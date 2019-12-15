Eric and Lara Trump's daughter makes TV debut on Fox News

This is a rush transcript from "Justice with Judge Jeanine," December 14, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

Jeanine Pirro: Hello, and welcome to Justice. I'm Judge Jeanine Pirro. Thanks so much for being with us tonight. And thanks for keeping our streak going and making last week's show number one all weekend long, all day Saturday, Saturday night, Sunday, Sunday night. I am so grateful. Thank you to all my viewers.

Tonight, we've got House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, dan Bongino, and Congressman Matt Gaetz, former NYPD Commissioner Bernie Kerik and more. And later, I take you inside the New York White House, aka Trump Tower, for an exclusive sit down with Eric and Laura Trump and the first ever exclusive look on television at newborn daughter Carolina Trump. But first, my open.

[music playing]

It was everything we said it was and everything they said it was not. We now have confirmation, corroboration that the deep state exists, that it worked to spy on and frame a presidential candidate and plant the seed for his overthrow in the ugliest, most corrupt attempted political coup in U.S. history. That it occurred at all is stunning. But that it wasn't manipulated to take down a president and remove him from office almost as soon as we put him there, essentially overthrowing a government, is an outrage that demands the most severe consequence our criminal justice system has to offer. Now, you put this together with the Russia collusion and Nancy this week saying --

[start video clip]

Nancy Pelosi: It's been going on for 22 months, okay? It's been two and a half years.

[end video clip]

Jeanine Pirro: That's right, Nancy. And you still haven't come up with a real reason to impeach him, but you radicals are dug in on getting rid of Donald Trump. And since you can't find anything real, you make stuff up at a whack a mole speed. So the inspector general decides the opening of the investigation into whether individuals associated with the Trump campaign were coordinating with the Russians, dubbed Crossfire Hurricane was legitimate and commenced without bias. But almost immediately, Attorney General William Barr and United States Attorney John Durham begged to differ, saying, quote, "We do not agree with the Inspector General report's conclusions as to predication in how the case was opened.”

The Comey FBI counterintelligence division believes they can investigate anyone based on what someone heard in a bar and then run with it. But these guys, they didn't just run with it. They took every left turn and ran every red light in their effort to get their man. And although the warrant was to surveil American citizen Carter Page, in truth, Page was nothing more than the window through which to view and investigate Donald Trump.

Thereafter, every one of the 17 errors that the inspector general identified was indicative of the desire to get Donald Trump, to continue spying and wiretapping. That's right. I said it, "spy." The IG confirmed confidential human sources, CHS, were used. Notice I used the plural, there was more than one spy. And we're not just talking about wiretapping now, for which we now know there was no basis, no basis because the dossier -- paid for by Hillary Clinton with money laundered through the law firm and fusion GPS, written by a foreign agent, Christopher Steele, based on sourcing by an individual who told the FBI on three separate occasions it was exaggeration. It was hyperbole. He never expected it to be printed. But when we talk about human sources, we're talking about spies who are actually walking among the Trump campaign and recording in that campaign, including a high level official in the Trump campaign.

So if the premise of the investigation was that the Russians may be infiltrating the Trump campaign, why not tell the American presidential candidate? Hell, the same FBI told Dianne Feinstein they believed the Chinese were infiltrating her ranks, but they don't alert a presidential candidate? My, my. Could it be as simple as the FBI treats Republicans as the enemy and the Democrats as part of the home team? And even more sinister is that the target, ladies and gentlemen, really wasn't the campaign. The target was Donald Trump himself. Carter Page was not the man they were interested in. He was the vehicle through which they could watch and listen, or so they thought.

Now, the IG admits there were significant inaccuracies and omissions and that agents failed to meet their basic obligations. He made clear for the IG that every step of this operation was briefed up to the highest level of the FBI, that'd be Comey. They found there were, quote, "so many basic and fundamental errors made by three separate hand-picked teams on one of the most sensitive FBI investigations." There was a failure of not only the operational team, but the managers, the supervisors, and the senior officials in the chain of command.

So what do you think the chances of that are? Do you really think that there is no bias when everyone on three different experienced teams, all supposedly smart, all make the same mistake, all against Donald Trump? A primer. Every FBI agent is smart. They are trained. Every one of these agents had years of law school training, courtroom experience. The chances of every one of those getting every one of the 17 mistakes wrong that work in their favor against Donald Trump is slim to none.

And it ends up in a four letter word, "bias." And although Cardinal Jim Comey says, "I feel vindicated," the truth is that even dull, dry Horowitz makes the truth clear.

[start video clip]

Michael Horowitz: You know, I think the activities we found here don't vindicate anybody who touched this thing.

[end video clip]

Jeanine Pirro: So Donald Trump was right from the beginning. He said they were spying on him and wiretapping him, and they made fun of him, and they ridiculed him and condemned him and belittled him. And although his law enforcement terminology may not have been on point, he was right, wasn't he? And every one of the 17 errors identified by the IG going against the president and in favor of the radical leftist ideologues indicate no conclusion other than bias.

