Gabbard: Voters need to know their votes will be counted, voices heard

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," February 10, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: Welcome to "Hannity." Tonight, broadcasting live -- we're in beautiful Bedford, New Hampshire, where we are tracking several major breaking stories tonight.

As we speak, all eyes here on the Granite Live Free Die State, and that is the first primary polls will open in just a few hours.

And meanwhile, down the road, in Manchester, President Trump wrapped up yet another massive rally. We're going to take you there. Our own Lawrence Jones has been in the crowd all night.

And earlier today, yes, yours truly, I made a surprise visit to what was a tiny -- I mean, itsy-bitsy, sparsely attended Biden campaign event. It's kind of a depressing site to be very blunt, and many in the audience who (ph) buses -- they were bused in, and a lot of people there, when I talk to them, they weren't even supporting quid pro quo Joe. They're kind of there for the entertainment.

Here's a preview. And it gets interesting in what went down. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Joe Biden is on tape saying, you're not getting $1 billion unless you fire a prosecutor who's investigating his son. He has no experience in oil, gas, energy or Ukraine, and yet he's getting paid millions of millions of dollars.

Is that OK with you?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I -- I have no comment.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I think that's a red herring to --

HANNITY: Red herring?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: -- to take the concentration off of what Trump is done.

HANNITY: Trump was just acquitted for life.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I know by a Senate that was --

HANNITY: You're not answering my question.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Yes, I'm sure all of your sons and daughters are going to get millions of dollars just to get paid for doing and knowing nothing with no experience. That happens to all of us, right? I guess if we hit the lottery.

Now, we'll have the full tape coming up. It's very entertaining.

But first, we are only 267 days until the election. You will be the ultimate jury. You have an opportunity to shock the world once again, and this is political crunch time.

The Democratic Party, we can report tonight, is an utter state of complete shambles. It is a mess. The Iowa caucus, a total unmitigated disaster. The field of 2020 Democrats so weak, so radical, so extreme, many party insiders are now actually freaking out on the outside.

Seventy-seven-year-old quid pro quo Joe, he's supposed to be the fresh new face of the Democratic Party. Look at the three older, let's see, Bloomberg, Biden, and Bernie Sanders, that's like 500 years old combined. He's supposed to be their front runner, but after a pathetic fourth-place finish in Iowa, his campaign is flailing and the polls here in New Hampshire not looking good either.

Over the weekend, a very agitated and frankly, well, again, incoherent Joe, snapping at a 21-year-old woman attending one of his town halls. It's not the first time he's been snapping at people that he's asking to vote for him. She dared to ask a question about the Iowa caucus and electability.

He said -- you can't make this up -- that the young woman had a dog face, and called the woman, 21-year-old woman, a liar. Great job, Joe.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: So how do you explain the performance in Iowa, and why should the voters believe that you can win the national election?

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: It's a good question. Number one, Iowa is a Democratic caucus. Have you ever been to a caucus? No, you haven't.

You're a lying dog-faced pony soldier. You said you are, but -- now, you've got to be honest. I'm going to be honest with you. It was a little bit confusing in Iowa.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: First of all, he says, I am an Iowa caucus. What? It's just like Joe 30330.

And then he says to a 21-year-old woman, you are lying dog-faced pony soldier -- supposed to be the Democratic front runner. He's really connecting with the folks, with the people. We, the people, the people that he wants to vote for him. That's their top candidate.

This is now the third time that quid pro quo Joe was caught on camera being rude, nasty to voters. He said that he was only joking. It didn't look like a joke to me. But the 21-year-old college student at the receiving end of this rage -- well, she's not laughing tonight.

In fact, she is insulted that they are pretending this was some big, funny joke. She said quid pro quo Joe humiliated her and, quote, he has been performing extremely poorly in the race and the fact he couldn't answer a straight question without bullying or intimidating just exacerbates that fact.

She's right. And earlier, tonight, our own Griff Jenkins was able to interview this 21-year-old student. Let's take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Frankly, when he speaks, a lot of what he is saying is tasteless (ph) and very sad. And we have heard a lot about death and cancer and people losing their job. And to me, he doesn't really seem very solution-oriented in how to fix those problems. I don't think he has the momentum to carry this to a national election.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: All right, not exactly the look for someone who at this point probably needs every vote he can get.

Now, of course, the campaign has more cause for concern then Biden's deranged rantings that are frankly unhinged. There are dozens of legitimate questions about zero experience hunter and his shady business dealings, not only in Ukraine but China and other countries. And then quid pro quo Joe Ukrainian shakedown -- remember, you are not getting the billion dollars, $1 billion unless you fire that prosecutor investigating my zero experienced son. Wow.

But quid pro quo Joe doesn't have any answers to that question. Every time he's asked, all we get is indignant rage, and, of course, the media mob never pushes him. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And Lindsey Graham told CBS News, the Justice Department is betting information from Rudy Giuliani about your sons work in Ukraine. Are you concerned federal investigations may be on?

