First FOX News Books release debuts at No. 6 on NYT best-seller list

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello, everybody. I'm Jesse Watters along

with Greg Gutfeld, Judge Jeanine Pirro, Geraldo Rivera and Emily Compagno.

It's 5 o'clock in New York City and this is THE FIVE.



If things weren't already heated down in Georgia, it's getting that much

more intense. The future agenda for America is on the line and both parties

are pulling out all the stops to try to win those two key runoff races that

are going to decide the control the Senate.



President Trump is heading to the state tomorrow for his first rally since

the November 3rd election. Today, former President Obama doing a virtual

rally for Democrats, Jon Ossof and Raphael Warnock. And Vice President

Pence rallying the MAGA base down in Savannah for David Purdue and Kelly

Loeffler. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BARACK OBAMA, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The special election

in Georgia is going to determine ultimately the course of the Biden

presidency and whether Joe Biden and Kamala Harris can deliver

legislatively all the commitments they've made. If the Senate is controlled

by Republicans, who are interested in obstruction and gridlock rather than

progress in helping people, they can block just about anything.



MIKE PENCE, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: If you don't vote there

could be nothing to stop Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi from cutting our

military, raising taxes, and passing the agenda of the radical left. For

all we've done, for all we have yet to do, for our president and our

future, for Georgia and America, cast another vote for all that President

Trump has accomplished. Vote to send David Purdue and Kelly Loeffler back

to the United States Senate.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: Judge Jeanine, don't you love how Barack Obama says Republicans

don't want to help people? Do you think he's going to have any impact in

this Georgia race?



JEANINE PIRRO, FOX NEWS HOST: You know, for some reason I really don't

think he's going to have an impact but you know, what is so telling about

this is you are getting the sense that Barack Obama is now going to be the

President of the United States again. That Joe Biden is kind of like a

little here, a little there, and you know, Kamala is going to do her thing,

but Barack Obama is really going to call the shots here.



And for him to actually talk about obstruction and gridlock when all we had

for four years where the Democrats obstructing probably the best president

in my lifetime delivering for the American people is the highest hypocrisy

and it goes all the way to the spectrum of actually lying, but that's just

me.



WATTERS: Yes, I mean, they are also basically obstructing the money that's

going out to help the people that Barack Obama says Republicans don't want

to help.



Greg Gutfeld, President Donald Trump had some things to say about four

years and may be the next four years. Let's listen to that and you can

react.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



It's been an amazing four years. We're trying to do another four years,

otherwise I'll see you in four years.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: I think that's as straight as you can play it.



GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: Except it was so out of focus. Very

disappointing in that person's expertise with the phone. Trump 2024 run

will be the greatest political story ever. It will be like the rematch of

Ali versus Liston. I Google that. Or Dobbs versus Kilmeade. I'm not sure.



But here's the challenge, here's the challenge with this election, this

Georgia election. A lot of us are electioned out. I mean, it's like when we

are covering this election it's like watching Olympic curling after the

Super Bowl.



I mean, the 2020 race was so huge, it's like chasing a T-bone steak with a

chicken McNugget. It's like going to the local playground after you've been

to Disney World and that's a problem because this is such a vital, vital

election. I'm going to say it's the end of the world if Biden gets the

Senate, the Democratic Senate because for four years we were told that

every Trump tweet was the end of the world, so I'm going to say this is the

end of the world.



If we let the Democrats control the House, the Senate and the White House,

your taxes will soar, you will defund the police, every Democratic city

will be unlivable, America will become a hell escape.



And I want to tell this to Joe Biden, it will be great, it would be great

if Democrats would lose Georgia for him because a good cop always needs a

bad cop. He needs to have the Republicans Senate around to blame stuff on

them. So when he decides not to play ball with the squad he can point to

the, he can point to the Republicans and say it's on them.



It's like this is how I use my wife, right? I need my wife whenever I've

got to give bad news to a contractor or a plumber, or a roofer. I will say

hey, man, I thought you did a great job, you did a great job, but it's the

wife. It's the wife. She says you need to redo the tiles. You need to redo

the tiles while I'm sleeping in the garage. That's Biden, he needs the

Republicans for that.



