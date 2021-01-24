Dr. Siegel: Scientists gave Biden administration coronavirus tools to succeed



This is a rush transcript from "Tucker Carlson Tonight," January 22, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.



TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: Good evening and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT. We don't know about you, but we are thankful that on his very first day in office, Joe Biden addressed one of this nation's most pressing problems: the crisis in girls' sports.

The main problem with girls' sports obviously is that they lack diversity, only girls get to play girls sports. That's wrong. Joe Biden plans to fix it. Biden is breaking this country's turf ceiling.

For the first time in history, men will be allowed to compete in for example, girls' field hockey and then change in the girls' locker room afterward. Joe Biden has signed an Executive Order requiring it, even Barack Obama didn't do that.

So, say with us now, #CivilRightsHero. This is big.

There's been a lot of talk recently about women's empowerment, it is a staple of liberal politics, you've heard it before, but it takes a real leader, a once in a generation moral visionary to go further than that, to use Federal power to humiliate and endanger women on behalf of biological men. That is feminism at the next level. That is real empowerment. That's the Joe Biden program.

He's been planning it for years. This was Biden last February.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We all know the animating promise of this country that all men and women are created equal has never been fulfilled.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Equal. By equal, Joe Biden means identical. There are no differences between men and women, they are precisely the same. That's his position. Those gender categories we've heard about since the dawn of recorded history are fake. Trump made them up.

So there is no reason to protect women from men under any circumstances because the whole idea of men and women isn't real. Not everyone believes this of course, science isn't always popular, the peasants don't understand it. There are still troglodytes out there.

In the year 2021, we are trying to keep men out of women's sports if you can even imagine. Yes, Donald Trump is gone, but that doesn't mean hate has taken a holiday. But Joe Biden is not intimidated by that. He doesn't care that pretty much no one in America agrees with him or even understands what he is talking about.

When Joe Biden watches girls' gymnastics as he frequently does and doesn't see a single biological men walking the balance beam or swinging from the uneven bars, he doesn't just sit back and accept the status quo, he acts with force and certainty.

Activism like that may seem modern, but it is not new for Joe Biden. For 60 years, he has been fighting transphobia, longer than many of us have been alive. Way back in the summer of 1962, decades before it was fashionable, Joe Biden confronted a vicious transphobe called corn pop.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: Corn pop was a bad dude and he ran a bunch of bad boys. And he cut off a six-foot length of chain and he folded it up and I said, you walk out with that chain and you walk down the car and I said, you may cut me, man, but I am going to wrap this chain around your head.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Corn pop was a bad dude, yes, I will say. Corn pop was a bigot. He wanted to keep men out of the girls' changing room at a public pool in Wilmington. It was a different time back then.

But Joe Biden wouldn't have it. He threatened to beat corn pop with a six- foot chain and that was just the beginning. Decades later, Joe Biden flew all the way to South Africa to free Nelson Mandela from prison.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: I had the great honor of being arrested with our U.N. Ambassador on the streets of Soweto trying to get to see him on Robben Island.

One of the most saintly guys I ever knew because I got arrested trying to see him when I went down to South Africa. Nelson Mandela.

I came back from South Africa trying to see Nelson Mandela and getting arrested for trying to see him in Robben Island, he was in prison.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Yes, we saw that, but few of us understood the significance of it at the time. We will admit it now. Most of us assume that Biden was risking his life to fight the racist policies of the South African government. What we didn't know was that Joe Biden was actually fighting a more insidious foe, gender apartheid.

Robben Island was men only, second segregated by sex, if you can imagine.

But the fight isn't over yet. Joe Biden's holy war of liberation continues. Even now in the supposedly liberated time, groups of women still saunter to the ladies' room together in restaurants across America without a single man joining them in the stall. That happens, believe it or not, it happens right now.

Right now, as we speak tonight, there are still sexually segregated public showers in this nation, not to mention dressing rooms in retail stores that men are not allowed to enter. And what about your house? How many boys slept over at your seventh-grade daughter's most recent slumber party? We need to start asking ourselves questions like these. It's time to look within America.