(LAUGHTER)

BIDEN: From Rudy Giuliani. From Rudy Giuliani.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Are you concerned that a federal investigation --

BIDEN: From -- no.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Do you think your son is fair game here?

BIDEN: His son or my son?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Your son, Hunter?

BIDEN: I don't think our sons are fair game at all. No one has said he's done anything wrong except the thug, Rudy Giuliani. Come on! Rudy Giuliani, a character witness?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: I mean, the same Rudy Giuliani who nearly died on 9/11, became America's mayor and was there to really lead a country, that Giuliani? The guy that went up against the mob and became one of the toughest prosecutors in history? The guy that turned New York City, which was a dump into going from what, 3,000 murders a year or thereabouts to 300?

That same Rudy Giuliani, yes. OK, he's controversial but that doesn't answer the question, Joe, how does your zero experience son, no experience in Ukraine, energy, oil or gas, get millions of dollars? And how is it that you used leverage, I've even argue shook down the country of Ukraine and said you're not getting $1 billion unless you fire him. You got six hours, son of a B, they fired him.

Really? Would you act that way if that was Donald Trump and Donald Trump Jr.? Anyway, Joe 30333 is in a freefall and it's getting pretty nasty and negative and even turning on his Democratic opponents, including this brand-new ad against poor Mayor Pete Buttigieg who didn't exactly have the best track record in Indiana. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

AD ANNOUNCER: And both Biden and Buttigieg had made hard decisions. Despite pressure from the NRA, Joe Biden passed assault weapons ban through Congress. And then he passed Violence Against Women Act.

And even when public pressure mounted against him, former Mayor Pete fired the first African-American police chief of South Bend, and then he forced out the African-American fire chief too.

We're electing a president. What you've done matters.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: And after days of vote counting, well, Mayor Pete apparently was the big winner out of Iowa, if anyone believes those numbers. And as the Biden ad points out, he struggles with minorities. He didn't look too good at over the weekend in that debate.

Now, he fired South Bend's very first African-American police chief, he forced out the African-American fire chief as well. And during the last pathetically boring, unwatchable Democratic debate, not only watched it so you didn't have to and this wonderful audience of hours, he couldn't answer a question about why he oversaw a massive spike and minority drug arrests during his time as mayor of South Bend.

And Mayor Pete might be seeing a surge in the polls but he's not exactly popular with even his own constituents. He's now battling for first place in New Hampshire in the primary with congenital liar Elizabeth Warren and crazy Bernie Sanders, pretty angry socialist.

Now, coming up, we're going to highlight the very latest, scary policy proposals from Bernie. But first, joining us, he's on the ground at a Sanders rally with more on tomorrow's primary. Jacqui Heinrich is with us.

All right. Jacqui, what's going on? It actually looks like more than 100 people there, amazing.

JACQUI HEINRICH, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hey, Sean, yes, Senator Sander's campaign is continuing to go after the youth vote with another free concert this time on a college campus and featuring the Strokes. This arena holds 7,500 people and it is mostly full.

Sanders campaign seems energized in tonight's huge showing and his comfortable lead over Democratic rivals in the final two New Hampshire tracking polls before voting begins. Today, Sanders took swipes at both former Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former Vice President Joe Biden for taking campaign contributions from billionaires.

Buttigieg punched back at Sanders over the cost of his plans for America, but Buttigieg is still recovering from slight dip in support following criticism from Biden's camp over lack of experience. Biden saying yesterday Buttigieg is no Barack Obama.

Biden has got an uphill battle in New Hampshire after a lackluster showing in Iowa, landing some hope to campaigns for Senators Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren, now polling close to Biden in a contest for third place. The field as we know it faces another shake-up again. Mega billionaire candidate Michael Bloomberg is yet to enter the race. He skipped early primary states like New Hampshire and begins his campaign in earnest on Super Tuesday -- Sean.

HANNITY: All right, Jacqui Heinrich, thank you.

Now, fun fact, Mayor Pete just scored this year's largest Democratic rally in New Hampshire. He attracted a grand total of 1,800 people. All right?

Let's compare that to the president's rally in Manchester, basically another pivotal night of the Trump show all across the country. Thousands and thousands and thousands of supporters started lining up overnight in the rain and the snow -- and I'm here in New Hampshire, I can report to you, freezing weather, just to get a spot inside this massive arena.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We have more in this arena and outside of this arena than all of the other candidates, meaning the Democrats put together and multiplied times five.

(CHEERS AND APPLAUSE)

One of their prime candidates today, a big deal, they had exactly 104 people.