WATTERS: You are so brave with the contractors, Greg. Geraldo, let's go to

you on who you think is most motivated in Georgia. Is it the Democrats that

are looking at, you know, possibly a three for here, or is it Republicans,

as Greg sees it, that everything is on the line? How to think that affects

turnout mentally?



GERALDO RIVERA, FOX NEWS HOST: I don't know what the Democrats are

thinking, I don't know how motivated they are. I am a Republican, I'm a

person who considers himself a friend of the president and I'm thinking

about this of course.



You have spelled out the profound importance of the Senate, otherwise it

will be a Biden runaway administration. But thinking about the President of

the United States, I'm thinking that for Donald Trump, tomorrow is as

important as the first debate and the first debate, he had a chance to

really dominate Joe Biden. Instead, he became very theatrical.

Interrupting, bullying. It was universally condemned as a show all about

him and narcissists and everything else.



And compared to when he finally did debate appropriately, presidentially he

stomped Biden. Tomorrow, if he goes in there and he whines about the

election and my god, this is about me and I won. Where do we go from here,

the nation is going to go to hell in a handbasket and the commies are

taking over, if he does that instead of going Loeffler, yes, Purdue, yes,

we need the Senate, yes. He has that chance tomorrow. He goes high or he

goes low and I'm urging him to take the noble route.



WATTERS: Emily, do you think that Donald Trump will follow his good friend

Geraldo's advice tomorrow and make it a disciplined presentation about just

electing these two senators? Or do you think he's just going to tee off

without the prompter about everything he has been feeling for the last

three weeks?



EMILY COMPAGNO, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, we know that he teases off of the

prompter often but I do hope that he takes Geraldo's advice. And my

thoughts I'm sort of marrying everyone's comments here but there is no

surrogate like the sitting President of the United States.



So that rally tomorrow indeed has so much power. And including the power to

mitigate and undo all of that potential damage caused by Lin Wood and

Sidney Powell telling Georgians not to vote.



And the president's most compelling argument is that this is the last the

Republican backstop, winning the two of them is the last chance we have to

preserve everything that he's accomplished in the last four years but to do

so, yes, he needs to stay laser-focused on generating support for those two

in this race right now.



And if he details his accomplishments and if he talks about what these guys

stand for, if he details defund the police and exactly the arguments that

these guys are making. That's enough to do it, and by the way, he can point

to it then if they win and I believe they will, he can point to the rally

tomorrow and say look, this is why you need me in 2024 because this is the

impact I will continue to have.



WATTERS: All right, and I believe Lin Wood and Sidney Powell will be on

Judge Jeanine's show this weekend if I'm not mistaken, and Watters World

will be carrying the president's rally live and always the amazing Greg

Gutfeld at 10 o'clock.



So, coming up, Biden already cooking up new COVID restrictions and cable

news blow up over lockdowns. You don't want to miss this.



PIRRO: Americans fed up with COVID restrictions may have to get ready for

even more. Joe Biden says he will ask people to do this. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT-ELECT OF THE UNITED STATES: On the first day I'm

inaugurated to say I'm going to ask the public for 100 days to mask. Just

100 days to mask. Not forever, 100 days. And I think we'll see a

significant reduction if we occur that -- that occurs with vaccinations and

masking to drive down the numbers considerably.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: And check out this heated exchange over the government picking and

choosing which businesses have to close their doors.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ANDREW ROSS SORKIN, CNBC HOST: The difference between a big box retailer

and a restaurant or frankly, even a church is so different, it's

unbelievable.



(CROSSTALK)



RICK SANTELLI, CNBC EDITOR: I disagree. I disagree.



SORKIN: Don't big box retailers --



SANTELLI: I disagree. You can have your thoughts and I can have mine.



SORKIN: You're wearing a mask.



SANTELLI: I disagree.



SORKIN: It's science, I'm sorry. It's science.



SANTELLI: It's not science.



SORKIN: If you're wearing mask it's a different story.



SANTELLI: Five hundred people in a Lowe's aren't any safer than 150 people

in a restaurant that holds 600. I don't believe it, sorry.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: OK. All right. You know what, I would like to first go to Greg. I

understand, Greg, that you were very animated when you saw this particular

back-and-forth. Do we even know whether or not there is a science that is

a, you know, and agreed upon science or is everything now political?



