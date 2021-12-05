This is a rush transcript of "Fox News Sunday" on December 5, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

CHRIS WALLACE, FOX NEWS ANCHOR:

President Biden and Russia's Vladimir Putin will hold a superpower phone

call Tuesday as tensions grow over Ukraine.

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I don't accept anybody's red

line.

WALLACE (voice-over): The White House expressing concern. Putin's massive

buildup of troops along the border with Ukraine could signal plans for an

invasion.

We'll discuss the standoff with Senate Armed Services Committee member Joni

Ernst, and former Pentagon official Michelle Flournoy. And we'll get

analysis from our Sunday panel here at the Reagan National Defense Forum.

Then --

Just how much of a threat is China?

We'll talk about how to keep law and order in space with the vice chief of

the Space Force, General David Thompson, only on "FOX News Sunday".

And --

BIDEN: Experts say that COVID-19 cases will continue to rise in the weeks

ahead in this winter. So, we need to be ready.

WALLACE: The president urges Americans to get behind his plan to tackle

new COVID variant, Omicron, while still fighting a surge in Delta. We'll

ask U.S. surgeon general, Vivek Murthy, what it means for boosters, masks,

and mandates.

Plus, our Power Player of the week, the man Nancy Reagan chose to make sure

her husband's legacy lives on.

All, right now, on "FOX News Sunday".

WALLACE (on camera):

the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.

And welcome to a special hour of "FOX News Sunday" from the Reagan National

Defense Forum.

Each year, key national security figures meet here to discuss threats the

U.S. faces around the world. But this weekend, the focus is on one

challenge -- Vladimir Putin's massive buildup of Russian troops along the

border with Ukraine. U.S. Intelligence warns about invasion next year.

On Tuesday, President Biden will hold a video call with Putin trying to

head off an international crisis.

Here at the forum, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin addressed the situation.

LLOYD AUSTIN, SECRETARY OF DEFENSE: In terms of our concern, we're very

concerned. It's something we are going to remain focused on going forward.

WALLACE: Throughout this hour, we'll drill down into foreign policy

threats in Ukraine and around the world. And to start, let's bring in David

Spunt at the White House on the latest on the standoff between the U.S. and

Russia.

DAVID SPUNT, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Chris, tensions between Moscow and

Kiev go back decades. But things today appear to be coming to a head. Now,

President Biden is getting personally involved.

SPUNT (voice-over): President Biden looking to press concerns Russia could

invade Ukraine. Russia has more than 100,000 troops along the border.

BIDEN: My expectation is we're going to have a long discussion with Putin.

SPUNT: Just days ago, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says that his

team discovered a Russian coup plot that would take him out.

VOLODYMYR ZELENSKY, UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT: What we have to know is that we

are in complete control of our borders and fully ready for escalation.

SPUNT: Some kind of escalation appears eminent. Defense Secretary Lloyd

Austin saying that the U.S. has helped shore up Ukraine.

AUSTIN: We have provided them with a number of different things over the

years, including lethal capability, a lot of nonlethal capability.

SPUNT: Russia is trying to block Ukraine from joining NATO. Biden and

Vladimir Putin met face-to-face in a June summit. Publicly, Putin has and

continues to praise Biden, saying recently Biden is a professional coup

who, quote, doesn't miss a thing.

They admit that flattery only goes so far, and President Biden will tell

Putin to back off and recognize Ukrainian sovereignty.

SPUNT (on camera): The president will also reportedly speak to his

Ukrainian counterpart, another way to lower the temperature and avoid a

superpower confrontation -- Chris.

WALLACE: David Spunt, reporting from the White House, David, thank you.

Earlier here at the Reagan Defense Forum, I sat down with Republican

Senator Joni Ernst, the first female combat veteran elected to the Senate

who is now a member of the Armed Services Committee. And also Michele

Flournoy, former secretary of defense under President Obama.

And we began with the growing crisis on Ukraine's border.

WALLACE: Senator, Michele, welcome to "FOX News Sunday".

