Elizabeth Warren offers campaign donors a chance to have a beer with her

DANA PERINO, HOST: Hello, everyone. I'm Dana Perino along with Katie Pavlich, Juan Williams, Jesse Watters, and Tom Shillue. It's 5 o'clock in New York City and this is “The Five.”

Fox News alert. President Trump announcing a short time ago that Sarah Sanders is leaving the White House as press secretary.

White House correspondent Kevin Corke joins us now with the very latest. Kevin, it was very touching for the president to bring her up on stage at the event and to give her a moment to say a few things. And for the American people. She will be living at the end of the month.

KEVIN CORKE, WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Yes. You are spot on. And by the way, she's just the third woman in history. You of course one of the other two, D.D. Myers of course back in 1993. And while we don't know exactly where the next chapter will lead, we can tell you it will likely take her back home to the razorback State of Arkansas.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(APPLAUSE)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT: She's done an incredible job. We have been through a lot together, and she is tough but she's good. You know, you also have tough and bad, right? She's tough and she's good. She's great.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CORKE: Kind words by the president at that event that you just mentioned not long ago. You remember she assumed the role in July of 2017 after Sean Spicer left the job. She also stood in for Spicer during the dismissal of former FBI Director Jim Comey and the controversy following it.

She did such a great job, the president said that's what he elevated her to that position. And now after two and a half years on the job, it's time for a new challenge.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

SARAH HUCKABEE-SANDERS, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: I'll try not to get emotional because I know crying can make us look weak sometimes, right?

This has been the honor of a lifetime, the opportunity of a lifetime. I couldn't be prouder to have had the opportunity to serve my country and particularly to work for this president. He has accomplished so much in these two and half years. It's truly been something I will treasure forever.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CORKE: I can tell you this, I just got a text about 15 minutes ago from a White House official. She called Sanders a consummate professional, someone who loves her country, and all of its people including the people with whom she disagrees very strongly politically.

The president also talking about this on Twitter, he said all the right things about someone he called a very talented person. Uniquely so, Sarah Sanders stepping down at months end. Dana, back to you.

PERINO: Kevin Corke, we thank you for that. We'll just spend a few minutes talking about this. Because this is a momentous thing when a press secretary leaves and a new one comes in. It has been a different role than in the past in the last little bit.

But one thing you can say for sure, Jesse, she was one of the very trusted advisors of the president. So, in addition to doing press secretary role, she also is somebody that he used as a counselor.

JESSE WATTERS, HOST: She was really in his inner circle, and it speaks to her talent and grace and compassion and intellect. She is going to be really missed because she was a real crusader for the Trump agenda.

She's incredibly articulate, not afraid to go toe to toe with the press, who despised her who despise President Trump and those press conferences, we don't see them as much as we used too but they can be very, very entertaining and combative. And she always kept her composure --

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: Yes, I think it's been like 94 days.

WATTERS: It's been a while. But she's always kept her composure, and she was right on the money with what she said and I think we're going to miss her. But because she's got a young family. She wants to spend time with them and I think that's very important.

PERINO: Yes. Juan, when I was a press secretary, I didn't even have to keep alive a plant. So, I never understood how she could be able to take care of three beautiful children at the same time.

JUAN WILLIAMS, HOST: I think it's tremendously difficult. Talk about a time-consuming occupation. She's on call all the time. There's just no getting away especially 24/7 it looks like.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: There's a lot that you don't see behind the scenes as well, like the logistical part of getting the press to and from where they need to be at the right time.

WILLIAMS: Well, I just think that, you know, the sad part is, I like Sarah Sanders. I was pained when I saw that comedian at the White House correspondents' dinner make fun of her while she was sitting there. I thought she handled it with some grace.

But I got to say, I mean, I just think the whole relationship between the press and the Trump White House is broken. Jesse mentioned the absence of daily briefings. I just can't imagine. I've never seen a White House that doesn't have a daily briefing --

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: Well, they would argue that they -- Katie, they are more transparent because you get to hear directly from the president all the time, which is what they asked the press secretary about all the time, is what is the president think. Well, he tells you.

KATIE PAVLICH, HOST: Yes. And he'll walk out before he gets on his helicopter to go wherever he is going and speak with the press more often than a number of presidents have.

But being in the room with Sarah Sanders when she was giving those briefings, it was hot and the room was packed. And she did it with grace and she did everything she good to get the press what they needed.

PERINO: Yes.

PAVLICH: And to your point about the logistics, there is so much that goes on behind the scenes that I don't think the staff gets enough credit for in terms of getting --

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: And you do hear it from the reporters that for all the things that they need, the day-to-day. Like, check this, do that. That the press super responsive and, anyway. So, we wish her the very best. This is not the last you'll see of Sarah Sanders, indeed.

Let's move on. President Trump also facing massive backlash after staying in an interview that he would be open to hearing dirt on his 2020 rivals from foreign governments. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, CHIEF ANCHOR, ABC NEWS: Your campaign, time around, if foreigners, if Russia, China, if someone else offers you information on an opponent, should they accept it or should they call the FBI?

TRUMP: I think maybe you do both. I think you might want to listen. I don't -- there's nothing wrong with listening. If somebody called from a country, Norway, we have information on your opponent. I think I want to hear it.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You want that kind of interference in our elections?