Struck [spelled phonetically] and Page are their premiere examples. Quote, "He's an effing idiot." Quote, "He's never going to become president. No, we'll stop it." And so they created their insurance policy just in case he actually got in. And after he won, they texted each other, "I figure I need to brush up on Watergate." No bias? The only reason there is no bias is because no one admitted to bias. It's about testamentary and documentary evidence of bias.

But it's now up to the United States attorney to draw a conclusion as to whether or not the 17 separate errors, the violation of FBI regulations, the stunning irregularities, the failure to identify wrongdoing in their own ranks, amounts of bias, and even worse. Jim Comey actually lied, what a shock, and said to our own Bret Baier that the dossier was but one piece of the mosaic of evidence presented to the FISA court -- baloney -- when we now know that it was the only piece. They knew it was written by Trump-hating Christopher Steele, paid for by Trump-hating Hillary Clinton, actually denied by the source who allegedly gave Steele the fraudulent information in the first place. Now, Andrew McCabe, the other hater who put the team together, was a Clintonite who got money from the Clinton Foundation for his wife’s Senate campaign. He’s been referred for criminal prosecution himself separate and apart from this. Jim Comey was the United States attorney in the Southern District investigating the Clinton Foundation that ended with nothing. Shock.

The bottom line is the violation of FBI regulations, the stunning irregularities, the failure to identify wrongdoing in their own ranks, is a textbook example of illegality. You have to be pretty damn coordinated, smart, conspiratorial, and razor-precise for absolutely everyone to be on that same illegal page. They were willing to lie and cheat in a way that America has never witnessed before. It was an all-out effort by what was once the most esteemed law enforcement agency in our country to take down the man 63 million Americans put in the Oval Office. Why? Because they think they know better than we do; because in their sanctimonious, condescending world, we know nothing. Their arrogance is only surpassed by their ignorance. They thought they could get away with it. They have not, and they will not. History will not look kindly on Cardinal James Comey, who has now surpassed J. Edgar Hoover as the most corrupt director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in history, and might I add, no one deserves it more. And that’s my open. Let me know what you think on my Facebook and Twitter, #JudgeJeanine.

And here now with reaction to my open and all the latest developments in this impeachment battle, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Congressman, thanks so much for being here tonight. You know, Congressman, there’s so much to go through, but I just want to hit a couple of points. It came out of Judiciary, the recommendation of two articles of impeachment, totally along partisan party lines, and it’s going to the full House, these two articles of impeachment, next week. So, what we’ve got now is the $64,000 question of 31 congressmen and -women in the Trump-leaning districts who may suffer a penalty if they go along those partisan party lines. And you know, I don’t know if you can see them all, but it’s everyone that I’m sure you already know. How much danger are they in if they go through with this?

Kevin McCarthy: I think there’s quite a few, and I don’t think it’s just the 31 who are currently in seats that President Trump carried. I’d take it out to about 55.

Jeanine Pirro: Really?

Kevin McCarthy: It’s interesting, even the Washington Post wrote that the only bipartisan vote here will be no; that they’re afraid that more Democrats are going to leave them. They’d never thought this. Remember what the Speaker Pelosi said back in March, that impeachment was so divisive to this nation it has to be overwhelming, compelling, and bipartisan to move forward.

Jeanine Pirro: That’s right.

Kevin McCarthy: She laid out three requirements. They did not meet one of them, but they’re still moving forward. They’re trying to create this new norm. And your opening was fantastic. The only thing I would add to that -- I would have added Adam Schiff to it. Remember what he wrote in his FISA report? This was as much denouncing that and the lies in there as it was Comey. Remember what Nancy Pelosi -- you put at the very beginning. She has worked two and a half years to impeach this president, long before any foreign phone calls. And remember, you had Nadler, who is the committee about impeachment. He campaigned to win the chairmanship based upon what he said that he would be the best chairman for impeachment, and these freshmen that came in and gave them the majority -- Congresswoman Tlaib; remember what she said on the very day she swore into office --

Jeanine Pirro: Yeah, “We’re going to impeach.”

Kevin McCarthy: -- that she was going to impeach the mother.

Jeanine Pirro: That’s right. You know, it’s absolutely amazing, and yet you’ve got someone like Nadler standing up and saying it’s a sad day. They’re all so -- they’re covered in solemnity. I mean, they were high-fiving each other in the background. But I want to focus on one guy who’s gotten a lot of attention in the last few days, and that is Congressman Jeff Van Drew from New Jersey. Now, there’s talk that he may not only not vote for impeachment, but that he may come to the other side of the aisle. That’d be your side, Congressman.

Kevin McCarthy: Well, it’s true, he voted against inquiry, and he’s also said he’s going to vote against impeachment because he does not believe it rises to that occasion. Now, the one thing I would say, only Jeff can make that decision, is he going to leave the Democratic Party, but anyone who believes in freedom, anyone who believes in the Constitution, and anyone who believes this new socialist Democrat Party has left them, I want to tell Jeff Van Drew that he is welcome in the Republican Party not just by me, but by our conference, and we would support him, and we would welcome him to join. And any of your viewers out there who are independents or Democrats who are frustrated with what’s happening with the rule of law --

Jeanine Pirro: Interesting.

