Ebola research center shut over problems with its disposal methods

BRIAN KILMEADE, HOST: Good evening. And welcome to "Tucker Carlson Tonight." I'm Brian Kilmeade and I am filling in for Tucker.

The Democratic Party, by the way brands itself America's party, you know of love, unity, harmony and compassion. It's the mantra of their leaders every day.

SEN. CORY BOOKER, D-N.J., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Patriotism is love of country and you can't love your country unless you love your fellow countrymen and women.

SEN. KIRSTEN GILLIBRAND, D-N.Y., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: You should treat others the way you want to be treated. You should care about the least among us. You should love one another as yourself.

MARIANNE WILLIAMSON, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Atone for our own mistakes, make amends for our own mistakes. Love each other. Love our democracy. Love future generations.

JULIAN CASTRO, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Our basic respect for people. Compassion, love --

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS, I-VT, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: A different path, a higher path, a path of compassion, justice, and love.

KILMEADE: Sounds like a great party. It's really good talk. But do they live up to it? Increasingly, the answer is no. The organized left is becoming the chief force of intolerance in American life. Sometimes they're publicizing the names of political donors just to expose them to harassment or retaliation. And sometimes they do the harassment in person. For example, in restaurants.

CROWD: (Chanting "Shame.")

CROWD: (Chanting "No borders. No walls. Sanctuary for all.")

CROWD: (Chanting "If kids don't eat in peace, you don't eat in peace.)

CROWD: (Chanting "Abolish I.C.E.")

KILMEADE: Wow. They really do chant well. Other times they go into Mitch McConnell's house and they're threatening to kill him.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We're at McConnell's house. This [bleep] thinks he is about to get some rest. Not if the children that you're kidnapping can't get any rest. Not if families are getting murdered can't get any rest. [Bleep] Mitch.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He is there nursing his little broken arm. He should have broken his little raggedy, wrinkled ass neck.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Murder turtle.

CROWD: (Chanting "Murder Turtle.")

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Murder Turtle.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Just stab the mother [bleep] in the heart.

KILMEADE: I'm sensing there's a disconnect between what the presidential candidates say the Democratic Party is like and what the Democratic Party seems to be like.

Daniel Cameron is a Republican running for Kentucky Attorney General. He is also an African-American, and he says he's had extensive experience with the intolerance from the left.

Opponents have put up a wanted poster featuring Cameron's face -- there it is -- at a recent political event. Cameron's Democratic opponent Greg Stumbo called Cameron a child. One elected official said it was like calling Cameron a boy. Cameron though says he has been called a lot worse than that by the left and others.

Daniel Cameron joins us right now. Daniel, congratulations on your primary win. You're hearing some of that. Have you heard backlash as an African- American who decides to be a Republican?

DANIEL CAMERON, KENTUCKY AG CANDIDATE: Well, thanks, Brian, for having me on tonight. Look, my message is pretty simple. The Democratic Party needs to stop telling black Americans how to think.

I'm a proud Republican. I've certainly been a Republican all my life, I registered as a Republican at 18 years old. I believe in the values of this party. I'm proud to stand with Donald Trump who endorsed me recently and to help him fight illegal immigration, stand up for the sanctity of life and fight against socialism.

So I have heard worse, but this is not about me. This is about standing up and saying, "Enough is enough." The black community is told day in and day out that they have to speak with one voice, and that's the voice of the Democratic Party. I don't subscribe to that belief.

I think we ultimately need to have a diverse group of folks that are on both sides of the aisle. I'm a Republican and proud of it and stand with our President, day in and day out.

KILMEADE: So why is that a Quinnipiac poll conducted on July 25th -- I'm not saying it's gospel -- so the President has 84 percent disapproval with black voters. Why do you feel differently?

CAMERON: Well, I feel differently, because the values that I hold are consistent with the party of Lincoln, the party of Reagan and the party of Trump -- the Republican Party. And so I'm honored to stand with the President. He just endorsed me a couple of weeks ago. Proud to have that endorsement.

