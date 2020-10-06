Dr. Siegel: NY leaders practicing 'science of fear' with new lockdowns

This is a rush transcript from “Tucker Carlson Tonight" October 5, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: Good evening, and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT.

TONIGHT.



The President of the United States walked out ofWalter Reed Military Hospital tonight. It was remarkable turn in a saga that has gripped the

country since early Friday morning.



We want to begin this hour with an update on the President's condition and

his whereabouts. For that, we go now to FOX's Rick Leventhal. Hey, Rick.



RICK LEVENTHAL, FOX NEWS CHANNEL SENIOR CORRESPONDENT: Hey, Tucker. It was around this time Friday night, the President arrived at Walter Reed Army Medical Center to begin an aggressive weekend course of treatment for COVID-19. And tonight, he is back in the White House to continue his

recovery.



You can see him walking confidently out thefront door of the hospitals around 6:39 p.m. wearing a suit and a mask, giving a raised fist and then

thumbs up later to the press gathered outside.



The President climbed into the back of a black SUV for the short drive to Marine One on thehelipad and then took the quick 10-minute flight to the South Lawn of the White House where he then climbed the stairs to the terrace outside his living quarters, removed his mask and saluted Air Force

One as it departed.



His doctors sound very optimistic.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DR. SEAN CONLEY, WHITE HOUSE PHYSICIAN: It's been more than 72 hours since his last fever. Oxygen levels including ambulatory saturations and his work

of breathing are all normal.



Though he may not entirely be out of thewoods yet, the team and I agree that all our evaluations and most importantly, his clinical status, support the President's safe return home where he'll be surrounded by world class

medical care, 24/7.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



LEVENTHAL: Earlier today, the President tweeted, "Feeling really good.

Don't be afraid of COVID. Don't let it dominate your life. We have developed under the Trump administration some really great drugs and

knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago."



Doctors say the President will get a fifth dose ofremdesivir tonight at the White House and will continue on a treatment of steroids there and if this condition remains the same or improves, they will take a quote "final

deep sigh of relief."



There's about a 10-day window, Tucker, when coronavirus patients are thought to be contagious. The next presidential debate is scheduled 10 days from now and his Communications Director says, it's thePresident's

intention to debate.



CARLSON: Amazing. Rick Leventhal. Thanks, Rick.



LEVENTHAL: Sure.



CARLSON: Well, you don't need to be a Trump partisan to feel good about

the President's recovery. You just need to be adecent person.



The moment you find yourself rooting for another man's illness or death is the moment you need to stop immediately in your tracks, pause and take stock of your soul. You're theone who is sick and badly in need of help.

You're rotting from within.



But the media are not stopping. They are noteven pausing. They're too

angry.



Donald Trump is alive. They were hoping that wouldn't happen.



Worse, Trump walked out of the hospital under his own steam after just three days. Seventy-four years old and the virus didn't really slow him

down. In fact, he looks fine.



These are dangerous facts. If you're allowed to think about them too much, you might draw the wrong conclusions. You might conclude thecoronavirus isn't quite as scary as they are telling you it is. You might regret giving up your constitutional rights in a panic last spring or letting them

destroy the American economy in response.



You might find yourself enraged that they are keeping your kids from

getting an education and have for six months.



And above all, you might stop believing thenews media. Why are we watching this crap? It's not news. It's propaganda. They're lying to us. We just

caught them again.



All weekend, they told us Donald Trump was going to die. He had a preexisting condition called obesity. Trump wasn't merely overweight. He was quote, "clinically obese," grotesquely overweight, sideshow fat. His silhouette blocks the sun. Thanks to decades of cheeseburgers and three

Musketeers bars, Donald Trump would never make it home alive.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ERICA HILL, CNN HOST: But there are of course, these concerns. He has

these comorbidities. He is 74 years old. He is clinically obese.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He has all of the risk factors that are suggestive of

severe morbidity and mortality.



JOHN BERMAN, CNN ANCHOR: President Trump is a man in his 70s who is obese.

He also had a trip to Walter Reed. We don't know what that was about.



NICOLLE WALLACE, MSNBC HOST: Clinical obesity and high cholesterol put him in a high risk category for a more severe response and reaction to the

disease.