GUTFELD: Well, every day it seems like we get further into the fog of war.

Like we know less than we did the day before, it's a little strange. I

don't think science has ruled on whether Walmart is OK but church isn't. I

haven't seen that data, so just smugly saying it's science, it's science.



It's easy for someone in the media to do that because there is no

scientific data saying that the media can't work, so we're safe. We can't,

like if somebody is now going to come to us to go, you know, we need to

shut down cable news for nine months. You'll see how people will flip out.

We don't have that problem.



So, I'm sick of the media safe in their jobs reprimanding, and arrogantly

because I can sense a little bit of arrogance there from that one guy,

while the public is trying to do their best in a novel situation that is

challenging for everybody. And let's point out that Santelli the last time

he snapped. He launched the tea party.



So, he has his finger on the pulse of something and everybody knows this

when you're talking to people during these shutdowns, they are at that

edge. They are at the edge for public protest and you're going to see it

happen if this continues.



PIRRO: You know, Geraldo, I mean, you are someone who has been on the edge

of a lot of issues. I don't think there is any question. But the Americans

the more they see the hypocrisy, the more they see the fact that, that's my

dog pulling my arm.



The more they see that -- the more they see that, you know, people saying

you can't go out to eat while they are going out to eat at expensive

restaurants or don't leave your home while they are in Cabo. You know, I

think we are at a tipping point, Geraldo.



RIVERA: I think you are right, and I think Greg is right but that wasn't

the question. The question was what about wearing a mask for 100 days? Now

I live in a very red state --



PIRRO: No, no.



RIVERA: -- Ohio went for President -- for President Trump by eight points.



PIRRO: I'm not asking you that question, I'm asking about --



(CROSSTALK)



RIVERA: You know, we believe in independence, we believe in self-

determination and everybody in Ohio or at least in my county, every place

where we go, people wear masks voluntarily. If you are outside in Ohio or

certainly in Cleveland without a mask on, people look at you like you are a

freak. I remember I went into a CVS --



PIRRO: OK.



GUTFELD: And that's stupid.



RIVERA: -- to pick up -- wait one second.



PIRRO: Yes.



GUTFELD: That's stupid.



RIVERA: I went there to pick up my prescription I forgot my mask I wanted

to like hide my face with my tie I was so panicked by it then I run to my

car.



(CROSSTALK)



PIRRO: Yes, but here's the thing, Geraldo. I mean, does anybody disagree, I

mean, whether you wear a mask, most people are going to say I wear a mask

when I'm with other people. The issue now that is the tipping point for

America is small businesses are looking at the big box companies and

they're saying why am I being treated differently? Am I wrong, Jesse?



WATTERS: Well, when people are looking at Geraldo like he's a freak I don't

think it's because he is not wearing a mask. I think it's because it's

Geraldo.



COMPAGNO: Don't say that.



WATTERS: I think they see Geraldo. That's what I think they see. No, I'm

kidding. Listen, Jeanine, I wear a mask, I've got my Rhoback mask right

here, it's got a flag on it, everybody thinks I'm a bigshot when I wear it.

It's comfortable. I don't wear it in the car like a weirdo, but I wear it

when I'm supposed to wear it.



So, I think anybody is going to listen to Joe Biden to wear it for 100

days? No. I think if Joe sent everybody a free mask in the mail, they might

like that. Everybody likes free stuff, and everybody likes opening

packages. So that might work, or it might not.



PIRRO: All right.



WATTERS: But in California they mandated mask wearing months ago and now

look at those numbers. They are through the roof.



PIRRO: Yes, and now they're --



WATTERS: So, it's not just the mask.



PIRRO: -- closing it off.



WATTERS: It's the mask, the hand washing and the social distancing, and

then until you get the vaccine. You've got to inject me because I'm a

frontline worker. I am an essential worker --



PIRRO: You are essential.



WATTERS: -- in this country.



PIRRO: Jesse, you are so essential.



WATTERS: So, I am very essential.



PIRRO: Emily, Emily, I want you to listen to the sound for a second then I

want to come to you after it.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. KAMALA HARRIS (D-CA), VICE PRESIDENT-ELECT OF THE UNITED STATES: We

want to make sure that the people who need to get it first are going to be

there but of course, of course we will take it.