TRUMP: It's not an interference. They have information. I think I'd take it. If I thought there was something wrong, I'd go maybe to the FBI, if I thought there was something wrong. But when somebody comes up with oppo research, right, they come up with oppo research. Let's call the FBI? The FBI doesn't have enough agents to take care of it.

But you go and talk honestly to congressmen, they all do it. They always have, and that's the way it is. It's called oppo research.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: Democratic 2020 candidates quick to pounce as you can imagine. Joe Biden tweeting that "It's a threat to our national security."

Kamala Harris taking it a step further, saying "the president himself is a national security threat." Kirsten Gillibrand saying "it's time for Congress to begin impeachment hearings," and Elizabeth Warren echoing Gillibrand, also calling for impeachment.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer harshly criticizing the president.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

NANCY PELOSI, SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE: The president gave us once again evidence that he does not know right from wrong. It's a very sad thing.

For the president to be so cavalier to disregard to be indifferent to law and any sense of ethics that who we are as a country to say he would invite foreign intervention, intelligence community, with great confidence has put forth that the Russians interfered in our election. It's an assault on our democracy.

SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER, D-N.Y., SENATE MINORITY LEADER: To say that it is OK to interfere, that we shouldn't have any law enforcement, that we should have no knowledge, is to encourage Russia, China, North Korea, Iran, to interfere in our elections with no recourse. Shame, shame.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: Jesse, I was gone one day --

WATTERS: I know.

PERINO: -- and I get back and we're still talking about Russia. But this is obviously getting a lot of attention today.

WATTERS: This might be one of the dumbest controversies in the Trump administration and there's been a lot of dumb controversies. I think this might even take the cake.

So little George goes into the Oval and he starts trying to create a scandal over a hypothetical. So, George comes in, Mr. President, the ambassador to China, you know, he says to you that Bernie stiffed a waitress at Denny's. What do you do? Trump says I would listen. Maybe I would call the FBI. Impeach!

I mean, you have to be kidding me. Trump gets word that Bernie stiffed a waitress he has to call the FBI? There are thousand different hypothetical scenarios that you could be talking about. What did the president say? I'd listen. Maybe I would call the FBI. That's all he said.

The left is freaking out over a hypothetical but they are not looking at the reality. Hillary actually did this. Hillary paid a foreign agent to get Russian dirt and then she used it to wiretap President Trump.

Or what about warrants foreign interference? How about all those foreign governments paid millions of dollars to Clinton Foundation when she was running for president? Or little Adam Schiff.

Remember he was on the phone call. We have the audio. We have naked Trump. He was all ears. He didn't call the FBI. The whole thing is so stupid and it goes back to the Trump tower meeting where Don Jr. thought he was going to get dirt on Hillary, didn't get it, they didn't have it. No money changed hands, like it did with the Clintons and the whole meeting was set up by Fusion GPS. This is all ridiculous.

WILLIAMS: Well, I'll tell you, Jesse. You a bigger show. Because as this parade goes on --

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Can I borrow yours?

WILLIAMS: -- you're going to have to keep shoveling to try to get out of this one. Let me just say.

WATTERS: Yes.

WILLIAMS: This is so ridiculous. There is a United States law. This is not a matter of opposition research. There is a law that says you cannot accept money or in-kind contributions from a foreign government.

WATTERS: So, we are going to lock Hillary up?

WILLIAMS: No, no, let me finish. This is -- this is a president who --

WATTERS: Juan --

WILLIAMS: -- was Nancy Pelosi said cannot tell right from wrong, but legal from illegal. And this is --

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Tell me about the dossier. How is it different than the dossier?

WILLIAMS: This is totally different.

WATTERS: Juan, how is it different?

WILLIAMS: This is -- are you kidding? Fusion GPS is an American company. So not only --

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Christopher Steele is a foreign agent.

WILLIAMS: Stop. Let me just --

WATTERS: And he got the dirt from Russians.

WILLIAMS: Enough of the shoveling. Let me just speak the truth.

WATTERS: Juan, it's facts.

WILLIAMS: Christopher Wray who is Trump's FBI director, he said this is wrong. What did Trump say? Christopher Wray is wrong. No, Christopher Wray, the FBI director, is right. And by the way, Jesse, when you try to blame and deride George Stephanopoulos, this was no got you moment. He is in the Oval Office.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: He is doing this to every Republican since there was no collusion.

WILLIAMS: No. He is -- OK. The president is --

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: OK. Since you're not colluding, would you accept foreign dirt?

WILLIAMS: -- sitting. The president is -- are you --

PERINO: OK.

WILLIAMS: -- essentially, you are insulting the president because the president knows exactly what he's doing --

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: I don't think so.

WILLIAMS: -- knows exactly what he's saying. This is no got you moment. You saw the sound bite.

WATTERS: Juan, you have no answer on the dossier.

WILLIAMS: The dossier --

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: So, this is --

WATTERS: You have no answer.

WILLLIAMS: Fusion GPS is not an American company?

WATTERS: Juan, where do they get it from?

WILLIAMS: Stop.

WATTERS: Russians.

WILLIAMS: Get out of here.

WATTERS: Read the Mueller report.