JOHN KING, CNN CHIEF NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT: The President is 74 years old, which makes him five times more likely to be hospitalized. He

obviously is 90 times more likely to die than ayoung person.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The President of theUnited States is in the hospital, diagnosed with a potentially deadly virus, for which there is no

cure.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Clinical obesity, clinical obesity, clinical obesity. That is the single worst insult your average news anchor can imagine and that's exactly

how they meant it by the way, as an insult.



As a medical matter being overweight is in fact a significant risk factor for dying from thecoronavirus. That is a problem. There are a lot ofoverweight people in America. Since they made us all quit smoking, it's

become a pretty fat country.



But notice how none of the TV health experts ever mentioned that, except in the specific case of Donald Trump. If you really cared, if you really wanted to save the population from dying ofCOVID, you would encourage people to slim down. You do everything you could, for example, to keep the

gyms open.



But our leadership class has done the opposite of that. They've literally arrested gym owners for trying to help Americans lose weight. So that's how

sincere they are about saving our lives.



Donald Trump's life they told us was beyond saving. They made that very

clear.



According to one anchor at CNN, the President was quote, "90 times more likely to die than ayoung person" -- 90 times. Well, that sounds very

scary, but only if you're not familiar with thenumbers.



According to the CDC, 99.98 percent ofcoronavirus patients under the age of 49 survive. Even old people get over the virus, almost all of them.

According to the C.D.C., the survival rate for people over 70 years old, is

94.6 percent, that's all people over 70 including people 103. Together,

it's 95 percent.



Ordinary shingles may be more deadly. It turns out, quote, "90 times more likely to die" isn't actually a death sentence. But things got so overheated on CNN on Friday, that even thechannels in-house doctor felt

obliged to add some perspective to thefearmongering.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DR. SANJAY GUPTA, CNN CHIEF MEDICAL CORRESPONDENT Obviously, given thePresident's age and his preexisting illnesses, he is going to be at

increased risk from this disease.



But I want to preface by saying, still the odds are very much in his favor.

I don't want to unsettle people too much with this, you know, greater than

90 percent, 95 percent chance that he will get through this still.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: "The odds are very much in his favor." Well, that's an understatement. Themedian age of death for coronavirus in this country is

78 years old. As it happens, 78 is also the life expectancy for all people

in this country.



In other words, it's dangerous to be an old person who has the coronavirus.

It's also dangerous to be an old person. Period.



At some point, we're all going to die. Dying is the central fact of life.

Unfortunately, a secular society has no answer for that, no explanation and

no comfort to give us in the face of it. So no wonder we're so terrified.



But what if we were less afraid? What if thenews media weren't frothy in a partisan frenzy amonth before an election? What if we could think clearly?

What kind of conversation would we be having then?



We might have some very tough questions for our public health authorities.

Donald Trump lives in one of the safest, most controlled environments on Planet Earth. If you're looking to stay free from disease, you would try to move to the White House. Everyone around the President is tested regularly.

There are doctors everywhere.



Donald Trump got the virus anyway.



So they're telling us that Trump got infected because he ignored coronavirus protocol. That's a lie. Lots of people follow the rules and get

the virus anyway.



It may have happened to you. You probably know someone it happened to.



Our rules don't work very well. That's the real lesson here. Our rules

don't work very well.



So we're destroying our society and we're still getting sick. There has to

be a better way to do this. And in fact, there is abetter way.



Sweden is a rational country, unlike us. TheSwedish government never forced the entire population to wear masks. Sweden didn't shut down its

entire economy. So what happened to Swedenin the end?



Well, Sweden has a population of more than 10 million people and yet the country averages barely more than 200 new coronavirus cases aday. That's been true for the past several weeks, all through the month of September.

That's far better than say Spain, which has around 10,000 new cases a day

or France which is reporting about 12,000 new cases a day.



Last month, only a little over one percent of thecoronavirus tests administered in Sweden came back positive. Compare that to seven percent in

the northwest part of England.



Sweden's per capita rate of new cases is lower than neighboring Denmark or

The Netherlands.



Here's what Sweden looks like now.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE (voice over): It looks like the world we lost, cafes and

restaurants full, people relaxed, no facemasks, no panic.



Sweden kept most of its schools and businesses open. It asked people to

socially distance. Half of Swedes live alone anyway.



It banned large gatherings, but imposed a few other ones rules.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE (on camera): As for Sweden's buses and trains, well,

take a look at this --



UNIDENTIFIED MALE (voice over): Not afacemask in sight.



