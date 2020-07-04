Experts fear July Fourth weekend will worsen spread of COVID-19

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," July 3, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

BRIAN KILMEADE, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello, everyone. I'm Brian -- hello, everyone. I'm Brian Kilmeade along with Lawrence Jones, Geraldo Rivera, Kennedy, and Emily Compagno. It's five o'clock in New York City. And this is The Five.

Welcome to this special edition of The Five. Hi, everybody.

The president and first lady Melania Trump are heading to Mount Rushmore for a Fourth of July celebration. What could go wrong? President Trump is set to give a speech where he'll defend America's founders and called out the left-wing mob and those pushing cancel culture.

While the president is planning to honor America, how about that, on his birthday eve, others are intent on tearing it down. The president putting anarchists and looters on notice ahead of the planned protests this weekend.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The American dream is the sacred birthright of every American child. That's what we have, the American dream and nobody is going to shatter the American dream. Not the anarchists, not the agitators, not the fools, not the looters.

I will also want to thank all of law enforcement, the job you've done is incredible. We signed a bill, you play with our monuments or statues, you go to jail for 10 years. It's amazing how it all stopped so fast. Stopped so fast. We let the local authorities handle it as long as possible but ultimately, we said let's step in and we stepped in and it stopped.

KILMEADE: And the Department of Homeland Security preparing to protect monuments deploying special units to Washington, D.C., Portland, and Seattle. Three pretty good cities where you saw a lot of chaos over the last three weeks.

Geraldo, let's start with you. He's the first president to go to Mount Rushmore on the Fourth of July since Bush 41. Ten years ago, President Obama canceled because he was afraid of the forest, the fire possibilities because of the fireworks and the forest was dry.

Is the president taking too much of a risk going here where there could be Native American protests and possible forest fires?

GERALDO RIVERA, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, I think that those dangers always exist, Brian. I think everyone is on edge. This is the least relaxed July 4th weekend in memory. You have this collision of our traditional expressions of patriotism with the social justice movement, all with the backdrop of this damn pandemic, 52,000 new infections yesterday alone.

I just wish looking at the president who is my friend, I don't know why he refuses so stubbornly to wear a mask, why does he think it's unmanly. I just don't get it.

KILMEADE: He's going to wear it now.

RIVERA: He's just going to wear, wear the damn mask. What's that, Brian?

KILMEADE: He's going to wear it now. He said a couple of days ago he is going to wear it. You will see him get to Air Force One with the mask, Geraldo.

RIVERA: We3ll, that will -- that will, I think make me feel a bit more relaxed. I think that the real, you know, the real battles to fight here to do one over something so stubborn and so seemingly without real point is disappointing to me. I think it affects everything about his political chances. I think it's the vibe toward him is affected by just the little things.

Yes, the big thing, is yes, we want to get after these looters and rioters and anarchists and the facers of monuments and so forth, but we want the president to set an example and I'm glad that he will be wearing one if your report is correct.

KILMEADE: I think I'm correct, Kennedy will verify that. Kennedy, verify that. Let's see, as I speculate. Kennedy, in particular, I think it's going to be great. The backdrop of Mount Rushmore, the president usually delivers a great speech. In South Dakota kicking off the Fourth of July with 7,000 people. What do you think?

KENNEDY MONTGOMERY, FOX NEWS HOST: I think it's great. I think that we have canceled so much, we've canceled celebrations, we've canceled our history, we've canceled people's careers, and I do think that we need to have some sort of celebration even if it is by proxy, even if it's something that people are just tuning in to.

I know we are having a lot of conversations, I'm having conversations every day with my daughters about all of this, about policing and history and what we do moving forward as individuals and, you know, basic things like, saying please and thank you and being good to each other and getting back to basics.

And one of the ways to get back to basics on the Fourth of July is appreciate this incredible country that can withstand the turmoil and the conversations and the chaos that we are going through right now, and we can't do that by ignoring history but embracing this moment.

KILMEADE: All right. Let's say the fire still go on fire, my fingers are crossed, and things do go well and the protesters protest and they don't get violent. I'm worried about Washington and the Emancipation Memorial, there's going to be a protest there and they say they got, they got these very organized protest teams are going to be fanned out through all these monuments and statues and Washington is full of monuments and statues. Do you worry about the Fourth of July being barred?