PAVLICH: Fusion GPS was working with Christopher Steele as an American --

(CROSSTALK)

PAVLICH: You guys are running away from what happened today, aren't you?

PAVLICH: -- opposition research firm.

WATTERS: No. You are upset over Trump and you don't look at Hillary.

PAVLICH: I will talk about what's happening today if you let me finish the sentence. So, the question is, does it apply to everybody, does the standard apply?

So, during the 2016 election, apparently, it was OK to reach out with cash and money to pay foreign actors to get research from Russian adversarial sources to then bring it to the FBI.

But Nancy Pelosi today is saying that if someone reaches out to you as a Republican, that is unethical. That is a criminal cover-up and that is not allowed.

When it comes to the dossier, when the left was exposed as being behind the funding for that, the Clinton campaign and the DNC, they claimed it was just opposition research. It doesn't matter that it came from a foreign source or who the source was. We were doing our job as a campaign to get information.

But when the president uses the same argument from the Oval Office saying he might call the FBI but he's going to listen to the information, then all of a sudden, they are calling for more impeachment on the basis that he's a criminal.

Well, there's a double standard here. Do we want foreign interference in our elections? No. There are reasons why we have laws about foreign donations and foreign money being used for campaigns.

But if are going to talk about this, there's going to be a whole lot of people in Washington, D.C., who were guilty of colluding or using information from foreign governments, including Democrats, to interfere in elections and legislation.

PERINO: All right. Tom hasn't had a chance to talk yet and it's 5.12. Go for it.

TOM SHILLUE, HOST: Democrats, just don't talk to Norway, OK? Because the president is going to take the call.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: The (Inaudible) we did the press secretary today, it was like what did we do?

SHILLUE: But, yes, I agree. Jesse, you are totally dead on. It is completely ridiculous. The story is ridiculous. It was a fabricated story because George planted this -- you know, what would you do if this?

I wish the president said well, I'm glad I didn't contact the FBI the last time around because the guy who was running the FBI was working against me.

WATTERS: Right.

SHILLUE: So that's one example when you shouldn't call the FBI, when the head of the FBI is working for the other campaign, which is what happened.

WATTERS: Yes. Papadopoulos contacted the FBI's and said all these foreign agents are trying to spy on me. And what do they do to him?

WILLIAMS: Let me just tell you. You guys are covering up for something that's inexcusable.

WATTERS: Juan --

WILLIAMS: Remember, when they give you this information, they have hooks in you and you are not representing the best interests of our country. Either you're working for that foreign government or you're working --

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: So, Hillary is working for Russia then.

WILLIAMS: You know what? This is unbelievable.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: I think that was a missed opportunity on a couple of things. One, I've been so terrified of getting in trouble that I would always call the FBI. Because I do not ever want to get in trouble. And I know that if the Russians and Chinese or the Norwegians or the Swiss, if they called me with information, I would call.

But I also think that President Trump could say well, what about the Obama administration? What were they doing to prevent interference in our election?

SHILLUE: Yes.

PERINO: I would love to hear the answer to that, George, and flip it on him. And also, is another good example of doing a really important big interview to broaden out your reach and the interview, even though they talked about the economy a little bit, something like this is going to blow up.

So, it's like, if you were the press secretary, you want to jump on that grenade. Here we are once again.

We got to move on. Bernie Sanders says when it comes to taxes, we'd all be delighted to pay more. Can you believe that? That's next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PAVLICH: Bernie Sanders still trying to convince everyone that socialism is good for America. In a recent interview, he goes on to compare the United States to socialist ideologies in Europe. But when it comes to paying for it all, listen to this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ANDERSON COOPER, CNN HOST: As you know, the taxes and many of those countries are much higher than they are, the individual personal taxes are much higher than they are in the United States.

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS, I-VT, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Yes. But I suspect that a lot of people in this country would be delighted to pay more in taxes if they had health -- if they had a comprehensive health care as a human right.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PAVLICH: Delighted. Twenty-twenty presidential candidate John Hickenlooper urging his fellow Democrats to denounce socialism or risk another four years of President Trump.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

FMR. GOV. JOHN HICKENLOOPER, D-COLO., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Democrats must say loudly and clearly that we are not socialist. If we do not, we will end up helping to reelect the worst president in this country's history.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PAVLICH: So, Jesse, it seems like some members of the media are catching onto this idea that this won't be paid for just by the rich but by everybody.

WATTERS: It took them long enough. I mean, they are not good at math, usually, the press. And it doesn't take a genius to realize you can raise taxes on every single American and you still can't pay for all of Bernie's schemes.

Medicare for all, free housing, free college, Green New Deal. It's like $150 trillion. The budget alone for a year is about 4.5 trillion. It just doesn't add up. Bernie is not great at math, but that's fine. No one cares.

We need Bernie to get the nomination. A Trump-Bernie match up, America deserves it. We've been good. We've been eating our vegetables.

PAVLICH: What? It's like punishment.

WATTERS: We want -- and you know why it's a clear contrast. Socialism versus capitalism, America, Venezuela, control, freedom. We need it. And Bernie's poll numbers are rising. He has grassroots support in New Hampshire and Iowa.

PERINO: What?

WATTERS: He can win those first two.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: I have to say I haven't seen these polls.

PAVLICH: No, his numbers are going down.

