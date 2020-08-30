Eric Trump proud of father fighting every day for America

This is a rush transcript from "Justice with Judge Jeanine," August 29, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JEANINE PIRRO, HOST: Hello and welcome to "Justice." I'm Judge Jeanine Pirro. Thanks so much for being with us tonight.

Let's get right to my open.

The left just can't stop their outrage over the election of President Donald Trump. It's been one giant hissy fit since November of 2016, and it's only gotten louder, more frequent and more violent.

I've got news for you. All the noise hysteria and outright lies spewed will only ensure President Trump's reelection.

The two conventions America watched were as different as night and day, not just in terms of production quality, message and enthusiasm, but in terms of focus.

The Democrats were busy condemning the United States as a racist country steeped in systemic racism, focusing on the past.

The Republicans were busy highlighting the greatness of America, with men and women from all walks of life praising the opportunity this country and this President offers focusing on the future.

At their convention, the Democrats blamed America for all the wrongs that exist. Not one person condemned the anarchy and chaos occurring in cities burning across America. So, as I learned in the law of contracts, silence is acceptance. As such, it could be they see this as a benefit.

None of their speakers mentioned the lives or businesses lost or destroyed by leftist looters and anarchists destroying our cities. Not one of them mentioned how to end the anarchy, creating disorder, havoc and utter chaos.

Bottom line, their message: hate Donald Trump, blame the pandemic on him and defund the police.

The Republicans were busy identifying the enormous gains to the economy and the safety and security of Americans under President Trump, recognizing America's greatness, focused on fixing the bad that has happened in the past, learning from it and making it better for everyone while still honoring America.

Retired Police Captain David Dorn's widow, Ann, spoke of her husband killed at the hands of looters, murderers who gunned him down and live streamed his death as he bled out.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ANN DORN, WIFE OF RETIRED POLICE CAPTAIN, DAVID DORN: My hope is that having you relive it with me now will help shake this country from this nightmare we are witnessing in our cities and bring about positive peaceful change.

We need to come together in peace and remember that every life is precious.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: And Mark and Patricia McCloskey prosecuted for unlawful use of a weapon as they defended their lives and property from leftist protesters who broke a fence protecting their neighborhood and then proceeded to threaten the couple spoke of their pain as well.

Both Dorn and the McCloskeys, calling for peace and an end to the violence as the left continues without any indication of when this will end.

Bottom line, the left blames America first; the right puts America first -- and they want law and order back in America. In fact, that's been the message of the man we chose to bring us out of the O-Biden years, the man who spoke our language and understood our pain and work to satisfy our needs.

President Trump's speech itself was a litany of the successes his administration has achieved and a compelling argument why Joe Biden cannot be elected President.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP (R), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Make no mistake, if you give power to Joe Biden, the radical left will defund police departments all across America. They will pass Federal legislation to reduce law enforcement nationwide. They will make every city look like Democrat-run Portland, Oregon.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: But it was after the convention where the actions of the left were on open and full display that the stark difference between the left and right we're painfully apparent.

The left intimidated, threatened and menaced peaceful individuals as they left President Trump's acceptance speech. The individuals were frightened for their lives.

Senator Rand Paul and his wife both threatened and terrified. Here they are on Fox.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KELLEY PAUL, WIFE OF SEN. RAND PAUL: In the minutes before the police with the bikes showed up, we were completely encircled and surrounded, pressed up against two cops who -- we were surrounded by people who were screaming in our faces, yelling that they were going to F us up, screaming, "Say her name."

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: Democrat State Representative Vernon Jones and scores of others were terrified as they simply tried to walk to their cars or homes.

This chaos by the left, especially where there are too few police deployed to handle predictably violent situations will only increase across America with the absence of noticeable law enforcement.

This has to stop.

Remember from Seattle to Milwaukee to Portland to Kenosha to Chicago, Joe Biden and his crew had nothing to say. Neither did anyone at his convention.

Believe me. You don't want to live in Joe Biden's America.

And that's my open.

And breaking tonight, President Trump telling reporters aboard Air Force One this evening that he will travel to Kenosha, Wisconsin this Tuesday to meet with law enforcement there after last week's police shooting and ensuing protests and riots.

