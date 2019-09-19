Elizabeth Warren struggles to explain how she will pay for 'Medicare for all'

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," September 18, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JUAN WILLIAMS, HOST: Hello everyone. I'm Juan Williams along with Emily Compagno, Jesse Watters, Dana Perino, and it's Greg's sister birthday. It's 5 o'clock in New York City, and this is “The Five.”

It's an epic clash in California, the president visiting the liberal stronghold and having major disagreements with its leaders on hot button issues. The president setting off liberal activists after raising millions in the state. Protesters fought with Trump supporters outside one of the fundraisers in Beverly Hills. This comes after Hollywood celebrities threatened to out his donors.

But that's not all. The president continuing to attack cities there and the homeless crisis saying, quote, we can't let Los Angeles, San Francisco, and numerous other cities destroy themselves by allowing what's happening. There are policemen on the B who are getting sick. They're actually sick. They're going to the hospital. We can't let that happen. And earlier today, Trump killing California's ability to set its own auto emission standards.

Emily, you're from California. Let me begin with you. Auto emission standards, I would think that most conservatives would say that's a states' rights issues.

EMILY COMPAGNO, HOST: Well, I think part of his arguments, which I firmly support, is the fact that without the regulation they'll be higher innovation and the ability now for the market to set prices rather than the state to do it in kind of this manufactured way. If I can speak for a second to on his disagreement, quote, unquote, with those liberal leaders. He's exactly right.

And there was a letter that Governor Newsom sent to Trump on behalf of most of the mayors, and he -- they essentially said, look, homelessness is a decade old problem, and they ask for more handouts. They ask for 50,000 additional vouchers and to increase the value of the vouchers. But if I were a citizen still of California, I would be saying, where is my $600 million in taxpayer money going -- I gave you last year? Where's the additional $6 billion dollars that was just budgeted for my tax dollars? Where is that going now?

So they're arguing with the president and saying that he's doesn't believe in actually fixing homelessness, but nothing they are doing is helping, even though they're spending more and more dollars of taxpayers to attack the problem that literally is making people sick and will potentially start an epidemic in that state anytime soon.

WILLIAMS: OK. Let's stick with a few emissions for a second, and we'll go to homelessness because there's so much, you know --

DANA PERINO, HOST: I can speak to that.

WILLIAMS: -- Trump in California. Go right ahead.

PERINO: Because this has been going on for a long time. California, as you might remember, you're a little older than Emily --

GREG GUTFELD, HOST: Am I?

PERINO: OK. California --

GUTFELD: She's 53.

PERINO: She looks amazing.

GUTFELD: I know. It's incredible what a surgery can do.

PERINO: Oh, wow. You're going to put up with that?

(LAUGHTER)

PERINO: California had long had air quality issues, OK? So they were given like special permission to deal with their air quality issues, meaning, pollution, dirty air -- remember how brown it used to be in Los Angeles. This -- what President Trump is talking about is greenhouse gases and it's about climate change. It's a separate thing that President Obama put forward. But climate change does not just affect California, right? That is like a carbon goes -- one molecule goes all the way around the world in seven days. So what they --

GUTFELD: Really?

PERINO: Yeah.

GUTFELD: Oh, wow.

PERINO: You like that fact?

GUTFELD: That's an amazing fact.

PERINO: So the Trump administration is basically saying to California, you're not going to be able to dictate the rest of the world -- well, the rest of the country's emissions when it comes to safety and miles per gallon just because of climate change. That is more of a universal thing and taking a facts.

So, I think it got a little bit out of whack. It's just not about air quality. Air quality, you can still do those types of things on terms of the pollution, and the dirt, and everything -- other cities have done that. California shouldn't have special dispensation on climate change.

WILLIAMS: Well, so, Jesse, what you see though is that it's 66 percent of Americans oppose the president freezing the fuel efficiency standards in the state of California, 67 percent of Californians support their own standards. And the car companies are saying, we were willing to go along with California, because we see, you know, the advent of electric cars and other innovative ways of getting cars to move.

WATTERS: The car companies want a uniform standard. And he hasn't cut the emission standard. He just stopped it from growing to a radical height that, actually, can kill people. Because if you think about it, if you make it like 58-55 miles a gallon or whatever, you're creating these very, very light, costly cars. You get into an accident with a car like that, there's more people that die.

So all they're saying their cars are going to be safer, because they're going to be stronger, and they're just going to be a little more affordable for regular middle-class Americans, and I think that's fine. In terms of the homelessness situation, California wants to be a tone republic. They ignore federal immigration law, federal marriage laws, federal drug laws. They're always ignoring the federal law. Then, all of a sudden they have a big homeless crisis, and they say, hey, feds, can we have some of your money to help fix this?

