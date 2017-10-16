Feud with Sen. Corker puts focus on Trump's tax cuts

DISCLAIMER: THE FOLLOWING "Cost of Freedom Recap" CONTAINS STRONG OPINIONS WHICH ARE NOT A REFLECTION OF THE OPINIONS OF FOX NEWS AND SHOULD NOT BE RELIED UPON AS INVESTMENT ADVICE WHEN MAKING PERSONAL INVESTMENT DECISIONS. IT IS FOX NEWS' POLICY THAT CONTRIBUTORS DISCLOSE POSITIONS THEY HOLD IN STOCKS THEY DISCUSS, THOUGH POSITIONS MAY CHANGE. READERS OF "Cost of Freedom Recap" MUST TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR THEIR OWN INVESTMENT DECISIONS.

New Focus on President Trump's Push for Tax Cuts in Wake of Feud With Sen. Corker

Charles Payne: President Trump comes from the business world, he's dealing with the prima donnas of Congress, and you'd think that an elected official would be looking out for the people's business and not necessarily making decisions based on their own bruised egos.

Deirdre Bolton: It felt like back on the campaign trail, I mean President Trump has already won, we need to move forward. What we know, what we all know, about this tax plan, is it may add $1.5 trillion over the next decade. He needs all the help that he can get.

Ben Stein: I think the corporate tax will be reality. I'm reminded by President Trump of the fact that Warren Buffet, my dear friend, has only one book in his office, and that's "How to Win Friends and Influence People" and Mr. Trump would be very well advised to read that book.

Joe Piscopo: I think Donald Trump has a concerted effort. Everything is a negotiation with Donald Trump. When he sends a tweet out, I don't know that it's off the cuff. I think it's an effort to negotiate with the other side.

Adam Lashinsky: The president has two things working against him here. One is that he, and the team around him, are completely inexperienced at the legislative process and it's showing. That's a non-trivial problem he has, and then he has his own compulsive behavior.

Eminem's Anti-Trump Rap Video Sparks Debate

Joe Piscopo: There is not one Donald Trump supporter who is an Eminem fan. Look, he's got such an audience and it's not Trump supporters, I could assure you.

Charles Payne: Look at Eminem's roots, that whole Detroit, working class roots, they have a lot of crossover. Age may be a differential, but there's just a lot of people who like both of them, and Eminem challenged them.

Ben Stein: I do actually have some Eminem discs and my wife is a fan of his for some reason. I think this is an outrageous, idiotic, thing that he has done. To be on television, giving the president of the United States the middle finger, is absolutely outrageous. It doesn't advance a debate.

Deirdre Bolton: I think Eminem is hardly a shy, retiring, wallflower kind of guy. He's into controversy and has started fights himself. He is a fighter, that's part of his image. To me, it's like McDonald's now trying to sell vegan burgers, right?

Adam Lashinsky: I think we ought to be giving Eminem a pat on the back. He is putting his business at risk, he is risking offending his customers, and he is, presumably, on principle.

Amazon Rolls Out New Plan to Get Teens Shopping on its Site

Adam Lashinsky: Well I think it's a good thing. It's just the reality, this is how these kids shop. Just this week my daughter was shopping on Amazon. She's not quite 11 and she did ask for permission, but over time we'll see what happens.

Deirdre Bolton: I'm not going to tell my kids. Adam says it's good, I agree it's very good for Amazon, but this reminds me of what Apple did by giving away free computers to schools right? Then your kids are used to Apple computers, and you have to buy Apple.

Ben Stein: I think that my son spends as much on Amazon every month as is necessary to buy three Bentleys, literally, literally. I'm not making it up. Literally that's how much he spends, and I don't want him, or anybody else's children spending, spending any more money on Amazon.

Charles Payne: Great for Amazon, bad for parents, bad for anyone worried about the evolution of a handful of tech names.

Joe Piscopo: When I go on Amazon my children put items in the cart. It's all of a sudden all these things are in the cart and you got to pull the trigger. I appreciate Amazon giving us the heads up as parents, love that.

