Famed pathologist says Jeffrey Epstein's death looks more like a murder than suicide

TUCKER CARLSON, HOST: Good evening and welcome to “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” By the fourth or fifth decade of Soviet communism, it was clear that the experiment wasn't really working.

Almost nothing the Soviet State said was going to happen ever did. People were restless and they were frustrated, but they couldn't say so. As the authorities lost their credibility, they became hysterical in the hunt for deviationists. Anyone who complained or asked questions was punished.

Ultimately, the authorities decided that any disagreement with official orthodoxy wasn't simply forbidden, it was a form of mental illness. It had to be.

Soviet medical literature from the 1960s described schizophrenics as anyone who exhibited skepticism of the party line or displayed undue interest in quote, "truth and justice." In other words, in the Soviet Union, anyone who refused to lie was by definition, crazy.

All of which brings to mind the increasingly remarkable case of entertainer Kanye West. For a couple of decades, West enjoyed a pretty conventional, if highly successful career as a producer and musician. Then in the last few years, something changed profoundly

West jumped into the business of social commentary, but not in the way that many of his fans expected. In place of the usual industry-approved banalities about identity politics and sexual liberation, West started saying things like this.

KANYE WEST, RAPPER: My father is a Black Panther. My mother got arrested for the sit-ins at age six. They were fighting for us to have the right to our opinion, not the right to vote for whoever the white liberal said black people are supposed to vote for.

CARLSON: Wait a second. There's obviously some mistake here. Kanye is a rapper and that means he is progressive, he has to be. Those are the rules as you know. And yet there he is, you saw criticizing liberals. So what's going on here?

Well, there are only two possible explanations for this -- either Kanye West is kidding, probable, or he is nuts.

For a while, it wasn't clear which it was -- ironic or demented. But when West kept saying things like this, it became obvious, he must be insane.

WEST: You have no idea. You'd be out here in LA and New York and they'll have you all jacked up on Mountain Dew. People are connected to the idea of having their own land. People are connected to the idea of service to Christ. This is the Bible Belt. This is America.

CARLSON: Service to God? Yes, that's just the confirmation we needed. Get the net and fetch the Thorazine. This man is a danger to himself, and more ominously, he's a danger to our ossified neoliberal consensus, which we must never ever under any circumstances challenge or question precisely because it is totally indefensible.

Kanye West, ladies and gentlemen, is an imminent threat to the way we do things here. Discredit him before he keeps talking.

WEST: Wake up. Wake Up, Mr. West. Wake up, culture. Wake up -- everybody think they are so woke, but they are following the rules of what woke is supposed to be.

CARLSON: Wait a second. You mean woke politics means giving up the right to think for yourself? Yes, that's what Kanye West is saying or trying to say, as his former friends attempt to drown out his voice with patronizing fake concern.

This isn't the same Kanye we once knew. Clearly, he is struggling emotionally. Maybe he is or maybe he has just decided to embrace human autonomy and live like an adult.

WEST: When I was sitting in front of white people, and they thought, I wouldn't have thought you had liked Trump because of the racism? So you mean to tell me, I make every decision based off my color? The most racist thing a person could tell me is that I'm supposed to choose something based on my race.

CARLSON: All right, okay. It was it was funny until now. Now, he has gone too far, daring to declare independence from guilty self-righteous white liberals. Whoa.

And just in case that wasn't offensive enough, though, obviously it is, he went farther and cut a gospel album, and then he attacked America's cancel culture.

WEST: Another thing is like this idea of like apologizing. What we apologize for? Saying George Bush don't care. Apologize for running on stage. We apologize for wearing the wrong color. I ain't apologizing -- now you're dealing with crack pot now. I've been through too much on that. I'm the founder of a $3 billion company. It didn't happen as I listened to somebody online. Tell me who I'm supposed to apologize for.

CARLSON: All right, you get it. We're not going to belabor the point here. If you're a woke liberal, we have tortured you enough. But here's one last soundbite just in case there was any question that Kanye O. West is clinically insane because you'd have to be completely off your nut, barkingly crazy, too. In the single sentence both praised families and attack big tech.

And yet that's exactly what Kanye West did. Watch.

WEST: Social media doing more to hurt families than it is to help families and families are the key to health.

CARLSON: Well, clearly this man needs help. And so to provide it, we are joined tonight by Zuby, who is from the U.K. and you probably already know, one of the world's most popular rap artists. Zuby, great to see you tonight. This guy is clearly nuts.

ZUBY, RAPPER: He is clearly not. He is clearly thinking for himself and encouraging other people to do the same thing. And I stand by that a hundred percent. That's what Kanye has always stood for.

I think people are surprised that he is shifting sides a little bit in terms of the way people view things politically, but ultimately his message isn't telling people who they should vote for who they should support, what candidate they should go for.

