'The Five' on conservatives being right during the pandemic

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST: Alright. Hello, everyone. I'm Dana Perino along with Judge Jeanine Pirro, Geraldo Rivera, Jesse Watters, and Greg Gutfeld, exclamation point. It's 5:00 in New York City, this is THE FIVE.



Liberal cities spending millions to fight the homeless crisis, but the problem, it just keeps getting worse. There are heart breaking images of those living in deplorable conditions on the streets becoming all too common. As Democrat leaders get accused of dumping billions of taxpayer dollars into failed programs that do little to solve the issue, we ran through the numbers and the amounts spent are just staggering.



Look at this, San Francisco spends an astonishing $100,000 for homeless person. New York shells out $58,000 per year for homeless person, but it hasn't helped. A recent report says homelessness in the Big Apple has reached the highest level since the Great Depression, and Chicago spends about $9,000 per homeless person.



The unmanageable homelessness problem in the Windy City putting McDonald CEO in a tough spot. They've been trying to entice employees back to headquarters in Chicago and called on city and business leaders to address problems that have arisen since the pandemic.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



CHRIS KEMPCZINSKI, CEO, MCDONALD'S CORPORATION: Everywhere I go I am confronted by the same question these days. What's going on in Chicago? There is a general sense out there that our city is in crisis. The truth is it's more difficult today for me to convince a promising McDonald's executive to relocate to Chicago from one of our other offices than it was just a few years ago.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PERINO: Judge, we can talk about any American city, but you know Chicago very well and what he's saying, do you think that's happening for other businesses as well?



JEANINE PIRRO, FOX NEWS HOST: Absolutely. And I give him credit. I absolutely give the CEO of McDonald's credit for actually making an issue of this. Look, the big cities are in crisis but not just the cities and the people who live there, but businesses are now recognizing the impact that crime has on their bottom line.



And that's why if you don't have law and order, then what you have is anarchy, and then you have businesses that are not going to be able to survive. This homelessness, in addition to the look that is unsavory, I mean, I know people that we send to jail for less than $106,000, which is what they pay in San Francisco.



So, I mean, the issue is what are we going to do with these people? Some of these are criminals, there's no question about it, who have mental health that illicit (ph) at the genesis of whatever crime they are involved in. But everything is in crisis. It's a violent crime. It's drug abuse. It's the overall depression.



And we've gone back as a nation a good three or four decades in terms of inflation and crime, and now this homelessness, which just is like the topping on the cake, and it's a sad situation. And there is nothing else that we can do except make sure that people who run these cities understand that it's not just about safety anymore. It's about everything that spins off of law and order.



PERINO: Did the numbers surprised you -- they surprised me, Greg, like how much money is spent per person because if you walk around the streets of New York, San Francisco, Denver has got a huge problem, even San Diego and Los Angeles, like they are spending all this money but it's not working.



GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: Yeah, the -- I'm not surprised. Liberals love throwing money at problems because it's not their money, it's our money and they get to parade themselves based on this phony compassion that they're doing something, 800 and somewhat million dollars went to this thrive program in New York, we never saw it again.



I don't think the conversation about homelessness actually exists because you have to speak these unspeakable truths, but that means you have to be risk -- you have to risk being called uncompassionate, heartless, and cold. But you to -- the unspeakable truths are this. A majority of law-abiding citizens are at the mercy of a few thousand, 10,000, 50,000, maybe half a million nationwide, of people who exist independent of our rules, laws, and manners, right?



We have defined a heinous lifestyle, homelessness, as a lifestyle choice, right? And I'm saying exempt from like the tiny exceptions, right? I'm talking largely men -- when you see these pictures, they are mostly men. They are not hanging out like the jovial transients and hobos that you used to see in cartoons.



These are strung out, manic, unfriendly, aggressive people. And you are lucky if they are unconscious because then they won't hurt you.



PERINO: Right.



GUTFELD: I walk this city all the time. I drive up in the morning. I count them, I recognized them, I know them. They prefer the shelter -- they don't prefer shelters to the streets because you can't do drugs and score drugs in shelters. That's why they are out there. That's a choice, right? You can't bring your property into the shelter either because that -- because they don't allow that. So, you prefer to be outside with your bags of stuff and do your drugs.



All you got to do is spend one afternoon in New York City and you see the reality and it flies in the face of everybody there that it tells you, you have to be more compassionate because their compassion is allowing this to happen. Throwing money at that -- they're like the tourists that give that, the healthy beggar with the little dog, money, and that beggar is in front of your house.



And it's like I want to go to your damn house where you are in Germany or Spain and do the same thing and see how you feel because all you do is you keep these people here making money. I do have a solution. It is a progressive solution. Give the homeless what they want because there is no way you can have a conversation with them. You can't reason with the unreasonable. Give them what they want, but not in the city.