Sweden's biggest hospital, the intensive care unit, overwhelmed in the

spring is deserted.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: "It looks like the world we lost." Ah, what a poignant observation that is, poignant because it's true. The Swedes, unlike our

health authorities followed the science and it worked.



Meanwhile, and CNN will tell you this at least once an hour, we've had more than seven million positive results on coronavirus tests in this country.

We've had 209,000 deaths. Those are thenumbers you'll see on the screen.



But even now, we still don't know what theymean. Because there's so little transparency. For example, what exactly counts as an official coronavirus death? We wish we could tell you. We know from C.D.C. data that as of last month, the total of almost 6,500 coronavirus deaths list quote, "intentional and unintentional injury, poisoning and other adverse events

as comorbidities."



So if people are poisoning themselves or falling off of ladders or dying in car accidents, why are we counting these deaths as coronavirusdeaths?

That's unclear. We should know, but we don't.



We do know that some physicians have said they felt pressure to classify

deaths as COVID-related even though theyclearly weren't.



In Bakersfield, California this summer, two physicians, Dan Erickson and Artin Massihi said that exact thing in a YouTube video. They are clinical physicians. They treat the coronavirus, and they told us their experiences

doing that. But YouTube scrubbed the tape.



Suddenly, we're not into details in this country. The big picture is good enough for us. Because the big picture supports the strategy our leaders

support, they think it is working.



In New York City, Bill de Blasio announced today, he is closing schools and businesses in 20 neighborhoods in Brooklyn and Queens. "This is absolutely necessary," Bill de Blasio says even though, of course, it greatly pains

him.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO (D), NEW YORK CITY: It's time for us to rewind, to take some of thesteps we took before that worked. And it's -- I don't say it with anything but pain for folks in the community, you know, small business owners, folks who really want to get their lives more back to normal. But this is to make sure that this virus does not spread more deeply in those communities and threaten lives, and that does not spread to

the rest of the cities.



So it's a measure I think we have to take to contain the situation before

it gets any worse.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: You know, it's painful. We're all suffering. But the good news is

we're all suffering together. And we're doing it for good reason.



You know, most Americans could digest that and accept it. Most Americans want to do theright thing by their neighbors and by their country. But it's hard to feel good about this if you can't trust the people making the decisions. And we can't, they don't mean it. They don't really care about

slowing the spread of the coronavirus.



It's hard to believe that no one wants to think it, but we learned it for

certain in June.



Back in June when 1,200 public health experts signed a letter stating that quote, "White supremacy is a lethal public health issue that predates and contributes to COVID-19," end quote. How does it contribute to COVID-19?

It's insane. They never explained it. They just kept lecturing.



According to the letter, quote, "Protests and rioting" are quote, " ...

vital to the National Public Health into thethreatened health specifically of black people." The experts noted that they don't approve ofquote, "all gatherings." No, not all gatherings, quote, "particularly protests against

stay-at-home orders." End quote.



So some protests were medically acceptable, others were a threat to public health. It really depended on party affiliation there. They said it out

loud.



A Johns Hopkins epidemiologist called Jennifer Nuzzo tweeted this quote, "In this moment, thepublic health risks of not protesting to demand an end to systemic racism greatly exceed theharms of the virus." What a moron.

She kept her job and by the way, never explained how that works

scientifically.



We all just sat back and watched, mouth agape obeying. But inside, we knew.

We know they didn't mean it. They don't care about public health at all.

They care about partisan outcomes.



Mark Levine, who runs New York City's Health Council added this quote, "Let's be clear about something, if there is a spike in coronaviruscases in the next two weeks, don't blame theprotesters blame racism." End quote.

Oh, right. Yes, racism, did it.



No one is saying racism infected Donald Trump. What is this? Who are these people? This is themost irrational thing that's ever happened in this

country ever. And remarkably, the adults in theroom signed on to it.



Barack Obama's C.D.C. Director Tom Frieden said this, quote, "The threat to COVID control from protesting outside is tiny compared to thethreat to COVID control created when governments act in ways that lose community

trust," end quote.



It's amusing, in a bitter way, if you think about it for a second. Losing community trust. Yes. That happened the day they claimed their protests

were safe and ours weren't.



We knew for a fact they were lying for partisan reasons, and these people should never be in charge of anything ever again. But they stayed in

charge.



Now, they're telling us we can't have confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett on October 12th because it's just too dangerous. You know,

coronavirus, clinical obesity, 209,000 deaths, whatever.