MICHELE FLOURNOY, FORMER U.S. UNDER SECRETARY OF DEFENSE FOR POLICY: Thank

you, very much.

WALLACE: Senator, what do you think Vladimir Putin is up to here? Do you

really think that he intends to invade Ukraine? And what should President

Biden tell him on Tuesday? I mean, we're not going to go to war with Russia

over Ukraine.

SEN. JONI ERNST (R-IA): It's hard to know what Vladimir Putin is thinking

and what his true intentions are. But we do see a very aggressive action on

his part amassing his troops on the Ukrainian border. So, we must prepare

for the worst, not knowing what those intentions are.

I do think that President Biden needs to be very clear and very strong in

his message to Vladimir Putin. He needs to say to Vladimir Putin, that we

are no longer going to allow you to continue with the Nord Stream 2

pipeline, we need you to know and understand that we will defend Ukraine,

we will provide them assistance. He needs to make that very clear.

WALLACE: Here is Secretary of State Blinken this week talking about the

threat of Russia and Ukraine. Take a look.

ANTONY BLINKEN, U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE: We've made it clear to the

Kremlin that we will respond resolutely, including with a range of high

impact economic measures that we've refrained from using in the past.

WALLACE: Michele, that's what we keep hearing from both the Biden

administration and from the European Union talk of economic sanctions, talk

of political sanctions, pretty much, it's obvious, although not explicit,

that military option is off the table. That's never stopped Putin before?

FLOURNOY: Well, I think what the administration is actively considering

with our allies is an escalating set of sanctions that go beyond what's

been done before. I'm sure they are looking at sanctioning the banking

system, sanctioning the energy sector, possibly cutting off Russia from the

SWIFT System, which enables all of their international financial

transactions.

So, they're looking at much more serious means. And my expectation would be

that on Tuesday, during the call, a President Biden will lay out to

President Putin, these are the kinds of things you're going to face, much

greater level of pain than anything you faced over Crimea, or what have

you.

Ukraine is a sovereign nation, the invasion of Ukraine would be -- and

particularly going beyond what Putin did before, would be, you know, a very

serious breach of international security and would merit a huge response,

not just from the U.S., but from Europe and the international community.

WALLACE: Senator Ernst, I want to pick up on something you said earlier.

If there's one thing that Vladimir Putin really wants now, it's the

completion of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany. Here's what

Senator Tom Cotton, one of your Republican colleagues had to say about that

this week, take a look.

SEN. TOM COTTON, (R) ARKANSAS: Now, in a situation where all of Western

Europe is hooked on German gas, and Vladimir Putin is about to invade

Ukraine, and the best we can get is stern words.

WALLACE: Senator, what do you think of the chances that Congress could

override the President and block the pipeline and that you could get

Democrats and Republicans joining together to override President Biden?

ERNST: Well, I certainly can't speak for the House, Chris. But I do

believe that there is coalescence around these types of actions in the

United States Senate. Democrats are concerned, Republicans are concerned.

And what we don't want to do is allow President Putin to continue with the

pipeline, especially as he is preparing perhaps, to invade Ukraine. So, we

do have to push back on that. And I think that there is a large group of

United States senators that will push back on Vladimir Putin.

WALLACE: Yeah, I mean, this is an ongoing fight in the Senate, Michele.

President Biden is trying to stop Congress from blocking the pipeline is a

time in this kind of situation, you talked about taking sanctions that

haven't been taken so far. Is it time for President Biden to reverse

course, and threatened to block the pipeline?

FLOURNOY: You know, I think the combination of sanctions that are being

considered would be even more powerful than the mess, the signal of

blocking that pipeline. Remember what Putin is trying to do here, one of

his objectives is to divide the United States in Europe.

So, we have got -- if we're going to maintain unity, transatlantic unity,

to implement very severe sanctions, we've got to work with our European

partners, and that includes Germany. And so, I would urge the Senate to

think about that. But if you get satisfaction on blocking Nord Stream 2,

you might -- I actually undermine the effectiveness of the sanctions that

the President is threatening would be, hopefully threatening to put in

place against Putin.