BIDEN: I'll be happy to do that. When Dr. Fauci says we have a vaccine that

is safe, that's the moment in which I will stand before the public.

Obviously, we will take it. It's important to communicate to the American

people, it's safe.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: Yes, Emily, it wasn't more than a few months ago when Kamala Harris

said I'm not taking it if Donald Trump says too. And it's the same, it's

the same pharmaceutical companies that are making the vaccine. What say

you?



COMPAGNO: That's exactly right. It was in October at the vice-presidential

debate when Kamala Harris said I will be first in line when Dr. Fauci or

Dr. say that we have a vaccine but she said I will not take it if President

Trump tells me to take it.



PIRRO: Right.



COMPAGNO: Now cut to that clip you just played and like you just said, the

vaccine hasn't changed, the pharmaceutical companies haven't changed,

Operation Warp Speed hasn't changed. The only thing that will have changed

is the president's role in that moment and his involvement in that moment.



And to me it's such a stark and startling example of how willingly these

guys play politics with the vaccine when the entire time --



PIRRO: Yes.



COMPAGNO: -- they were decrying the sitting president for Operation Warp

Speed, saying that that was playing politics because he wanted it as fast

as possible.



PIRRO: All right. Coming up, CNN giving Joe Biden getting the softball

treatment and then gushing about his interview afterwards.



RIVERA: Welcome back, everybody. CNN being criticized rightfully for the

softball treatment of Joe Biden during the interview last night. It comes

in stark contrast with the way President Trump has been treated the past

four years. Remember? Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JAKE TAPPER, CNN HOST: You're not wearing your big boot anymore. How was

your foot and what happened?



Your third run for president, and you made it. You made it. What does it

feel like? She and Doug Emhoff, which by the way, is the second gentleman,

is he the second dude? What should we -- what should we be calling him?



HARRIS: The term has evolved into the second gentleman.



TAPPER: The second gentleman? OK.



HARRIS: Yes, yes. I'll call him honey.



TAPPER: You'll call him honey, OK.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



RIVERA: What's your favorite flavor? And CNN's Don lemon using the

interview to praise Joe Biden and attack Trump.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DON LEMON, HOST, CNN: It feels like we are watching interviews for

president-elect and a president who are on earth one and earth two. It was

a very normal, very safe and very sedate and it was welcoming news. It was

good to watch. We heard no fake news, we heard no conspiracy theories, we

heard no personal grievances.



TAPPER: Yes. I mean, there certainly was a lot of the right answers. There

just wasn't the, you know, attack.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



RIVERA: It was so sedate I was falling asleep there. Anyway. Judge Pirro,

remember when they were accusing the President of the United States with

absolutely no evidence of being a spy for the Russians for goodness sake,

Judge?



PIRRO: Yes, you know, being a spy for the Russians, a Putin puppet and all

of that and never ever admitting that they were wrong and that there was no

basis. Never taking the task, the individuals who stood before them and

said I have evidence like Adam Schiff or even people in the FBI. Never took

any of them to task.



And you know, I've got to tell you, Geraldo, the saddest part of all this

is that, you know, we have a sitting president who is 74 years old who had

COVID and we understand that the older you are, the more serious it can,

OK, when you are that age. They could have cared less. They didn't even

believe he had it. There were all kinds of theories.



And this vice president-elect, you know, trips his off allegedly playing

with his dog, or breaks it or fractures it, I don't know what he did, and

they are all concerned about it but not President Trump. You know, it's

not, their humanity is nowhere to be found. They wanted Biden and they got

him in. He is their guy, it's that simple.



RIVERA: But you know, Jesse, with the press being an urban elite,

overeducated, you know, based on one coast of the other generally speaking.

Or maybe a couple of them in Chicago, they will never give a Republican a

fair shake. And particularly not this Republican, don't you think?



WATTERS: I agree that I am overeducated, Geraldo, and you're right. I did

some digging and found Trump's first interview after winning in 2016 by

Leslie Stahl and here were the questions Leslie Stahl asked President

Trump.



She asked about birtherism. She asked about the street protests against

him, she asked when he is releasing his tax returns and then she didn't

even ask. She stated that blacks and Muslims are afraid of you. That was

the interview. And you cut to something like this and it's like, what do

you feel about having lunch with Kamala on a weekly basis.