WATTERS: Bernie's numbers are on the creeping up.

WILLIAMS: I'm glad to say it.

WATTERS: No, no, they're creeping up.

PERINO: No, Elizabeth Warren's are up.

WILLIAMS: Yes.

WATTERS: Warren's and Bernie's are up. Biden's are the one that are going down.

PAVLICH: No, Bernie is losing a little bit of steam.

WATTERS: You think Bernie is losing steam?

PAVLICH: Well, that's what polling shows.

PERINO: Burned out.

WATTERS: Wow. All right.

PAVLICH: He's losing a little steam. Elizabeth Warren is --

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Guys, I'm trying to help Bernie though.

PAVLICH: -- gaining --

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: You want him the ultimate bad guy.

WATTERS: Bernie is doing great.

PAVLICH: So, Juan.

WILLIAMS: Yes?

PAVLICH: You have Governor Hickenlooper trying to make the definition between Democrats and Democratic socialism and the full-blown socialism that Bernie Sanders is promoting. So, what's the difference between a socialist and a Democrat today?

WILLIAMS: Well, I think Democratic socialism is all about the social safety net in a country that is experiencing high levels of income inequality.

PAVLICH: So, what does that mean? Is that like how we're seeing with everything?

WILLIAMS: Well, no, no. Yes, because what you heard --

(CROSSTALK)

PAVLICH: Everything is all right?

WILLIAMS: I think that Bernie gave a speech at George Washington University. Today is Thursday to it must have been Tuesday. In which he laid it out, Katie. He said, you know, you want universal coverage for health care, you want health care.

You want to make sure that young people are able to go to college without leaving with unbearable debt. You want to make sure that housing isn't punishing for working people, that they can afford a place to live.

And he went on in this way. But I just want to speak to your point, Katie, about taxes. Because we have polls here at Fox News and we had a poll in January, 70 percent of the people we polled said yes, raise taxes especially on people who make over $10 million a year.

Raise 65 percent. Raise taxes on people making more than a million. And when it comes to wealth, and wealth is, you know, not just earned income but income that you have sitting and growing exponentially because it's in the markets.

Guess what? Sixty percent of the millionaire said we should be paying more taxes. So, this is not some crazy idea. Most Americans think yes, the rich should pay more.

PAVLICH: Well, they can write a check to the treasury at any point in time if they would like to voluntarily pay more in taxes.

But Dana, healthcare is a big issue. And people don't like the system now under Obamacare. Bernie Sanders is at least talking about it but there is the difference between healthcare and health insurance, right, and being able to receive medical care?

PERINO: Yes. The Medicare for all question, you can get a fairly high number when you ask a group of people but when you asked the second question and the third question, it drops just precipitously. it doesn't work for them.

PAVLICH: Right.

PERINO: One of the things Bernie Sanders has been saying is that we need to, we, as a Democratic socialist, need to explain to older voters what we mean by socialist or socialism.

And I think that he realizes because it pulls terribly, especially with reliable senior citizens who are voters or baby boomers or even the silent generation and part of generation x who says, no, obviously, that's a failed system. It has failed all around the world.

But I think what they really want is not socialism and that the government is running the industries and deciding things. What they really want is a much larger welfare state. They might have to find a different word to explain what that means because welfare -- larger welfare state probably is going to sell either.

But their argument is that if people think that they have their health care taken care of and they are not going to be buried in college education debt, then that -- then it'll be fine.

The thing that conservatives have to think about is that people are becoming much more willing to think that the government can solve these problems for them.

PAVLICH: Right.

PERINO: And that is on the rise. The Trump administration, and going into this election, they've also framed it at the State of the Union. Capitalism versus socialism as Jesse said.

PAVLICH: Right.

PERINO: But going forward and for the long-range health of the movement and the party, for the Republican Party, being able to explain the government is not going to be able to solve this for you is really key.

PAVLICH: So, Tom, what about --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: By the way, socialist safety net doesn't work for you?

PAVLICH: Tom, what about all those kids who just want socialism? All the kiddos --

(CROSSTALK)

SHILLUE: They don't understand it. And they get as polls. And I am sure, Juan, that you are right about this poll. They ask people would you like this to happen and would you be willing to pay more taxes? Yes, I would. But when you run against them, they're going to lose.

When people who say I'm going to raise your taxes. Lose. And then if the Democrat says I'm going to raise your taxes, they are going to lose this time. And Hickenlooper is right. And last week when he said don't say socialism, he got booed in front of a bunch of Democrats.

PAVLICH: Yes. All right. New cringeworthy moments coming from the campaigns of top 2020 Democrats. That's up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WATTERS: We've seen it before but now Democrats are taking their head scratching campaign moments to a whole new level. Of course, remember this gem from Elizabeth Warren.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN, D-MASS., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Hold on a sec. I'm going to get me a beer. My husband Bruce is now here. Do you want a beer?

BRUCE MANN, ELIZABETH WARREN'S HUSBAND: No. I pass on the beer for now.

WARREN: I will sit down.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: OK. Well, Warren's campaign pushing the alcohol infused strategy a little further, offering supporters to drink with her if they donate her presidential campaign which then enters them into a contest.

Shillue, I think you should pony up a few dollars just so you might give a shot to drink the Mule.