The city allows this to happen. Move it out onto government property and let them run it. Camp away. Give them the autonomy to truly run their lives into the ground, harm each other, don't harm us anymore. That's the only thing you can do because it can't get any worse than it is now. You got to move them to a place where they can live their lives.



JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: So, federally funded opium dens where the homeless can kill each other.



GUTFELD: And I volunteer as mayor. I will be mayor of opium town.



PERINO: Jesse, before -- I just want to point this out, of course, you can talk about whatever you want, but in San Francisco they distributed 262 tents --



WATTERS: I love this.



PERINO: -- across six locations. The tents were a total of $16.1 million. That's about $61,000 per tent. You can get a regular tent for like -- a good one for like $300.



WATTERS: You can walk into REI and get a tent on sale for $300. But the city of San Francisco is charging $61,000 a tent to the taxpayers. That's crazy. The San Francisco officials also use taxpayer dollars to buy liquor and beer for the homeless people, and then they got caught. Look what they're doing in all of these non-for-profits. The profits are all going to the scam artists that run them.



They take in $10 million to help the homeless, and what do they do with the money? This woman went on a shopping spree to Tiffany's, Ferragamo, Bergdorf Goodman, I know you're shaking your head. You've been there a few times, judge. I mean, this is some of the nicest luxury shopping --



GERALDO RIVERA, FOX NEWS HOST: She's far from homeless.



WATTERS: -- anybody will ever do, and another guy stole about $5 million and he does kickbacks to contractors and then gives his family members the run of the place. It's all a huge scam. They actually don't want to reduce homelessness. They want to keep the people on the streets so they can fleece the taxpayers. It's all a big grift.



Why are there so many homeless people right now? Well, they emptied the prisons. They shut down the economy. They brought in all these illegal aliens. And they've decriminalized drugs. So, what do you expect to happen?



I understand Greg's point. I'd like to speak directly to the homeless people right now. Take some money, go get an hour in a hotel. Take a shower, do a shave, then go to the barbershop. Have a get a little haircut. Then go to the thrift shop, buy new clothes, get a bus ticket, and get the hell out of the city and away from all of these drugs.



Then get yourself a job, go to sleep, read a book, take a walk, do some push-ups, drink some water, save a little money from each paycheck, and then call your parents because your parents will come take you in.



GUTFELD: None of that will ever happen.



WATTERS: That's great advice.



(CROSSTALK)



PERINO: I do think that, Geraldo, we both -- you can be a compassionate person and also feel completely helpless as you walk around.



RIVERA: Yeah, because the bitter irony, Dana, is that the more services you provide, the more homeless people there'll be. Plus, who doesn't want to live in San Francisco or Venice Beach? You know, I remember during ed Koch's administration, they used to give out bus tickets. Where do you want to go? Any place but here.



And Jesse's idea is not that outrageous. The whole notion -- it goes with Greg's ideas of not in the city. Any place you want to go, we'll give you a place -- a way to get there. Not unlike Texas and Florida are doing right now.



But I think the idea of some kind of encampment, some kind of idyllic place, someplace -- but you have to have some payback. You have to have some responsibility. For instance, my big beef with progressives is they demand nothing of the recipient. Why not sobriety? Why not drug abuse counseling? Why not getting yourself cleaned up? You know, you can't have anyone evolving out of that sorry condition unless you give them some responsibility.



PIRRO: They don't want that. When I used to sentence someone, I would say to them do you -- do you want to go to jail for a year or do you want to go to rehab and straighten your life out? They'd rather go to jail. So, they can come out and do what they do and what they like.



PERINO: Rehab is set and families pay -- several families across -- several, thousands of families across the country put their loved one in rehab multiple times, during their retirement savings, and still end up trying to, like, with sleepless nights wondering where their children are.



GUTFELD: What Geraldo is saying though is like in the old days they actually had -- the institutions were out of the city because the city is stressful for sane people. Imagine being like loud, you are homeless, you have a mental illness, you're a drug -- loud noises, buses, trains, everything, why are you here when you can actually be -- there is a reason why people go to nature and that is something that could be done.



But again, you sound like you're speaking out of lack of compassion by saying move them out. No, we're saying that they're not helping themselves. They're destroying themselves and others.



WATTERS: If Trump had bought Greenland, it would've been the perfect place.



GUTFELD: Yes, except it's not green though.



WATTERS: It's not?



GUTFELD: No.



RIVERA: Greenland is ice and Iceland is green.



GUTFELD: Yes.



WATTERS: Got you.



