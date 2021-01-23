Former top FBI official urges Biden team to move inauguration indoors

This is a rush transcript from "Your World with Neil Cavuto" January 11, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

Well, the tweetstorm is on. Twitter, Facebook and other big tech companies

facing growing backlash for silencing conservative views in the wake of the

Capitol siege, all of this as Amazon pulls right-leaning Parler social

media platform, and now Parler is suing Amazon.



Shares of Twitter, Amazon and Facebook all down today. Someone here who

says that the conservative revolt against big tech is very, very real.



First, we go to Jackie DeAngelis keeping track of all of these big moving

developments today.



JACKIE DEANGELIS, FOX BUSINESS CORRESPONDENT: Hi. Good afternoon, Martha.



Well, when Twitter permanently suspended the president's account, followers

started leaving the platform in droves. Now, they're believed to have went

to a platform called Parler.



But, of course, Parler was suspended from Apple, Google Play, and Amazon,

effectively getting kicked off the Internet. Parler, of course, now suing

Amazon as well.



Parler's CEO said this on "Mornings With Maria":



(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)



JOHN MATZE, CEO, PARLER: I never thought we'd be living in a country where

things like this would happen, where you could get coordinated companies

canceling your -- what you're doing.



(END AUDIO CLIP)



DEANGELIS: Now, Twitter was already starting to see a tapering in its

users when it began flagging content posted by the president.



Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted this: "I have lost 50,000 followers this

week. The radical left and their big tech allies cannot marginalize, censor

or silence the American people. This is not China. This is not the United -

- this is the United States of America. And we are a free country."



We reached out to Twitter. A spokesman commented on this issue, saying --

quote -- "Changes in follower counts can be caused by a wide range of

different factors and may be due to unfollowing or because accounts were to

be in violation of the Twitter rules."



That's from the spokesperson. Twitter, of course, isn't saying that it's

about the rules, which many question, because the rules don't seem to be

the same for everyone. And it's also not saying that the loss of followers

is because they are leaving the platform, Martha.



My next guest says that silencing by big tech constitutes unimaginable

interference.



FOX News contributor Liz Peek calls it an assault on our freedom of speech.

She joins us now.



Liz, good to have you here today.



You think about the town crier, you think about the newspaper, you think

about the ways that different generations have communicated with each

other. And to block it, the way that we see happening now, it's just --

it's an astonishing development. And it's a really frightening one.



LIZ PEEK, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Martha, it is truly an assault on the

freedom of speech.



And I think it's a -- it's something that every American should rail

against. Every American should be alarmed by this. We have never in our

country seen this kind of concerted effort to shut down any voices, but now

conservative voices. It's unimaginable to me.



And, by the way, this Twitter action had nothing to do with worries about

violence or Trump inciting violence against the Capitol. Remember, just a

few months ago, Twitter shut down very credible reporting from The New York

Post about shady business transactions that Hunter Biden had engaged in,

taking advantage of his father's position in the White House, in Ukraine

and China.



That had nothing to do with violence. That had to do with suppressing other

voices and helping Joe Biden become president. That, they did. And I got to

say, this entire several-month attack on the right to speak freely about

our politics and about our candidates is just -- it is the worst thing I

have ever seen in this country, literally.



I mean, you look at that as a form of voter suppression, essentially, when

you look back at it. And in light of what's happening now, their argument

for why they were blocking the Hunter Biden content becomes less and less

legitimate.



And you look at their allowances for Chinese dictators, for the leaders in

Iran, it's very frightening, as an American, to see what's going on in this

country right now.



And, also, we just mentioned, the president tried to shut down 320 (sic),

right? He almost didn't sign the Defense Act because he wanted there to be

some attention paid to this matter, which gives them all of this freedom

from liability.



So, where should conservatives go now to fix this problem?



PEEK: It's a good question.



Section 230 basically protects these platforms against liability, in a way,

by the way, that FOX News is not protected or The New York Times.

Ironically, the idea is that they are supposed to conduct neutral

platforms. And, ironically further, Apple, in shutting down Parler, accused

of not reining in their content sufficiently.



In other words, they wanted them to be a publisher, which basically

abrogates the whole idea of Section 230. Where should conservatives do --

go to correct this problem? I think, in the 2022 campaigns, this has got to

be a leading platform issue for Republicans running for office.



