'The Five' on Kamala Harris blaming Republicans for the border crisis

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: Hi, I'm Greg Gutfeld along with Judge Jeanine Pirro, Jessica Tarlov, Jesse Watters and she thinks kiddie pools have a deep end, Dana Perino. THE FIVE.



(Inaudible) completely inappropriate. The nation's so-called border czar hitting up one of the liberal late-night shows that hasn't been cancelled yet. Harris going after the administration's usual antagonists like those evil red state governors who keep reminding her to do her job and go visit the border.



KAMALA HARRIS, VICE PRESIDEN OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: Talk about political theater. I mean, playing games with people's lives, with their lives. I just think it's an absolute dereliction of duty. If you see a problem and if we agree that we need to address it, then if you're a leader, participate in a solution, right? When we first came in office, the first bill that we proposed was for a pathway for citizenship, was to fix a broken immigration system which was broken under the previous administration.



GUTFELD: Kamala is working overtime to spin her border secure narrative, but it's such a blatant lie that even Democrats are forced to call her out.



REP. TIM RYAN (D-OH): Kamala Harris is absolutely wrong on that. It's not secure. We have a lot of work to do. I'm not here to just get in a fight or just tow the Democratic Party line. I'm here to speak the truth. We do have more work to do.



GUTFELD: And Kamala's visit to late night wouldn't be complete without some kissing up to her boss.



SETH MEYERS, LATE NIGHT SHOW HOST: Have you ever also give advice on your position?



HARRIS: You know, I will tell you, first of all, I love Joe Biden, and I really do. He is very thoughtful and he is very kind and, you know, so he is thoughtful about the American people in terms of the work we've done and it's been historic work. But what I will say in terms of the interpersonal relationship is he knows the job and he care about partnership.



GUTFELD: It's so funny, Dana. It just -- she strikes me as somebody you strike up a conversation with at an airport bar, you know, they've been there for a couple of hours.



DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST: And when you leave, what are the words you remember?



GUTFELD: Nothing.



PERINO: You're like, wow. Yeah, I met this person at the bar, but I can't remember what was said.



GUTFELD: I think there's a theory here. She was on Seth Meyers. They put her out there to make sure America doesn't see her.



PERINO: It's probably true, except for unfortunately, now it's all-over social media.



GUTFELD: Well, we're the number one show.



PERINO: And also, with everyone, yeah, everyone gets to see it. We will bring it to you so that you can see it, America. The immigration stuff just baffles me. Here you are, the first woman vice president of the United States, you're given the toughest assignment and you take a pass.



And nothing is going to happen on the border on immigration reform until the border is secure. You can't even have the conversation. And for some peculiar reason they just refuse to deal with it. She was in Austin last week doing a fundraiser on abortion rights. She's literally there and she doesn't do anything. Her idea of leadership is to say the other side needs to come up with a solution. What? That's like the opposite in the dictionary of what leadership is.



Leaders propose solutions or she's in a power to -- in a position to convene. There's power in that, to be able to say you, you, and you, I want you at the White House on Monday morning, 8:00. We're having a meeting. I'm briefing the president at 10:00. We have to come up with four solutions.



Something like, she could do that. She could travel if she wanted to. Remember this big announcement that she made that all these companies were going to save the root causes of the problem because they were going to put a bunch of businesses down there. Do you think anybody is doing that?



And what reporter has followed up to see if that's actually happened? No one. She's got power. She doesn't use it. And instead of doing a real interview, they go on a comedy show, which I love. There's a time and a place for it. But if you are facing all of these crises and 80 percent of Americans think you're on the wrong track, I'm not sure Seth Meyers' show is the right place to go and try to deliver a message.



GUTFELD: And that is his name, right? I think --



PERINO: Who?



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: What?



GUTFELD: What?



PERINO: Who was that?



GUTFELD: I don't know. I think he's the first and only nonbinary host of late-night TV. You know, Jesse, the obvious truth, and Dana kind of hit on it, if she was actually doing a good job, she'd be on a show that people would watch, right? I think there's a total audience of 12.



JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Yes, it's not a popular show and I'm hearing rumors they may put him on Peacock. Dana is right. I researched this. We have not found any evidence that any of these companies spent any money in central America. In fact, they launched this an anti-corruption task force. They haven't made a single indictment since they launched it.



Also, the State Department just issued a travel warning for Belize because gangs have taken over the country. Guatemala is now a narco state and they're suspending constitutional rights. El Salvador, most violent country in the world, first lady of Honduras was just arrested for fraud, and the foreign minister of Panama say we have a problem with the migrants so they fired her.



Everything in Central America has gotten worse. Nothing she has done there has helped. The cartels are now making record profits -- $13 billion last year. They've shattered all time border crossing records two years in a row. They've lost track of 20,000 migrant kids. They lost track after they handed them to sponsors which are basically perverts.