Until we can all agree that eight-year-old boys can be strong, independent and sassy women, we are all part of the problem. Joe Biden understands that.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: The idea that an eight-year-old child or a 10-year-old child decides, you know, I decided I want to be transgender. I that's what I'd like to be. It will make my life easier. There should be zero discrimination.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Joe Biden has a solution. Sixty years ago, he fought corn pop with the chain to protect the right of biological men to be present when girls change into their bathing suits and he will bring that same moral clarity to your daughter's lacrosse team.

Leadership like that will change the country. In time, you won't hear people claiming to be the first female this or first female that because honestly, in a truly liberated society, who can say what's female?

Why shouldn't Mike Pence announce that actually he was the first woman to serve as Vice President? Who could call him wrong? Not us. We don't do hate speech here.

Kara Dansky is a member of the Women's Human Rights Campaign. She joins us tonight. Kara, thanks so much for coming on.

This is not the first time you've come on our show, we have extremely different politics, but you are one of the very two people in my view whose thought through the implications of this. It sounds like liberation to a lot of well-meaning people, decent people, support this because they think it sounds like it is helping.

What are the implications of it do you think?

KARA DANSKY, MEMBER, WOMEN'S HUMAN RIGHTS CAMPAIGN: So I just first of all want to thank you for having me on the show again, and also, I just want to say this Executive Order is horrendous and it makes a mockery of the rights, privacy and safety of women and girls. It's absolutely horrible.

I know that you want to talk specifically about sports and that's great, I'd love to talk about sports. If we could just spend --

CARLSON: I don't -- I want the big picture. I want to know what this means, and I am sorry if we reduced it just to sports because I think you're absolutely right, it is bigger than that.

I am just going to let you go and you tell us what you think this means for the country.

DANSKY: Great. Thank you. So, by way of doing that, I'd like to say that the Women's Human Rights Campaign is a global group of women who are advancing the declaration on women's sex-based rights before governments across the world including at the international level. This is a document that if enacted into law would specifically and explicitly enshrine women's sex-based rights in lieu of gender identity.

And we should say, we are nonpartisan and the reason that we are nonpartisan is that we understand that enshrining so-called gender identity in the law impacts all women and girls regardless of race, regardless of religion, national origin or party affiliation.

So, we are very much a nonpartisan organization and we are absolutely dedicated to the enshrinement of women's sex-based rights and anyone can read this document. I'm saying this because the women's declaration on women's sex-based rights explains in far greater detail than we could do tonight exactly why enshrining so-called gender identity in the law hurts women and girls and anyone can find it at https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__womensdeclaration.com&d=DwICAg&c=cnx1hdOQtepEQkpermZGwQ&r=tgDLkJy54PfJyWJwul3dKe54qGxqO7b7d5vjo7RcZds&m=aMpouCEJMEa02sT35nMr7p_FezmtrMZHO7qWVXqCVl0&s=DFF7MQI6oRV7hhNQquNcpNXBLdJ8HmJF2c8kkatSZp4&e= .

CARLSON: So, it does seem like a major change not just in our law but in our civilization to say that biological sex isn't real and that is the implication of this.

What does that mean? It means something for all of us, but what does it mean for girls practically and women, practically speaking?

DANSKY: So, globally for thousands of years and in this country for hundreds of years, women and girls have been discriminated against in and excluded from civil society, all aspects of it, specifically on the basis of sex.

All of the men making all of the laws for all of that time knew exactly what the word sex meant, and they deliberately kept us out because we are women and girls.

And now, with the redefinition of sex to include gender identity, we are supposed to pretend that none of that exists. And I should also mention that the women's declaration has been signed by 13,000 people all over the world including 1,600 in the United States.

Women are standing up. We are not having it. And what the Executive Order that President Biden signed on Wednesday does is order Federal agencies to take a look at their own policies and practices and see where sex is defined and to essentially redefine the word sex to include gender identity, and what this will have the impact of doing is obliterating women and girls' sex-based rights at a Federal level.

CARLSON: So, I should say that you describe yourself and have on the show as a radical feminist, a sincere feminist on the left. You've said this before in public, you've been saying it. You are one of the very few.

You've been really attacked, I am not -- I don't think I'm overstating that, I think people have gone after you physically, why aren't more people on your side, traditional feminists, saying what you are saying right now?