But it's basically just telling people, look, think for yourself.

ZUBY: You are not owned by any party, any politician. You have the right to think for yourself not as a monolith. I think that's the message.

CARLSON: Well, I mean, we both know, you're not allowed to think for yourself. I mean, let's not get crazy here. I wasn't quite sure what he was doing and how far he was willing to go until I read this, and I'm quoting, "Democrats had us voting for Democrats with food stamps for years, guns in the 80s, taking fathers out of the home, Plan B, lowering our votes, making us abort our children."

ZUBY: Heavy stuff.

CARLSON: Yes, heavy. That's exactly right. Heavy. Once you say that, that's kind of, you've made your break, I think.

ZUBY: Yes, yes. I mean, so I'm from the U.K.

ZUBY: But as someone who's from the U.K. for well, over a decade since I started thinking about anything politically. I have always looked at the fact that black Americans vote around 90 percent for the Democratic Party.

ZUBY: Which is weird. I mean, any demographic group voting that much in favor of one party sort of raises questions, especially when you've got a lot of cities where that party is in charge and people are not happy with the way things have been going for multiple decades.

ZUBY: And rather than looking at the other side or questioning, there's just this sort of allegiance to it. Now I myself, I'm not a black American, I don't want to speak for any other people other than myself. But again, I think the core message both in what I put out there and what I think Kanye West and similar people are putting out there is not saying look, you need to become conservative, you must vote Trump. You must vote Republican or anything like that.

I think it's just saying like, look, there are alternate perspectives here and firstly, it's okay to voice an alternate perspective without being demonized and attacked.

I mean, we're seeing what's happening. Lots of the stuff that happened with him in 2018 when he first came out and had some positive things to say about Trump or about conservative values or anything like that. I mean, he got mobbed, and that's because he's such a huge cultural figure, both within and outside of music.

So if someone with his gravitas is saying that and then going out there and getting Jesus as King trending on Twitter and becoming the biggest album in the world. That's a threat to a lot of people. It sounds weird, and it sounds backwards. But that is genuinely a threat to --

CARLSON: Well tell me if this has happened to you. Rather, I mean, I think it's -- of course, it's a threat. It's also a wonderful opportunity for the rest of us to hear these issues discussed. I mean, we have a narrow range of things that we talk about, it's boring.

CARLSON: It would be interesting to talk about whether or not Jesus is King. But no one wants to have those conversations, and so they dismiss him, as you know -- and many others. Does that happen to you?

ZUBY: It does. Well, it's attempted. It doesn't work on me. It doesn't work on me. Anyone who would try to cancel me is not part of my true audience anyway, so it's not something that I personally fear. I'm not someone who has shifted much politically over the years. I've just become a little bit more vocal about some of the things I'm saying because you're seeing all this -- just culture is just in a weird place.

ZUBY: You know, in a lot of ways, so it seems like anyone who goes out there and promotes self-reliance and self-empowerment and self-improvement and isn't just trying to point the fingers outside and blame everybody else or blame other factors, that person is going to get demonized.

Anyone who encourages other people to think freely and not just go along with the kind of weird woke progressive identity politics games that are being played, especially if you're a minority. It doesn't even matter if you're -- whether you're black, Asian, Latino -- same thing I've spoken to people, the same thing happens with say someone who is gay but doesn't go along with all of the LGBT stuff.

ZUBY: Those people get demonized because it's almost like you're some kind of apostate or traitor.

ZUBY: Or something like that. So it's -- I feel for -- I'm followed by a lot of black and minority conservatives say in the USA, and they kind of confide in me like man, it's tough, right? They get attacked more.

CARLSON: I can see why. Because if I can just say you use that calm, clear, cheerful -- that works. That's -- I mean people can hear you.

CARLSON: When you present -- and you succeed.

CARLSON: Thank you for coming on.

CARLSON: I appreciate it. Kanye West, woke culture critique is not unique even for this week. Even Barack Obama appears to have concluded that things are going too far.

BARACK OBAMA, FORMER PRESIDENT: This idea of purity and you're never compromised, and you're always politically woke and all that stuff, you should get over that quickly. The world -- the world is messy. There are ambiguities. People who do really good stuff have flaws.

CARLSON: Radio show host, Larry Elder does good stuff and has very few visible flaws. He joins us tonight. Larry, thanks so much for coming on.

LARRY ELDER, RADIO SHOW HOST: My pleasure.

CARLSON: What do you make of the former President, gently but still unmistakably criticizing woke culture?

ELDER: Well, I think Barack Obama realizes that his party is being pulled way to the left by the squad and by people like so called kingmaker, Al Sharpton. If Obama ran right now, he'd be dismissed as establishment.

ELDER: And regarding Kanye West, it is one thing to come out as a black Republican who supports Trump. It's another thing to come out as a Christian black Republican who supports Donald Trump.