LAWRENCE JONES, FOX NEWS HOST: Yes, but also worried about the conversation that we are having. I mean, the last time I checked, (INAUDIBLE) who were saying let's have a conversation about policing, making sure we have equal protection under the law.

But it seems like some people heard we want you to virtue signal. We want you to do unnecessary things that have nothing to do with equal protection under the law, so that leads me to believe that some have their own agenda, OK? Because I've been watching all of the stuff happen across the country.

The communities and the people that are on this panel are having these conversations, well, I didn't ask any of that, why are you doing that? That means you have your own agenda.

I went the other day to CHAZ in New York City, OK.

KILMEADE: Yes.

JONES: And I wanted to see what was going on down there on the ground. They have their own police there. They have their own EMT people there. People don't have license to do any of this. It is straight up anarchy, it's disgusting. They tried to kick me out of there. I'm the only one that was black that was in that circle and they are telling me why my life should matter.

So again, I think we need to get back on track here. Nobody is asking for virtue signaling. We want equal justice under the law, but I think it's important that we start holding these bad actors accountable.

You know, Mr. Anderson's son died in Seattle and there is still no answer for why he died and why the ambulances were prevented from coming there to save them. That's a problem, and those mayors need to be held accountable for this.

KILMEADE: Lawrence, I hear your frustration. I feel it too because I don't know whose agenda this is because I saw two African-American gentleman say on Monday in Seattle I don't know what this protest is breaking up, we don't even know these people. So, what started out as equal justice under the law turned into a bunch of shirtless skateboarders creating anarchy while graffitiing the precinct.

JONES: Yes, a bunch of hippies by the way.

KILMEADE: Emily, hard to follow Lawrence's -- yes, it's crazy. But, Emily, looking at the Fourth of July, do you think we could take a step back and celebrate?

EMILY COMPAGNO, FOX NEWS HOST: I hope so. I hope that during the Fourth of July independence weekend that all of us see ourselves as Americans first before any type of competing ideology and everything that is going on that is currently fracturing us.

I know that myself and my family will be celebrating and honoring this country and all it stands for especially the opportunity for which they all immigrated here.

And I have to just echo Lawrence's comments for a moment since I'm currently in Seattle. It struck me -- the president's comments when he is specifically addressed anarchists, agitators, looters, and fools. These are not protesters.

This is not peaceful protesting either and I think it's important for everyone to make that distinction because the level of destruction and absolute annihilation of these neighborhoods and cities are being undertaken by, yes, all of these competing ideologies and distracters that have nothing to do with what our Constitution protects which is peaceful assembly or en masse movements through the legislature, through changing things that way.

Of course, no one is going to pay attention to monuments being pulled down and set on fire and while cops are getting bashed in the face with skateboards. That tramples on all of our rights. That does not elevate them.

And a final point, I think it is laughable and quite disheartening that now the local and state leaderships of Minnesota in Minneapolis are calling upon the federal government to bail them out, they're calling for a federal declaration for, of disaster so that they can get those funds when it is their inadequacy, their lack of response and their utter failure in their leadership capacities that let down their residence. Mostly people of color and minority owned small businesses, for example, and the residents there.

That destruction is 100 percent on them. Just like here in Seattle, the CHAZ destruction and those lives lost.

KILMEADE: Got you.

COMPAGNO: Those young black lives lost are on the mayor's shoulders.

JONES: And no coverage. Absolutely no coverage.

KILMEADE: Yes, it was amazing. The network do. They just couldn't fit it in. It's a -- and even though there is death and destruction and they were saluting it for a week and a half.

Emily, great point. And hey, Minneapolis, when you gave up your precinct and you told your cops to leave and they destroyed it, we're not fixing it. So that's on your dime, time to go overdraft in your checking account.

Straight ahead, don't miss special live coverage of President Trump's event at Mount Rushmore. That will be in just a couple of hours right here on Fox News. No reason to flip -- no reason to flip around.

Now, coming up next on this special edition of The Five, the Fourth of July set of to look a little bit different during the pandemic. We'll tell you all about it next.

COMPAGNO: Welcome back. This Fourth of July is going to look a little different this year as coronavirus cases continue to surge. Beaches will be closed in California and Florida while fireworks displays across the country are canceled. Dr. Anthony Fauci says the country is not headed in the right direction.