DANSKY: So there are a couple of things going on. That is absolutely true. Several of us held an event last year at a public library and as we left the event, hundreds of people ran after us screaming and threatening us.

And this happens to women and also men, but mostly women who stand up against this gender identity movement.

I also just do want to say, regarding the Executive Order, it does a lot of things. But looking just at the title of the Executive Order, it combines sexual orientation and gender identity and I just want to make it very clear that these two things are very different and the lesbians and gay men who I know do not want anything to do with this movement.

Sex is grounded in material reality, as you've said, and that matters a great deal to people whose sexual orientation matters, which is all of us and the lesbians and the gay men that I know want to have nothing to do with this and I think it's important that people understand this.

We need to stop saying LGBT -- we need to stop saying sexual orientation and gender identity.

COOPER: I am just laughing because one of my producers is saying -- is agreeing with you in my ear. I hear that all the time. I think one of the reasons that people are afraid to speak up against this is they don't want to be seen as anti-gay or intolerant. But I mean, this is a political decision to include a lot of people who don't necessarily have anything in common under one heading so that no one will complain about it. That's my read.

DANSKY: I think that that's right and also, I just want to say, you know, where did this come from and why is this happening? One, this is rank misogyny and it is coming from the left. Two, there is a tremendous amount of money behind this movement and if your viewers are interested in learning more about that because I know we don't have time tonight, please visit the "11th Hour" blog. It is literally the number 11, one-one, "11th Hour" blog. It goes into extraordinary depths to explain where the money is coming from and why this movement is so well-funded.

And third, we know this movement has accomplished all that it has been able to accomplish leading and up to and including this Executive Order by stealth. It has been documented that this was a deliberate strategy to go behind the people's backs, behind the media's backs, behind journalists' backs and infect every institution of society.

CARLSON: It is so -- and the question is why. I really hope that you will come back. I think this matter. People write it off as a who cares. Bathrooms. Whatever. No, this is foundational. You obviously understand it. You're brave enough to say that out loud. I appreciate it. Kara Dansky, thanks.

DANSKY: Thanks for having me.

CARLSON: Thank you. And it is foundational. Sex differences are not just something that we meet up at one point, they were the building blocks of human civilization. They are also the source of so much delight and mystery and beauty. It would make life worth living actually in a lot of ways, destroy those and we lose a lot, maybe everything.

Well, we've got some exclusive reporting for you tonight. In Joe Biden's first day in office, the Department of Homeland Security issued a sweeping directive calling for a hundred-day pause on deportation. We reported that last night.

We now have an internal e-mail sent yesterday to I.C.E. officers in Texas that shows how this order was enacted, and we are quoting. "As of midnight tonight, stop all removals. This includes Mexican bus runs, charter flights and commercial removals until further notice. All cases are to be considered no significant likelihood of removal in foreseeable future." In other words, stop sending people here illegally back to the country of origin.

The official note goes on to say this and we are quoting, "Release them all, immediately. No sponsor available is not acceptable any longer." The official notes the e-mail that he just quote, "the messenger" explaining the directive. It wasn't his idea. It was Joe Biden's.

Now, this e-mail was news to us, Friday's memorandum from the Biden administration to halt deportations did not call for people here illegally to be released from detention.

We made some calls today. We learned that Homeland Security is currently hammering out how to enact the memorandum. It does not specifically call for the instant release of all migrants in detention. So what was this memo about? Just the result of the complete chaos that resulted when the incoming administration on its first day changed the policy this big without explaining what it means. Chaos.

We thought the last administration had a monopoly on that, apparently not.

Well, people on television say they have discovered the real reason you don't like them is because they are way better than you are, and you resent that. Adam Carolla is here to look at that assessment. Straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: Just got this from "The Wall Street Journal," just second ago. Possibly the greatest headline written so far in 2021. Listen carefully to this, Amazon, the company is seeking to postpone a unionization vote at a warehouse in Alabama and is asking Federal labor authorities to reconsider a decision to allow mail-in voting due to the pandemic.

So Amazon and its owner, Jeff Bezos, one of the richest men in the world, the funder of so much chaos that has torn this country apart, is against mail-in voting when it might help his underpaid employees unionize. I wonder why. Because it abets fraud? Maybe he will come on and tell us. It's so great.

