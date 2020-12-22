Fauci: America will reach herd immunity when 70% get COVID vaccine

This is a rush transcript from "The Story with Martha MacCallum" December 2, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

MACCALLUM: So good evening everybody. Breaking tonight the battle in

Georgia, oh, it's getting ugly as the senate hangs in the balance down

there. The Presidents election lawyers went full throttle against the

Republican Governor of Georgia Brian Kemp for not being tough enough on the

election transparency.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GOV. BRIAN KEMP (R-GA): We want to fix the mess he created. And then he can

resign. And as far as I'm concerned, lock him up.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



MACCALLUM: So there was that today. And we are also monitoring this in

Lansing, Michigan tonight. This is just the latest in a stream of

presentations by Rudy Giuliani claiming voter fraud in Michigan and he's

going to have testimony from those who say they witnessed it. We'll keep an

eye on that for you. We will bring you anything that comes from that. That

is the President released a 46 minute video on Facebook today on the

integrity of the election.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DONALD TRUMP, 45TH U.S. PRESIDENT: We were right about the fraud. Joe Biden

can't be President. We are talking about hundreds of thousands of votes. We

are talking about numbers like nobody has ever seen before.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



MACCALLUM: And with that, good evening to THE STORY everybody. I am Martha

MacCallum in New York City. Lindsey Graham is here this evening with his

reaction to all of that and the next huge election that is coming soon in

Georgia. We are also going to speak to Dr. Fauci this evening about the

United Kingdom getting the vaccine before the United States from a largely

Pfizer driven vaccine that was created under Operation Warp Speed. We will

also talk to him about the ongoing lockdowns, of schools, of colleges, of

businesses in this country. We will get his thoughts on that, reaction to

that.



Plus Mike Rowe will join us with his take on the impact of all of that and

all of our lives as it continues here across the country. Also tonight part

two of my interview with Brad Parscale, Former Trump Campaign Manager as

the President makes clear last night at a White House Christmas Party that

he is definitely considering running in 2024.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



TRUMP: It's been an amazing four years. We're trying to do another four

years. Otherwise, I'll see you in four years.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



MACCALLUM: So we begin tonight with Senator Lindsey Graham, Chair of the

Judiciary Committee, Senator, good to see you tonight. And lots to talk

about, so let's dive right in. First of all, you see Lin Wood there going

after Brian Kemp the Governor - the Republican Governor of Georgia and

encouraging people basically that voting is rigged and discouraging them at

this point just a few weeks out from this really important senate election.



SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-SC): Number one, Republicans need to show up and

vote for Senator Perdue and Loeffler. If we don't get 52 Republicans in the

Senate, the Democrats are going to change our country to the point you

won't recognize it. So help where you can, if you want to give money to

Georgia, go on the internet and look at their websites or give money to

Lindsey Graham.com and I will send it all down to Georgia. So the radical

agenda that they are proposing for our country it can only be stopped if we

get Georgia right. We've got to win in Georgia.



MACCALLUM: So how do you get it right? When you've got people going after

the governor and saying that this is undermined, it's going to be real

hard?



GRAHAM: Let me tell you how. Yes. Number one, mail-in voting, the way they

are doing it throughout the country will be the end of the Republican

Party. All you need in Georgia is for one person to verify a signature

every signature on mail-in ballots should be verified in a bipartisan way.

So I'm begging the governor to call the legislature back in session and do

two things. Make sure that when it comes to verifying signatures on mail-in

ballots that is done by bipartisan not a single individual in a county

office that may have an agenda that's partisan. That is the simple fix. If

you do that, you're probably going to see Loeffler and Perdue from a lot of

fraud.



As for what happened to Trump, keep fighting Mr. President. Make your case

in court. And just fight as hard as you can to improve the system. My beef

is not with Governor Kemp. He seems like a decent fellow. But what he is

not doing, in my view, is proactively facing a system. We know that the

mail-in voting system in Georgia needs to be reformed. And we've got days

to fix it, not months.



MACCALLUM: But it's not like the Republicans did know this was coming.

That's part of the big problem here. I mean, you've got days to fix it,

it's like - why? So a lot of people are looking for a coordinated effort.