Kevin McCarthy: -- they are welcome to join, just as Ronald Reagan had left the Democratic Party and joined the Republican Party.

Jeanine Pirro: All right. So, a Democrat congressman from New Jersey not only not voting for impeachment, but considering jumping to the Republican side. Have you actually had conversations with him about this, Congressman?

Kevin McCarthy: I’ve had a lot of talks with him, and I'll let Congressman Van Drew make that -- whatever decision he makes and make that announcement.

Jeanine Pirro: All right. But there certainly is a welcome from you and the Republican Party, which speaks volumes.

Kevin McCarthy: He is very welcome to join us, just as others have before when the party has left them. Remember what he stood for. He believes in those requirements as well.

Jeanine Pirro: Okay, let me ask you, you have raised, as I understand it, close to $50 million for your reelection campaign. You are -- is that -- that is some historic figure, I understand.

Kevin McCarthy: Well, I am the minority leader, but it’s more money than any Republican has ever raised as speaker and others, and it’s not only just for my campaign, but for the NRCC, and that’s a real indication. When you talk about these 31 Democrat members, it only takes 19 members of elections to make the Republicans in the majority. It’s a real sign out there across this country that they want to see a change. Even CNN says that the intensity level is on the Republican side.

Jeanine Pirro: If --

Kevin McCarthy: You watch these rallies from the president, these new members -- these new voters coming out.

Jeanine Pirro: I have 15 seconds. If Van Drew --

Kevin McCarthy: Sure.

Jeanine Pirro: -- comes over to your side, then there’s only 18 more Democrats, and Republicans have a chance to retake the House?

Kevin McCarthy: Yes, we do. Eighteen is a smaller number than the Democrats needed to win last time. Democrats had to meet a much higher number. Not only could we win the majority, because if the Democrats keep the majority, think of this: They promise to keep impeaching the president.

Jeanine Pirro: That’s right.

Kevin McCarthy: That’s become the new norm.

Jeanine Pirro: That’s a mistake.

Kevin McCarthy: So, if you want to see a real change in this country actually do something instead of having a record of issuing more subpoenas than creating laws, do not allow them to maintain the majority. And if the congressman switches, that’ll only be 18, and that’s not a very big hill to climb when you have 55 other seats out there that you can make them change and [unintelligible] president get a second term.

Jeanine Pirro: And a president like Donald Trump. All right, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, always love having you on. Thank you so much.

Kevin McCarthy: Thank you, Judge.

Jeanine Pirro: All right, my next guest was a key figure in the judicial hearings this week on the Hill fighting for the president. Congressman Matt Gaetz joins me now. Now, Congressman, look, as I said, you have been in there pulling no punches, but I want to ask you a question that I don't think you’ve been asked. For the last several weeks, and maybe the last month, however long it’s been, what was the most ridiculous thing that you saw play out among the Democrats in this impeachment -- you know, this nonstop impeachment effort on their part?

Matt Gaetz: I think the Democrats’ unwillingness to simply represent the facts accurately has been the biggest disappointment. You’ll remember some weeks ago Adam Schiff literally created a theatrical performance --

Jeanine Pirro: A parody.

Matt Gaetz: -- of the president’s transcript, and it was really bizarre to the country. And then even this week as we were having hearings, there were two Democrats who misquoted the president when they were talking about the transcript when the president has always been acting in our nation’s interest, and I think we proved that effectively by showing that he said, “Do us a favor, though. Our country has been through a lot.” When he’s talking about “doing us a favor,” he means our nation, and then he immediately says that we’ve been through a lot, and that we deserve cooperation from an ally like the Ukraine to make sure that there’s not the type of deep-seated corruption that would negatively impact our country. I’m grateful our president was doing that.

Jeanine Pirro: You know what? That’s a good point. I mean, I don't think there was anything more absurd than -- I don’t know who it was; Kaplan [spelled phonetically], whatever that professor is who won’t walk on the same side of the street as Trump Hotel in Washington -- where she said that that’s the king saying “I” instead of “we.” I mean, the king’s “we.” It was just lunacy. But, I mean, going forward, do you expect, obviously, next week that the House is going to vote to impeach?

Matt Gaetz: I do, but we continue to see the impeachment movement losing steam. It’s losing steam, it's losing steam in the polls, in the votes in the Democratic caucus. And now you literally see Democrat members jumping ship and leaving the party altogether --

Jeanine Pirro: Yeah, Jeff Van Drew.