Well, if there's one thing that people on TV know for certain, it's that they are better than you are. Obviously. That's the subtext of everything.

Over at MSNBC on Wednesday, boy, they stopped pretending, one anchor there and a part time blogger explain why she's so much better than you. Listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOY REID, MSNBC HOST: The thing the right hates the most about Democrats is that Democrats have the culture. Democrats have the culture.

They have the Hollywood culture, they have the glamorous culture, and the right hates that. They feel that the culture is too woke. It's too multicultural. It's not John Wayne anymore.

There's all of this multiculturalism and wokeness and liberalism, and they hate it. But they also envy it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: So, I'm glad the racist lady on MSNBC can take a moment and tell us what the right really thinks. Thanks for that. I appreciate it.

But is that true? Is it true that normal people in this country, not just on the right, but who don't agree with MSNBC, look at popular culture and say, man, that's so impressive, if only I were impressive enough to create that. Is at the root of their anger? We don't know the answer. So, we got in touch with the man who joins us now, Adam Carolla, the author of "I'm Your Emotional Support Animal." Happy to have him here.

Adam Carolla, good to see you. So, I just -- I'm just speaking for myself. When I see the Kardashians, when I tune in every week, I think to myself, you know, obviously it's kind of garbage. But I'm mad that I'm not clever enough to write something like that. The sort of -- the modern Tolstoy of the Kardashians. Don't you feel that way?

ADAM CAROLLA, COMEDIAN AND AUTHOR: It's all projection, Tucker. I mean, you think about it. We always talk about this. They always call Trump a narcissist. But who's the real narcissist here? Who's the ones who are chasing celebrity? Who are the ones who are worried more about how they look in the public square?

Who is the real narcissist in this equation? And it's funny, they always think of the narcissist as the guy who is big and puffed up and talking about himself. But I realized that I think Joy Reid is a much bigger narcissist and Donald Trump.

CARLSON: What do you say that? I suspect you're right. I mean, and I think it's fair to say, you know, Trump probably falls in the spectrum of narcissism, but I also think you're right, that that woman, the racist lady from MSNBC, probably even a bigger one. But why do you say that?

CAROLLA: You know, because I think they look at the entire world like high school. If you really think about the left, and you really think about the mindset of the left, it is, they're perpetually in high school, they never leave high school. It's one big popularity contest.

Joe Biden is the oldest homecoming queen or king in history. It's just one big extended high school. It's like they never leave high school. It's one huge popularity contest.

CARLSON: So, it does seem to me a little bit like you're saying, the people in charge of our culture are emotionally stunted and weird. So maybe a lot of what they produce projects from that, like their own neuroses get projected forth onto the rest of us who maybe aren't so neurotic and self- involved.

CAROLLA: Yes, it's exactly that. I don't think they've ever left that mentality and that's what perpetuates it. So if you get outside of that, if you start talking about lowering taxes or lowering regulation, then you get kicked out of the cool guys club, you get called a racist or homophobic or xenophobic, and you get thrown out of the cool cliques. So, you can't have lunch with the cool kids anymore.

And everyone in Hollywood is so perpetually worried about being thrown out of the little lunch circle that they have to keep beating that drum. If you wonder like why are all these people saying the same thing even though it doesn't make sense over and over again, it is a perpetual fear being thrown out of the clique.

CARLSON: You've been -- really quick, you've been in Hollywood your whole life. I mean, you're from there. Do you think that part of the anxiety we're seeing from the tastemakers is them slowly recognizing they don't make the taste quite as much as they used to? They're losing control, maybe that's why they're angry.

CAROLLA: Yes, you know, this celebrity endorsement used to mean something, right. Now, the celebrity endorsement doesn't mean anything. And as their power lessens and lessens over the years, I think they compensate and they sort of pedal that bike even harder and what you're seeing right now is them on a Peloton just trying to get up to 10,000 RPMs.

CARLSON: Getting yelled at by some woman in Spandex. Paddle harder. I love that image.

Adam Carolla, great to see you tonight. Thank you so much.

CAROLLA: Thank you.