PERINO: Alright. Now we know. Alright, well coming up next, a big debate on that Democrat whose home was broken into. And remember this, only her guns were stolen, what she says happened.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



WATTERS: The confusing story of the Democrat whose gums were stolen from her house is still as muddy as ever. Cops arresting two men suspected of burglarizing Democrat Congresswoman Karen Bass' house. She's also running for L.A. mayor. The perps stole two registered handguns that were in a lockbox stashed in a closet. No cash, jewelry, or electronics were grabbed at all, even though it was all sitting out there in plain sight. Karen Bass speaking out about it for the first time. Listen.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. KAREN BASS (D-CA): Well, I came home one evening to see my house in disarray and it was very traumatic.



UNKNOWN: Do you feel like you were targeted because it's weird that they would just take the guns and not anything else, right?



BASS: But you know, Angelenos all around the city are not feeling safe. And I did feel safe until my safety was shattered, like so many Angelenos. I had guns for personal safety, as do many people. And I think that gun control is extremely important, but I have never believed that people, if they wanted to have guns, should not have them.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: So, Jeanine, we were a little suspicious about that story earlier in the week. Do you still have some doubts about how this thing shook out?



PIRRO: Doubts? I have more doubts than before. Here's the thing, the burglary, it's a residential burglary which in California, the most that you can serve is six years according to their penal statute of residential burglary. And it occurs on September 9th. They make it an arrest on September 13th. Now that's a pretty good -- that's a pretty good closure rate.



So, I said let me check the closure rate in San Francisco as it relates to burglaries. Los Angeles, I'm sorry. The closure rate is 9 percent. That means 91 percent of the cases are not solved. But her case is solved. Why is her case solved? Why is her place in disarray when there are valuables, there's cash, there's all kinds of -- what did she say, electronics that were available? And they go to a lockbox.



So, I look up a Brinx, the lockbox. It doesn't have a mirror on it. It doesn't say gun. It's just a box that she said is stashed in the closet. How do they know what's in the box that's in the closet that's stashed and they forego everything else? There's something screwy about this and I got to tell you, I got another point here.



I felt so safe in this city. You uncaring public servant. If -- yeah, I'm going to call her uncaring. If you don't feel the pain that your constituents' pain -- feel, and you're in congress, now you're looking to run for mayor, then you don't deserve to represent the people, because the people in your jurisdiction are suffering from crime and criminality.



WATTERS: Geraldo, you've got street smarts. What's your reaction to this (inaudible).



RIVERA: Well, just to add to Jeanine's -- to the judge's mystery, one of them is being held on $500,000 bail. Wow!



GUTFELD: Yes.



RIVERA: For a residential burglary (ph). And the other for no bail at all.



WATTERS: No bail.



RIVERA: No bail. Like they are for --



WATTERS: Is that the only time in L.A. that happened?



GERALD: -- like for murder. I mean, I guess so. Now, liberals have the constitutional right to keep and bear arms just like conservatives do, but in this case, to me that is a mystery and I think that that will resolve itself because she's involved in this political campaign for mayor.



But to me what is more important is that I want every house in America -- the reason they got these perps was the surveillance camera, the ring.com.



PIRRO: Yeah.



RIVERA: I want every house in America to have ring.com. If you want to spend money to release trillions of dollars, give everybody ring.com and every block in every city should have surveillance cameras. Everyone.



WATTERS: Are you getting paid by ring.com?



RIVERA: I think -- I am not getting paid nor are you getting paid by Delta, but this is very important. I think that this is very important.



PIRRO: Do you have one? Do you have one?



RIVERA: I have one (inaudible).



PIRRO: Oh, you do. Okay.



PERINO: I don't know if I like that.



WATERS: You don't like that ring.com idea?



RIVERA: Why?



PERINO: Well, no. I don't like, well, I don't -- I understand that --



GUTFELD: You don't like it because you can look right in the -- right in the thing with your eye.



PERINO: I'm like, I mean, it's like -- I don't know. I'm just like -- I don't want to get to a place where we have to have been a complete and total surveillance state like in Great Britain, you can't move anywhere without getting a picture taken of you. But I see the point and I know what you're talking about.



What I think is interesting is to me, I'm not a lawyer, I'm not a law enforcement guy, but I figure out all you do is separate these two and say your body is copping a plea, what happened?



WATTERS: Yeah.



PERINO: And then it seems to me it's pretty easy to solve this. But that's very interesting about the closure rate.



PIRRO: Yeah. But there's more to it. They would not hold them on no bail because I called the PD today and I called the D.A.'s office and everybody sent us an e-mail. But here's the bottom line, you don't hold someone on no bail or a half a million dollars bail if the most they're going to serve is six years. There's so much more to their story than we know about, let alone the story as it relates to Karen Bass.



WATTERS: What did you think of Karen Bass' demeanor and that interview? Her house just got burglarized and she was smiling ear to ear.



GUTFELD: I don't trust people who that are having a good time after something bad happens, you know?



WATTERS: Yeah.