And I spoke with Brad Parscale yesterday. He said that he felt that some

mistakes were made in terms of the readiness to have lawyers in all of

these venues and making sure that you had all these representations. Listen

to what he says about what he thinks Loeffler and Perdue should do. Listen

to this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BRAD PARSCALE, FORMER TRUMP CAMPAIGN MANAGER: You know, to all those

Republicans right now in Georgia that are angry at the Republican Party and

they want it - and they are mad, they don't want to vote, I would do the

opposite. I would stand up and I would say I want two senators make a

promise right now, that you'll push for senate investigation from the

Judiciary Committee of all the voting issues.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



MACCALLUM: So should the senators - should they ask for that (a) and (b)

should they be more forceful about this whole situation?



GRAHAM: We need to get off our (inaudible) and change the law in Georgia

before the January 5th runoff. Is the Republican control Statehouse, State

Senate with the Republican Governor. What I'm begging Georgia to do - I am

the Senate Judiciary Chairman, I am not a Federal Judge to Trump legal

team, you're making all these claims, you've got to prove it. Doing a video

is not proof. You need to take these claims into a court of law and get

relief. As to the legislative body in Georgia, you need to change your law.

I can't change Georgia law. So we need to change the law so that the senate

races are not stolen from us. The best way to make sure that Trump legacy

stay's in place as to win Georgia. If you want to protect this family from

another round of

Mueller investigation's, we need to win Georgia. If you want to make sure

that crazy people like the one nominated for the OMB Director never gets a

job, make sure we win in Georgia. A lot is at stake. LindseyGraham.com.

that's the one way to help to sent money.



MACCALLUM: What are they going to change? What is Georgia going - I know

you've donated I think a $1 million from your senate campaign to Georgia

effort.



GRAHAM: Yes, $3 million.



MACCALLUM: $3 million, OK, to the Georgia efforts. But you say we have to

change these laws in the next few days. What specifically needs to be

changed?



GRAHAM: In Georgia, a mail-in ballot, signature verification is done by a

single individual in a county office. If they have a problem with the

signature, they will call somebody above them. And if there's a dispute,

they will go to a third person. But in Fulton County where Biden got 80

percent of the vote, I think they had 11 signatures rejected. In the

database they are using, this consent decree entered into by the Secretary

of State with Stacey Abrams, they end her lawsuit in Georgia has really put

us behind the eight ball.



Change the consent decree so that you are verifying signatures before the

ballot application was actually made and make sure that every signature is

validated by a bipartisan group. We have a bipartisan group counting

ballots. We have a bipartisan group checking you and when you vote in

person. In Georgia, a single person has the final say, they waive it all

through. Now they say there's a problem, it's mind-boggling.



MACCALLUM: It's kind of mind-boggling. No, I am saying, you know, why is it

just a weeks away from this selection and now there is - you are saying

push through some legislation. Where is everybody been on this, because

it's a Republican Legislation, Republican Governor, Republican Secretary of

State?



GRAHAM: Damn, if I know, but Trump has been saying to anybody that will

listen. They use COVID as a way to expand mail-in voting. Voting by mail

tripled in Georgia. They got all these drop boxes by Walmart where people

drop in mail-in ballots. I am telling you right now, if you audited the

envelopes, the signature on them, that you will find if you had a

bipartisan group or machine doing it, a higher rejection rate then actually

occurred in the election. But we've got a new election coming. Now we've

got nobody to blame but ourselves, if we sit on our ass and continue to

allow the system to exist. So - like the governor, he's a find fellow, but

he needs to change the law before it is too late so we don't get cheated

out of these two senate seats.



MACCALLUM: Lindsey Graham, good to have you here tonight, Senator. And we

will see where it goes. Apparently David Perdue is in favor of the Senate

Judiciary Committee looking into this. But you're saying that's not how

it's going to work.



GRAHAM: Yes. No, I'm not a Federal Judge. I can't get relief. I can't

change Georgia law. By the time the senate acts up here, the election will

be over. The Statehouse in Georgia can change state election law in

Georgia, I can't. Federal Judges can get relief, I can't. Go to court with

a case that makes sense, change the law where you can to require bipartisan

signature verification. I'm not trying to tip it to Republicans I'm trying

to prevent Republicans from being cheated by a system that is ripe for

fraud.



MACCALLUM: It's amazing. I mean you need to have a fair election. And

having people on both sides witnessed the process should be baked in the

cake. And the fact that it's not, I think it's just shocking to people

across the country, Senator Graham, always good to see you sir. Thank you

for being here tonight.



GRAHAM: Thank you.



MACCALLUM: So joining me now, Democratic Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin from

Michigan. She sits on the House Homeland Security and Armed Services

Committees. Great to have you with us this evening, Congresswoman. Good to

have you.