They should have all the money in the world. They have the highest taxes, a huge tax base. They're the most compassionate, and Democrats control every single level of government, so why aren't they doing anything about it? Scott Adams retweeted a very nice article the other day and it says, why California keeps making homelessness worse? A number of reasons, the liberalized drug laws, they have no mandatory treatment if someone is running around like crazy, a lunatic, they can't help those people, and they screwed up their housing.

Other warm weather states like Arizona, red state, has less tax revenue, they don't have this problem because they have strong oversight, the law enforcement, they coordinate with them, and they don't let just like drug addict, crazy people roamed the streets and keep coming in and out of prison. So, if you look at the way they've mismanaged this, think about how they've mismanaged the high-speed rail?

Remember this train that was supposed to go from San Francisco to Los Angeles? It was supposed to take ten years. It was supposed to cost $33 billion, and you're going to do it under three hours. Now, they have a cost overrun of $44 billion, 13 years in addition to the 10 years it's going to take. And now, it's going to cost -- it's going to take over three hours to get to and fro.

PERINO: Well, the governor can't --

WATTERS: They've barely manage -- to lay down any track either. So, if they can't even do something like that, no wonder they can't fix the homeless problem.

PERINO: How can you cite Scott Adams for the retweet and not give credit to the guy who wrote the article?

WATTERS: Because I can't pronounce his name.

WILLIAMS: All right. All right.

PERINO: Michael Shellenberger.

WATTERS: And I wanted to mention Scott Adams --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: Thank you. So, Greg, let's start with homelessness and --

GUTFELD: All right.

WILLIAMS: I think -- when I hear this, I think to myself, I think President Trump likes this fight because he likes to go after big cities and he likes to go after Democrats who run big cities.

GUTFELD: Right.

WILLIAMS: And so, it strikes me as like grievance or resentment politics against Democratic-run or liberal big cities, because he's not doing this in Kentucky or West Virginia or Ohio where you have opioids deaths. They all -- why are these people dying?

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: He's doing a lot with the opiate thing. Whether or not, I actually agree with some of the things he's doing. So what? So what if this is a political stunt? I mean, seriously, so what? If a political stunt result in saving the lives of a lot of people, getting people off the street, getting people into treatment, I say, let's have more political stunts. I'm for political stunts if they actually solve problems. But what's interesting to me is how do you get such neglect to be acceptable for so long? Because you live in a huge state where the rich never have to see the poor.

I mean, this is the ultimate inequality. The rich never have to go downtown. They never take the subway. I don't know anybody who takes the subway in L.A. Being governor of California is such a Cush job, because the rich people who support you, they don't have to care about the taxes because they can afford it. They don't have to care about the homeless because they never see them. They don't have to care about the disease that's been spread because they'll never step foot in skid row.

So that's why Newsom doesn't have any pressure because they don't care. If you subtract politics and the media, who are basically driving this divisive business models, you could solve these problems, and you could accept that Trump would, but you can't expect Trump to solve the problem, because your ego won't let it. He could solve this. We all know. We want to get drug addicts off the street. We want to get the mentally ill into institutions, and we want to get the people who are truly down on their luck the help that they need. But as long Trump does it, the left can't let that happen.

WILLIAMS: I think the only solution I've heard, though, is there's a federal office building that's vacant, and he's going to make that available. But, I mean, that's not speaking to the issues you've just raise.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: I was just going to say, they haven't presented all that they would do. That was a possibility. Like that was like something that was floated. I think if it's a political stunt, I think it's politically smart for Republicans to campaign in California, because remember, one of the things that the Democrats constantly say and they're right, he lost the popular vote. But if he could increase his margins just a little bit, and California is a place where you do still have pockets of conservatives. You do have -- it's such a big state.

You're not going to win -- I'm not going to say that the Republican can win California in 2020, but can you increase the number of people that vote from you? Yeah.

WILLIAMS: So that's what this is about.

PERINO: I would. And he also -- he's just raising a ton of money for his campaign.

WILLIAMS: Emily?

COMPAGNO: Quick point on that because we did a whole homeless segment package for The Five down in L.A. I did with Dr. Drew. And it's a multifaceted issue. What's so disturbing about Governor Newsom of California, coming out and saying it's only about affordable housing. It's first of all, he's ignoring his past. When he was mayor of San Francisco, care not cash did not work. There is still a homeless problem there that is increasing by the year.

And by continuing to focus on just one aspect fact of it, they're ignoring everything else that this president is at least touching on regardless of the intent. But as a Californian, everyone should care exactly who's addressing it and who's not. Beto just stood in skid row and was screaming for federal dollars just two days ago, or whatever, ignoring the fact that the state is addressing billions to it that isn't helping the problem.

WILLIAMS: Before we end up homeless, we better have some ads. The Trump campaign mocking Joe Biden gaffs in a new ad. Elizabeth Warren gets stumped by Stephen Colbert. And trouble brewing for Kamala Harris in her home state. That's all in our 2020 round up straight ahead on The Five.