I didn't learn anything from this interview. The only thing I learned was

that Joe fractured his foot chasing his dog. And I learned that he's not

going to punish China for COVID-19, and I learned that everything he does

is going to be really expensive.



I wasn't impressed by Joe Biden's performance and I have to tell you,

Geraldo, I didn't think those CNN guys afterwards were impressed either.

You can tell not even CNN is impressed with Joe Biden.



RIVERA: But you know, Greg, maybe the country has to be in a cocoon. Maybe

that's the best place after all of the agita we've had. Maybe everybody

wants to be sedated, to use the word that Don Lemon did.



GUTFELD: You know, it was interesting when Jake asked how his foot -- he

said, how was his foot and Joe said it tasted funny. That was weird. So --



RIVERA: That was his favorite flavor.



GUTFELD: I'm just -- I'm just really happy that Don Lemon is emotionally OK

because that's what this is all about. Forget that Trump -- Trump started

no wars, there were no body bags coming in. He was just -- he just made Don

Lemon feel so uncomfortable, and he's so mean and rude. Now, we have a

really boring guy who might start wars.



Here's -- the difference between the behaviors, right, of the media be with

Trump and after with Joe will be so stark, it's going to be like a drug ad

for psychosis. You know, before Biden, they'll be scratching it their skin

and eyeballing the ceiling and streaking and cats. And then afterwards,

they'll be licking a lollipop on -- in sunshine in a swing built for two.

And it'll just be perfect. It'll just be before derangement, after

derangement.



RIVERA: Emily, do you think it's a honeymoon with the press or do you think

it will be forever? Do you think they'll always be uncritical, supremely

sublimely uncritical of the president?



COMPAGNO: I mean, you know me, and usually I'm an eternal optimist. But I

have to say that I think this is going to be a forever honeymoon. And it

just terrifies me because you guys, there's two things that it covers up,

right, the good things and the bad things.



So, the fact that the media is unwilling to ask even challenging questions,

even critical ones -- you know, they don't, they don't have to attack the

next president in the way that they have this administration to elicit

factual important information and to have that administration be

transparent, which is what we all deserve, because we pay the salaries of

everyone in office.



But that is how things like congressional slush funds get set up, because

there's no accountability for that. And also, it covers up the good stuff.

So, if they continue this, if they don't ask the kind of questions that

elicits the real answers, then come time for the next election, they're not

going to be able to say with specificity or without historical accuracy all

of the good things that the next administration has accomplished. They are

shooting themselves in the foot.



RIVERA: Well, there's no doubt that the way to get good press in the Trump

administration was to attack the president, to attack President Trump. I

think it's the opposite now. The "FASTEST SEVEN" up next.



COMPAGNO: Welcome back. Time for the "FASTEST SEVEN." First up. Could going

to the movies is the thing of the past? Warner Brothers announcing it will

simultaneously release all of its 2021 slate of blockbuster movies to the

streaming service, HBO Max and movie theaters. As you can imagine movie

theater owners are not happy about it.



OK, is everyone else as excited for Wonder Woman 1984 on Christmas Day as I

am? Geraldo, I'll start with you.



RIVERA: No. But I like Wonder Woman. You know, she's Israeli so my wife

really likes her. You know, the whole thing about movies though, I remember

growing up when a big part of my life drive-in movies where. I wanted to

get a driver's license and I got a 1947 Chevy so I could go to the drive-in

with my -- with my date. And then drive-ins went away.



Now, I think of the same, almost the same nostalgia for movie theaters. I

think that it's tragic, but it's going to be -- it's going to be very

difficult seems to me to get people motivated to go spend $20.00 to go see

a movie that they could stream at home for a whole bunch of people and

enjoy equally.



COMPAGNO: Please bring photos of that '47 for your next one more thing.

Judge, he makes a good point, though, that if you're used to seeing a new

release in sweats on the couch, what's going to make you want to leave the

house and pay $20.00 to see it outside?



PIRRO: Well, you know what? They've weaned us off of movie theaters, Emily.

I mean -- and Geraldo is absolutely right. I mean, the whole concept is

that the AMC movie theaters, I mean, they're like they're losing money hand

over fist, right -- although in Nevada we have that Supreme Court case

where they said, you know, the movie theaters can open the casinos, can

open -- but the church you can only have 50 people but that's another

issue.