Fentanyl overdoses are at an all-time high. And I think that at least like two dozen jurisdictions, red and blue, have declared national or emergencies, state of emergencies because of the migrant crisis. And she said this is Trump's fault. And the way to fix the problem at the border is amnesty. That's like poking holes in a boat and saying you're fixing the boat.



GUTFELD: What do you think, Jessica. You're the unenviable position of having to fend Kamala, so.



JESSICA TARLOV, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I don't have to.



GUTFELD: Okay. Good. Okay, so judge.



TARLOV: No, I have other things to say and I do have one positive thing. But when you say the border isn't secure, when everyone can see what's going on, everyone tunes out at that point, even if you do agree with the Democratic position that we need more judges down there and we need more facilities to make sure that it's safer.



If you do think that this whole game of busing people back and forth is disgusting, which I happen to think and I don't like that Eric Adams sent people down there, and like Greg Abbott and Governor Ducey send them up here or Ron DeSantis. And you know, Tim Ryan, he's an anti-establishment guy. That's not a big deal for Tim Ryan to say that. And frankly, it helps him in Ohio, right, in that debate last night.



He wanted to say I vote for the things that I agree with and I stand for Ohio on the things that I don't think help our state. But people just glaze over and I've watch this downturn in terms of Democratic support on the issue of immigration. Even just a couple weeks ago, we were up one, you know, one or two points, and now we're underwater and everything that's come out on the last seven days or so on the issue of immigration.



And it's picking up an order of importance kind of parallel to what's going on with crime and policing. Now, it will never be inflation and the economy, but if you allow people the opportunity to discount everything that you say after the border is secure, they do not know what your position is.



They can't tell you what the policies are to fix it. And I'm not saying they wake up and say build a wall, that's not going to happen. But they certainly don't think that you're serious on the issue.



GUTFELD: So, judge, even Jessica agrees that Kamala has been an unmitigated disaster not just for America but the world.



JEANINE PIRRO, FOX NEWS HOST: Yeah. I think that's what she said, too. Look, I don't know how the woman gets out of bed and faces the world. I mean, she is a catastrophe. And she should have shown up on the number one comedy show.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PIRRO: Which is, what is the name of that show?



GUTFELD: Oh, I don't --



WATTERS: Exclamation --



PIRRO: "Gutfeld!" Look, you know, maybe when you -- she says the border is secure, maybe you shouldn't have to listen to anything after that because you know that's a lie. So, it doesn't matter whether that stops someone from hearing the other thing she's saying because you know right then and there that she's lying.



And then she says I love Joe Biden. Well, excuse me, wasn't Joe Biden a segregationist when you were debating him in the debates for presidency? And then she said -- she talks about him, she says having been vice president, he knows what the job involves.



She's basically selling herself to you saying because he was vice president, he can be a good president. So, I could be a good president, too, but everybody knows joe is a disaster and you're a disaster, too.



So, if she used any energy at all in trying to deal with the issue, whether it is dead people, 800 of them so far, young people, children coming over the border, people coming in with COVID, fentanyl, anything, Americans suffering at the hands of those illegals, not all of them, but there is certainly a percentage who are criminals.



Now, we've got the drug artery. She can't articulate any of that. She deserves not to be, you know, the first female vice president. It is an insult to women who are in power.



TARLOV: I forgot to say my good things. Can I --



GUTFELD: Oh.



TARLOV: After the little ditty about I love Joe Biden, she did talk about things that the Democrats have done like investment in infrastructure, in protecting the climate, making -- lowering health care costs. And those are things that Democrats have to be running on. So, you got to --



WATTERS: You'd run on infrastructure?



TARLOV: I run on bridges all day.



(CROSSTALK)



WATTERS: What have they built?



PERINO: Inflation.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PIRRO: Exactly.



WATTERS: (Inaudible) they built.



PERINO: That's what you have to show for it.



TARLOV: Joe Biden got 13 Republican senators to sign onto that bill.



PIRRO: Oh.



TARLOV: Show me a -- oh, that's --



GUTFELD: (Inaudible).



WATTERS: Show me a bridge they built.



TARLOV: They're in process.



WATTERS: Build an ark.



(CROSSTALK)



TARLOV: Go to LaGuardia. That place is great now.



WATTERS: They did that for 10 years.



PIRRO: -- is going to be a recession, serious, next year.



TARLOV: Okay.



GUTFELD: We got to move on. Up next, Tulsi Gabbard ditching the Democratic Party with a blistering take down of their woke politics. That's next. Whoopsie.



PERINO: Tulsi Gabbard, going scorched earth on the Democratic Party. The former Hawaii Democratic congresswoman and presidential candidate says she's leaving her party for good and issuing this fiery takedown ahead of the midterms.