WATTERS: Time now for our 2020 roundup. Gaff machine Joe Biden keeps stumbling on the trail, and the Trump campaign is taking notice. Check out this brutal new ad mocking him.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I think Biden looked unsteady at many points.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Play the radio, make sure the television -- excuse me. Make sure you have the record player on at night (INAUDIBLE).

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He's not that good at this. I mean, he's clearly not that stronger candidate thinking on his feet.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Anyway, my time's up. I'm sorry.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Joe Biden was really shaky.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: There're definitely moments where you listen to Joe Biden and you just wonder.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: All right. Dana, what are the strengths of the Trump presidential campaign? Are these really slicked, well produced ads? And they're not very expensive, so, you know, there'll be more to come.

PERINO: They have -- and they have time to burn, right? It's interesting that it's the Trump campaign doing this and not one of Biden's opponents. Like current opponents in the primary campaign because -- Joe Biden keeps winning. Like, today, he was still up six points over other people. So, they've got a lot of time and a lot of money to burn on the Trump campaign and do good ads. I don't know if this is necessary, but what would be really interesting and big news that this has come from Warren.

WATTERS: That is true. And the fact that they used mainstream media criticism of Joe Biden, I think, makes it more powerful.

GUTFELD: It's very smart. I don't know if it hurts Biden the same way when people -- people spent so much time talking about Trump's personality, but people just accepted Trump's personality. And they might just be accepting Biden as the bumbling guy and they're going to pair him with a young female V.P., I'm assuming, to balance it out.

WATTERS: Who do you think that's going to be?

GUTFELD: I think -- I think -- well, I would say a while ago, Kamala Harris.

WATTERS: Still could be.

GUTFELD: But I'm not so sure now because she looks to me like she's got a confidence leak, you know. It's like -- there's like -- she was confident at the start, now she's just laughing at her own jokes.

WATTERS: It looks like she's trying a little too hard.

GUTFELD: Yes, and I hate that.

WATTERS: You don't like --

GUTFELD: I don't like trying at all.

WATTERS: No.

GUTFELD: The less trying, the better. I'm not trying right now.

WATTERS: What do you think about the ad?

COMPAGNO: Well, OK. So I went to a Broadway show last night that was totally focused on subliminal messaging. So one of the things I found brilliant about it -- the music in it. You guys, it was effective. Didn't you feel uneasy and terrified afterward? I did. So that's effective. And then also, the use of Cory Booker, because one of Trump's most effective messaging uses of -- for his campaign in 2016 was the Bernie original identification of Hillary's untrustworthiness. So I think it was brilliant for them to use Cory Booker over and over again.

GUTFELD: What Broadway show did you see?

COMPAGNO: Secret.

GUTFELD: Oh, interesting.

COMPAGNO: I highly recommend.

PERINO: I mean, it's called Secret, it's not --

WATTERS: Oh, it's not a secret. All right, Juan, good ad, bad ad, what's your thought?

WILLIAMS: Well, I would double down on the thought that this is not coming from the Democrats. This is like a preemptive strike by Republicans, who, apparently, the president thinks Biden is going to be he's guy, so he's constantly going after Biden. I must say, I am very surprise at this attack, though, because how many gaffs does, you know, President Trump make in a day? It's unbelievable. Just this --

GUTFELD: But they're different. You understand that, right?

WILLIAMS: No --

GUTFELD: They're not related to, like, mental decline.

WILLIAMS: Well, I don't think -- I wonder if it's mental decline when you stand up there and say about Steve Cortez, oh, do you like Hispanics or do you like the country? I mean, that's unbelievable -- or today, there's a controversy about him re-tweeting something about Representative Ilhan Omar dancing on 9/11. It's not true.

GUTFELD: But that could just be something that you dislike about him. It's not mental decline.

WILLIAMS: I wonder if it's mental -- well, why would you do it and knowing that it's wrong. So you're saying he's intentionally making gaffs.

WATTERS: Juan, it's a retweet. It's not a gaff. Up next, socialist Liz Warren sat down with Stephen Colbert, expecting a soft ball interview, of course, but then got grilled on exactly how she's going to pay for Medicare for all. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

STEPHEN COLBERT, HOST: You keep being asked in the debates, how are you going to pay for it? Are you going to raise the middle-class taxes?

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN, D-MASS.: Right.

COLBERT: How are you going to pay for it? Are you going to raise the middle class taxes?

WARREN: Hardworking middle-class families are going to see their costs go down. And --

COLBERT: Or their taxes go up?

WARREN: Well --but here's the thing --

COLBERT: But here's the thing. I've listened to this answers a few times before, and I just want to make a parallel suggestion for you on how you might defend the taxes that -- perhaps you're not mentioning.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Oh, some unsolicited advice from Stephen Colbert. Juan, why can she just -- if she's a bold leader, why can't she just admit she's going to raise taxes on the middle class?

WILLIAMS: I think she should, because I think that's part of the plan as I understand it.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: Her argument is that, you know, you do away with the deductibles, you do away with some of the other costs, and they'll get a better deal. She should say it.