WALLACE: There are other foreign policy threats, Senator Ernst. China is

involved in a huge military buildup now both on the ground and also in

space, this new hypersonic missile. How should we deal with the growing

threat from China?

ERNST: There are so many ways that we should be dealing with, to

threatened China, whether it is in the cyberspace, cyber domain, whether it

is disruption to their Belt and Road Initiatives all around the globe, and

certainly their build off of manmade islands in the South China Sea, their

incursions on Taiwan and Taiwanese airspace, all of this we can do in a

number of manners.

But of course, militarily, making sure that we're maintaining freedom of

navigation is extremely important, making sure that we're countering any

cyber threats to our systems, banking our utilities and so forth, pushing

back on that.

But also, a very clear message from the President to President Xi would be

extremely helpful. I think we had a last opportunity when President Biden

requested to visit with President Xi. And yet, President Xi is the one that

seems to take center stage and maintain his dominance.

We have to be very strong and clear on our message to China, that while we

want to engage you in trade and other activities, we can't allow any

nefarious types of activities.

WALLACE: Finally, Iran, Senator Ernst, you have made a clear, so I'm not

going to ask you about it, that you think it's a big mistake for the U.S.

to get back into the Iran nuclear deal.

Michele, you know, we're talking about a situation that has changed so

dramatically since President Trump pulled out of the deal. Iran is now up

to 60 percent enrichment of uranium. It has an array of advanced

centrifuges.

Is it too late to go back to the deal? Has the genie already gone out and

left the bottle? And it's impossible to put it back inside?

FLOURNOY: Yeah. Well, I think what the mess we're seeing today is a result

of the U.S. withdrawal from the deal, which started Iran back on --

WALLACE: But we are where we are.

FLOURNOY: But we are where we are.

You know, I wish I could say that I was optimistic that we could get back

to the deal. But all indications coming out of the negotiations are that

remains a remote possibility. So now, we're in a situation of having to

figure out with our allies, how do we deal with an Iran that is positioning

itself to raise for a nuclear weapon, and continuing to support terrorism

throughout the region?

So, Iran is going to be reasserting itself as a bigger problem for U.S.

foreign policy from the coming years.

WALLACE: So, basically, does it come down to, we're going to have to let

Israel handle the problem for us?

FLOURNOY: Well, I don't think we should have Israel, this -- all be on

Israel shoulders. I think the United States and our other partners in the

region, along with Israel, need to come up with a new approach if they

negotiate, they're going to --

WALLACE: But do you think it's reversible, or do you think Iran is now

just on the path --

FLOURNOY: Oh, it's always reversible. The key is getting, how do you

really affect their calculus? And I think this regime has sort of dug in

its heels, again, hoping to split us from our allies and get others to

compromise with them. And we've just got to keep working the problem. But

I'm not hopeful in the near term.

WALLACE: Michele Flournoy, Senator Joni Ernst, thank you both so much.

It's a busy and dangerous world out there.

ERNST: Thank you.

FLOURNOY: Thank you.

WALLACE: Up next from the Reagan library, we'll bring in our Sunday group

to discuss the standoff between Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin.

And the potential fallout if the Supreme Court decides the biggest abortion

case in years and overturns Roe v. Wade.

AUSTIN: He knows President Putin very well. Again, I think there is a lot

of space here for diplomacy and leadership to work.

WALLACE: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin here at the Reagan National

Defense Forum previewing President Biden's Tuesday call with Vladimir

Putin. It's time now for our Sunday group here in Simi Valley. GOP

strategist Karl Rove and FOX News national security correspondent, Jennifer

Griffin.

Welcome.

JENNIFER GRIFFIN, FOX NEWS NATIONAL SECURITY CORRESPONDENT: Thank you.

WALLACE: Jennifer, how worried are they at the Pentagon about this massive

buildup of Russian troops on the Ukraine border? Did they really think that

Vladimir Putin might invade Ukraine or did they think he is using the build

up as a bargaining chip?