Joining me now with reaction to my open and much more, Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization and the President's son, Eric Trump.

All right. Good evening, Eric. You spoke at the Convention and you spoke directly to your father, and your message to your father, which I thought was touching when you said that you missed working with him every day.

But it was more -- it was stronger than that. What was the message?

ERIC TRUMP, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, TRUMP ORGANIZATIONS: Well, there's a lot of messages in there. But you know, I'm proud of the fighter that he is, you know, Judge, I am.

You know, I do miss working with him every single day. We're, you know, pretty much inseparable when we worked in the business world together, and now he is in Washington, D.C. and I'm in New York and he is fighting every day for the betterment of the country and he's doing a great job and he's doing it against every odd.

I mean, think about what the man has had to face. He has had to face, you know, a radical Democratic Party, people who have tried to impeach him. People have tried to take him down. A weaponized D.O.J., a media which is 94 to 96 percent negative coverage at him everything.

And by the way, Judge, he is still winning. I mean, he is still winning and the man has more backbone than any person I've ever met in my entire life.

He really is a role model to so many people. I mean, if you want to look up somebody who is a fighter and has fight in them, and really has just backbone, you know, the likes of which very few have ever seen before. That's Donald Trump.

And that's quite frankly, is that backbone that is saving this country because without that fighting spirit, this country wouldn't stand a chance.

PIRRO: You know, what's interesting, Eric, is that for the longest time and all during the Democratic Convention, it didn't matter where the looting and the burning and the chaos occurred, whether it was in Milwaukee or Portland or Seattle or Chicago or Kenosha, not one Democrat could talk about it.

And now all of a sudden, apparently, the numbers seem to be good, now, the internal numbers I understand, for your dad, and now all of a sudden Joe Biden wants to come out and start campaigning.

And your father tweeted today. Let me read that tweet to you. I think we have it here. The tweet is, "Now that Biden's polls are dropping fast, he has agreed to get out of his basement and start campaigning in 10 days. Sadly, that's a slow reaction time for President. Our beloved U.S.A. needs a much faster, smarter and tougher response. Get out there today, Joe."

Well, clearly, Joe Biden is not in a position it seems to even -- he didn't even go to his convention to accept the nomination. I mean, does he have the stamina -- forget the capacity -- the stamina to actually do this?

E. TRUMP: Judge, 670 days since he has been in Wisconsin, that's -- you know, his convention was supposed to be in Milwaukee. It's been 670 days since Joe Biden has been in Wisconsin. It has been 171 days since Joe Biden has been in Michigan, a state that he has to win. He also has to win, you know, Wisconsin.

And I'm glad you're saying that about law enforcement, because it literally -- it breaks my heart to see what's happened, and if you look at these cities, right? I mean, first it was the Seattle and the Portland and the Minneapolis and Chicago and really now in New York, which is terrible.

But why is no one talking about the fact you don't see Republicans protesting and picketing their convention? Why is it that it only goes one way and they'll make the Republican -- the Democratic Party makes the Republicans out to be such, you know, terrible people that aren't sensitive, that are unhinged, that you know, cling to their guns, right?

They say that they are violent people because they enjoy a Second Amendment, but why is it that you don't see any Republicans in Delaware, outside of their convention, you know, going up to people, you know, intimidating people as they're leaving the convention hall, you know? It's rather remarkable.

And now all of a sudden, he is behind law enforcement, as you said before, yet every single police union in this country -- and they don't typically endorse people, right? They try and stay very neutral. They've all come down in support of my father.

PIRRO: Right.

E. TRUMP: In fact, I was in Wisconsin last week and one of the big Police Unions endorsed my father, and I accepted it on his behalf.

Every single Police Union is endorsing my father because they see the nonsense. I mean, they put on the handcuffs. These men and women are the greatest people we have in this country and they could solve this problem, but, you know, they're silenced and they're harassed and they're intimidated and they're bullied. And it's horrible. It's horrible, Judge.

PIRRO: I think, Eric, I think in the end, that the more this is going on, I mean, people literally having lunch outside or being approached by these protesters, so-called peaceful, and being threatened that if they don't raise their fist or say a name, that you know, they just won't get out of their way.