And the fake news said, it was a nice crowd, very nice.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: So without a doubt, the enthusiasm gap, it is massive. Here with more reaction live on the ground tonight, outside of the rally of Donald J. Trump, our president, he is our 2020 correspondent on the ground, the one and only, Lawrence Jones, who's attracted his own crowd.

I saw you taking all those selfies before. I saw you signing all of those autographs.

Lawrence, what's going on here?

LAWRENCE JONES, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Yes, I hear you were doing sort of my job with Biden as well, Sean, but these guys right here were excited about the president because this is a first rally since the president was acquitted. We had a chance to talk to people about how they felt about it. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I've been here since day one back in 2015 when he came to Keene, New Hampshire, when he announced he was going to run. I've been to all these events.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I've supported the president since the beginning. And he has for America and for the American people. And I think we should stand by our president.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I just see why as a lifelong Democrat, you know, growing up that way, I just see how the party has left me. And I'm stuck there thinking, who is going to fight for me? And it's not them.

JONES: So the impeachment vote was finally taken. The president was acquitted.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.

JONES: How do you feel about that?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I feel good about it. I feel good. Now Congress can move on and do something we need.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He's a nice guy, he doesn't deserve that.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Just to try to get him to look bad and it just didn't work. So, we're moving on.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JONES: Now, Sean, these were former union workers and former Democrats that believe in the president. They don't feel like the president has been treated fairly and they are excited for Congress to possibly get back to work, Sean.

HANNITY: Hey, Lawrence, the crowd behind you, I want to ask them a question. Ask them, why did you get to go to the Trump rally and Hannity got stuck going to the dull Biden rally? Ask them who got the better assignment tonight? Ask them, I want you to ask them.

JONES: So, Sean Hannity wants to know what I got to go to the Trump rally and he was stuck covering Joe Biden at this rally today? How do you all feel about that? Who got the better job, me or Sean?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You, you did! Lawrence did!

JONES: They said I got the better job, Sean.

(CROSSTALK)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Four more years, four more years!

HANNITY: Four more years.

JONES: They are saying four more years!

HANNITY: Four more years, and guess what you are the ultimate -- tell them they are the ultimate jury and all of this and shocked the world again in 267 days.

Lawrence Jones, our 2020 correspondent, thank you.

All right, speaking of the economy, it's booming. The latest impeachment witch hunt is dead. The swamp is getting drained. It's ugly. This is what it looks like when you'd drain the swamp, and you elect a disrupter, all those swamp creatures have to take out the water and crawl out with their mud and that's what we see.

Anyway, 267 days to go to Election Day. The Trump agenda as we have pointed out the media mob ignores is a massive success. Now even some prominent liberals are starting to see the handwriting on the wall. You can't make this up. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What do you think of this week for Donald Trump?

BILL MAHER, TV HOST: I thought it was his best week ever, and the most depressing week for me, as someone who is not a fan of Donald Trump. But the other depressing thing about this week was, you know, at his best moment, the Democrats are -- they just look like the guy that can't shoot straight or can't run straight. And if they can't get their act together, soon, it is going to be over before it begins. I mean, he won last time with nothing and now he's got money, and, you know, he's been president.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Bill Maher, remember, he is cheering for a recession, what does he care if we the people get hurt? He's got plenty of money himself.

But he's not the only liberal sounding the alarm. You got crazy Bernie Sanders surging in the polls all across the country. The Democratic establishment is in full panic mode. It would be almost funny except Bernie's beliefs and his policy proposals are downright frightening, especially if you believe in freedom and liberty and capitalism and free markets.

Recently, Bernie Sanders actually denied being a communist, but he refused to deny what he wants to impose, and that would be a maximum income rate. At that point, he would empower your government to steal the rest. And it would be stealing.

If you decades ago around the same time, remember, honeymooning in former Soviet Union. How many other people honeymooned in the former Soviet Union? Wow, how romantic.

Sanders proposed an income cap on -- of a million-dollar, he stands by that today. In other words, the government would then take every single penny you made after that point. But that's just one small part of his absolute insane agenda, which includes, let's see, dramatic tax increases for every tax bracket.

He wants to fund trillions in spending and this green new deal madness, eliminate oil and gas, take over not only the energy sector of our economy, but also all of health care with this insane Medicare for All program, with and estimated $52 trillion price tag over ten years.

And Bernie Sanders essentially wants your government to control as much of the economy as possible, nationalizing major industries, starting with energy. That sound familiar? Well, it should because that is exactly what happened in Venezuela and drove their economy into the dump. Cuba, the Soviet Union, it's following a perfect order.