GRIFFIN: They're taking it very seriously. I can tell you that I've had

conversations with senior leaders at the Pentagon. They've had principals

meeting at the White House, in the Situation Room on Friday to discuss how

to respond. They're taking it extremely seriously.

I've been told this a qualitatively different buildup than we saw last

spring. There are more troops expected, about 114,000 there now. We think

there could be up to 175,000 the start of the year.

Remember, the ground is very soft right now. So, the tanks can't go across

into Ukraine, but when that ground hardens, there's a belief that Vladimir

Putin is very serious this time, very different in terms of the reserve

buildup.

WALLACE: Karl, Ukraine is not part of NATO. It doesn't fall under Article

Five, an attack against one is an attack against all. We're not going to go

to war, a land war in Ukraine with Russia, are we? And assuming we don't,

what can we do short of a military response to stop Putin from an invasion?

KARL ROVE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, look, we have economic tools and

that the administration is already saying it has a vast array of tools that

it can bring to bear on this, including cutting off access to the

international banking system.

Let's be clear. If Russia invades Ukraine and takes Ukraine, a sovereign

nation, in the center of Europe, this is a grave setback and for the United

States and its interest. It's also message. This is going to -- if this

happens and the administration fails to stop it, then what's going to stop

Putin from taking the Baltics? What kind of the discouragement is that

going to be? What's a signal to China with regard to Taiwan or North Korea

with regard to South Korea?

If we don't stop this, there could be great consequences down the line.

WALLACE: Now, when you say don't stop this, is there enough political

sanctions and economic sanctions to stop it?

ROVE: Well, the one thing we don't really know is how good have our NATO

allies and the United States done in shoring up the Ukrainian military so

it can provide a strong response to any attempt to take over the country.

WALLACE: I want to turn over to another big story this week and that was

the Supreme Court hearing, that big Mississippi abortion case. The

conservative majority of justices seem to indicate that there's a

possibility that they either might severely restrict Roe v. Wade or

overturn it entirely. And the reaction to that was both immediate and

intense.

Take a look.

JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: For nearly half a century, every

woman, every American deserves access to health care, including

reproductive health care.

REP. STEVE SCALISE (R-LA): There are at least a dozen states that have

laws in the books today that if this case in Mississippi is upheld, those

states get to defend life immediately in ways that they weren't prior to

today.

WALLACE: Karl, because of the fact that abortion is legal now, at least in

the early months of pregnancy, it has been much more of a mobilizing issue

for the pro-life movement than it has been for the pro-choice movement. But

if that were to change, if Roe is severely restricted or if it is

completely elevated by a Supreme Court ruling, let's say, comes out in June

or July, what's a political impact as we head into the midterms?

ROVE: Well, we don't really know because what the decision is, if the

decision returns it to the states, which is the most likely outcome,

whether it's restrictive or undermines Casey and Roe both in toto, it's

going to go back to the states. So, this is now going to be a battle that's

fought out by state by state, in the state legislative races.

But, you know, there are going to be some victories for the pro-life

forces, there are going to be some defeats if it goes to the states given

the nature of the legislatures. But let's remember this, we don't really

know how big this is going to be. In Virginia, it became a big issue. Terry

McAuliffe said, if you like Youngkin as governor, this is going to

undermine it. Only 8 percent of the people in the exit poll said this was

their voting issue and they broke 58-41 for Youngkin.

Similarly, we had in Texas, a woman who ran for governor in 2014 who made

her entire issue, abortion, and she lost the governor's race by 20 points.

So, we don't know how it's going to play out, but there will be some

winners and losers on both sides because it will be at the state level.

WALLACE: Jennifer, Republicans seem headed for a very good midterm

election night, likely taking back the House, possibly taking back the

Senate. If you get a big change in Roe v. Wade, does that have a

possibility of flipping that political equation?