ELDER: Remember, in 2012, the guy got booed at the D.N.C. and the the idea of Jerusalem being the capital of Israel, also got booed. They have a very complicated relationship with God. And you have candidates like Beto O'Rourke, who say that if a church does not accept same sex marriage, they have to lose their tax exempt status.

So this is a party that's very uncomfortable with God, very uncomfortable with the support of evangelicals that Donald Trump gets and very uncomfortable with the idea that if we all should be embraced in part because of one faith in God.

ELDER: So for Barack Obama to come out and say all of this shows how nervous he is about the Green New Deal, $15.00 minimum wage, illegal aliens getting healthcare, decriminalizing illegal crossings. Obama is concerned about all of this stuff.

CARLSON: What's interesting is that God is still in Jesus is still pretty popular in black America. I mean, it's still that -- you know, African- Americans are still -- I think this is true, it always was the most religious segment of the American population. And yet they vote overwhelmingly for a party that's aggressively secular. I mean, the contradiction -- can't that last forever?

ELDER: It is a contradiction. And they do that because many black people believe falsely that racism remains the major problem in America. It is a notion that's driven by the Democrats. It is a notion that's driven by the media. And once Democrats realize -- and once black Democrats realize it's about education, it is about crime, it's about jobs, they're going to rethink their allegiance to the Democratic Party. And that is why people like Kanye West, and Candace Owens and Brandon Tatum are so, so dangerous for the Democrats.

CARLSON: So when Kanye West starts -- Zuby and I were just talking about this, when he comes out and says things like they make us abort our babies. I mean, that kind of crosses the line from you know, polite disagreement to really telling the hard truth, exposing what's actually going on, that's dangerous when you start talking like that. They're not going to allow that, right, to continue?

ELDER: Kanye West is talking about the 800-pound elephant in the room, which is right absentee fathers. And that is a far bigger problem. And Obama knows this. The racism and sexism and climate change. Obama even said a kid without a father is five times more likely to be poor and commit crime, nine times more likely to drop out of school, 20 times more likely to end up in jail.

And the question is whether the welfare state has incentivized women to marry the government and allowed men to abandon their financial and moral responsibility, and the answer is yes, it has.

CARLSON: Sad. Interesting, I think this is going to continue to play out. I mean, who knows where it goes from here, but I think it's genuinely interesting. Larry Elder, you always explain things so well. Thank you for coming on tonight.

ELDER: My pleasure. Thank you for having me.

CARLSON: A new account of Jeffrey Epstein's autopsy raises a lot of questions about what happened in the end. Did he kill himself? Some people who've looked at it believe he did not. That's ahead.

Also, it's becoming clear by the day that Kamala Harris is not going to be the President. Obviously, you should celebrate that. But wait until you hear her excuse for why her campaign is failing. Fascinating. Stay tuned.

CARLSON: All presidential campaigns end the same way -- in chaos and sadness. We are seeing it in Kamala Harris's doomed campaign right now. She is firing staffers, running out of money. It's becoming clear she is not going to get the Democratic nomination.

The news does not come as a big surprise. She's the junior senator from California, but she hasn't accomplished anything in Congress. She's not very likable. She's not even very popular in her home state.

But rather than acknowledge any of this, she's decided to play the blame game. Bias is the real problem. Lisa Boothe is a Senior Fellow at Independent Women's Voice. I'd almost downgraded you. I don't know why. Of course, you're a Senior Fellow. I know, it's great to see you tonight.

LISA BOOTHE, CONTRIBUTOR: I appreciate the upgrade.

CARLSON: I know, and it's great to see you tonight, Lisa. So what is she saying?

BOOTHE: Yes, so she hasn't even lost yet, and she is already setting -- she is already doing the table setting for a loss. And it looks like she is taking a page out of the Hillary Clinton playbook where she blames everyone else for her troubles, but herself. I want you to listen to something she said in an interview with Axios on HBO.

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS, D-CALIF., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: What I describe and what I believe to be the elephant in the room about my campaign.

MARGARET TALEV, WHITE HOUSE EDITOR, AXIOS: What is that?

HARRIS: Electability.

TALEV: What do you mean?

HARRIS: Electability -- you know essentially is America ready for a woman and a woman of color to be President of the United States?

TALEV: America was ready for a black man to be President of the United States.

HARRIS: And this conversation happened for him. There is a lack of ability or difficult -- a difficulty in imagining that someone who we have never seen can do a job that has been done, you know, 45 times by someone who is not that person.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BOOTHE: All right. So it obviously has nothing to do with her inability to connect with voters or the fact she has flip flopped on things like Medicare-for-All or criminal justice. It's because Democratic voters are sexist and racist, which is essentially --

CARLSON: Wait, but before we dismiss this out of hand, so she is saying the Democratic voters are racist. I mean, are they?