As a matter of science, of public health, Donald Trump is not allowed to

appoint anyone to the Supreme Court. Period.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY): There is no reason on God's Green Earth why this shouldn't be delayed other than an effort to rush awitness through in

an inadequate hearing where people can't even see the witness face-to-face.



SEN. AMY KLOBUCHAR (D-MN): I don't know why you would ram through this Supreme Court hearing, put people in danger because it would be within that two-week period. Meanwhile, you have shut down the whole Senate. I just

think it's wrong. So we are suggesting that wewait.



SEN. DICK DURBIN (D-IL): Sadly, three of my colleagues have been diagnosed as having thevirus. Now if this were a baseball team, or afootball team and three of the players came down with COVID-19, we would have canceled

the game and postponed it to a future date.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Yes, if this were a game, we would have postponed it. And Dick Durbin is onto something there, actually, sports leagues probably would cancel a game if some of their players got infected. That's happened, by theway, a bunch, all to protect 25-year-old athletes in perfect physical

condition. As a scientific matter, that is absurd? It was always absurd?



When Donald Trump walked out of Walter Reed today, people may have started

to realize how absurd it is, and that's why themedia are so angry.



Up next, we'll have reaction to news of thePresident's release from Walter Reed as well as details on New York's new lockdown. Much more ahead. We'll

be right back.



CARLSON: Well, the nation of Swedenapproach Coronavirus a little differently fromthe way we did, they did not impose lockdowns on the entire country. They didn't force everyone to wear a mask outdoors. They didn't close all the schools. They lectured a little less than our public

health authorities have.



How is Sweden doing? Well, it's doing better than its neighbors are doing.

It is reporting only a couple of hundred cases ofcoronavirus per day. In

September, by contrast, France and Spain reported 10,000 new cases a day.



Some experts, the ones who aren't enraged with partisan fervor are saying that Sweden may be proof that strict lockdowns don't work and in fact may

have been counterproductive.



Alex Berenson has been saying this for an awfully long time. He has taken a huge amount of grief for doing so. He is the author of the"Unreported Truth about COVID-19 and Lockdowns, Part 2: Updated Examination ofLockdowns as a Strategy," which is worth reading, by the way if you

haven't.



Alex Berenson, thanks so much for joining us.



So we were still getting the final look at how Sweden wound up, you for many months have been saying hey, maybe Sweden is a model for us, and you

were attacked for it. How would you assess Sweden today?



ALEX BERENSON, AUTHOR: Well, I mean, Sweden is essentially back to normal, as you know, as you've said, and you can see that theother European countries are following Swedenessentially, that France and Spain despite, you know, having large spikes in positive tests are not going to fall in national lockdowns. There's some argument over sort of partial lockdowns in

certain cities, including Madrid, but there's not afull national lockdown.



But Tucker, can I pull back for a second?



CARLSON: Please.



BERENSON: I want to say something about what the President said today, what he tweeted today where he said, you know, "Don't be afraid of COVID.

Don't let it dominate your life." And I honestly think that's --



CARLSON: You can't say -- hold on, you can't say that. I just want to issue a warning to our viewers. Of course, you should be terrified and on

the brink of suicide, I just wanted to say that. Okay, go ahead.



BERENSON: That right. I mean, that might be the most presidential thing this President has ever said, okay, because here's what he is saying. He is not actually saying don't be -- don't be afraid of COVID. He is saying, don't be afraid of one another. Okay? Because this is arespiratory virus,

it spreads between people.



And the only way to really make it go away permanently is to lock us all

away permanently. And that can't happen. That is not compatible with life.



And something that I will never forget, is walking around Time Square, six months ago, about six months ago, and walking around New York City and it was deserted. It was as if aneutron bomb had gone off and everyone was terrified. Nobody was going outside and look, six months ago, even then that response really didn't make sense, but there were reasons for it.

Okay?



But we are six months on and we know that if you believe the W.H.O. and 750 million people have been infected with this, that the death rate is about one in 1,000, meaning, 999 out of 1,000 people will live after getting the

coronavirus.



If you believe the C.D.C. numbers, it might be 997, maybe it's 996 out of a thousand. It is atiny death rate, and we have gone crazy and wehave sacrificed our kids and we have sacrificed society. And Donald Trump walked out of that hospital today and said what needed to be said. We have to stop

being so afraid of this.



You know, for this country, we put -- we put people on the moon. We're the first, you know, man flight in 1903. What has happened to us that this rather dismal virus has scared everyone to death? I do not understand it,

and we have to get out of this.