Even crazy Chris Matthews over at MSNBC, well, he's not exactly getting a thrill up his leg and he's issuing a dire warning. Let's take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHRIS MATTHEWS, MSNBC HOST: It is that word socialism and some people like it, younger people like it. Those of us like me who grew up in a Cold War and saw some aspects of it if they're visiting places like Vietnam like I have, and visiting countries like Cuba, being there, I've seen what socialism is like, I don't like it, OK? It's not only not free, it doesn't freakin' work. It just doesn't work.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: I guess those thrills are gone for now and it's not only him. Even former Obama officials, Van Jones, remember the comment election night 2016, this is a white lash, remember that? Now, he is worried his party is in serious trouble, listen to him.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

VAN JONES, DEMOCRATIC STRATEGIST: Democrats have asked the court about the African-American vote. That is the cornerstone of our party. And in some ways, there is a feeling that maybe we have taken that vote for granted too long.

I would accuse my party at this point of engaging three years of fantasy football politics where we say, OK, don't worry. Trump is never going to be seated because Electoral College will not see him, remember that?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Oh, I do.

JONES: Don't worry, Bob Mueller is going to take him out of the White House in handcuffs, remember that?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I do.

JONES: He's going to be impeached and removed. OK, now, after three years of all that fancy football, guess what we have? Trump is still in the White House and we still haven't a candidate.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: And you have record after record, month after month, record low unemployment, African-Americans, Asian-Americans, Hispanic-Americans, women in the workplace, youth unemployment, African-American youth unemployment, oh, and how many presidents promise they will have criminal justice reform? Many, how many got it done? To get rid of disparate sentencing among different racial groups, that would be Donald J. Trump.

Now, tomorrow, right here in New Hampshire, voters will head to the polls in this primary and soon we will get a taste of just how radical this Democratic Party has become. Pretty scary, 267 days, this country it's a crossroads. I'd argue with tipping point, I might even say America on the brink.

Here now, former White House chief of staff, Reince Priebus, former White House press secretary, FOX News contributor, Ari Fleischer.

All right. Ari, if you look at it, are we better off than we were four years ago. Yes. Did the president keep his promises? Yes.

Did he take out caliphate in Syria, Baghdadi? Yes. Baghdadi's associates? Yes. Soleimani? Yes. The leader of al Qaeda in Yemen? Yes.

And you got a radicalized Democratic Party.

How does this shakeout?

ARI FLEISCHER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I think, Sean, it's going to shakeout in a close election amazingly. And that's because America remains so polarized. The same people who resisted Donald Trump from the start, who never gave him a chance are not going to vote for him.

So, the president's task really is to run up the numbers, still in the same battleground states, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, where they economy is going well, with blue-collar Americans are for him and the biggest factor of all, the Democratic Party is changing before our very eyes.

The notion that a socialist could lead it, this is unheard of -- for a hundred years, and now, it's coming today.

HANNITY: Well, let me go, Reince Priebus, you look at all of this, but at the end of the day, you ran the RNC. For any Republican to win, you always have to thread the needle, because you start out without New York, New Jersey, Illinois and California. That's a lot of electoral votes. You got to win North Carolina, Florida, Ohio, and then you got to pick off Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Minnesota, and then you got to look out to Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico.

You want to put New Hampshire --

REINCE PRIEBUS, FORMER RNC CHAIR: Yes.

HANNITY: -- where we are tonight, in play. It's not an easy -- it is not easy ever.

PRIEBUS: Well, I think, Sean, if you start out with just the basics and the basics are, if President Trump does everything he did in 2016 and only wins one of either Wisconsin, either Michigan or Pennsylvania, he gets reelected. But what's really happening behind the scenes though is there's an explosion with the Democratic Party that's taking place.

After tomorrow, Bernie Sanders is going to be the undisputed frontrunner of the Democratic Party as a socialist, 96 percent of the delegates are going to be awarded after March. In comes Bloomberg with his money, Biden is not going away. He's got tons of money.

And when you get to the convention because the Democrats are awarding all of their delegates, not on a winner-take-all basis, but on a proportional basis. And when you get to the convention, guess who comes back into play? The superdelegates, because there's 800 of them.

And on the second ballot, if no Democrat wins on the first ballot, the super Democrat -- superdelegates, the establishment Democrats are going to be able to vote. There is so much mischief going on on the Democrat side, it is explosion waiting to happen.

HANNITY: Well, they are trying to cheat Bernie. They're trying to cheat Bernie again.

PRIEBUS: Well, you know, they're trying to cheat him and they might be able to, I mean, because of the superdelegates. And Bloomberg might be reading that to play out.

HANNITY: Well, here's a problem for Bloomberg. And I hear this pretty tape that will come out. He supported stop and frisk for 12 years, he's been what, five intervening years, 17 years. Now, all of a sudden, he's playing identity politics, Ari Fleischer.

I don't support what I supported for the last 17 years, because I want votes, but beyond tape, according to some of my sources, saying some things that are not going to be favorable about where he put the cops and what neighborhoods and why, Ari Fleischer.