I think this would be wildly popular. Nobody wants to see our freedom of

speech squashed. Martha, when you interview or do -- look at polling about

immigrants and why they come to this country, it's not about money. And it

is about opportunity. But it's mostly about freedoms, freedom of speech,

freedom of religion.



These are incredibly important, iconic beliefs in America. And to see those

thrown under the bus now in a sort of partisan rage is unimaginable. We

have got to fight back against this.



MACCALLUM: I couldn't agree more. And you speak to people who came to this

country from other countries, and they're the most terrified right now,

because they have seen this happen in their countries.



And I think a lot of people, a lot of Americans just sort of go, oh, this

could never happen here. And you listen to the CEO of Parler, he says, I

never imagined that something like this could happen in this country. And

so people need to wake up.



As to the Parler situation, we do have antitrust laws. This was a fast-

emerging, fast-growing threat to Twitter and Facebook. Therefore, the idea

that these companies, these giant companies, colluded and basically put

Parler out of business, it is unimaginable.



And I cannot sympathize more with the CEO of this company. We do have now

four antitrust cases lodged against Google. My guess is, the Justice

Department will pursue those even more aggressively. And, by the way,

liberal Democrats, let us not forget, Elizabeth Warren and many others

called for the breaking up of these tech companies.



The tech companies now have sort of curried favor with the left. But I'm

not sure that they are basically going to escape harm from that side as

well. They're too big, too powerful. And everybody knows it.



MACCALLUM: Well, at this point, given the makeup of Congress and the White

House, it is going to take some prevailing minds to get together as, you

point out, to recognize the danger of this, because it will come back to

have backlash against them eventually as well, if this game continues to

escalate in such a frightening way.



So, we're going to have a lot more on the legal fallout from all of this

later this hour.



Now to a growing number of companies that are suspending their political

contributions, which companies across the board have done for generations,

but now they want to make sure that they are -- they're targeting these GOP

lawmakers who objected to the certification of the election.



AT&T is the latest one to do.



So FOX Business Kristina Partsinevelos is following that part of the story

for us today.



Kristina, good afternoon.



KRISTINA PARTSINEVELOS, FOX NEWS BUSINESS CORRESPONDENT: Good afternoon,

Martha.



You have companies all across the country that are taking a stance by not

donating to political leaders that tried to overturn the election. You have

roughly 147 Republican lawmakers that did vote to overturn the election, as

well as a riot that stormed Capitol Hill last week.



So, you have big businesses that have been known to donate to political

leaders because they want to focus on specific areas of interest. But now a

slew of corporations, from 3M, Airbnb, Marriott, Citi, J.P. Morgan, have

all said that they're revising their political giving via the political

action committee.



And this started on Sunday, and the trend has been growing dramatically

today. This -- take this statement from MasterCard that we received --

quote -- "We have suspended political action committee giving to members of

Congress who voted to object to the certification of the 2020 presidential

election. We will continue to review the criteria that inform our political

contributions to ensure they reflect our values."



And, in some cases, you have the suspension that is only a short-term

situation, like Facebook, that said that they would pause donations just

for the first quarter. You have the PGA of America announcing or voting to

remove the PGA Championship event from President Trump's New Jersey golf

course next year.



And then, finally, you also have the National Association of Manufacturers

in Washington that call for President Trump's removal from the Oval Office.

And, lastly, you have some corporations that have decided they're going to

suspend political giving altogether. That includes both to Republicans, as

well as Democrats.



And, Martha, this just highlights a growing trend, companies facing

increasing pressure from shareholders, as well as investors, over their

political contributions -- back to you.



So, coming up: As House Democrats pushing impeachment, a group of

Republicans are urging someone to push back on this idea. You might be

surprised who that someone is -- when we come back.



MACCALLUM: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats set to introduce

an article of impeachment against President Trump this week, in the wake of

the Capitol Hill riot.



To FOX News chief White House correspondent John Roberts with how the

administration is responding to all of this on this Monday.



Hi, John.



JOHN ROBERTS, FOX NEWS CHIEF WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Martha, good

afternoon to you.