Matt Gaetz: -- because, you know, the impeachment strategy is the all-in strategy for Democrats. It's not something you can really do half way. So rather than working with Republicans to try to advance an America first agenda, Democrats are wholly obsessed with delegitimizing the president who won the election. And just a quick response to your open, if that IG report was in any way vindicating of Jim Comey, then the Bible vindicated Judas because you saw --

Jeanine Pirro: [laughs]

Matt Gaetz: -- over and over again the work of Jim Comey criticized, and the bias reflected in -- really, look, these aren't just small mistakes that were made. This is the alteration of evidence. This is committing a fraud before the court. If officers of the court behaved the way J. Comey did in your court, Judge, you'd hold him --

Jeanine Pirro: Oh, yeah.

Matt Gaetz: -- in contempt before you dropped the gavel.

Jeanine Pirro: Yeah. They’d be on the bus to Valhalla when I was a judge. But, you know, one of the things that I don't think people understand is that Horowitz's job was to get the facts and not necessarily to draw a conclusion. And so there was no -- nobody came out and said, "Yes, yes, I hate Donald Trump." And he drew as a conclusion that because Struck and Page were just two people out of the whole group of them who admitted hating Donald Trump, that that couldn't possibly be the reason of all of them. It was kind of crazy. But that's --

Matt Gaetz: Well, the Inspector General's report is one piece of the puzzle. Of course, the crescendo will come when we get the final criminal determinations --

Jeanine Pirro: Indeed. Indeed.

Matt Gaetz: -- from Mr. Durham, and he has a far broader authority. But we all know how this story goes.

Jeanine Pirro: Yes. Yes.

Matt Gaetz: Before Trump was elected, there was the insurance policy. After he was elected, it's pursuing impeachment without a basis.

Jeanine Pirro: All right. Got to take it back. Thank you so much for being with us, Congressman Gaetz. I appreciate it. And your exclusive trip inside Trump Tower still ahead tonight, but next, a Justice favorite, Fox News contributor Dan Bongino joins me live to break down the impeachment debacle as we look ahead to next week's planned vote and the possible trial in the Senate. Dan is next. Don't miss it.

[commercial break]

Jeanine Pirro: President Trump in Philadelphia today for the Army Navy football game. Greeted with cheers amid a crazy week in Washington filled with impeachment drama. Host of the Dan Bongino Show podcast, Fox News contributor, author of the book Exonerated: The Failed Takedown of President Donald Trump, Dan Bongino joins me now. All right. Good evening, Dan. You know, it's been a crazy week. We talk, we see -- you know, I have to tell you, it was nice seeing the president cheered. But of course, his military army, navy, and he did a rally in Hershey, Pennsylvania. He's entertaining all the time at the White House. The man is just some unbelievable in terms of his energy. I mean, people just can't get over it, including me, and I know him. But let's talk about what he's been through this week. I mean, you've got judiciary voting on party lines to impeach him to go into the full House next week. It's going to -- it'll be impeached with these two ridiculous articles. And yet he continues to fight for us and continues to work for, you know, toward reelection with more enthusiasm than I've ever seen.

Dan Bongino: You know, Judge, I'd argue that, yes, this week was a huge success for the president. But the past month has been. I mean, the Democrats really can't look any worse. I mean, imagine the foil effect here, right? A bright diamond on a black background. You know, the foil effect. You were the president overseas in London getting more money for the support of NATO, comes back, nails down some parameters of USMCA, nails down the parameters of phase one of a China deal. We had economic growth numbers, 266,000 --

Jeanine Pirro: Unbelievable.

Dan Bongino: -- jobs off the charts. Blew out expectations. And what is it -- I mean, listen, I'm not in the predictions game anymore. I'm trying to stay out of it. But what is the public seeing the Democrats doing? Having basically this big nonsensical hearing, talking about a deal that never happened that I can't explain to anyone. You know, I said about impeachment, it's not that the Democrats can't explain it, and that's the problem to the public. It's that there's nothing to explain. It never happened. And that's why this is just a disaster for them. It's political suicide.

Jeanine Pirro: But Dan, it's what they do. They did it with the Russia collusion delusion. You know, they do it -- and, you know, I am still haunted by Maxine Waters. You know, "impeach 45, impeach 45." It's like right at the get go. I'm like, "What'd he do? What is she talking about?" But that has been their agenda.

Dan Bongino: Yeah.

Jeanine Pirro: And I can't imagine, you know, would talk -- we had Congressman McCarthy here, Minority Leader. Talked to Jeff Van Drew, switching sides, and, you know, there's only 18 more in the House. You know, I can see the Republicans retaking the House. I really can. Americans are fed up with this nonsense.

Dan Bongino: Yeah, I think they overestimated the results of the midterm elections. But remember, the midterm elections -- let's not put lipstick on it. They weren't great for Republicans, but it wasn't some colossal epic tragedy. They held the House -- I mean, excuse me, the Senate.

Jeanine Pirro: Senate.

Dan Bongino: They lost a good amount of seats in the House, but it wasn't some historical loss. And I think they overestimated that. Every first term president loses seats in the House --

Jeanine Pirro: Of course they do.