WATTERS: Yes, she's having a hard time, though.

COMPAGNO: A hundred percent. And I don't know why? Because Bernie has acknowledge it, and we all deserve specificity. I think in the beginning it was artful, and now it has become agonizing to watch. She needs to commit.

WATTERS: Yeah. When is she going to admit it?

PERINO: Well, probably if she -- probably not until -- if it until she becomes the nominee. The Trump campaign is talking about a middle class tax cut. She's talking about -- even if she's not admitting it, a middle tax hike. That's a pretty good general election fight right there.

WATTERS: Yeah, they're making a lot of news on these late-night shows, too, Greg.

GUTFELD: You know, they only have one golf club in that bag and it's tax the hell out of people, but they can't say it because then they're going to lose. That's why she knew. She knew that she said that she's going to tax the hell out of people, she was going to lose.

But the left, they don't know how to do math. They don't know how to figure out how to pay for their stuff other than to punish it with punitive taxation.

WILLIAMS: Yeah, that's like saying, oh, Trump, doesn't know how to do math because, gee, the deficit under Republicans should go down, not up.

WATTERS: He knows how to add because he's worth about $10 billion.

WILLIAMS: Oh, he is.

WATTERS: Finally, so much for home-field advantage, 2020 Democrat Kamala Harris is bombing in a new poll out of California. She's behind Sleepy Joe, Bernie, Warren, and wait for it, ready, she's behind Andrew Yang. Greg, do you think this is because she's bombing or Yang is rising?

GUTFELD: I think it's a bit of both. I think that when Yang -- you see more of Yang. You see more of the politics in other people.

WATTERS: Yeah.

GUTFELD: And he's appealing because he's fresh, he's non-political, and he's open to new ideas. I don't actually even see him as part of any party. You know what I mean? I think he's like a walk on. He might make the team. And by comparison, he just makes everybody seem cliche.

WATTERS: An undrafted free agent, right?

GUTFELD: Yeah.

PERINO: I think he's very clear about his rationale for why he wants to run for president. And she is still having a hard time --

WILLIAMS: Well, tell me.

PERINO: Well, for him?

WATTERS: Yang?

WILLIAMS: Yeah.

PERINO: In terms of -- like he's got -- he can defend his, for example, his biggest idea is the universal based income, whether you like it or not, he can -- and he also talks about American manufacturing, American decline --

WILLIAMS: I think we all talk about that. But, to me, I don't understand the Yang thing because Yang says offensive things about Asians. And Asians get upset. But is he --

GUTFELD: Do they?

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: I don't want to repeat it. But I just think --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: It's always the other -- it's always people who aren't part of the group that are upset.

WILLIAMS: Well, no, no. I think every --

WATTERS: Are you upset on behalf of Asians?

WILLIAMS: No, I'm just telling you, I read it. And read --

GUTFELD: I'm upset on behalf of Juan.

WILLIAMS: I do think that it's much more about Kamala Harris not performing in the way people expected.

WATTERS: Yeah.

COMPAGNO: Yeah, this is what surprise me at all. He is fresh, he's consistent, he's an outlier, he's new, he's consistent, Kamala is none of those things. And her record there established that she failed as a leader. He hasn't. So, yeah, I love this.

WATTERS: Juan Williams not on the Yang game, big surprise there. Another massive anti-Trump media narrative just got debunked. Greg's got the whole rundown on that, next.

GUTFELD: I do. I really do.

GUTFELD: God knows I bash the media every damn chance I can. So today I'm going to do the opposite. Here it goes. After the El Paso shooting a striking statistics appeared, a 226 percent jump in hate crimes that were linked to Trump rallies base on a study that had yet to be per-review, and it went everywhere. Thankfully, everywhere included the great Reason Magazine who independently analyzed the thing. But then they also analyzed the effective Hillary Clinton's campaign rallies using the same framework. They found that her rally led to an even greater increase in hate crimes than Trump rallies.

Right there reasons just exposed what happens when junk science marries the media, it creates really stupid offspring. The study compared counties with rallies to others without them. Now, political rallies are usually held near large populations where raw crime numbers are higher, so no surprise. Big cities where rallies took place also had a few incidents of hate crimes, unlike smaller towns without rallies who reported no such crimes.

So quite easily, reason show that you could do the same with Hillary rallies that the study authors did with Trump's. How could the media fall for this? Well, they wanted to fall for it. It's how you got Kavanaugh, Covington, Smollett, they sell the junk to people who need to believe the same thing they believe. Maybe they should report that crime, since that business model seems closer to a felony than it does to journalism.

You know, Dana, I hate Reason Magazine because --

PERINO: Why?

GUTFELD: Well, I applied for a job there in 1989 or 1990, and I didn't get it.

PERINO: Who was the culprit?

GUTFELD: Well, the editor was -- I think Victoria Pustrell.