This is not the America I think any of us want to live in. Final thoughts.

E. TRUMP: Well, you know what, every single one of those people, Judge, they're going to go out and vote. Every single time one of these lunatics takes a bat and break somebody's car window, every single time, you just took somebody that, you know, might have been on the other side of the political aisle, and you turn them.

PIRRO: You switch them.

E. TRUMP: Because people in this country love peace and love law enforcement and they're not into anarchy. They're just not into that kind of anarchy.

PIRRO: Eric Trump, thanks so much for being with us tonight.

E. TRUMP: Great to be with you, Judge.

PIRRO: And one of the most heartbreaking moments for me this week at the Convention was hearing Kayla Mueller's grief-stricken parents talk about her vicious murder at the hands of ISIS and how they felt there could have been a very different outcome.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CARL MUELLER, FATHER OF KAYLA MUELLER: We put all our faith in the government, but the government let us down.

If Donald Trump had been President when Kayla was captured, she would be here today.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: House Minority Leader Congressman Kevin McCarthy joins me now. You know, Congressman, the pain was palpable of the parents of Kayla Mueller.

And you know, they made it very clear, they said, if Donald Trump were President that they would have their daughter back. What do you think of that?

REP. KEVIN MCCARTHY (R-CA): Well, there is not a dry eye when you listen to this, you felt the pain of these parents. But when you listen to what they talked about where President Obama was given the knowledge of where they were, but he waited and she was moved, President Trump is what he always believes in, to keep Americans safe and that means against ISIS even though Obama thought it was a JV team or it means be safe on the streets in America.

What President Trump did was actually named the mission after on the birthdate of their daughter and went after and made sure that they would pay the ultimate price for what they did.

PIRRO: Eight Fourteen.

MCCARTHY: Exactly. He called them ahead of time. I've talked to President Trump about this during this situation. He called them ahead of time telling them the dates and they said, well, that's the date of my daughter. He goes, "Exactly."

And then he called them up when they had found the location and said, "The mission is on."

PIRRO: Well, you know, it is -- I remember the date, 8/14, and our thoughts and our sympathies still and compassion go to the family.

But I want to talk about the Convention. There apparently was no bump after the Democratic Convention. Do you know whether or not there was a bump after the Republican Convention?

MCCARTHY: Well, what we're seeing is President Trump continues to move up. There's about four points we saw in the latest poll now, moved up even tighter and this is simply because the contrast of what you saw between two Conventions.

It was remarkable of being reminded about how great America is. It's remarkable the difference of the hatred in the Democratic Convention.

The Hollywood movie stars against the real people in the Republican Convention. The real people who are extraordinary and believe America is exceptional.

It's okay to love America. It's okay to understand America is exceptional. It's okay to know that we are a more perfect union who continues to strive.

And it was a resounding message there that came from every walk of life that watched the President Trump reach them, the voice that no one else would listen to, not because they are Republican, but because they're American, and he would always fight for that.

PIRRO: And some of the Democrats -- and the amazing -- when you think about it, Kevin, Congressman that it was during the Trump years that optimism was so high and people felt good about their personal situations.

And of course, a lot of that has been since affected by the pandemic, which I'll talk about later.

But this week, Nancy Pelosi said some very strange things. I think we have the sound here.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): We take an oath to protect and defend the Constitution from all enemies, foreign and domestic and sadly the domestic enemies to our voting system and our honoring our Constitution are right at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue with their allies in the Congress of the United States.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: What do you think of that, Minority Leader?

MCCARTHY: Well, Judge, this is no different when four years ago, they called us deplorables. They call the President, they call you, they call me, and they call everyone who believes like the President, now we are domestic enemies.

This is why it's so important 67 days from now, because it's not just to reelect this President if you don't win the House as well.

People need to go to https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__takethehouse.com&d=DwICAg&c=cnx1hdOQtepEQkpermZGwQ&r=sFAZs1s6OsYn8_1zLEwORPZR5plqG0bJtDiwqh5im-0&m=bpU4M0-4AEluk7Kj_IBs-SjiHJg5kYNRU6p1GVPDBUA&s=8dtI9zTvaHzt-o3tG2SQkWhHB1qFWur8hhHWm6FjLL0&e= because we need to retire Nancy Pelosi because he is the one who led impeachment, wasted their entire majority.