TULSI GABBARD, FORMER DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I can no longer remain in today's Democratic Party that's under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers who are driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue and stoking anti-white racism. I believe in a government that's of the people, by the people, and for the people. Unfortunately, today's Democratic Party does not. Instead, it stands for government that is of, by and for the powerful elite. Now, I'm calling on my fellow common sense independent-minded Democrats to join me in leaving the Democratic Party.



PERINO: Alright. Let's go to Jessica Tarlov. So, maybe not a complete surprise that she would have decided to leave. But she didn't announce she's becoming a Republican, but she is leaving the Democratic Party. You're down one.



TARLOV: Honest -- down one. We were already that one and probably everybody else who says that they are Democrat and are supporting her online or tuning in. I think that's a part of a show that she's going to have this new, like, 30-minute shows.



Tulsi Gabbard hasn't been a Democrat for a very long time and it's not because I'm pissed off that she criticized the 2016 primary process and, you know, upset Debbie Wasserman-Schulz. She has been vindictive and spiteful and angry towards Democrats. She's attacked our infrastructure. She is -- I thought certainly in the last primary, in the 2020 primary that she would have been a lot happier if Donald Trump had ended up winning.



She does that that are completely inexplicable. I'm certainly not going to sit here and say she has any direct ties to Russia, but I don't know how you end up in a position where they refer to you as our girlfriend on Russian state TV.



GUTFELD: You can't control that.



TARLOV: Yes, you can. You can control what you say.



GUTFELD: Oh, go to Russia and tell them please don't say those things.



TARLOV: No, you could do things like not go on television and say that what we're doing here in the U.S. in terms of the free press isn't that different from what's going on in Russia. They throw people, journalist out windows in Russia. What happened here? Maybe you don't get to ask her a question.



She went to visit Assad in 2017 without telling the party leadership and came back and said that the people that she met supported him. This is someone guilty of terrible war crimes. Steve Bannon liked her so much that he had to get her a Trump Tower meeting right after he won the election. Why would Steve Bannon take such a shining with Tulsi --



GUTFELD: So, that's so cheap.



TARLOV: What?



GUTFLELD: What you're trying to do, first you do it with Russia and now you do with Banning. It has -- what you're saying is if somebody else likes you that's on you. I can't help it. I have some fans that can be kind of strange. That ain't my fault.



TARLOV: Steve Bannon isn't just kind of strange.



GUTFELD: Well --



TARLOV: If you're a Democratic official and Steve Bannon and Donald Trump think that your aces and they want to meet with you and maybe consider you for being in the administration, you are doing something wrong.



GUTFELD: It's not Joe Biden's fault that Joy Reid likes him, but Joy Reid is a nut case.



TARLOV: Are you -- are you comparing Steve Bannon and Joy Reid?



GUTFELD: Yes. I would say that I feel the same way about Joy Reid that you probably feel about Banning.



PIRRO: What about that 75 million Americans who don't mind being connected to Donald Trump who voted for him? Is there something wrong with them?



TARLOV: Some of them like Steve Bannon.



PIRRO: Oh, cut it out. Oh, come on, that's not --



GUTFELD: Go for the person. Don't go for the people who like them.



PERINO: Okay, let's get back --



TARLOV: I did.



PERINO: -- let's get back to Tulsi.



PIRRO: Okay. Let's get back to Tulsi. Look, this is very interesting. We just spoke about the Democrats, vice president, that they chose based on identity politics. A woman who can't get out of her own way to discuss anything which she has the power, she has the ability to get things done in this country and in the world. She is a half-wit compared to other vice presidents, that's number one.



You've got Tulsi Gabbard who put her life on the line for this country compared to the half-wit that we have as vice president who can't even address the issue she's supposed to. Let me tell you something, I give her credit for calling out what happened with the Democratic Party, the DNC when Bernie Sanders was edged out by Hillary Clinton when she got the questions from what's her name, who said that we were criticizing her because she was a good Christian woman. What's her name? Donna Brazile.



I mean, let's talk Turkey. You want to talk Turkey? Let's talk Turkey. This woman, Tulsi Gabbard has -- she is an educated and she is far from vindictive, spiteful, and angry. You call her those things. I have never seen the woman --



TARLOV: You just called the vice president a half-wit.



PIRRO: She is a half-wit.



GUTFELD: No. Quarter wit.



PIRRO: Look to the comedy shows.



TARLOV: Stop it.



PIRRO: Look at the comedy shows and Democrats.



TARLOV: I don't own Seth Meyers.



PIRRO: Look, let me tell you something. Your own party makes fun of her. Your own party runs away from her. I have never seen Tulsi Gabbard raise her voice and she put her life on the line so don't you dare criticize her.