CARLSON: Because there's no answer for death in a society like ours. I think -- I do think that's part of it. But I also think people should remember, you can't live cut off from other people. And some of us don't

want to. Period. But you can't.



You can't live a life cut off from other people. It just doesn't work.



BERENSON: That's right. And you know, and listen, people, people can vote for Joe Biden or Donald Trump for all kinds of reasons. But Joe Biden has barely gotten out of his house it feels like in the last six months, and Donald Trump has lived, okay, and he took a chance. He rolled the dice, and

he got caught.



He actually did get the coronavirus. But guess what? It's not that dangerous. And it looks like he is going to be fine, even though he's a 74- year-old man who is mildly overweight. So that's the lesson we should take

here. We need to live.



CARLSON: It's funny how people attack you for saying things like that. I think that's the most affirming thing I've heard in a long time and I'm

really glad that you said it out loud.



Alex Berenson, very much, thank you.



BERENSON: Thanks, Tucker.



CARLSON: Well, on Sunday, as we said earlier, the Mayor of New York, the Mayor of New York Bill de Blasio. The city is shutting down schools and nonessential businesses -- whatever that is, a man who has never worked in a business in his life -- in several zip codes in the city, including in

Brooklyn and Queens.



What did these zip codes do wrong? Well, more than three percent of coronavirus tests came back positive for a week. No word on how many people

died? That's not even part of it. They just had positive tests.



What's interesting is just the other day, practically, Bill de Blasio said he wasn't against mass gatherings as long as he agreed with thepolitics

people were expressing. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO (D), NEW YORK CITY: Things here in the city can mean not just thousands, tens of thousands, hundreds ofthousands of people, it

is just not time for that now.



WOLF BLITZER, CNN ANCHOR: What about protests if people want to march on

Fifth Avenue, are they going to be allowed to do so?



DE BLASIO: Look, Wolf. This is always an area ofreal sensitivity. We understand this moment in history, people are talking about the need for historic change. This is a historic moment ofchange. We have to respect

that.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Oh, so when you go to Church trying to have a Jewish wedding in Brooklyn, you're a threat to public health. But if you're looting Macy's, it's a historic moment for change. As soon as you say something like that out loud, the rest of us no longer have to listen to anything you say.

Because you're a fraud. You're a liar. You're totally irrational, and you

no longer have legitimacy to lead. Period.



Today, the Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo decided to approve the closure of many nonessential businesses. That's not because he is opposed

to lockdowns, he thinks the real problem is religious services. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GOV. ANDREW CUOMO (D-NY): If the religious leaders do not agree to abide

by these rules, then we will close the religious institutions. Period.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Really? Because in the country welived in in January, we had a First Amendment that said government will not get in the way ofyour exercise of your religion. People would have laughed at that. "We will close thereligious institutions. Period." Well, who do you think you are?

God?



You're not. You're some stupid governor of adeclining state.



Many of the services being shut down by theway on Orthodox Jewish communities, theyhaven't been playing along to their great credit. Putting aside whether any of that is legal, what is the science behind it? The

purported science behind it.



Protest, fine. Religious services, not.



Dr. Marc Siegel is of course our doctor. He is aFOX News medical

contributor. We're happy to have him on tonight. Doctor, good to see you.



DR. MARC SIEGEL, FOX NEWS CHANNEL MEDICAL CONTRIBUTOR: Tucker, it's thescience of fear, isn't it? It's not the science ofscience in terms of COVID and I just returned from the beautiful lush Pacific Northwest, to land here in gray looking post-apocalyptic feeling New York City only to hear that Mayor de Blasio is planning on further lockdowns, further destruction of businesses, nine zip codes and I by the way, can say the

words Jewish wedding without anything happening to me, I think.



So nine zip codes where you can't go to arestaurant -- these nonessential businesses, they're essential businesses, by the way. And Governor Cuomo of all people, even with all he has done to hurt us with nursing homes, at least, he is admitting that it is not likely that you're going to get

COVID-19 in a small restaurant.



But meanwhile, you know what the people ofthese zip codes are going to do, Tucker? They're very narrow zip codes. They're going to go one block away and eat in a restaurant in another zip code. How does that prevent the

spread of COVID-19?



This is fear. This is punitive.



Listen, I want to tell our viewers a secret. You know why lockdowns occur?

And Alex Berenson was just hinting at this. Lockdowns occur because they

don't think they can control you.