But I think all of us have been weaned off of movie theaters and we are now

more likely to watch things at home. I think it's more fun. Plus, with

technology being what it is, we like watching this stuff at home.



COMPAGNO: So, Jesse, is this nimble or should we feel sorry for these movie

theater owners and operators?



WATTERS: First of all, if you were a woman who went to a drive-in movie

theater with Geraldo, contact our producers. I will put you on "WATTERS

WORLD" this weekend.



GUTFELD: There's the hotline.



COMPAGNO: Oh, my God. It's so grease. I love it.



PIRRO: It is grease.



WATTERS: I don't know. Emily, I like going into a theater --



RIVERA: I agree.



WATTERS: I like to go into a theater because I enjoy shushing people.



COMPAGNO: Oh, my God.



WATTERS: Just to go shush to other people, and then they listen to you,

that gives me the sense of control in my life that I don't find anywhere

else. And I enjoy that.



COMPAGNO: Greg, what do you think?



PIRRO: Well, I got to say one thing. Emily, I got to throw this in. I'm

sorry, Greg. I remember when you went to movie theaters and people would

smoke, and then you get into fights with people because you didn't want

them smoking. They were -- they were chain-smoking. But anyway, I just had

to throw that.



COMPAGNO: I love it. Greg, what do you think?



GUTFELD: Well, movie theaters were -- was the one place where the customer

was never right, right? The food was overpriced, the floor was sticky, you

had to sit through 20 coming attractions and commercials, and you had to

endure everything.



My feeling is the movie theaters were weaning us off movie theaters before

COVID came around. But Geraldo reminded me of something. There was a drive-

in porn theater in Northern California. And we would have to drive on 101 -

-



COMPAGNO: Really?



GUTFELD: We will drive 101, and you had to get at the right angle coming

around in order just to see it just a little bit of it when you were like

17. And you'd have to drive and park because you weren't allowed in.



RIVERA: At least I brought a date.



COMPAGNO: I'm from the same place and I don't remember that, Greg. Weird.

OK, next up, the days of slacking off at work could be coming to an end.

Microsoft reportedly has new software that can detect when employees are

acting lazy. It can monitor your body language and facial expressions

during virtual and in-person meetings resulted in a numeric productivity

score. So -- OK, it tops out at 800.



And first of all, you guys look at me, like my score would be a million, I

feel like, because you know, like, I would be so excited. But what about

someone like, I don't know, Jesse, you? You have a pretty calm face all the

time. So, would you be penalized just because you're less expressive than I

am?



WATTERS: I think the New Yorker could have used this software for Jeffrey

Toobin. That would have helped them out a lot.



COMPAGNO: That's so disgusting. OK, Judge, what do you think? Is this

legal?



PIRRO: Well, yes, listen, what they're doing is -- I mean, it's their

facility. If you're at work or if you're on, you know, on their equipment,

they're also going to look at your e-mails, they're going to look at your

schedule, are you going to meetings? You know, do you look excited? I mean,

you know, excited, not like Jeffrey Toobin, but I mean, you know, there are

different ways to be excited, you know. So, I'm going to let that go

because I don't want to talk about what I just said.



COMPAGNO: Greg, what do you think?



GUTFELD: Well, first of all, my sister texted me and said the porn drive-in

was in Mountain View, on the east side of 101.



COMPAGNO: No way. That where the concert -- that big winery concert is. I

have seen Journey there a million times. Oh, my God.



GUTFELD: I don't care, Emily. I going to tell you. You know, if you want to

find out who the laziest employee is, it's the one that's always in

conversation with somebody else. You think that maybe when he's -- when

that person is talking to you, it's only you that he's talking to you for

10 minutes, when in fact he's doing that all around the building, and just

destroying the productivity of the company.



WATTERS: Greg, that person is you.



COMPAGNO: OK, Geraldo --



GUTFELD: You're not even in the office.



WATTERS: That's true.



RIVERA: I think that we have to surrender ourselves to the fact that there

will be no privacy. We'll have no privacy. Every text will be read by

people we don't like, every e-mail, the phones were, you know, tapped. I

think that people will be surveilled everywhere. There will be no -- and

people, as to Toobin discovered, have to comport themselves with the

realization that there is no privacy in life and you've got to deal with

it.