FLEISCHER: We absolutely know this coming. Michael Bloomberg will have a racial problem because of the way he governed New York City, which is why he was a Republican when he was governing New York City, a tough on crime Republican. Now, he's changed his tune again, of course --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: No, no, you know what he did? He wanted to bypass --

FLEISCHER: He changed parties. He was a Democrat and he changed party --

HANNITY: He wanted to bypass -- exactly, the primary.

FLEISCHER: Yes, that's' right, exactly right.

But two points here, Sean, one, I would still caution Republicans, despite being the president being on a roll, having a very good ten days, this is going to be a close election. We should not overestimate the Democratic implosion.

Primaries are always messy. Let's see how long this messy thing goes. Maybe Bernie is going to run the tables and the Democrats are unified.

So, don't jump to conclusions. That's my advice to Republicans. They've got to keep their foot on the pedal for Trump.

HANNITY: Listen, I always like to say, act as though you're six points behind, it's a two-minute drill, and if you want to win, you've got to get it in the end zone, and you got to get the extra point. That's how I look at every election. Anybody that tells you they know for sure how this is going to turn out do not know what they're saying.

Thank you both.

All right. When we come back, 2020 Democratic candidate, Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, is here, and she is calling for the DNC's Tom Perez to resign. She'll tell us why.

Also later today, well, earlier today, I attended a Biden event. I was right here in New Hampshire. Kind of tiny in size.

But guess what? I had a long conversations with some of quid pro quo Joe's supporters. You are going to like this tape. You'll see it exclusively straight ahead, as we continue tonight from New Hampshire.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: All right. This is a FOX News alert. We are only hours away now from the polls opening here in the great state of New Hampshire for their primary.

Who will face off against President Trump come November?

All right. Joining us now at the big board at the very latest from a great state of New Hampshire, a host of "Bill Hemmer Reports." Huge ratings -- Bill Hemmer.

BILL HEMMER, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Hey, Sean, welcome to Bedford, right? It's beautiful, huh, here in New Hampshire.

HANNITY: That's' right.

HEMMER: Let me show you what happened four years ago, Sean. This is a primary one-on-one Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton. This was all Bernie Sanders, 22 points, the largest margin of victory in 100 years here.

Now, where do you find the votes in New Hampshire tomorrow? This it Maine to the east, Vermont to the west, Massachusetts down to the south -- half of the primary voters will come from these two counties right across the border from Massachusetts, Rockingham, where Sanders was a big winner over Hillary Clinton.

And our location here just to the west in Hillsborough County. So, we'll watch this tomorrow night as they come in, right around this time, a little bit after 8:00.

The other thing to look at here, the Connecticut River Valley here, a lot of liberal votes are find in places like Grafton County, that's where Dartmouth University is located. Bernie Sanders ran up the numbers in these rural counties, somewhat rural counties, you could argue, from four years ago.

Something that is kind of -- well, I will be watching tomorrow night, Sean. You go back to Iowa, there's an interesting development that may or may not be significant tomorrow night. Buttigieg in orange, Sanders purple, Elizabeth Warren in yellow. And I'll be out here to Johnson County, eastern part the state, here's the University of Iowa.

In this, a lot of young voters, a lot of progressive voters, they'd be attracted to the message of Sanders, or Warren, and like I mentioned on the western half of Vermont, they split the vote, 30 percent to 32.3 percent. Could that happen here in New Hampshire? It could, Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts, Bernie Sanders from Vermont.

So, that might be a dynamic to develop here tomorrow, so we'll keep an eye on that. Now, where do we stand as of tonight? Nine-thirty in the evening, here in New Hampshire, we put the polls together that went up to the 9th of February yesterday, the state of the race is -- perhaps all of the polls together, Bernie Sanders at 29 percent, Pete Buttigieg at 21 percent. You see Klobuchar, Warren and Biden, on down the line here.

Twenty-four hours away, we'll know a lot more as this map comes alive, Sean. But until then, that's what we got, a pretty close race here in New Hampshire as it stands right now.

See you real soon.

HANNITY: All right. Bill Hemmer, thank you.

And one of those 2020 Democrats looking to pick up some momentum is Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard.

And, by the way, on Saturday, she made the bold move of defending the president's removal of Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, his twin brother, and Ambassador Sondland from the key posts in administration. By the way -- and just yesterday, she called for the DNC's head, Tom Perez to resign.

She's with us live in New Hampshire tonight.

Congresswoman Gabbard, how are you? Good to see you. Very nice --

REP. TULSI GABBARD (D-HI), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Good to see you.

HANNITY: All of your -- all fellow Democrats are afraid to come on the show. I'm a nice person.

GABBARD: I don't know why. You're a nice enough guy, Sean.

HANNITY: Why Perez resign?

GABBARD: Voters in this primary need to have the confidence that their votes will be counted and their voices will be heard. And, unfortunately, he's had a failure of leadership in being able to uphold that faith and that trust. We've got a lot of primaries, a lot of elections between now and the convention. And we need to be able to get back on track.