BOOTHE: Well, okay, let's take a look at the most recent Quinnipiac poll.

CARLSON: You know, I want to take the claim seriously.

BOOTHE: Well, okay, so let's take it seriously. I mean, you look at among African-Americans, she is polling at two percent in the latest Quinnipiac poll --

CARLSON: Right. Because they're racist obviously.

BOOTHE: Right, if you look at women, she's at six percent. And if you look at Caucasian, she's at four percent. So no, this has nothing to do with that. It's just her failure as a candidate. And she actually sent a memo out today to staff and donors telling them that she's laying people off and that she's reshaping her campaign.

She' is going to be sending additional staff to Iowa, and laying off those staffers at her Baltimore headquarters, because she's only at about 2.7 percent of the RealClearPolitics average in Iowa, so she is clearly struggling there.

Even in her own home state of California, she is at eight percent. And I also want to get to real quick, there's this quote from David Axelrod, who has repeatedly just needle Joe Biden, if we can pull it up. He says, "They have him in the candidate protection program. I don't know if you can do that. I don't know if you can get through a whole campaign that way. Either he can hack it or he can't hack it. If you're worried the candidate can hurt himself talking to a reporter, that's a bad sign."

So clearly, we know the Obama team tried to push them out in 2016 and 2020 and David Axelrod who knows what kind of caliber of a candidate Joe Biden is clearly just taking shot after shot.

CARLSON: Well, yes, David Axelrod is not just some pundit from Chicago. This is Barack Obama's chief political strategist. I mean, this is the head guy in the Obama operation who knows Biden as well as anybody short of Mrs. Biden saying, the guy isn't ready to be President. I mean, that tells you a lot.

BOOTHE: Well, and so do his numbers. I mean, he only has $8.9 million dollars cash on hand right now, and 38 percent of his donors have already maxed out. And the vast majority of his money has been coming from big dollar donors. So where's that money going to come from if he wants to stay in this, you know, what's going to be a long race with such a crowded primary?

CARLSON: That's a good question, and I don't -- I'm not sending him any.

BOOTHE: Oh, I won't either. But just for the record.

CARLSON: Lisa Boothe, great to see you tonight.

BOOTHE: Thanks, Tucker.

CARLSON: So if Kamala Harris is getting out and Joe Biden can't do it, he clearly can't. Who is the Democratic nominee going to be? Will socialist Senator Bernie Sanders beat expectations in 2016? Can he do it again? Take a look at this rally he held in Detroit, Michigan recently. Watch this.

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS, I-VT, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: You are a loud crowd. Thank you.

CARLSON: Dana Perino joins us tonight. So Dana, great to see you, as always.

DANA PERINO, HOST: Thank you.

CARLSON: I ran into a campaign correspondent in the hallway, I'm not on the road. I can't go anywhere anymore. So I don't have a tangible sense of this. And I asked, you know, who is coming out? You know, who are the candidates drawing the big crowds? And he said Bernie, almost 80, just had a heart attack, dismissed by people like me as unelectable really is still the most inspiring candidate on the Democratic side.

Bernie Sanders is going to get the nomination, he said. I thought that was an amazing prediction. What do you think of that?

PERINO: I think it's unlikely. I would never say never. I think that after he had his heart attack, and he came back and he had that good debate, you know, he showed he could take a punch, get back up. And he definitely pulled off getting the squad, AOC and the like to endorse him. That was actually very impressive, strategically smart.

PERINO: They kept it as a secret. And America loves a comeback story. The media loves a comeback story. And besides, Tucker, what else are they going to write about? I mean, like, you were just talking with Lisa Boothe, like, what else are they going to write about?

PERINO: Now, with that said, I think Bernie Sanders goes into the nomination probably with 15 percent, I mean, goes into that election, he might be able to fight his way all the way to the convention, and then he can fight it out. But I do believe that Elizabeth Warren shows that she has a momentum, right?

Bernie and Biden have been pretty static in the polls. If you're not moving, you're not able to go anywhere. The only person that has actually moved up a little bit has been Elizabeth Warren. And I think that because Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are so similar in their views and they haven't attacked each other, that Warren is seen by Democrats who support Bernie as possibly the more electable option and that in the end, they won't have a problem voting for her.

CARLSON: They won't. So they don't see her as they would Joe Biden, you know, someone who isn't a front of their values.

PERINO: They think that she is, even though she says she is a capitalist, right? She is progressive. She wants to actually change things. She is a little bit of a disruptor, like Bernie Sanders is.

I also think about, you know, that squad endorsement that Bernie has had. I said it is strategically smart, maybe to get the nomination, right? However, I don't know of any other candidate who would think that it would be a good idea to have the squad's endorsement going into the general election against Donald Trump. I just think that they're probably like, okay, fine, it's good that Bernie can have it.