Dan Bongino: -- in the first midterm. Yeah. And I think they overestimated, and that's why they jumped in this. But the IG report this week you would think would have had them in self correct mode after they pumped the Russia collusion. But no, you're right. They double and triple down. It's the worst example of political suicide we've seen in modern times.

Jeanine Pirro: But you know, Dan, and they're not stupid. They know they have to get reelected. And so they continue to --

Dan Bongino: I'd debate that.

Jeanine Pirro: You know when, Nancy --

Dan Bongino: I don't know, Judge.

Jeanine Pirro: Go ahead.

Dan Bongino: Listen. I get it. I was with you a few years ago that I don't agree with the Democrats, but they're not tactically stupid. I don't know. I think the AOC wing of the party has pulled them into just this stupid phantom zone, and I mean stupid tactically, I don't mean like intelligence quotient, IQ. I just think AOC and this group has them believing that America is a far left country. It's just not true. I mean, I don't know where they got this from, but it's totally inaccurate. They are going to -- if they continue this, they may be in for a big, brutal upset. I mean, can you imagine if the president takes the states he took last time and then adds New Mexico and Minnesota in the mix? Again, I'm on the predictions game, but that would be a slap in the face politically like we haven't seen in decades.

Jeanine Pirro: Well, I'll tell you, it would be -- you know what? If it did happen, it would make perfect sense, and it would mean that the American people are actually listening to this. I mean, I think sometimes they tune some of that out. But this is so outrageous, they can't. Anyway, Dan Bongino, thanks so much for being with us tonight.

Dan Bongino: Thanks, Judge.

Jeanine Pirro: All right. And want to take a trip with me? Well, get ready. Next, I’m taking you with me to Trump Tower. You’ll meet Eric Trump, Lara Trump, their son Luke, and you’ll get your first exclusive look at new baby Carolina. We’ll also talk some politics. It’s all next, and you don’t want to miss it.

[commercial break]

Anna Kooiman: Hi, everyone, and live from America's News Headquarters, I’m Anna Kooiman. New Orleans declaring a state of emergency after it was hit by a suspected cyberattack. Authorities say ransomware was found in the city’s computer system yesterday, forcing the government to shut down all its city computers and offices. Mayor LaToya Cantrell says no information has been compromised, but it is unclear who is behind it. The city is investigating the incident, along with the FBI. And former Kentucky governor Matt Bevin is facing intense backlash after issuing hundreds of pardons on his way out of office. State legislatures in Kentucky are calling for a federal investigation, especially after it was revealed some of the pardons went to convicted killers and rapists, including one man who had previously raised money for Bevin’s campaign. Well, I’m Anna Kooiman. Now, back to Justice with Judge Jeanine.

[music playing]

Jeanine Pirro: Welcome back to Justice. This week, amid all the impeachment hysteria, I headed over to Trump Tower to meet up with Eric and Lara Trump and their family. Eric and I sat down first to talk about the impeachment battle and much more. Take a look.

[begin video clip]

Jeanine Pirro: Eric, so here we are, surrounded by a Christmas tree and lights, and Santa is in the background. We’ve got all these wonderful people here at Trump Tower. Say hello. We’re on air.

[cheering]

Eric Trump: Hey, guys.

Jeanine Pirro: Okay, and that’s just from being here for about three minutes.

Eric Trump: That’s right.

Jeanine Pirro: The Trumps gather a crowd no matter where they go, and in a minute we’re going to see your family. But I want to talk a little bit about business first. You know, it’s been kind of a crazy couple of weeks. You fully expect that they’re going to vote for impeachment, I believe.

Eric Trump: Sure, I do. Listen, it’d be crazy. They know they can’t beat my father. Right? It’s so simple. They know they can’t beat him. Their candidates are bad; their message is bad. As they failed with Russia, they failed with Kavanaugh, they’re failing with this whole Ukraine hoax. Every single day, the word that they’re trying to impeach him on changes. Right? The first day it was obstruction, then it’s bribery, and then they’re going out to various states and polling which word, you know, resonates best with voters. I mean, that’s how desperate these people are. They know they can’t win. They can’t believe that an outsider went to Washington, won, beat all of them. They’ve all had these positions for lots and lots of years. They’ve been -- all been in the swamp way too long. And a guy comes out of total left field and beats all of them at their own game, and has done a phenomenal job and has done more than he even ever said he would do, has the greatest economy this country has ever seen, has the lowest unemployment this country has ever seen, and they can’t stand the fact that his message won the day over one of their own. And they were mad, and they’re lashing out. They don’t have a candidate who can beat him, so they come up with these -- you know, it’s their Hail Mary, Jeanine. It’s their Hail Mary.

Jeanine Pirro: But the frustrating part of it is they continue with this continuing assault on your father. They -- now there isn’t anything that they can say to the American people, “This is what we stand for.” Now, these are smart people, Eric. You know, they ran for office. I mean, they get what it takes to win. They’ve got to have a message other than “I hate Donald Trump.” How do they sell themselves going forward?

Eric Trump: Well, their message is everything that he’s not, right? And it doesn’t work. It doesn’t work because this country is doing too well. But Americans are really, really smart --

Jeanine Pirro: That they are.