PIRRO: I thank her for her service but because you served it doesn't mean that you are free of criticism for the rest of your life.



PERINO: Okay. I do want to play this. She was on Joe Rogan's show and she talked about friendships and politics. Watch here.



JOE ROGAN, HOST, JOE ROGAN EXPERIENCE PODCAST: Like if you're a Democrat.



GABBARD: Yeah.



ROGAN: And you decide to go on Tucker Carlson for instance like, what is that like?



GABBARD: It ranges from people kind of like giving you a cynical look like whose side are you really on to people just outright ending -- ending that friendship or that professional relationship because they don't want to have anything to do with you.



ROGAN: Have you experienced that?



GABBARD: Over and over.



PERINO: Oh, and I hate hearing that, Jesse, that politics should never end friendships ever, but it does happen, unfortunately.



WATTERS: Yeah. My mother doesn't speak to me anymore. Want to talk Turkey? Do you want to talk Turkey?



TARLOV: No, I've had enough Turkey.



PERINO: Turkey left overs right here.



WATTERS: I don't want to make this personal about Tulsi Gabbard.



TARLOV: It is.



WATTERS: She has a point about how the Democratic Party is now unrecognizable from what it used to be. They're much more hawkish. They're not the party of the working man or the party of college graduates, elite institutions, the upper class, and they've -- they don't talk about health care and education and jobs anymore. They talk about January 6 all day or they talking about gender and race and it's annoying.



And the bigger point that she's making is that there are a lot of insecure snobby cosmopolitan liberals that are dying for acceptance so they will submit to whatever the woke language of the day is just to feel embraced by the elite institutions. And what they're really are, they're useful idiots. They're being used by powerful people to shut down debate.



They're being used by powerful people to say this is what you're allowed to say and this is what you're not allowed to say so those powerful interests can make their money and do their thing uninterrupted. They don't even realize how useful of idiots they are, but that's what they like because that gives their life meaning because without that it lacks meaning.



PERINO: Well, Tulsi will be on Tucker Carlson's show tonight. Does anyone have any final comments?



TARLOV: Greg.



GUTFELD: Yeah. I've just been sitting here.



PERINO: Well, you (inaudible). Sorry.



GUTFELD: Oh, yes, I did. I was yelling at Jessica. You know what though, the thing is, what Jessica is illustrating and what other people, I mean, it's an obvious thing. Every opposing party loves it when somebody leaves that party. And the party that loses that person will say good riddance. That's what you do. It's like Liz Cheney. It's like go. Go away. That's how I would feel and then if I think liberals would be like she's a hero. She's a hero. It's almost like the mirror image of this.



TARLOV: Well --



GUTFELD: It is.



TARLOV: Liz Cheney is a much more important person.



GUTFELD: No. No. I would -- the opposite. Liz Cheney -- Liz Cheney is running on bitterness. You want to talk about bitterness?



PIRRO: Yeah.



GUITFELD: And her entire life is based on a grudge now about Trump. At least Tulsi -- the thing I like about Tulsi is that if she were to give you two opinions, you could not protect a third one, right? She's a definition of an individual. I, like -- I disagree with her probably at least 30 percent, maybe 40 percent of the things, but the boxes she ticks aren't the boxes that Kamala ticks.



Her boxes are achievements and ideas. That's different than skin color and where she was born and -- no, not where she was born, but whatever her background is. So, I think it's really -- I think that's -- that is what makes her so different. I've never seen her angry in my life. And just lastly, did -- when she -- I think she's going to be Trump's VP, so that's where this is going.



WATTERS: Trump Gabbard.



GUTFELD: But I do -- but I do think -- I do think what she said the anti- white racism, she said something that most people can't say and that takes serious, you know, stones to say that because it is true. I mean, in the Democratic Party, they've made it really clear that, you know, you can -- you can -- you can be racist against white people because they have it coming.



And I think that -- and I think that's why everybody's so desperately identifying as something else like, no, no, no. I'm a white, you know, no everybody -- everybody is finding something else to be so that's why you come to the Republican Party or become an independent because then you could be who you are. You don't have to pretend.



PERINO: Sixty percent of Americans now say that they are Independents so both parties are in the minority. I apologize. I thought that I had gotten to you.



GUTFELD: You know what, it's over between us.



PERINO: And I will forgive --



GUTFELD: It's over. I'm going to "Outnumbered."



PERINO: Alright. See you. Coming up, top teachers union boss Randi Weingarten showing up in Ukraine while students in America are falling way behind. We'll have more in the (inaudible).