GUTFELD: You know. I'm also kind of offended by what the judge said about her. You called her a public servant. Terrible. It is true though, it's like in order to get your victimizers punished, you have to be the mayor or you have to be a Democrat, or you have to be running for mayor because if that happened to you or me those guys will be out faster than you could say George Gascon.



And you know, her safety was shattered so I welcome her to the party, right? Finally, she's bringing it up. We've all had to change our daily lives. We talked about it before. We're avoiding certain streets. You have to buy weapons -- I guess, Jesse, you had to buy a padlock for your beach chairs.



WATTERS: I did.



GUTFELD: Yeah. Were you able to find out exactly who exactly was stealing them?



WATTERS: No, but I would well be asking for no bail if we find them.



PERINO: I just don't think it's right that you leave the beach chairs overnight on a beach. That's like not a cool move.



RIVERA: Was it Snooki (ph)?



WATTERS: It was an accident, number one. And it's not like the ocean took them back to sea. They were stolen.



GUTFELD: You know, I'm a victim -- I sent you some pictures of what's been happening at my place.



PIRRO: What's been happening?



GUTFELD: There's been a person who's been leaving their dog poop in my trash can. So, I ordered these signs off Amazon that say take your dog (inaudible) elsewhere. And I put them on my trash cans last night, I'm so proud -- I'm so proud of myself.



PIRRO: Where's the camera?



GUTFELD: And then I got camera -- well, I'm going to get a camera on the mailbox --



PIRRO: Yeah.



GUTFELD: -- so I can watch their faces.



PERINO: Also get one of those lights that as soon they walk by, lights on.



GUTFELD: Lights on, yes. Yes. It's fun, too.



RIVERA: Get ring.com on your trash can.



PIRRO: Yes.



GUTFELD: There you go.



PERINO: And then put a fishhook on the top of the thing.



GUTFELD: Yes.



WATTERS: Alright. I actually want someone to dump their dooty in your trash can just to see it.



GUTFELD: No. That's -- because you're the type of person who does that.



WATTERS: I admit it, I did it.



GUTFELD: It's a terrible -- it is a crime. Oh, it's a big problem. Because the trash men do not empty the garbage if there is poop in it.



PIRRO: Do they go through the garbage first before they decide to put it in?



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: The bag settles on the bottom when they put their trash out so it's there for months. I know this. I have to deal with this. I'm the real victim here.



WATTERS: I'm told we have to leave it there. Up next, parent say school lockdowns hurt their kid's big time. That didn't stop the teacher's union boss from partying it up at the White House.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



GUTFELD: Another wake-up call to the teacher unions who went all in on pandemic school closure. Two-thirds of parents believe that returning to school gives their kids an opportunity to regain normalcy by engaging in social activities. Those are fun. Sixty-one percent believe that the pandemic has put their child behind both socially and develop (ph) mentally -- it's a long word.



But the Biden White House couldn't care less. They are too busy hobnobbing with teachers' union boss, Randi Weingarten, who posted this photo, of course, of herself at Biden's inflation party. And talk about bad optics. Biden's unmasked education secretary recently visited schools packed with masked kids and they insist they were just following protocol.



Dana, I suppose a survey like this would be a wake-up call to teacher's unions, but how can you wake-up a corpse? We'll be right back.



PERINO: Well, that's a good question. And I'm going to work on that. I was not prepared for that one. I think that what could be a wake-up call is this midterm election. You already saw it in Virginia and New Jersey. Then you are going to have -- you have several women who are running on the Republican side of things, not just for Congress but also for school board, state legislatures.



And a lot of them, they call them Mommas on a Mission, because they realize what has happened to their children. And we as a society have an -- we owe these children a way to get back to grade level because the rest of their lives they will be harmed by this if we don't actually do something.



GUTFELD: Yeah. You know what, I have a great idea, Jesse. Would you like to hear it?



WATTERS: Please.



GUTFELD: I think -- why don't the parent start a union? It is a job. I mean, we just assumed that all teachers can have unions, construction workers have unions. Why don't parents form a union? I think you could run it, Jesse. That's a great idea. Somebody should run with that.



WATTERS: It seems like a lot of work. Raising your kids and being in a union and having a job. I'm not into it, Greg.



GUTFELD: Wow. Way to kill my idea.



WATTERS: You volunteer it.



GUTFELD: I don't have kids.



WATTERS: You don't have kids that you know of. Greg, here's the deal, everybody knew the conservatives were right during the whole pandemic. We were right about the mask. We were right about the remote learning because you have parental instincts about how your children are going to thrive.



And what do the Democrats do? The Democrats said butt out and if you raise your voice, we're going to spy on you. Now, Randi Weingarten is showing up there. That's probably she's a fan of James Taylor. That's all that is. She loves James Taylor and she was rewarded by Biden for, you know, getting out the vote. So, she's a political player. That's all that is.