Eric Trump: -- and they’re not biting, and they’re not buying it. And there are so many times -- there’s only so many times you can cry wolf. And I’m telling you, this is helping. We’re seeing in the swing states this is helping us in the polls.

Jeanine Pirro: Yes. Let’s talk about FISA now. So, the Inspector General report comes out, and something that has never happened before -- the Attorney General of the United States takes issue with the Inspector General’s report. And before we even get to the Attorney General, let’s talk about the Inspector General. So, he finds that there are at least 17 abnormalities or things that aren’t normal, and yet everything that is -- that occurs is against your father and in favor of them to do what they wanted to do and have the insurance policy, and yet the Inspector General can’t come out and say, “We found bias” or “We found evidence of a motive.” What do you think is going on there?

Eric Trump: You know, but he did say, “We will never allow this to happen again, and we can’t ever allow it to happen again.” And what happened was totally unprecedented, and it was wrong, and it was awful. And the question I still have that no one is asking -- in fact, you’re the only person who’s asking it -- what about the FISA judge? Where is that person? Where is that person? Right? If I was a judge, and I was lied to, and I wasn’t presented all the evidence, and I wasn’t presented all the facts, and I signed off on something thinking I knew the whole story, and I didn’t, I would be livid, and I would breaking down the walls to find out who did that and to hold those people responsible. The FISA judge was either lied to or something else. I don't want to suggest --

Jeanine Pirro: I'll say it: incompetent. I was a judge. When you sign a warrant, you read all of the evidence, because the act of wiretapping, or the act of surveilling, requires that you take away someone’s constitutional rights. In order to reach that incredibly high barrier, you’d better be sure of the facts. She wasn’t. She was -- she’s either incompetent -- I'll say it -- or in cahoots with them.

Eric Trump: They wanted to take him down. They wanted one of their own to win. They rigged the system; they weaponized the legal system and the justice system against my father. And you know what the great thing about my father is, and you know what the great thing about our family is? We’ve got backbone, and we’ve got spine.

Jeanine Pirro: There’s another piece to it, Eric, and I’m sure you get asked about it all the time as well. Now that we know what the facts are, now that we know that Jim Comey told your father that the dossier -- it’s not a dossier. It’s just a lying sack of lies.

Eric Trump: That’s right.

Jeanine Pirro: Okay? That was presented to the court as the basis for a warrant. Okay, he tells your father it’s unverified, but he goes to the court and says it’s verified. Then Comey comes out, and he says, “We’ve been vindicated.” No, you haven’t. And this is where the American people want to know, when is there justice? Now that we’ve got the facts -- and I don’t have time to go through it all -- we’ve got the facts; who’s going to be made accountable? Who do we wait for? Barr?

Eric Trump: You know what? In any other case, if you were to take that dossier, and you were to line it up, the things that they said in there are nothing short of absolute slander of a person. If that was said about any private individual, right, they would -- that person would own the people who said that about them. It was disgusting. The lies were made up. There were a lot of really R-rated things in there that were said that were totally untrue. They were trying to take a person down who was running for the highest office in the land because they wanted one of their political cronies to win. And it's disgusting, and it was paid for by Hillary Clinton, and it was paid for by the DNC. And that wasn't disclosed to the FISA courts, and honestly, again, I say that judge should come forward and that judge should be breaking through the walls to find out why that person was either lied to or, quite frankly, the chief justice of the United States should find out --

Jeanine Pirro: Should be asked.

Eric Trump: -- what's the hell happened there? Because it's not right.

Jeanine Pirro: You know, the cost is even more than that. It's even more than that. It's the tension. It's what they've said. It's how they've divided the nation.

Eric Trump: That's right.

Jeanine Pirro: And they fractured the nation from the time they said your father was a Russian asset. And I come to the -- I come full circle, accountability.

Eric Trump: Yup.

Jeanine Pirro: And that's what people want. And let's hope that we see it --

Eric Trump: I hope we will.

Jeanine Pirro: -- with Barr and Durham. Well, what do you think?

Eric Trump: The facts have to be fully disclosed and this can never, ever, ever happen again.

[end video clip]

Jeanine Pirro: And that's not all. Next, Laura Trump joins the conversation, and we get to meet the next generation of America's first family, including a first ever look at the president's granddaughter. Don't go away.

[commercial break]

Jeanine Pirro: In the next part of my sit down with Eric Trump, senior adviser for President Trump's 2020 reelection campaign, Laura Trump, joins us. We also had some Christmas fun with some other members of the first family, including an exclusive look at their newest edition.

[start video clip]

Jeanine Pirro: She's like the mother of all mothers. I love your wife. Eric. I do.

Eric Trump: She's is incredible. She does marathons, triathlons.

Jeanine Pirro: I know she does. Look at her.

Eric Trump: She's the greatest mom in the world. She works like crazy. There is no one who spends more time on Fox News.

