Eric Trump slams media for setting low expectations for Joe Biden: It's disgusting

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: Welcome to "Hannity".

We begin with the Fox News alert.

Well, in about 30 seconds, night three of the worst infomercial on earth will officially kick off. And during the 9:00 p.m. hour, we will only dip in very, very briefly to remarks from twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton because it would bore you otherwise.

We'll also show you the parallels between Hillary's pathetic 2016 campaign and Biden's basement bunker strategy.

Make no mistake: this new radical Democratic socialist party is a party for America's so-called elites. We'll explain that. They don't care about working people, blue-collar jobs, the Rust Belt, anyone in the Midwest.

And true to form, by the way, tonight's big event will be kicked off by Biden's running mate from San Francisco, Kamala Harris.

Now, she's going to introduce this, this night tonight, it's only about a minute and a half, I'm told, two minutes max, and then I'm going to do something on the other side. But I want you to hear it, she'll speak later in the evening tonight.

But then, we're going to do something the mob and the media refuses to do, we will actually vet the most liberal senator in 2019, it wasn't -- it wasn't Bolshevik Bernie. It was Kamala Harris. And we'll get to all of that.

Are we ready? OK, what's that -- apparently, she's live let's go.

KAMALA HARRIS, DEMOCRATIC VICE PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: So before I go on stage later tonight, I want to talk about the importance of voting. I know many of you plan to vote this year, but amidst the excitement and enthusiasm for this election, you've also heard about obstacles and misinformation, and folks making it harder for you to cast your ballot.

So I think we need to ask ourselves, why don't they want us to vote? Why is there so much effort to silence our voices? And the answer is because when we vote, things change. When we vote, things get better. When we vote, we address the need for all people to be treated with dignity and respect in our country.

So, each of us needs a plan, a voting plan. Joe and I want to make sure you're prepared. If you text "VOTE" to 30330, we'll help you come up with your plan and remember deadlines and get ready to vote in your community.

So send that text and encourage your family and friends to send one too.

Now, let's enjoy another night of inspiration from around our country. I'll see you a little later tonight. And until then, I turn it over to my dear friend and tonight's moderator, Kerry Washington.

HANNITY: My dear friend, Sean Hannity, oh sorry.

That was Joe Biden's running mate, Kamala Harris, kicking off night three of the worst infomercial on earth, also known as the Democratic National Convention.

Now, later tonight, she will deliver her, well, full at some point speech. Do not be fooled by anything Senator Harris has to say tonight. Now, no matter what she tries to sell, Kamala Harris is a radical -- far-left political opportunist, doesn't even like her own running mate.

Remember, she accused Joe Biden of racism and sexism on multiple occasions. She said that she believes Joe Biden's accusers and Harris accepted the role of Biden's running mate for one reason and I assume she just wants to be president. She only got, what, 2 percent?

And after all, you know, according to a new poll, the majority of Americans and nearly half of all Democrats believe that Joe Biden will not be able to finish a four-year term.

Now, sadly, per usual, it's up to us to vet Senator Harris who wants to be the next vice president of the United States. Now, the mob in the media will not tell you the truth. Our big night, we will tell you.

ABC, The New York Times have already referred to her as a pragmatic moderate. That is just a lie, a pure out and outright lie. In reality, she's anything but.

2019, she had a voting record to the left of Bolshevik Bernie Sanders. She was the co-sponsor of that idiotic, socialist Green New Deal in the United States Senate, even wants to ban plastic straws, limit the consumption of your red meat. And she has vowed to enact gun confiscation programs, remember, I guess she chooses via executive fiat. Forget that other branch of government known as the legislative branch. She supports banning all private health insurance and supports Medicare for All, cost estimate $54 trillion, her new green deal estimate. Yeah, that would be $94 trillion.

And the decision, she supported the idea of defunding the LAPD $150 million, appealing to the radical anarchists which is a really bad idea.

Now, I highly doubt you'll hear any of these insane radical positions tonight. Thus far, the theme of the DNC has been all about hating Donald Trump, a cult of hatred, psychosis and madness at some levels -- on some levels, along with, of course, vague, typical platitudes and bumper stickers and slogans, what is a clear attempt to mitigate their scary socialist agenda. The DNC might very well be the worst show ever on earth.

Frankly, this convention is so bad, and remember, not a lot of sports going on, not a lot happening -- not a lot of new stuff on TV, and the people are tuning out in droves. Now, what does this mean? We'll let you decide.

Network viewership for the first two nights is now down last night a whopping 48 percent. Wow.

Keep in mind, four years ago was Hillary Clinton and by the way, nobody particularly liked her. No one, well, was excited by Hillary Clinton, but this year, with Joe Biden, it's even worse. There is zero enthusiasm whatsoever. In fact, that's why he had to shore up, well, Bolshevik Bernie's base by adopting his crazy economic socialist plans and even plagiarizing a lot of -- a lot of it. That's why he has pledged trillions to Ocasio-Cortez's New Green Deal.