Clearly, this is something that the president doesn't like. But the White

House isn't too worried about the political implications of another

impeachment, because, even if they do it quickly, the Senate isn't

scheduled to come back in session until the 19th. And it would be pretty

difficult, if not impossible, for the Senate to hold an impeachment trial,

potentially convict the president, before he leaves office.



And to have a trial in the Senate later, after the Biden administration has

been trying to get up to speed, and then only for the reason of preventing

the president for running again for reelection in 2024, might present a

different difficult calculus politically, even legally.



White House sources say that they are simply trying to keep the president

focused on his accomplishments in the closing days of his administration.

The president's traveling to the border in Texas tomorrow.



The White House also trying to put together an event on Operation Warp

Speed, another one on rebuilding the military, and another one on economic

growth, so the president can talk about things that he's done in the past

four years.



The president's Republican supporters, while denouncing the violence at the

Capitol Building last Wednesday, also say impeachment proceedings would

only further divide an already fractured nation.



Here's Congressman Michael Waltz on FOX this morning:



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. MICHAEL WALTZ (R-FL): I think this is just going to pour fuel on the

fire.



The president himself has come out repeatedly now and said he intends to

peacefully transfer power, he intends to leave the White House. He

obviously has tens of millions of followers, and that feel like they have

not been heard, that feel like he has been hounded and harassed since day

one.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ROBERTS: Now, one lingering consequence here at the White House at least

of what happened last Wednesday is, there has been a pretty serious falling

out between the vice president and the president.



FOX News is told that, last Wednesday, while the vice president and his

family, who had come to watch the ceremony, were being moved around quickly

by the Secret Service from secure location to secure location, the

president never picked up the phone to call his number two to see how he

was.



The vice president chaired a Coronavirus Task Force meeting this afternoon.

So, he is here at the complex. But sources tell FOX News that the vice

president has not spoken to the president since last Wednesday morning --

Martha.



MACCALLUM: Quite a development.



John, thank you very much.



So, meanwhile, a group of House Republicans are now urging president-elect

Joe Biden to step forward and to encourage House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to

drop the impeachment efforts against President Trump, in the spirit of

unity going forward.



They write this: "A second impeachment only days before President Trump

will leave office is as unnecessary as it is inflammatory. This impeachment

would undermine your priority of unifying Americans and would further be a

distraction to our nation at a time when millions of fellow citizens are

hurting."



I want to bring in former deputy Assistant Attorney John Yoo.



Great to have you with us today, John. Thank you for being here.



JOHN YOO, FORMER DEPUTY ASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL: Hey, Martha.



MACCALLUM: What do you make of that argument?



There's obviously political, deep political desire on the Democrats' side

to try to prevent the president from running again and to punish him for

what happened last week. But there's also this larger picture of the desire

for what is best to bring this very hurt nation together.



What do you think?



YOO: I think there's some excellent points you have just made.



There is a short-term desire to punish the president for his terrible

actions last week. On the other hand, using impeachment has some serious

constitutional and political challenges. First, we don't know whether it's

possible to impeach a president after he's left office.



As John Roberts just reported, there's no time in the Senate calendar to

hold an impeachment trial before January 20. And the Constitution is not

clear whether someone who's out of office can be impeached.



Second, the other constitutional problem is that, since the major remedy

for impeachment when someone's convicted is to remove them, the only other

punishment left is disqualification from future office. You could make the

argument, let the American people decide that. The American people can

choose never to elect Donald Trump to office again. They can impose that

judgment.



Why do we need -- and this is the last point -- to consume probably 20, 30

days or longer in a trial, where everything else in the political world

will have to stop, just like it did a year ago, to have a trial of

President Trump on the floor of the Senate and prevent the new

administration from doing the people's business?



MACCALLUM: John, just listening to you, it just strikes me that there's

been an effort under way to remove or damage this president since day one.



And it's hard to imagine in that environment, with the same players in

place, that they're going to change their mind about that, once they have

dominated the House and the Senate. Do you believe that there is the will

on the Democrat side to let that moment pass? Or do you think they will

want to make sure? And can they make sure with that vote that he can't run

again, legally?



YOO: Legally, it's not clear at all.



MACCALLUM: Yes.