GRIFFIN: Well, I think it does. Let's think about what happened. On

Friday, they actually took an initial vote in the Supreme Court. They had

their conference. They probably already know how this is decided. They will

take the next nine months to write the decision and it will come out in

June. And that is just months before these midterm elections.

It is likely to deepen the divide between red states and blue states. I

think there is one very important number that I saw, 21 states have

abortion bans on the books. If Roe is overturned or weakened, those

abortion bans will affect 65 million women and three of those states are

states, Michigan, Arizona and Wisconsin, that were decided in single digits

in 2016 at 2020. I think this is the one issue that could motivate the

Democratic base and I think that it actually will be a shot of adrenaline

for the Democratic Party going into midterms.

WALLACE: Yeah, let me pick up on that and push back with Karl, but I'm

going to give you a chance to respond, as you will. You know, one of the

things we saw with Glenn Youngkin's victory is that suburban women moved

away from Trump to Biden came back for the Republican Youngkin who seemed

more moderate. But I wonder and I wonder what you think about this, the

possibility that it energizes these swing voters if they lose. A lot of

them are pro-choice, lose that option by Supreme Court ruling?

GRIFFIN: I think you have to look at suburban women. And I think if you

look at the statistics, ABC/"Washington Post" poll does that 60 percent of

the countries pro-choice. I think this is one issue that could really

motivate suburban women and those independent voters you're going to have

to look at.

WALLACE: Karl?

ROVE: Well, 65 percent of the "AP" polls say that they believe that

abortion should be restricted in second trimester and only 19 percent say

abortion should be allowed most or all abortions in the third trimester.

We're not a -- you know, we're not the character of either, pro --

infanticide or no abortion at all. We're somewhere else in between.

And the question is going to be, how is it fought out? But the idea that

someone stands up and says we went to an unrestricted right to abortion

right up to the moment that the child is born is not going to be accepted

by the American people.

WALLACE: No, I completely agree with you with that, but that's not what

we're talking about here, because what we're talking about is the

possibility that the Supreme Court might say there is no protection --

constitutional protection for women. It's a state-by-state issue at all.

There's no constitutional right to an abortion at any point.

ROVE: Right. But that leaves it up to the states to determine the medical

procedure. And states will make different determinations. Will this have an

effect on the election? Yes. I think it will impact in any individual races

for governor and state legislature far more than it will for the United

States Senate or the U.S. House.

And again, let's not kid ourselves. We are not a country that says we want

an unlimited right to abortion. As I say, 19 percent, one out of every five

American says, yeah, we ought to have a right to an abortion in the third

trimester. Two out of three Americans says we ought to limit it in the

second trimester and the number goes higher in the first trimester.

WALLACE: Jennifer?

GRIFFIN: I think, politically, this is still a shot of adrenaline for the

Democrats. I think you'll start seeing ballot initiatives in states. It

will take up a lot of airtime in these elections, and I think that there

will be more talk about expanding the court among Democrats.

ROVE: Already is.

WALLACE: I've less than a minute, Karl. I know it's dangerous to predict

what the court is going to do base on the questions that justices asked

during hearings. But it did seem that while Justice Roberts, as a chief

justice, was talking but incremental change. Some of the other justices

were talking about a bigger change, maybe even eliminating Roe v. Wade.

How -- I know it's a guess, how sweeping, how big a ruling do you expect

from the court?

ROVE: Oh, I don't know. I mean, I think -- I think there's likely to be at

least restrictions on the standard in Casey. But remember what the

questions largely were about. The most pointed questions were, where in the

Constitution is their right to abortion? From where in the Constitution

does this drive?

What the court is attempting to do is to being the monitor of abortion laws

in America and leave it up to the people through their elected

representatives at the state level.

WALLACE: That would seem to portend a bigger, more sweeping ruling.

Panel, thank you. We'll see back in Washington next week. Thanks for a

great spot here, huh? It doesn't get better.

Up next, a week after South Africa sounds the alarm about a new COVID

variant, Omicron has spread around the world and here to the U.S. We'll ask

surgeon general, Dr. Vivek Murthy, about new plans to fight the virus we

come back from the Reagan Presidential Library.