That is why he chose his running mate, the most liberal radical in the United States Senate from California, Kamala Harris. Now during her -second speech last night, yep, the real speaker of the House of Representatives, Pelosi speaker in name only , Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez couldn't even be bothered to mention her own party's nominee and then she confirms everything that they're planning to do, which is full on radicalism the most radical ticket of any major party in history. That's how bad this is getting.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ, D-NY: A movement striving to recognize and repair the wounds of racial injustice, colonization, misogyny and homophobia. And to propose and build reimagined systems of immigration and foreign policy that turn away from the violence and xenophobia of our past.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: She also proposed guaranteed health care, guaranteed higher education, guaranteed government wage and guaranteed jobs government vacation, free, free for everyone, cradle to grave, wound to the tomb. No mention of her party's nominee, none, she didn't mention Joe at all. But, hey, at least she's honest about the Democrats' radical socialist agenda, probably why she only got one minute, 60 whole seconds.

Meanwhile, Senator Elizabeth Warren who's scheduled to speak tonight has rarely ever been honest about anything true to form. Yesterday, she actually appeared on a DNC Native American panel -- you just can't make this stuff up. Remember, she was falsely claiming for a long time that she was a Native American for decades. She benefited for years from those false claims.

And that's not all, yesterday, we also heard from two Louis Farrakhan, one of the biggest racist and anti-Semites in the country, yeah, two of his, well, let's say advocates -- Linda Sarsour and Tamika Mallory. Remember, they were kicked out of the women's march because of their bigotry, but they were welcomed, arms wide open at the DNC.

Biden campaign later tried to distance themselves from Sarsour, but she was invited to appear at the convention. No word from Biden himself. He's in the bunker basement, might be taking a nap preparing for his big day tomorrow.

By the way, why won't he answer why Sarsour and Mallory were invited to appear?

Of course, Joe, he doesn't take any questions from the press. Remember, we told you this since March, Joe Biden has taken a whopping -- by our count - - 34 questions from his biggest supporters, the media mob, 34, since March. We're only 76 days away. He wants to be president. He'd been hiding in his basement bunker the whole time. Trump, well over 1,800.

And his campaign is trying its best to hide him away indefinitely. And at this point everyone in the country can see that Joe Biden is struggling. He looks frail. He looks weak. He is constantly confused.

Let's take a look at this incredibly -- well, awkward moment from last night after Biden received enough delegates to be officially nominated to the Democratic socialist party. Take a look.

(VIDEO CLIP PLAYS)

HANNITY: This is painful to watch and it's about to get so much worse. Tomorrow, Biden will -- is now set to give a live acceptance speech and, of course, it makes it all the way through without totally collapsing, I'm sure he's been practicing for hours and hours and hours. The mob and the media, they'll give a standing ovation, the greatest speech ever.

At what point is anyone going to ask Biden questions like they asked John McCain in 2008 and Reagan in 1984 about his stamina, his fitness? Again, they did it to McCain and Reagan. His mental alertness, mental acuity, at what point is Biden sit down for an actual interview with any real journalist? I don't think one would hold him accountable anyway.

At what point will Biden hold lengthy press conferences where he takes real questions, if ever? Is there something wrong with Joe? Why are they hiding him? What, is he not able to conduct an interview? What is his campaign so afraid of? We're 76 days away from a presidential election.

By the way, before the first debate, 16 states will allow early voting. I'd like to see the first debate before a single vote is cast in the United States. I think that's fair for the American people. You got a major party candidate hiding daily in a basement.

If Joe can't campaign, how do you trust him to be president?

Here with reaction from the Trump Organization, Eric Trump is with us.

OK, your dad, he's out there. It's not like they're going to give Joe hard questions. When he did the couple of press conferences, like, oh, it's -- I go -- who do I go next to David, it -- from NBC. I mean, something's odd.

OK, how do you become president when you won't talk, when you won't show up, when you won't take questions, when you don't get hard questions?

ERIC TRUMP, TRUMP ORGANIZATION: Well, Sean, the bar is so low. I mean, I was in Wisconsin all day, yesterday. I traveled through the whole state. By the way, the enthusiasm there was absolutely incredible.

My father was there the day before. The vice president's there today. But it's been 660 days since Biden's been in Wisconsin.

Now, he's supposed to have the DNC in Milwaukee, I think you remember that. It's been 660 days since he's been there and no one asks a question, why hasn't Biden showed up, right? The same thing with Michigan, and the same thing with all these.

I mean, the media sets the bar so low -- if my father didn't go to a battleground state for 660 days, oh my god, Sean, they'd be -- they'd be on top of him. They would go -- they'd be going crazy.

He didn't even show up in the state that the DNC was supposed to be at. He hasn't been there for two-plus years and everybody gives him a pass. He has taken it for granted. They've set the bar so low.

I mean, all he has to do is live through the interview -- to the speech tomorrow. I mean, so long as he's still living at the end of the thing, they're going to -- you know, applaud it as being, you know, the greatest piece of -- you know, lingual art, you know, that's ever had.

It's crazy. The bar is so low and it's disgusting.

HANNITY: And bar is low. Now, in a way, and I would bet everything I had that he's been practicing, practicing, practicing.

Look at what the poll that I talked about earlier here. There are more Americans, a majority, nearly half of Democrats believe that Biden will not finish a four-year term. I mean, that is stunning.

Look for all the questions the mob and the media asked about Reagan in 1984, Joe Biden will be older his first day of office than Reagan was on his last day of office.

E. TRUMP: Well, I think that's why they encouraged a radical to run with him. You look at Kamala Harris. You look her stances.

You did a beautiful job covering the opening. But, you know, getting rid of all private health insurance -- I mean, 180 million people, that's over half the people in the country, would lose private health insurance plans.