YOO: In fact, this will just prolong attention on President Trump even

longer, for months and months, because suppose the Senate does convict.



The House looks like they're almost certain to impeach in a few days. It's

really going to turn to the Senate, where you have to get two-thirds to

convict. Suppose the Senate does. Suppose a number of Republicans do switch

off this time, unlike last time a year ago.



Even if they disqualify him, President Trump's going to go to court and

say: I want to run again. It's unconstitutional because I was already out

of office. That's going to go to the Supreme Court, I'm sure, by the end.

We don't know what's going to happen.



But all you can do is, it's going to keep President Trump in the mind's

eye, at the center of politics for months and months. It's going to

distract from things like a stimulus bill, like getting President Trump --

President Biden's nominees into office.



MACCALLUM: So, speaking of the president-elect, Joe Biden, this is a

moment where he could step up and show leadership. He could say that he

wants them to drop this effort.



I think of the pardoning of Richard Nixon, obviously, different

circumstances. And -- but he could have that same sort of moment to heal

the country. Do you think there's any chance that that happens?



YOO: Oh, there's certainly a chance.



I had the privilege to be general counsel to the Senate Judiciary Committee

when Senator Biden was the ranking minority member, the lead Democrat on

the committee. And he does think carefully about the Constitution. He does

worry, I think, about the stability of the country.



As you say, this is a chance for him to heal the nation. He could say: I

don't want an impeachment trial. Go ahead. The House can impeach him. That

already puts an asterisk next to President Trump's name in the history

books. Don't bother with a trial. Let's get it behind us. President Trump's

not going to run for office again. And then let's go forward and solve the

pandemic. Let's go forward and get the economy back on its feet.



So, I think that's politically very attractive to a President Biden.



MACCALLUM: Yes. And it's like, remember when the pandemic was the only

thing we had to worry about. It seems like a simpler time in the most

bizarre period that we have lived in over the past year-and-a-half.



John, thank you. Great to have you here today. Good to talk to you.



So, president-elect Biden getting his second vaccine jab, speaking of that,

today, but could his distribution plan impact others from getting their

second shot? We're going to talk about that.



And, later, big tech faces the lawsuits in wake of the enormous free speech

showdown in this country. So, which side has a better case?



Next.



MACCALLUM: Breaking just moments ago: The Department of Homeland Security

is not wasting any time getting ready for next week's inauguration, putting

security plans in motion starting Wednesday, in wake of last week's riot.



We're going to have more for you coming up on this with Asa Hutchinson

after the break.



MACCALLUM: So, COVID vaccine part two today for president-elect Joe Biden,

getting his second Pfizer shot.



But what about other Americans who are waiting for their shots across this

country?



To FOX's Peter Doocy in Wilmington, Delaware, with the latest from the

Biden team.



Hi, Peter.



PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: And the latest, Martha, is that the

president-elect is trying to figure out how to advance his agenda with a

Senate that might be focusing on an impeachment trial.



So, here's one new idea he's got for time management.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT-ELECT: Go a half-day on dealing with impeachment,

and a half-day getting my people nominated and confirmed in the Senate, as

well as moving on a package.



So, that's my hope.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



DOOCY: Well, the one hiccup there might be the president-elect saying that

he's not sure if that's possible. And he's waiting for an answer from the

parliamentarian.



While he waits, Biden got his second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in

public, as a Politico report surfaces that he's expressing frustration in

private with transition officials about a lack of progress advancing his

promise to vaccinate 50 million people by April, 100 million shots in 100

days.



But, today, as he hung around waiting to see to make sure that there were

no adverse effects from that latest dose, he gave his guys a vote of

confidence.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



QUESTION: Mr. President-elect, do you still have confidence in your COVID

team that they will be able to vaccinate 50 million Americans in the first

100 days?



BIDEN: I do.



Let me make a couple of brief statements. Number one, my number one

priority is getting vaccine in people's arms, like we just did today, as

rapidly as we can.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



DOOCY: But there's still a big question mark. How much does Joe Biden's

COVID-19 relief plan cost? He hasn't told us yet.



But he assures us that he will on Thursday -- Martha.



MACCALLUM: All right. I have heard you press him on that. We are still

waiting for the answer.



Peter, thank you very much.



