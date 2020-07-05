Eric Trump on the left's attempts to swing the 2020 election

This is a rush transcript from "Watter’s World," July 4, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

MARK MEREDITH, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT: John, it was an amazing sight to see, as you can imagine, for all of those watching at home as we saw those military aircraft from several different generations fly over not only the White House, but also the National Mall, and they can be spotted all over Washington, D.C.

We started out with the presidential aircraft, that 747 that's commonly referred to as Air Force One with the Presidents on it, seeing it do that low pass here over the White House was quite a sight to see. I know you're an aviation geek, I am on as well.

And it was of course, followed by that incredible different site of military aircraft that spanned so many different generations. We saw aircraft from the Vietnam War, the Korean War, the Gulf War, and the crowd that was gathered here at the White House really just seemed to be in awe of the moment.

People staying very quiet, cheering as those aircraft would go overhead and President Trump himself with the First Lady kind of just staring up into the sky as those aircraft would make their way.

This is also of course, very similar to what we saw happen last year with the first "Salute to America." The difference being the President deciding to do it here at the White House as opposed to the Lincoln Memorial.

Here at the White House, we did see a couple of hundred guests show up here to be invited to watch the festivities for themselves. Of course, the fireworks are still coming up, John, that's going to be in about another 45 minutes to an hour out.

And so what was interesting, though, is that the President also taking the time during the Fourth of July, to hit on so many different topics that have been close to his mind, stuff that he brings up quite often at whether it be campaign events or when he is leaving the South Lawn.

But on this Fourth of July, I thought it was very interesting to hear the President talk about the coronavirus pandemic, that of course continues to, you know, rattle this country. The President saying that there is progress being made, not only when it comes to testing, but also in the improvements of ventilators and the production, and how the U.S. has been able to kind of change course in the last couple of months.

The President though also taking name at what he has seen as leftwing mobs, people that he feels are trying to erase American history. The President not mincing words either, with the media saying that he felt that the media was not doing enough to unite the country.

Of course, the critics would argue that it's the President that feels that way, and not necessarily the rest of the country. It'll be interesting to see whether or not there's any pushback for the President using the Fourth of July ceremony to discuss some of his views on that.

We also heard the President talk about American heroes. He established an Executive Order just yesterday that we create this Garden of American Heroes, essentially an area where statues would be honoring people like Amelia Earhart, Benjamin Franklin, George Washington, Martin Luther King, Jr.

He says he wants this created between now and 2026. This will be a chance to really honor those that he feels that made a significant impact on American history. It will be interesting to also see the reaction from Congress because that just was announced yesterday, and it's still in the works.

The President said, they are still trying to come up with exactly how that is going to work.

As though, we have talked about there, the President also wanted to make clear that he still believes America is getting stronger every day from the coronavirus pandemic.

We heard that from the Interior Secretary who was also out here speaking about the effort that has gone in not only today, but for the last several months that people have been really trying to do all they can to show their American pride, their American spirit and how strong this country is.

The President once again pointing to that he believes the U.S. remains the greatest country on Earth. And that our symbol of freedom and our symbol of honor and tradition certainly would be remembered not only now, but for generations to come past and present.

Jon, again, as an aircraft guy, I know you would have loved seeing this and it was an incredible seat here on the ground on the South Lawn of the White House -- Jon.

JON SCOTT, FOX NEWS HOST: What a spectacular experience, and I think our viewers might wonder who the folks who were lucky enough to be there on the White House lawn to watch this along with the President. Mark, who got invited?

MEREDITH: Sure. So Jon, we had the VIPs, so I saw, for instance, VA Secretary Robert Wilkie. We saw members of the President's Coronavirus taskforce, but there were also those frontline workers, those men and women that are doctors and nurses, first responders, people that have been helping this country now really forever, but now even more than ever, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It was hot out here, Jon. It was like 88 degrees. I couldn't even wear my jacket. I had taken off the tie. It was brutally hot. But people stayed through the heat. They've been passing out sodas, trying to make the most of it.

But the grand finale, of course the fireworks, Jon, they will be happening a little bit time from now -- Jon.