She's the one who continues to do this, to think the American public that Americans are domestic enemies because they don't think like San Francisco, and now they have a running mate, Joe Biden who won't leave Delaware who comes from the liberal edge of San Francisco.

This is what we're up against. It is no longer Republican versus Democrat. It's socialism versus freedom.

PIRRO: And, you know, with the announcement that was just made that the President will be going to Kenosha, Wisconsin on Tuesday. What do you -- what do you think will happen there? The there was a shooting there, and of course, Kyle Rittenhouse also charged with a couple of counts of homicide.

MCCARTHY: Well, I think what you're going to find there are people who are going to cheer the President coming. That's what they expect from leaders.

Joe Biden has waited all this time, night after night when it comes to Portland or Chicago or others. Being voiceless -- being voiceless when it came to their convention not mentioning what's happened.

President Trump believes in safe streets, safe neighborhoods, and he is showing up. A place that Joe Biden has not been in more than 670 days, almost two years as he has been running for President, long before COVID. This is the type of leader that we want for the free world.

And you know where else? The President was just down looking at the hurricane. The President went to North Carolina where the Convention was.

This President is on the move every single day.

PIRRO: On the move.

MCCARTHY: Judge, you know him well. I've never known a man who works so hard. And he does it for no pay, because he loves this country and he loves their people, and he will listen to all and stand up.

PIRRO: Exactly right.

MCCARTHY: It is the big contrast with what this election is about.

PIRRO: Congressman Kevin McCarthy, I couldn't agree with you more. Thanks so much. All right.

MCCARTHY: Thank you, Judge.

Matt Gaetz and Leo Terrell still ahead tonight, but next, can Joe Biden's one issue strategy work in November? Peter Navarro joins me live to explain why Americans aren't buying the coronavirus criticism of President Trump.

PIRRO: The Democrats working overtime to politicize the pandemic and blame the President for all of it. So how will this end up shaping the critical election?

Let's ask White House Trade Adviser, Peter Navarro. Good evening.

PETER NAVARRO, DIRECTOR OF THE OFFICE OF TRADE AND MANUFACTURING POLICY: Good evening, Judge. So here is what I see.

PIRRO: All right, it's good to have you back on. Now --

NAVARRO: Go ahead.

PIRRO: You're going to hit it already, before I ask you a question.

NAVARRO: You set it out beautifully.

PIRRO: You know what, you're they best. They -- look, yes, well, Joe Biden blames everything on Donald Trump and says that the -- you know, pandemic is going to be the undoing of President Trump. What say you?

NAVARRO: So what I say is, first of all, Joe Biden is riding a mule into a boxed canyon and here's why.

I think there'll be three issues in this campaign, channeling John Kennedy in the Senate, right? I think there'll be three issues in the campaign.

First, it will be jobs and the economy, but the problem Biden has is we've got the greatest jobs president and trade negotiator in history. So, he gets pummeled on that. We've got like 10 Democratic mayors, 10 tokes over the thin blue line. So the President Trump is going to win on law and order.

So what the Biden crew is doing is making this really big bet on blaming the pandemic on the President. Now, here's the problem. I'll give you some statistics on this.

Rasmussen poll comes out late July, what it says is that fully half already -- half of America blames China for the virus, and this is even more interesting, 53 percent of Americans now want China to pay reparations for all of the costs they're imposing on this country, and that's up from 43 percent in March and that number is just going to keep rising and that's what Joe Biden has to face.

Now, as an economist, Judge, let me tell you what the back of the envelope calculation looks if we start assessing China with the costs of the pandemic they have infected this country with and killed over 200,000 Americans with.

If you look at the $10 trillion of stimulus alone, that's 10.

PIRRO: Right.

NAVARRO: If you look at the loss in the gross domestic product so far, that's going to be on a $20 trillion GDP. We're looking at another $4 trillion. Perversely, the government values a life at $10 million. A life is priceless, but at $10 million, and soon to be 200,000 Americans dead, that's another $2 trillion.