(CROSSTALK)

SHILLUE: I wouldn't want to hang -- look, her husband doesn't want to drink with her.

WATTERS: She needs a drinking buddy. I'll do it. You're the best buddy to drink with. That's your reputation at least.

SHILLUE: Doesn't look too comfortable. Look at the --

WATTERS: It's like --

PAVLICH: It looks like she hasn't drank a beer before.

WATTERS: It's like a bottle.

SHILLUE: Yes.

PERINO: She's not using two hands.

WATTERS: That wasn't -- Dana, what is the -- there has to be some sort of fund-raising strategy here.

PERINO: Well, I think it's this. I think people want -- we've talk about authenticity and people want experiences.

WATTERS: Yes.

PERINO: And people -- like we all have enough stuff. So, I think that this -- if you want to raise money and get some buzz going for your campaign, it's probably a good idea.

WATTERS: Get some buzz, I like that Dana.

WILLIAMS: Let me answer your question to Dana. The strategy is that you want lots of people to contribute, it's not the money, it's not the $5--

WATTERS: More donors.

WILLIAMS: It's that you want several donors. You want thousands of people. And guess what, this is a strategy, Jesse that was engineered by President Obama. He did it. President Trump offered dinner at Mara Largo.

WATTERS: Wow

WILLIAMS: He's also offered dinner in DC and it in in New York at Trump Tower. So - and his kids would come, his wife would come, so I think that's--

PERINO: Kim Kardashian would be there?

WILLIAMS: Kim Kardashian - today - if you showed up today, Dana, you would have got--

WATTERS: But I think, Katie, the reason this is interesting is because she just looks a little awkward with the beer.

PAVLICH: No, this recent spats of Democrats doing things like this, were - they were doing it because Beto was doing it first.

WATTERS: Oh, that's a good point.

PAVLICH: So Beto was the one who was getting his teeth done at the dentist and doing all the weird stuff with his haircut. And then all these other Democrats were like, "Oh My God, Beto's getting all this attention. He raised all of that money. We have to do the same thing.

Kirsten Gillibrand was lifting the weights - remember that? Here, Elizabeth Warren grabbing the beer. So generally speaking, this has been done before. But this one section of time was chasing Beto.

WILLIAMS: Spat?

PAVLICH: Spat.

WILLIAMS: No spate.

PAVLICH: Spate?

WILLIAMS: Spate.

PAVLICH: Spate.

WATTERS: All right. Up next, we have Joe Biden who conveniently forgets some of the time in the White House when he was Obama's VP. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Know what I was most proud of? For eight years, there wasn't one single hint of a scandal or a lie.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Will the media fact check this? I doubt that, Shillue?

SHILLUE: I doubt it. What do we got? Fast and furious, IRS, Benghazi, spying on Trump - did they include spying on Trump?

WATTERS: I don't think they categorize as a scandal yet.

PAVLICH: Spying on the media.

WATTERS: Spying on the media.

SHILLUE: Yes, that's going at the top of my list, and there's some others in there too. But yes there were funny.

WATTERS: Yes, the Bergdahl trade, remember that one?

SHILLUE: Big one.

PERINO: Yes, but do you remember Eric Holder was the - what was - what did he call himself?

WATTERS: The Wingman.

PERINO: The Wingman.

WATTERS: The Wingman--

PERINO: All the Democrats say this. Michelle Obama has said it out on the campaign - well, the campaign trail, but also during her book tour, President Obama has said this in speeches. They are going to keep saying it. And even if the media does fact check them, I guarantee they're going to keep saying it.

WATTERS: Yes.

PERINO: Pretty disgraceful. They keep saying it, these people were killed.

WATTERS: Who does that remind you of, Juan?

WILLIAMS: Well, I just think it's the truth. But I think that the bigger truth is--

WATTERS: Oh, stop.

WILLIAMS: The bigger truth is - Kellyanne Conway - I wonder what the government is saying about her service, maybe she should leave? How about Ryan Zinke using his office support? But how about Scott Pruitt - Oh, taxpayer-funded traveler.

WATTERS: Well, I mean, I don't think Trump is denying that his administration was scandal free.

WILLIAMS: Oh, no, no.

WATTERS: It's just funny that after eight years Biden is saying.

WILLIAMS: I'm just saying to you, I just think if you want to go on about things like Benghazi, IRS, these are like pimples and you ignore a moat in your eye.

WATTERS: But no collusion, no obstruction. Go ahead.

PAVLICH: I don't think that four dead Americans in Benghazi are pimples.

WILLIAMS: Oh what happened in Niger? Oh, I see.

PAVLICH: But - yes, I think that Democrats are a little bit disrespectful when they try to downplay no scandals, considering a number of the scandals in the Obama administration got people killed and they're still working on it.

The IRS scandal ruined people's lives, so I know it's funny to joke about it - and they're obviously going to keep saying it, but there were serious life or death consequences to a lot of what the Obama administration did. And they can say all they want, but it's not true. But it is. And the families were affected or still feeling it.

WATTERS: That is true. All right. Rounding out the cringe-worthy moments is Cory Booker. No one can forget this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. CORY BOOKER, D-N.J., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I'm going to release the e- mail about racial profiling, and I understand that that - the penalty comes with potential ousting from the Senate. And if Senator Cornyn believes that I violated Senate rules, I openly invite and accept the consequences.