PERINO: OK.

GUTFELD: I think -- so I blame her. But then Reason -- But Reason does stories like this, almost weekly for the past 50 years.

PERINO: I thought that they're going to do one on California emissions and how it --

GUTFELD: They do boring stories, that's true.

PERINO: No, I'm saying that they would explain it to people so they don't go around saying, oh, wow, California is so much better than everyone else.

GUTFELD: They're doing yo-man's work -- is that a word?

PERINO: On vaping?

GUTFELD: On vaping. They're doing yeoman's work on vaping. They always take the other side that people aren't reporting on. And in this case, they found, you know, no detectable impacts, Jesse, from the rallies. They found a larger impact from Hillary's just to show it's all junk.

WATTERS: I'm so glad you're doing the story. This is a very important story. I usually don't say that about your monologues, but this time I will make an exception. I have four takeaways, Mr. Gutfeld. One is that, professors aren't really that smart. People hold them in this big high esteem, and yes, some of them are doing groundbreaking work, OK? Some of them are brilliant. But a lot of them --

WILLIAMS: Excuse me, I think your sister's on the phone.

(LAUGHTER) WATTERS: OK, she's an exceptional, so --

(LAUGHTER)

WATTERS: But, you know, (INAUDIBLE). In this case, they're not even that book smart, OK? So let's just, like, check ourselves. They indoctrinate our children and push a lot of fake news. But also, look how easy it is for fake news to go mainstream. You take a professor -- the Washington Post gave them an opportunity to write this under the hard news banner as a legit article. And then everybody reads it, and then it gets on cable TV, and then politicians start talking about it. Very, very slick.

Also, extrapolate this out for a second. How many junk science studies have they done on global warming, on guns, on Russia, think about all the other fake things that have gotten mainstream that a simple fact-check proves them wrong.

And then lastly, conservative media is basically saving this country. They are doing God's work. They are fact checking the New York Times, CNN. They're constantly poking holes. It's exhausting.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: I think 75 percent of conservative media, all they're doing is rebutting the lies told by Democrats and the mainstream.

GUTFELD: But Juan, I've got to point out that Reason is not a conservative magazine.

WATTERS: It's libertarian.

GUTFELD: It's libertarian. They hold Trump's feet to the fire more than anybody. But they also are so good at reading - they read the stuff that the other journalists don't read.

PERINO: Footnotes.

GUTFELD: They read the footnotes.

WILLIAMS: Well, I'm all for them. I like that kind of journalism. I think you debunk myths.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: I think that's very important. I mean what I'm listening to Jesse and I'm thinking wow, I think Jesse sees this as somehow affirming his perspective, not debunking anything. I mean the reality is Jesse--

WATTERS: This was debunked.

WILLIAMS: With that study was, but it didn't debunk the idea that hate crime really has spiked in the country like I think it says here in my notes, FBI.

WATTERS: OK. But it's not because of Trump.

WILLIAMS: Yes. FBI between 2016 and 2017, 17 percent jump in hate crimes. 37 percent jump in attacks on Jewish people.

WATTERS: You blame Trump, because a lot of the anti-Semitism is not coming from that side. It's coming from people like--

GUTFELD: I don't think you want to chase that number.

WILLIAMS: It's ridiculous. Oh! My God.

GUTFELD: Let me get Emily in here.

WILLIAMS: You should ask the ADL and go talk to those folks.

COMPAGNO: Just from a criminal justice background, what the most disturbing thing to me about this, about the original story that was put forth is the fact that public perception matters. It matters for law enforcement; it matters for safety.

GUTFELD: Good point.

COMPAGNO: It matters for the victims. That had a real effect. And the sad part to me is that we're the only one's kind of putting forth that correction. The other--

PERINO: Well, thankfully we're the most watched show.

WILLIAMS: I never even heard of that study. I heard of the FBI.

GUTFELD: Fox covered it; the Washington Post covered it.

WILLIAMS: I just never heard.

WATTERS: It was retweeted by presidential candidates.

WILLIAMS: It was Mr. Trump.

GUTFELD: Yes, but anyway it's - you know that's why I - even though they rejected me. We'll never forget that. But that ended - I ended up here. If I'd been working at Reason, I wouldn't be here.

PERINO: You'd be reading footnotes.

GUTFELD: I'd be reading footnotes. Anyway, a prominent Democratic donor is now behind bars after a third man is found dead in his home. Now he's charged with running a drug den. The details next.

PERINO: Prominent Democratic donor and activist has been arrested and charged with running a drug den. Ed Buck was taken into custody after another man overdosed inside his Hollywood home. He came under scrutiny before when two men died from overdoses 18 months apart inside his residence. He was not charged in those cases. Trace Gallagher explain this to us, Trace. What's happening.

TRACE GALLAGHER, CORRESPONDENT: Well, they didn't have enough evidence back then, Dana. That's the whole thing. This new case gives them new ammunition. Prosecutors call Ed Buck a violent sexual predator who preys on men struggling with addiction and homelessness.

