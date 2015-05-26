Event Honoring Barack Obama's Pastor Moved

This is a rush transcript from "On the Record ," March 20, 2008. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

GRETA VAN SUSTEREN, HOST: We told you that Reverend Wright is getting honored right in the middle of this national controversy. But now some of the plans are changing.

The Brite Divinity School in Fort Worth, Texas, is honoring Reverend Wright at an awards banquet next Saturday. The school says it is honoring Wright for his 40-year ministry linking divine justice and social justice. The Brite Divinity School is on Texas Christian University's campus, but the schools are separate. And now that event celebrating Reverend Wright is moving locations.

Why? Is it because of all the negative attention around Reverend Wright?

In Fort Worth, Texas, is Andrew Chavez, editor for The Daily Skiff, the student newspaper of Texas Christian University, back once again.

Andrew, nice to see you again. And Andrew, why is the awards ceremony being removed from the Texas Christian University campus?

ANDREW CHAVEZ, THE DAILY SKIFF: Well, Greta, according to a statement that the university released yesterday, they have been advised by campus police and by the Fort Worth Police Department to take it off campus for security reasons. So they're citing the safety of the TC community in getting the Jeremiah Wright event away from the campus.

VAN SUSTEREN: Where is this event going?

CHAVEZ: So far, they haven't said. As far as we know, it is in Brite's hands to determine the new location, but where that's going to be, we don't know yet.

VAN SUSTEREN: How many people are expected to — or anticipated to attend this?

CHAVEZ: You know, right now, they don't know. But just listening to the rumblings on campus, I mean, there are a lot of students who are really interested in attending this. And I've talked to a lot of people in the Fort Worth community that are really interested in attending, so — his second appearance is, I believe, $150-a-plate dinner. But his first appearance, there's not that cost factor there. So I would imagine they're going to be expecting a big crowd.

VAN SUSTEREN: Well, then I imagine — the reason I ask you that is because they've got to find an auditorium, I assume in the Fort Worth area, that can accommodate this. And if there are more and more people who are interested and you're moving it off campus — campuses have auditoriums, they have classrooms, they have all that. But there has to be some level of planning to secure a venue.

CHAVEZ: Right. Right. And I think, regardless of the security concerns that they're citing, that they were going to have to shop for a new venue anyway because the place they had it scheduled to take place in probably couldn't have taken the crowd that they're going to see next week.

VAN SUSTEREN: Would you say that the students are more favorable towards Reverend Wright or more unfavorable towards him?

CHAVEZ: You know, there aren't a lot of students on campus that agree with his statements. But even since I talked to you on Tuesday, there have been some more students that have come up and said, you know, Hey, this guy built this huge congregation, he's done all this social justice work, you know, according to Brite. And so there are a few coming out in support of him. But still, when it comes back to that award, that's a real sticking point with people, as far as supporting him. You know, a lot of them can justify bringing him to campus to express his views, but that award's a real sticking point for people.

VAN SUSTEREN: Andrew, thank you. Hope you'll come back. Thank you, Andrew.

