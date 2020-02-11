Former Buttigieg campaign manager: He is looking for practical, pragmatic solutions to issues

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," February 10, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, HOST: I have a question. How did that coverage of the New Hampshire primary for the Democrats turn into, how do I look? How did that happen, Hannity? Only you would do that, do I look younger? What?

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS: I hate to say, this is - what did I ever say that that's wrong.

INGRAHAM: OK.

HANNITY: I don't know, I never watch. I'm like, well then how would you know that.

INGRAHAM: Hannity, I am going to relentlessly tease you. Now everyone's like Buttigieg or Sanders and Hannity is like, is this my best profile shot. I've never seen anything like that. That is classic.

HANNITY: It was incredible, I'll tell you.

INGRAHAM: Oh, no. They looked like they had affection for you if not respect.

HANNITY: Some of them wanted to hate me and then they met me, so I don't even want to like you this much.

INGRAHAM: Oh, my gosh. Well, stay warm up there and get back soon. OK.

HANNITY: Thanks, Laura. I have a great show as always.

INGRAHAM: All right. All right. I'm Laura Ingraham. This is "The Ingraham Angle" from New York tonight on the eve of the New Hampshire primary. We take a closer look at Pete Buttigieg. So, I have a question and we've been just itching to get at this subject for a while now. Is the media lying to you when they say the former South Bend Mayor, he's a moderate?

Also, we have been on the front lines of calling for a housecleaning inside Trump's National Security Council. We'll tell you why the dismissal of the Vindman brothers was just the beginning and long overdue.

Plus, unhinged celebrities, their latest political ramblings are the most hilarious things you'll see in any comedic interlude that Hollywood can offer. But it was at the Oscars last night. Raymond Arroyo, Tom Shillue, they break all the theatrics down a little later on the show. But first, this is good. The Left's rage and chaos campaign. That's the focus of tonight's ANGLE.

Now imagine if the Democratic Party of let's say Georgia had sponsored a voter registration drive with balloons and posters that have a sign-up station. It'd be manned by eager party volunteers on the sidewalk. Let's say outside of shopping mall. Then a van pulls up and a driver rolls down the window. But then he hits the gas and he plow through the tent. Luckily, no injuries.

Well, this story of course would lead every major newscast and regardless of the facts Trump hating reporters would jump to the conclusion that he was at least partly the impetus for such a heinous act.

Well on Saturday, 27-year-old Gregory Timm was arrested in Jacksonville Florida for plowing into a Republican get out the vote tent outside of Wal- Mart. The GOP of Duval County said that six volunteers were targeted.

Now this assailant wasn't registered to vote. He didn't have much of a social media presence. And the Duval County Democrats released a statement saying we're thankful that the perpetrator of this cowardly act has been apprehended by police and continue to call for civility during this election cycle. Well good for them for condemning but that sentiment wouldn't have been enough had the shoe been on the other foot. Now it's important to note that there has essentially been no response from the Democrat 2020 candidates about this who claim to care so deeply about such issues.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MAYOR PETE BUTTIGIEG (D-IN) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE:21st century Voting Rights Act, so the kind of voter suppression we've seen cannot stand.

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN (D-MA) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: We need to repeal every one of the voter suppressions laws that is out there right now.

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS (D-VT) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Cowardly Republican governors are trying to suppress the vote. That is an incredibly undemocratic un-American process.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Voter suppression voter intimidation, it matters to the Democrats. Do you think that's pretty intimidating when a van drives through a registration tent? Now I guess it's possible, but my opinion highly unlikely that anti-Trump rage wasn't at least part of the motivation here, we'll find more - out more as the days go on.

But predictably, the media has barely covered this story at all. Think about this. The attack happened on Saturday. And as of Sunday morning, only NBC Sunday today covered it and only for 25 seconds.

Now remember what preceded this Florida attack, think about the dark and sinister way prominent people are talking about the President. The outcome of his impeachment trial and America in general.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TOM STEYER (D) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Once fascists get power, they don't give it up. You've got President Trump for life.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I don't see this. President-elect as a legitimate President.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: There is no exoneration, no vindication, no real acquittal from a fake trial.

SANDERS: We have a racist society from top to bottom.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: This may have started as an anti-Trump movement, but in some quarters, you just saw, it's become an anti-American movement. Face it, Trump's policies, they're largely working and at least half of America supports him. So, I have a question. Are they all illegitimate, too? 62 million people voted for him last time around. Or are they just the deplorable as Hillary described, or are they just stupid or are they just racist?

This whole thing is getting out of hand and it smacks of total desperation on the part of the Democrats. Now, we still don't know which ANTIFA thugs are responsible for citizen journalists Andy Ngo's brain bleed last year, of the Democrats running for President at the time, only Andrew Yang and Joe Biden even condemn that attack.