CARLSON: Yes, no, that that's a solid point. So, if it's Bernie or you, I think are predicting the odds are it's going to be Elizabeth Warren at this point.

PERINO: I guess.

CARLSON: But if it's either one of them, they're going to have to raise hundreds and hundreds of millions of dollars in order to run a credible national campaign or they think they do anyway. Where's that money going to come from? They can't really raise it from the finance sector, can they? Or from big tech? And that's where all the money is in America.

PERINO: Well, they have some grassroots support, right?

CARLSON: Sure.

PERINO: Bernie Sanders Elizabeth Warren actually are able to cobble together a lot of small donations so that they can show that they have this grassroots support behind them. But remember, when you turn to the general election, you're going to go against Donald Trump, who is well funded and organizes all the benefits of incumbency that come with being the Commander-in-Chief, the D.N.C, the Democratic National Committee, that becomes your fundraising arm, and the D.N.C. doesn't have any qualms about taking money from anybody. And they'll be the ones that are able to do this.

So that Bernie and Elizabeth Warren or whoever it might be, today, I had Jim Messina who have worked with David Axelrod in the Obama team.

PERINO: He said he thinks that there will be a late entrant into the campaign and I said who? He said, a lot of people are talking to Michael Bloomberg. Well, Michael Bloomberg could fund it all himself. I said, well, what about Hillary?

CARLSON: That would be hilarious.

PERINO: And he said no. He said Hillary, he does not think Hillary is running. But that were always -- that we're already here and almost a year from the election. By next week, it'll be a year to the election. And the Democrats are thinking, is there anybody else out there? That's not good.

CARLSON: It's not good at all. If you watch Fox News, you know where to find Dana Perino, 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. Lots of other times, too.

Dana Perino, great to see you tonight. Thank you.

PERINO: Okay, have a good night.

CARLSON: Up next, the autopsy from Jeffrey Epstein's corpse suggests that his death was at least more complicated than initial reports suggested it was. There are new developments in that tonight. We'll bring it to you straight ahead.

Plus our series on being legally armed in the City of Detroit continues tonight featuring another good guy with a gun.

MARCUS WELDON, ARMED DETROITER: Detroit has a lot going on. So sometimes police are busy. I mean, you have to sit there and literally wait and be hopeful that an officer will pull up in time to stop that situation.

TRACE GALLAGHER, CHIEF BREAKING NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Live from "America's News Headquarters," I'm Trace Gallagher. The Pentagon releasing video from the dramatic raid that took out ISIS leader Abu Bakr al- Baghdadi. General Kenneth Mckenzie, Commander of the U.S. Central Command describing Baghdadi's final moments in detail before he blew himself up.

McKenzie also addressing the status of the U.S. service dog injured during the raid confirming the dog has now been returned to duty.

A win with wildfire burning dangerously close to the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, an army of firefighters help protect the Simi Valley hilltop museum, which has is the graves of President Reagan and his wife, Nancy.

Wildfires fueled by strong Santa Ana winds have been plaguing California for weeks. The Getty Fire in West Los Angeles and the Kincaid Fire in Sonoma County have burned dozens of homes. I'm Trace Gallagher. Now back to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT.

CARLSON: The Medical Examiner's Office in New York City has ruled that Jeffrey Epstein killed himself in prison in August, but not everyone is convinced that is true. Take a look at what forensic pathologist Michael Baden told "Fox and Friends" this morning.

MICHAEL BADEN, FORENSIC PATHOLOGIST: I think that the evidence points toward homicide rather than suicide.

QUESTION: Why?

BADEN: Because there are multiple three fractures in the hyoid bone, the thyroid cartilage that are very unusual for suicide and more indicative of strangulation -- homicidal strangulation.

CARLSON: What to make of this? Dr. Marc Siegel is a Fox News medical contributor and the man we go to and we have questions like that. He joins us tonight. Doctor, what do you think of this?

MARC SIEGEL, MEDICAL CONTRIBUTOR: Well, just the point you brought up alone, I would agree with Dr. Baden. Those three fractures -- and they look like a lot of force was applied and you can see them there. Look at the how extensive that is.

So this could easily occur by somebody grabbing you by the neck and fracturing here and over here. Well, that's the most common way that that happens, Tucker, with literally a homicidal strangulation. So that has to be ruled out.

Now, of course, there's a lot of other suspicious things that went on.

SIEGEL: He was taken precipitously off suicide watch after having been attacked. He's put in a room with a murderer, a known murderer who is then removed and a bunk bed is left there and sheets, what are sheets doing in there?

There hasn't been a suicide in this prison, only one in 40 years before this. Cameras are broken. Guards falling asleep simultaneously and he is left on observed for hours. This doesn't pass the sniff test.

