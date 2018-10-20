Fall festival on the Fox Square with Opal Apples

Just in time for National Apple Day on October 21, the first ever ‘Opal Orchard NYC’ pop-up is harvesting on Orchard Street, for one weekend only.

They previewed the experience with a fall festival on the Fox Square today!

The event is a fully immersive experience that will take visitors right to the farm where they can speak with Farmer Paul the Orchard Expert and experience 3-D photo opportunities, apple crafts and the official Opal Apple Tree, ripe for picking - all free of charge.

Visit http://www.opalapples.com for more information.