Jeanine Pirro: [laughs]

Laura Trump: All tired of me already.

Eric Trump: She's not --

Jeanine Pirro: Never worry about it.

Eric Trump: And look how beautiful this little one that she recently made is.

Jeanine Pirro: So what do you attribute her calm to?

Laura Trump: Well, obviously, you're looking at it.

Jeanine Pirro: [laughs] You can say --

Laura Trump: The calm comes from right here. That's it.

Eric Trump: Grandpa Trump, obviously, right?

Jeanine Pirro: Grandpa Trump. Yes.

Eric Trump: And Uncle Don and Father Eric. That's where she gets the calm.

Jeanine Pirro: She's so calm.

Laura Trump: Thank you. We're very lucky because as most moms and dads of two year olds know, they're very needy. And so when you have a second one, it's great when they're relaxed and calm like this.

Jeanine Pirro: She is relaxed and calm. So for the holidays, you know, Eric and I were talking about what's going on with impeachment and the FISA and all that. But will you guys be able to just forget about all of it and really enjoy the fact that you really are part of the first family? You are the first family. I mean, you've done wonderful things for this country. We now don't have the political correctness that we used to, and people are actually saying Merry Christmas.

Laura Trump: You can say Merry Christmas again.

Jeanine Pirro: Yes. Yes.

Laura Trump: Isn't that so nice, Jeanine?

Jeanine Pirro: I love it. I love Christmas trees. I love Santa over here. I mean, you know, how do you feel that your father has done all of that, Eric?

Eric Trump: It's incredible. It is nice to say Merry Christmas again. And it is a beautiful thing to celebrate all the holidays with beautiful little kids like this. I mean, this is what America is all about, and this is what the American dream is all about. And, you know, this is why we have an incredible country, because we can sit there with the Santa Claus and with beautiful trees and eat ice cream and open presents and love one another and you know, and see little ones grow. And it's the best of this nation, and I'm proud of him for reinvigorating so much of it.

Jeanine Pirro: And you are so much a part of it, Laura. You really are. You talk about Fox News, but you are an incredibly strong person. And you are extremely articulate, extremely bright. I mean, you're on top of all of the issues, and you're still a mother of two children and two dogs.

Laura Trump: [laughs] That's right.

Jeanine Pirro: We've got Ben and Charlie, and you do all the work with rescue animals. I mean, where do you get the time to do all of this?

Laura Trump: I don't know where I get the time. I don't sleep a lot. So, I try to channel the president in that's sense because he doesn't sleep a lot either. But listen, I think whenever you realize that you have a finite amount of time to make change or to hopefully sway people in the way that, you know, to vote for Donald Trump, to see a man in the way that we know he is, because there's so much fake news out there, Jeanine, as you know. It's so important. It's -- there's nothing I'd rather be doing. Now, having two kids, in 2016, we didn't have any kids.

Jeanine Pirro: Yeah.

Laura Trump: So now that we're --

Jeanine Pirro: That's amazing.

Laura Trump: Now that we're approaching our second round of campaigning, it will be interesting to see. But nothing is more important than making sure the country's headed in the right direction and that we have the right man for the job in the White House.

Jeanine Pirro: And he wishes for all of us -- I mean, going forward, I mean -- do you think about what's happened in Congress this year? Do you think next year might be any better or do you see this as -- this kind of -- the hate that's been going on is continuing? I mean, will it ever end?

Laura Trump: Listen, my wish for the new year is that we can all come together as one. You know, we are Americans. We're all in this fight together. It's about our country and whether you're a Republican or a Democrat, whether you voted for the president or not. This is our country, and we all have to fight for it. And let's come together and do things that are going to make a difference for people in a really positive way. I think that would be my wish.

Eric Trump: She wants to play with Santa Claus.

[cross talk]

Eric Trump: Santa Claus.

Laura Trump: Come on. Let's go look. Okay.

Eric Trump: So, Judge Jeanine, on behalf of Santa Claus, the entire culinary team at Trump Tower, all these fans and love you to death, including our family and the entire organization, we did a gingerbread cookie that says Judge Jeanine and has a lot of other things, and --

Jeanine Pirro: Ho, ho, ho.

Eric Trump: Ho, ho, ho.

Jeanine Pirro: Thank you.

Laura Trump: You're welcome.

Jeanine Pirro: Thank you so much.

Eric Trump: And this is really from Luke.

Laura Trump: It's from Luke.

[cross talk]

Jeanine Pirro: Thank you so much. Santa, you can't have any. I'm sorry. This is my cookie.

[end video clip]

Jeanine Pirro: My thanks to the Trump family for allowing our cameras into Trump Tower and for a great conversation about the serious times we're living in. And next, a murder in New York City Park stuns the nation. I'm diving into the case next with New York's former top cop, Bernie Kerik. Don't go away.