In the latest case you mentioned, Buck is accused of injecting a 37-year- old man with methamphetamine back on September 11th. Now that man survived which is why they filed the charges. But if you remember back in the past few years, two other men have been found dead inside his Hollywood apartment including 26-year-old Jamal Moore and 55-year-old Timothy Dean. Both had overdosed on methamphetamine within 18 months.

At the time, there was not enough evidence to charge Buck even though Jamal Moore wrote in his journal, "I've become addicted to drugs. And the worst one at that, Ed Buck is the one to thank. He gave me my first injection of crystal meth. It was painful, but after all the troubles I've become addicted." Moore's family went on to say, look, if Buck was a black man he'd have been taken to jail right away.

Prosecutors say Buck would lure these men into his home with a "bath of drugs, sex and shelter." And there was the case of Jermaine Gagnon. He told the Daily Mail at one point that Buck once flew him from Minnesota to LA and injected him with methamphetamine "he said, I was so scared I felt death walked into my soul. I called my mom. I said I feel like he's going to kill me." So, police are now investigating the death of Timothy Dean, reinvestigating the death of Jamal Moore and now they have this brand new case and if you don't know, Ed Buck donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to Democratic causes and candidates.

And now some candidates at least over the past 18 months decided they were going to give the money back. Prosecutors clearly believe they have enough evidence to put Ed Buck in prison for quite some time. Dana.

PERINO: All right, Trace, thank you so much. Emily, you talk about the fact that sometimes people who are wealthy and have privilege, they don't get the same kind of treatment that others would get. Do you think that's the same case here?

COMPAGNO: I think so. California Democratic Congressman Karen Bass called him a predator and said, what was happening in 2017 and 2018 when two men died under his care where prosecutors then.

As Trace just said, the LA DA basically says look, there wasn't enough evidence, but a couple of extra details about this particular overdose. So that guy was there on the 4th of September and he was injected by a buck on that night. He thought he was having - that he was overdosing. So, he left, went to the hospital, got help whatever and came back on the 11th.

And Buck injected him twice more and then the alleged by the police and then basically Buck thwarted this guy's attempts to get help. This is so nefarious. And then cops come, they find hundreds of photographs which we knew about right. We know about the diary of the former one that passed away in 2018. Obviously, we know there's a wrongful death lawsuit as well but quick note on the penalty, he's just facing five years.

PERINO: Right.

COMPAGNO: With these three charges. So, it's really not that much obviously more evidence will likely come to light. But I think the most disturbing thing about this is that the wealthy to poor disconnect and also the fact that these men were particularly vulnerable for a multitude of reasons. This guy was fetishing on injecting them. It's really sinister.

WILLIAMS: I think he had a fetish for black men. And I think that's why Karen Bass and others are saying why would police pay more attention. I think you know there's lots of attention to him because he's so rich and because he's a Democrat who gave the coin (ph). But don't forget, this guy was a Republican for many years and then it is a really crazy part to me. He's active in LGBTQ circles politically. And I don't see why they don't come out and scream bloody murder about this guy.

WATTERS: Well, I'm not sure you know the switching parties is going to clear his name and--

WILLIAMS: No, I don't think so.

WATTERS: He's donated to Hillary. You see them picture there together, big Jerry Brown supporter, Ted Lieu, Adam Schiff. He spread so much money around California national political Democratic circles that maybe he did feel invincible. You know when you keep having dead bodies show up at your house and overdosing at your house and nothing happens. Maybe he thought he could get away with it and this kind of stuff continued.

Obviously, he had a fetish for injecting young black men with massive amounts of methamphetamine and then doing all sorts of sex acts on them while they were inebriated. And you know I think he got away with it because of the money and because of the wealth gap and because of the - maybe the racial.

PERINO: And also, there is just not much of a penalty, right. Five year is not that much.

GUTFELD: Yes. I think the lesson is if you want to get away with two murders, you know give money to Left-wing causes. Look at, I mean Buck isn't an anomaly. You had Harvey Weinstein, who is a predator. You had Jeffrey Epstein, who is a predator. They all realized that if you give the money to the right people, you'll get off after getting off. You know and I think how many did - he had to kill three people in order to finally get people to notice.

And how do you stay in an apartment when people are dead, like he stayed in the same apartment after the bodies are found there. That's weird too.

WILLIAMS: How can it only be five years for killing somebody?

GUTFELD: I don't know. Voluntarily.

COMPAGNO: These charges aren't manslaughter. The charges are operating in a drug house, administering methamphetamine and battery.

PERINO: Because the guy on September 11th, he lived.

COMPAGNO: Yes. And the wrongful death is the civil suit for the prior ones. I mean bottom line, sexual predators come in all shapes and sizes and the wealth gap. But it's up to us to hold them accountable moving forward.