If you would wear a mask and social distance, maybe they will leave you alone for a while, but otherwise, you get locked down as a form ofpunishment and I want to issue of warning tonight. There's a Spanish series out science fiction supposedly called "The Barrier." It takes place in a

fictional Spain in 2045.



Outside the barrier lives the government. Theyhave these strange looking uniforms that look like something out of the 1940's, Tucker, and they control inside the barrier where people are suffering and being killed because of a virus, because of a virus that the government can't control,

so the government thereby controls you.



The warning, we cannot have a society like that. We need our freedoms. This

is the United States -- Tucker.



CARLSON: People put up with it. You know, you get what you put up with, it

turns out in life. That is always true.



Dr. Siegel, great to see you.



SIEGEL: Thank you.



CARLSON: So Democrats are saying we can't have Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation is because they're just too dangerous unlike rioting or burning down Wendy's. But looks like the Senate is going ahead, anyway, October 12th, that's the day on the calendar. Will it actually happen? I'll

give you preview next.



CARLSON: Well, Democrats in the Senate have demanded that Amy Coney Barrett not be nominated to the Supreme Court because COVID-19, but Republicans say they are going ahead anyway. That is now scheduled for

October 12th, the hearings; Democrats as wenoted are calling for a delay.



Kamala Harris tweeted today, for example, quote, "Moving forward with SCOTUS confirmation hearings in exactly one week threatens the health and safety of members, our staff and the hardworking people who keep theSenate complex, clean, safe and operational. This is completely reckless," end quote, unlike the riots we've seen for months, which are great. They're a

moment in history. Go ahead and loot Macy's.



So in the end, partisanship aside, what are theodds that Amy Coney Barrett

will be nominated and then we'll have hearings to consider her nomination?



Francey Hakes is a former federal prosecutor. She joins us tonight to

assess those odds. Francey, great to see you tonight.



Even talking about this makes me feel unsafe from a medical standpoint, we could get COVID just mentioning the name Amy Coney Barrett, but I'm glad

you're willing to take that risk. Do you think this will happen?



FRANCEY HAKES, FORMER FEDERAL PROSECUTOR: I think it will. I think theRepublicans are determined to seat her on thecourt. There's an MTC.

There's an election pending. We know fromBush v Gore back in 2000 that there certainly can be challenges to the presidential election and its

outcome.



And I feel like if children can sit behind their laptops in their homes and we can all go out and buy vodka and rum at the liquor store and the people who work in the grocery store can go to the grocery store to sell us our groceries, I really feel like the senators could sit at their home in front

of their computers, too.



CARLSON: Do you think that if Amy Coney Barrett put on a Black Lives Matter armband and use the phrase systemic racism non-ironically, that that

would lower the risk from COVID 19?



HAKES: Well, you know, Tucker, I like to say that COVID is not a missile.

I'll be walking around here in California and people will treat me like I've got the plague, and so I don't think it missiles over from one person

to the other, when you've got your social distance happening.



But I think that the problem here really is thehypocrisy of the Democrats, Tucker, and it shows that they are certainly willing to put all kinds of essential people. I mean, the mayor ofNew York is talking about only nonessential businesses are closing. So the essential people have to take a

risk.



I remember when the Mayor of Chicago said that she had to get a haircut because she was an essential person. So, I feel like the senators can show

up, and so can Judge Barrett.



CARLSON: Yes, no one ever worries about -- I don't know -- the Uber Eats

delivery men in Midtown. We don't care about them, I guess?



HAKES: No, I think that's the point. It's who's really important. The senators like to think it's them, and so, they are obviously too important to take any risks even though us, little people are the ones stocking the shelves and putting on, you know, behind the camera here today and at your

show, but that's all okay.



What's not okay is senators sitting socially distanced with masks in a fairly sterile environment in the Senate and doing theSenate's important work. I mean, we're paying their salary. I guess if they can't do their

job, we shouldn't pay them, should we?



Somehow, I don't think they're going to volunteer to lose their salaries.



CARLSON: I think you'd see widespread public support for not paying them.

But that's just my guess, I haven't pulled on it. Francey Hakes, thanks for taking the risk ofgetting COVID-19 by talking about Amy Coney Barrett, we

appreciate it.



HAKES: Sure thing, Tucker.



CARLSON: So where did the virus come from? That's been memory. Well, it came from China. Weirdly, China is the country benefiting most from COVID-

19, in fact, they are celebrating it. We will tell you how, next.