REP. ELISSA SLOTKIN (D-MI): Thanks for having me.



MACCALLUM: You know, it's - I just want to get your reaction to that story

first. And then I have some other things that I wanted to talk to you about

on the international front. But, right now, there's another hearing going

on in Michigan. People watch these things at night and they hear this, you

know people who seem very well intentioned say in Michigan, one woman that

I watched last night talking about how she was told that there was a

discrepancy over a ballot. It had two people signed on it. Joe Biden and a

green candidate and like, oh, just put that in Biden's category. And she

said that she was strong armed over and over on this. Now what is your take

on all this?



SLOTKIN: I mean, I think it's really system, it's really simple. We have a

system of rules and laws, and if there are credible issues of fraud, bring

that to the authorities. I mean, bring it up. We have a redundant paper

ballot systems so that we can go back and recount and recheck. I mean you

know, where these ballots are, let's check it. But I think once we looked

into things and really investigated, we also have to be able to say that

the rule of law has prevailed.



And I think what we are seeing right now is that really great people in

Michigan, Republican local leaders and clerks, stood up and they certify

their election. They stood by their work and they are still having folks

come in over their heads trying to pressure them. So I give them a lot of

credit. If you have a credible allegation, put up or shut up.



MACCALLUM: So obviously the COVID relief bill is a major priority once

again. What is your anticipation of where this is going to go and there's a

senate bill, $908 billion that is being worked on right now. When is relief

coming?



SLOTKIN: Yes. So there was a group of us who worked very quietly to try and

pressure frankly all sides to get to the negotiating table. I think it is

crazy, the idea that we would go home for Christmas break without having

some sort of COVID deal with everyone suffering, even if it's a short-term

deal. Something is better than nothing.



So it's been a bipartisan group of us that have been working with the

senators to try to get this done. And we heard today, some movement, right.

There is been some calls between Mnuchin and Pelosi. Pelosi said she is

willing to use that deal as the basis of negotiations, that's good. It

wouldn't better in October, but it's good to do it now. And we just can't

go home without it.



MACCALLUM: There's a lot of that sounds bent and designated now. I think

people can't figure it out either. Why you need to vote on more money when

there's I think $6 trillion that's still sitting in the mix. You said you

will not vote for Nancy Pelosi to be the speaker of the house, what you

think is going to happen with that?



SLOTKIN: Well, listen, I mean that was the commitment I made in front of my

constituents back in 2018. I didn't go for hearing in then and I am

sticking to my commitment. She's got a similar majority so it's a lot

tougher of a race. But I think there is an active campaign going on right

now on her behalf and there is no one running against her. And in my world,

you can't beat something with nothing. So I wouldn't be surprised if she

was the speaker again.



MACCALLUM: Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin of Michigan said to be potentially

in the running for CIA Director. We thank you for being here tonight. Well,

speak with you again soon. Thank you.



SLOTKIN: Thank you.



MACCALLUM: So we just showed you a little bit of it. President Trump

posting a nearly hour long video this afternoon detailing specific cases of

what he considers voter fraud in key swing states showing charts and graphs

and examples. His critics have been quick to dismiss these as conspiracies,

but as we promised you from the beginning, we are digging into them to see

what we find, for real. That's up next.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



TRUMP: It was a massive dump of votes, mostly Biden, almost all Biden. And

to this day, everybody is trying to figure out "where did it come from"?

But I went from leading by a lot to losing by a little. And that's right

here, that's at 342 in the morning. That's Wisconsin.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



MACCALLUM: So President Trump releasing that video message a short while

ago using charts as examples as he continues to press his case. At the same

time, his legal team is holding another hearing tonight. They are in

Lansing, Michigan, where we expect to hear from some witnesses as we have

in the past few days who claim that they witnessed suspicious activity on

election night, none of those witnesses - we haven't heard from them at

this point in that hearing.



So most of the President's critics have been quick to dismiss these claims

as conspiracy theories, but as we promised you from the beginning we will

look into these accusations and go through it and talk to the people

involved and try to figure out what was going on. Fox News Anchor and

Senior Correspondent Eric Shawn, has been on this beat all week. He's

actually been on it for years, looking at election situations and voting

situations. Eric, good evening. Good to have you here. What you find out?



ERIC SHAWN, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Good evening, Martha. Yes, thank you.