SCOTT: Yes, well, we forgive you for taking off the tie. You've got to be comfortable on a day like this.

Mark Meredith at the White House. Mark, thank you.

MEREDITH: You bet.

SCOTT: Well, let's bring in Joey Jones, former Marine Corps bomb technician and a Fox News contributor and Colonel Scott Caine, former Vice Commander of the Ninth Air Force and a former fighter pilot, as well.

Colonel Caine, your thoughts on that aerial flyover? Spectacular images that we just got to see.

COL. SCOTT CAINE (RET), FORMER VICE COMMANDER OF NINTH AIR FORCE: Well, certainly as an aviator that flew for most of 30 years, I sure enjoyed watching all of those great airplanes fly. I wish I was young enough to jump back in one and then pilot one across the skies like they did.

But what really struck me as I think back in my 30 years in the Air Force, having served all over the world is when the President talked about how our Declaration of Independence said created this nation as a free nation.

What struck me was that our Independence Day really marks Independence Day for the rest of the world. Because we've been -- we've been the leader across the planet that has brought freedom and liberty to all the other nations that have adopted similar forms of government.

And so, as I traveled the world, I saw great people that looked up to the United States of America, they looked up to obviously our air power, they looked up to us, as leaders and the President highlighted how the Founding Fathers set up a system of government that is the leader across the world, and promotes liberty to everybody.

And that's what I think about today on Independence Day.

SCOTT: I know that you were an A-10 warthog pilot in the Air Force and they didn't feature any A-10s in this flyover today. Are you writing a letter of complaint?

CAINE: Well, just because they didn't -- they talked about the bullet. So that's the bullet from the A-10, just wanted the audience to see something from A-10.

SCOTT: Yes, that is an amazing aircraft and very much loved by the ground troops like Johnny Joey Jones. Johnny, you know, this is -- we've seen over the last month or two, these violent protests, these attempts and in some cases successful operations to tear down statues in this country.

The President seemed to fire right back with an Executive Order that he issued yesterday. I want you to hear him talk about it, and then I'll get your reaction. Here's the President.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP (R), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Yesterday, I signed that Executive Order to create a brand new monument to our most beloved icons, the National Garden of American Heroes will be a vast outdoor park that will feature the statues of the greatest Americans who have ever lived.

We will honor extraordinary citizens, from every community and from every place and from every part of our nation.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

SCOTT: So, Johnny, the President, you know, the critics have been trying to tear down and in some cases, succeeding at tearing down some of the statues of notable Americans. The President says we're going to put up a sculptured garden -- a garden of national heroes, featuring people like -- soldiers like George Washington and George Patton, but also, you know, Harriet Tubman, Benjamin Franklin, just any great American from the history books.

Your thoughts when you heard that announcement from the President?

JOHNNY JOEY JONES, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: I think this is absolutely brilliant. You know, I've said on this channel a few times now, you don't build tomorrow by going back and tearing down yesterday.

What's done is done, and we've memorialized some of it to not forget it. But the idea that we can go and build new things together, and if you felt left out on some of those monuments that are in D.C. now, the idea that you can be a part of what we build in the future, that's what this country is all about.

It's not that we get up every day and get it right is that we get up every day and we try to get it right. We try to make tomorrow better for my kids and their kids and your kids.

And that's exactly the signal that the President Trump is sending with this. And I think it's a brilliant move.

And I would challenge all of those people, if you're spoiled brats or anarchists or honest brokers that have wanted to tear down monuments, I challenge you to be a part of this conversation and to help us build tomorrow and build the monuments for people that deserve to be memorialized for what they've contributed.

And on the topic of that A-10. That's a favorite of mine, as well as an EOD tech. I had to learn how to take it apart to get to those munitions. So, the gal is an impressive gun and that's an impressive plane.

SCOTT: Yes, the warthog is a thing of beauty. That's for sure. The President touched on a little bit of everything in his speech, you know, from the anarchists and the rioters. He denounced the Antifa members and the leftwing mob who have been causing so much trouble in this country.