Steve Jobs, do you remember him. Said something very interesting many, many years ago that if he said today, he'd be called a sexist. He said when women left the home and entered the workforce, the parents both of them then stopped paying attention to what was happening at their children's schools.



And that's when the school really started to go downhill because the consumer, or the customer, the person paying the taxes to get the education had no idea what was going on behind the counter. And so, the teachers and the administrators started pushing all this crazy stuff. And the next thing you know the pandemic comes in you're looking at zoom, you're like, that's what my child's learning? So, this is now better that they're now also focused on the schools like we used to not.



GUTFELD: It sounds like the parents could use a union. You just -- you just basically argued for a union.



WATTERS: I'm not pro-union, Greg. Right to work.



GUTFELD: All right. Geraldo, what can be done now? I mean, if the unions -- it seems like it's so politicized, even education is hopeless.



RIVERA: Well, I think that one thing we have to do is not locked down the schools ever again. I mean, unless there really is a plague. And we know about it. I mean, we didn't know -- in science, we were bumbling our way through and the results were catastrophic for the children, obviously.



But I think that people make a mistake. They don't differentiate between the teachers and the teachers union, so it's a very, very different. When you look at Randi Weingarten, it's easy to say, oh, remember why we idealize teachers. They work for less, they put the kids first, they often sacrifice. They buy the erases themselves out of their own meager funds and so forth.



The teachers union though can be ruthless. I mean, no one can suggest for a minute that the stay out in Chicago, for instance, was motivated by science. I mean, they went -- remember they wanted to put in a new ventilating system. They put a new ventilation system and then they had to do other you know -- until it became ridiculous. So, don't confuse it.



The teachers union is just like the -- it's just like every other union. They're there to get the most -- the trains now, the strike just averted today. They're out in a $24 raises per hour. You know, I like the unions. I love unions. Unions are great for workers. Unions raise the level of the standard of living, but remember what it is. Randi Weingarten is not Mrs. Flores who brings you the cookies? She's a labor boss.



GUTFELD: Yes, I mean, he's got a point judge that the teachers union -- it's called the teachers union for a reason. It's about the teachers. It's not about the kids.



PIRRO: Yes, it's never been about the kids. And you know, the sad part about all this is they -- now the Wall Street Journal says that, I think for the longest time, we thought that 87 percent of the money was not spent of the $190 billion that we gave the schools. Wall Street Journal now says that 93 percent of the money has not been spent.



So, the question is, for me, if COVID is over, we should be able to claw back that $190 billion. I want that money back.



WATTERS: Claw it back.



PIRRO: Claw it back. The whole idea was to make schools safe for the kids and the teachers. Well, it's safe right now. And if you can't figure out air conditioning vents so that all these schools in Denver, Philly, Baltimore, San Diego, as well as a few others, they can't even get through September, get the money back.



They damaged our kids. They don't give a damn about what happened to our kids they only care about themselves, as evidenced by the fact that the Education Secretary Cardona was speaking to kids, a whole room had -- the kids have masks on, he didn't have a mask on, which was a replay of Stacey Abrams in Georgia when don't mask, another Democrat, talking to kids who were all masked up.



This is all a head trip for them. And it's all about the money. And it's time we got the money back. They didn't need it. Get it back.



GUTFELD: All right. Ahead, a billionaire no more. A man giving away his company and wealth to fight climate change.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



RIVERA: A billionaire putting his money where his mouth is. The founder of Patagonia is giving his company away. It's worth $3 billion. His goal: to fight climate change. Instead of selling the company or taking the brand public, he's giving it away. Yvon Chouinard transferred his nearly 50-year- old outdoor clothing brand into a trust and a nonprofit. And get this. His kids were offered but did not want the company where they both still work.



In a letter about the decision, Chouinard says he is reimagining capitalism to save our home planet and that Earth is now our only shareholder. You know, Judge, you can question his judgment maybe but not his generosity?



PIRRO: I don't know. I don't know. Because it seems --



RIVERA: Do you think he has -- he has an angle?



PIRRO: Yes, I do. But you know, I'm not a tax lawyer, so don't know. But the entire business platform --



RIVERA: No, he's paying -- he's paying taxes. He's paying $17 million.



PIRRO: Yes, I know he paid 17 million on $3 billion. But the entire business platform is about helping the environment, right? That's what they do. So, why they turn it into a trust? And does that help a nonprofit? Does that help them tax-wise? I don't know. I'd have to speak to an attorney about that, to a tax attorney.



RIVERA: You don't really question this guy. I mean, come on.



PIRRO: I don't know what to question. Well, he gave his company away. But it still is a company that has a trust and a nonprofit they're going to give money away. How do you know where the money's going?



PERINO: Right.