Well, you just heard the President say it. He branded a massive dump of

votes. But election officials say it is not what he implies. They say there

is no nefarious big batch for Biden. Just votes they insist that are being

counted properly as the law requires. Those spikes that the President says

are suspicious. Well, they did come up in the key State of Pennsylvania

during that hearing last week. You may remember the Republican sponsored

gathering on the election in Gettysburg. Well, at that hearing one person

started those mysterious huge spikes in the vote tally in that key state,

hundreds of thousands of ballots recorded all at the same time and how that

could possibly not be OK. Because there was no way it was said that so many

ballots could be counted so quickly.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



COL. PHIL WALDREN (RET) CYBERSECURITY EXPERT: As there is a spike in loaded

votes, 337,000 plus or minus of some votes that were added in their - in

one big batch. So that was an anomaly in the reporting. Normally you would

expect to see a smooth curve going up, not any big spikes. The anomalies of

loading and uploading those votes, so that big spike that occurs there is a

prime indicator of fraudulent voting.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



SHAWN: But officials say those spikes are not fraud, simply the way a large

number of mail-in votes are entered into the computer in big batches. In

fact, one Pennsylvania election official tells me "the ballots are opened

and scanned and then uploaded, tens of thousands at a time" it will cause

about looks like spike, but if you have been countering them for many hours

before that, they are aggregating uploads from various counties. It's like

saying we uploaded 75,000 ballots in 5 minutes. We counted in 5 minutes,

that's not true. We have been counting them for hours.



The Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar notes that the state 67

counties did start counting the votes at 7:00 a.m. on Election Day morning,

so that means that they had a 13 hour head start before the polls even

closed, in order to count those votes "a large number of votes would be

reported in a short time frame". Waldren attempted depict as a "prime

indicator of fraudulent voting", indicates either a woeful ignorance of

election administration basics, earn intentionally false statement and

intended to mislead the public.



And the election experts also point out that none of the tens of thousands

of officials and election workers across the country who did work on the

selection, none of them have reported any massive fraud or anything with

these spikes from Utah and Colorado. Election Officials Jennifer Morrell

says unsupported claims of fraud damage our democracy.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JENNIFER MORRELL, THE ELECTIONS GROUP: It breaks my heart to see that

happening. And it breaks my heart for what it says about us, as a country.

That we would allow that to happen to these folks that really are true

heroes, true public servants.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



SHAWN: Well, officials across the country insist that any creditable claim

of election fraud will be properly investigated. Martha.



MACCALLUM: Eric, thank you for that. We also heard - we've been watching

some of these witnesses that have emerged over the course of the last

several days on this. And there were whistle-blowers who appeared last

night with Sean Hannity. Truck driver Jesse Morgan, a subcontractor for the

postal service claims that he drove almost 300,000 completed mail-in

ballots from New York to Pennsylvania. Here is a bit of what he said, Eric.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JESSE MORGAN, USPS SUBCONTRACTOR TRUCK DRIVER: This happened on October

21st. I picked them up in Bethpage, New York and drove them to Harrisburg

and then from Harrisburg I drove to Lancaster, dropped the trailer in

Lancaster, dropped my truck off, and went home.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



MACCALLUM: So he said that he thought the whole thing struck him as kind

of, strange that he was moving around these 24 ballots of vote in the back

of his truck. And then when he got there, the typical thing is to get paper

signed, the delivery has been made and he wouldn't give him any of the

paperwork because they said the truck was then going to be taken to another

location where they would give him paperwork. I think anybody who listens

to this, thinks that it's sounds fishy and want to know, you know, what's

going on with it? What do you know about the situation?



SHAWN: It does sound fishy. But the claim that completed ballots Martha

were driven from Long Island to Pennsylvania and they disappeared sometime

in October, election officials tell me that that just cannot happen.

Because every ballot, they say, is matched to a voter and then they double

check it and they confirm. They say you just can't simply get hundreds of

thousands of fake ballots or signs ballots somehow into the system. I asked

Wanda Murren who is the Communications Director for the Secretary of State

in Pennsylvania about this very claim and she answered this way.



Saying "there is obviously no end to the conspiracy theories that can be

fabricated". The "witnesses who will step up to make false claims" and they

are "experts that can be found to lend some pseudo-credibility to this

claims. But in the court, in one case after another, no one has been able

to produce and shred of evidence of fraud continuing to repeat these

falsehoods only harms our democracy. Jesse recalls this type a basis attack

she says on election workers and on the system and volunteers "repugnant".

And I'm sure if there's any evidence in this as we have said, authorities

will be investigating.