He also, you know, touched on the coronavirus efforts and those who want to tear down memorials in this country. It was a wide ranging speech, but Colonel, he also talked about getting Americans to set foot on Mars and he promised that Americans are going to be the ones to do it. It's an interesting goal.

And you know, some people shake their heads and say, well, we'll never make that, but a lot of people said the same thing when John Kennedy said, we're going to go to the moon.

CAINE: Well, absolutely, you know, it's -- I believe in the American spirit, the ingenuity of Americans, and that's what sets us apart. I would say it sets us apart from the totalitarian kind of countries and socialist kind of countries that don't have a population of people trying to always succeed and finding solutions to things.

So I think the President is right. The spirit of Americans is that we are going to -- we're going to solve that problem when we get there. And I wouldn't be surprised if somebody's sitting on Mars in 50 years.

SCOTT: It's going to be an exciting 50 years, and it was an exciting night to watch. Colonel Scott Caine and Joey Jones. Thank you both for being with us for this "Salute to America" that the White House just put on. An absolutely spectacular and spine tingling, bit of -- well, aviation history, displayed in the skies over Washington, D.C.

And that is how "Fox Reports" on this Saturday, Independence Day of 2020. I'm Jon Scott. Have a very safe and happy Fourth of July. Thank you to the brave men and women fighting to protect our freedom and thanks you for joining us at home to watch.

We're going to join WATTERS' WORLD already in progress, up next.

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST, WATTERS' WORLD: Jeffrey Epstein's closest confidante and alleged Madam under arrest. Ghislaine Maxwell hiding out in the small town of Bedford, New Hampshire, when taken into custody by the F.B.I.

Epstein's former flame now facing six federal charges and 35 years in prison, including the most serious count, enticement of a minor to travel to engage in sexual acts.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

AUDREY STRAUSS, ACTING NEW YORK U.S. ATTORNEY: They would befriend these young girls by asking them questions about their lives pretending to be taking an interest in them.

They would take them to the movies and treat them to shopping trips. Maxwell would encourage these young girls to accept offers from Epstein to pay for their travel and their education, making these young victims feel indebted to Jeffrey Epstein.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Here with more, Bradley Edwards who has represented more than 20 of Epstein's victims detailing his journey for justice in the book "Relentless Pursuit: My Fight for the Victims of Jeffrey Epstein."

Let's be blunt, Bradley, this woman was Epstein's pimp. She traffics children across state lines. She lured them. She enticed them. She engaged allegedly in sexual acts with these minors with Jeffrey Epstein, sometimes even holding them against their will.

This indictment -- this is just from a small span in the 90s. But as you've detailed, she had a very long relationship with Epstein going into the deep 2000s. How wicked was this woman?

BRADLEY EDWARDS, LAWYER FOR EPSTEIN'S VICTIMS: Well, I think people are going to now start realizing what I detailed in the book which is that without Ghislaine Maxwell, there wouldn't have been -- there would not have been the monster Jeffrey Epstein. He could not have existed without her.

WATTERS: She kept his books. She engaged in a lot of the payments to the women allegedly, and ran his entire affairs. And at this point, how can she be protected? Because we remember what happened to Jeffrey, the most famous person in Federal custody at the time, commit suicide or he dies mysteriously in jail.

We have someone like Prince Andrew who has got exposure here. We have politicians with exposure. We have celebrities, billionaires with exposure here. She knows everything. So, is she going to make bail? Is she going to flee the country? Or do you think she's going to sing to the Feds to save herself?

EDWARDS: I think that whatever information she knows, she is going to turn over. I just don't know that it's going to be enough to save her. Whatever information she has on anybody, it is not putting somebody else above her in the organization. That's the problem that she's going to have. That's just a fact that she has to deal with.

So I expect as this investigation continues, that it gets expanded and that the indictment probably expands in time and substance. That's what I think we're going to see.

WATTERS: Right, because, as you said, she was the puppet master of all of the logistics of this sex trafficking operation allegedly. So no matter what she tells the Feds, she is still going to do serious time. It can't reduce her sentence that much.