CARLSON: Welcome back. It was just three days ago, the President had been admitted to Walter Reed Military Hospital. The world was very concerned.

Some were gloating, but most people were concerned. Then there's this, the President tweeted this video message just a short time ago. He got to the

White House about two hours back. Here it is.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DONALD TRUMP (R), PRESIDENT OF THEUNITED STATES: I just left Walter Reed

Medical Center, and it's really something very special.



The doctors, the nurses, the first responders -- and I learned so much about coronavirus. And one thing that's for certain, don't let it dominate

you. Don't be afraid of it. You're going to beat it.



We have the best medical equipment. We have the best medicines all developed recently. And you're going to beat it. I went, I didn't feel so good, and two days ago, I could have left two days ago. Two days ago, I felt great, like better than I have in a long time. I said just recently,

better than 20 years ago.



Don't let it dominate. Don't let it take over your lives. Don't let that

happen.



We're the greatest country in the world. We're going back. We are going

back to work. We're going to be out front.



As your leader, I had to do that. I knew there's danger to it, but I had to

do it.



I stood out front. I lead. Nobody that's a leader would not do what I did.

And I know there's a risk. There's a danger, but that's okay, and now I'm

better and maybe I'm immune. I don't know.



But don't let it dominate your lives. Get out there. Be careful.



We have the best medicines in the world. And it all happened very shortly

and they're all getting approved.



And the vaccines are coming momentarily.



Thank you very much. And Walter Reed, what agroup of people. Thank you

very much.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: We started talking about thecoronavirus on this show back in January. It's now the first week in October, and if anything, the virus is

taking up even more of our national disk space.



The President of the United States has it right now. A bunch of world

leaders have gotten it.



This virus came from China. So we thought it'd be interesting to know what the Chinese are making of all of this. Gordon Chang knows that country very well. He is a Senior Fellow at theGatestone Institute. He's the author of

"The Great U.S.-China Tech War." And we're happy to have him on tonight.



Gordon, great to see you. So the Chinese, ofcourse, as they always do, are paying very close attention to the United States. What's their view of

what's happening right now, do you think?



GORDON CHANG, SENIOR FELLOW, GATESTONE INSTITUTE: The first reaction was from the Communist Party's "Global Times," and it was sort of I-told-you-

so. And it also was, oh, China has a superior system.



Now, those messages were deleted quickly after there was condemnation around the world, and then Xi Jinping, the Chinese ruler says, I'm sending my best wishes to President Trump. But clearly, you can see the hostility of the Chinese regime because it was just chortling after it heard that

President Trump had the coronavirus.



CARLSON: This virus came from Central China. There is some -- we have some scientific evidence that it emerged from a Chinese lab China seems to have

escaped, all blamed for that in this country. Why do you think that is?



CHANG: I think it's because the scientific community just recoils from the evil that would -- that will be evident if indeed China cooked this up in a lab. And by the way, of course, Tucker, you had Li-Meng Yan, the Hong Kong

virologist on.



Also recently you have a microbiologist fromthe Broad Institute of M.I.T.

and Harvard, Alina Chan, who has talked about how this virus is not mutating, which is extremely strange. And her hypothesis is that this is not mutating right now because it was -- it adapted to humans in a lab. In

other words, it's a lab escape.



Now, this is not confirmed yet. But nonetheless, as time goes on, we're getting more and more people who are understanding that this is not anatural virus. And indeed, I think the scientific community is going to

have to come around and face that fact.



CARLSON: So the members of the so-called scientific community, I'm including "National Geographic" in this, which just issued astatement dismissing out of hand any of this evidence, why would they keep their jobs if it turns out they were so deliberately incurious that they missed one of

the great stories of the century?



I think you may have lost audio there. Gordon Chang, I'm sorry about that.

Of course, we'll have you back. It's great to see you tonight. I appreciate

it.



We've spent so much time thinking about our own country, we have missed a lot of what's happening around the world and we will really do our best in the coming weeks to bring some of that to light because it is worth

knowing.



But we're going to wake up after Election Day and realize America's place

in the world has changed. We think again, it's worth knowing.



Well, remote learning is hurting our kids. Obviously, if you have kids, you've seen it firsthand, but there is at least one benefit. Some of the more demented things that teachers are imposing on our children have been

caught on video.