MACCALLUM: It needs to be taken to the court and evaluated that way, all of

the people have signed affidavits swearing to the accuracy of them, they

have not presented it in court. Eric, thank you very much. Good to have you

here tonight. So for months, Senator Rand Paul has been a thorn in the side

of Dr. Anthony Fauci.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. RAND PAUL (R-KY): Really what we should do with Dr. Fauci is sit him

down and show him the evidence on lockdowns. Right now, we have more

mandates in place then we have ever had. We have more masks wearing then we

have ever had. And yet the incidence of the disease is exploding. It really

may be showing us that what we are doing is not working.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



MACCALLUM: Dr. Fauci responds live to that and other questions about the

vaccine when we come back.



MACCALLUM: Fox News alert. In New York, protests growing out of a

restaurant in Staten Island called Mac's Public House. This is just one of

the many restaurants that has disobeyed the orders to shut down their

indoor dining. Police arrested the general manager for defining New York

States very strict COVID-19 rules. We will keep an eye on that story

tonight.



Today, the United Kingdom became the first country in the world to approve

a thoroughly tested COVID vaccine. It's the Pfizer vaccine. You've heard a

lot about it, partnered with BioNTech. That was part of the Operation Warp

Speed. We were told that they could begin injections as soon this Monday in

the U.K. But here at home the FDA will not meet to decide until December

10th. When questioned on why the United States fell behind Great Britain,

FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



STEPHEN HAHN, COMMISSIONER, FOOD AND DRUGS ADMINISTRATION: We are one of

the few regulatory agencies in the world -- not the only one -- that

actually looks at the raw data from clinical trial. So, we are not going to

take a summary from a company and take their conclusions and base our

decision upon that. What we are going to do is actually crunch the numbers

ourselves.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



MACCALLUM (on camera): Joining me now, Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House

Coronavirus Task Force member and National Institute of Allergy and

Infection Diseases director. Doctor, good to have you with us tonight.

Thank you very much for being here.



ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS

DISEASES: Good to be with you.



MACCALLUM: So, it sounds like -- if I read it correctly -- the way that

the U.K. did it, they looked at some of that data as it was going along in

parallel.



FAUCI: Right.



MACCALLUM: And that maybe why there's a bit of a discrepancy in the delay,

but I think a lot of people are very frustrated. They want to get their

hands on this vaccine.



FAUCI: Yes. Well, you know, I think that the way the FDA, our FDA is doing

it, is the correct way. As you heard from Dr. Hahn, the commissioner of the

FDA, we really scrutinize the data very carefully to guarantee to the

American public that this is a safe and efficacious vaccine.



I think if we did any less, we would add to the already existing hesitancy

on the part of many people to take the vaccine because they are concerned

about safety, or they are concerned that we went to quickly.



So, it's almost the damned if you do, and damned if you don't. Because if

you go quickly, and if you do it superficially, people are not going to

want to get vaccinated.



We have the gold standard of a regulatory approach with the FDA. The U.K.

did not do it as carefully, they got a couple of days ahead. I don't think

that makes much difference. We'll be there; we'll be there very soon.



MACCALLUM: When do you think we'll reach herd immunity in the United

States? Back to normal life?



FAUCI: You know, it's not necessarily going to be a matter of time, but a

matter of the percentage of people in the country who decide they do want

to get vaccinated.



MACCALLUM: Yes.



FAUCI: You know, after what we just mentioned about the confidence of the

people, the estimate is that you will need about 70 percent, maybe 75

percent of the people in the country vaccinating to get that umbrella of

herd immunity that will get us really on the road very close to being

normal. The sooner we do that, the better.



If you look at the incremental increases and the vaccinations that will

occur from late December through January, February, March, you'll get most

of the people in the high-priority group. As we get towards the end of

March, the beginning of April, it will be more of the general population.



So, we could have a couple of months there if we really do a good job and

put on a full-court press to get people vaccinated. By April, May, and

early June we could be there.



MACCALLUM: All right.



FAUCI: So, by the time you get into the middle of the summer, we will be

in good shape. That's possible.



MACCALLUM: Everybody is desperate for this thing to end.



FAUCI: Yes.



MACCALLUM: This is Senator Rand Paul. You guys have butted heads a few

times. Here's what he had to say about the school openings not happening as

quickly as they shed.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. RAND PAUL (R-KY): When I try to get Dr. Fauci to look at the data six

months ago on children, the data from Europe where they were keeping

schools open and they did not have surges, he was unwilling to look at it.