You add up all the pain and suffering and damages, as a lawyer, we're going to lose the equivalent of our entire years of GDP $20 trillion because the Chinese Communist Party lied about the virus.

PIRRO: So what do we do about it?

NAVARRO: Well, that's why this is going to be such an important issue. The President has already raised this issue with the American people.

Biden is in that boxed canyon because if he tries to raise that issue, he has to acknowledge that China, the Chinese Communist Party caused the pandemic, not President Trump. But if he doesn't raise the issue, then he has to contend with an American people who are mad as hell at the Chinese Communist Party.

I'm telling you, if that's 53 percent now of Americans who want reparations from the Chinese. By the time Labor Day rolls around, it's going to be up to 60 percent, and by the time Election Day rolls around, it's going to be about 95 percent.

The only people who are not going to be for that would be Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi.

So the other issue, Judge in terms of Joe Biden kind of ignoring China's pummeling of our economy on the one hand, and then trying to blame the President for the virus is that there's really some important questions the American people have to understand both about the origins of the virus and how China is using the virus to advance its political and strategic agenda.

If you look at what they're doing behind the veil of the virus, they've cut a deal with the Philippines to take over the South China Sea. They've squashed Hong Kong behind the chaos of the virus. They invaded India.

PIRRO: Right.

NAVARRO: It speaks to the fact that maybe, maybe they intended all along to spread this virus around the world. But there's question -- that leads us to the questions about the virus.

We know now that there's a high likelihood that it came from one of two virology labs in Wuhan, but we don't know. Was it genetically engineered to this thing called gain of function? Is it a weaponized virus? I can tell you, if nature weaponized this thing --

PIRRO: But, Peter, I am going to --

NAVARRO: Yes.

PIRRO: Irrespective, I'm going to interrupt you now, but irrespective, they lied about it, okay. And they blocked you know, Wuhan from going into the rest of China, and then let it all out to the rest of the world.

Anyway, Peter Navarro, you know what I didn't ask you one question other than the first one. And that's because you are -- you're just on -- I am letting you go. But it's always great having you on. Thank you.

NAVARRO: One quick thing.

PIRRO: Make it quick.

NAVARRO: Silence is acceptance and Biden has been silent and he has accepted China doing this to the American people. It's a boxed canyon. He's on a mule, and he is doomed.

PIRRO: Okay, well, thank you for that visual, Peter Navarro.

And Pam Bondi joins me live in a few minutes, but first, can America really embrace the left mob's mentality. Congressman Matt Gaetz and Leo Terrell are live next to discuss that, the convention and preview the home stretch to November. Back in a moment.

JACKIE IBANEZ, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT: Good evening and live from "America's News Headquarters," I'm Jackie Ibanez in New York.

President Trump is back at the White House after getting a firsthand look at damage from Hurricane Laura along the Gulf Coast.

Air Force One landing at Joint Base Andrews shortly before nine o'clock tonight, the President riding in the Beast back to the White House.

Earlier in the day he visited Louisiana and Texas to tour the damage there. The visit coming on the 15th Anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

Also breaking within the last hour or so, the White House saying the President will visit Kenosha, Wisconsin Tuesday. There is no word if he will meet with the Blake family.

And a standoff continues in St. Louis we told you about where two police officers were shot this afternoon. The suspect remains barricaded in a house right now. One officer is in critical condition after being shot in the head. The other was shot in the leg.

Of course, stick with Fox News Channel for updates on this story.

I'm Jackie Ibanez, now back to JUSTICE WITH THE JUDGE JEANINE.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

VERNON JONES, DEMOCRAT GEORGIA STATE REPRESENTATIVE: I am walking from an event and here I was attacked by a mob. This was a mob and most of them weren't black.

I'm a black life. They were willing to fight me or attack me. I'm black.

Black Lives Matter has not come out and said look, stop attacking people for their First Amendment right.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: Chaos after President Trump's speech Thursday, and that was Democrat Georgia Representative, Vernon Jones speaking about his experience with the mob.

A lot to talk about with my panel tonight, Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz along with Civil Rights attorney and the host of "The Leo Terrell" podcast, Leo Terrell joins me now.