HANNITY: I don't -- I could never understand that it was obvious that 2016 Democratic primary was rigged. It was rigged against Bernie Sanders.

And Donna Brazile when she took over for Debbie Wasserman Schultz had to call him one day and said, yes, you kind of got cheated.

Now, they want to change the rules so, oh, Bloomberg can get in debates.

GABBARD: Yes.

HANNITY: And they want to change the rules and let superdelegates vote count on the first ballot, again to rig the primary. That's your party. That's not my party.

GABBARD: This is -- this is part of the problem. And this was post-2016 where a lot of people saw the problems with this system, with the superdelegates, with how hard it was for people to actually get out and cast their votes, to get their voices heard, that's driven a lot of the frustration that I'm hearing from Democrats with this process today.

You know, it's not only what happened in Iowa. Iowa voters really lost out in that whole situation, but it's also that decision that decision that, all of a sudden, the rules are changed to be able to benefit this billionaire Michael Bloomberg. And the decisions that the DNC has made throughout, unfortunately, to try to hold a preprimary before voters have even had a chance to go out and cast their votes.

There are bigger changes that we need. Superdelegates remains a concern. I've been a big advocate for getting rid of superdelegates altogether.

I give Republicans credit for this, they don't have superdelegates. They're trusting that the voters will make their choice.

HANNITY: See, I think you've been treated horribly. I think you're -- the things you have been saying about Hillary Clinton, I support you one. I thought it was courageous. Just acknowledging a simple truth that a president gets to hire and fire the people that he wants, not people that disagree with his policy.

GABBARD: And actually, there's a deeper issue that not many people are talking about, which is it's not based on opinion. This is based on the Constitution.

You know, I'm a soldier. I'm still serving the Army National Guard and I took an oath --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Thank you for your service.

GABBARD: Thank you very much.

But as a soldier and as a member of Congress, I took an oath to our Constitution, as does every member of Congress. And it is the Constitution that provides that our foreign policy is set by the president of the United States, as well as in some significant ways by Congress, not by unelected Democrats and not by the military.

HANNITY: Exactly.

GABBARD: And the reason why our Founders had the wisdom in doing this, because they knew if voters were unhappy with the foreign policy decisions being made, they could make that decision at the ballot box to hire or fire, whereas they can't do that with unelected bureaucrats or others.

HANNITY: I mean, this is what makes you very unique in your party, to be very honest. One, you're courageous enough to come on other shows. And you're actually going to be seen by people. If you go on those other fake news networks, nobody will really see you.

But on a serious note, this sticks in my craw. We heard Joe Biden say, you're not getting $1 billion until you fire the Ukrainian prosecutor who's investigating his son, who is being paid millions, who's on tape saying that he had no experience in oil, gas, energy or Ukraine.

Congresswoman, that sound good to you?

GABBARD: I don't know what those tapes said.

HANNITY: Oh, come on, come on.

GABBARD: No, I'm serious.

Look, Joe Biden will be held to the standard as voters --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: He is not being held to it.

GABBARD: As voters make this -- this is my whole point, is voters in this country, voters in the Democratic primaries here in New Hampshire, got a lot of independents and libertarians who are coming out to cast their votes tomorrow. They're going to make their decisions based on who they believe will best serve as commander in chief.

HANNITY: Last question, if you could call Donald Trump and say, even though we disagree on some things, I want to work with you on X, what would it be?

GABBARD: There is a long list.

HANNITY: One big thing (ph).

GABBARD: I think there's far -- there's far more that we need to do one criminal justice reform.

HANNITY: He did it.

GABBARD: I would love -- I would love to be able to work with President Trump on ending this failed war on drugs. And I think the first --

HANNITY: You want to legalize drugs?

GABBARD: -- place to start is by ending the federal marijuana prohibition.

HANNITY: Do you want to legalize all drugs?

GABBARD: I think that we need to look to the model in Portugal --

HANNITY: I ask you, you want to legalize --

GABBARD: We need to look to the model in Portugal where there has been a decriminalization and in some cases --

HANNITY: Heroin?

GABBBARD: -- legalization and regulation.

HANNITY: Heroin?

GABBARD: So that we treat substance abuse and addiction.

HANNITY: Would you legalize heroin? Would you legalize heroin?

GABBARD: Substance abuse and addiction as a health care issue.

HANNITY: Don't make me be a jerk.

GABBARD: As a health care issue rather than one where are putting more and more people in our prisons.

HANNITY: Heroin? Would you legalize it? Would you legalize it?

GABBARD: This is my point. We've got to end the failed war on drugs.

HANNITY: You're ducking.

GABBARD: No, we can help people --

HANNITY: You're dodging.

GABBARD: We can help people who need help rather than putting them in our prisons.

HANNITY: All right. But thank you for coming.