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS DISEASES: Right now, if you look at the number of cases, it is quite disturbing and we are setting records practically every day of new cases in the numbers that are reported. That clearly is not the right direction.

COMPAGNO: And experts fear that the holiday weekend will make the spread even worse. He was a surgeon general on the importance of wearing masks.

DR. JEROME ADAMS, U.S. SURGEON GENERAL: The most important thing is that people understand why they are wearing a face covering. You are wearing it because 40 to 50 percent of people who spread the disease could do it without symptoms, without even knowing that they have it.

And you do it because if you want to have college football on the fall, you need to wear a face covering. if you want to have prom next spring or go on spring break, you need to wear a face covering. These will actually increase our options and our freedom if you wear them.

COMPAGNO: Kennedy, you were in Los Angeles right now, can you share with us how people are reacting to this and how they are approaching the fourth?

MONTGOMERY: So, we had a small gathering last night for my daughter's 15th birthday. We had a clambake, it was lovely. Thank you very much. Old bay white wine and shallots, what a delicious pairing, first of all. The second of all, everyone who showed up was wearing a mask and it was great.

And I did not mandate that people come over with mask but everyone was much more comfortable in masks and we all spread out in the backyard and that's just what we have to do right now. You don't have to stay isolated inside but you do have to be smart. And the surgeon general is absolutely right. I want college football desperately. I need it in my blood, not the virus, but some first tabs for the UCLA Bruins. I don't think I'm alone here.

COMPAGNO: Lawrence, with your man on the street segments and your constant reporting on this, what can you tell us about how the different regions are reacting to Dr. Fauci's guidance and also the surgeon general's comments?

JONES: You know what's interesting is I hear a lot of people saying that there's an antimask, you know, category. I don't think that's true. I just think people don't like being told what to do. I mean, I was in North Carolina and pretty much everyone that I passed by were wearing masks.

Look, at the end of the day, this comes down to personal responsibility. People got to do the right thing. If you've got kids, they're college kids, apparently the college kids are spreading this because they just want to do their own thing.

If they are staying home with you the parents got to get involved. All right? Because obviously the parents are still paying for the college, sending the money on the side, they got to put some rules down, right, to do this. You don't need the government becoming involved to monitor what's going on. It takes some personal responsibility and some good parents.

COMPAGNO: Kilmeade, you write history books and obviously host a history Fox Nation show here, so as we go into this Fourth of July weekend, how do you sort of balance that historic celebration and people going to Mount Rushmore and the like with again this guidance about masks and social distancing in crowds?

KILMEADE: Well, Emily, I don't think there is a balance. They basically outside Mount Rushmore in South Dakota, they said you can do what you want but in California and Florida, you can't go to the beach. Bars in Texas are out. They've been shuddered again, fireworks displays across the country are canceled.

So basically, Anthony Fauci and company said the best thing we do is nothing. And so far for four months he seems disappointed with us. Really? We took the whole country and ground it to a halt. People gave up their jobs and livelihoods and stop seeing people over 65 face-to-face. How much more sacrifice do we have to make?

Find a way from the science community to catch up besides wash your hands. I thought you went to college for this. We need a little bit more cutting- edge technology here. Anthony Fauci is doing blogs, he's doing Steph Curry's podcasts. I mean, isn't there -- can he get on a lab coat and make some progress? I mean, don't put down the country.

He said 50 percent of the country only shut down. No, 100 percent of the country shut down. We're tired of being shut down. So, we all want to fight the virus. We're disciplined. It was you guys who told us not to wear the mask, it was the surgeon general who told us we can make things worse if we wore the mask. So, you started for two months telling us no, and now you're mad at us for not wearing it all the time. So, I'm a little -- I'm a little surprised we're at where we're at right now.

COMPAGNO: Geraldo, can you respond to that?

RIVERA: yes, I'd love to. The defiance in Brian's whole demeanor is quite impressive. He seems like the grumpy radical for a second there. You know, we -- I don't know what happened, but we lost or are losing this battle. We thought summer was going to cook it away.

July 4th it's my birthday weekend it's usually a time of great optimism. The worst thing you worry about is a kid hurting their finger with a firework, but now, you know, it's so (Inaudible), it's so profoundly unsettling. I'm a pretty positive person. I like to spread an aura of strength and inclusion, but everywhere I look now I see division, discord, you know, suspicion.