All right, guys. You know what's amazing about what we just saw is a Democrat Representative who is black being attacked by white individuals protesting and telling him that Black Lives Matter, but ignoring him, which is kind of kind of contra indicated wouldn't just say, Congressman Gaetz.

REP. MATT GAETZ (R-FL): No doubt. Tweet the wrong thing, they'll cancel you online. Back the wrong candidate, they'll attack you in the streets.

But this is the sign of Joe Biden's America. It's an America in surrender, where we surrender our streets to the mob, where we surrender our trade policy to China and the rest of our lives to big government.

It's just ironic that Joe Biden wants a government so weak that it can't protect people who simply want to be able to walk home, but so strong that it could make operating a business or opening a school illegal.

PIRRO: Well, and Leo, I mean, the fact that this is a State Representative from Georgia, and they're yelling at him that Black Lives Matter. I mean, what did they think that because he was walking out of a Republican event that he didn't -- he wasn't entitled to walk out without being harassed or threatened or menaced?

LEO TERRELL, CIVIL RIGHTS ATTORNEY AND PODCAST HOST: Well, let me just tell you this, Judge, this extreme side of the Democratic Party is a cancer. They hate anybody.

It doesn't make any difference what your color is, if you are pro-America, pro-God, pro-country, pro-Trump, you're going to be attacked.

It doesn't make a difference if you are black, white, you're aged, young or old, and what is amazing about this is Joe Biden has made a deal with this extremist group.

You have the President talking about law and order. This group does not want law and order. They want chaos. The President is going to go to Wisconsin to talk to law enforcement. Joe Biden is going to have to get permission from Antifa, from these extreme Black Lives Matter.

Black life is a joke because they only care about those individuals who they can make a profit from. They don't care about Ann Dorn losing her husband. They don't care about that black, the walking man who is a Trump supporter who got assassinated.

This group is chaos. It is a cancer on this country. We have to vote Republican and Democrats have to vote for Donald J. Trump.

PIRRO: You know, Congressman, the whole idea of frightening people, you know, like saying, you know, you can't come out of your homes. You can't do this and you can't do that because of the pandemic and now we're hearing, maybe staying home was not the right idea to begin with. But I guess that's a whole other issue.

But, I mean, this is another thing where people are being frightened and when there's fear, there's control and that's what they're trying to do, isn't it? Control everyone?

GAETZ: Yes, the lockdowns and the riots are connected. And Joe Biden just last week said that he would lock America down again. And we've seen that could have the tendency to lead to even more civil discord and maybe that's what Joe Biden really wants.

Because, you know, you saw in the Republican Convention, our desire to build America up, not burn her down. You saw during our Convention, the celebration of American life, of American success, American law enforcement, our military, our borders, and our culture.

With the Democrats, it seems they want to make us ashamed of America. They want to make us believe that this isn't a country worth loving so that they can replace our country with something far more dangerous and radical, dangerous for the regular folks that just want to be able to walk safe streets and engage in free open and fair commerce.

TERRELL: You know, Judge --

PIRRO: You know, Leo the -- go ahead.

TERRELL: Go ahead. No, what I was about to say just to echo -- what hurts me as an American and as a former Democrat is that the Democrat playbook was to allow American cities to burn because they thought it was going to work.

As you said in your opening statement, the polls have said the American public is fed up with it and they know the Democrats are going to allow that to happen and that's why the polls are shifting to President Trump.

But it hurts me as an American that they would sacrifice cities, individuals, murders, arson, to try to win an election, and they were caught because the American public has rejected that.

PIRRO: And it's even worse, they didn't just sacrifice, they were silent about it. They said nothing.

TERRELL: Yes.

PIRRO: And it wasn't until they saw the numbers go up for President Trump that they said, gee, maybe, we ought to come out and make a statement.

This is not what America is supposed to be like. But Congressman Gaetz, look, you work in Washington. The Washington Police or the D.C. police were not there and this is what we're seeing. We're seeing police not being deployed. And there are so many people that I knew who were at the President's acceptance speech who were harassed and menaced.

I mean, I could name five people right now who called me afterwards. They were petrified. This is the mayor saying that they can't be deployed.