WATTERS: And another example the liberal elites misplaced priorities. While American Kids suffer from the consequences of lockdowns, Randi Weingarten is bizarrely showing up where in Ukraine. The president of the nation's second largest teachers' union jetting off to the war-torn country after an invite from a Ukrainian teacher's union, tweeting that she was going to assess the damage left over after Russian airstrikes even though I'm pretty sure she has no training to do that whatsoever.



So, let me get this straight. Classrooms are too dangerous for teachers to go into for the past two years. But a war zone is not off-limits?



RANDI WEINGARTEN, PRESIDENT, AMERICAN FEDERATION OF TEACHERS: So, our trip of solidarity and bearing witness is probably more important today than it was when we planned it. And so, the schools are closed. Children are learning remotely or in bunkers right now. But the union leadership wants to meet with us and we want to meet with them. And so, we're on our way to Lviv.



WATTERS: Dana, from a communications perspective, does this make a lot of sense?



PERINO: Well, first of all, it's Lviv, not Lviv. I'm just kidding. No, it does not make sense. I'll let Jessica try to defend it and see how she does. Just kidding. Just kidding. We have been saying that education is going to be an issue in the Midterms. This was the year of the parent. And we had suggested that Democrats distance themselves from somebody like Randi Weingarten.



Now, sending her to Ukraine might have been a little bit of a step too far. But this is one of the things that has happened to somebody like a Tim Ryan in Ohio. So, the Democrats are saying, their position and one of the reasons I think Tulsi Gabbard wanted to leave the party is that you're either for all of the things that the Democrats stand for, or you can't be with us.



And if you say, well, the teachers' union seem to have too much power or I think that it I don't like this little bit or this little bit. All of a sudden, you're then ostracized. Tim Ryan in Ohio, he's got a pretty competitive race against J.D. Vance. But J.D. Vance is pulling away. And partly it's because the Democrats will not put any resources into Ohio. And education is definitely on the ballot. They're in Ohio and all of these swing states. It is not on the ballot in Ukraine.



WATTERS: I think if you oversee two straight years of plummeting test scores, you definitely leave the country, Greg.



GUTFELD: Yes, that's true. I mean, she says she's there to assess the damage. Why don't you assess the damage here, the damage you created? Ukraine needs a battleship, not a battleaxe, a sexist would say. But this is a really weird trend, right? It's what -- she must have a PR consultant that they paid for. If you want to burnish your public persona, go to Ukraine. They did this with celebrities like Ben Stiller and Sean Penn. And then guess who went there? Chris Cuomo.



WATTERS: Well, THE FIVE is saying it's doing a show from Ukraine with her.



GUTFELD: Exactly, yes. I'm not going to be there. But anyway -- but she's a shamelessly incompetent bureaucrat. She's out for herself. Go to Ukraine. It's kind of like the new version of going to Cuba. Remember, people were going to Cuba and doing their vacation or their honeymoon there. The point is, what we've been saying for a year, the head of the teachers' union isn't in it for the teachers and isn't in it for the kids. It's in it for herself. And this is obvious, because this helps no one but herself and it was so stupid. I can't believe she's a teacher.



WATTERS: I bet you didn't know this, Judge, but this is Randi's second time and Ukraine this year.



PIRRO: Why are so many Democrats go into Ukraine? Why do we spend so much money there and all the Democrats show up in Ukraine? That's just a question I'm throwing out there.



TARLOV: Well, do you have an answer?



PIRRO: Why don't you figure it out because you're a Democrat? Look, she's going there allegedly to bear witness to schools being closed, and the kids -- and areas that are being bombed, kids are being killed. She wants to assess the remote learning of kids living under buildings and in bunkers. That's bunk. I'm telling you, it is bunk.



So, there's another reason. She's heading to the border to assess the situation of the Russian attempt to frighten civilians and the effect on children. I mean, I'm just going to repeat what Greg said. Why aren't you worried about American children who have lost more ground in the last 30 years in -- compared to in the last two years than in the last 30 years?



Our own schools are understaffed. You've got billions of dollars. You can't even put air conditioning in, let alone, you know, create a safe environment during COVID. I'm just disgusted with them all. I'm disgusted with this elitist thinking that I, Randi Weingarten, head of the United Federation of Teachers need to go to Europe to assess the Russians impact on children there. Are there any children there?



WATTERS: This would be like if Governor Ron DeSantis, after Hurricane Ian hit, went to Puerto Rico to assess the damage in Puerto Rico. Why does he just stay in this country and fix it?



TARLOV: Randi Weingarten?



WATTERS: Yes. Why is she in Ukraine? That is a question.



TARLOV: You said he, I got confused.



WATTERS: It was an analogy.



GUTFELD: Did you misgender her?



TARLOV: Stop. So, first of all --



WATTERS: Randi with an I? Is it?