You know, when Lawrence the libertarian says, you know, people wear the mask they don't -- it's when they don't wear a mask it's not that they are affecting themselves, is they are affecting you. They are going to give you --

(CROSSTALK)

JONES: Well, Geraldo --

RIVERA: -- you know, a disease because they are afraid to --

JONES: -- maybe they shouldn't have lied to us and told us not to wear the mask. OK?

RIVERA: I know.

JONES: They told us specifically --

RIVERA: That was the worse.

JONES: -- that it would not benefit us to wear the mask. Meanwhile, they wanted to save the masks for the medical professionals.

(CROSSTALK)

RIVERA: But there is no more --

JONES: They should have just -- they should have just been honest with us. We could have been making the masks. My mom saws them on a sewing kit. OK.

KILMEADE: Thank you.

JONES: But they lied to us and now they want to chastise us all for not wearing the mask.

KILMEADE: Thank you.

JONES: It's their fault.

RIVERA: What difference does it make? What -- JONES: The medical professionals.

(CROSSTALK)

COMPAGNO: OK. Hillary, you're so --

RIVERA: You know, it's up to us now.

MONTGOMERY: OK. The virus is clearly --

(CROSSTALK)

COMPAGNO: All right. Well, I guess --

MONTGOMERY: -- shifting and they don't know how it's shifting, and they do have to get on the same page and I have to say I share the frustration in the slowness of the bureaucracy.

JONES: That's right.

MONTGOMERY: And I don't think a different administration would do anything differently. I think more government would actually compound the problem and they are not being honest with us as to why it's taking so long to get answers and the problem with the bureacracy is there is always someone else to blame.

JONES: Bingo.

COMPAGNO: You're right, Kennedy. As a federal attorney, I know what running in peanut butter is like. And Geraldo, happy early birthday to you.

All right, guys. Coming up, Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell reportedly ready to spill her secrets to the FBI. Which high-profile people should be worried ahead.

JONES: Ghislaine Maxwell is ready to talk. According to reports, Jeffrey Epstein's accomplice is set to cooperate with the FBI after being arrested yesterday. And experts say Maxwell has every incentive to name names. And that's the great thing. It could mean bad news for many powerful men including Prince Andrew.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: All they've got to do is keep her alive, all right? Don't let her commit suicide, don't let her be killed. Keep her alive because I guarantee you right now, there are a lot of powerful people, men in the U.S. and Britain who are quaking in their boots about what Ghislaine Maxwell may say about them all the way from Wall Street to Washington.

JONES: Emily, I'm going to go to you first, former federal prosecutor, who are these other men and can they keep her safe?

COMPAGNO: I'll answer your second question first, I hope that the government keeps her safe, I hope that for the same reason that I hope they protect all inmates. I think that it is obvious she is a wealth of knowledge and information for this international underage sex scheme that occurred for years and years.

And if I may point a couple of things out too about her case that is different than Epstein's. First of all, the fact that she does have all of that information or undoubtedly does, does not erase her own culpability. And the fact that she played an incredibly insidious and active part of recruiting and grooming and abusing these girls.

And in my opinion, an even more insidious role because it was she that lends -- that reassuring presence to them that normalized sexual behavior so that when it came time for the abuse, the girls felt safe with her around there and had been normalized to that type of what ultimately became toxic and incredibly violent behavior.

The three incidents alleged in the indictment by the government against her took place in the '90s, by the way, and Epstein's took place in 2002 through 2005 and the difference is that in the federal sex trafficking act when it involved minors, there is no statute of limitations.

Meaning that clearly, the incidence that the government is prosecuting here and charging, that there is ironclad evidence in their eyes of minors acts and activities in the conspiracy and whatnot, and especially of course her 2016 perjury counts.

And I think that's a really big deal here because it means that they wouldn't bring it without that type of leverage they feel they have. And final point, much has been made about, no, what if she gets a plea deal because of this volume of information that she can put forth?

But plea deals do not -- they are convictions, so I think that we should reserve a type of apprehension about that. The 99.7 percent conviction rate the federal government has is mostly due to those plea agreements, and so certainly if they offer that to her, any type of charge she would accept conviction for would be 100 percent grotesque because that's what her charges are.