So Dr. Baden and our viewers are right to be saying, wait a minute, what don't we know? Was there were more DNA evidence? He brought up this morning, you know, where's the DNA evidence on the sheets that were there? Under Epstein's fingernails? These are questions.

But I want to add one other thing. The pathologist that's ruling on this, the medical examiner, the Chief Medical Examiner in New York is quite reputable and she came back and said, this is a suicide. She better be right, because she is putting her entire career on the line here. And the determination, Tucker is made by putting a lot of facts together.

Maybe there are things we don't know that she knows. I want to know what those things are.

CARLSON: Why would there be things that she knows in the case of this nature, where the public's trust in the system is also on trial? In effect? Why would she be keeping facts from the public?

SIEGEL: I don't think she should. I think she should be releasing the answers to Dr. Baden's questions. In other words, was there a suicide note? You know, he supposedly rewrote his will. I want to know, did anyone observe this? Were people seen coming and going from the cell? What was the time of death?

All of these things haven't been released and especially the DNA issues. Whose DNA was on that sheet? Was it only Epstein's? Because if somebody killed him, we would see some evidence of it. I want this information released.

SIEGEL: She can't just keep saying it is a suicide. I have reason to believe she is credible, Tucker. I'm not ruling that out.

SIEGEL: She has come out again now and said this is a suicide, but the public wants to know more, especially in this case, very high profile person.

CARLSON: Of course, in this case, and we should have no reason to believe that the authorities are holding back any information. This man is dead. There's no one to protect.

SIEGEL: And by the way, sexual predators like this, pedophiles like this are routinely killed in prison.

CARLSON: That's right.

SIEGEL: Especially with murderers running around. So that's another reason to be suspicious. The bones themselves look like homicide.

CARLSON: Yes, one suicide in 40 years. I mean, that tells you -- that tells you a lot.

SIEGEL: And that was a mobster by the way.

CARLSON: Dr. Siegel, it's great to see you tonight. Thank you for that. Fascinating.

SIEGEL: Thank you, Tucker. Good to see you.

CARLSON: Well, Detroit, Michigan is of course one of the most violent places in the United States, when seconds count police will be there in minutes. That's why thousands of law-abiding citizens in Detroit carry their own firearms and defend themselves.

So we went to Detroit to meet some of the good guys who carry guns. Here is Part 2 in our series on being legally armed in Detroit.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Detroit Emergency 911, what is the problem?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Shooting, 7-11, speedway. Oh, [bleep].

CARLSON (voice over): It was a nightmare situation for someone with a concealed pistol license.

WELDON: I was arrested, handcuffed and then taken down to the jailhouse.

CARLSON (voice over): Marcus Weldon says he was on his way home from an office Christmas party dressed as Santa Claus, and he stopped at a gas station to help a female coworker change her tire.

WELDON: An individual approached her during that time I was changing her tire and physically pushed her. He was intoxicated. I intervened, and it became a situation where he wanted to retrieve his firearm and we had a shootout.

I was charged with seven felonies for defending myself, as well as a friend.

CARLSON (voice over): His Church helped him cover more than $50,000.00 in legal fees. After more than a year in court, a jury cleared Weldon on all charges.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He was called the Santa shooter after he was arrested for opening fire and dressed as St. Nick.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: But now he wants to go by a new name, free man after he has been acquitted of all charges.

CARLSON (voice over): Like thousands of Detroiters, he has a license to carry a concealed weapon.

WELDON: The Police Chief has actually pushed for individuals to carry weapons.

JAMES CRAIG, CHIEF OF POLICE, DETROIT: There has been research that shows, criminals fear armed citizens more than they fear police.

WELDON: Why not just call the police? Well, think about it when you're dealing with someone who is intoxicated, it is kind of hard to de-escalate a situation and calling the police and hoping the police will arrive in time.

JAMES: By the time we're called, it is usually after the fact, so we're reacting to the crime.

CARLSON (voice over): Detroit's Police Department faces a challenging task. They're responsible for a city as large as Philadelphia, but with one third as many officers.

JAMES: Police departments are staffed based on population. Police are not everywhere every minute at every block. Oftentimes, I hear that, well, Chief, just hire more police officers. I mean, it's not even realistic.

CARLSON (voice over): It's a sentiment echoed by firearms instructor, Rick Ector.

RICK ECTOR, FIREARMS INSTRUCTOR: There's a high level of crime here. They will make every effort to get to your residence as soon as possible. They may not get there fast enough.

JAMES: This is not being a vigilante. I'm not advocating that. But I'm also advocating not becoming a victim, and this is about staying alive. That's just the reality. That's anywhere.

CARLSON (voice over): Detroit's rate of justifiable homicides in which criminals are killed by armed citizens is 20 times higher than the national average.

ECTOR: Bad guys love gun control. Additional legislation, anti-gun laws would not stop bad guys from plying their evil trade.