You know, all the raids that apparently seized all of the video evidence, the pictures, the surveillance video from the multiple homes of Epstein in Manhattan, in Palm Beach, and in New Mexico, where is that evidence? And did that evidence lead to Ghislaine? Is that evidence ever going to come out?

Because, I mean, that should pretty much be everything you need to have more indictments. Am I right?

EDWARDS: That's not something I can talk about at this time. But the last part of your statement is that that evidence could lead to other indictments. Clearly, that's also a fact.

In terms of where it is and what it entails and what role it played in this, I can't talk about that.

WATTERS: Okay, so I'm going to assume from that answer that you're aware of things that are developing and you're not at liberty to say. I totally understand that.

So who shouldn't be nervous right now? You know, I don't want to cast aspersions. We broke this with an author a couple of weeks ago, Daniel Halper who said that he had evidence or he had heard from a source that Bill Clinton was romantically involved with Ghislaine Maxwell. I mean, we know Maxwell was in the plane with him.

We know she was at his wedding of Chelsea. I'm not indicting the President, but besides him, who do you think would be nervous right now in your professional opinion?

EDWARDS: Well, the person that's been the most nervous right now is obviously Ghislaine. And the fact that many people have been invited to provide the information that they know, people like Bill Clinton, people like Prince Andrew and as of yet, haven't provided that information is still as I said, on your show last time troubling to me.

But if there has ever been a time, you would think that the time is right now. Beyond that, again, I don't think that is the responsible thing for me to do to say, hey, look, this person' is coming up next, although I will tell you that the investigation is not over. It's continuing, both from my standpoint and from the standpoint of the prosecutors in New York.

WATTERS: Okay. You have been on the frontlines of this from a legal perspective. And, you know, we can't say enough for everything that you've done to bring justice to these victims. And it's not just a few victims.

As you mentioned in the book, it's probably a couple hundred of minors between 14 and 17, who were alleged victims of not only Epstein, but Ghislaine.

And also, you mentioned the last time you came on that you'd ask Bill Clinton to cooperate. He had not voluntarily cooperated. We know that Prince Andrew has not voluntarily cooperated.

I think right now, it would behoove everybody that had knowledge of anything illegal going on in this little sick access between these two people to voluntarily come from forward and provide as much information as possible so people can get justice.

Bradley, thank you for everything you've done for the book and all of the legal action that you've taken that has exposed a lot of this. We're going to follow it closely and we'll have you back on.

EDWARDS: Absolutely. I appreciate it. It's not over.

WATTERS: Not over, you're right. Coming up. Eric Trump on the left's mission to take down his dad at any cost.

But first, WATTERS' WORLD looks into the real reasons Democrats want to keep Biden hiding in his basement.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESUMPTIVE DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: You know, the rapidly rising -- and with -- with -- I don't know --

JACKIE IBANEZ, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT: Live from "America's News Headquarters," I'm Jackie Ibanez on this July 4th. President Trump honoring our founding fathers at his "Salute to the America" event. The crowds in Washington, not as large as in the past due to the heat and concerns over COVID-19.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Signers of our Declaration of Independence pledged their lives, their fortunes and their sacred honor to boldly proclaim this eternal truth that we are all made equal by God.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

IBANEZ: One of the day's highlights was a huge military flyover, which was also seen in several other cities as well.

Still to come this evening, President and First Lady Trump will be wrapping up the event with a firework show at the White House.

I'm Jackie Ibanez. Now, back to WATTERS' WORLD.

For all of your headlines, log on to foxnews.com. Enjoy your night.

WATTERS: We're now just four months away from Election Day and while President Trump wasted no time kicking his campaign back into high gear with a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Joe Biden emerged from his de facto basement campaign headquarters this week to say this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: This is the most unusual campaign I think in modern history in that, but I start off with the premise, Mike, that I'm going to follow the doctor's orders, not just for me, but for the country. And that means that I am not going to be holding rallies.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Sure, doctor's orders. He couldn't draw a crowd anyway. Or maybe it's because Joe just can't go very long without a gaffe.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: My name is Joe Biden. I'm a Democratic candidate for the United States Senate.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: President of the United States.