I mean, you know, you know, free health care for every illegal immigrant, defunding police. I mean, think about the notion of defunding police. They tried to do that in New York. I mean, they defunded some. They got rid of all undercover police officers in New York and crime went up by 250 percent in three months, it doesn't work.

But the point that you're making, Sean, is exactly right, right? They wanted somebody who was an absolute left-wing radical because honestly, even if Joe Biden was in office, you think he's actually going to be running government? I mean, the guy called Arizona "city" last week. He said he was running for Senate -- you know, senator of the United States.

No, he's running for commander in chief and Arizona is a great state.

But you really think this guy has the aptitude to run government. She's going to be the one that's running government. I mean, come on. Let's call a spade a spade.

HANNITY: Let's look at Kamala Harris. She has a more leftist socialist record in the U.S. Senate in 2019 than Bolshevik Bernie himself. No private health care, she feels that it's the right of a president to just bypass the legislative branch of government, take away people's Second Amendment rights by executive fiat.

That's pretty radical. She will eliminate fracking. She sponsored the radical New Green Deal in the U.S. Senate. That's $94 trillion.

I don't think you need to graduate from Harvard or MIT to figure out when you only take in four and a half trillion dollars a year, that the $94 trillion in 10 years will bankrupt the country.

How is ending fracking and eliminating all fossil fuels -- how's that going to fly in Pennsylvania and in Wisconsin and in Ohio and Midwestern states where your dad did bring the jobs back that Biden and Obama's that weren't coming back.

But, by the way, the fact that we're fracking is a reason we also have $2 gasoline at the pump right now. It's a reason it costs a little to heat our homes on a relative basis versus seven years ago because my father made this country energy independent.

But one other thing about Kamala Harris said that no one's bringing up but I don't know why. She's from San Francisco, beautiful city. Unfortunately, it's gone to absolute hell, Sean. I mean, you look at the crime in that city. You look at the homelessness in that city.

You know, you walk down the street. There's people defecating, you know, in the streets. You walk your kid to school and your wife (ph) walking over hypodermic needles. And this is a city that she governed over.

So, you know, if you want the rest of the country, if you want these states, if you want, you know, all these swing states and the rest of the country to emulate San Francisco and the policies, I mean, people can't even live there the taxes are so high and you know again the city's gone to total hell -- you know, if you want -- then she -- then she's the perfect running mate for you.

I mean, the problem with the DNC is they're tone-deaf to these issues. They're tone-deaf to what their party stands for and how radical it is, and how disconnected it is.

It might work in New York City, Sean, it might work in Los Angeles, but it doesn't work in the other states, and they lose a lot of people. And I think you see that in terms of the lineup that they -- they have out there tonight.

HANNITY: All right. She applauded L.A.'s decision to defund the police by $150 million. By the way, I -- no private, no choice -- I thought liberals were pro-choice. No option for public -- for your own private health care plan, wow. Sponsoring the Green New Deal as I said.

OK. Now, Joe said, police become the enemy, and he supports reallocating funds. OK, are these people -- they're not talking about lack of law and order and safety and security in all these liberal cities that have been run by liberal Democrats for decades.

E. TRUMP: Yeah. Yeah, well, it's true. I mean, go to Florida, incredibly safe. Go to Georgia, incredibly safe. Go to the Carolinas, incredibly safe. Go to Texas, incredibly safe.

Then, all of a sudden, you go to Democratic strongholds, right? Go to Portland, Seattle, Minneapolis, Chicago, and now, you know, New York City, and look at the difference between these states.

And there's one common denominator in all those states, guess what? They're run by radical, radical leftists. Both mayors and governors, their policies don't work.

I mean, we've seen the case studies. They don't work. We've seen this movie. We know how this movie ends.

We just saw it over the last three months in New York. They strip out a thousand undercover NYPD officers and guess what? Crime goes up by 300 percent, Sean. This isn't a difficult thing to figure out. And I don't know why they continue to double down on it.

This is not a winning issue for them. I mean, stripping private health care is not a winning issue. This is not a winning issue. Getting rid of the Second Amendment, not a winning issue. Coming after people's religion, not a winning issue.

I mean, I don't get it. I don't -- I don't get why this is a policy. But then you see the speakers are lined up, including Elizabeth Warren, and I'm so glad you mentioned that she was at the Native American roundtable at the DNC yesterday.

I mean, these people are tone-deaf, Sean. They really are to true America. They don't -- they don't get this country. They don't get what America stands for, and that's why my father is going to beat these guys in 73 days.

HANNITY: Well, 76, but who's counting? I never -- I don't keep track of this.

E. TRUMP: Yeah.

HANNITY: It's close enough though, but certainly closer than their estimates for the cost of the New Green Deal.

Eric Trump, thank you.

Now, Obama's set to speak later tonight. Thankfully, not in this hour.

And, by the way, earlier today at the White House, the president actually weighed in on Obama and Biden and their records, something I've mentioned quite a lot in 2016 and I'll remind everyone a lot this year -- this year, too. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: And when I look at what we have, now look at how bad he was, how ineffective a president he was, he was so ineffective, so terrible.

Now, President Obama did not do a good job, and the reason I'm here is because of President Obama and Joe Biden, because if they did a good job, I wouldn't be here. And probably if they did a good job, I wouldn't have even run. I would have been very happy. I enjoyed my previous life very much.