WELDON: Bad guys have guns. I think good guys should have the opportunity have guns as well.

CARLSON: Weldon was reissued his carry permit after he was exonerated and he still carries to this day.

Identity politics and racial grievance are the hallmarks of the Democratic Party under de facto leader, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. But what are the consequences of this for our country? That's next.

CARLSON: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the youngest Member of Congress. She turned 30 just a couple of weeks ago. She is barely old enough to rent a car. And yet already, she is one of the most powerful politicians in America. Eighteen months ago, nobody in Washington had heard of the Green New Deal. Today, it is at the very center of the Democratic agenda. Ocasio-Cortez did that. So there's a reason she is famous. It's not just hype. She's impressive in a lot of ways and even if you disagree with her, you ought to admit that.

She is legitimately tough for one thing. Strength is a prerequisite for success in politics as in life. Ocasio-Cortez is. She is one of the only Democrats in the House, who is totally unintimidated by Nancy Pelosi.

When she got to Washington, party bosses tried to make her moderator views for public consumption, but she refused. Unlike most Members of Congress, Ocasio-Cortez actually believes most of what she says.

She understands that something profound has gone wrong in America. The country is dangerously unequal. Fixing that will require going to war with the entrenched establishment, which is currently profiting from the status quo. Ocasio-Cortez is happy to do that.

When Amazon decided to demand subsidies in order to come to New York, she was one of the very few who asked why we would send tax dollars to the world's richest man. When all the fashionable people in her party decided that Elizabeth Warren should be the nominee, Ocasio-Cortez endorsed Bernie.

She is an independent spirit, one of the very few in Washington. And it's easy to see why young people listen to her. And in the end, that is the problem with Alexandria Ocasio- Cortez. It is not her economic views the ones that get all the attention. Yes, she's a wild eyed left winger who's pushing socialism on the country. Her ideas may be stupid and wrong. We think they are.

But they are still undeniably ideas. You could debate them, we often do. The problem is the rest of what she says. There's a darker side to it Ocasio-Cortez and it has nothing to do with the Green New Deal. She is an unapologetic bigot, someone who attacks others for the way they were born. There's nothing legitimate about that. You can't debate bigotry, it's pure poison.

It's terrifying to think that someone who spews open racism has become a role model for our young people. But that is exactly what has happened, and it has been happening since Ocasio-Cortez arrived on the public stage.

During her first run for Congress last year, Ocasio-Cortez suggested that the incumbent who held the seat didn't deserve to be in Congress because he was the wrong race.

By Election Day her opponent was literally apologizing for his own skin color. When he accused Ocasio-Cortez for making the election about race, she didn't run from it, quote, "It is about race," end quote.

Not so long ago, a campaign like that would have been considered deeply immoral. The press would have hounded Ocasio-Cortez until she apologized or dropped out. But not anymore.

A ruling class no longer recognizes universal standards of any kind. Racism, they have decided cuts only one way. So they ignored Ocasio- Cortez's race baiting and she got elected.

Over time, like any untreated virus, her bigotry grew more inflamed. Here was Ocasio-Cortez just last week in a public hearing, explaining that actually, global climate change is the fault of a specific racial group. Watch.

REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ, D-N.Y.: Do we see largely that it's the Global South in communities of color that may be bearing the brunt of the initial havoc from climate change?

DR. MUSTAFA ALI, VICE PRESIDENT, ENVIRONMENTAL JUSTICE CLIMATE AND COMMUNITY REVITALIZATION, NATIONAL WILDLIFE FEDERATION: Without a doubt, without a doubt.

OCASIO-CORTEZ: And in terms of that wealth, the people who are producing climate change, the folks that are responsible for the largest amount of emissions or communities or corporations, they tend to be predominantly white, correct?

ALI: Yes. And every study backs that up.

CARLSON: "The people that are producing climate change," end quote. That's right, those people, the ones destroying the Earth, driving entire species to extinction, killing children. Ever notice how all those people look alike? They've got something in common, don't they? That's right, they are the same color. That's what she is saying.

Standards have changed so much that it's hard to say something genuinely shocking in this country anymore. But that qualifies.

For all the hysteria that you hear about how the President is a racist, Donald Trump has never said anything close to that. Nothing close to it as bigoted and vicious as that. The people wrecking the world are all of one race. Who talks like that?

In fact, it's hard to think of anyone in American life saying anything that disgusting and foolish and dangerous. So exactly what would it be? And yet -- and here's the amazing part. Nobody seemed to even notice when Ocasio-Cortez said that in the middle of the congressional hearing.

Our rulers acted like it was all totally normal because increasingly for them, it is normal.

This is an ominous development for this country. Talk like this will destroy us. It has come close before, as you know. It is possible that Ocasio-Cortez doesn't really know what she's saying. You'd like to think that she doesn't. Maybe she's just young and lacking wisdom and can't hear herself.