JONES: Yes, she would have to confess. Brian, Bryan Llenas did an exclusive interview with a 14-year-old, well, she's not 14 now, but at 14 years old she was assaulted and she talks about how she was gang raped and they tried to intimidate her after she got pregnant. I mean, what are they going to do here?

KILMEADE: Exactly. What they did is they point that she is just as bad as Epstein according to this young girl who was a young lady now and she wants to see -- she wants to see justice paid to send a message and to also help her healing because when you have that type of experience as a teen, logic tells you it's going to be very tough having a normal life.

I have a couple of things that Geraldo is uniquely equipped to answer. Why would somebody with so many options choose to come back to New Hampshire, knowing that she's facing life in prison or worse?

Why wouldn't she stay in a place that we couldn't even get her out of anyway, like Prince Andrew is cowering in the corner of some palace? And she decides to come back as if she really thinks she needs to hide in New Hampshire. She could hide anywhere. Do you -- what do you think's going on here?

RIVERA: Well, I think that the fact that she was still in the United States indicates that maybe our view of the strength of the case against her is wrong. I mean, I would have used her staying in the country where her attorney to argue that she was not a flight risk, that she could be, you know, given bail or house arrest until her case was heard, why she decided to stay.

And when you buy 156-acre spread in New Hampshire, a relatively sparsely populated state, you know, it's not exactly a subtle move. She used GMAX as her address, you know her initials in essence, so there's more going on there. You know, I detest what Epstein purportedly did and what this woman allegedly did in aiding and abetting the abuse of these -- of these children. But what I see as the real lesson of this morality tale is the -- is the toxic impact of money.

Why did Bill Clinton wanted to hang around with Jeffrey Epstein? Why, why did Prince Andrew want to hide -- you know, hide out in Epstein's apartment which happens to be the largest private residence in Manhattan. What about all of these others -- Harvard University and all of these prestigious institutions? Why did they, you know, court him even after he was busted in the state case for child abuse?

JONES: Let me get Kennedy. Kennedy, why is it that the rich, powerful, and well-connected play by different rules? I mean, I think to answer the question why she was in New Hampshire she thought she was -- she was going to get away with it.

KENNEDY, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, she thought she was going to live free but she's going to die in prison as she should. This is not someone who was just helping out or codependent with Jeffrey Epstein. She is accused of sexually molesting children. And shame on her and everyone else who has protected her. Shame on Alex Azar for giving Jeffrey Epstein the deal he did as a US Attorney in Florida.

If you watch the Netflix series, filthy rich about Epstein, it will make your stomach turn. It will make you absolutely sick. You don't have to be a parent of girls. I happen to have two girls. And it made me so incredibly angry not only at Epstein, who's waiting in hell for her, but also Ghislaine Maxwell who abused these children herself and knowingly for years and years extended this cycle and essentially ruin their lives. And I hope the victims have their real day in court and they get to look her in the eye. And their testimony is the nail in her coffin.

JONES: Amen to that. I hope they get every single person. I don't care what political party they're associated with, because these are nasty people. Ahead, Hillary Clinton is back complaining about President Trump at a new campaign ad calling out Biden, up next on THE FIVE.

RIVERA: Fox News alert. The President of the United States en route to Mount Rushmore speaking with the media. Let's listen.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I think we're going to have a very strong V-shape, and I will see you on the airplane. Thank you. I'll see you in the airplane. Thank you.

RIVERA: The V-shape of course, is his estimation of where the American economy is going. You saw the fantastic jobs report and the unemployment rate. He's got a lot to brag about if only this damn virus would go away.

She's not going away. She's back. Hillary Clinton reemerging to fire up President Trump's base maybe with her latest attack. Here's Hillary.

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: We wouldn't have been able to stop the pandemic at our borders the way that you know, Trump claimed in the beginning, but we sure could have done a better job saving lives, modeling better, more responsible behavior.

I don't think we necessarily could have had or should have had as deep an economic assault on livelihoods and jobs as we have. So I feel like I know I would have done a better job.

RIVERA: Trump campaign firing right back with a new ad linking Joe Biden to the defund the police movement.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You have reached the 911 police emergency line due to defunding of the police department, we're sorry, but no one is here to take your call.