But they did such a bad job that I stand before you as president.

Thank you all very much.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Here with reaction, senior advisor to the Trump campaign, Jared Kushner is with us.

Let me just remind everybody the record: 13 million more Americans food stamps, 8 million more in poverty, after eight years. Lowest labor participation rate, since the ‘70s, worst recovery since the ‘40s, lowest home ownership rate in 51 years, and by the way, they accumulated more debt than all previous administrations before them combined.

Not exactly a good record, Jared Kushner.

JARED KUSHNER, SENIOR ADVISOR TO THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN: Well, definitely, Sean, and it's great to be with you and I think Eric did a great job before. It's good for you to reunite us.

What we saw this week was President Trump got the first peace deal in the Middle East in the last 26 years. The president talked about President Obama and the previous administration. When we got into office, the Middle East was a total mess. ISIS had a caliphate the size of Ohio. They'd just given Iran one of the worst deals ever, a pathway to a nuclear weapon. They were funding terrorism all over the world.

President Trump went to the Middle East. He got all the Arab and Muslim leaders together and said, we have to do things differently.

He re-established his relationship with Israel and that led to last week, President Trump, you know, achieving a success that nobody thought was possible that they all ridiculed him for trying to accomplish, which is the most significant peace deal in the Middle East in the last 26 years between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

So, look, in the Democratic Convention, I'm hearing a lot of lecturing moralists tell us about how things should be, but in President Trump and in this administration, we have a lot of doers, we have businessmen, we have people who are held accountable. If you don't make it, you get fired like what happens in the real world.

And President Trump demands results and that's what he's been able to deliver.

HANNITY: You know, it's funny you mentioned, Biden actually took credit for the deal between Israel and the UAE.

Now, in a weird way, it's because of the $150 billion Barack and Joe gave Iran and got nothing for it, zero, nothing, you know, except they kept chanting "death to America" as soon as the plane took off after leaving $150 billion in cash and other currency.

Now, but something did happen as a result. As a fear in the Middle East the region of Iranian hegemony and a nuclear-armed Iran, you have the U.S., Israel, Jordan, Egypt, the Saudis, the Emirates uniting in ways that were unthinkable just four years ago because of what they did do that literally put the entire region in jeopardy.

KUSHNER: So their policy in the Middle East was so bad and so destructive that they left the entire region in shambles and they left all of America's allies feeling very betrayed.

You know, you hear the Democrats talk about how Donald Trump would ruin alliances. Well, what he's done is he's brought a common sense approach. He's met with people. He's rebuilt all of our alliances.

What all those countries had in common is they felt totally betrayed by America and our long-standing relationships, and they saw that the previous administration did that terrible deal. So, that led to them getting together and thanks to President Trump's leadership, we've been able to get it.

But the previous administration taking credit for this deal, that's like Joe Biden claiming that he gets credit for the historic criminal justice reform that President Trump passed because in 1994, he wrote the terrible racist laws that disproportionately sends black people to prison and because he did such a terrible law, we had to come and fix the criminal justice reform system. So -- so that's like him taking credit for that as well. It's absolutely ridiculous.

HANNITY: Well, think about it -- you know, when you really think -- so it wasn't Barack and Joe that beat the caliphate in Syria. It was President Trump. Remember, Biden was against taking out bin Laden.

We also have president taking out Soleimani, taking out Baghdadi and associates, the al Qaeda leader in Yemen.

You mentioned, OK, African-Americans record low after record low after record low unemployment for every demographic, more money for the longest period of time in history for historically black colleges, opportunity zones. You go straight on down the list, criminal justice for reform police reform.

They didn't get any of that done, Donald Trump did.

KUSHNER: Not at all. You know, I've been doing this now for five years, but when I first got involved in the last campaign, President Trump's motto was "America first". He wanted to put Americans first. He wanted to put our country first.

And at the time, all the intelligentsia criticized that as saying it was all kinds of things that were terrible.

But what President Trump has done is he said, how do I put American workers first, how do I put American families first, how do I end all these endless wars? And that's what he's been doing.

He has a peace framework in Afghanistan. We had like I just said, a peace agreement in the Middle East. He's bringing his troops home. He's reducing -- he's renegotiating deals.

You know, the previous administration, they made a deal called TPP. They -- they were, you know, threatening to help the American workers. That deal would have sent all of our jobs overseas and would have made most of our cars made in China.

President Trump, you know, he passed the historic USMCA. We made a new trade deal with Mexico, new trade deal with Canada, new trade deal with South Korea, new trade deal with Japan, and obviously was the first person to take on China and make with that.

HANNITY: I'll end this --

KUSHNER: So, we've seen President Trump deliver results time and time again, cleaning up over the last three years a lot of the messes that were left behind by the previous administration.

HANNITY: Now, think of this and I -- we got to let you go, Jared. Thanks for being with us.

But think about this -- Biden in over 50 years in the swamp -- Biden, Pelosi, Schumer, 50 -- 125 years combined, what have they done to make our lives better? We just gave you a lot of Donald Trump's record in -- under four.

All right. We have a busy night tonight. We have a lot of breaking news. Democrats making a big push for gun control. We'll explain what is going to happen to your Second Amendment rights if Joe and Kamala are elected.