Political leadership in cities such as Portland, Oregon, Berkeley, you've seen this kind of craziness a lot on the Left coast where the rampage took place. They've largely turned a blind eye to Leftist violence. Police are given stand down orders and masked ANTIFA radicals have been allowed to wail on anyone who gets in their way with impunity, especially Trump supporters. No consequences. Few, if any arrests.

And these people claim Trump's the ones stoking hatred. Are you kidding me? The nonstop, most cruel demonization of the President and anyone who works for him or supports him occurs 24/7. And it's not just by knit cap wearing basement dwellers on social media. This is happening at the hands of supposedly respected members of the media and the political establishment.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Let me be very clear, you're stupid as hell. You're one of those people I say should not be allowed around household appliances. You will take off some fingers, if not your entire hand.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The obvious misogyny, the obvious vulgarity, the obvious stupidity. He's not mentally OK.

SANDERS: The most racist, sexist, homophobic, bigoted President in history.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Category of the people who think he's racist.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: These are the same people who claim to be so woke, so compassionate, so tolerant. But for them, the ends ridding us of Trump, of course, always justifies the means. Now, remember the mock assassination of Trump during that Shakespeare in the park?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It's an actor dressed to look just like President Donald Trump as he's assassinated on stage. Look, as his character is stabbed to death and there's no mistaking, the Trump connection.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Trump had only been in office for a couple of years or remember, couple of months, excuse me, Kathy Griffin holding up the President's severed head. Or NBA stars and coaches who've been bought off by China but feel morally superior when trashing Trump.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHARLES BARKLEY, RETIRED NBA PLAYER: I've never been more angry and disgusted at this situation than I am now.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Our country's an embarrassment in the world.

LEBRON JAMES, NBA PLAYER: The number one job in America, the point of person is someone who doesn't understand the people and really don't care about the people.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Or the vicious anti-Kavanaugh protests.

(VIDEO PLAYING)

INGRAHAM: They're still trying to get in the Supreme Court, by the way. They kept banging, no one answered. And of course, there's our favorite Robert forever young De Niro.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ROBERT DE NIRO, ACTOR: This idiot is the President. The guy is a fool. Come on.

This guy is like a gangster, is a con artist. He talks how he wants to punch people in the face.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: The man just needs better lines. Come on, Bobby. Now, while Democrats blame Trump himself for creating an atmosphere of fear and racism, the President with smart policies has done more to help the black community than any President in the modern era. It's the Democrats and their most radical elements who are fostering a toxic and dangerous atmosphere. Now, it's not enough just to disagree with President Trump's policies. They try day in and day out to destroy him and his family. But they failed.

Their viciousness isn't just directed though at President Trump. Left-wing activists are turning to attacking police now too.

During impeachment, the chaos at New York's Grand Central Station carried out by ANTIFA and occupy Wall Street. It didn't get the coverage it deserved.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PROTESTERS: No cops, free MTA, no racist USA.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: What a disgrace. The protesters are so courageous in their masks, by the way. Cowards, every last one of them. They'd be the first ones to wet their pants if they really needed a police officer in an emergency. Did anything ever happened to those people, no, they disrupted transit. One of the busiest train stations in the United States. This was even about wanting free stuff. They were testing de Blasio and Cuomo.

So, will there be any repercussions for this, of course not. There never is. De Blasio is hated by the police for good reason. He doesn't have their backs and they know it. This has created a poisonous and frankly, it's created a dangerous dynamic for the people of this city. And it's not going to end until once again they elect someone like Rudy Giuliani, who was tough, but fair. And things are now even worse. NYPD officers were targeted in two separate assassination attempts this past weekend. The police union say de Blasio's rhetoric is to blame.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Bad people on the streets are listening and coming after us. The first thing I thought when I got this call, another cop in the 401 was shot 12 hours later, I said, they're hunting us. They're hunting us.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: This is an intolerable disgrace. They sell violence and then they demonize the police. The only thing standing between us and them, the police. In an economy when so many are benefiting, the Democrats should see that all of this rage is not really getting much traction with regular America. After a while, you keep raging and you just look impotent.

(VIDEO PLAYING)

INGRAHAM: And that's THE ANGLE. All right, joining me now is Dean Black, Chairman of the Duval County GOP. Dean, first off, I want to show you the headline from Politico, the lead on a story about a guy who tried to run over GOP volunteers is the following. It says Republicans vow revenge. Are you kidding me, Dean? That's how they're covering. What happened to your people in Jacksonville?