RIVERA: You know, I wonder Lawrence, you're a different generation. I wonder when you look at Hillary Clinton, let me start there, you know, former senator, former Secretary of State, former First Lady. Do you see her as a pioneer or do you see her as a loser? Do you think that her endorsement is helpful or does it harm Joe Biden? What do you think?

JONES: I don't think it harms him, but it doesn't help. I mean, who takes advice from the person that lost? Unless you want to ask them why they lost, I mean, so you don't make the same mistake. I mean -- and the bottom line is he's making the same mistakes that she did make.

I mean, you cannot win, staying in a bunk. You have an excitement issue. Young people don't trust you. Minorities, although they think that he may be potentially better than Trump, there's a chance that you may depress the vote when it comes to his criminal justice background.

So again, you got to go out there and interact with people. And I think people are banking on these poll numbers yet again. And the same thing happened with Clinton. She stayed in her bunker not because of Coronavirus, but because she was in the lead. I don't think you can do that.

Now, the president definitely has to get back on messaging and figure out a way to unite the country. I know there's some resistance to go out there and make that unifying message. But if you allow the democrats to continue to paint this narrative that he's responsible for all of the racial unrest, that could be problematic when it comes to the general election.

RIVERA: Not to mention the disease. But Brian, you know, we both think that Karl Rove is maybe ruthless, but very, very good at what he does. He says it's time for President Trump to reset his campaign. What say you?

KILMEADE: Yes, I do. And it's not a massive reset, but we saw a discipline over the last two days. He mentioned the mask. He brought that up with Blake Burman. He said, I'm wearing it. I've worn it before. I'm going to start wearing it. And he also said after that great -- those great economic numbers, he said, very happy about it. Good night, everybody. Tip your waitresses, and he did not take questions and that was key.

He did not step on his own message, and that is key. He just talked to the press briefly, got on the plane. If he pulls off this speech, and they don't like the South Dakota forest on fire, and the mountain stays there, that's called a roll. And he'll begin to chip away and the scenario will be it's close enough to force Joe Biden out.

It's like you'd be getting blown out in football. If you want the team to start throwing the ball, you got to have to close it -- close down -- you got to close it on the score. And if he can get closer, force Biden to campaign three or four times a day, he'll make this whole thing a circus.

RIVERA: Kennedy, you see any downside to Biden to his being so far ahead, he's doing better than -- or Trump is doing worse than Harry Truman at this point, than George W. Bush in 2004. They both came back. But Trump is even further behind than they are. Is there any danger to Biden becoming complacent too far ahead?

MONTGOMERY: Yes. I think you always have to worry about that. Because If the people love you, they will continue to love you. But if they love you so much that they think you're absolutely secured in your victory; they're not going to come out and vote.

The one thing that Joe Biden has going for him above anything else, whether it's, you know, the record he touts with former President Obama, it is the fact that he is not Hillary Clinton, and she didn't win. She is not president; she would not have done a better job because she didn't get the job. And people actually came out in massive numbers and voted against her. She excited a grudge vote.

And Joe Biden is very fortunate that he doesn't have that. There may be people who take a look at his record. And when you parse it surgically, it's very problematic for him, but they're still not that active disdain that people like me still have for Hillary Clinton.

RIVERA: Well, Kennedy, that's a scorching assessment of the -- of the former Secretary of State. But Emily, I just wonder, do you think Joe Biden must now pick a woman running mate and must that woman running mate be African American?

COMPAGNO: He has committed I think, at this point to obviously a female running mate and likely a black female. I think that ad, if I can speak to that for a second, was incredibly powerful. And it speaks to the potency of that message and slogan of defund the police.

And so the impact it's going to have and it dovetails into their question about his vice president pick candidate choice is whether he can distance himself from that, whether he can sort of align himself with a look, we never wanted to defund, and whether he can deflect that enough, or whether he will be messaged further as aligning himself too far with the left. Because nobody wanted that defund the police. You know that ad is incredibly powerful.

And final point, I just have to say that one of the other branches I worked on over July 4th one year when we had our fireworks celebration, we totally set the field on fire. And so, every time that Kilmeade mentions, you know, we hope we don't burn down the forest, I literally just think of that. It's a real thing, you guys.

RIVERA: It is. I've done it -- I've done it myself.

JONES: OK, fingers crossed.