Also, Texas Governor Greg Abbott will join us. Karl Rove, the architect, Ari Fleischer, much more.

Glad you're with us. It's "Hannity" on Fox.

HANNITY: All right. So, Joe Biden, the ever forgetful one, Kamala Harris, desperately pandering to the extreme far radical left of their party on every major issue -- healthcare, you don't even get your own choice anymore. I thought liberals are pro-choice.

Immigration, open borders, amnesty, the united sanctuary states of America and attacking your Second Amendment. For example, Harris publicly supported gun confiscation and, by the way, meaning by executive order. Let's forget that other branch of government as I said.

Remember, Biden said that Beto Bozo O'Rourke, he could be put in charge of whether or not you get to own a firearm. Hell yeah, I'm coming for your firearms. Remember that?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BETO O'ROURKE, FORMER U.S. CONGRESSMAN: Hell yes, we're going to take your AR-15, your AK-47.

JOE BIDEN, DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: I'm going to guarantee you this and not last you're seeing this guy. You're going to take care of the gun problem with me.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: And as the new radical extreme socialist lawless left doubles down on their anti-Second Amendment plans, they're also committed to dismantling police departments all across the country.

Republicans, they're fighting back. Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who is proposing freezing property taxes in cities that defund the police.

Here with reaction, Governor Abbott.

Governor, good to see you.

Let me just ask first a COVID question. I understand the pattern seems to be holding. You get -- you got a hot spot, you've had it in Texas, then the curve flattens. That goes toll goes up a little bit, then you get a drop off and now we're having a dramatic drop-off I understand. Is that correct?

TEXAS GOV. GREG ABBOTT: So, Sean, we are seeing good numbers in the state of Texas. Most importantly, the numbers that we're looking at are the hospitalization numbers. And both the number of people hospitalized, as well as those in intensive care units are on the decline. So this is good news for the state of Texas, we need to keep it going so we can begin to open up even more in the -- in the Lone Star State.

HANNITY: And, by the way, that's happened in California, Arizona and Florida now seeing the same thing, lowest infection rate I saw, according to Johns Hopkins on Monday this week since June.

All right, let's get to this issue of these cities in Texas that plan to defund the police. Kamala Harris, she supported defunding the LAPD. Joe Biden, he said he's for reallocating funds away and police become the enemy, he said.

So, it's -- this is a scary proposition. We see what's happening in cities run by liberal Democrats for decades, most of them blue states run by liberal Democrats for decades. Tell me how this would work in Texas.

ABBOTT: Well, first, you've seen and you have documented what's happened in Portland, in Seattle, in Chicago, in New York, in St. Louis, and cities across the country. Now, Austin, Texas, has defunded law enforcement, police in Austin, Texas, despite the fact, Sean, that over the first six months of this year, the city ranked number one in the United States for the highest percentage increase in murders was Austin, Texas.

And so, we proposed a law yesterday that would apply to all cities in the state of Texas. If a city defunds law enforcement, they will lose the lifeblood of the revenue they receive from property taxes in Texas. What this does in English is going to defund cities and cities' ability to operate at all if they try to defund law enforcement.

We, Sean, believe in law enforcement in Texas, and we are not going to allow a replication of the types of policies that we've seen destroy cities like Seattle and Portland and others.

HANNITY: How do you -- how do you rationalize -- what is your interpretation of this effort? I mean, you have a Democratic presidential candidate supporting the defund effort or reallocated and in the case of Kamala Harris, totally defunding which he supported and said publicly. And then you see the violence out of control in all of these cities, 80, whatever days in Portland, in Seattle.

We saw what happened in the summer of love zone. We see every weekend, last weekend, 64 people shot in Chicago, including three teenagers and a 12- year-old. This is like -- these are war zones, and that they reject the help -- that they need to ask the president for help, he's begging them to take it, to restore order. But they refuse.

I can't comprehend that. I don't understand that, makes no sense to me.

ABBOTT: They're caving to the forces of socialism -- either blind or maybe even knowing -- that it turns that force of socialism over to other people who will hijack the city, like what you saw in the autonomous zone in Seattle.

And so, Texas is laying down a marker, and that is whether it'd be the city of Austin or any other city. Such actions are not going to be tolerated in Texas. We embrace law enforcement. We will not accept turning power over to these socialistic forces that seek to abandon the rule of law and abandon the law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line, Sean, to keep our communities safe.

HANNITY: Well, all right, Governor, so now if we look at this, and we look at the stated plans, do you think a presidential campaign that's hiding -- 34 questions since March by our count -- versus Donald Trump answering a million questions every day, 1,800 plus in the same time period, do you think adopting Bolshevik Bernie's economic plan, this new radical Green New Deal, defunding the police, radically higher taxes, trillions of dollars in new taxes no more fossil fuels, we'll be energy dependent -- independent and amnesty and the united sanctuary states of America, free health care for illegal immigrants.

Do you think America, as they get informed, the mob won't inform them, will they vote for that?

ABBOTT: So what you will be seeing here in the next two months, the remainder of August and then September and October, is you're going to see people in Pennsylvania, in Ohio and Wisconsin and Michigan, in all of the so-called flyover states -- the people who really care about public safety, the people who really care about the Second Amendment rights, the people who really care about all the things that has made America so great, now, they are going to coalesce around exactly the principles that Donald Trump has been supporting as he has been president as opposed to these ideas that Biden is promoting.