CARLSON: Well, the new administration has already enacted a bunch of pretty significant policies. The interesting thing is none of them are popular, putting biological men or women's sports teams -- who is for that? But when you have tens of thousands of Federal troops in Washington, D.C., maybe you can do whatever you want. Is that why they are there? We don't know.

It's worth asking the why are they there? That's straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: You may have heard, if you don't live off grid that there was something called an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, an armed revolt without arms. But today in the Senate, Chuck Schumer accused Donald Trump of inciting a different kind of uprising.

Rick Leventhal has that breaking news for us tonight. Hey, Rick.

RICK LEVENTHAL, FOX NEWS SENIOR CORRESPONDENT: I see what you did there, Tucker. Charles Ellis Schumer has been serving in Congress for 40 years. So, he's made lots of speeches, and most of them are long forgotten, but this one may live forever.

The senior senator from New York is a longtime critic of former President Trump leading the charge for his impeachment trial scheduled to begin Monday. Schumer says it will be a full trial and it will be a fair trial. And then he said this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY): Senators will have to decide if they believe Donald John Trump incited the erection -- insurrection against the United States.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

LEVENTHAL: So, which one is it? Is it both? We don't know. But it's trending on Twitter and inspired this tweet from "Daily Wire" writer Matt Walsh who says, "I am ready to declare inside of the erection the funniest political gaffe in American history. We should build a statue to Chuck Schumer to commemorate his achievement. That statue will only be from the waist up though, to be safe."

For the record, Tucker, I also cover wars and natural disasters. Thank God, it's Friday.

CARLSON: So, you are the perfect man for that story. Rick Leventhal.

LEVENTHAL: Thank you.

CARLSON: Thank you so much. Great to see you tonight.

LEVENTHAL: You, too.

CARLSON: Well, the insurrection, if we can call it that, on January 6 was so scary with the Chewbacca guy with the Viking horns and all that, that our government moved 26,000 Federal troops into the nation's capital, mostly National Guardsmen.

As of today, long after the fact, there are still many thousands of National Guard troops left in the city. And we heard hours ago, they plan to stay at least through mid-March. That sounds like an occupation of what? And for what purpose?

You have a right to ask that question. Matt Walsh is the host of "The Matt Walsh Show." He's the one who just wrote that tweet, which we were thankful for. He joins us tonight.

Matt, thanks a lot for coming on. So, there's been a lot of new stories today and a lot of conservatives have been outraged that the National Guard is sleeping on the ground in parking garages. And you know, obviously my heart goes out to them. But it's kind of obscures the larger question: why are they there? Why do we have thousands and thousands of soldiers in our capital city tonight, do you think?

MATT WALSH, "THE DAILY WIRE": Right. Well, that's exactly the point. And first of all this, you know, when you look at the fact that we've got them in parking garages, and they're not being taken care of, it does kind of shed some light on maybe why our adventurism overseas with the military goes awry so often because our -- you know, these morons in Washington, they can't even take care of the troops when they're literally in their own backyard.

But what are they going to do if they're in the backyard of some guy in Syria? Maybe that's why it goes wrong. But it is -- the great question, of course is, is why are they there? And, you know, we were told that the reason they are there is because there's this great threat of right-wing riots, there were supposed to be riots in state capitals, all across the country for a week leading up to the Inauguration.

There's going to be a big thing on the Inauguration Day. Nothing happened. In fact, we were never -- we were never really given any evidence by anyone that there was ever any real threat of this happening. We're supposed to just take their word for it.

So I am left to assume that the reason they're there is to send a message, to send a message to the real enemies of the Biden administration, which are not anyone overseas, but it's their ideological enemies, people like us. They are sending a message to us, which is basically don't mess with us. I think that's the message.

CARLSON: I just -- it's hard to believe this is happening and I don't want to stoke paranoia. I think their presence itself stokes paranoia and heightens the likelihood of crazy extremism and acts of violence. I think they're creating extremism by their behavior. I think it's really obvious.

I think they know that. I think they may want it. I don't know. But I wonder why -- why is no one asking this question? I've lived in Washington for 35 years. I don't remember thousands of Federal troops there under any circumstances. So, like, why is no one asking?