He was so overly cautious that he wanted to keep schools closed.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



MACCALLUM (on camera): So, there was data back from JAMA in April 22nd and

Lancet back in June 25th --



FAUCI: Yes.



MACCALLUM: -- basically encouraging that children were not big

transmitters and did not suffer terribly when they did get COVID. So why

have we been locked on for so long, doctor?



FAUCI: Well, I mean, I think we better get our facts straight. First of

all, that's totally incorrect that I refused to look at the data. I looked

at all the data. And I have been saying for a considerable period of time

that we should have a default position getting the children back to school

or keeping them in school.



So, there is no difference there. And when you say locked down, you got to

be careful. There are mitigation things that you do that the wearing of

masks, keeping distances, avoiding congregate settings, that isn't really

locking down. It's doing some fundamental basic public health measures that

is certainly short of locking down.



I think there is kind of a misunderstanding of people thinking that when

you ask people to do some simple public health measures that we know do

work.



(CROSSTALK)



MACCALLUM: But I don't think all these businesses are misunderstanding

what's going on. They are not allowed to open, the schools, many of the

schools are closed.



FAUCI: Yes.



MACCALLUM: You've got college kids who have been literally prisoners in

their dorm rooms, they can't leave. And you know, little kids whose mothers

have had to quit their jobs. I mean, tell them that there's no lockdown,

doctor.



FAUCI: Yes. Well, there is a big difference from state to state. You've

got to be careful. This is the United States of America. And one of the

things we pride ourselves in as it were is that the individual states can

do things depending on what their own evaluation has. Which is a good thing

in many respects.



And when you look at some of the states, they have such an extraordinary

degree of community spread, that you know that when you do that,

temporarily, not permanently, temporarily, you can turn the curve around.



For those who get concerned about that -- look at the numbers. There have

been over 2,000 people died yesterday. They were 99,000 people with COVID-

19 in the hospital. There are between 100 and 200,000 new infections each

day. And there are 270,000 deaths. That's serious stuff.



So, when someone wants to temporarily close down a bar, that's not a bad

thing to do. What I think we should do is make sure we subsidize and

support the restaurant owners and the bar owners so that they don't suffer

because of the public health measures. But don't get those things confused,

it does help when you shutdown things that are clearly deceiving of the

virus.



(CROSSTALK)



MACCALLUM: I think both things are true. We've got a very difficult

situation with a surge in a lot of places, and you got a very difficult

economic situation on the lot of these companies and tough times for these

schoolkids as well.



I got to leave it there, I'm sorry, we are out of time, Dr. Fauci. I hope

you'll come back. Thank you for being here tonight.



FAUCI: Good to be with you, thanks.



MACCALLUM: Thank you. So, the digital genius who shock the political

universe in 2016 by helping to get President Trump elected says that he

spot a clear path for victory for Republicans in 2024 and beyond.



Former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale details the strategy and part

two of my exclusive interview, next.



MACCALLUM (voice over): All right, here comes part two of my exclusive

interview with former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale. We look ahead

to 2024 and beyond. He says Republicans still have a clear path to victory

in the future, specifically when it comes to increasing the share of

minority vote and overcoming all of these new challenges faced by mail-in

voting.



(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)



MACCALLUM (on camera): Do you think there was massive fraud in this

election?



BRAD PARSCALE, FORMER TRUMP CAMPAIGN MANAGER: I can't tell you, because I

don't have the evidence. I watched the 60 Minutes thing whether there was,

it was the most secure election in the world. You know, whether there was

fraud. But I will tell you what. I would think there is some game of it.

And I think there's a thin line between gaming fraud and hacking.



Hacking is breaking in. Fraud is just talking about dead people. I think

there were some of that stuff. But there's also gaming. And gaming is all

of a sudden, I show up to 50,000 households the night after the election

backdated ballots and all of a sudden, they show up at the door.



Now some people call it fraud, I call it fraud. But Democrats are calling

it gaming maybe. Maybe somebody else won't. But the system is gamed. Why? I

can't, you know, in a country in 2020 find all election results in the same

night? I remember way back in 1984 we did. Why in 2020 we can't?



MACCALLUM: So, obviously COVID drove an enormous mail-in voting

transition. We've never had an election like the one we just had 41 percent

of the country voted by mail-in votes. The president cast a lot of concern

on the mail-in voting environment. And it -- the Biden team did exactly the

opposite.



Often from the basement, often even without campaigning just encouraging

people to vote by mail. How much of an impact was that and some people say

Republicans can never win in a mail-in environment if that's the way it's

going to go in the future?