HANNITY: All right. Governor Abbott, thank you for being with us as always. We appreciate it.

Now, so tonight at the infomercial DNC, they're going to feature remarks from Hillary Clinton.

Now, her bid for the presidency in 2016, that ended in a disaster and a failure, despite a stage managed campaign help from the media mob, which refused to vet her.

So is Biden becoming Hillary 2.0 by falling into the same kinds of traps that hurt Hillary Clinton and her campaign?

Joining us now is former deputy White House chief of staff, Fox News contributor, "The Architect" we call him, Karl Rove, who constantly lies about me, constantly says I never sent him a white -- I sent him three white boards. I'm kidding.

Karl Rove, good to see you.

KARL ROVE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: None of which -- none of which none of which the hierarchy of Fox allowed me to use --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: By the way, I understand that they were -- they were -- there's something wrong with them. I have a pretty good idea why.

All right. So my question --

ROVE: You now have a frank admission I was right.

HANNITY: OK. There's never been -- listen, we're political junkies. This is -- we live, breathe, sleep this stuff. OK, now, we've never had a party -- major political party this radical, their stated views, their stated agenda. How does that play in Pennsylvania, no fracking, Ohio, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina? How does it play in Wisconsin? How does it play in Minnesota, Michigan? How does it play in New Hampshire?

ROVE: Well, I think it all depends on what happens in the next some odd days. If the president of the United States who has a gigantic megaphone has a disciplined effort to draw contrast between he and Joe Biden, then it's going to turn out the way that we think it ought to turn out -- that is to say, if he makes this about I'm going to do this as your president, Joe Biden wants to do that, Donald Trump will be on firm ground.

But it requires discipline. It requires him to be ready to begin next week. The important speech for him next week is the acceptance speech where he has to do three things that are difficult to do -- he has to, one, explain in short concrete terms what it is that he's done. More importantly, he's got to say what it is that he wants to do. That second act is absolutely vital to a re-election campaign.

And then he needs to find time in that speech to contrast himself with Joe Biden in a way that sticks. And that's difficult to do. I suspect the speechwriters have been hard at work on that for a while. Seemingly, the White House policy apparatus has been preparing ideas for the second term agenda, but we'll see it next a week from a week from tomorrow and it's going to be the most important speech the president has given in the last four years.

HANNITY: Are you saying -- so disciplined messaging, this is -- you know, the biggest choice election in history and staying --

ROVE: Right.

HANNITY: -- focused on that and being president at the same time. That is the -- that is the formula if the president does this for 76 days, he wins.

ROVE: Well, it's the way that he can win, but he would -- you got -- you got to deliver the message in a way that reaches the swing voters. Both parties right now are appealing to their base. They're talking in their TV ads and in their public statements in a way that energizes the base by and large.

We've had a couple of moments during the Democratic debate where they were playing to swing voters, but the election is going to be decided by, you know, 10, 11, 12 percent of the electorate. They can move one way or the other. We're going to see this race naturally tighten up after the Republican convention. Where it's going to end, I don't know, but I think it's going to be sort of four or five points.

And so, fighting for that ten for the majority of that or percent is going to be absolutely critical, and that's where the campaign that's going to win, has got to focus its language.

HANNITY: All right. So understand and understandable. And, OK, does Biden get to hide the rest of the way? I mean, I hear that he and Kamala, they're actually going to do an interview with People magazine.

ROVE: Yeah.

HANNITY: Thirty-four questions he's taken, Karl, since March, 34 questions, no presidential candidate gets away with this.

(CROSSTALK)

ROVE: I mean, this is unbelievable. Think about this: People magazine, the very compliant Joy Reid, and then the foul-mouthed, you know, rapper, and that's it. We're not talking about serious journalists.

Now, look, they're going to have to come out of that basement. They're going to have to subject themselves to tough interviews, and they better for their own self sake because they go into the debates -- you know, there's something about doing those doing a Chris Wallace or doing a Jake Tapper that causes people to say, you know, I got to get my A-game, and that helps them prepare for the debates.

They don't do that, they're hurting themselves both with the American people who expect them to answer tough questions, and they're also hurting themselves by not giving themselves some preparation for the debates.

HANNITY: All right. Karl Rove, thank you, the architect.

Ari Fleischer weighs in on how Obama is actually hurting Biden's campaign and that's a fact. More straight ahead.

HANNITY: All right. A big announcement at the end of tonight's show. Stay tuned for that.

But back to tonight's news. Another big presence at the DNC tonight. Former President Obama, his failed economic record continues to hurt Biden's chances in the general election. Yeah, the mob and the media won't remind you about the 13 million more Americans on food stamps after eight years and 8 million more in poverty. Yeah, they're going to forget that part. Anyway, that'll be in the 10:00 hour with Bret and Martha.

Joining us now for preview and for more reaction, former White House press secretary, Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer.

You know you said something to me earlier this week on my radio show which I found very interesting. You have these woke liberal college graduates that -- this elitist, people basically indoctrinated by the institute's -- institutions of higher learning. They are now the base of this new Democratic Party.

Working men and women, which historically has been the base, you know, remember Biden and Obama said those jobs ain't coming back. You didn't build that. Jobs came back, especially pre-coronavirus. I believe they're coming back again.

What is this shift that you see?