RIVERA: Thank you for the confession. OK, the "FASTEST SEVEN" is up next.

MONTGOMERY: Welcome back. It is time for the "FASTEST SEVEN." First up, the Washington Redskins announcing the team will undergo a thorough review of its name after facing some major pressure from corporations. Geraldo are the Washington Redskins going to have a different name come fall?

RIVERA: You know, I'm in Cleveland, go Tribe, Cleveland Indians. It's hard to shake those traditional names.

MONTGOMERY: You're next.

RIVERA: You know, I'm 10 percent Native American so maybe I have a little more standing to want to preserve it. But I just think that if names make people feel bad, then aren't they working at cross purposes to what the intent is? You want to sell your brand. If it makes people don't like you, change your name.

MONTGOMERY: Brian Kilmeade, you are a massive sports fan. I think you've clocked in at 3:50 on a good day. So let's talk about Nike scrubbing their Web site of any reference to that Washington football team's name. Is that a good move?

KILMEADE: Well, it's putting all the pressure. Nike again, he was -- they're with -- they're with Kaepernick, released the ad. And now FedEx is saying, hey, we put our name on the stadium. We're probably going to take it off unless you change the name. I don't see any way they don't change the name right now.

And Bob Costas said a long time ago. I only call him the Washington -- I only call him Washington; I'll now use the name Redskins. What I think we should talk to is the actual American Indian, because they were American Indian tribes who said I -- they weren't insulted by this. And that was the whole counter-argument to it.

So if they're not insulted, and we keep the American Indian in our forefront every time we watch America's number one sport, what's the problem? But Kennedy, I just don't see a scenario where they are the Redskins by the end of the season. Within two weeks, I think they're going to have an announcement that they got a new name. I have no idea what it's going to be, but there's no way Daniel Snyder could possibly put up with this type of pressure.

MONTGOMERY: Yes. And he's been incredibly stubborn. Emily, I believe you're the only person on the panel who's actually worked in the NFL. What are your sources telling you?

COMPAGNO: What sticks out to me, and especially given my experience is the power of money and the power of that corporate push. This is not an overnight movement, right? For quite some time, people have been referencing that team simply as Washington. And I think the major shift and the fundamental shift comes when these corporations are who threatened to pull out. So I think that's something significant to look at.

And I think what also indicates to me is that when things happen in the moment, it is such a big deal. And of course, a lot of things have to change and all of the money going into changing the logo and whatever. But looking back, it's just one sentence in history.

I mean, there are -- a lot of teams have changed their names multiple times throughout history. I have a shirt right now that I sleep in. That's Oakland's old team. And so I think I think if this shift happens, which I do predict it will, then moving forward, it will become just another sentence in the history books and people will be just as excited to root for that new name.

MONTGOMERY: Where does it end though, Lawrence?

JONES: I don't know. I mean, you know, I kind of alluded this in the A- block. You know, I think there's such a focus on changing the image when it comes to these companies that they don't want to change the things that actually matter, and that's their corporate structure, make sure that the hiring practices are better as well. And there is a fair shot for everybody when it comes to the head coach's position, the general manager's position.

So again, I mean, I would defer to the Native Americans on this. Although I have something in my blood, I don't think I'm qualified to say if this is right or not. I just think most fans want a better team and I don't think this is going to help them.

MONTGOMERY: I think that is the bottom line and long-suffering fans are. All right next up, here's a recipe for disaster. Officials are now warning the public not to use hand sanitizer before lighting Fourth of July fireworks because sanitizer is flammable.

Brian Kilmeade, is it true that you just give your children a Bic lighter and a tub of kerosene on Fourth of July and tell them to have fun?

KILMEADE: Right. And that's how Thomas Jefferson would have wanted it. And that's a salute to the Founding Fathers, explode something. Listen, I don't know what I can add to this. I'm tempted to pass so I could -- so I could close the show, but I will say this. Another example of something I never thought I'd be saying on television or actually in the kitchen, put down the hand sanitizer or the bottle rocket. One or the other, make a choice. I did not know we'd be coming to this. Light the M-80 or wash your hands, not both.

MONTGOMERY: Yes. Geraldo, you know, you were talking about generational differences. Have people gotten so dumb that the government has to tell them everything?