So, all of this coming with states struggling to get up to speed on

speeding up the vaccine deliveries.



This is on everyone's mind across the country who is actually wanting to

get the shot. The CDC saying that, of the 25 million doses that are out

there, nine million have been administered.



Let's get the read from Arkansas Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson.



Governor, great to have you with us today.



You headed Homeland Security. You have a lot of handle on this whole

country in terms of these kinds of efforts. What's going wrong here, in

your opinion?



GOV. ASA HUTCHINSON (R-AR): Well, first of all, in terms of the

vaccinations, you're absolutely right. It's on everybody's mind, whether

your 70-year-old wanting to vaccination or you have compromised immune

systems.



We're working very hard. The challenge is that it's a limited supply, it's

not coming fast enough, and then we have got to work harder in getting it

out and getting into people's arms. We're making progress. We have up to

almost 40 percent of the doses that have been received have been

administered. We want to get that up even higher.



And then I think president-elect Biden's decision to get the doses out more

quickly to the states is right on target. We have to have the flexibility

to manage that.



We want to make sure we stick with a two-dose regime and -- regimen -- and

make sure that we follow that protocol recommended by the CDC.



MACCALLUM: There are hubs that have opened it today in New York City.



What's your method for getting them? It seems like there ought to be a much

easier way to do a drive-through, to have people show their I.D. There's

registration. People don't know how to register or if they should register.



How are you doing it? And are you succeeding?



HUTCHINSON: Well, that's an excellent point.



And we could do drive-through. We could do mass vaccination arenas and

programs if you had an unlimited supply. But when you have a limited

supply, you have to set the priorities. And that is what makes it a

logistical challenge.



What we're doing is prioritizing the 1-A, which is long-term care

residents, staff, health care workers, and first responders. That way, we -

- our goal is to get that all done by the end of January. Then we move to

1-B, to the larger populations.



We're utilizing our pharmacies that are in every community, as well as our

hospitals. We will broaden that as needed when the supply increases. Then

we will go to greater volume distribution mechanisms that we have,

utilizing an arena, other facilities that can do a mass vaccination.



MACCALLUM: So, are saying that you have used every single shot that has

come into Arkansas? And have -- it's a two-part question. Have you used

every shot?



And the second part is, have you had any go to waste, like we have seen

here?



HUTCHINSON: No, we haven't used every shot. And I certainly hope I didn't

say that.



MACCALLUM: But you said you were waiting for supply.



HUTCHINSON: The doses that we have received -- the doses we have received,

40 percent are in people's arms.



And, yes, we want to up that percent. Now, there's always going to be a lag

there, because it's a throughput. You're receiving them one day. They're --

then you get them out the next day. And so we want to increase that. We

have got to do better in it.



But there is -- if we had an unlimited supply, we would open up Bud Walton

Arena, we would open up War Memorial Stadium, and we would have everybody

get in line and vaccinate them hopefully in a more organized fashion.



But we can't do that, because we only receive a limited number of doses

every week. We hope that does increase.



MACCALLUM: Yes. I mean, it seems like that's the problem. You have got all

these states that have only used a percentage of what they're getting out

there.



So, Operation Warp Speed seems to have hit a bit of a roadblock when it

gets to the point of getting it in people's arms. Do you think that the

states were unprepared to have a better delivery system once you got them

all?



HUTCHINSON: Well, it is a big lift for all the states to do this.



But here, again, we are utilizing an effective program for the

vaccinations. As the vaccinations increase, you will see the numbers grow

exponentially. There is a three-day lag in the numbers that come in on

vaccinations, because the providers, those that are doing the vaccinations,

the pharmacies, they have three days to enter the data.



There is a lag. We're going to see that accelerate as we continue to get

better at what we're doing.



MACCALLUM: Yes. Well, we don't want to see any wasted vaccines. There

ought to be a really strong way to get people to be on call if there are

extras. We don't want any of them to go to waste.



Governor Hutchinson, thank you. Good to have you here today.



All right, so, after fueling a free speech showdown, big tech needs to

start lawyering up.



(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)



MATZE: They claim that we somehow were responsible for the -- the -- what

they call the insurrection on the 6th, which we have never allowed

violence.