PARSCALE: Well, I don't really think this was an election Trump lose by

this. It could be a Trump where's it's wet paper sack which I think find

these in some ways. But like, this is, this was --



MACCALLUM: Pretty chop to lose paper sack.



PARSCALE: I think it's a referendum. That's what I mean by that. Meaning,

it was a vote whether you want four more years of Trump or not. It was

anyone could have filled that spot, I think. I mean, there could have been

worse like Bernie Sanders who drew people off.



And what I mean by that is Trump -- Trump turned it into a referendum. And

the campaign turned into a referendum. And it should've been a choice

election. If this was a choice between Trump and Joe Biden, every poll we

may have chosen, and every data science says Trump wins.



And I think that it's hard to win when you know you have a referendum

against a silent killer like a virus. And I think this came down to COVID.

Who do you want to have handle COVID and where do you want the country to

go? And that's the only thing he was underwater really on.



MACCALLUM: Do you think though if we continue with mail-in voting in the

future that Republicans can win a presidential election?



PARSCALE: Of course, of course. Look, in the past, mail-in voting wasn't

an advantage to Republicans to a state like Florida.



MACCALLUM: Yes.



PARSCALE: Because our people tend to mail in more. I think this time the

president made a referendum and showing up versus the mail in. And they're

keeping referendums. How we do it and what we do. And look, he still got

the most votes -- you know, an amazing number of votes.



I mean, if you look at the swing states, I mean, he crushed it. And I still

think that there is some gaming in the system. But we will see if that ever

comes out. Who knows how long it will be?



MACCALLUM: What is next for you?



PARSCALE: Well, over the last four years I did invent a bunch of

technology that can automate all his campaigns. Almost like a salesforce

for business, that nothing exists in the world like it. I used all the

concepts and the things I've learned to build technology to automate the

entire campaign, the fund-raising apparatus, the data operation, the

coalitions of planning strategic data universe creation connected it all

with Republican Party staff.



What I'd like to do is get in a place where I can help Republicans across

the country make their campaigns easier to run, more automated. Maybe sit

on the backside instead of being on the front side. And really using that

knowledge of being a campaign manager literally for five years of my life,

the longest six years really.



That's all I did all day is campaign. I don't think no one has ever done

that for six years straight. And utilize the technology and history of my

commercial world mixed with my political world. And build a platform that

makes all of this went easier.



MACCALLUM: So, given that, what you talked a little bit about the increase

in black and Hispanic vote in the Republican side. Do you see a changing

demography in the country with the two parties right now?



PARSCALE: I mean, yes. First of all, it's always ever-changing, right?

Look, I think the Latino vote is moving towards the Republican Party. But I

think there's a man, woman issue -- have you see anything, if I've seen

anything from the 2014 data or the 2012 data as man of the Republican

Party, I see it a little lost here and here.



But overall, women have migrated to the, you know, which, I mean, now I'm

45 years old, I kind of understand. Women and men have different opinions

themselves and I think we need to start seeing ourselves as what's best for

our country together.



And I hope regardless if Trump wins, which I think he will, or if Biden

wins, that both of them start to work together again. I miss the 80s in

some ways, you know? Just putting space shuttles up there, you know what I

mean? Like Americana, let's do this together. I'm a child of the 80s and I

love that. And I just -- but I think -- I think the parties are -- you

know, they've both got a lot of work to do.



MACCALLUM: Do you think the president should run in 2024?



PARSCALE: I think win or lose, he should run again in 2024.



MACCALLUM: He can't if he wins this one.



PARSCALE: You didn't ask me. The question is if I wanted him to?



MACCALLUM: But do you think that if he ends up conceding this race or if

he ends up losing this race, you know, I think a lot of people feel like we

are at that point. But I understand that you feel like there is still a

vote. So, if that were the case, if he loses --



PARSCALE: Yes.



MACCALLUM: -- do you believe he should run in 2024?



PARSCALE: I'm not sure if that's what he should do, but I wish he would. I

think there's still a lot of story to be told. Do I hope he makes few

little tweaks? Yes. And if he wants to call me, I will tell him know what

those tweaks are. If he doesn't call me, I wish him the best of luck. I

think he's the best thing for this country and I'll be MAGA for life.



MACCALLUM: Thank you, Brad. Good to see you.



PARSCALE: Thank you, Martha.



MACCALLUM: Be well.



PARSCALE: All right.