ARI FLEISCHER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: It's palpable, Sean. There's -- every once in a generation or two, you really see the parties have major shifts in who belongs to each party. Republicans under Donald Trump have been losing college-educated, particularly suburban women voters, but all college-educated voters. Democrats have been hemorrhaging working class, blue-collar voters, and that's what's so fascinating to me about this election.

Donald Trump is increasingly the champion of working people in this country and that's why working people, people with high school degrees, people with not full college degrees increasingly are voting Republican and voting Trump. It's a major generational change.

Reporters being college graduates themselves and being surrounded by a milieu of similar minded thinking people still don't see that story. They missed it in 2016, and I have to wonder if they're missing it again now.

HANNITY: The mob and the media, there's like a cult. This is like a mass hypnosis and psychosis, and they have starts and that's why I call them a mob because they're a mob. They don't have the honesty and integrity to talk about Hillary's deleted email, they don't have the honesty and integrity to talk about her dirty Russian dossier, Russian disinformation dossier.

They didn't have the credibility. They defended the real quid pro quo with Joe and zero experience Hunter.

I want to go ask you -- you know, you talk about demographics and so you mentioned suburban women and I'm thinking, OK, I would think law and order. Do they not see these liberal Democratic cities run by liberal Democrats for decades what's happening? What about minorities where the president, not Barack and Joe, set record after record low unemployment for every demographic group? Does that come into play?

I would imagine every America wants the same thing. They want a nice, safe neighborhood, have a shot at the American dream, good education for their kids. That's universal, isn't it, for every American?

FLEISCHER: Absolutely, and I think what's going on in the cities has a chance of helping the president in some of the suburbs, particularly with women and people who worry about public safety. But, Sean, the president's goal next week has got to be base plus, he's got to rev up the base, he's got to bring out people who previously gave up on politics because they didn't think it mattered, bring them out to vote. But he's got to go beyond that.

And the plus group I continue to see is African Americans, particularly African-American younger men. And this is where criminal justice reform is essential for the president to talk about.

He's delivered on things that nobody else could even get close to delivering on and it's made a difference in people's lives, the lowest black unemployment in history, lowest Hispanic unemployment in history. These are areas that the president can do much better than Republicans traditionally do, please don't forget that next week, Mr. President. Hit that in your events at the convention, include that in your speech. You need base plus.

HANNITY: Base plus what, what percentage?

FLEISCHER: Well, I think if he gets 15 percent of the African-American vote, which is conceivable, it's going to mean a huge difference in the swing states, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Minnesota, Florida, huge difference in those industrial middle class -- industrial battleground states, and in Florida as well. Georgia would make a big difference, keeping Georgia in the Trump category. So, that's the percentage I'm looking for there.

The other factor is just what percentage of people are new voters. The president has done very well with that group. Again, there's just a tremendous number of blue-collar working-class people who just don't think it matters and that's the group that the president has a chance to excite.

HANNITY: Very -- Ari Fleischer, as always. Thank you for being with us.

We have our panel coming up. Reince Priebus, Governor Huckabee and Tammy Bruce.

Just very briefly, check in with failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton who's still lashing out because she can't believe she lost four years ago. Let's listen for a minute.

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: When her press secretary Tyrone Gail was dying of cancer, she dropped everything to be with him in his final moments. I know something about the slings and arrows she'll face, and believe me, this former district attorney and attorney general can handle them all.

So this is the team to pull our nation back from the brink, but they can't do it without us.

For four years, people have told me: I didn't realize how dangerous he was. I wish I could do it all over, or worse, I should have voted.

Look, this can't be another woulda, coulda, shoulda election. If you vote by mail, request your ballot now and send it back right away. If you vote in person, do it early, become a poll worker. Most of all, no matter what, vote.

As Michelle Obama and Bernie Sanders warned us --

HANNITY: Well, at least she mentioned Kamala Harris. Michelle Obama didn't. There's failed 2016 presidential candidate, yeah, crooked Hillary Clinton -- you know, the one that deleted the subpoenaed emails and Bleach Bit, the hard drive and had devices busted up with hammers, oh, she's the one that paid for the dirty Russian misinformation dossier that the mob never tells you about.

Anyway, remember, she's delivering her address. This came one night after her husband Bill Clinton faced extensive criticism for speaking at the DNC.

All right. Here with reaction to what we've seen so far, Michael Best law president and former White House chief of staff, Reince Priebus, Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce, former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee.

Governor Huckabee, let's start with you.

OK, Karl, Ari been weighing in, what this election is about. OK, I don't disagree with the base plus. I think that is always the strategy. Where does the president get the plus and how does he get that?

MIKE HUCKABEE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I think Ari was exactly right, but I think the key for the president is to frame this in a vertical direction not horizontal.

Don't make this left, right, liberal, conservative Democrat, Republican. Make it about America, make it about taking us up, not down. That's a vertical approach.

Talk about the jobs. Talk about the security that we have when we control our borders, pushing back on China to protect our jobs, vertical, not horizontal. President delivers that message, I think it's going to be an astounding victory.

HANNITY: Yeah, and, you know, Tammy, one thing I haven't heard this week, I haven't heard anything about American greatness, American exceptionalism. I haven't heard about, you know, there's a reason why America needs a wall so we can vet people that want to come in legally. I've heard nothing uplifting. It's just a pounding, you know, of hardcore left and what they're going to do and their free, free, free promises and get rid of oil and gas and raise taxes and open borders and amnesty and I'm like wow.