We have never allowed any of this stuff on our platform. And we don't even

have a way to coordinate an event on our platform. So, they somehow want to

make us responsible. And this seems to me like an excuse to just basically

eliminate free speech at a convenient time.



(END AUDIO CLIP)



That was Parler CEO John Matze yesterday to Maria Bartiromo.



Today, the social media company filing a lawsuit against Amazon, alleging

political bias and calling for the tech giant to reinstate their platform

on the Amazon web services. So, we reached out to Parler and to Amazon.

Haven't heard back yet. But this could be the first in many legal battles

over big tech and free speech.



So, let's talk about that with former federal prosecutor Katie Cherkasky.



Katie, good to have you with us today.



What did you think about what the Parler CEO said there?



KATIE CHERKASKY, FORMER FEDERAL PROSECUTOR: Well, I think that's

absolutely what they're going to try to prove here.



And the problem you have is that these are really disputes between private

companies more than anything else. So, I think it's going to boil down to a

lot of what the contracts between these companies said, and whether there

is a breach.



And, hopefully, they're able to get some sort of temporary injunction in

the meantime. But these lawsuits will likely drag on for quite a while.



rules about what can and can't -- what they're not going to sell and what

can go on these sites. So they're going to have to prove that they in some

way led to this insurrection, which I think would be pretty, pretty

difficult to prove.



CHERKASKY: Well, actually, I don't think that they necessarily need to

even prove that.



CHERKASKY: These are mostly about the contract terms between the

companies, and whether Amazon is required to provide certain notice periods

before they terminate service and things like that, more so than really any

federal level issues.



I know there's been some antitrust violations that have been lodged. But,

in order to prove that, Parler is really going to have to show that there

was a conspiracy to close off the market between these companies, which is

going to be a difficult task on their end as well.



So, really, unfortunately, this does come down to a lot of free market

ideas. And how that's going to play out in the long run really remains to

be seen, needless to say.



MACCALLUM: Yes, I mean, it speaks to that convergence that we have seen

with all of these companies that have gained such an incredible amount of

power, that they sort of present themselves as individual companies, which

they are, but not as arbiters of the information on them.



So, at what point do they get to the level where they're treated like a

utility, where they do have regulation? And I think a lot of people are

against regulation. But, in this case, we have seen a lot of folks on

Capitol Hill speak out that there has to be something done.



And now it got to this boiling point before anything was done.



CHERKASKY: Right, exactly.



And I think that's why you hear a lot about the protections that some of

these companies have under Section 230, where they're immune from

liability, to a large extent, but also are now choosing to regulate what

speech is on the platform. So, are they entitled to both?



Isn't that sort of having it both ways? And I think that's something that

people will want to see some changes to. Biden has previously said that he

was interested in potentially removing some of those protections. So, maybe

they were trying to get ahead of the curve there with that.



We have all heard that, I think, theory floated around. But in terms of

what can be done, it is very difficult when you have private companies, and

it all boils down to what the free market ends up looking like, I think, to

a large degree.



MACCALLUM: Yes, it's going to come down to what some of these politicians

can agree on in terms of free speech as well. It's been benefiting the left

in a big way, the course of these transactions and these decisions that a

lot of these companies have made over the last couple of months.



But it could come back to bite them.



Katie Cherkasky, thank you. Good to have you here today.



lapses after this riot and before the riot. So, find out what the FBI was

reportedly doing before all of this started.



And why Speaker Nancy Pelosi's reaction to a question about Alexandria

Ocasio-Cortez has gone viral today, what it's saying about the future of

the Democratic Party.



MACCALLUM: A source telling FOX News that the FBI urged extremists not to

travel to D.C. ahead of last week's deadly riot.



FOX News Aishah Hasnie has the latest -- Aishah.



AISHAH HASNIE, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hi, Martha.



Yes, this was a huge blow to Capitol Police, a department that is already

facing immense scrutiny, immense pressure over what the events that

happened on Wednesday. Listen to this.



According to a source, a source that tells FOXNews.com, the FBI visited

pro-Trump extremists prior to that rally in urging them not to travel to

D.C. And NBC is reporting that the FBI and the NYPD even went as far as to

warn Capitol Police ahead of time about the potential of violence.