PERINO: All right. Good job, Emily. All right, the U.S. Navy makes a stunning admission about UFOs. I don't really believe it. Saved By The Bell making a comeback and an over-the-top new school lunch trend on the Fastest 7 up next.

COMPAGNO: Welcome back. Time for the Fastest 7. That such an appropriate intro song because remember those crazy UFO videos we showed you, the U.S. Navy is confirming for the first time that footage of three encounters released in 2017 are in fact genuine but can't explain or won't explain what they actually are.

The Navy says, they're working to fully investigate them. I have to say though you guys we'd be remiss if we didn't point out that now it's Unexplained Aerial Phenomena. That's the appropriate term for the government who know about UFOs. Greg, your thoughts.

WILLIAMS: You know what Greg's going to say, don't you?

COMPAGNO: What?

WILLIAMS: Mosquitoes.

GUTFELD: No, I'm going to say that, wow, you're actually admitting, they can't identify it. Look, we haven't had any communication with aliens. And here's why? Either one or too early in the universe and they're not born yet. Number two, we're the last in the universe and they're all dead. Number three. artificial intelligence took over every planet. And now they're just metal orbs floating in space.

WILLIAMS: Wait. Didn't you tell me you thought that there was a mosquito or a fly on the--

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: Yes, was it that one or it was another one.

GUTFELD: It was another one, I can't remember. We do a lot of these shows, Juan.

WILLIAMS: All right.

GUTFELD: Who are you again?

WILLIAMS: I'm a big ant.

PERINO: I think if you're on the investigative team for the Navy, this will be like really like this be like job security because you were never going to know.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: They're never going to close this investigation ever.

COMPAGNO: Disbelievers. Jesse, are you on my side?

WATTERS: No, I mean let me know when you find a little green guy. I mean I'm tired of looking at grainy photos.

GUTFELD: Why does he have to be green, Jesse.

WATTERS: Air Force, I mean if you find ET then I'm interested. Until then I'm not.

COMPAGNO: There is a little green guy right here. OK. Next topic. Up next, remember this throwback from the 90s.

(VIDEO PLAYING)

GUTFELD: The whole thing.

COMPAGNO: The game from Bayside High is coming back. NBC is rebooting Saved By The Bell and so far, original stars Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley are on board. Juan, are you so stoked?

WILLIAMS: No. You know what, I just read this week that Seinfeld sold to I think Netflix or somebody, right. For a huge amount of money. And then I hear about this and I think you know anything that will just make your brain go dead, people will watch it.

PERINO: Wait Seinfeld is actually brilliant.

WILLIAMS: I agree. But I think at some point, Dana, it just is like something that you don't really have to pay attention to, you get a giggle out of it.

PERINO: One thing, I'd say about this is that I think it was pitched by the younger producers because I didn't watch this show in the 90s. I don't think--

GUTFELD: It's all BS. Do you know that no one in this entire series was ever actually saved by the bell? The Bell never did any saving. They should reboot The Brady Bunch. Here's a billion dollar idea. Big Brother Brady Bunch take them all back into the original house. Do it like Big Brother and just let them live there. Have the original Brady Bunch kids, Big Brother Brady Bunch. You know what, it's already copyrighted. Call me whoever--

COMPAGNO: Jesse, how do you feel about the fact that there is so much content out there, new fresh content and then we have 500 million being spent on old shows reboots.

WATTERS: Yes, I can't think of one reboot that's been successful. Can anybody name a successful reboot? Rebooting is when television executives are lazy, and they prey on nostalgia. You can't create a new show, so you have to reboot this thing. It wasn't even that great, it was good, wasn't great.

PERINO: You watched it?

WATTERS: I watched it. Yes, that was right in my wheelhouse on Saturday morning. But you know I think there is a lot better stuff out there.

COMPAGNO: I feel like the movies from that decade are so much better than the actual shows. I would rather see those on loop. Anyway, finally so much for brown bag lunches. Parents finding a new way to show off on Instagram by making elaborate meals for their kids.

Some spending hours a week making things like mini meatballs and handmade sushi rolls which is totally breakfast club like to tie those two topics together. And also, by the way, growing up, I had to make my own lunch, who was making lunches for everyone else. I hate this.

WILLIAMS: Why do you hate it?

COMPAGNO: Because its parents enabling their children and then becoming competitive over it. So, what those kids are learning is that, A, it's all about show and B, not how to make their own lunch and manage their own time and provide for themselves.

WILLIAMS: Well, I think if my mom was doing that, I think thanks mom because it looks like good food. It's a little bit like that Japanese woman who has everything in order and everybody--

PERINO: Marie Kondo.

WILLIAMS: Yes, Marie Kondo. But you know on the other hand, you get good lunches.

GUTFELD: This is obviously when you look at it. This isn't for the kid.

COMPAGNO: No.

GUTFELD: This is for the parent to show off. Look how what a great parent I am. When you know they're actually just old, not old? I mean, mean, bitter, scary people. They need to do this. They're covering up for a heinous crime.