Look, you know, here in Kentucky in the primary on May 21, I want 104 of 120 counties. There's often a narrative that Republicans don't embrace folks that look like me. But we've pushed back against that narrative in Kentucky, and I'm proud to be the Republican Party's nominee for Attorney General here in Kentucky.

KILMEADE: What was it like working for Mitch McConnell knowing what kind of guy he is and seeing those protesters stand outside his house and say those pretty terrible things?

CAMERON: Well, it's disheartening to see those protests outside of his house. But we've come to become accustomed to seeing Democrats who preach tolerance and as you opened with, but often intolerant when it comes to individuals who have a different view or belief system than them.

I'm here to say enough is enough and that folks that look like me should feel that there's an opportunity for them in the Republican Party. I'm proud to be in this party. I'm proud to be endorsed by President Trump. This is an awesome opportunity that we have in Kentucky. We've not had a Republican Attorney General since 1948.

We need somebody that's going to stand for the rule of law, stand up against illegal immigration, and I'm here to do that.

KILMEADE: Well, the President said some really nice things about you, he tweeted out his support for you; at the same time, over the last few days, presidential candidates like Julian Castro, the actual candidate, Joaquin is the one who put up that list. And then you have Senator Warren, and you have a Beto O'Rourke, all agreeing on one thing, the President is a racist, a white supremacist and a white nationalist. What do you know about the President that maybe pushes back on that?

CAMERON: Well, I'm here to push back on that. I was in the Oval Office just a couple of weeks ago when the President of the United States, Donald Trump endorsed this campaign for Attorney General.

Look, the President is fighting day in and day out against socialism. He is fighting day in and day out against illegal immigration. He is fighting for the sanctity of life. Those are values that people in Kentucky are proud of, and want a President to do that, and they want an Attorney General that's going to do that as well.

So I look forward over the coming months making sure that folks here in Kentucky know that I stand with the President, know that I stand for and with the Republican Party and the party of Lincoln. It is an honor to be in this position. And I'm hoping that people that look at me and see me that folks that look like me know that there's an opportunity for them in this party if they give it a chance.

KILMEADE: Right. And you know, Republicans should be doing more to begin with, Daniel, on their part to fight for the African-American vote and they don't do it.

And a lot of what Ben Carson is doing is going underneath the radar for the inner cities, and hopefully he'll start speaking up as he as the last few weeks.

Daniel Cameron, best of luck the rest of the way. One thing is pretty clear, you're very impressive at 33. You are on the fast track. Appreciate you joining us tonight.

CAMERON: Thank you, sir. Thank you for having me.

KILMEADE: You got it. Let's continue this discussion with Charlie Hurt. He is opinion editor at "The Washington Times." He is the author of this book that is doing extremely well, "Still Winning: Why America went all-in on Donald Trump and why we must do it again." He joins us.

It's been a wild few days. It's been amazing. There's been two terrible massacres, and you would think that Donald Trump, by the way he's been characterized, pulled the trigger. Have you ever seen anything like this, Charlie?

CHARLES HURT, OPINION EDITOR, "THE WASHINGTON TIMES": No, I really haven't, Brian, and I've got to tell you, you know, at a time like this, where there is national mourning, and everybody is sort of wrenching their hair out in sorrow and pity about all this stuff, the last thing the vast majority of people want to hear about is politics.

And so the fact that you've got this horrific, horrific situation to begin with, and the stories of all of these people that were these innocent people who are mowed down who were killed, especially the young ones, at the very peak of their life, and to have all of it get twisted around and used as a political cudgel to beat people up, it's just appalling.

And I think a lot of people -- you know, I don't know what the Democrats are sort of speculating is going to happen out of all of this, but I don't think it's going to wind up helping them in the long run. I think that this really does, this tenor, and this kind of thing turns people off in a big way.

KILMEADE: Charlie, the thing with Donald Trump, unlike with George Bush and other Republican opponents, they don't want to have a candidate that seems that's better. They want to make Donald Trump unacceptable. It began with Russia. Russia put him in office. He is not legitimate. When that goes by the wayside, even though no one gave the telegram to Chairman Nadler, now all of a sudden, they want to say racist, sexist, misogynist, white nationalists. And they couldn't use more horrific terms for any human being, let alone a presidential candidate.