GAETZ: Defund the police is not just a political slogan or a hashtag, it is a policy being implemented around our country, in Democrat cities by Democrat mayors, and it's a policy that's making Americans less safe, all for the sake of wokeness.

Well, I'm not here for the woke-topia and Joe Biden is barely awake. So he's going to let these radical elements of the Democratic Party takeover, hurt our country and if we lose America, the sad thing is, Joe Biden might not even notice.

PIRRO: Yes, all right. Leo, last 10 seconds. Go ahead.

TERRELL: Last 10 seconds, very simple as this. Do not believe anything that comes out of Kamala Harris's mouth and Joe Biden's mouth regarding their support for the police. They have lied.

They have abandoned law enforcement this country. They wanted to destroy law enforcement. Do not believe them. Believe President Donald J. Trump.

PIRRO: All right, thanks so much. And next Herschel Walker weighs in on sports stars boycotting games, still ahead.

But it was also one of the highlights of the R.N.C. when Pam Bondi spoke. She joins me live fresh after her speech taking down Joe Biden at the Convention. Back in a moment.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PAM BONDI, FORMER FLORIDA ATTORNEY GENERAL: If they want to make this election a choice between who's saving America and who is swindling America, bring it on.

Joe says he'll build back better. Yes, build the Biden's back better.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: Wow. My next guest blasted Joe Biden's credibility at the convention. Former Florida Attorney General, Pam Bondi joins me now.

All right. Good evening. You were on fire at the convention. Why do you say that the Biden's are essentially a crime family?

BONDI: Well, the Biden's -- Hunter Biden profited millions from the Ukraine by a corrupt oligarch who owned the company, fled the country, and then Joe Biden had the prosecutor fired who was investigating his son's company and then he bragged about it because he thought he could get away with it.

And you know, no one is above the law, and Hunter Biden stayed on that Board, Judge until the day -- the week his father announced he was running for President.

China same thing and profited millions. Follow the money is what we said. His brothers -- Joe Biden's brothers, Frank Biden and James Biden profited in Iraq. One of them building houses in Iraq with absolutely no experience in Iraq nor the housing industry. The other one Costa Rica and Jamaica. And it goes on and on.

PIRRO: All right, that's it, and you know, the incredible part of all of this is that "The New York Times" I think or "The Washington Post" have said that, oh, this has all been debunked and they criticized you for what you said. And the truth is, there never really has been an investigation.

And interestingly, the "Wall Street Journal" did an editorial and they said that the Biden global enrichment project is a scandal for which the family hasn't paid a political price. Who should be investigating this?

BONDI: That's right. Well, hopefully Justice is looking into it. I think they're looking into a lot of things that have been going on, so we'll have to wait and see what happens.

PIRRO: And, you know, with respect to the fact that the son made all of that money, I suspect that there would be other agencies in addition to Justice. There might be Treasury as well as other departments.

BONDI: That's correct. And Jeanine, they said, I love what they said. They said, oh, no, it was a dormant investigation when Joe Biden happened to have this prosecutor fired.

You know why it was dormant, if at all, because the oligarch who was head of the Burisma Corporation had fled the country and he was in Norway. But guess who was fishing with him in Norway? Hunter Biden. It's unreal thing.

PIRRO: That's amazing. Absolutely amazing. Good for you. You did a good job.

Listen, I want you to listen to some sound as a former Attorney General yourself. This is New York's Attorney General, talking about President Trump.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LETITIA JAMES, ATTORNEY GENERAL OF NEW YORK: I will never be afraid to challenge this illegitimate President.

We must do our job to ensure that the man currently occupying the Oval Office is held accountable to any and everything he has done.

He built his wealth off the backs of New Yorkers.

We need to focus on Donald Trump and his abuses. We need to follow his money. We need to find out where he has laundered money.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: All right, as an Attorney General, what are your comments on Letitia James, New York's Attorney General, the one who said she wants to take down the NRA talking about a the President and his family?

BONDI: Well, first, she is doing all of this currently while her city, while her state is in shambles, while her Governor is begging people to move back to New York. She's out there still to this day trying to take down the Trump family.