BIDEN: All men and women created -- you know this -- you know the thing.

All right, Chuck, thank you very much.

CHRIS WALLACE, FOX NEWS CHANNEL ANCHOR: All right, it's Chris.

BIDEN: Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.

If you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't black.

We choose truth over facts.

No man has a right to raise a hand to a woman in anger other than in self- defense, and that rarely ever occurs. And so we have to just change the culture. Period. And keep punching at it and punching at it and punching at it.

You know the rapidly rising -- and with -- with -- I don't know ...

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Even some of his biggest cheerleaders and closest advisers think he should stay off the public stage.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHUCK TODD, MSNBC HOST: A lot of Democrats think Joe Biden might do well to stay in that basement.

JOY BEHAR, ABC HOST: He can stay in the basement and just talk to us. But he's going to have to step up --

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: People say all the time, oh, we've got to get the Vice President out the basement. He's fine in the basement. I mean, two people see him a day is two bad a people. That's it. And let Trump keep doing what Trump's doing. It's hard for the Vice President to break through.

BILL MAHER, HBO HOST: One good thing COVID-19 did, I think, is keep Joe Biden inside. And I'll tell you -- no, seriously, because first of all, a campaign is a marathon, you know that.

I don't think he was up for a marathon. I think he would have been worn down already in the campaign by this time if he had to be out there every day. Plus, let's be honest, he's a bit of a gaffe machine.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Right now, that may be the best strategy for Joe. He's currently leading in some polls, but it's important to remember he's going to have to come out of hiding at some point. And a lot can change between now and November. The polls, they don't always tell the whole story.

Remember, Hillary was beating Trump the entire time in 2016, and when finally Biden does come out of hiding, I'm sure he'll have a lot to say. And it won't be all coherent.

The left may be making excuses for Biden now. But it wasn't that long ago when even they were asking the same questions we are now. Is Biden fit to be President?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The question is, does he still have his stuff?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And spontaneity?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes. And is he -- how sharp is he?

SEN. CORY BOOKER (D-NJ): Can he be someone in a long, grueling campaign that can get the ball over the line? There are definitely moments where you listen to Joe Biden and you just wonder.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: But now almost no reporter is objective or brave enough to ask Biden about it, except perhaps for Fox's own Doug McKelway, which he did watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DOUG MCKELWAY, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT: I'm 65. I don't have word recollection that I used to have. I forget my train of thought from time to time. You've got 12 years on me, sir. Have you been tested for some degree of cognitive decline?

BIDEN: I've been testing. I am constantly testing. Look, all you've got to do is watch me and I can hardly wait to compare my cognitive capability to the cognitive capability of the man I'm running against. Thank you so much.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Joining me now, senior adviser to the Trump 2020 campaign, Katrina Pierson. I can't believe he admitted that he is constantly being tested by doctors to see if his brain is declining, Katrina.

I don't know, Joe. I mean, you know what happened the last time when the candidate didn't go out to swing states and visit them. That's what happened to Hillary. Biden is now doing the same thing. I mean, he's not going to run the show if he get selected. It's going to be AOC and Nancy Pelosi.

He doesn't have any bright ideas. He is going to tank the economy. And the enthusiasm gap is about a mile wide.

I have always said it's better to vote for someone than against someone that's usually the winning formula. How do you see Joe?

KATRINA PIERSON, TRUMP 2020 SENIOR ADVISER: Yes, you know, Jesse, I think you're right. And when you look at the campaign as a whole, you know, going into these last few months, I mean, it's quite clear, you know that the left is going to leave no stone unturned in their efforts to prevent President Trump from being reelected.

Democrats are going to continue to politicize every single crisis, but one thing remains clear. Through all of this chaos, Jesse, and that is President Trump is the only one who can renew, rebuild and restore our country after this pandemic. And just this week, economic numbers show it and that's another reason why they want Joe Biden to stay in the basement.