PERINO: And that you trade things with when you have this, right. Remember at lunch I'll give you - I have a peanut butter and jelly. I'll take your pizza. Remember that.

COMPAGNO: Yes.

WATTERS: I don't know if I'd trade anything for that. If I was 7 or 8 years old, this should be done for husbands. This is wasted on young kids, just one peanut butter and jelly and fried chicken. If they did this for husbands go to work. I mean no husband wants to carry a lunchbox. That's humiliating. But maybe get an app where they can deliver a little bento box and I think they can make a lot of money.

COMPAGNO: It's called time traveling.

WATTERS: No, but like one of these.

COMPAGNO: OK. One More Thing is up next.

WILLIAMS: Fun time for One More Thing right now. I'm going to start with all the controversy about Justice Kavanaugh on the news. I want to suggest you take a look at a new documentary on Fox Nation, it's about Clarence Thomas.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Immediately at the Washington Post, my desk was ringing. Do you know Clarence Thomas, did he beat his wife, was he involved with drugs, was he - did Clarence Thomas do X Y Z. Just every kind of scurrilous possible rumor.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: The Thomas hearings still resonate to this day and remain a source of controversy for presidential candidate Joe Biden and of course the Me Too movement blasted into public consciousness then. The show is called High Tech Lynching. You can watch it on Fox Nation. Dana.

PERINO: All right. Well, I'm going to talk about Fox Nation as well. I did an interview with Tyrus. He has a show called Nuff Said and he likes to talk to people about all those sorts of things like your childhood et cetera. He asked me why a positive mindset is so important. I talked about that and then he asked me this question. What is your favorite emotion? And this is what I came up with.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: I think my favorite emotion is pride and other people, being happy for somebody else is probably when I feel the happiest. Especially, the TV business and politics is like this too that if you can't be happy for somebody else's success, you will feel constantly diminished.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: My colleagues are barfing.

WATTERS: Get real.

WILLIAMS: Well, you're kind of rough.

PERINO: I was real, and I'll be on Tucker tonight at 8 PM.

COMPAGNO: I loved it.

PERINO: Thank you so much.

WILLIAMS: And I think you have a heart.

PERINO: Thank you.

WILLIAMS: All right. Greg, you're up.

GUTFELD: All right. You know I'm not going to be here tomorrow.

PERINO: Jury duty.

GUTFELD: I'm doing jury duty. Can you believe that? I feel bad for that suspect because you're guilty. If you committed a crime, you are guilty no matter what. All right. Go to Fox Nation, one smart person Greg Gutfeld did a great interview with Terry Schappert, hilarious. He teaches me how to create improvised weapons out of stuff in your house.

And then the podcast, my podcast and Fox News Radio. Vince Van Patten, amazing poker player, tennis player, but a legendary actor of the Van Patten family, we talk about every. Pocket TV show that you could imagine because he's been - he was the bionic boy.

WATTERS: Did you talk about Saved By The Bell?

GUTFELD: He was the bionic boy. I know I hear you. Go ahead. Foxnewsradio.com.

WATTERS: Mr. due process.

WILLIAMS: Jesse.

WATTERS: Greg Gutfeld, there he is. All right. By popular demand, Jesse's bonsai tree news. So, after my bonsai tree announcement about its impending death. We got a lot of people sending in suggestions.

PERINO: Good.

WATTERS: Here are some of the responses we got from Chuck, Jesse has an assistant that takes care of his bonsai tree, it's sitting right there by his desk. Water it yourself Jesse. How about this from Jaclyn, repot it, change the soil, make sure you're using bonsai soil. I never knew that existed the roots--

GUTFELD: Bonsai soil.

WATTERS: And never dry, your tree will die. Good luck. And then Phil C. from Facebook, Jesse, check for spider mites. I might have spider mites on my office. That's disgusting. From Curtis on Twitter, your bonsai tree is an outdoor tree.

GUTFELD: Can we stop.

WATTERS: Belongs outdoors. Hopefully you can save it. P.S. Your assistant is not over watering it. And then Tom C., get your bonsai plant out of dread sunlight. Are you stupid or a Democrat?

GUTFELD: If you have any more?

WILLIAMS: All right, Emily, please go.

COMPAGNO: OK you guys, best seasonal job of all time. I'm totally applying. So basically U.S. wants one of you to watch 13 of Stephen King's horror movies before Halloween and document their experience literally heart rate, how much they jump, everything. I'm totally applying for this. The best movie is obviously are Thinner, The Shining, Misery, Kujo, Christine, it's so exciting. I'm totally applying. Don't apply because I want the job.

WILLIAMS: Wow. You like horror stuff. All right.

COMPAGNO: Yes. Stephen King.

WILLIAMS: Set your DVRs. Never miss an episode of The Five. We want to see you, Special Report. It's up next. Hey Bret.