WALSH: It's especially ironic. We call ironic, I think, you know it's -- there's especially a double standard in people not asking when you consider that the people who are looking the other way right now are in fact outright defending the military occupation of the nation's capital are the same ones who lost their mind over the summer, if there was any police response to months of rioting from BLM.

I mean, even if just the local police showed up and did anything more than just pat the rioters on the back and tell them good job, anything beyond that, we were told that that is militarization. You know, that is tyranny, it's despotism. And yet we've got the occupation of the nation's capital and we're supposed to just go with it, I guess.

CARLSON: Yes. Because we're not at war with our own people. The government is not at war with the American people. And if it starts to be, then we have a huge problem. And by the way, the governors -- don't the governors control the National Guard? Why aren't they bringing their troops back to their states? Like, why are they playing along with this insanity?

WALSH: Well, and the other problem is that we need the media, right? They're supposed to be the firefighters, the ones putting out the fires of tyranny, asking the tough questions. Of course, we know that that's not what they really do. But we need them. They're the ones who are in the White House every day, the press briefings, we need them to be asking questions like, hey, why do we have all these troops outside? What's going on? Why are we occupying D.C.?

They don't. Instead they're asking about, you know, the color scheme of Air Force One. Those are the questions we're asking. So it's really tough, because we can sit here asking these questions. The White House doesn't care what we say. We need the people in the media to ask and they don't care either.

CARLSON: Get your troops off my streets. It's not Managua. You don't own this country. It's really offensive. Matt Walsh, I appreciate your coming on tonight. Thank you.

WALSH: Thank you.

CARLSON: Well, there's been a major escalation in the ongoing war on free speech online. We're following that story. Unfortunately, I have to tell you more about it tonight, we will in a minute.

Plus, there are new signs that there are other intelligent beings in the universe. By the way, that's not a speculation from some nutcase online or even a cable news host. That's according to an astrophysicist at Harvard. Everything we know about a very specific event that suggests we really aren't alone. That's straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: Well, evidence mounts that the question of whether there is intelligent life outside this planet is not just the domain of crazy people online. An astrophysicist at Harvard has found that an artificial object may have been sent to Earth in 2017 from outside our solar system intentionally.

That Professor, Avi Loeb details the theory in a new book called "Extraterrestrial: The First Sign of Intelligent Life beyond Earth." It is out January 26th. It is being taken very seriously as he is.

Professor Avi Loeb joins us tonight. Professor, thank you so much for coming on. This probably requires a three-hour long conversation in a few minutes. If you wouldn't mind summing up what you believe we saw in 2017.

AVI LOEB, PHYSICIST, HARVARD: Well, thanks for having me. In October 2017, we discovered the very first object that visited the vicinity of the Earth from outside the solar system. And at first, astronomers thought it's just a rock similar to all the comets and asteroids that we have seen from within the solar system.

But as time went on, it looked very weird. It didn't have a cometary tail, no gases around it, yet it exhibited an extra push away from the sun. And the geometry that he had was extreme.

When projected on the sky, it was at least 10 times longer than it was wide. And it was tumbling. And moreover, it didn't show any evidence for evaporation. And so, the question arose as to what is creating this extra push that it exhibited. And then one possibility is that it reflected sunlight, and that gave it the extra push.

For that, it needed to be very thin. And that was sort of like a sail on a boat, except that the sail is being pushed by wind, whereas this object is pushed by light. And we are currently developing this technology for space exploration. It's called the light sail.

And it's quite possible that this object was a thin light sail manufactured by another civilization. I should say there was another object discovered just a few months ago, in September 2020 and that one was extrapolated back in time, and people found that indeed, it was a rocket booster that was launched from the Earth that we produced.

It also exhibited an extra push by reflecting sunlight because it was hollow, without a cometary tail, and so we can certainly tell the difference between a natural rock and a hollow object, a thin object pushed by reflecting sunlight, except in the case of this object, we know we produced it. In the case of Oumuamua, the weird object from 2017, we don't know who produced it.

CARLSON: What an amazing -- and it is from outside our solar system. Very quickly.

LOEB: Yes.

CARLSON: And again, I wish we had more time, Professor, what happened to it? Where did it go, this object?