WATTERS: Yes, I would agree that I think the President may be bothered about the left last week, and he's got some great wind at is back now with the economic numbers. It's like a rocket ship. And he's got the USMCA, in effect now, July 1st, that went into effect. You've seen massive amounts of manufacturing jobs created.

If he can steer this economy through this pandemic, which has been the worst one in a hundred years, I think he'll be rewarded for it. And it'll show that he took charge, took action, and you're going to want to stick with the guy that brought you through this catastrophe.

Joe is not trusted on the economy. He is down about double digits on that. And that's going to be the number one issue, the economy, and the President right now is in a good position there.

PIERSON: Well, yes, you know, when you look at the 4.8 million jobs in June alone, you know, we're talking about, you know, over two and a half million jobs for women and 356,000 manufacturing jobs. This is far ahead of the economic projections, which you know, shattered the economists' expectations, beating the prediction by, you know, nearly two million jobs.

So people are looking at these numbers. They're watching to see how both candidates are engaging in this process, and it doesn't matter if you're black, white, Hispanic or Asian or veteran, unemployment rates fell across the board. And that is tangible results through real effort, which on the other side, Joe Biden said that the President's unusual approach was xenophobic.

So just imagine what our country would look like if no action was taken early on. I think most Americans see very clearly that President Trump is very strong to tout.

WATTERS: Yes, I don't think he is in a strong position to say that he would have taken an earlier approach to the pandemic when he was against the travel ban.

PIERSON: Right.

WATTERS: I mean, I think you're right. I think it's a base election, Katrina, and there is no Biden base. There never was, there never will be. It's just a bunch of Democrats with some Trump hatred sprinkled on the top of it. And we all know what happened with the polls the last time so let's wait for November third.

PIERSON: That's right.

WATTERS: All right. Thank you.

PIERSON: That's right. Thank you, Jesse.

WATTERS: Eric Trump on 2020, Twitter and the left's desperate attempt to bend the rules this election.

And later, in honor of Fourth of July, how much do Americans know about our founding? Not much.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: What year did we declare our independence?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: 1984.

WATTERS: Way off.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: The Democrats new push to fudge the election is voter fraud, and they're using the pandemic as an excuse to have the entire country vote by mail. Here's how the scam works.

They send out ballots based off voter rolls. These rolls are dirty and outdated, filled with the dead and drifters. So it leaves millions of extra ballots just floating around.

And then they get filled out fraudulently and political hacks collect them and bundle them and flip them, you know. They bribe and intimidate people.

Just recently in Paterson, New Jersey, four people were busted.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yesterday was allegations of ballot stuffing and vote bundling that led to about 800 ballots being set aside. Now, there appear to be signed mailed-in votes from residents. But those residents tell us they never voted.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: They were charged with election fraud, mail-in voting fraud and illegal possession of mail-in ballots. But it's not just in New Jersey. Here's the Alabama Secretary of State.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOHN MERRILL (R), ALABAMA SECRETARY OF STATE: Since I've been the Secretary of State in Alabama, we've had six convictions on voter fraud. We've had two elections that have been overturned. Five of the six that have been convicted were convicted for fraudulent activity related to absentee ballot. I know that for a fact.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Even "The New York Times" said, quote, "Voting by mail increases the potential for fraud." And, "Votes cast by mail are less likely to be counted, more likely to be compromised and more likely to be contested than those cast in a voting booth." Also, "Fraud in voting by mail is vastly more prevalent than the in-person voting fraud."

Democrats themselves just a few years ago came out against it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. JERROLD NADLER (D-NY): In my experience in New York, paper ballots are extremely susceptible to fraud. Pure paper with no machines, I can show you pre -- I can show you experience which would make your head spin.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: So far, the Supreme Court has decided to stay out of the dispute over whether to allow greater mail-in voting in Texas after a request from a State Democratic leader to expand the mail option because of the coronavirus.

Voting by mail in Texas is generally limited to those with a sickness or physical condition that prevents in-person voting. The Texas Attorney General argued that fear of getting the virus doesn't qualify as a disability under the law.

The President recently spoke about mail-in voting with Sean Hannity.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Not so much the absentee ballot because an absentee like I'm in the White House and I have to vote in Florida et cetera, et cetera. You're absentee. It's okay. But people go through a process for that.