WALLACE: Coming up, a superpower arms race in space among the U.S., Russia

and China.

WALLACE: If the Space Force is the new sheriff in town, how do you keep

law and order in that kind of situation?

WALLACE: I sit down with the vice chair of the Space Force, when we come

right back.

WALLACE: This week the Biden administration laid out its approach to space

policy with a focus on national security given provocative actions by

countries like China and Russia. Earlier, I discussed those threats with

General David Thompson, the vice chief of operations for the U.S. Space

Force.

General Thompson, welcome.

GENERAL DAVID THOMPSON, VICE CHIEF OF SPACE OPERATIONS, UNITED STATES SPACE

FORCE: Good morning. Great to be here.

WALLACE: Your boss, General Raymond compares space to the wild west. Just

how wild is the situation in space?

THOMPSON: Well, first of all let me say that it's an incredibly growing and

dynamic domain, and -- and some of that contributes to what you'll call the

wildness of -- of space. In the past two years alone, the number of active

satellites in space has doubled. It's gone to nearly 5,000 things. Now, a

lot of energy is in the -- in the commercial investment and innovation we

see, but there aren't really an agreed to international set of standards

and norms of behavior that are expected in space.

WALLACE: Yes, I want to pick up on that. If the Space Force is the new

sheriff in town, how do you keep law and order in that kind of situation,

and what constitutes an act of war in space?

THOMPSON: So, the answer -- let me start there, the answer of what

constitutes an act of war in space is not really clear -- I'll say clearly

defined or understood and perhaps there's been less thinking in that -- and

then in other areas and other domains.

What we are not, though, is we are not the sheriff in town, we are a

military force, but we firmly advocate for regulation and conduct and

standards of norms behavior that everybody should follow and that we should

follow as well.

WALLACE: And does anyone -- the other nations, especially China, especially

Russia, do they listen to us in that area?

THOMPSON: There are conversations ongoing. They put forward proposals as

well. So do we. But things have not proceeded very -- very far in the

recent past. We've tried to facilitate it. It's really under the leadership

of the Department of State. But, recently, the secretary of Defense

outlined what I'll call five tenets of responsible behavior that we apply

to that everybody else should.

Conduct your space operations in a safe manner. Don't generate long lived

debris. Don't create harmful and unfair interference. Communicate your

intentions. And operate safely in the vicinity of others. Those are the

kinds of tenets -- tenets and expertise that we should -- or expectations

that we should all adhere to, but they aren't commonly accepted or adhered

to yet in space.

WALLACE: China is putting up satellites at twice the rate that the U.S. is

now.

THOMPSON: Correct

WALLACE: And at that pace, by the end of the decade, they will replace the

U.S. as the preeminent power in space.

When you look at, you know, the hypersonic missiles, when you look at

satellites with robotic arms, just how much of a threat is China to the

U.S. and to the rules of the road in space?

THOMPSON: So, China is a tremendous threat, as you noted. Now, I don't

think it's a forgone conclusion that they will be the leader in space by

the end of the decade, but they're on an incredible pace. We are still the

best in the world in space. Our capabilities are the best in the world in

space, but they're moving aggressively, they're moving quickly, and we need

to adapt our approach. We need to adapt what we do and how we do it in

order to keep pace and outpace them. But they are a threat. They can

threaten us kinetically, like you said. They -- the Russians on the 15th of

November conducted a destructive anti-satellite test. The China conducted a

similar test in 2007. They have robots in space that conduct attacks. They

can conduct jamming attacks and laser dazzling attacks. They have a full

suite of cyber capabilities. Absolutely an incredible threat that we have

to address now and in the future.

WALLACE: Talking first of all about China. If they continue putting

satellites up at -- at -- at the speed they are, they have a -- a satellite

with a robotic arm. Could they eventually get to a point where they could

take out U.S. sensors and thereby have a first strike offensive capability?