DEAN BLACK, DUVAL COUNTY GOP CHAIRMAN: Good evening, Laura. When I first saw that, I was furious. Anyone who listened to our statement, who would have heard me clearly, the Republican Party is apparently the only party that's the party of law and order in this country.

We support peaceful political processes. And the only revenge we talked about is the type that you get at the ballot box. The best revenge is victory, we said, but we emphasized that this needs to be peaceful. What's going on? I mean, you summed it up so well, Laura. What's happening in this country on the Left, it's nothing less than a political obscenity. It is horrifying. And if this is where we're starting right now, 10 months out from Election Day, where is this going to end up?

INGRAHAM: Well, Dean.

BLACK: We better stop it.

INGRAHAM: Dean, I was talking to a friend of mine this afternoon. I was on my way to New York and he said, you know, Laura, the last time this type of rhetoric got out of control was in certain part times in the 1960s, we ended up having a disaster at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. We had riots in different cities, and it was a lot of social justice, angst and outrage. Obviously, the killing of Martin Luther King, which was horrific. The country was going through a lot. But we need things to calm down, not ramp up, especially at a time when the economy is doing so well for so many people. You can debate the policies, have a vigorous debate.

You can be angry at Trump for anything you want. That's fine. That's the process. But what's happening here with it with a van plowing through a tent? I'm sorry. I'm not buying it. That this was just - we don't know what motivated this guy. But with all the hate and rage all over social media, 24/7, constantly. It's a miracle if it wasn't part of someone's thinking at this point, who is already unstable obviously.

BLACK: Laura, it was clearly a partisan motivated attack. The guy pulled up. I mean, it was a plainly marked event. You could not mistake what was happening. There were Trump signs everywhere, they were obviously Republicans, there was a big bright red tent. The guy pulls up, he gets out his cell phone. He first gives them an obscene gesture and then he accelerates toward them as he's videotaping it. Our elderly volunteers barely get out of the way, he plows through the location, upending everything, and then he backs up and he videotapes it again. He was proud of his work.

Now, that is a partisan attack. What else can you call it? You would have to believe that he had some blinding hatred of chairs, tents and tables--

INGRAHAM: Right.

BLACK: To believe anything otherwise, that's what it was.

INGRAHAM: We wanted to get some of the volunteers on. We talked to. We reached out and we talked to a couple, they're traumatized. These people are traumatized by what happened. And again, if the shoe were on the other foot, if this had happened to a Democrat polling or registration table, this would have led to every broadcast.

I'm not saying anyone should jump to conclusions. It seems very odd when someone's videotaped. Maybe he thought it was a bake sale and he didn't like a certain type of ingredient. I don't know. If the shoe were on the other foot, they certainly would have got at the minimum, given it real coverage in the evening newscasts. And we got nothing.

BLACK: Laura, Republicans in Duval County and the Republican executive committee members of Duval County, we're outraged.

INGRAHAM: Targeted.

BLACK: We're sick and tired of - I mean Laura, it goes, I mean, you set it up very well, but people are scared because of what hat they're going to wear. They're concerned that they'll be accosted because of the shirt they chose to put on and they're out exercising their First Amendment rights to engage in political speech.

INGRAHAM: They want - they can't beat Trump on the economy. So, they want to terrify Trump volunteers or Trump supporters from showing up in public with a hat or a t-shirt. No one should be afraid to wear a t-shirt or a hat supporting a political candidate. Republican, Democrat, independent. Dean say hey to everybody there in Jacksonville. I've got to get down there and see you guys. Thanks so much for joining us tonight.

BLACK: You're always welcome to join us. Thank you.

INGRAHAM: All right. God bless you.

BLACK: And let's win in 2020.

INGRAHAM: All right. You take care. And in the wake of back-to-back assassination attempts that left two NYPD officers injured over the weekend, my next guest is going to war against New York City mayor and failed presidential candidate Bill de Blasio.

Ed Mullins, President of the NYPD Sergeants Benevolent Association is here to tell us why. Ed, you said New York City cops are declaring war on the mayor. What is that all about?

ED MULLINS, PRESIDENT, SBA NYPD: New York City cops, they're broken from this mayor. We've been dealing with them for nearly six years. This past week and we had two attempted assassinations on New York City cops. They are the fifth, the fourth and fifth assassination events since this mayor has been in office.

We've lost three police officers, two assassinations previously. We've had multiple cops injured; buckets of water thrown. And basically, what it comes down to is that the rule of law is being ignored under this mayor's leadership.

INGRAHAM: There were some amazing things you said in the last couple of days. I want to share, and this is de Blasio yesterday.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BILL DE BLASIO, NEW YORK CITY MAYOR: We have to understand this as a city, as a nation, our entire society has to understand an attack on a police officer is an attack on all of us. It's an attack on a democratic society, a decent society, and it's intolerable. And we will not accept it and we will fight back with everything we have.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Well, he sounds very heartfelt there.