Just last week, a teacher kicked a kid out ofvirtual class for praising the sitting President ofthe United States. For real. In this country, home

of the brave way, land of the free. Yes.



We will show you the tape, next.



CARLSON: Well on Friday, the day that Donald Trump announced he had the coronavirus, amiddle school teacher in Tacoma, Washington, abeautiful place that used to be pretty reasonable, asked his students a question, the

teacher is a man called Brendan Stanton wanted to know whom they admired.



A 10-year-old responded in the chat room, quote, "Donald Trump." Brendan Stanton immediately kicked the kid out of the virtual class. Here's what

happened.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BRENDAN STANTON, SIXTH GRADE TEACHER (via phone): The example that was shared in thechat, which I went ahead and erased for us, was not appropriate, right, especially as that individual has created so much division and hatred between people, and specifically spoken hatred to many

different individuals.



So [bleep], I do apologize for kicking you out ofthe conference. Again.

That individual has spoken hate to many individuals, and I don't think is

an appropriate example.



He's more a role model who should be admired.



STUDENT: Donald J. Trump.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: So somebody expresses a view that you disagree with, and you call it hate and then attack the kid, a 10-year-old boy. The boy's mother asked Stanton about this, he tried to deny it happened. The teacher responded,

quote, "I try to keep politics out of theclassroom." Liar.



So much propaganda like this is going on in our classrooms that we don't see? Jason Rantz is aSeattle radio show host, we're always happy to have

him.



Jason, it is hard to believe, I mean, that's America, where you're supposed to have freedom of speech. It is supposed to be a free country. What

happened, exactly?



JASON RANTZ, SEATTLE RADIO SHOW HOST: What happens in Tacoma is happening all across the country. This isn't happening in abubble. And right now, I think a lot of people are learning about it because of the remote learning

situation.



In this case, the parent happened to be there and decided to film it, thankfully. And of course, when she called the professor or the middle school teacher out over the phone, as you said, he denied it. But then she said, actually, I've got it on video. And then all of a sudden that

conversation started to change.



We have so many teachers out there right now who instead of teaching how to think, they are teaching kids what to think, and parents need to get

engaged, so they can push back at this propaganda.



CARLSON: That's right. Well, that's exactly right. I mean, these are children. These are people who can't even vote. I mean, they are kids.

You're not supposed to do this to kids.



Speaking of fascism, why do parents put up with this?



RANTZ: Well, for the longest time they've put up with it because they don't really know, theydidn't know what was going on. But yes, when your kid is right now on their laptop, or on thecomputer in the living room and they're doing this, and all of a sudden you hear in the back ofthe room, like what did that teacher just say? There's not just anti-Trump nonsense going on, but it's anti-police. And I've seen a lot of that, again, all across the country, and parents are starting to wake up and realize what's

happening in these classrooms.



It's a reminder that when they go back to class, make sure you're talking with your kids daily, which you should be doing anyway. But ask them about

their day and ask them what they're being taught.



My experience has been when teachers hear from these parents or when they contact theprincipal, for the most part, there is some movement; in this

case, of course, the school just has notresponded to any of our inquiries.



CARLSON: I said that so judgmentally. Why do parents put up with this? But I think about it. I mean, I've got children and I've certainly put up with

a lot of it actually over the years and that was ahuge mistake.



Teachers need to know most teachers are good people, I think, but they need to know that there's oversight and that there are boundaries, and you're

not allowed to torment and propagandize children, I think, don't you?



RANTZ: Yes. Set the boundaries quickly. And I think that when you are clear with theexpectations coming from these parents, I think the teachers for the most part, because I agree with you, the vast majority of teachers are good people and that is not their intent to propagandize, but even sometimes they don't realize what they're doing, and so you've got to make

sure that they know that you're watching everything that they're doing.



And of course, you can have conversations about issues with kids who are of age, but when a 10-year-old is saying they support Trump, maybe we should

encourage more of that.



CARLSON: I think that's right, they need to know adults are watching because many ofthem are not adults. I mean, they are of age, but they are

--



RANTZ: Yes, well, they claim to be.



CARLSON: They are psychologically and emotionally children, unfortunately.



Jason Rantz, it's great to see you. Thank you.



RANTZ: Thank you, Tucker.



CARLSON: That's it for us. We'll be back tomorrow night, the show that is unapologetically the sworn enemy of lying, pomposity, smugness, and

groupthink.



Have the best evening with the ones you love.



Sean Hannity takes over from New York.