The outgoing Capitol Police chief, Steven Sund, has told The Washington

Post, though, that he did, he tried to request the D.C. National Guard be

put on standby just in case ahead of the rally. But his calls, he says,

were squashed by House and Senate security officials.



Now, nine days before the inauguration, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is asking

the Department of Homeland Security for added security, extending security

well past the historic day. She's also asking that all First Amendment

demonstration permits be canceled.



Tours right now at the Washington Monument have been suspended already

because of credible threats from groups involved in the violence on the

Capitol on Wednesday.



And, Martha, also, this just developing today, the -- FOX News has

confirmed that the FBI is warning about plans for armed protests, armed

protests in all 50 state capitals before, during and in the run-up to

inauguration -- Martha.



So, breaking this hour, we did tell you that the Homeland Security

Department is beefing up those inauguration preparations this Wednesday.



Former FBI Deputy Assistant Director Danny Coulson joins me now with

discussion on all of this.



Danny, this is a very frightening time for the country. And we head into

the inauguration, and you hear Aishah's report about how they're beefing

things up. What do you make of all this?



DANNY COULSON, FORMER FBI AGENT: Well, you said they're frightening times.



I think that's a height of understatement. I think it's terrifying times.

I'm in the security business. I have been involved in violence for decades.

And I'm really concerned about our country and where it's going.



We're so divided right now that it's a scary time. I'm concerned about my

family even going out. So, it is scary times. And, basically, this

inauguration is very, very important to our country. It's a symbolism of a

change of power.



But if -- I hope that they're going to put the Secret Service in charge of

everything here. The FBI, of course, will support them. But these are bad

times.



They had professionals running it. They don't need to be worried about

optics, like they were with the Capitol. And they need to let their law

enforcement people do their job. And I hope they turn them loose, and I

hope they stop any violence that's going to occur there.



I mean, it's unnerving to read these reports of the request from the head

of the Capitol Hill police, Officer Sund, asking the House and the Senate,

saying that they were getting more and more concerned as they got close to

this event on January 6, that there were more people coming, and that they

wanted backup.



And, as you just pointed out, they were told that to have the National

Guard on the steps of the Hill, of Capitol Hill, would be an optic problem.



COULSON: Yes.



Martha, that's typical. That's very typical of security people. We are

constantly dealing with non-professional people worried about optics.



If you remember, Reagan was shot because the security plan was changed by

his staff members, who changed it and moved the demonstrators and the media

close to the scene and caused him to get shot.



That was an optic issue.



We don't have time for political correctness. Staffers need to plan on tea

and cookies and menus, and not -- let the professional Secret Service set

things up and do it the right way.



MACCALLUM: So, what's your anticipation? There's this event on January 17

that people are ramping up all over the country, and also for January 20.



What needs to be done to make sure that these areas are going to be

hardened, because, sadly, that's the only choice that we have right now?



COULSON: Well, frankly, if it were up to me -- and it's not -- I would not

have this inauguration outside. I would do it in a football stadium.



We know how to secure football stadiums. We can control access. We can

control everything from drones to people. And they need to do that.



Right now, what we need to have is a very strong presence. But, also, there

are certain techniques that should be done. They should have extraction

teams in the crowds ready to pounce on anybody that tries to instigate a

riot. Then need to have arrest teams. They need to have a strong physical

presence.



They need to monitor drones. Drones is a huge issue for me in a lot of my

events.



COULSON: And they need to put a cone around that place, so you can't fly a

drone in there.



And there's about a million things we can talk about. But let the Secret

Service run it. Let the FBI help them. Keep staffers out of it. And let's

have a safe one.



So, coming up next: the response from Speaker Pelosi to a question that she

was asked on "60 Minutes" about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and now her

reaction is going viral. What does it say about where her party is headed?



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



LESLEY STAHL, CBS NEWS ANCHOR: Why does AOC complain that you have not

been grooming younger people for leadership?



REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): I don't know. You will have to ask her, because

we are.



STAHL: That was kind of sharp, kind of dismissing her for.



PELOSI: I'm not dismissing her. I respect her. I think she's very

effective, as are other -- many other members in our caucus that the press

doesn't pay attention to.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



MACCALLUM: Interesting.



So, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi shutting down New York Congresswoman

Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez's claims that Democratic leaders haven't been

preparing the next generation of leadership.



With the House speaker seemingly at odds with a key progressive figure,

what could this mean for the future of the party?



Let's talk to GOP pollster Lee Carter, Democratic strategist Jason Nichols,

and Republican strategist Hal Lambert.



Great to have all of you with us.



Jason, let me start with you. What goes through your mind when you watch

that exchange?



JASON NICHOLS, DEMOCRATIC STRATEGIST: Well, I thought it was -- first of

all, the first thing that goes to my mind is that Republicans who said that

Lesley Stahl was somehow harder on Republicans need to watch that

interview. It seems like she was really tough on Nancy Pelosi.



I think Nancy Pelosi is probably a little frustrated because of some of the

things that have been said by AOC. I think AOC is right, in the sense that

there needs to be new leadership groomed both in the House and in the

Senate. We need new energy.



We don't know how much longer that they are going to be in the positions

that they hold.



At the same time, I think age is a number. I think that the Democrats need

to look at people like Barbara Lee, who they overlooked for seemingly

decades, who has done an incredible job and is also someone who

progressives can side with.



NICHOLS: So, I think that there's leadership that needs to come, and new

leadership, but it doesn't necessarily have to be somebody in their early

30s.



MACCALLUM: All right, let's take a look at another interesting exchange

about the stimulus. Watch this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



STAHL: What about the COVID relief package...



PELOSI: Yes.



STAHL: ... that was held up for eight months?



PELOSI: Right. But that was their obstruction.



Understand this.



STAHL: But wait.



PELOSI: It was their obstruction.



STAHL: Yours too.



PELOSI: It was their obstruction.



STAHL: No, yours too. It takes two to...



PELOSI: No, it wasn't obstruction.



STAHL: You held out for eight months.



PELOSI: No. No, we held it up because there was no, no respect for our

heroes.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



MACCALLUM: Lee, I wish you had the dials on some of these comments. What

do you think?



LEE CARTER, REPUBLICAN POLLSTER: I think that what she's trying to do is

blame Trump, right, and say this wasn't her fault.



It's not surprising to me that this is her position. I think, really, what

she was trying to get across in this interview was that she is -- it's

going to be a new day, that all the problems that we have had are because

of problems with Trump.



And I think she was also trying to distance herself from AOC, I think less

about age and more about, that's not all the party is. She gets a lot of

attention. There's lots of other people too. So, I think she's trying to

say, we're going to be a more moderate Democratic Party.



And I think that she was also saying that, we are the party of the people.

The problems you had were with Trump, and that's going to change now.



HAL LAMBERT, GOP STRATEGIST: Yes.



I mean, you hear about the rails of politics you're not supposed to touch.

Well, there's clearly two rails you can't touch with Nancy Pelosi in an

interview. One is her record as speaker, and, two, bring up AOC.



And Lesley Stahl did both in the same interview. And you could just feel

the tension and anger through the screen from Nancy Pelosi. And it's --

they're perfectly legitimate questions.



And the pushback on the stimulus, Nancy Pelosi, within just a couple of

days, was able to get $2,000 approved for every -- almost every American to

go out. Why didn't she do that six months ago? Why didn't you do that in

the summer? Well, we know why.



She didn't want to give a win to the president before an election. So, she

made the American people wait, and then she came out after the election

with the $2,000. So it's a perfectly legitimate question.



And you bring up the age factor. I mean, there isn't -- they're not

grooming anyone. They have had the same leadership for decades.



MACCALLUM: Jason, you have got Republicans asking Nancy Pelosi to drop the

impeachment plan and to call for a unification of the country.



Very quick, 20 seconds. Can you respond to that?



NICHOLS: Well, I think we need to hold people accountable, particularly

our elected officials, particularly when people died on their watch, and

they have actually instigated the event.



I think that there's no question that we cannot allow this president to

walk away as if nothing happened, when we watched a police officer be

beaten to death. I think that there's no question it would be a dereliction

of duty if Congress did nothing in this situation.



Just -- breaking news just coming in: Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf, who

you have come to know well -- he's been interviewed here a lot -- is now

stepping down, so his name added to the list of many White House officials

and administration officials who have decided to leave before the end of

this administration.