But on Page 11 in "The New York Times" you know what the story was? Donald Trump's approval ratings keep going up.

HURT: I know.

KILMEADE: Page 11.

HURT: I was -- I was amazed by that headline, because I'm wondering when will the Twitter mob figure this out and force "The New York Times" to take down the story or to change it? Because obviously, "The New York Times" can't have a story like that in their paper. It's amazing.

And when you think about the literally hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of negative press that this guy has gotten over the past two and a half years, it's staggering the guy is even standing.

But it's important to remember, of course, during the 2016 election, as you recall, you know, he got all of this -- it wasn't worse than this -- but he got every bit as much of this before that and he won anyway.

This though, has reached a whole new level, but I really do believe that the American voters are a lot smarter than this and you talk about the disconnect, and it's important.

You talk about the disconnect between the party rhetoric about who the Democratic Party is, and then who they actually are, clanging pots outside of Mitch McConnell's house after he has fallen and injured himself, so he can't sleep.

This is the party that's supposed to be the party of senior citizens, the party of the injured, the party of the disabled, all of which apply to Mitch McConnell, and they're out there mocking and ridiculing him, making death threats about him. That kind of disconnect, there's not just a disconnect between their rhetoric and these people. I think there's a massive disconnect between those cooks, those crazy people and your regular Democratic voters.

You know Democrats. You know people who don't like Donald Trump for perfectly legitimate reasons who are Democrats -- they are lifelong Democrats. They would never behave like any of this. And they find this stuff absolutely disgusting.

KILMEADE: Right.

HURT: And it really does make them sort of think, "Well, maybe -- maybe I should give a second look to Donald Trump. Maybe I shouldn't listen to these crazy people."

KILMEADE: Charlie Hurt, thanks so much.

HURT: Thank you.

KILMEADE: I mentioned Chairman Nadler before. This is all part of a Fox News Alert. House Judiciary Chairman Jarred Nadler has officially announced he is beginning formal impeachment proceedings against President Trump.

Nadler was already pursuing an aggressive legal probe into the President's conduct with an eye towards impeachment effort, but tonight on CNN's Erin Burnett show, Nadler finally said that this probe amounts to quote, "formal impeachment proceedings."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi though still hasn't endorsed an impeachment push, and many Democrats still are not on board. In fact, Democrats seem more divided on impeachment than ever before following Robert Mueller's testimony last month, remember that.

We will continue to follow this story while the Congress is on a six-week vacation.

Meanwhile, the left's push to destroy people over political donations is expanding. Now they want to boycott a gym because the owner supported Donald Trump. That story, next.

KILMEADE: All right, here's another case of the intolerant left, like you needed another example. Activists are trying to organize a boycott of Equinox and SoulCycle gyms because part owner Stephen Ross, the self-made billionaire is hosting a fundraiser for Donald Trump. Comedian Billy Eichner tweeted this out that Ross's fundraising efforts make him complicit in quote "mass murder."

Filmmaker Michael Moore has cancelled his membership. That is breaking news that he had a health club membership. But Ross isn't deterred. He has put out a message that says in part quote, "While some prefer to sit outside the political process and criticize, I prefer to engage directly and support things I deeply care about." Chadwick Moore is someone who is a New York journalist and former editor of "Out" magazine. He joins us now, now with "Spectator, USA."

Chadwick, what's your reaction to the boycott of SoulCycle and Equinox because Stephen Ross is a minority owner?

CHADWICK MOORE, JOURNALIST: Well, the sun rose this morning -- that was my first indication that the left was going to boycott something.

KILMEADE: Right.

MOORE: It's sort of this -- what the media has had to string together to make this boycott narrative work has been impressive. It's sort of the Jussie Smollett or Covington kids’ boycotts.

SoulCycle and Equinox have two CEOs, neither one of them are this gentleman. This gentleman is involved with the parent company, which mostly does real estate development. And so they've had to put -- try to string this together. And the point of it always seems to be that we want to discourage other people from doing this.

So we want to make an example of this man and say, if you want to throw a fundraiser for the President, we're going to do the same to you, we're going to find a brand that you're affiliated with, and we're going to try to ruin your life and ruin your business.