TARLOV: It's not just Democrats that are in Ukraine. There have been a number of bipartisan delegations and some of the most fervent supporters of what we're doing in Ukraine are Republicans. I'm putting that out there. So, the invitation came in from the Ukrainian Teachers Union. And I think this is why --



WATTERS: OK, so, did you go to every party you're invited to?



TARLOV: I'm not done. No.



WATTERS: OK, so she doesn't either.



PIRRO: Are the Ukrainian teachers teaching?



TARLOV: Can I finnsh? Can I -- just let me finish the sentence. I think that a video address for this kind of thing would have done at this point. School is in session. It's also very different than if, you know, you're going to go, whenever she went before, I don't know if it was over the summer, but kids are back in school. It's been about a month now.



We obviously have a lot of work to do. The literacy scores were terrible. We have funding issues, but we also have all of this money that came in through the American Rescue Act that needs to be allocated and spent properly. It obviously looks terrible. And we're already seeing the impact of this on the Nevada governor's race. So, one of the biggest independent teachers' unions that had endorsed the Democratic governor in the last election is now not endorsing anybody. And it's because apparently nothing was done after the negative effects of COVID. That's a very big deal.



WATTERS: Didn't we also spot her at the James Taylor concert at the White House?



PERINO: Yes.



WATTERS: I mean, she just goes to everything.



PIRRO: Yes.



WATTERS: She goes to everything.



PERINO: She's got a full dance card.



WATTERS: She does. She does. She can't dance.



GUTFELD: I bet she can't dance.



WATTERS: We'll be right back. A mob of angry liberal college students shutting down a Republican senator on campus.



PIRRO: Intolerant college campus liberals are at it again. This time, obnoxious leftist loons at the University of Florida tried to shut down Republican Senator Ben Sasse after he was named a finalist to the school's prep -- to be the school's president.



COLLEGE STUDENTS: Ben Sasse hast to go. Hey, hey, ho, ho, Ben Sasse has got to go!



PIRRO: Students argue Sasse is unfit to serve because his voting record doesn't match their points of view. Sasse could hear that profane chants when talking to students, but didn't let that bother him.



COLLEGE STUDENTS: Ben Sasse hast to go. Hey, hey, ho, ho, Ben Sasse has got to go!



SEN. BEN SASSE (R-NE): They have good rhythm. You know, a lot of time, you get protesters and they are just a little bit off.



PIRRO: OK, you know what, Jesse, sometimes, you know, young people protest for any reason. Is this a good reason?



WATTERS: No. I don't think Ben Sasse has ever been protested though, so I think he's a little excited about it. But if they're afraid of having Ben Sasse as their boss, wait until they have their first real boss once they graduate. When the first real boss says, we're going to have to ask you guys to work on Columbus Day and some lib says, you know, it's indigenous peoples day, and the boss' name is Delvecchio. And they're like, oh, now you're all over Delvecchio's radar, and he's trying to manage you out of the office and doesn't invite you to meetings. And the next thing, you're fired. And you were longing for the days when Ben Sasse was in charge. They don't know how good they're having.



PIRRO: Well, you know, what's amazing about this, Dana, is that when they don't like something, they shut down free speech. You know, I remember protests, I remember all of this in college. But I mean, it's literally if we don't like you -- and by the way, they're made up of the United Federation of Communist, that's (INAUDIBLE), the United Federation of the Democrat Socialists of America who voted all the progressive DAs. And yet, you know --



PERINO: But do you remember, those groups used to have like 10 people. And like, look at the crowd that they can assemble. And I guess part of that is probably social media saying everybody, you know, show up here at noon. The other thing is, does anyone here remember who their university president was when they were at school.



PIRRO: Good point.



PERINO: It has no bearing on your life. It has -- it doesn't -- it doesn't matter. They're basically figuring out administrative issues and all you need to do is go to class. He -- Ben Sasse wrote a book called The Vanishing American Adult: Our Coming-Of-Age Crisis. That's probably what they should be more worried about. He's going to make them work.



PIRRO: Probably. And you know, a lot of these kids don't realize that Ben Sasse actually has been a college professor from school of president, school that had 1700 kids. But now, what they want is they want to know everyone who was interviewed for the job. They think they're entitled to know who the competitors were.



TARLOV: Well, I do you think it is reasonable to say that there should be some transparency at least to the finalists, because they only offered up one candidate to them. And yes, he was president of a small religious school in Nebraska, but this is a 50,000-person research university. And I do think the strongest argument against Ben Sasse is not his politics, but the fact that he has, excuse me, no background in doing this.



The last three presidents of the University of Florida had all had experience managing a research university. It is very different. I think that they should have led with that. But students saying that they want someone in a position of power like that to represent the same values as them, that seems pretty normal to me. And also, this was a First Amendment -- exercise of the First Amendment. It wasn't violent at all, right? No one got out of line. Isn't this what you guys love?