RIVERA: I think that -- is greed, Greg, still good.



GUTFELD: It always is. It's one of the greatest things ever invented. This company -- I'm looking -- the company has to be in trouble. That's all there is.



RIVERA: It's not in trouble.



PIRRO: I don't think so.



GUTFELD: Yes, it is. Yes, his kids don't want it. That's a sign. No one wears Patagonia anymore except for weird people who hang out in the park, walking their imaginary dogs. And how convenient after he's made billions of dollars off people for his overpriced garb in order to traipse around the environment starting campfires and beating trails into the pristine wilderness. And then you kill assorted fishing game. And now, you want to give up the company because you're old. You made all your money. So, now you -- oh, look how great -- shut up.



RIVERA: He uses sustainable --



GUTFELD: That was an artificial stance.



WATTERS: No, it isn't.



PERINO: Big one.



RIVERA: Aren't we hyper-suspicious, Dana?



PERINO: No, I think -- well, look, I don't care what he does with this company. I don't care. I think that the children don't want the company but I have a feeling that they probably never need to work another day in their life anyway, so I'm sure that this is part of those structuring that they're not -- they're not going to be homeless out of this.



And the other thing is, Arc'teryx makes much better clothing anyway. But in all seriousness, this is nothing in regards to climate change. You're going to fight climate change, but nobody's talking about China. All they want to do is talk about capitalism and how that's a problem. China is building like 10 nuclear -- coal-fired power plants a week. And they don't have to do anything until 2030 to start reducing emissions. Like, we believe they will even do that.



And I just have to read this from a climate scientist Peter Kalmus. This is what he said. Imagine if every billionaire did this. It would be the end of capitalism. Also, I bet it feels fantastic. Those billions have got to be chains weighing down the soul. And most billionaires don't even realize it, they become addicted instead. This is about feelings.



GUTFELD: Yes.



RIVERA: I rather not about that guy. He does a lot of fun to hang out with. Guess how much Jeff Bezos gave to charity, to climate change specifically?



WATTERS: Let's go 10 bill.



PIRRO: No, just $2 billion. I thought $2 billion was --



WATTERS: Well, what's he worth?



RIVERA: I have no idea what he's worth.



PERINO: Like a 160 bill.



WATTERS: OK, well, then he's cheap. You know who I feel bad for here, Geraldo? The rightful heirs. They asked the sons if they wanted the company.



RIVERA: They are the rightful heir.



WATTERS: They never asked the grandsons. If you're a grandchild and you're sitting on a fortune in your future, and then your grandfather and your father just give it away to some trust that you'll never have access to. I mean, that is a lawsuit waiting to happen. I'm going to blow your mind, Geraldo.



RIVERA: I can't wait.



WATTERS: Prepare to have your mind blown. You remember how we shut down the entire global economy for about 15 to 20 months? Do you think the amount of carbon dioxide in the air increased or decreased?



RIVERA: No idea.



WATTERS: It increased.



PIRRO: It increased.



WATTERS: It increased. We did everything the Liberals wanted. We shut down factories, stop -- people stopped driving to work.



RIVERA: We?



WATTERS: Airplanes weren't flying. Everything shut down. And carbon dioxide in the air increased. We're thinking about this all wrong, Geraldo.



RIVERA: You know the thing about inheritance? There's no more bitter fight than over unearned money.



WATTERS: I'll fight pretty hard over earned money too.



RIVERA: "THE FASTEST" is up next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



PIRRO: Welcome back. Time for "THE FASTEST." First up, this story is making me feel like a little kid again. Voting is now open on which toys should go into the National Toy Hall of Fame this year. Finalists include Lite- Bright, Bingo, and Nerf among others. So, what's our favorite childhood toy? And as you can see, we've got some of them right on the table here. I'll start with you, Greg.



GUTFELD: Did you know that Lite-Bright was what we used to call people who weren't that smart?



PIRRO: Oh, that's really good.



WATTERS: I don't get it.



GUTFELD: My favorite toy -- my favorite toy growing up was the stick right? You could do anything with a stick. But then my second favorite toy, if we had to choose like an actual -- because the stick, you can poke things, snap things -- Doctor's Bag, do remember the doctor's bag? You had the candy drugs, you had the stethoscope, you had the white -- little white coat. I gave my miniature schnauzer so many physicals when I was a kid. Sometimes -



PIRRO: OK, Dana, let's keep going.



PERINO: Well, I love -- I love Lite-Bright. That was -- that was a favorite. I also love the spiral graph. You can make little designs. And I don't know if this includes games, but Operation was a great game.



PIRRO: Yes.



PERINO: That's a great game.



GUTFELD: I do that when I was dressed as a doctor.



PIRRO: Go ahead, Jesse.



RIVERA: That's where we get generation of addicts.