You could complain about it, but you can stop this trend. The Chinese with

all that technology and the software and everything else and, you know, our

own technological nerdy people they're going to figure out a way to get

into your everything.



COMPAGNO: Comport is right. All right, guys, "FAN MAIL FRIDAY" is up next.



GUTFELD: It's a "FAN MAIL FRIDAY." We're answering your questions. The

first one from Chris P. Do you have any weird or strict rules for your

house? I'm going to you first, Judge, because I know you do.



PIRRO: I don't.



GUTFELD: Yes, you do.



PIRRO: I didn't have any strict rules. OK, let me think about it.



GUTFELD: Yes, you do.



PIRRO: Everybody's allowed to bring their dogs to my house when they come

to visit, OK. I used to have two pigs and the pigs came in my house. So, I

mean, I love to cook. Well, yes, I have strict rules. If my kids go out and

they get food, they have to -- they have to clean up the bags and the

garbage or when the camera guys are coming, they have to throw out their

own bags.



GUTFELD: You know, I think you're hiding something, Judge. I know you do

something very, very awful in your house. You're just not telling us.

Geraldo, you must have some weird or strict rules for your home. They have

to -- they have to (INAUDIBLE) before a picture of you.



RIVERA: That for sure. And it's made out of velvet because I am Latino, so

it goes right next to one of the Matador I have next. I don't like shoes. I

don't like a lot of shoes especially if you're coming, you know, from, you

know, some muddy place. I don't like my kids doing -- not doing the dishes.

I don't like glasses put on tables without a coaster. You know, I'm not

compulsive but I like -- I like a relatively neat house.



WATTERS: Geez, it sounds like it.



GUTFELD: Emily?



RIVERA: And you're invited, Jesse.



COMPAGNO: Yes, coasters are a must. You're right, Geraldo. We are a shoes-

off household also. And I feel like the only thing that maybe would be

weird but seems normal to us is that Duchess has like her specific couch in

one room and her part of the couch on another. So, definitely like maybe

guests think it's weird if I'm like, oh, you can sit here because this is

for my dog.



GUTFELD: Interesting. That is weird.



PIRRO: That's good.



GUTFELD: Jessie, what's your --



PIRRO: That's good.



GUTFELD: What's your weird rule?



WATTERS: My only rule is that you're not allowed to come over. But if I do

allow you over, my rule is don't look at my medicine cabinet.



COMPAGNO: Oh, my God.



GUTFELD: That's a great rule.



RIVERA: That's a good one.



GUTFELD: That is a great rule because I would. I wouldn't just look, I

would sample. I would sample.



WATTERS: No, that's why you're not allowed over.



RIVERA: (INAUDIBLE)



GUTFELD: I only have -- my wife as a rule, no shoes. And my rule is no

Number Two in the bathrooms. If you're a guest, you take care of your

business before you get to my apartment. You know, you don't drop it off

here. Drop it off at home. All right, this is a good question. We get this

-- we get this question a lot but I always like it. What book has

influenced your life the most? And I'm assuming Jesse has read one book.

Jesse, has one book influenced your life?



WATTERS: It's the Hobbit, Greg. You know it?



COMPAGNO: Yes.



WATTERS: And it's the same book I use for every answer about anything

having to do with literature. So, I'm going to go with Hobbit, final

answer.



GUTFELD: I try to live my life like a hobbit. How about you, Emily?



COMPAGNO: OK, so it's so impossible to pick just one, but I -- so, can I

just say that my parents read to us growing up the Little House on the

Prairie series, and also the Mildred D. Taylor series. And those more than

anything because it like created this whole -- it just they were amazing,

this whole foundational thing and our love of books, whatever. So, I would

say that in terms of that kind of thing, for sure, Little House on the

Prairie.



GUTFELD: Geraldo?



RIVERA: Oh, that's sweet. That's adorable. I like C.S. Forester, the

Horatio Hornblower series. He was a British sea captain. The series traces

him from when he's a midshipman to when he's a commanding --



GUTFELD: We know. We know who he is, Geraldo.