The mail-in ballots, they mail them to anybody. And they send them out by the millions. I think I read over 30 million ballots are going to be sent out in California. Where are they going? Nobody's standing there watching you vote.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: It's not just the mail-in ballot scam the President has to fight. The President is also facing heat from social media companies like Twitter, and the Jeff Bezos' owned Twitch, which live streams various content.

Twitch temporarily banned the President for what they call hateful conduct from two of the President's speeches; one from June 16, 2015, when he announced his run for the President and recently at his Tulsa rally, listen to what they called hateful.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: When Mexico sends its people, they're not sending their best. They're sending people that have lots of problems. They're bringing drugs. They're bringing crime. They're rapists. And some, I assume are good people.

Hey, it's one o'clock in the morning and a very tough -- you know, I've used the word on occasion -- hombre. A very tough hombre is breaking into the window of a young woman whose husband is away and you call 911. And they say, I'm sorry. This number is no longer working.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Recently, I talked about this all with the President's son, Eric Trump.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ERIC TRUMP, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, TRUMP ORGANIZATION: You're 100% right. If you want to know the democratic motive, Jesse, look at the Heroes Act, right.

The Heroes Act was supposed to be in response to COVID, it was supposed to be $3 trillion. You would think that the Heroes Act, some of that money would actually go to first responders, right? I mean, as the name implies, they're beautiful marketers.

Well, the very things in the Heroes Act were eliminating all voter ID. This was put in by Nancy Pelosi, having all absentee ballots. I mean, they're not even trying to be secretive about this. They're not even trying to put this under covers. They are exposing this for the whole world to see. They're exposing their motives.

And I'm, I'm so glad you showed that clip of Nadler in New York where he said, I can show you examples of voter fraud after voter fraud after voter fraud because they want to lead you to believe it doesn't exist.

And then you see states like Florida where they found literally cartons of ballots, right, cartons and cartons of ballots on site. You see what's happening with some of the judicial races in Pennsylvania and West Virginia where people have admitted to fraud.

Voter fraud is real. And it is absolutely happening every single day and the Democrats don't care and the media wants to ignore it.

WATTERS: Yes, they don't -- see it's funny because the local media will report it. They'll report all of these ballots that they found bundled up in mailboxes and then the national media, they will ignore their sister networks on the ground and they'll just lie to the American people because they're on the same side of the Democrats.

They want a close race, so they hold back these bundles. And then during these recounts, or at the last minute, oh, we just found 600 votes in a swing state. Flip it blue.

So now you've got the Twitter people on board with the scam. How dangerous do you think it is?

E. TRUMP: Well, I think it's really dangerous. And you know, what's interesting about Twitter? You and I, and every other conservative out there, we've known this has been happening the whole time.

I mean, every single kind of outspoken conservative has been shadow banned behind the scenes, there's just no question.

I mean, for the longest time, for three years, the only people it was suggesting -- Twitter was suggesting that I follow was Hillary Clinton and Elizabeth Warren.

I mean, I kind of find that odd that they popped up at the top of my screen every single time and then you see people getting deleted from your account and you see posts that you literally sent to out that had this many views, and then you come back a little while later and they have half the amount of views.

We all know this is a game that Twitter has been playing. They came out publicly, they did it for the first time in public. So everything that we knew was happening, everything that they had been accused of, they came out and they did it in the full transparency of the world.

And Jesse, here's the one thing I can tell you, it is going to cost them the election because the one thing that Republicans -- the one thing that Americans don't want to have happen to them is to have their free speech silenced, right?

We have the First Amendment protection for a reason. Americans fundamentally, it's ingrained in their DNA, believe in having free speech, and I'm telling you, it's going to backfire on them.

Do not take that ability away from Americans and there is no better way -- there is no more surefire way to get Americans out to the polls to vote for Donald Trump, than to stifle their free speech.

WATTERS: I think you're exactly right. I think it's going to blow up right in their faces, and they're going to have to go back to the drawing board.