Well -- is there any -- are they going to restore law and order? How about let's start there with the basics?

TAMMY BRUCE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yeah, yeah, it's fascinating and it's a disservice to everyone who has looked to the Democratic Party for some kind of leadership. But what they get instead are word salads, a lot of platitudes, sanctimony, veiled threats, a dynamic where it's depressing. You -- you watch this, there's a reason why the ratings are down. You turn this on and there's nothing forward-looking. There's nothing optimistic or exciting about being in the greatest country on earth.

Instead, they are still in fear and loathing of Donald Trump because of their envy and jealousy. The fact is -- and it's already been mentioned tonight -- the president is the president because he looks at all Americans. He's been criticized for not necessarily being ideological, but the fact of the matter is it is the forgotten man and woman that he appealed to in because he understands them and he came to love this country, and it's those same individuals who now have realized they voted correctly, it was right to elect Donald Trump, that we want the future.

We do not want the past and this is what you I think you're going to see from what I've read about what the convention next week will be is the great American stories as opposed to the misery that the Democrats are living in and they want everyone else to live in. They have not brought up the violence, the anarchy the riots in American cities. They don't bring it up because they don't want to have to answer for it. So that is what the issue is, security, safety for your family, the ability to look to the future is something optimistic.

The decision is clear. The president is the same guy he was in 2016. And clearly, he's got a great deal to talk about what he's been able to deliver.

The media has conspired against him to keep those stories out of the living rooms of the American people, but everyone is beginning to watch and we will see those numbers change once the convention begins. And I -- just like I saw the president in ‘16, do not underestimate him, he knows what to do, he should trust his instinct and we'll be fine.

HANNITY: Reince, I don't know what to make of it.

When you have a 48 percent decline for to this election and viewership from the big network, that is not a small decline. And Hillary was not actually candidate excitement and 48 percent -- I mean, that is dramatic. That -- do we glean anything from that at all because I find the whole thing totally, completely unwatchable?

REINCE PRIEBUS, FORMER WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF: Well, thanks, Sean. And Tammy brought some great points that are going to help the president in the suburban areas of this country. But you're right, the reality is, is these conventions right now especially that it's not live and the people part of it is subtracted, these are not persuadable voters that are tuning in here. These are people that are -- that are set in stone.

But to your point, this the -- these conventions are usually other than the election they are the super bowls of politics. And the Democrats are playing the exact same game plan that they did in 2016. Just go back and look -- Hillary Clinton in 2016 declared that Trump created a moment of reckoning Obama said that Trump was full of anger and hate. There are two themes in 2016 were two things.

And what were they, they were the qualifications of Hillary Clinton and that Trump was too divisive and they -- and they -- and if you go back and watch it, they played the Russia card, they played the divisive card, they played the ugly rhetoric card.

And you know what the country chose to drain the swamp and try and crush the way that things used to be.

So, you know, it's the same thing again -- and I think if you listen what Tammy just said, what Governor Huckabee just said, they're a hundred percent right.

HANNITY: All right.

PRIEBUS: These issues of what "America first" is, is to build the wall, protect the American worker, confront China and -- who's ripping off the world -- and end these wars that never stop. And so that is an 80 percent platform that the American people can get behind.

HANNITY: Got about 40 seconds each for you all. What should the RNC learn this week from the DNC convention? Governor?

HUCKABEE: Make our convention more entertaining, more watchable. Make it something that is worth watching.

And I would say to the president. Don't feed the sharks. Don't waste your time with them. Feed the good fish out there, because the sharks let the rest of us as surrogates take care of them. You feed the fish and give America something to want to take deep down and really reflect upon what this country is about.

HANNITY: Tammy?

BRUCE: Let the optimism and love that the president has for the American people feed the nature of what it is that's presented what has failed at the Democratic convention and will continue to fail throughout the next 70- plus days is their contempt for the American people and how everything is contrived, there is nothing genuine.

President Trump is the most genuine guy we've got. He is -- if he shows it all the time and they can focus on that and let that feed the nature of what it is they present to us and I think it'll be naturally terrific.

HANNITY: Reince?

PRIEBUS: I think people want to have fun, people want to see something positive, think about that "Morning in America" ad by Ronald Reagan. That's what people want to see, not this in the mud, we hate living every day, waking up in the morning stinks -- that's what you get from the DNC.

Positive, fun and we're happy to be alive. That's what we want to see.

HANNITY: OK, now I have a little extra time. Predictions.

BRUCE: Optimism.

HANNITY: Who will win -- who wins this election in 76 days?

Governor Huckabee, you go first.

HUCKABEE: The president wins it because deep down, America knows they can't afford Joe Biden, physically, they can't afford him financially, they can't afford him politically.

HANNITY: Right.

HUCKABEE: President Trump reelection.

HANNITY: Tammy, want to call it?

BRUCE: President Trump, 150 percent, 200 percent, Americans will come down to the same kind of decision.

HANNITY: OK, last word.

BRUCE: Is the future going to be mine, will it be optimistic, and who will deliver it to me?

HANNITY: Reince, who wins?

PRIEBUS: President Trump's going to win on September 29th after the first debate.

HANNITY: OK, the event that may actually define the election historically may not have happened. Thank you all for being with us.