This is about the closest I'll probably ever have in my life to an "I am Spartacus moment".

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Well, now he's pulling back from his big moment and saying this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BOOKER: I wasn't talking about myself. I was talking about Dick Durbin.

I was like, Oh My God, I literally just have with a senior Senator in Illinois saying that if I'm going to get kicked out of the Senate, he wants to go too. And I'm like - basically that was the closest I'll ever come to seeing and I am Spartacus moment.

But, again, we live in this echo chamber that people will try to take out something you say - so I'm six years in the Senate you can barely find moments where I popped up above the radar screen, because I was going to work people on other side of the isle.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: I don't get it, Dick Durbin, Spartacus?

SHILLUE: I think he was thinking about a different time he used the Spartacus reference, because he was clearly talking about himself, we just showed it in the video, he was not talking about Dick Durbin. But you know- -

PERINO: Well, I think that he does have a point in that he did this moment - the Spartacus one and it's good - that's your - sometimes you only get one chance like and that's the brand. But he really hadn't done too much before it.

The other - but there was a very partisan moment. Remember, he was the first person - Senator to testify against one of his own colleagues and that was Senator Jeff Sessions when he was becoming Attorney General.

WATTERS: That's right, Juan.

WILLIAMS: He looks like he's losing weight then you, Jesse. I don't know. Anyway--

WATTERS: Looks good to me.

WILLIAMS: I don't how to judge this, because I thought that he was referring to himself as Spartacus. I mean, maybe it's - he trying to spin. I don't know.

WATTERS: I think I'd own it. I'd maybe take the shirt off and get a little - get the sword.

PAVLICH: Dick Durbin maybe like, "No man that was all you".

(CROSSTALK)

PAVLICH: I don't need it, just go for it.

WATTERS: That's right. All right. South Carolina mom in legal trouble after confronting her son's bullies, up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WILLIAMS: A South Carolina mom arrested last month after allegedly entering her child's school without permission. She confronted a group of children - children she says, they were bullying her son.

The mom Jamie Louise Rathburn said this about why she got involved.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JAMIE LOUISE RATHBURN, MOTHER OF CHILD BULLIED IN SCHOOL: He got hit, kicked, hit with the computer. He was shoved. He was jerked off the slide from behind. I feel like my son was neglected.

What I took as an OK, it wasn't. It was not OK. Mom shouldn't have done that. But I was upset and you see what happened when I allowed my emotions to control my behavior, I did something stupid and it got me arrested.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: The school saying, they "Don't tolerate bullying regardless of age, but that it's never OK to confront other people's children". Meanwhile, the Wisconsin City considering putting an anti-bullying ordinance in place it fines parents if their children bully others.

Now, Jesse, I just think that in this situation bullying can be dangerous. It can lead people to suicide and all the rest. But on the other hand isn't dealing with bullies a life experience, an opportunity to learn something?

WATTERS: Well, it depends the level of bullying. There's ridicule and then there's a certain natural level of bullying that takes place in middle school. But once it becomes, as she noted, violent or you're grabbing some kid off of a slide and its relentless and constant, you have to take action.

She let the emotion get the best of her. She shouldn't have gone in to the school to confront the kids. Maybe do it outside the school. Maybe talk to the kids parents, maybe set up a parent-teacher conference or go talk to the administration.

But it's a problem and the school sounded soft, like they weren't doing enough about it. So that - she shouldn't have gone to the school, but I'm glad now they're going to take steps.

WILLIAMS: But Dana, in fact, the school system says that they were watching the kid, they were where aware of this situation.

PERINO: I just think this is human nature. It's - mothers want to protect their children. And I think - I know obviously fathers do too. But if you if you feel like the school isn't doing enough and you're a mom, and you are aching, because you - yes, it takes time to teach people how to deal with bullying and that's part of growing up.

But if it gets to the point where she would thought her child was in danger, then there's not lot like you can do to stop a mom from protecting her children.

WILLIAMS: What would you do?

SHILLUE: Well, my message to parents, the school is doing nothing. Your school is doing - schools don't do anything. They can't do anything. They cannot discipline students anymore, it's not being done. So something has to be done.

In the old days, of course, my mother used to say, go punch him. So we used to fight it out, apparently you can't do that anymore.

WATTERS: We can't do that.

SHILLUE: This thing about the school saying, it is never OK for a parent to approach another person's child, you could have told me that a long time ago. But watch me on the playground, that's all I do. I'm like, you knock it off, you I'm going to take that away from you right now. I mean, all I do is berate other people's children.

PERINO: You're like a Americas dad.

SHILLUE: Exactly.

PAVLICH: Maybe more of America's dads are--

WILLIAMS: Katie, did you ever punch anybody up?

PAVLICH: No. But when I was in high school a bunch of girls made their own gang against me.

PERINO: In high school?

PAVLICH: And I survived.

PERINO: And how you like her now?

PAVLICH: It worked out OK. But you know what, I think that these zero- tolerance policies that schools have implemented have actually emboldened and - bullies, because what they do is, if you fight back as a kid who's getting bullied, you are suspended at the same rate as the bully.