MULLINS: It's all after the fact. Last week, we had protesters, ANTIFA protesters come into Grand Central Station, vandalized property, resist arrest. The mayor came out nearly 16 to 20 hours later and made statements. He's got to get in front of the statement. He's got to lead by example. He needs to get in front and establish that the NYPD is there to make arrests. We're putting cops in a field with no helmets. We're doing hand-to-hand with individuals who are resisting arrest.

INGRAHAM: This can't continue.

MULLINS: It has continued.

INGRAHAM: I mean, but this cannot continue in the people of New York City. They can't want to live like this. Can't do - is this the way they want to live?

MULLINS: We've done some polling and the politicians who support these people would be shocked to learn that 84 percent of the people in this nation and it varies support the police. And yet these elected officials placate into the individuals who are criminals.

INGRAHAM: They're playing to the radicals; they're playing to the radical--

MULLINS: They're playing with the people and against.

INGRAHAM: And this is happening as they're pushing bail reform. That sounds very benevolent. Speaking of it now, bail reform, decriminalizing massive drug decriminalization. My friends, the Chicago PD down south side of Chicago. They say it's a disaster for their city, drug legalization, disaster for their city. They can't arrest for petty larceny. They can't arrest for various crimes. The push to decriminalization by the Left. What is that going to do to cities like New York?

MULLINS: It's destroying it. We're seeing people, you know, for bank robberies, 4, 5, 6 bank robberies being released. We're seeing people who've commit murder walk out the door. This is throughout the state of New York. This is an easy fix, but no one's fixing it.

INGRAHAM: Can it be fixed under this mayor?

MULLINS: Well, that's a state problem. That's a legislative problem. It's got to be done through the governor and Senate--

INGRAHAM: Can it be fixed under this governor.

MULLINS: I don't think it's going to happen anytime soon. What it comes down to Laura, is the people in the state, the people in the city need to not sit silent. This is their city, it's their state. And the longer they sit silent, the worse this is going to get.

INGRAHAM: We're rewarding criminality. Illegal immigrants get ID cards, they can get city benefits. There is a push to reward lawlessness at every level. And meanwhile, the men and women in blue in this city have a target on their back.

I've heard it from officer after officer from the train station when I run into them to downtown to uptown. People are sick of this.

MULLINS: I hear it every day.

INGRAHAM: This drives me. I've got to say, I don't know how your guys do what they do, and gals do what they do every day.

MULLINS: People are leaving this job. Recruitment is down. Cops are leaving the NYPD and cops are not wanting these jobs across the country.

INGRAHAM: And the poor people and the people at the lower end of the economic spectrum are going to suffer the most, are they not?

MULLINS: They will.

INGRAHAM: The rich people have their doorman.

MULLINS: But even the rich people want the police there. And the elected officials are not answering to the people.

INGRAHAM: And we're with you all the way.

MULLINS: Thank you.

INGRAHAM: You tell the members of your association.

MULLINS: We will.

INGRAHAM: We're with you all the way.

MULLINS: Thank you.

INGRAHAM: God bless you. All right. The Vindman brothers, well, they were just the start. We're receiving reports tonight that Trump is finally, finally purging the NSC of dozens of Obama holdovers. How were they ever there and why did the cows cleaning take so long? Congressman Lee Zeldin, Victor Davis Hanson are here in moments.

INGRAHAM: The President's mandate. His views, his policies are being thwarted by Obama holdovers. Heaven forbid, you can remove someone in the executive department who is not supporting the President's agenda. Globalists and the Obama holdovers in the Trump administration that were burrowed deep inside were infuriated by him from day one.

OK, I have been something of a broken record on this subject. I plead guilty and I've been sounding alarm about these disloyal holdovers from the very first weeks that we were on the air after the Vindman brothers were sent packing on Friday, reassigned. It looks like the Trump administration, under the leadership of National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien is finally cleaning house.

Now we're learning from The Washington Examiner that the White House is in the process of cutting 70, 70 Obama era holdovers from the National Security Council. Boy, is that about time.

Joining me now, Congressman Lee Zeldin and Victor Davis Hanson, Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution. Congressman, well, this is a welcome development. I almost choked in saying 70, OK. Why did it take so long and how many others are burrowed into other agencies? Also, the CIA, also the FBI are working against Trump in various different ways.

