

And yet they're trying to turn Rudy Giuliani this irregular process. When it comes to Presidents of the United States it's not terribly irregular at all. We had the ex-Ukraine Ambassador Marie - I can't pronounce her name - Yovanovitch. She's angry because the President and his people forced her out of office. Excuse me, you're an Obama holdover. You should get the hell out of office. We had a new election. The President gets to decide.

Oh, and while we're at, it the media. You remember, Sean, with the media circled the wagons when the President of United States had the Jim Acosta effectively, you're disrupting these Presidential press conferences. You're pre-Madonna (ph). This is for the American people. You're not allowed here anymore.

Remember what the media did? They go into court. The media circled the Reagan's (ph). They - well, this guy is a dictator. We, the press, we have a right to report on what the President is doing. We had press associations - whoa, it was a horrible, horrible thing.

Meanwhile, there's still 200 people reporting on what the President has done. Here's my question--

HANNITY: Mark.

LEVIN: Where are these press organizations today when it comes to Adam Schiff keeping the press out of this secret testimony, this secret hearings--

HANNITY: Mark, I got to go.

MARK LEVIN: They don't much give a damn anymore, do they?

HANNITY: Let me tell you. That's why that book "Unfreedom of the Press" was #1 forever. Life, Liberty, Levin who do you got on Sunday night?

MARK LEVIN: David Limbaugh, who's going to talk all about the left. It's tremendous.

HANNITY: All right. David - "The Great David Limbaugh." All right. And by the way speaking of David, his brother Rush had a great take today. We'll play that.

We go back to our breaking news. If you're just joining us. We have now confirmed that the Durham probe has now shifted officially into a criminal investigation, signaling that a day of reckoning for the Deep State is on the horizon. That's about the origins of the Russia witch-hunt.

Also we learned tonight that FISA - yes, the report is coming out, with no redactions - little redactions. And Chairman Graham of South Carolina now has 46 signatures on his resolution that he announced yesterday on this show in terms of condemning the House of Representatives' closed-door impeachment process.

Joining us now author of a best-seller, "Exonerated," Fox News Contributor, Dan Bongino; Fox News Correspondent-at-Large, Geraldo Rivera.

Well, Geraldo, let me go to your legal mind. This is a big development as it relates to the origins of the witch-hunt. Because Durham will have the power to subpoena for witnesses, testimony and documents and impanel of grand jury and file criminal charges. This did not happen in a vacuum, Geraldo you're too smart.

GERALDO RIVERA, CORRESPONDENT-AT-LARGE: You can see hands shaking in DC, the night sweats pouring. I think there are a lot of people in the media establishment and in their allies and in the Department of Justice, who are trembling this night. It has finally come to this.

You know what goes around, comes around. They savage this President in a very unfair process. They started from even before he assumed office. They ravaged his inner circle. They made everybody in the West Wing paranoid and made snitches of all of them.

Now what has been one way street - it's been all about President Trump, he has defied them all. He has survived in office. Now it is time for those who falsely accused him to pay the piper, Sean. This is a gigantic development. Beginning of a sea change, I believe.

HANNITY: Well, I mean, Lindsey Graham's - his resolution, Dan, is saying we're not - we see the circus run by a compromised Chairman that's involved in a witch-hunt, who himself is a material witness and the whole thing.

We're not going along with you not giving due process to a sitting President, it's serious. And they're pre-empting anything these guys might be thinking to do, and that's huge.

Then the storm issue is even bigger. And then you can add to that, we're finally going to get the FISA report - thank goodness. Prayers are going to be answered. We've been waiting.

DAN BONGINO, CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, Sean. They need this impeachment right now, because you know, John Brennan is wearing a pair of adult depends right now. And why? I mean, think about it, right.

John Brennan is on tape, Sean. On tape, on video, you can all see it, acknowledging publicly. He hadn't seen that dossier till December. Remember that? Well Sean that's not possible--

HANNITY: No its not.

BONGINO: Because in the longest John Brennan briefs, Harry Reid and the democrats up on the Hill and the information he briefs them on Sean, mysteriously for the Liberals listening, August, December. August is before December, right? That information in Harry Reid's letter pursuant to his briefing by Brennan that Harry Reid sent to the FBI where is it from, Sean?

Oh, that's right it's only in the dossier that Brennan claims he hadn't seen till December. So for the Liberals watching, again August is brought before December. And that's why Brennan's freaking out with his adult depends right now, because he realized he's on record lying the entire time.

He was the founder of the feast and this whole thing. I believe he even lied to FBI agents about where he was getting this information from. He constructed a parallel construction operation to get the FBI to investigate a guy he had no law-enforcement powers to operate against.

The facts are clear as day on this even the FBI, Lisa Page, the lawyer, in sworn testimony to Mark Meadows answering a question. Seems floored at the idea that Brennan and his CIA may have been talking to Steele before that. They are freaking out right now and Durham's doubling down and good for them.

HANNITY: Last word Geraldo.

RIVERA: And one another point, Sean. If I may, one another point. Remember in the Mueller report this was the most hostile power - legal power - unlimited legal power to get every fact, every circumstance about the President.

Mueller found as a matter of fact that no American colluded with any Russian to fix the 2016 election. That's - the Muller report says. The later obstruction and this and that. But the central point was that Donald Trump was a basically a spy for the Russians.

Our president-elect was a traitor. He was a he was guilty of treason, he was Putin's [EXPLETIVE DELETED]. And now we it all - we know that that's not true. Now it's all going to swing back to those who falsely accused the President.

HANNITY: Geraldo, I got to go. You're at wordsmith, that's all I'm going to say.

All right, thank you both. All right, when we come back Rush is fired up. Him going after Never Trumpers, you want to see this takedown next.

HANNITY: All right. Rush Limbaugh coming out swinging against Never Trumpers for their outrage over the President calling them human scum. Take a look.

HANNITY: Great point, Rush. And all I had one thing, you know what, they would just help elect Elizabeth Warren type. Great job guys. Mitt Romney where are you? Everyone supported you.

Big news, we now have 46 people signaling Lindsey Graham's resolution condemning the House of Representatives, their unfair closed-door impeachment process. We have this big breaking news.

In fact, that John Durham is now - because of the prosecution, the power to subpoena witnesses, testimony, documents, to impanel of grand jury, file criminal charges.

And lastly, yes, we also have the issue of the FISA report is finally coming. Guess what, it's going to explain a lot about Durham tonight. Laura Ingraham is next. Let not your heart be troubled.

Laura?