And if you're a friend who jumps in to defend someone who's being bullied, you are also punished and expelled or suspended from school. And the bullies don't care right about their behavior. And so you're punishing everybody equal instead of actually thinking about - punish that - for the bully.

WILLIAMS: So you are saying the anti-bullying ordinance in Wisconsin is counterproductive?

PAVLICH: I don't know its typically about that one. But generally speaking around the country they've implemented these zero-tolerance policies for bullying and it's just like checking a box kind of thing, rather than looking at the situation and thinking who started it, why is this person bullying? Did this person respond in self-defense and that's, OK because that's the only way to really handle it.

But they do treat it as like an equal playing field for the bully and the bullied, which I think only emboldens the bullies.

WILLIAMS: But I think Tom is onto something. I mean, I think that if you punch out somebody saying, "Hey, you better stop it jerk".

PAVLICH: Yes, you should do that.

WILLIAMS: That works. But--

WATTERS: We don't encourage that here on “The Five,” though.

WILLIAMS: No, no. I'm talking about the school yard. All right. A new report says, meatless meat is the future – “The Five,” we're going to do a blind taste test next. You got to stay around for the fun.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

SHILLUE: If you are a meat-eater you might want to stock up. A new report is now - is saying that most meat in 2040 won't come from animals. Instead, experts are predicting that 60% of it will be plant-based products made to resemble and taste like meat or be grown in vats. So what will it taste like?

We're going to do a blind taste test. Traditional meat burgers versus a meatless burger in a moment, but first I want everyone's reaction. What is your first reaction just at looking at this, Jesse?

WATTERS: Well, I don't want to say, I don't want to ruin it. But just know what's what. I'm just not going to say. I just have a feeling.

SHILLUE: It's going to be a taste test. Would - do you think you could--

WATTERS: You know what, you should do? You should actually blindfold me.

PERINO: Yes.

WATTERS: So I'm not looking at it. I'm just tasting it.

PERINO: You can see the top on “The Five.”

WATTERS: I'm going to close my eyes.

SHILLUE: The thing is--

WATTERS: --and then you can hand me two.

PERINO: OK. OK. Right now. Somebody is closing his eyes.

WATTERS: I'm going to close my eyes.

PERINO: OK. Wait. Hold on.

WATTERS: And you just hand me two in my hands.

SHILLUE: I don't know - care if Jesse gets it right or wrong.

WATTERS: Did you hand it the right way, Dana?

PERINO: OK. This is the much better thing. And he's not cheating, I'm watching him. And he's like OK.

WATTERS: All right.

PERINO: That one--

WATTERS: No, my--

PERINO: This is so much better.

WATTERS: I like this one better.

SHILLUE: OK. So Jesse likes that one, we'll find out what - but, Katie, would you - do you want to eat meatless meat?

PAVLICH: No, that's like really terrifying. It's going to turn us all the zombies, no offense.

PERINO: I'm from a cattle ranching family, so I going to say, eat meat. But I'm also OK with if we need--

PAVLICH: I don't want to go into that. Like if it's plant-based totally fine. But I don't want meat grown in the vat, that's weird.

SHILLUE: Well, plant-based - the regular old veggie burgers, though, unless they do some hocus-pocus.

WATTERS: I know what's better.

SHILLUE: What?

WATTERS: This one the blue plate - I think the blue plates are the real burger.

PAVLICH: I think that's true.

PERINO: But you think that's better. But you said this was better when you did the test.

WATTERS: I just had a funny aftertaste. That's why I changed my opinion.

SHILLUE: I think right now - look, I didn't even taste the other one, but this doesn't taste right to me. I'd taste baked, I don't like it.

WATTERS: All right.

SHILLUE: Green--

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: I was right.

PERINO: This reminded me of a Charles Krauthammer wrote in May 7th of 2015 that, "I've long thought it will be our treatment of animals that our great-grandchildren will say, I can't believe they did that". And he thinks that this - he predicted this back in 2015.

WATTERS: Well, do they mistreat cows?

PERINO: No they don't, that's not at all.

WILLIAMS: They slaughter them Jesse.

WATTERS: Well, I mean, obviously. But do they treat them - actually before they slaughter them?

PERINO: But we're humans. Humans are meant to eat meat.

PAVLICH: There's nothing wrong with eating cows people. It's fine. Eat cows.

PERINO: Eat meat and have one of these as your side dish.

WILLIAMS: I don't think if you're Hindu, you'll eat cow.

SHILLUE: Juan, it sounds like you are a meat guy. You don't even like the idea of this vegetarian meal?

WILLIAMS: Well, I mean I - the funny thing is - I mean people, because I don't - I try not to eat red meat. People say here's a turkey burger, here's a veggie burger. They doesn't taste right to me, so I just don't eat.

PERINO: You want to try this one then?

WILLIAMS: No, I don't want to eat it.

WATTERS: He doesn't want to try it.

WILLIAMS: I don't, because I don't eat it. But I'm just saying, it seems to me that - I think, there was a report this week from the Health somebody saying, "If you eat red meat, you have higher levels of cholesterol, blood pressure, more likely a heart attack".

PERINO: No, Dumbo. If you eat red meat you're going to be strong.

PAVLICH: If you eat red meat, you're a good American.