RIVERA: So, anyway, I became a sailor because of it. I was very landlocked

as a child. I had no experience. I never had a boat as a kid. But reading

about Horatio Hornblower, this fictional character, gave me aspirations to

sail the seven seas which I did.



GUTFELD: You just like saying Hornblower.



PIRRO: You never --



GUTFELD: Judge, what's your --



PIRRO: Yes, Geraldo, you -- Geraldo, you never had a boat, now you have an

island. My favorite book is To Kill a Mockingbird. I mean, I keep going

back to it. I do. It's like courtroom, drama, inequity, injustice, and

justice.



GUTFELD: Yes. And you get to kill a bird. My favorite -- you know, Agatha

Christie mysteries. I read every one of them when I was a kid. And it

taught me how to enjoy fine literature. That and Nancy Drew because of the

plaid skirt. "ONE MORE THING" is up next.



WATTERS: It's time now for "ONE MORE THING." Greg.



GUTFELD: All right, the "GREG GUTFELD SHOW." That's tomorrow night. It's a

doozy. I got Emily Compagno. She's OK. I got Jim Florentine, great

comedian. Kennedy in for Kat. She's -- Kat will be back next week -- and

Tyrus. Now it's time for this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: Animals are great. Animals are great. Animals are great.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: You know, it really bummed me out when they canceled one of my

favorite shows, Cops. I used to watch it every Saturday night before I went

out. It got me primed for some action. I don't know what I'm saying. But

now, they're bringing it back with a whole new cast. Check it out. Oh, it's

a furry version of cops. Here they are on patrol with their little hats.

Aren't they adorable?



COMPAGNO: Paw Patrol.



GUTFELD: They're little -- yes, they're very -- they're guinea pigs.

They're adorable. Anyway, that's it for me. I have nothing else to add

these little furballs, furballs.



WATTERS: So, let me get this straight. Growing up, Greg, on Saturday night

watched Cops, and then he went to the drive-in X-rated movie theater? I got

it.



GUTFELD: I drove to -- by the way, can I ask Geraldo?



WATTERS: Way to go, Greg.



GUTFELD: Is that -- Geraldo, is that a Mercedes behind you?



RIVERA: This one? This one? No, that's -- I don't know.



GUTFELD: No, on the other -- no, over here.



RIVERA: But that is my yard. That is my yard. Should I go? Shall I go? I'll

take it away.



WATTERS: No, Geraldo, I'll save you. I'm going to go. I'm going to go.



RIVERA: OK.



WATTERS: I'm going to go. It's National Cookie Day, everybody. We're going

to celebrate National Cookie Day.



GUTFELD: It is a Mercedes.



WATTERS: There you go. Watch me eat. We're going to celebrate National

Cookie Day by going to Oreo ID. That's right. Oreo cookies, you can now

customize them. So, you can add anything you want in the middle. You can

put someone's face on it. Here, we put THE FIVE logo on it. And I'm going

to just eat them all after the show.



Also, last chance to get the discount of 20

percent at the Fox News shop, all right, so go there. Also, we never

discount "WATTERS' WORLD." You got to pay for that. "WATTERS' WORLD" live

coverage of the rally for Trump. And Geraldo, now, you can talk about your

Mercedes.



RIVERA: I don't drive it. That's to down market for me. But I1 had -- I'm

also -- I'm also, after "FOX AND FRIENDS," I take a nap. I took a nap. I

woke up from my nap and realized that, you know, I have not had a proper

haircut since this -- there I am, me and Albert Einstein. I'm like

America's stoner uncle now. It's a lot of it. I hide it behind my ears but

-- and I'm not the first to make it with the crazy hair in show business.

Well, there's a picture of Will Ferrell that I guess you didn't see.



WATTERS: I love having you on, Geraldo --



PIRRO: My turn.



WATTERS: -- because you're the only one that has a bigger ego than I do.

All right, Judge.



PIRRO: OK, I have a show tomorrow night. It's called "JUSTICE WITH JUDGE

JEANINE." And I'm in between Jesse and Greg, and apparently, they don't

have a logo from -- there they do. Tomorrow night, we've got Lara Trump and

we've got General Mike Flynn, Sidney Powell, Peter Navarro, and I've got

somebody --



WATTERS: All right, we got to run, everybody. Have a nice weekend.



END