And when you saw that that first clip you played, she was running for election then. She ran on a platform of going after the President and his family and she has done that nonstop.

It's embarrassing as a former Attorney General that a current Attorney General would behave that way. I think she needs to be looked at. You know, at a minimum, she needs to be disqualified from any cases involving that family.

She also made a comment saying they're going to know my name laughing about the family. It's really -- it's despicable what she is doing what she continues to do, she can't get away with this.

PIRRO: Pam Bondi. We'll see. Pam Bondi, thanks so much for being with us tonight.

And protests and boycotts extend to the sports world. Football great Herschel Walker is back on JUSTICE with his take on athletes who refuse to play their sport.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HERSCHEL WALKER, FORMER NFL PLAYER: I've seen racism up close. I know what it is, and it isn't Donald Trump.

PIRRO: That's former football player, Herschel Walker sounding off at the R.N.C. this week. He joins me now with more

Good evening, Herschel. All right. Good evening. Herschel, you made quite an impression at the R.N.C. this week when you said we can't solve anything with closed fists, we need an open hand.

Do you think that your fellow sports players all feel the same way about walking off the court and not playing ball?

WALKER: I don't feel about the same thing. Right now, there's pressure.

PIRRO: All right, we're going to be right back. We are checking sound.

PIRRO: Okay, sorry about that. We had technical difficulties and Herschel Walker is now on the phone. Herschel, I want to continue with the question that I was asking you and that is, do your fellow sports players, do any of them feel pressure to not play and are there those that would rather play and not get involved in some of the pressure to walk off the court?

WALKER (via phone): Well, from what I've found out there, many of them that would rather play than walk off the court, but right now, it is kind of tough because of the pressure of some of the superstars, you know, if they walk off the court or doing a thing outside of that, they're afraid of what they be may belabor, and that's the reason I said I think politics shouldn't be in sports.

There's no doubt I think each player has a voice and I think their voice should be heard, but it's kind of tough when the pressure is put on a team, and it is a team when some people may disagree with their overall message.

And are there those on the teams that feel that the content of what they say is pretty much controlled by their -- by fellow players?

HERSCHEL: Well, I think sometimes they have to feel that because you know, you have some of your superstars and that one is going to get the majority of publicity. So those players have to go along with the protocol. Otherwise, what are you going to be labeled?

Right now, I think that's the problem in this society right now, if you don't agree with someone, you get labeled as something, so right now, no one is speaking out and this is such a great country that no one wants to speak out for.

But I'm here to encourage people to speak out. Right now is the time you've got to speak out. Right now is the time you've got to get to the voting booth. Right now is his time you've got to make a decision and you've got to make your mind up just what you want for this country.

PIRRO: Well, and certainly this election is an indication and will be an indication of what people want with this country.

But you made an incredible statement and you said you can't solve anything with a closed fist. You've got to have an open hand. Do you think that the left and I know you spoke at the Republican Convention -- do you think that they still have their fists closed? Do you think they actually want to talk?

WALKER: There's no doubt they have their fists closed. You know, I was leaving the convention the other night as well. I was totally, totally embarrassed. I was totally, totally upset. I could not believe what happened.

I want to apologize to Senator Paul, because I got my family safe. I got them in a car and got them to the hotel and I know he was not that far behind me and I didn't even go back to help. I didn't even think about it.

And my hat is off to the police. My hat is off to them because the restraint that they have because of the constant attack that they were getting, and I cannot believe people will have the restraint to do that.

And I think the Mayor, the Governor, they need to be to blame. I think if anyone get injured right now, they need to be to blame because I really think that people should fight and I hate to say it. I'm not this type of person, but you cannot have people to continue to just push you and push you and push you and shout at your ear and they're doing things that are uncalled for.

And I told someone -- I'm with my family and I am not going to do this.

Herschel, we are coming up against the end of the show. Thanks so much for being with us, and thank you all for watching JUSTICE.

You can preorder my book, "Don't Lie to Me" right now. It's on Amazon and on my Web site. I'm Jeanine Pirro advocating for truth, justice and the American way.

"Justice" has been served and Greg Gutfeld is coming up next.

See you next Saturday, same time, same place. Good night.