REP. LEE ZELDIN (R-NY): This is a big deal, and this is the President's staff. And every President from one after another, they had the prerogative to make changes as to what they want their NSC to look like. And for President Trump and you could argue that this should have happened a long time ago, maybe as soon as he even came into office. If he wants to have an NSC that has 80 staffers, 150, 200, that's his prerogative. And it's not just inside the NSC, but specifically as we're talking about here, Lieutenant Colonel Vindman is the perfect example.

Tim Morrison testified that he had a problem with Lieutenant Colonel Vindman's judgment. Fiona Hill told Lieutenant Colonel, told Tim Morrison, that she had concerns about Lieutenant Colonel Vindman's judgment.

Fiona Hill's deputy, others in the NSC and then you have Lieutenant Colonel Vindman after the July 25th call, contacting a whistleblower before sharing any concerns with Tim Morrison and then lied about it when asked about it during the impeachment inquiry.

Remember, Lieutenant Colonel Vindman and Adam Schiff said, they had no idea who the whistleblower was. However, if Lieutenant Colonel Vindman says the name of the one person other than George Kent spoke to outside the NSC, he would therefore, by saying that name, then be naming the whistleblower. Well, if you're honest, if you have integrity, how is it that you don't know who the whistleblower is, but naming that one person without it?

INGRAHAM: Now, he never should have been at the national security staff. He never should have been in there. And yet he was in there. And Victor, Chuck Schumer, he is not taking Vindman's removal very well, and he's going to do something about it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY): The President has begun dismissing members of the administration who testified in Congress. So today, I sent a letter to all 74-inspector general in the executive branch requesting that they immediately investigate any and all instances of retaliation against anyone who has made or in the future makes protected disclosures of presidential misconduct to Congress or to an inspector general.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Victor, there's no conceivable way that Vindman's removal is retaliation as any intent to retaliate. So, what's the point of this and why are there so many inspectors general? Yes.

VICTOR DAVIS HANSON, SENIOR FELLOW, HOOVER INSTITUTION: Yes, well, Senator Schumer should be careful for what he wishes for, because the National Security Council with these Obama holdovers, have been the fall of most of Trump's problems about leaking.

Remember, two of them, Grace and Misko went right over work for Schiff, and they're on his staff right now. The whistleblower was in the NSC and the Vindman twins were in NSC. And Fiona Hill was in the NSC, who was at odds with Trump supporter, Patel.

And remember, another thing that's very strange. Ben Rhodes was a Deputy National Security Adviser under Obama. And Jake Sullivan was the National Security Adviser for Joe Biden. In early 2018, they had a big press conference, say, where they were going to make an anti-Trump foreign policy conglomerate, National Security Agency and before they left, that National Security Council ballooned to 230 people. And they were in contact, obviously, with a lot of these people that were holdovers that were feeding them information all about what was going on, because we had leak after leak after leak coming out of the NSC.

And I think another thing, I'm not a conspiracy theorist, but we've had four national security advisors. And there was a reason why Michael Flynn was taken out very early, because of all the national security advisors, he was going to make it a point to clean house.

INGRAHAM: I completely agree with you.

HANSON: And once he was gone, I think they pulled in, they said, you know what, Michael Flynn is controversial. We are going to get people who are not controversial. And those Obama people had been deliberately planted there, and I think probably by Ben Rhodes. That's the way it is, and they've caused a lot of damage.

INGRAHAM: Oh, my gosh, but think about it. It was actually smart of them, right, Congressman Zeldin, to do this? They were plotting into the age of Trump. Obama leaves, but they have their people in there. And for whatever reason, our White House personnel director or combination of factors didn't recognize it, didn't think it was a concern. But now, O'Brien, who is awesome, by the way, he gets it.

REP. LEE ZELDIN, (R-NY) HOUSE FOREIGN AFFAIRS COMMITTEE: Yes, so you had, when H.R. McMaster was there who replaced Michael Flynn, you had people who were brought into McMaster's closest inner circle. And the people running the NSC were people who Ben Rhodes had hired during President Obama's administration who McMaster decided to elevate to these levels. So they do not congratulate leeks that came out right before H.R. McMaster was fired. That memo, those leaks, those came right from the top. These are people who Ben Rhodes had brought in, and then they get elevated.

So fast forward to Robert Wilson, he is doing a fantastic job.

INGRAHAM: O'Brien.

ZELDIN: Sorry, Robert O'Brien. He said he was going to do this months ago. And now it's a great time to do it, the impeachment is over, it's time to move forward. There has been great national foreign policy wins. And the best way to develop more wins going forward is to have a staff you trust.

INGRAHAM: Congressman and Victor, thank you so much.