KILMEADE: Chadwick, I just want to put some logic into this. Over 60 million people voted for him, and the word is he is gaining popularity. And if you look at the polls that are -- and the story that was in "The New York Times" today I referred to earlier. So when you tell everyone, he's so unacceptable, that we're going to boycott your product, whether it was Bernie Marcus, who founded Home Depot, or somebody else, you're actually turning off over 60 million people.

It sounds like you're talking about a small niche of people. This is a lot of people. What do you think the ramifications of this are come polling time?

MOORE: I think we could out throw all the polls just like we should have last time because people are going to vote how they feel, and I don't think they're to be honest with the pollsters.

You know, if people -- the way that the media continues to try to condemn and demonize Trump supporters, they haven't learned their lesson. And I think a lot of people maybe won't be honest about who they plan to vote for. Certainly, situations like this, everyday turn people off.

And also it's good for business. I bet Equinox is gaining memberships, not losing contrary to what the media is reporting.

KILMEADE: Well, yes, you just don't believe it. By the way, you think it's one of the best gyms in New York City, right?

MOORE: It is the best gym in New York City. It's certainly -- it's very expensive, but you pay for the best and people go to Equinox, they're not leaving Equinox.

KILMEADE: Right. And they point out, too that Ross is a passive investor without involvement in day-to-day operations. What he does is he built the Hudson Yards.

MOORE: Right.

KILMEADE: Which is right across the way. It is one of the most beautiful complexes I've seen in New York City built over the last 20 years, which is where CNN is located. Maybe the backlash, people start boycotting CNN, could that happen?

MOORE: That is exactly what I was thinking, why aren't they targeting CNN and you know this -- he has many, many beautiful shopping malls, one in Hudson Yards, one in the Time Warner Center, how many stores are in those shopping malls? Are they going to be boycotted?

KILMEADE: Do you support Donald Trump? Do support Donald Trump?

MOORE: I do support Donald Trump.

KILMEADE: Do you support everything he does?

MOORE: Most everything.

KILMEADE: So Stephen Ross says most everything he does, he's known him for 40 years.

MOORE: Yes.

KILMEADE: You know, Anthony Scaramucci is friends with him, but he doesn't support everything he does. That's okay with Donald Trump.

MOORE: Yes.

KILMEADE: I'll still help you out become President. If I had $250,000.00 in my kitchen, I might go to the fundraiser in the Hamptons if I supported Donald Trump, but I think that's the one thing about it, it is why are you labeling people? Even Miami Dolphins Kenny Stills who took a knee, much to the chagrin of Donald Trump and Stephen Ross, his owner, protected him and stood by him. Kenny Stills is turning on Stephen Ross. He is angry at his owner.

MOORE: Yes, it's ridiculous and you're absolutely right to bring that up. You know, this man, by all indications is perfectly a reasonable mainstream Republican. And the same with Donald Trump, if you look at this policies. It's only this narrative that has really infected and taken over the left. And they really -- they've run out of any arguments, you know.

KILMEADE: I do worry about the violence, the anger, the outrage that we're seeing. My hope is Republicans don't play into and say I'm going to give you some of that. Because then this whole thing could come apart.

MOORE: Yes, I agree with you.

KILMEADE: Chadwick, thanks so much for coming in. I appreciate it.

MOORE: My pleasure.

KILMEADE: All right. Meanwhile, author and columnist Mark Steyn joins us. Hey, Mark, how are you?

MARK STEYN, AUTHOR AND COLUMNIST: Hey, I'm doing great. Good to see you, Brian.

KILMEADE: It's been way too long. Where do you stand on this boycott mania?

STEYN: Well, I think as Chadwick was saying that doing this to make an example, to say that they take seriously the idea of the deplorables. So there are 60 million people who voted for Donald Trump, but none of them matter.

And so if you are prepared to put your neck out and hold a fundraiser for Donald Trump in the Hamptons, you can't do that. You can't be one of the beautiful people. You can't go to any of the fashionable post Oscar parties. You can't be at the Broadway first night, you cannot -- you can be one of those 60 million deplorable somewhere out of sight.