GABBARD: Thank you.

HANNITY: It's good to see you, Congresswoman.

GABBARD: You too.

HANNITY: When we come back, the deep states, wow, huge news. Day of reckoning on the horizon. Senator Lindsey Graham pushing forward with the FISA probe. We have an update, and I will show you exactly what happened earlier today. Yours truly showing up, that's me, at a Joe -- that guy right there hated my guts. He did not like me, turned his back on me. We'll show you the tape and more, straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: All right. More developments tonight in our quest for equal justice and equal application of our laws. Senator Lindsey Graham vowing to send a FISA witness list to the DOJ as early as this week with hearings to follow. Let's take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-SC): I can promise the president and your viewers that I'm going to call witnesses about --

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Foreign surveillance?

GRAHAM: Yes, the Horowitz report, you know, McCabe, Comey, Rosenstein, Yates -- how did you miss it so badly? How could you issue four warrants against an American citizen based on information that was unreliable?

I will get to the bottom of how the FISA warrant system failed and make sure we reform, it doesn't happen again.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Here with reaction, Fox News contributor, Jason Chaffetz, along with House minority whip, Congressman Steve Scalise, and Fox News contributor, Sara Carter.

Sara, let's go to the news aspect of this first, that you've been investigating.

SARA CARTER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, first, we've got two major things happening right here in Washington, D.C., Sean. Two big events.

The first is that Senator Ron Johnson and Senator Chuck Grassley are asking William Barr to declassify four specific footnotes. Out of 500 footnotes in the Horowitz report, there is four of them that they say once it's declassified and made public will show that they contradict the assumptions made in Horowitz's report, basically on the Crossfire Hurricane when that investigation began. Remember, the FBI claims that they began the investigation July 31st.

The assumption is that once those four footnotes which are declassified now are declassified, it will reveal that the investigation actually began further back, and that those sources mentioned in Horowitz's report particularly Stefan Halperin and others that were connected with the FBI, we'll see a trail of that leading prior to July 31st. And it will kind of turn the whole Horowitz report on its head, stating that the Crossfire Hurricane was a reason for opening the investigation. So, that was one.

Number two, as far as Senator Lindsey Graham, the most important aspect here is finding out what happened with those FISAs. And one of the witnesses that they need to contact and they need to call and bring into testimony is actually Joe Pientka, who's the special agent that was working on the Woods Procedure that actually did not complete the Woods Procedure on the FISA that they took out on Carter Page.

HANNITY: Let me go, if I can, Congressman Steve Scalise.

We know there are referrals here.

REP. STEVE SCALISE (R-LA): Yes.

HANNITY: We also know this was premeditated fraud on a FISA court because there were multiple warnings. We also know that dirty dossier made up the bulk of the applications, Congressman Scalise, and that means that it's premeditated fraud on the FISA court, not only to take away all the constitutional rights and civil liberties of Carter Page, but to spy on the campaign, the transition team and the presidency.

We already have had referrals. Nobody gets indicted. It seems like you can lack candor or lie if you're a Democrat, but if you're a Republican, it's in different justice system.

SCALISE: Yes, Sean, and, look, I've got deep concerns about this issue, and I have spoken. You know, I said, people need to go to jail for abusing -- for abusing the FISA court. Our intelligence agencies (ph) play a critical role in our national security, but some of those people abuse their power.

And I talked to Senator Graham about this on the plane ride over here when we were coming over with the president in this rally.

By the way, they would have loved you here at this rally in Manchester, Sean. A great crowd for President Trump.

But one of the things we talked about was, especially the Durham reports, and I think that's going to be critical to naming names. Not just talking about abuses because we know there were abuses. I've seen some classified information.

But I want to see actual names of people who use their position of power to try to spy on a candidate for president at the time in Donald Trump to take him down. Their intention was to take Trump out, whether or not he got elected, and they abused their position to do it.

They need to be held accountable. People need to go to jail to restore faith in our agencies like the FBI and the important role that FISA -- the FISA court plays that was heavily abused by some people.

HANNITY: All right. Let me go to -- Jason, you've been following this close as anybody. You know Michael Horowitz. He only had -- he's in a bubble in a sense, he could only work within the confines of the DOJ and FBI. He doesn't have the ability to convene a grand jury to put forth -- to put forth indictments.

We have referrals for lying, lack of candor, Horowitz as it relates to Comey in the previous report, as it relates to McCabe, and all these other people.

Now, do you believe, as I do, that this is a slam-dunk case, premeditated fraud on a FISA court using a dirty Clinton bought and paid for, phony unverifiable, now debunked Russian dossier? Do you believe we get the indictments in this?

JASON CHAFFETZ, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I do believe that. Director Wray earlier, last week, with John Ratcliffe questioning him, I think, admitted out loud for the first time that, yes, there were improprieties and that those people should be prosecuted. I believe that they should be prosecuted.