The problem is that others can hear her clearly. Every time she encourages her followers to hate and distrust other people based on their race. Some of them will, and over time, this is how countries fall apart.

So going forward, here's a plea to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, keep saying what you think is true. Keep taking jabs at the establishment in Washington, even those of us who disagree with you will cheer you on.

But my gosh, please, for the sake of the country and the children you don't yet have, please stop attacking people for the color of their skin. They can't change who they are and neither can you. We all have to live here together anyway, and we won't be able to if you keep this up.

Members of Congress routinely abuse their offices to enrich themselves and their friends, Ilhan Omar even used campaign funds to pay someone she was having an affair with. How often does this happen exactly in Washington? An eye opening report, next?

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: Congresswoman Ilhan Omar recently provided a high profile example of the corruption that flourishes in Washington. She's not the only one, but she is the most recent example.

Omar diverted thousands of dollars in campaign funds to a company owned by someone she was apparently having an affair with. She's not alone in this as we just said.

Adam Andrzejewski is CEO of Open the Books which recently released a report on corruption in Congress. We had this conversation about it.

CARLSON: You all spent a fair amount of time systematically trying to track corruption here in Washington. Give us some examples of what you found.

ADAM ANDRZEJEWSKI, CEO, OPEN THE BOOKS: So what we did, Tucker is we mashed up five years with the Federal government checkbook expenditures with the Congressional Campaign Donor Disclosures, and what we found was that powerful Members of Congress are soliciting for campaign cash from Federal contractors that are based in their district.

So here's how it works. Federal contractors are giving up to, you know, there can be hundreds of thousands of dollars of campaign cash, and they're getting millions, if not billions of dollars out of the Federal checkbook on contracts and grants.

CARLSON: Oh, so you give me money, and then I send you in return taxpayer money.

ANDRZEJEWSKI: So here's a specific example. Out in Connecticut, you've got the powerful Ranking Democratic Member on House Ways and Means, John Larson, and his number one campaign contributor is United Technologies, a Fortune 100 company, a defense contractor, based in his district and the affiliates of United Technology have given Larson over the course of his career $377,000.00 worth of campaign donations. That's his number one campaign donor.

Just a couple of months ago, Larson was bragging that he brought 90 of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter military jets in the latest budget proposal back to United Technology, an affiliate of theirs that makes their engine the President only wanted 78 of those jets.

Each one of those F-35s costs the American taxpayer $100 million. So an extra 12 jets, that's $1.2 billion. And guess what, Tucker? John Larson owns the stock of United Technologies.

CARLSON: Yes, this is how we lose wars actually, is when defense procurement is, you know, designed to enrich politicians rather than strengthen the Armed Forces. You have some Republican examples --

ANDRZEJEWSKI: You know, we found -- so a prominent and powerful Republican is out in Oklahoma, and he sits on the Appropriations Committee. His name is Tom Cole and the number one campaign contributor of Tom Cole is actually the Chickasaw Nation.

Through their affiliates and through the Nation directly and their executives and their employees, they have put in $258,000.00 into Cole's Campaign Committee, the number one contributor all-time to him.

They have reaped in the past five years $700 million worth of Federal grants. These are taxpayer subsidies into the nation. They've also received a half million dollars' worth of surplus military equipment to the Pentagon.

They've received military rifles, thermal sites. They've also received mine detecting sets and mine resistant vehicles, Tucker.

CARLSON: And now, I am not as familiar with the geography of Oklahoma as I probably should be, but is there a big mine problem in Oklahoma?

ANDRZEJEWSKI: I don't know if there's going to be an Oklahoman running around setting land mines on the Indian land.

CARLSON: Okay.

ANDRZEJEWSKI: But it always --

CARLSON: But if there is one, Tom Cole has made certain that the Chickasaw Nation is prepared.

ANDRZEJEWSKI: They are prepared. And these situations always get a little worse. Tom Cole is in a safe Republican district. He has, in the last nine election cycles, in four of those cycles, his opponents have raised no money.

The Chickasaw Nation put in $258,000.00 into his campaign fund. And Cole has been able to through his campaign fund hire his own private company who runs campaigns. Cole's campaign fund paid his own firm $224,000.00 and then Cole's private company has paid Cole, the sitting Congressman, in his individual capacity over $320,000.00.

CARLSON: Dizzying, that's one of my reactions. Adam, thank you so much for the work that you've done on this openthebooks.com. It's on our Facebook page. Great to see you tonight. Thank you.

ANDRZEJEWSKI: Thank you, Tucker.

CARLSON: Out of time. It happens every night. We will be back tomorrow at 8:00 p.m. The show that is the sworn enemy of lying, pomposity, smugness and groupthink. "Hannity" is next. Have the best night.