But if you're a billionaire, and you're someone who should be a member of the liberal elite, and you step out of that little box, they're going to destroy you to teach other members of the elite, you don't go anywhere near Donald Trump.

KILMEADE: Are we still pretending as if we don't get Donald Trump? He has been in the public eye for decades. He has been President now for three years. He's been running for two. And we know what happens.

It's not a matter who you are, the color of your skin, or your gender. Are you attacking him? Elijah Cummings attacked his Homeland Security Secretary; the President attacked Elijah Cummings not because he is black. It doesn't mean he is racist. The squad came after President Trump, he went back not because they're women, not because they're minorities -- because they attacked him. We know this combination, don't we?

STEYN: Yes. And realistically, Donald Trump is a New York businessman. And if you're there on Fifth Avenue doing business, you're doing business with people every skin color, every conceivable orientation, every conceivable type of non-binary, whatever you want to call it.

But as Tucker was saying, I think just a couple of nights ago, they use race and identity politics -- the left does -- as a cover for class. And actually, elite versus deplorables is actually how they see it.

KILMEADE: All right. I know you wish Tucker was here. You keep referring back to him. He is fishing with his son.

STEYN: No, no, no. You're doing great, Brian. Don't get demoralized.

KILMEADE: You've got it. There is a really strange movie coming out next month. Universal is releasing a new film, it's called "The Hunt." The movies heroes are several so-called deplorables from red states who have to fight back after several rich liberals kidnap them and try to murder them for sport. Mark, I love the plot. What could possibly be wrong with it?

STEYN: Well, you know, I will say this. I get bored by X-Men 37 in which cardboard man battles franchise girl up in the sky and rips a hole in the space time continuum. So I actually -- I actually approve of making films telling stories about the way we live now.

We live in an increasingly fractious 50/50 nation, and if you're a playwright, if you're a novelist, if you're a filmmaker, why wouldn't you want to address that?

The interesting thing to me is how they treat this; and again, it's the same condescension we've just seen that essentially it's elites who decide they're going to hunt deplorables because they've seen their tweets identifying themselves as pro-life, anti-abortion.

And it is actually the liberal Twitter storm fantasy taken to the next level. On Twitter, they just destroy your career, get you fired, close down your restaurant. But this so-called satire actually wants to take it to the next level and make it actually -- take the cold Civil War and make it a hot Civil War.

KILMEADE: Well okay, so you're happy it's not a Marvel movie or a "Star Wars" 29, but I will say this. They pulled the promos for it, but not the movie.

Next, another Hollywood story for you because I know you love the elite, actress Rosanna Arquette gets a lot of trophies and she has made a bizarre apology for her skin color in a tweet yesterday. Let's go to it. She says this, "I am sorry I was born white and privileged. It disgusts me, and I feel so much shame." Mark, your witness?

STEYN: Yes. Again, this gets -- that gets back to I think that class thing. We have an issue here with Rosanna Arquette who has lived the most privileged life in one of the most luxurious, niche societies in Hollywood that has ever existed on the planet. She doesn't mean this. She does -- she does not mean this at all.

And this idea of taking virtue signaling, where Kirsten Gillibrand did this at one of the debates. She was all. "Yes, I'm a white woman of privilege, too." Meanwhile, you have someone like Cory Booker, who has been to Harvard, Oxford and Yale Law School -- the three best universities on the planet pretending he's like some homie from the hood.

This identity politics virtue signaling is now departing from any conceivable reality.

KILMEADE: It's a shame we've gotten to this. I think most people can see through it. We're not looking at the color of people's skin, it is really the content of their character, and I'd rather not be dragged into it, but it keeps popping up and it's all over these debates coming up again in September.

STEYN: No, no, no.

KILMEADE: Mark, we've hit you with a lot and you're just back from your sabbatical. I don't know quite where you were. But are you okay with all this work?

STEYN: Yes, I don't mind multi-topics. I was just at my luxurious beach house on the Somali Riviera, Brian. It's beautiful there.

KILMEADE: Don't do that.

STEYN: Company is very reasonable.