WATTERS: Well, Lite-Bright for girls and a Nerf bowl is trash. There's no impact when you throw it against anything. So, it's mostly pointless. I was a Lego guy. I built the Star Wars Lego chips. That was my thing because it takes a high level of thinking to construct something like that.



PIRRO: Yes, it does. Clearly, thank you. Go ahead, Geraldo.



RIVERA: I'm a senior citizen, analog person, no digits in my childhood, so it's a BB gun and my bicycle.



PIRRO: OK. Now --



GUTFELD: BB guns were awesome.



RIVERA: They were. I think they're illegal now.



PIRRO: What did you do with your BB gun? What did you do with it?



GUTFELD: I used to buy them.



RIVERA: My BB gun?



PIRRO: Yes.



RIVERA: I framed it like Davy Crockett.



PIRRO: OK, I just had Mr. Potato Head. That was it. Do you remember Mr. Potato Head?



PERINO: That's a great toy.



GUTFELD: You know they renamed it. It's called the Stelter.



PIRRO: Yes, that's right, who's now teaching at Harvard. Up next, all right, this is one lucky baby. Multi-millionaire dads welcoming their newborn son to the world by gifting him a nearly $3 million yacht and throwing down $35,000 on his wardrobe. All right, Geraldo, what say you?



RIVERA: Well, I think that the children of Patagonia will end up staring a lot better than this guy's kid. They used to say during the greed era that he who dies with the most toys wins.



PIRRO: Yes.



RIVERA: I think that that's now considered conspicuous consumption and I don't approve of this at all.



PIRRO: OK.



RIVERA: But I mean, spend your money on what you want to spend it on.



PIRRO: Jesse, did you buy Jesse Jr. a yacht?



WATTERS: No. That's new money. People don't -- I don't like that kind of thing. Old money doesn't do that.



PIRRO: Yes. So --



RIVERA: What's your money for --



WATTERS: I don't have money.



PIRRO: What do you -- what would you want to buy, Jesse, if you could?



WATTERS: Well, he loves cars, so maybe like one of those little electric cars you can zip around?



PIRRO: You'll get him one.



WATTERS: Yes, I'll get him one.



PIRRO: You'll get him one. Dana?



PERINO: Well, when I first saw this, I thought it must have been a tax write off type of thing. Like, you put your -- the yacht in the kids name so that you don't get busted by the IRS.



WATTERS: So we can't seize it.



PERINO: But this is the -- I don't know if you've read all the way down in the store. I had time today. I read the whole thing.



PIRRO: Yes.



PERINO: This is a part of the story we haven't mentioned. The father of seven, separated from his ex in 2019, and started dating his now-fiance who used to date his daughter. So, there's more to this --



PIRRO: Wait a minute.



RIVERA: Wait, wait, wait. You confuse me.



PIRRO: His fiance used to date his daughter?



PERINO: Yes. I'm going to let you guys --



WATTERS: He's trying -- he's trying to reduce alimony exposure.



RIVERA: Is there a gay thing?



PERINO: Obviously.



PIRRO: Clearly.



RIVERA: OK. Well, it took me a while to catch that.



PIRRO: Yes, I know. Go ahead, Greg.



GUTFELD: Well, I hope the children -- the child's parents die of embarrassment.



WATTERS: They will. They will.



RIVERA: Oh, God.



GUTFELD: Because they're using their offspring to advertise their wealth. I mean, they're actually -- this is -- this was an entire P.R. ploy for them. And there is something wrong there. I mean, it's like, why would you do this? It was just to get in the press, so they should die of embarrassment.



PIRRO: OK. All right, and finally, kids are always trying way too hard to be cool. The Wall Street Journal profiling teens who wear T-shirts of bands they don't even listen to like The Rolling Stones, the Ramones, and Metallica. But the musicians aren't mad because it's a big part of bands income merchandise sales. Go ahead, Greg.



GUTFELD: Yes, well, I don't know. I mean, this is a sad statement for the bands that this is how they make their money now, because they're not making it off their music. You know, people get it streaming so they get -- this was a serious answer. What is wrong with the Wall Street Journal? What are they doing? Don't they do real things anymore?



PIRRO: Dana?



PERINO: Well, teens wearing Aerosmith would be like me wearing a Harry Styles T-shirt today.



PIRRO: Yes, it doesn't fit.



PERINO: But you know, like, I think it's kind of cool. I had a Van Halen T- shirt. I wore that a lot.



PIRRO: Jesse?



WATTERS: Johnny thought Led Zeppelin was a person.



PIRRO: He did?



WATTERS: He was like, Mr. Chaplin. He did.



PERINO: Oh, Johnny.



PIRRO: Yes, Led Zeppelin. Go ahead.