Eric Trump, everybody, Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization. Have a great weekend.

E. TRUMP: Great to be you, Jesse.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

Up next, in honor of Independence Day. Let's look back to see how much Americans know about the history of the holiday.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: What country did we declare our Independence from?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Virginia.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: As we mentioned earlier in the show, today, our nation turns 244 years old, and in honor of America's birthday, I wanted to take a look back at how much or how little the average American knows about this great country and its founding. Here's the best of WATTERS' WORLD Patriots Edition.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: How many colonies were there in the beginning?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Fifteen?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Ten?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Twelve.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Thirteen.

WATTERS: Can you name any of them?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Boston.

WATTERS: Boston is a city.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Alabama.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Puerto Rico.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Maine, Massachusetts.

WATTERS: There you go. Now, who's your favorite founding father?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: James Madison.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Thomas Jefferson.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Oh, Abraham Lincoln.

WATTERS: Abraham Lincoln. Why is he your favorite founder?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He is tall.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Ben Franklin.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It's the only one that we know.

WATTERS: What about George Washington? What did he do?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Money.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: George Washington was one of the Presidents as well.

WATTERS: Which President?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He was the second president after Lincoln.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Some folks got to learn the hard way.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He was a General or something.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He didn't work with horses, did he?

WATTERS: God bless you.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Thanks. You, too.

WATTERS: The Revolutionary War. Who did America fight?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Countries?

WATTERS: Countries?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes. China.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Oh, Great Britain.

WATTERS: That's right.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Boy, that escalated quickly.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: What year did we declare our independence?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: 1984.

WATTERS: Way off.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No. Or 1884.

WATTERS: 1776.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Okay, still.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: 1776.

WATTERS: Yes.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: 1776.

WATTERS: Whoa, whoa. She's on a roll folks.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: July 4th.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: 1776.

WATTERS: Genius. What did the Declaration of Independence do?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I have no idea. That's awful.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I am not that knowledgeable on those declarations and the Constitution and all of that.

WATTERS: What country did we declare our independence from?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Virginia. Correct?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: The name of our National Anthem is?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Isn't it called the National Anthem?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It is the Star Spangled Banner.

WATTERS: Very good. Now let's do a little rendition. Are you ready?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Oh, dear.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Oh, say can you see by the dawn's early light.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What so proudly we hailed by the dawn -- or by the time -- I forget the rest.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Through the franchise and bright stars through the perilous fight are the lamb parts we won.

WATTERS: What are those called?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Lamb parts.

WATTERS: Lamb parts.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: "God Bless America." [Bleep].

WATTERS: Not God Bless America.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: And the rockets red glare. The bombs bursting in air gave proof to the light.

WATTERS: Night.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Night that our flag was still there.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Oh say does that Star Spangled Banner, yes, our land of the free and home of the brave.

WATTERS: Best one today.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

Up next, Last Call.

WATTERS: The Fourth of July means fireworks, but not all are created equal or legal everywhere. So follow the law and be safe. Here is my official firecracker rankings.

This is nothing crazy. Just your old meat and potatoes. Nothing fancy. Number five sparklers. Got to love sparklers. I mean, these are just kid friendly things right here. And these are colored actually, so kids love that.

Also M-80S. This will give you a little pop. All right this is a little dynamite here, so just be careful with these. Make sure they're out of your hand quickly after you light them.

Also black cats. You know, these are loud. These can make you feel like you're old. Rat-tat-tat. Yes. That's going to make you go deaf. You know how those go.

Also, bottle rockets. I ran out of ball rockets. I thought I had some. I think I shot too many off last summer. So I'm empty handed. Those are a lot of fun.

But these are my most favorite here. These are the Roman candles. So these shoot about and don't aim them at your friends like these guys are doing here in the screen, like I used to do.

Just be safe. Be careful. Don't injure yourself and follow the law. That's what I'll try to be doing.

That's all for tonight. Everybody stay safe and happy Fourth of July. Be sure to follow me on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. "JUSTICE WITH JUDGE JEANINE" is next. And remember, I'm Watters, and this is my world.