KILMEADE: All right. Good. Don't apologize for it. Mark Steyn, thank you so much.

STEYN: Thanks a lot, Brian.

KILMEADE: All right, we move ahead. At least four people are dead after a stabbing spree in California. It happened last night. We're going to give you all the details on this tragedy. That's next.

Plus later, Federal authorities have arrested almost 700 illegal immigrants in raids on several businesses. It happened in Mississippi. That story coming your way.

KILMEADE: All right, four people are dead and two more wounded after a maniac went on a stabbing spree. It happened in Southern California. That's where Jonathan Hunt is. He has been covering the story. Jonathan, what led to this?

JONATHAN HUNT, CORRESPONDENT: Well, good evening, Brian. The attacks appear to have been random driven according to the police by quote, "robbery, hate and homicide." Police say 33-year-old Zachary Castaneda killed four and wounded two others during a bloody two-hour rampage across Orange County, south of LA that left even veteran police officers horrified.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I've worked here in Garden Grove for 30 years. This is the first time I've ever seen something like this where we have a suspect kill four people in one day and attacked other people that just are innocent victims. It's pure evil when this happens, and we don't see this happen every day. This is one of those things you see one time in a career.

HUNT: Police say Castaneda is a known gang member with a long criminal history, including gun and drug offenses. He was arrested as he left a 7- 11 store where he had just stabbed and killed a security guard and stolen the guard's gun.

Prior to that murder, Castaneda had fatally stabbed two men at an apartment complex, robbed a bakery, and a check cashing business; wounded a woman while trying to rob an insurance agency, stabbed and badly wounded a man at a gas station and killed a man at a Subway sandwich shop.

Police say charges against Castaneda could be filed as early as tomorrow morning. There has been no decision made yet by prosecutors, Brian on whether they will seek the death penalty -- Brian.

KILMEADE: Drugs involved do you think? Do we know anything about this guy?

HUNT: We don't know anything about the condition he was in when he was arrested, Brian. They simply say that this was a rampage as police said, driven by hate, driven by the desire to carry out murder -- Brian.

KILMEADE: Absolutely brutal. Thanks, Jonathan.

HUNT: Sure.

KILMEADE: All right. Meanwhile, Federal agents just detained about 680 illegal immigrants in a sweep of seven food processing plants over Mississippi. It's reportedly the largest single state immigration enforcement action in American history. Mike Hurst is behind it. He is the U.S. Attorney for Southern Mississippi and coordinated the raid that took place that had hundreds of agents put into action.

All right, Mr. Hurst, what went into this? How long has this been planned?

MIKE HURST, U.S. ATTORNEY FOR SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI: We'll get it evening, Brian, this has been planned for quite some time. The operation -- the investigation has been around for over a year and the planning stages to put this operation into effect have been going on for months.

So we brought in around 650 Federal agents from around the country, we have put those together with our Mississippi agents and we executed these administrative and criminal search warrants yesterday, as you said in the seven sites at six different cities around the State of Mississippi.

KILMEADE: What companies are responsible for this and how much trouble the executives in?

HURST: Well, the investigation continues. But I can tell you, I was an assistant United States Attorney in this office, and this district prosecutes employers and owners who do this. So we prosecuted individuals from Howard Industries, to Sticks Restaurant to a number of other individuals and owners who've done this before.

So I think you'd expect that if we find there's a violation of Federal criminal law, we're going to prosecute it.

KILMEADE: Because it looks like they were all saying that they used e- verify, their hands were tied on this. Any proof that that's true?

HURST: Well, I don't want to get into the details of the investigation because it is ongoing. But what I can tell you is that this administration, this President is all about law and order. And our country was founded upon the rule of law. And I've heard the President say before a country without borders is no country at all. And I agree with that.

But I would add that without laws, we have no order. And without the enforcement of laws, we have no justice. So as long as we're around in this office, in the U.S. Attorney's Office and this Department of Justice, we're going to enforce the laws that are on the books.

KILMEADE: Senator Gillibrand, among many who say by doing this, you're not showing heart. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GILLIBRAND: It's inhumane. It's unconscionable and it's wrong. And worse, it doesn't make us safer. It actually undermines local law enforcement. They will lose their credibility, they will fail to actually do their jobs. So this is all for President Trump's political points.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

KILMEADE: Is this political? Does this not make us safer?