WATTERS: You and I are the only ones that tried it.

SHILLUE: Yes. And I - I didn't even try the real burger. But--

WATTERS: Juan and the women didn't even taste it.

SHILLUE: --to me, something little funny about that - something little funny about that. I don't like it.

WATTERS: But we don't want to disparage it. It's just not--

SHILLUE: I will disparage, it's not good. I don't like it.

WILLIAMS: Yes, but you know what, Tom, if you want to invest, the market is big. People believe this is the future as Dana was saying.

SHILLUE: I'll invest. I'll invest I'll put my money behind it and then I'll go off and I'll eat a steak.

PAVLICH: But a cattle farm.

SHILLUE: "One More Thing" is up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PERINO: It's time now for "One More Thing". So I was away yesterday. I was at the Bush Center in Dallas and I moderated a conversation between two foreign policy experts, Ian Bremmer and Niall Ferguson. They are super smart. We talked all about China, Russia, North Korea, the Middle East and Europe. That was a big topic.

Niall Ferguson is the author of 14 books. He's a Senior Fellow at Stanford. And Bremmer, he's columnist at TIME, and you might have seen him on the network. He's Founder and President of the Eurasia Group.

And I want to thank Grant Miller photography. Grant Miller, a wonderful guy, who is - takes pictures down there, so thank you for being there. And I'm glad I made it back on time for this show.

WATTERS: What did you learn about car services though?

PERINO: That you should always make sure that that is actually your car and not go half way down the highway and find out that's not your car and then somebody else is waiting for that car. Anyway, it all worked out. Thankfully the guy was a fan. But it was dangerous and I learned a lesson. Juan?

WILLIAMS: All right. School's out for the summer in many places this very week. So I want you to take a look at this video from New Egypt, New Jersey.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TOM CORBY, HISTORY TEACHER: Group hug. Thank you.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Yes, Tom Corby a history teacher may have received the best end of year gift ever. The students raise $600 to buy two tickets for him to the hit Broadway show Hamilton. Corby, entered in a lottery every day for four years to try to win reduced-price tickets, but he never won.

So when the 45-year-old was given tickets by his students yesterday he had to hold back the tears. And when Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator of the Broadway show heard about it, he tweeted, "Great job kids. Enjoy Mr. Corby. By the way, thanks to all you teachers out there, especially the good ones.

PERINO: That was really neat. Jesse?

WATTERS: Did you guys used to watch Tarzan when you were kids?

PERINO: Absolutely.

WATTERS: Well, they call this guy the real Tarzan on social media.

(VIDEO PLAYING)

WATTERS: Check this guy out. Look he's in Florida and he's got the little device and he's looking for something.

PAVLICH: Oh, OK.

WILLIAMS: Oh, My God.

WATTERS: Green iguana. He is catching and relocating green iguanas in Florida. So check this guy out on Instagram, "THEREALTARZAN". I think they're just relocating.

PAVLICH: They're an invasive species.

PERINO: OK.

WATTERS: That's right. Also check me out on "Tucker Tonight", I'm defending my belt in the news quiz. So I could be--

PERINO: I thought it was a cup.

WATTERS: A cup - a mug. I'm defending my mug.

PERINO: All right. Tom.

SHILLUE: I got another human Tarzan here, but this is kind of a domestic. This is a superhuman dad, watch this.

(VIDEO PLAYING)

SHILLUE: An umbrella takes flight. One of those big umbrellas is flying in the wind. Now watch this dad and his reflexes.

WATTERS: Oh, it was slamming in the window.

SHILLUE: Yes.

PERINO: Where was that?

SHILLUE: And look, now the girl comes running out and he's a superhero. But really I think this guy's like my father-in-law. Like, he was really concerned about the car. He didn't want his car getting scratched.

WILLIAMS: Wow.

WATTERS: He's got that thing waxed.

PERINO: Wow, that's kind of scary too. Going fast.

PAVLICH: Impaled with that thing.

PERINO: Katie, you didn't even have to rush.

PAVLICH: OK. Well, this is also about reptiles so it must be reptile day today on THE FIVE. So gender reveals are all the rage these days. And these soon-to-be parents Child and Stacie Wright of Tampa, Florida we're not going to be outdone. Listen to - watch what they did.

(VIDEO PLAYING)

PAVLICH: So that is their alligator - pet alligator named Amos. It's been the family's pet since 2000 and this is their 10th child, so they are having a baby girl. They dangled a balloon in front of the alligator space and he went for it. And now we know there 10th child is going to be a--

PERINO: That seems like something you would not try at home.

PAVLICH: Those are - it's a very large alligator with small children.

WATTERS: Where was this? Is this Florida?

PAVLICH: Tampa, Florida.

WATTERS: Yes, there it goes. Florida gender reveal.

PERINO: We never usually tease in "One More Thing", but I want to. For tomorrow you don't want to miss this. Jesse's daughters--

WATTERS: Yes.

PERINO: Have picked some corny jokes. They are their favorite corny jokes. And so it is going to be a big day on THE FIVE tomorrow. I can't wait. I'm going to get ready, make sure my delivery is spotless.

WATTERS: Can't wait.

PERINO: All right. Set your DVRs. Never miss an episode of “The Five.” "Special Report" is up next, hey Bret?