PERINO: Oh, you guys.



WATTERS: Well, I think he's --



TARLOV: Not you.



PERINO: Well, OK. I don't mean to --



PIRRO: Greg, what do you say? Is First Amendment to shut down --



GUTFELD: Of course, of course. But there -- this is the irony of the First Amendment. Using the First Amendment to shut down other people's First Amendment rights. You know, I was yelled at by an angry protester this morning, right, screaming at me. Hideous looking, probably one of the ugliest people I've ever seen. And I always try to think to myself, does protest make people ugly or do ugly people protest?



So, I did some research. I sent some people down to that group and it turned out very unattractive people. Oh, yes. It's disgusting, Dana. I feel very bad for them. I tried to send them some tips on hygiene and makeup, but they don't listen to me. I think it's time for national spanking, right? Students get lined up and people who paid off their student loans get to spank them. How about that?



By the way, to your point, this concept -- you know, it used to be -- and I'm joking. Not real spanking although I thought about it. College was never supposed to be a safe space, right? You're supposed to be challenged by ideas. It's supposed to be unsafe for you, for your brain and change your mind. Sadly, though, this is not just staying on the campuses.



People like that are graduating and they're going to the companies, whether it's Spotify, like Rogan or they go to Google or Apple. Remember the Apple people didn't want to go to work.



PERINO: The banks.



GUTFELD: The banks. So, I think, you know -- I think this is something that Sasse wrote in his book.



WATTERS: The E is silent.



GUTFELD: Yes. You should be silent.



WATTERS: As long as the Florida Gators win football games, that his biggest priority.



PERINO: That's what matters. That's what matters.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PIRRO: Are you done?



GUTFELD: I believe I've been done for a while.



PIRRO: OK, up next, the latest nanny state craziness that's going to make going to the grocery store even more annoying.



TARLOV: Say goodbye to plastic produce bags. Beginning in 2025, California will be the first state to ban shoppers from using those little plastic bags that are used for produce or packaged meats, forcing people to either use recycled paper bags or ones made of compostable -- I have a lot of trouble with the word -- compostable materials. Does anyone care about the little produce bags? I find it strange not to use them.



GUTFELD: I love those things because you can use them for other things. But you know, what is it about --



WATTERS: For what?



GUTFELD: We'll get into it later?



WATTERS: Let's not.



GUTFELD: Why do you guys always have to ban stuff? Why don't you introduce things because you like you go, we need to get rid of this whether it's a car or a bag, but you never have anything to replace it. You know, by the way --



TARLOV: Your recycled bag is the replacement.



GUTFELD: Yes, but the recycle bag, it causes an increase in intestinal disease because your --



PIRRO: And germs.



GUTFELD: Yes, germs -- because of the church people get diarrhea. People like me. Also, you know what? You know, who loves plastic? Tortoises. Because you know what was before there were plastic eyeglasses, tortoise shell frames. So, every tortoise, if they could speak would say, thank you, America. Thank you, plastics. And I can talk.



PIRRO: What is he talking about?



PERINO: I followed it.



TARLOV: Yes, I got it too.



PERINO: I'll explain it to you.



TARLOV: Dana?



PERINO: OK, so first of all, I agree. Why can't there ever be innovation?



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: It's like when they try to make people stop driving. So, they'll do things like create this ridiculous thing they're about to do in New York City that they did in London, congestion pricing.



PIRRO: Oh, yes.



PERINO: They'll try to force everybody onto the subways of which we report every single day is an unsafe place to be.



GUTFELD: And then we get stabbed.



PIRRO: Yes, stabbed or thrown in front of the train.



PERINO: And nobody wants -- instead, why don't you just work on the innovation? So, why can't you work on different types of bags. Like for example, the bags that we use to pick up things from Percy, they are after a time biodegradable. Jesse showed an innovation last week, the paper straw lasts for 24 hours. That's an innovation. That's smart. Instead of banning things, help encourage the market to figure solutions out.



TARLOV: So, what's your invention?



WATTERS: I don't have anything I like to rip off the plastic from the dispenser. And then, I like to split it and then I like to go. And then it opens up --



PIRRO: It opens up.



WATTERS: And then I put my avocados in and then I twirl it and I twirl around and I stick it on the cart. It feels good.



TARLOV: Really?



PIRRO: Yes, you're good at that too.



WATTERS: I love the process.



PIRRO: Here's me. I'm trying to open the bag. So, I pull the bag. I'm trying to open the bag. I'm having a lot of trouble. You know, if they don't provide anything else and they outlaw these bags in 2025, maybe you can just put them in your pockets and, you know, you can go to -- weigh them over here on your way out. You can weigh them in your pocket. I don't know what they're thinking.