(END VIDEOTAPE)



MACCALLUM (voice over): All right. We're watching this situation as

developing in Staten Island, New York, where the crowd is growing as a

protest outside a restaurant who defied the COVID-19 orders is growing by

the hour. We're going to take you on the ground to see what's going on

there in the middle of all that, next. And we'll get reaction to that and

more from Mike Rowe.



UNKNOWN: This is Staten Island!



UNKNOWN: You can't ask dudes in Staten Island --



MACCALLUM (on camera): So that is the live scene right now in Staten

Island where they are very angry. big protest is growing larger by the

minute. They are outside of Mac's Public House, a bar on Staten Island.

Last night, the owner Mac was arrested. He was taken away in handcuffs for

defying Governor Cuomo's COVID-19 restrictions that ban indoor dining.



Here now, Mike Wrote, host of The Way I Heard It podcast, also a popular TV

producer of course and founder of the Mike Rowe Works Foundation. Mike,

good to have you here tonight. Thanks for being here.



MIKE ROWE, HOST, THE WAY I HEARD IT PODCAST: Thanks. Nice to be back.



MACCALLUM: So, you know, I'm watching the scene in Staten Island, you

know, so many restaurants have closed in New York. The bars have shut down.

And this bar owner is saying you know, I need my livelihood, I need to let

people in the door. He was arrested last night. Now the group is gathering

out there. What do you think about what's going on with all this?



ROWE: I think it's the tip of the iceberg. I was just talking to a friend

this morning and you know, I'm out here in the Bay Area. I've been more or

less sheltering in place in one of the most beautiful parts of the country.



MACCALLUM: Lucky you.



ROWE: I've got a nice house, and a nice neighborhood, a lot of my friends

out here are to the left of center. And something amazing is going on right

now. And you know, I think what's happening in Staten Island is sort of

indicative of the old expression, you know, you can forgive people for

being wrong or even for being stupid, but hypocrisy is a hard thing to get

over.



And it seems like, to me, even out here in this little bubble, everywhere

we look -- you know, that bit with Governor Newsom having dinner at the

French laundry. That's not a small thing. And it's impacting people. People

who would normally not say anything about it or shake their head and say

geez, what is going on.



When Nancy Pelosi gets her hair blown out after closing salons, that's bad

optics. And when Gavin Newsom goes to have a meal in a place after telling

people not to go have a meal in a place, that's bad.



MACCALLUM: Yes.



ROWE: And it's happening down in Santa Monica right now with the

supervisor but a block from where my office is. I got eight employees down

there. Like a lot of people, I'm trying to run a business in California.

And it's amazing, Martha. You know, H.P. is leaving today.



MACCALLUM: That's right.



ROWE: Joe Rogan left a couple months ago. People in -- I'm not telling you

anything new, but people are leaving and they are not just leaving because

of the unintended consequences of policies that don't suit them from a

business or economic standpoint. They are leaving because something feels

fundamentally wrong. And the level of hypocrisy is ranked, and its stinks

to high heaven.



MACCALLUM: Yes. They are leaving New York too. That's why we see so many

boarded-up buildings here on the streets in New York. It doesn't look

anything like it should.



The owner of Mac's bar is going to be on with Tucker Carlson tonight. I

just want to mention that. You know, this migration, people moving around

the country, I mean, that's something that you've encouraged all along,

Mike. You know, don't, you know, go ahead, pick up your stakes and go where

there's a better opportunity and perhaps a better work environment, right?



ROWE: Well, two generations ago you wouldn't have had to do that. It was

baked into the work ethic equation. You go to where the work is. And you

leave from where the work isn't.



MACCALLUM: Right.



ROWE: But you know, we give away about a million dollars a year through my

foundation for work ethic scholarships. And one of the things we struggle

to articulate is the importance of being able to move to go to where the

work is. And it's just heartbreaking --



MACCALLUM: Yes.



ROWE: -- how difficult it does to talk people into moving. But now, all of

a sudden --



MACCALLUM: They are ready.



ROWE: People are moving.



MACCALLUM: Mike, thank you so much. Great to have you with us tonight.

Mike Rowe. THE STORY continues right after this.



MACCALLUM: Hope you join me this Sunday evening for our special coverage

of the Georgia Senate run-off debate. Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler

will go head to head with Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock at 6.45

p.m. Eastern. We'll take you through all of that.



That is THE STORY for this Wednesday, December 2nd. THE STORY continues as

always, so we'll see you back here tomorrow night at seven. Coming up next,

Tucker Carlson. Good night, everybody.