And coming up, how do American dairy farmers feel about getting trashed by Joaquin Phoenix at the Oscars? We're going to ask one. Plus Arroyo and Shillue will share Oscars wackiest moments, you don't want to miss it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOAQUIN PHOENIX, ACTOR: We go into the natural world, and we plunder it for its resources. We feel entitled to artificially inseminate a cow, and when she gives birth, we steal her baby, even though her cries of anguish are unmistakable. And then we take her milk that is intended for her calf, and we put it in our coffee and our cereal.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: I am known to like my half-and-half. That was interesting. After Joaquin Phoenix trashing of cow's milk may impress Hollywood elites, but what about all the hardworking American dairy farmers he insulted? I thought we should go to one tonight. So Nate Chittenden is a third- generation dairy farmer from upstate New York. He joined me now. Nate, first of all, I wanted you to appear with the cows in the background to see if they were really unhappy. But you have 800 dairy cows. So what do you have to say to Mr. Phoenix?

NATE CHITTENDEN, THIRD GENERATION DAIRY FARMER: Well, I actually watched it, and I guess I have to thank him, Laura, because if he hadn't said what he said I wouldn't be here tonight being able to share what we dairy farmers do every day on our farm, which is taking care of our animals. I guess I am not surprised by what I heard from him, knowing his past and knowing his beliefs. I think I have to respect the message that he was sending that people need to have a passion and stand up for things that are wrong in this world. I just wish he wasn't misguided about what he said --

INGRAHAM: Why is he misguided? Plundering the environment, being mean to these cows, taking them away, ripping the calves from the mothers and inseminating, this sounded positively violent. Taking the milk, the baby doesn't have the milk, and the whole place was teared up there in Kodak Theater I think that was.

CHITTENDEN: Like I said, it is misguided because North America, the United States agriculture, we are the most efficient agricultural system in the world. We produce food more efficiently in regards to carbon footprint and the fossil fuel usage than anywhere else in the world.

INGRAHAM: But is it mean to the cows? Let's stay on the cows because he was focused on the mother and the calf. Are the cows in distress?

CHITTENDEN: No. Everything that we do on our farm every day is to keep those animals as calm and as comfortable as possible.

INGRAHAM: It's easy for you to say. I'm just kidding.

(LAUGHTER)

CHITTENDEN: Actually, it is easy for me to say. I feed every single newborn calf that is on my farm. Literally an hour ago before I came in here to get ready for this interview, I was feeding a brand-new calf that was just born with his mother right there with me. We have been working with these animals for generations upon generations. They look at us as part of their herd. I am not a predator. I am not something that they are fearful of. They trust me to take care of their calves.

INGRAHAM: Can I come visit you? May I come visit you.

CHITTENDEN: Anytime. Of course, Laura. I would welcome Joaquin Phoenix to visit our farm. Farmers, we don't have anything to hide. We love to share what we do. We have 100 kids to come to our farm every month during the school season.

INGRAHAM: OK, Nate, I am coming. I'm going to make a trip up there. And I love milk. Sorry, I just love milk. I love milk and I'm sorry Joaquin doesn't like that. But thanks for sharing your story, and we really appreciate it.

Joining me now on the other lowlights from the Oscars, Richard Arroyo, FOX News contributor, and Tom Shillue, also a FOX News contributor, host of FOX Nation's "The Quiz Show." Raymond, you heard it right from the horse's, I mean the farmer's mouth. This was quite emotional, though, from Joaquin Phoenix. I couldn't help but thinking is this a new version of the Joker? Is it a second installment?

RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Laura, Joaquin Phoenix has been milking this award season, my dear, for every possible social cause -- climate change and preserving the one tuxedo that he was going to wear throughout the season.

Here's what I felt watching him. I felt sorry for him. Joaquin Phoenix is obviously going through something traumatic. He is emotionally very raw and charged here. The movie "The Joker" is a dark, sick journey into the mind of a serial killer. And I worried for him watching him on that stage, and watching all of his awards receptions here. It was a little scary.

INGRAHAM: Tom, utterly ridiculous?

(LAUGHTER)

TOM SHILLUE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I am guilt free, because I drink my coffee black. I don't know what he was talking about. I don't want any of that --

ARROYO: No half-and-half for you?

SHILLUE: No, no. And I have never inseminated a cow artificially or otherwise.

INGRAHAM: OK, thanks, Tom, really helpful tonight. But what about that? The emoting at the awards shows have become now, even Brad Pitt, who never really got political, suddenly he had to get his licks in, too. It's like a Pavlovian response.

SHILLUE: What happened to the mystery? Can you imagine Cary Grant giving a speech -- guilty, guilty, guilty. He wouldn't do it. But Brad Pitt --

INGRAHAM: Let's play it. Let's play and then react. Let's play it. Let's watch Brad Pitt last night.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BRAD PITT, ACTOR: They told me I only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week. I'm thinking maybe Quentin does a movie about it, and in the end the adults to the right thing.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Let's hope not. Brad Pitt could play John Bolton. He's look good in the mustache, don't you think?

