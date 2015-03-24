Far Left Attacks Fox News' Haiti Coverage

This is a RUSH transcript from "The O'Reilly Factor," January 18, 2010. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

Watch "The O'Reilly Factor" weeknights at 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET!

BILL O'REILLY, HOST: In the "Back of the Book" segment tonight, "Reality Check," where we set the record straight, to the dismay of the charlatans.

Click here to watch O'Reilly's "Reality Check"!

"Check" one: The far left is trying to say that Fox News doesn't care about Haiti, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah. Writing in The Los Angeles Times, Fox News hater James Rainey says: "CNN does it right in Haiti, but Fox drops the ball. O'Reilly even devoted the first quarter of his hour-long program to the quake, focusing mostly on his concerns that U.S. aid will be lost if it can't be kept away from thugs and Haiti's corrupt leaders."

Well, yes, and those are the Obama administration's concerns, as well, Jim, as we heard from Secretary of State Clinton. For you far-left guys, no honest reportage is acceptable. Nope, you just want the liberal line.

Another committed leftist, Peter Beinart, picked up the criticism, writing on the Net: "And it wasn't just that Limbaugh, O'Reilly, Hannity and Beck largely ignored the earthquake. They implicitly explained why they were ignoring it, because they didn't believe an aggressive Washington response would do any good."

I can't speak for the other guys, but Beinart is lying about me. As I clearly stated, I support the Obama administration's largesse on our behalf, and I personally donated a lot of money to the Haitian Health Foundation over the years. Just today, I made another significant donation.

Beinart is an intellectually dishonest man, based his assessment on out-of-context quotes spit out there by Media Matters, our old pals. The radical left whacked-out Web site is in business to smear anybody who isn't far left.

"Check" thinks it is disgraceful for these Kool-Aid drinkers to exploit the suffering in Haiti by attacking their political rivals. We think it's hateful and demonstrates how low these people are.

One final note. Last week, "The Factor" at 8 p.m. destroyed CNN and MSNBC in the ratings. We tripled them in audience. Once again, the folks know who's telling the truth, and the folks have made the call.

By the way, Fox News, our coverage on Haiti has been terrific. Our correspondents have been great.

"Check" two: Media Matters and the other kooks should be happy with Hugo Chavez. Here's his latest.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HUGO CHAVEZ, PRESIDENT OF VENEZUELA: (speaking Spanish)

GRAPHIC: It appears that the United States is occupying Haiti militarily, taking advantage of the tragedy because, furthermore, you see these images in the streets. The people are desperate. Where are these soldiers? Obama, send doctors, boy. Do you understand me? Send doctors, send rescue workers, medicine, water, instead of sending soldiers.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O'REILLY: Yes. Earth to Hugo, no supplies get to the folks without the soldiers, OK. Comprende? And, once again, Venezuela sent one plane.

"Check" three: During President Obama's speech supporting Martha Coakley on Sunday, a protester spoke up.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BARACK OBAMA, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: You need somebody...

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: (UNINTELLIGIBLE)

(SHOUTING)

OBAMA: Now, where were we?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O'REILLY: All right. It was an anti-abortion guy, and "Check" believes — continues to believe, I should say, that kind of exposition hurts the guy's cause and makes him look unstable.

"Check" four: Press in Britain can be unstable, and if you think things are bad in the USA, media-wise, they are worse across the pond. Here's the cover of the left-wing magazine The Statesmen portraying Sarah Palin as the devil with lipstick horns. No real reason to do this, but what you see is what you get in that magazine.

"Check" five: It is Martin Luther King Day. We hope you enjoyed the federal holiday. And a new ABC poll on racism interesting. It says 70 percent of black Americans believe progress is being made in race relations. Sixty-six percent of white Americans also say that's the case. Also, 49 percent of blacks say race equality has been or will be soon achieved in America. Same number, 49 percent, believe racial equality has not been achieved.

"Check" six: During the Golden Globe Awards Sunday night, Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was called upon to introduce a clip for the movie "Avatar."

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GOV. ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER, R-CALIF.: I'm wondering why I'm introducing "Avatar." Now, "Avatar" is set 125 years in the future, and in so many ways it is the future of movies. If you haven't soon the movie, you're the only one that didn't. This is "Avatar."

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O'REILLY: I believe that is "Avatar," not "dar." But I don't know; I haven't seen it. Perhaps the governor was not the best choice for that slot.

And finally, "Check" seven. After we praised David Blaine for raising money for the Haitian people in Times Square, "Factor" producer Joe Muto caught up with him.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE MUTO, "FACTOR" PRODUCER: David, real quick. I'm with Fox News with "The O'Reilly Factor." You like O'Reilly?

DAVID BLAINE, MAGICIAN: He's funny. He's very funny. I like watching him get into fights with people.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O'REILLY: Fights? What fights?

And that is "Reality Check."

Content and Programming Copyright 2010 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Transcription Copyright 2010 CQ Transcriptions, LLC, which takes sole responsibility for the accuracy of the transcription. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. No license is granted to the user of this material except for the user's personal or internal use and, in such case, only one copy may be printed, nor shall user use any material for commercial purposes or in any fashion that may infringe upon Fox News Network, LLC'S and CQ Transcriptions, LLC's copyrights or other proprietary rights or interests in the material. This is not a legal transcript for purposes of litigation.