Remember, the Horowitz report starts with this predicate that says a foreign, friendly government meets with George Papadopoulos. Why did that happen? I think it happened outside of the purview of the Department of Justice.

That's why I think Durham turned into a criminal probe, and I think it's going to go to other agencies. And people like Clapper, and Brennan, and others have got to watch their back.

HANNITY: All right, guys. Thank you all for being steadfast in following this up.

All right. When we come back, this weekend, two New York police officers shot, separate incidents, by a man who said he was, quote, well, tired of police. And now, many are saying that comrade Mayor de Blasio shares the blame.

And I went to the Biden rally earlier tonight, itsy-bitsy, teeny-weeny size, but some interesting things happened. We've got the video to prove it, straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: All right. Sadly, this weekend, a gunman and two separate incidents ambushed and targeted New York City police officers and now, many are extremely upset with the mayor.

Here now is former Secret Service agent, FOX News contributor Dan Bongino, former NYPD police commissioner, Bernie Kerik.

Bernie, you know this city. You and Rudy Giuliani nearly died on 9/11, both of you, both of you lead not only the country, but the -- not only the city but the entire country. I'm watching all these videos of cops, they're dumping stuff on their cars, they're busting up and vandalizing police cars, dousing them with water and other objects.

Do you see by not responding and arresting every person on tape, is there a connection or I might -- is that a stretched too far?

BERNARD KERIK, FORMER NEW YORK CITY POLICE COMMISSIONER: No, absolutely. They are emboldening -- the mayor emboldens that action. The mayor emboldens that action by not taking action.

You know, this is also a mayor, Sean, who has supported and endorsed sanctuary cities, that basically, you know, creates criminal problems within the city. It's a major historically has not announced the governor of the state of New York when he's paroled and released two convicted cop killers that are assassinated and executed. New York City cops. This mayor promoted during his campaign that he raised his son in a manner where the New York City cops were villainized, where he told his son he had to be afraid of New York City cops.

You know, the cops, they are sick and tired of being villainized. They are sick and tired of not being supported. And --

HANNITY: Well, that's the thing --

KERIK: -- that kind of activity emboldens lunatics like this guy that went into the precinct and shot the cops.

HANNITY: And, Dan Bongino, when you don't -- when you got the evidence and you don't do anything, doesn't it the nraise the level at this point? They feel emboldened as Bernie Kerik is saying.

DAN BONGINO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, Sean, listen, none of this is complicated. I mean, we've seen spikes in crime, in spikes and attacks on police officers for two very obvious reasons. The first has been the depersonalization of police officers. It's constant attacks, speaking of them stereotypically as if they are all this public menace.

Obviously, that's going to have an effect when that comes out of the mouths of public figures with a profile like the dreadful mayor of New York City. And then you combine that with the fact that they've gotten away from this broken windows policing where you have this permissive nature for low-level criminality, that later becomes high level criminality.

I mean, just a quick example, when I was a cop in New York, when someone jumped the turnstile, they went to jail and you got them DAT (ph) or you lock them up.

Now, what do we do? We pat them on the back because the guy who jumps the turnstile, Sean, is the same guy who robbed somebody on a plane -- on a train, excuse me. None of this is complicated.

HANNITY: It's got to stop.

All right. Thank you both.

Earlier, I attended a Joe Biden event here in New Hampshire. Let's say we've got the tape to prove it, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: All right. Earlier today, I decided to drop by a Joe Biden event right here in the great state of New Hampshire. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: You saw the tape of Joe Biden, you're not getting a billion of our taxpayer dollars unless you fire the prosecutor investigating my son who has zero experience in energy that is being paid millions. Do we have a problem with that?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I don't like Trump.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I just think it's none -- it's nobody's business. That's just the diversion.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Other countries wanted him fired.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: What are you doing here?

HANNITY: I'm saying -- I'm doing my job, I do news.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Let me say one thing about you.

HANNITY: You want to yell at me?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You look better -- no, you look better in person than on TV, you do.

HANNITY: Do you like my show a little bit?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No, because you're --

HANNITY: Then why do you watch it?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I happen to catch you on my newsfeed.

HANNITY: I just happen -- he just catch it --

CROWD: Fake news.

HANNITY: But you watch.

(CROSSTALK)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I don't agree with anything.

HANNITY: Tell me one thing I have said that's false.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: How you characterize (ph) -- -

HANNITY: Tell me -- no no, you accuse me of being -- you said, tell me one thing I've ever said that is false.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: First of all, I don't watch want you.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You are nicer in person. You seem nicer than you are on TV, I have to give you that.

HANNITY: Do I look younger in person too?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Uh --

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: All right. We'll never be the hate-Trump media.

Let not your heart be troubled.

Content and Programming Copyright 2020 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of Fox News Network, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.