INGRAHAM: By the way, did you see that his hair got the lifetime achievement award?

ARROYO: Really, really? That's wonderful.

SHILLUE: Deserving. Deserving. But I don't know why he wants to do that. We all know people who are in this media business who would rather be out in Hollywood. But they are in Hollywood and they want to do our jobs. It's like Brad Pitt wants to sit on an MSNBC panel. It's ridiculous.

ARROYO: He obviously has segued into political commentary. It's not a good look.

INGRAHAM: And it doesn't speak well for the Oscars audience, which is declining to it's all-time low. Raymond, the Obama's production company managed to nab its first Oscar ever last night. It just started like five minutes ago. The film's co-director accepted the award this way.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JULIA REICHART, "AMERICAN FACTOR" CO-DIRECTOR: Working people have it harder and harder these days, and we believe that things will get better when workers of the world unite.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: That was on one of my old Soviet propaganda posters I got when I was a student over there in the 80s.

ARROYO: For a moment I thought that was Dan Aykroyd and Jane Curtin, but I digress.

The thing that is really distressing me --

INGRAHAM: They were beautiful.

ARROYO: -- is this "American Factory" movie that the Obamas produced, it is about a Chinese billionaire who buys a shuttered factory and reopens it. And that is something to be looked up to and excited about. So they gave an award to that. At the same time you have an economy and a president that is focused on driving the Chinese out of American industry and letting America drive its own economy. It is an amazing moment that we saw.

INGRAHAM: Tom, Josh Gad took the stage with this dud.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOSH GAD: Animated movies are loved everywhere. In fact, "Frozen 2," or as climate change deniers call it, "Not Frozen 2," has been dubbed in 45 different languages, which means there are so many great versions of Elsa. For instance, Canadian Elsa is basically the same but with health care.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Tom, I don't even know who that is. I have never seen that person in my life.

ARROYO: He is the voice of Olaf the Snowman in "Frozen."

INGRAHAM: OK.

(LAUGHTER)

SHILLUE: He's done comic roles in films where he's been funny, but obviously he does need a new writer. "Not Frozen 2"?

INGRAHAM: Did some of Obama's speech writers write some of the jokes at the Oscars?

ARROYO: I don't know. Did they?

INGRAHAM: I believe they had a few joke writers there. I don't know if he wrote those ones.

ARROYO: Apparently Josh Gad needs a new writer and publicist. You don't even know who that is.

INGRAHAM: Do the cows smoke, light up a smoke after the insemination?

ARROYO: All I can say, what we have just seen, this is why they lost 10 million viewers from last year.

INGRAHAM: No one is watching.

ARROYO: An all-time low for Oscar viewership.

INGRAHAM: No one is watching. Raymond and Tom, we love you.

ARROYO: No, they are watching Raymond and Tom. Just not the Oscars.

INGRAHAM: Oh, yes.

The media has been selling Pete Buttigieg as a moderate, but have they looked at what he is actually advocating? In moments I'm going to expose his actual record and then go head-to-head with his former campaign advisor. Don't miss it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC NEWS: Pete Buttigieg, centrist Democrat, taking on the Bernie Sanders/Elizabeth Warren wing of the party.

CHRIS MATTHEWS, MSNBC HOST: Buttigieg is a moderate running as a moderate.

KATY TUR, MSNBC HOST: There's a feeling that Buttigieg would occupy that moderately and if something were to happen to Joe Biden.

CARLOS CURBELO, FORMER DEMOCRATIC CONGRESSMAN: Buttigieg, who appears to be trying to occupy some of that center space as well.

BRIAN ROBINSON, REPUBLICAN STRATEGIST: Buttigieg, who has emerged in that centrist lane.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Centrist lane, moderate. Is that true, or is it all lies? Mayor Pete is no centrist, that's something the media are trying to sell you, and desperately. He won in Iowa and is polling second in New Hampshire as establishment Democrats and the party and the press look for an alternative to Joe Biden's failing candidacy. But in reality, Buttigieg's agenda is in a lot of ways just as extreme as that of Bernie Sanders or even AOC.

Let's take a look at down the list. Mayor Pete wants to abolish the Electoral College. He favors packing the Supreme Court. And last month, he declared his unwavering support for unrestricted abortions to a seven-year- old girl. On immigration, Buttigieg supports giving illegal aliens free health care plus college scholarships and easier access to welfare. Oh, and he wants to give citizenship and reparations for illegal immigrant families separated at the border. does any of that sound middle-of-the-road to you?