This guy is just coming up with all kinds of stupid stuff. I think it's stupid stuff. It's all about a war between the plastic industry and the environmental groups. The environmental group, so shock, won again, OK. But now, we're in the middle trying to figure out what to do. I don't want to bring my old bags and put apples in my old bags. I have a drawer with old bags.



PERINO: No, I don't.



WATTERS: And you just have this huge pile of old bags in your house. And you never use them.



PIRRO: No, you never use them.



WATTERS: I never use them.



GUTFELD: It sounds like the Democratic Party, a bunch of old bags.



PIRRO: I was afraid you were going to say that during my segment.



TARLOV: You enjoyed it. "ONE MORE THING" is up next.



GUTFELD: "ONE MORE THING." Jessica, that's you.



TARLOV: Yes. OK, so six-time Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series Champion Rhiannan Iffland celebrated her newest world title by diving from a helicopter into the Sydney Harbour.



WATTERS: It's not that hard.



TARLOV: What? The 31-year-old Australian dove 20 meters with the iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge and Opera House in the background to celebrate her return home. She'll be receiving a trophy for her six consecutive overall title on October 15th where she will be the first champion to be crowned at home.



PERINO: I would not have jumped up first.



WATTERS: Yes, that looked a little bigger.



PERINO: I think I just want to back.



TARLOV: I think this must be how you do it.



GUTFELD: Lea Thomas is going, I can do that. I do it over the bridge. OK, who next? Oh, it's me. Tonight, I got a great show. I got Jonathan Joey Jones or Johnny Joey Jones. Just go with one name. And Mercedes Schlapp, Kat Timpf, Tyrus. It's going to be a great show. Let's do this. We had -- it's been a while.



GUTFELD: Animals are great! Animals are great! Animals are great!



GUTFELD: All right, here's a delivery driver confused by his disappearing food. He gets up there, he's got his -- he's going to check if somebody's home. I think this is actually in the Upper West Side. His food just falls out like that. And then the dog just comes and like --



PERINO: Oh, no.



GUTFELD: -- you know, takes it up. This is a very smart dog though.



PIRRO: The dog takes bag.



GUTFELD: Yes, he takes the bag and leaves.



PIRRO: Oh, no.



GUTFELD: While this guy is checking. And then he goes back and he doesn't really notice the dog, so he kind of hangs out there for a while. He noticed it's missing. Here gives his buddy, Steve. Hey, Steve. Steve's gone. They -- he looks around. He doesn't know where it is. And the dog already is like gone. The dog is actually on the east side right now with his buddies.



PERINO: That's a great video.



TARLOV: He went through the park.



PIRRO: I love that.



PERINO: That's right. I love it.



GUTFELD: All right, Judge.



PIRRO: All right, so Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was performing, and while some fans throw flowers at their favorite performer, a dad handed off his newborn to strangers to be crowd surfed to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The adorable baby girl is clueless as she makes her way to the stage. Johnson smiles. He thought it was a doll. And then, apparently -- by the way, he was in Mexico during a press event for a new film.



GUTFELD: The dad should lose parental rights.



PERINO: Yes.



PIRRO: I agree. That's neglect.



GUTFELD: Oh, Jesse.



WATTERS: He goes, he was in Mexican.



PERINO: Jesse, save me time.



WATTERS: Jesse's Bald News Graphic. There was the hottest --



GUTFELD: That's how you really look.



WATTERS: Hottest bald man competition. And Prince William is now not number one anymore. Vin Diesel has taken the number one spot.



PERINO: All right.



WATTERS: Followed by Stanley Tucci, Shemar Moore -- never heard of him --



PERINO: What?



WATTERS: I never heard of that guy. Pitbull.



GUTFELD: Come on.



WATTERS: And I think that's it.



GUTFELD: All right, good.



WATTERS: And "JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME" tonight. We have Kari Lake discussing the war of cartels.



PIRRO: I love her.



PERINO: I think we have her in the morning too.



GUTFELD: She hasn't gone to my show yet and we've asked. Kari, what's wrong with me?



PERINO: Can I go?



GUTFELD: No. Yes.



PERINO: I just want to talk about Nelson. DeMille has a new book out. Here it is. It's just out today. It's called The Maze. You all know Nelson DeMille. He's an amazing international best-selling author.



WATTERS: Amazing.



PERINO: And this novel is terrific. You'll love it.



WATTERS: Yes.



PIRRO: He's fabulous.



PERINO: He's going to be on Jesse's show this week. I think maybe later in the week. It's about the unsolved Gilgo beach murders. You're going to want to read it. Out today.



GUTFELD: All right, that's it for us. Thanks, spoke lady. "SPECIAL REPORT" is up next. Hey, Bret!