RIVERA: You know, I'm staying out in Waynesburg Brooklyn and the kids there -- I mean, the whole town is so young that I bet they think Taylor Swift is a golden oldie. You know, it goes so fast. The taste has changed so quickly. So, I have no -- I think it's fine. Make your money where you can as long as it's legal.



PIRRO: Yes, wear whatever you want. "ONE MORE THING" is up next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



PERINO: It's time now for "ONE MORE THING." The Judge and I will do it together in unison. Jesse.



WATTERS: I want to give a big shout out to Dr. Scott Rickert who's over at NYU. He is a Chief of Pediatric ENT. Jesse Jr. had a minor procedure today, went in. We put them under and he was out. And that was before he went under and then this is him coming out. If you can show the picture where I am holding him like such a great father.



PIRRO: It was beautiful.



WATTERS: There we go. There. He's coming out of it. He's doing great. So, I just want to thank the doctor and everybody over there.



PERINO: What kind of a doctor is he, a doctor -- Pediatric --



GUTFELD: It's a hair transplant. And by the way, Jesse, it did cover the bald spot.



WATTERS: It's minor cosmetic surgery for my 1-year-old.



PERINO: But what's he called, Pediatric?



WATTERS: Pediatric Otolaryngology.



PERINO: Yes, exactly.



PIRRO: Yes, that's it.



PERINO: Judge.



PIRRO: Oh, OK, so a crew and guests were on a shark fishing expedition when something outrageous happened. A shark jumped onto the boat, OK. It was a fishing boat. And this uninvited guest decided to make a jump. He lands on the boat. After the initial shock, they measured, tagged, and then they released the shark back into the ocean. So, I guess he was trying to do his good deed for the day.



PERINO: No, thank you. No, thank you. Greg?



GUTFELD: Interesting. All right, tonight, another great show. I have Rob Long, K.T. McFarland, Kat Timpf, and Tyrus. I dare you to watch that. Hey, we haven't done this in a while.



WATTERS: Animals are great.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: Animals are great! Animals are great! Animals are great!



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: Yes, this is a great one.



WATTERS: I missed this.



GUTFELD: You know, this is -- this is what you call a sappy ARG. Check this one out. Here's a baby sloth reunited with the mom. There was a big fire in Bolivia, a wildfire, and the mom is looking for the baby. And then here's he squeaking and is reunited with its baby sloth. And look how happy the little baby slop is. And they -- and now they're friends. We had to cut the tape off where the natives come and eat him. But It was a beautiful --



PIRRO: Yes. That was tough.



GUTFELD: Yes, it was -- but it was a beautiful, beautiful moment of reunification.



PERINO: Oh, that's sweet.



GUTFELD: Why can't we all be like this?



PERINO: Mamas are the same everywhere, aren't they?



WATTERS: The Bolivian natives.



GUTFELD: Yes, Bolivian natives.



PERINO: Well, a group of Tennessee shelter puppies named after each of the Backstreet Boys got to meet the band members this week. The boys were in town for a tour day, got a chance to shake paws with their doggy doubles. We have Nick, Kevin, A.J., Brian, and Howie. And here's the thing guys, Howie, A.J., and Nick, the puppies, are still looking for their forever homes according to the shelter's adoption website.



GUTFELD: If you adopt a dog, you get one of the boys.



WATTERS: Is that true?



PERINO: Is that how it works?



GUTFELD: Yeah, that's how it works. They're not doing anything.



PERINO: All right, Geraldo.



RIVERA: I know you've missed the Geraldo News starring Geraldo. Well, I was on my boat and the guy put diesel -- he put gas instead of diesel. My car broke down. I was being towed in, and this huge storm, this huge storm came. Lightning bolts, 40 knot winds, it was really very dangerous. We got in in time. I want to thank Boat U.S. Cleveland, Jordan, the captain who got us in before the storm wiped us out.



PERINO: That's scary.



RIVERA: It was very scary.



PERINO: And then, what do they do? They have to empty out the gas and then --



RIVERA: Yes. 150 gallons because the guy --



PERINO: You just dump them in the ocean?



RIVERA: What's that?



PIRRO: Where did he emptied it?



RIVERA: Of course in the lake. Why do I care?



PERINO: Well, this has been a really great show. We never had extra time. We have time to day. Do I have anything to promote?



WATTERS: I'll promote my show.



PERINO: OK.



WATTERS: 7:00, we have Sarah Palin on these migrant flights landing in Martha's Vineyard.



PERINO: There we go.



RIVERA: Oh, tomorrow, I will speak about Hispanic heritage.



WATTERS: Geraldo, let that marinate. Let it marinate.



RIVERA: Oh, sorry, sorry.



WATTERS: You already had about a minute in your boat accident



PERINO: And now we're going to be late. That's it for us. "SPECIAL REPORT" is next. Hey, Bret!