Buttigieg has also positioned himself as a foe of Sanders' Medicare for all plan, but in practice his own plan is no less extreme. According to "The Washington Post," the plan, quote, "hinges on a supercharged version of the unpopular Obamacare mandate." And what is his plan for solving the opioid epidemic, for instance? Well, more drugs flooding your streets.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHRIS WALLACE, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: You would say that possession of heroin is not illegal?

PETE BUTTIGIEG, (D-IN) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: It is not going to be dealt with through incarceration.

WALLACE: But your website says decriminalize, it would not be illegal?

BUTTIGIEG Yes, or it could be a misdemeanor.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Does all that sound like the voice of moderation to you?

Joining me now is Jennifer Holdsworth, former campaign manager for Pete Buttigieg's DNC chair race. Jennifer, in what previous election, what I just have laid out a considered middle-of-the-road position in outlining all of those positions I just outlined?

JENNIFER HOLDSWORTH, FORMER BUTTIGIEG CAMPAIGN MANAGER: You're right. I think this is a label that is being projected onto Mayor Pete. I don't necessarily think it is something that he has self-identified. But what he has been saying in places like Iowa, New Hampshire, and across the country, are that there are some folks calling for complete revolution and other folks calling the status quo. And that leaves a lot of people in America without a political demarcation who feel frustrated as not being part of the process. And those are the folks that we are welcoming to support the Buttigieg campaign, because even if you don't agree with him 100 percent, he is looking for practical, pragmatic, progressive solutions to some of the problems facing the country right now.

INGRAHAM: How is it pragmatic to say that pretty much all drugs, including heroin, fentanyl, would be decriminalized? As for usage, forget for sales, no, that would still be a crime, I guess.

HOLDSWORTH: Yes, it would still be a crime.

INGRAHAM: But for usage, it would all be legalized. How is that in any way pragmatic?

HOLDSWORTH: Federally, what the mayor said is that incarceration will not be used against these infractions.

INGRAHAM: Infractions?

HOLDSWORTH: Decriminalization or maybe a misdemeanor is something we absolutely have to look into, but I think what we can all agree is that the war on drugs has failed.

INGRAHAM: No, no, Jennifer, I think what people are seeing -- what people are seeing, I don't care what President Trump is doing on this. I know what I see in Los Angeles on the streets where people are splayed out. They are not being arrested in L.A., but they are shooting up in public. People are walking over people tripped out on the sidewalk or lying in cars, couples together lying in cars with needles and arms.

HOLDSWORTH: Which is why incarceration is not --

INGRAHAM: They're not being incarcerated there.

HOLDSWORTH: A lot of them have been incarcerated and have gone back onto the streets, because we are not treating addiction the way that it needs to be treated, as a disease, as a mental health issue. So yes, we should absolutely do away with incarceration as an answer to the drug crisis. We know that doesn't.

INGRAHAM: And what message does that sound to young people, Jennifer? What message does that send to young people?

HOLDSWORTH: That we will help you if you have a disease. I think that is a great message to young people.

INGRAHAM: It doesn't enable young people or even tell young people, yes, this might not be good, but we'll take care of you.

HOLDSWORTH: No, because as we have seen so far, incarceration has not served as a deterrent in any way, shape, or form. They need a different answer to this problem.

INGRAHAM: The cases of psychosis, bipolar disorder, horrific schizophrenia which increases in drug use, especially THC among young people, it's a disaster for the young people. If you want to do stuff as an adult, that's one thing, but for young people it is a disaster.

HOLDSWORTH: But throwing them in jail is not going to help.

INGRAHAM: An attitude of permissiveness doesn't help either. But just finally, would you say that Pete Buttigieg is a moderate or more closer to AOC or closer Biden? Biden or AOC?

HOLDSWORTH: I don't think that you can put a label on it.

INGRAHAM: OK.

HOLDSWORTH: He is looking for answers to problem --

INGRAHAM: AOC, I'm going to say AOC. We have got to put a label it out.

HOLDSWORTH: You can say what you want, but I think AOC would take issue with that.

INGRAHAM: Jennifer, I appreciate you. Thanks for joining us.

Don't go away. When we come back, I read your emails, and some of them are good.

INGRAHAM: My first e-mail tonight is from Alexander. He says "Interesting how these actors are killing half of their audience. There's a lot of truth in saying don't ever meet your heroes or sheroes." Next is from Steve in Ohio. "Joaquin Phoenix opines about milk in his cereal coming from an artificially inseminated cow whose calf has been stolen. Meanwhile, he ignores the Hollywood homeless and the anguished cries of the murdered unborn humans. Joker indeed, ouch.

Send me any questions or comments at ingrahamangle@foxnews.com. That's all the time we have tonight.