HURST: You know, Brian, I wish folks would come out of the woodwork like they're doing now, when kids are separated from a parent who commits a murder or a parent who is a drunk driver, or a parent who robs a bank. You know, we see this unfortunately, sadly, in law enforcement quite often.

But right now we're hearing this is inhumane, the enforcement of our laws. It's hard to comprehend that statement.

KILMEADE: But Mike, does it look like a lot of them, there have been hundreds that have been let out already, right, because then they get their day in court. And we are so backlogged with 900,000 cases, it could be years before we find out their deportation status.

HURST: Well, let me brag for a moment, Brian, on these law enforcement officers. What the Homeland Security Investigations did here was when they brought these individuals for processing, and they asked them, "Are you a parent of a small child at home?" And if they were, they gave every single one of the 680 that were detained a phone call to make sure that family members knew where they were and to makes sure that any small children at home or school were taken care of.

And then if they were a single parent or one of two parents, H.S.I. agents allowed them to be released on humanitarian reasons. So as of last night, with all the national teeth and everything you see in the media with children separated, as of last night and today, we are unaware of a single child that was without at least one parent today.

KILMEADE: Mike Hurst, another example of law enforcement going above and beyond. I appreciate it. Thanks for joining us, Mike Hurst.

HURST: Thank you for your time. Thank you, Brian.

KILMEADE: A historic day, crackdown on illegal immigration. Meanwhile, it's time for "Final Exam." Can you beat our experts at remembering the strangest and craziest news of the past week? That story with those two great individuals in just a moment.

KILMEADE: All right, Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard may have derailed Kamala Harris's presidential bid and here's why. Remember during last week's debate on CNN? Gabbard blasted Harris's record as California AG, accusing her of imposing tough prison sentences for mild crimes.

She then double down and tweeted that Harris's campaign is quote, "based on a lie." Now it looks like it may have taken a negative effect. Five national polls taking since the debate have Harris's support down by an average of three percent. Her standing in the crucial state of Iowa has dropped as well.

Meanwhile, guess who is up? Andrew Yang. He is continuing to stick around in the race. He has now amassed enough donors and pulled well enough in three separate polls to qualify for the third rounds of debates. That's next month on a network.

Yang is the ninth candidate to qualify. You know who has not qualified among many others? He is a very tall man, Mayor Bill de Blasio. We move ahead.

President Trump says he's considering commuting the sentence of former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich. Blagojevich was impeached and sentenced to 14 years in prison after he was arrested for trying to sell Barack Obama's Senate seat to the highest bidder.

Before his conviction, Blagojevich once appeared on "Celebrity Apprentice" where he excelled.

Then, yesterday on Air Force One, the President said that the Governor was quote, "treated quite unbelievably unfairly during his trial." According to reports, presidential son-in-law, Jared Kushner is pushing for the pardon, but the President may also have been influenced by this program. Last year, Patti Blagojevich came on to plead her husband's case.

PATTI BLAGOJEVICH, WIFE OF ROD BLAGOJEVICH: It's a 14-year sentence and he never took a bribe. Never took a kickback. He never made any promises to contributors for any official acts. He never took -- we never took gifts, trips, cars, watches, any of the other things that some of these other governors have been convicted of, and yet he serves a sentence that's twice as long as anyone else.

KILMEADE: All right now, if President Trump doesn't commute Blagojevich's sentence, he will remain behind bars until 2024. He will be 67 years old. I look for that to get done maybe as early as this week.

America's main biological warfare laboratory has halted operations amid concerns that the security procedures are too lax. Maryland's Fort Detrick conducts research on smallpox, on anthrax, Ebola and other deadly pathogens, but according to officials, the Fort is engaging in unsafe practices that could allow those diseases to escape. It's like a bad movie. How serious is this risk? And if an incident does in fact occur or has occurred, what symptoms should we look for?