THOMPSON: So, I would say that's a potential. That's one of the reasons the

Space Force was created, to understand that threat, to design tactics and

techniques, to design counters to that threat, to design a system that

provides for intelligence collection and awareness and understanding. So

that just as we do in other domains, we know their capabilities, we know

their tactics, we know their systems, and we create counters. And its our

job in the Space Force to ensure, should they propose to attack us with

something like a space robot or other things, we have counter measures, we

have tactics and we have means to employ to prevent that attack from being

successful.

WALLACE: Meanwhile, you talked about Russia. They, in the last few weeks,

launched a missile that took out one of their own defunct satellites and

created 1,500 pieces of debris in a very crowded neighborhood.

THOMPSON: They did.

WALLACE: How threatening is that?

THOMPSON: It was incredibly dangerous and irresponsible act. In fact, they

conducted in an altitude over the North Pole that means for years to come

that debris will be present, and it will eventually filter down and re-

enter the atmosphere.

But as it does, it has the potential to threaten every single satellite at

altitudes below that, including the International Space Station, and,

interesting enough, the Russian cosmonauts on the International Space

Station.

So, in that sense, it's a dangerous behavior that threatens our use of the

domain.

What we also need to do, however, is design new space systems that

recognize that's a possible threat and make it less productive and valuable

to try to conduct that sort of attacking (ph).

WALLACE: Well, let me ask you about one aspect of that, because one of the

things that we're doing is putting more, lower cost satellites up. And is

the idea that you create this, sort of, swarm of satellites and you put too

many targets in the -- in space for them to shoot?

THOMPSON: Exactly right. The, you know, the term we use is resilience, and

we make is such that it's too hard, too expensive and too unlikely that

they'll succeed in creating a -- the effect they want because, rather than

the past, when we've had a small number of very sophisticated, very capable

satellites, we now intend to field more and more and more lower cost, lower

capable that provide, in aggregate, the same capability. Therefore, there's

not as much value in attempting to attacking them in space.

WALLACE: Some of the most innovative work being done in space now is by

private companies.

THOMPSON: Absolutely.

WALLACE: Like SpaceX, like Virgin Orbit. What kind of a partnership does

the Space Force either have or hope to develop with these private

companies?

THOMPSON: We both have partnerships and we're going to develop more.

The first is, as these new commercial services come online, if they're of

value to the Space Force, if they're of value to our joint force, we're

going to use them directly for our benefit.

The second is that innovation and creativity we see in their technology and

the way they operate, if we can leverage and apply them to military

missions, we'll do that as well. And then the third piece is, we're

actually partnering with them and sharing information on mission

requirements, mission design, cost and threats and we're asking them to

develop their own solutions to our problems as we do as well to create a

new relationship that says, here's a problem, here's a potential solution,

employ the power and innovation of your ideas alongside ours to come up

with the best source of space capabilities for the nation.

WALLACE: Finally, when President Trump directed the Pentagon to start the

Space Force back in 2018, it became the -- the butt of some pop culture

jokes. I want you to take a look at some of that.

STEPHEN COLBERT, HOST, "THE LATE SHOW" (August 10, 2018): Tonight, there's

big news about Space Force.

JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY (February 2, 2021): Wow, Space

Force. It's the plane of today.

WALLACE: So, how do you react to that and how seriously is the Space Force

being taken by our adversaries now?

THOMPSON: So, I think as people more fully understand exactly who we are,

what we are, how we contribute to the security of the nation, I think

absolutely they're taking us more seriously. We certainly see energy and

desire out of the young people of the nation to join and participate.

I would say that humor is a fundamental avenue of the human society and

always has been a part of American culture. If we can't take a joke, if we

can't accept some of the humor like that, then we're probably not prepared

to face the greater challenges we need, and we're absolutely up to those

challenges.

WALLACE: And I gather from what you say that China and Russia are not

laughing.

General Thompson, thank you so much for talking with us.