[commercial break]

Jeanine Pirro: A shocking story this week in New York City. An 18-year-old college student, Tessa Majors, brutally murdered blocks away from her campus in upper Manhattan. The NYPD has arrested a 13-year-old in connection with the horrific stabbing. Here now with reaction, former New York City police commissioner Bernie Kerik. All right, good evening, Commissioner. Look, this girl comes to New York City, this young woman student, and she is viciously and brutally murdered right near her school. She had been in a park, Morningside Park, which is a few blocks from Columbia. Is that a dangerous area? I mean, was it dangerous when you were police commissioner?

Bernie Kerik: Well, when I was police commissioner, crime was -- you know, we had achieved the lowest records probably in the last four decades. Crime has spiked there according to reports. There were other robberies that we now know about in that area, the same types of robberies. This was 5:30 in the afternoon, Judge. Where were the security guards? Where were the people out there that are supposed to be in that area?

Jeanine Pirro: But would there be a security guard from the college in Morningside Park? Apparently, you have to go down steps to go --

Bernie Kerik: You have to go -- right.

Jeanine Pirro: -- into Morningside.

Bernie Kerik: Exactly.

Jeanine Pirro: So, would -- you know, apparently, she unfortunately -- I mean, she fortunately was able to make it up. She apparently had been stabbed in the face, the neck, and under her arm, which obviously is defensive. But now they’re talking about three people, one 13-year-old charged with murder as a juvenile so far, a second has been released because they don’t have enough to arrest him, and the third they’re looking for. But what -- that area all of a sudden is dangerous now?

Bernie Kerik: Well, listen, things have changed in the city, and although crime is down -- historically, crime is down -- crime is spiking. Kids like this -- they’re being emboldened by the city council members, by the mayor, who have villainized the police. You know, the culture of policing has changed. We’ve taken the enforcement out of law enforcement out of law enforcement. We’re not aggressively policing. There’s no more stop-and-frisk, stop, question, and frisk. We’ve taken that away from the cops, and the criminals know it. The bad guys know it.

Jeanine Pirro: But when we did stop and -- when “we” -- listen to me -- when you guys did stop-and-frisk in the ‘80s and the early ‘90s, I mean, crime was out of control. We don't have that right now. Do you foresee us needing to do that going forward? I mean, it comes that [spelled phonetically] -- you keep the numbers.

Bernie Kerik: Well, it’s got to continue. You’ve got to do the programs and policies that worked. We reduced -- Giuliani reduced crime 65 percent, violent crime/murder by 70, right, over that eight-year period. Ray Kelly and Mike Bloomberg carried that process on. All of a sudden, that process is stopped. In addition to it stopping, you have a different culture now. You have mayors and governors that villainize the police. You have, you know, Starbucks that basically insults the cops. This is a national trend. This isn’t only in New York City. You know, we’ve handcuffed the police, for God’s sake.

Jeanine Pirro: Well, in New York they were shooting them from a couple years ago and throwing water cans at them, and the police aren’t even responding. I mean, the police are -- every time they turn around, someone is suing them or accusing them of something.

Bernie Kerik: Well, listen, I will give credit to the new police commissioner, Shea. He is -- he was very vocal when he took over a few weeks ago, “We’re not going to tolerate people abusing the cops verbally, physically, or otherwise. We’re not going to take it.”

Jeanine Pirro: But what about this case in particular? I mean, there’s nothing worse than the idea of bringing your daughter as a freshman to college and then having to come back to take her body home. I mean, there’s nothing worse than that. She’s a beautiful college student, stabbed to death. These three kids, 13 years old. Do we know if they had a record? I mean, obviously, it would be a juvenile record.

Bernie Kerik: Yeah, they may have had a juvenile record. You’re not going to know it. The 13-year-old -- he could be charged with second-degree murder, weapons possession.

Jeanine Pirro: Right now, it’s in family court. Do you think they’ll move it to as an adult -- try him as an adult?

Bernie Kerik: That’s up to the DA, but these days, this DA and others around the country -- you know, they’re letting people out of prison.

Jeanine Pirro: Cyrus Vance.

Bernie Kerik: They’re not prosecuting many cases. You know, in a case like this, you don’t know where it’s going to go, but I would hope that the police commissioner and the police department, the detectives, who are the best detectives in the world -- I would hope they pursue the most stringent elements of the law to prosecute.

Jeanine Pirro: All right. So, thank you, Commissioner Kerik. I mean, the message is not just about this case, but it’s about continuing the law enforcement efforts of the past to make sure that this kind of thing doesn’t happen.

Bernie Kerik: That’s right.

Jeanine Pirro: All right, former NYPD commissioner Bernie Kerik, thanks, and we’ll be right back.

[commercial break]

Jeanine Pirro: That's it for us tonight. Remember to keep up with me throughout the week on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. And keep an eye out for my new website, do it, you'll see tonight on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. It's my new website that you're going to find a lot of stuff that you could use for Christmas, I promise.

Anyway, thanks for watching. I'm Jeanine Pirro, advocating for truth, justice, and the American way. Greg Gufeild [sic] is coming up. Greg Gutfeld.

Content and Programming Copyright 2019 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of CQ-Roll Call. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.