LOEB: So, it was deflected by the sun and went in a different direction. In fact, it was sort of parked in the public parking lot in our vicinity, at rest, and the sun ran into it, just like a giant ship running into a buoy. And it just kicked it.

And the question is, are there many more out there? And if so, what is their purpose? And gladly within a few years, we will have a much more sensitive telescope serving the sky, and we are likely to find many more of these objects. And you know, a photograph is worth a thousand words.

So, if we can send a CubeSat with a camera close to one of these objects that comes towards us, then we can see what it looks like and tell whether it looks like a rock or something very different.

CARLSON: It seems worth it. I'm not volunteering, but I think we should do that. Professor Loeb of Harvard University. Appreciate your coming on tonight. Thank you. We will read that book.

LOEB: My pleasure.

CARLSON: Carolyn Maloney is a Democrat in the House of Representatives from New York, not just any Democrat. She's the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee. She has a lot of power.

She is now asking the F.B.I. to conduct what she is calling a robust examination of the social media site, Parler, which has been pulled off the internet in an organized exercise and censorship. She wants to know what role Parler played in the January 6th insurrection in Washington.

Of course, Carolyn Maloney is not demanding that the F.B.I. probe other social media services that we know some of the rioters used including Facebook and Twitter, they're fine because they're campaign donors.

But rest assured, everyone else, meaning people who don't donate millions to the Democratic Party or support Carolyn Maloney will be thoroughly investigated.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. CAROLYN MALONEY (D-NY): We are confronting what I never believed I would ever see, a domestic terrorism, led by the President of the United States, an attack against our nation. And I think the impeachment, he deserved it.

He led it, he planned it. He instigated it for months. He spoke about organizing around the country and in state capitals.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: When demagogues like that use government power to crack down on media, we should be very worried. Rachel Bovard is a senior adviser at the Internet Accountability Project and well versed in this topic. She joins us now. Rachel, thanks a lot for coming on.

So what Carolyn Maloney seems to be saying that for political reasons, she wants the F.B.I. to hassle, arrest, who knows, a media outlet she doesn't like? Am I missing something?

RACHEL BOVARD, SENIOR ADVISER, INTERNET ACCOUNTABILITY PROJECT: Yes, let's be clear. Carolyn Maloney does not actually care about what she is telling you she cares about. Because if she did, to your point, she'd be much more worried about the much bigger platforms than Parler who were involved, or who you know, organized some of these protests.

Or maybe she'd be interested in the actual people that committed the violent acts. But no, she wants an F.B.I. investigation into Parler and not just Parler, but john Matze, the founder of Parler and his wife for the sin of ideological wrong think, because John Matze did what you're not supposed to do in this country.

He created an actual successful, mainstream alternative to the Big Tech platforms. And for that, he must be punished because he gave too much amplification to conservative voices, so he should never be allowed to make money in this country again and to anyone who cares about liberty, this should be of grave concern.

CARLSON: So I went on the websites, the Committee to Protect Journalists, today which raises lots of money to protect journalists. Here are journalists under assault from lawmakers for political reasons. They don't -- unless I missed it, appear to be weighing in in Parler's defense. Is anyone?

BOVARD: No. And this I have to say is one of the most frustrating things about this. Every politician, every institution on the right for years has told conservatives who were unhappy with the major tech platforms. Well, just build your own.

Well, John Matze did it. And where do you think any of these people have been in his defense? In Parler's defense? From an obviously political collusive corporate attack against this platform, to rip the guts of capitalism away from this platform? They're mute. They are silent.

So it makes this whole argument clear. It was intellectually bankrupt from the beginning. It was just designed to protect entrenched market incumbents and you know, I hope honestly, no never listens to these people again because they're not sincere.

CARLSON: So you're telling me the Koch family spent hundreds of millions over the years to promote libertarianism, but when it comes down to it, they don't actually defend freedom, it was all really about lowering the wages of their employees. That's actually true, it sounds like to me.

BOVARD: They're nowhere to be found. Build your own except when you do, you know, we'll hide behind the couch and we won't come out to defend you.

CARLSON: Exactly. Rachel Bovard, it is great to see you. I hope you'll come back. Thank you.

BOVARD: Thank you, Tucker.