THOMPSON: If I may, Mr. Wallace, thanks. Let me say that speaking for

myself, speaking for General Raymond, and I know I'm speaking for the

13,000 guardians, it remains an honor and a privilege to serve the nation

and its people.

WALLACE: Thank you, sir.

Up next, our "Power Play of the Week," the man behind the mission to

preserve and promote the legacy of our 40th president.

WALLACE: It's been our honor and pleasure to once again come here to the

Reagan Library. It's now the largest and most visited of all the

presidential libraries. The over the last decade, there's one man who's

been most responsible for maintaining its preeminence, and he's our "Power

Player of the Week."

JOHN HEUBUSCH, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF RONALD REAGAN PRESIDENTIAL

FOUNDATION

AND INSTITUTE: There's a whole lot of people that just admire Ronald

Reagan. And they come here. It's somewhat of a mecca. It's Reagan country.

WALLACE (voice over): Executive Director John Heubusch on the lasting

relevance of the Reagan Library.

HEUBUSCH: We're about promoting what Ronald Reagan stood for. And that was

less taxes, less government, less regulation, more freedom, strong defense.

RONALD REAGAN, FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT: Government is not the solution to our

problem. Government is the problem.

WALLACE: In 2009, Nancy Reagan chose Heubusch to lead her husband's

foundation.

HEUBUSCH: Every time my phone rang, my heart would jump into my throat a

bit because I knew I was -- she was going to ask for me to do, maybe not

the impossible, but some big things.

WALLACE (on camera): How dramatically have you revamped the library over

the last 12 years?

HEUBUSCH: These presidential libraries, in my mind, are - yes, they're a

bit like sharks, you know. If you're not moving forward and constantly in

the hunt for new and interesting things to do, you're not going places.

WALLACE (voice over): The library is the final resting place for both

Reagans, but Heubusch has found inventive ways to keep the president alive.

REAGAN: So you wouldn't mind if I told you just one more story, would you?

WALLACE (on camera): How do visitors to the library react to the sonogram

(ph)?

HEUBUSCH: Oh, they just love it. They really do. From kids from six to 96

and to hear and see as best as you can President Reagan almost right there

in the flesh.

WALLACE (voice over): But there were unforeseen challenges, like massive

wildfires in 2019.

WALLACE (on camera): can you get out?

WALLACE (voice over): In an interview then, his concern was clear.

HEUBUSCH: I stood on a hill with a couple of -- with a dozen firemen who

literally stopped flames about 100 yards from President and Mrs. Reagan's

gravesite.

WALLACE (on camera): How close did you come to losing the library?

HEUBUSCH: You know, Chris, we came within an inch. The Reagan Library was

surrounded by a wall of flames. They saved the Reagan Library, there's no

doubt about it.

WALLACE (voice over): Heubusch has kept finding ways to advance the Reagan

legacy, like an institute in Washington that pushes conservative

principles.

CHRIS CHRISTIE (R), FORMER NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR: As Republicans, we need to

free ourselves from the quicksand of endless grievances.

HEUBUSCH: Thank you. Please, be seated.

WALLACE (on camera): You have started a speaker series, a time for

choosing. What is the debate inside the Republican Party today?

HEUBUSCH: I think he would be far more willing to compromise then we find

today. People seem to be at each other's throats and I think that would

really concern President Reagan.

Thank you. God bless you. And God bless America.

WALLACE (voice over): Heubusch is stepping down at the end of this year but

feels he's accomplished his central mission.

HEUBUSCH: Listen, Ronald Reagan did not need my help to be one of the best

presidents in the history of the nation, but maybe he and Mrs. Reagan

needed a little help to ensure that the admiration for the president would

never cease. So I think we've held the flame high and made the name is

Ronald Reagan as relevant today as it was many years ago.

WALLACE: Heubusch promised Nancy Reagan he would give her at least five

years here at the library. But in year four, he was diagnosed with terminal

cancer. He beat the disease and kept building the library these past 12

years.

And that's it for today. Have a great week and we'll see you back in

Washington next FOX NEWS SUNDAY.