RIVERA: Well, I think that when it comes to Purell having alcohol, maybe they have to be told. Maybe we have to be told. You know, you just don't think about certain things. And I get to see like smoking a cigarette as you -- as you put the Purell on and blowing your hands up.

I mean you worry about so many things. I got five kids. Every fourth of July, you hold your breath for the -- those three days and hope they exhaust their supply while keeping their tender fingers. You know, it's a - - it's a wonderful entertainment but it's fraught with peril also.

MONTGOMERY: It is. But Lawrence, you know, we're in California. You can't buy fireworks to save your life. You literally have to MacGyver your own celebration. There are no public celebrations. What was Fourth of July like when you were a kid?

JONES: It was fun. We pop -- I'm from Texas, so we have a lot of land. So we pop firecrackers everywhere. But I don't think this is a generational thing. I just think some people are dumb. Every single year, we PSAs about people. When they're frying the turkeys, don't put a cold freeze in Turkey in the grease.

And every single year there's a bunch of people in the emergency room because they're burned up because they put a freaking turkey in a frying pan that was frozen. So it's not just young people, it's just people are dumb.

MONTGOMERY: Yes, people are dumb. Emily last word.

COMPAGNO: This just reminds me of that Zoolander scene, like I can picture people with the Purell, just spraying it all over the place and just exploding everywhere.

MONTGOMERY: Yes. We were -- we were such pyros as kids. My dad would give us a bag of M-80. So to all our former neighbors, I apologize. Thank you. "ONE MORE THING" is up next.

KILMEADE: All right, it's my first time hosting "ONE MORE THING." Don't screw it up, Kennedy. Kick me off and tell me what's important to you.

MONTGOMERY: Yes. I would like to say a massive Happy Birthday to our very own Geraldo. His birthday is in fact, tomorrow. But Geraldo, we celebrate you every day. You are so kind and gracious to everyone you work with. You have an incredible career and you were the first person to show the Zapruder film.

JONES: 50 years in the business.

MONTGOMERY: That's right. You're amazing. Happy Birthday.

RIVERA: Thank you.

KILMEADE: Geraldo, happy birthday. You're the best. You're the best ever, but that is not my "ONE MORE THING." Geraldo, give me your "ONE MORE THING" and it can't be your birthday.

RIVERA: Mount Rushmore is a wonderful, wonderful monument. Everyone should go see it. Next to Mount Rushmore just about 50 miles away is Sturgis, the motorcycle -- the motorcycle capital of the world, the largest annual gathering of cyclists. You know, bikers gathers there.

I was there 13 years ago. The last time I was there with a group of women riders. We did a piece for At Large the show. I think he got a little clip of the women who ride and the men who loved them.

RIVERA: And these girls can ride. I went with a crew of them at freeway speeds up into the Black Hills. They didn't seem intimidated either on the fast highway or on the curving, looping roads that lead up to Mount Rushmore, one of great national monuments.

RIVERA: So they're having the 80th annual Sturgis gathering this year. They cut out a lot of the events. There's no live entertainment, a lot of the gatherings are off. But the -- so far at least, the convention is on for August.

KILMEADE: Wow. Something else Geraldo can do, drive a tank and drive a motorcycle. So I'm lucky enough to do the series of What Made America Great in which a time in which we're all questioning America's greatness. I don't. So I have four more episodes coming out, one of which is on Sam Houston's last days.

We found a document is Sam Houston's museum that talks about what Andrew Jackson who mentored Sam Houston when he wrote him a letter after he won the war for Texas freedom. Watch.

KILMEADE: People always ask about Sam Houston and Andrew Jackson's relationship. Listen to this. I now behold the great American Eagle with our Stars and Stripes hovering over the Lone Star of Texas with cheering voice welcoming it into our glorious union. United Stars and Stripes now defend her in glorious result in which, General, you have acted a noble part and your name is now yielded amongst the heroes, the patriots, and the philanthropist.

KILMEADE: Go grab Fox Nation. Lawrence, final thought.

JONES: Go to my Fox Nation channel and see my show.

KILMEADE: All right, Emily.

COMPAGNO: Nope, that's it for us.

KILMEADE: Wow, you're turning down. Thanks so much, guys. It's been a fun. Have a great Fourth, have a safe Fourth, and hope to see everyone back in a little while. And Geraldo, I'm going to find a tie for you.