CARLSON: You might have noticed, all of a sudden coronavirus, not getting quite the coverage it did and the coverage isn't as bleak as it was. If you thought that, you've not gone crazy. That's real.

Our own Dr. Marc Siegel is here to tell us why it's happening, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: Well, you might have noticed this, the many epidemiologists in our news media are suddenly much more optimistic about the coronavirus.

On January 19th, for example, NPR, which you pay for, published a piece with this headline, "As death rates accelerate, U.S. records 400,000 lives lost to the coronavirus." On January 21st, the mood suddenly shifted over at National Public Radio and they went with this quote: "Current deadly U.S. coronavirus surge has peaked researchers say."

Now if we weren't cynical, if we were the cynical type, we're not, we know that January 20th, of course was the day that Joe Biden was inaugurated.

Meanwhile, officials in the State of Michigan announced that indoor dining ban will be lifted soon, even though daily deaths in Michigan are higher than they were when the ban went into effect.

Amazon, by the way has reached out to the Biden White House to offer help with vaccine distributions. Well, that's pretty nice of them. Why didn't they do it before? Where's all this good news coming from?

Dr. Marc Siegel is as FOX News medical contributor. He joins us tonight to explain. Hey, Doctor.

DR. MARC SIEGEL, FOX NEWS MEDICAL CONTRIBUTOR: Tucker, the narrative is changing, right? It's no longer you dug too deep a hole. Now, it's you dug too deep a hole, but we're riding to the rescue. Right? So Amazon says, now, we're going to offer services to help with logistics.

They also said by the way that they offered the same thing to Trump's Operation Warp Speed. But I spoke to a high level official from the former H.H.S., Health and Human Services tonight who said he was in every single vaccine meeting and their name didn't even come up.

So I don't know what the truth is there. But there's no evidence of that.

But more to the point. It's also come out this week that supposedly there was no vaccine distribution plan under the prior administration. Well, I have to tell you, I've been reporting for months on that distribution plan and it did not involve Amazon, it involved FedEx. It involved UPS and it involved a huge distribution company known as McKesson and CVS, and Walmart, and at the heart of it was the United States Military with four- star General Gus Perna.

And you know what? The problem hasn't been distribution, 38 million doses have been distributed already. The problem has been at the state level, getting it into people's arms. So it looks like that was not only a plan, it looked like it was a successful plan.

But meanwhile, the new administration, instead of looking backward, I think, Tucker, they should look forward. And they should say, what tools have we been given? Well, how about a vaccine that it took record time to develop, 10 months, the fastest time in human history, two incredibly useful and safe vaccines have been given to them.

Monoclonal antibodies that you can use early on have been given to them. Home testing. We now have the ability to test every home in the United States rapidly to see if someone who could have COVID or not.

And as I wrote today, let them get working on a blood test, Tucker, to see if you actually are immune or not, because you know what, I think 50 or 60, or even more million people in this country are immune to COVID because they were exposed to it or they had a subclinical case or a mild case, and they don't know it. And they don't need to be at the front of the line for a vaccination right now. What about those 16 million? Let's focus on them - - Tucker.

CARLSON: That is such an interesting point. And you think the number could be that big of people who are immune to it?

SIEGEL: I think it could be larger than that. We know that 25 million have documented cases. Well, that's just documented cases. How many people never got tested? How many people just felt fatigued or weak and never got to test it? I find it out on antibody tests way, way, way more than ever get diagnosed.

I think 60 million is a conservative number, maybe more and those people are immune and slowing down COVID.

CARLSON: That's amazing. I don't think we've talked quite enough about that and I'm glad you brought it up tonight. Dr. Siegel, thank you very much for all the good work you've done for that reporting.

SIEGEL: Thanks, Tucker.

CARLSON: Well, we are out of time, not simply for tonight, but for the week. Boy, did that go fast but we will be back on Monday, 8:00 p.m. and every weeknight, the show that is the sworn enemy of lying pomposity, smugness and groupthink, we're obligated by our sponsors to ask you to try and figure out your DVR if you can. Not that we can.

At the end of this, we suppose historic week, we hope you get a chance to tune out and spend time with the ones you love. Restorative, most important thing there is. We'll see you Monday.

Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.