Guess who I called? Dr. Marc Siegel. He is a Fox News medical contributor and I asked him in the break, Dr. Siegel, this seems really serious. Is it really serious? You said --

DR. MARC SIEGEL, MEDICAL CONTRIBUTOR: Deeply disturbing news. This is scary, very disturbing, because the very lab -- and it's the only Department of Defense level for a biosafety lab, bio containment lab. The only one that the Army has to protect citizens, to protect our war fighters is suddenly accused of having problems with decontamination and is shut down by the CDC, while they're working on things like as you said, plague, tularemia, Ebola, anthrax.

KILMEADE: For us laymen, you need to work with a disease to find out how to cure the disease or to provide inoculation for the disease. So it's dangerous by definition.

SIEGEL: Exactly right. They study the disease to figure out how to protect us if the disease, God forbid, ever got out, but if you can't decontaminate, guess what can happen? Brian, it can get out. And if it gets into a terrorist's hands, it could be bioengineered and it could be made even worse, it can cause an outbreak, God forbid, even an epidemic.

Something like smallpox is spread respiratorily -- from breathing. Now we have smallpox vaccines stashed away. Ebola, we don't have a way to contain that. So it's actually very, very disturbing that this would ever happen.

I want to caution and reassure people out there that there's enough procedures in place that I don't believe that we're on the verge of a big epidemic right now. But this is a huge warning.

KILMEADE: But just give me an idea. How bad is it when they have to shut you down knowing you're doing such important work? Or are they being overly cautious?

SIEGEL: I think that it's more than they're just being overly cautious. They had to march in there and they said it's going to take months to figure this out. It's because there's a chemical they're using to decontaminate that they weren't using properly; and Brian, the people doing it weren't properly trained. Are you kidding me?

People that were in place to decontaminate didn't know what they were doing now have to go back to school and be trained properly on how to do this. That should never happen.

And by the way, I am a huge fan of this lab. I am a huge fan of the great work they do. I am not trying to disparage them. But this is a huge warning. This better not happen again.

Back in 2001, the F.B.I. believed that the anthrax mailings emanated from this lab. They shouldn't be making this kind of mistake.

KILMEADE: Right, and the person they accused killed himself so that was an indication perhaps that he was guilty.

SIEGEL: He might have been guilty.

KILMEADE: There are 67 select agents and toxins examples including organisms that cause Ebola, smallpox, anthrax and plague and poison ricin, which we know the Russians love to use.

SIEGEL: Ricin can kill very -- and Ebola, if you bioengineer it, Ebola kills half of the people that it comes in contact with as we know from 2014. Tularemia about 50 percent or 60 percent who get that die. Plague, if it's airborne, kills 60 percent to 70 percent. These are really, really deadly pathogens.

KILMEADE: And also, the first time it was perhaps breached was a natural disaster, a flood; and then the second time they come back, they thought they fixed it. They came back and said, "No, we've got to shut this thing down."

SIEGEL: That was last year. It got flooded. They shut it down. They put in these chemicals to work. They worked, but they weren't working properly and the people that were using them didn't know how to use them. That's really scary. Again, nothing has leaked out, but it could have and I'm glad the CDC shut them down.

KILMEADE: Dr. Siegel, I can't thank you enough for coming in.

SIEGEL: Thanks, Brian.

KILMEADE: I wish it was under better circumstances.

SIEGEL: Good to see you.

Meanwhile, that's about it for us tonight. Tune in each and every night at eight o'clock.

Also, don't forget to DVR the show, if you have not done that already, and consider checking out my Fox Nation show, "What Made America Great." The third season came out. We're up to 16, you're going to love the new additions.

And by the way, I've got to tell you, too, see me tomorrow night. We're going to be streaming this live in Charlotte, North Carolina, "America: Great from the Start." I know you're talking about politics. This is more about patriotism.

Everyone in the audience, you'll have a chance to be on television and I don't know quite what will happen, but we will be on stage. After that, I'll pack up or I'll have my butler do it. Go to Birmingham, Alabama the next day and I'll do it again at eight o'clock. And then in San Antonio on the 16th. We're just about sold out in all venues. Go to briankilmeade.com/tour.

Now, it's time for Sean Hannity. Take it away, Sean.

