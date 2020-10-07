Dr. Scott Atlas responds to criticism from Fauci, CDC head Redfield

This is a rush transcript from “The Ingraham Angle” September 28, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.



LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: Biden will have a few tricks up his sleeve.

HANNITY: That he's been practicing all summer. Yes, I agree.

INGRAHAM: A few tricks. There's going to be a few tricks and I think wily old Trump will have a few tricks as well. all I know Sean is that at midnight, I follow you. So, we're rolling really late. It's going to be fun.

HANNITY: We're going to be rolling and well we're on later. So, we're going to have to ask our audience stay up a little later tomorrow night.

INGRAHAM: Oh, that's fine. They're going to be doing Tequila shots.

HANNITY: I'm going to be watching you after I watch me.

INGRAHAM: I'm going to put you through the lie detector for that. All right, Hannity, awesome show.

HANNITY: Have a great night. Thank you.

INGRAHAM: I'm Laura Ingraham. All right, I will. And this is THE INGRAHAM ANGLE from Washington tonight. And the last 24 hours, White House COVID Advisor Dr. Scott Atlas has come under attack from both Dr. Anthony Fauci and CDC Director Scott Redfield.

Now tonight, Dr. Atlas is here exclusively to respond. Also, Raymond Arroyo brings us the latest duck and cover games from the Biden camp, including a new tactic from Jill, Seen and Unseen explains. Plus, the BLM and critical race theory movements have officially become a financial scam. We knew it was going to head that way and Dinesh D'Souza provides the numbers and the names behind the racket. But first, how to debate Joe Biden. That's the focus of tonight's ANGLE.

When Chris Wallace welcomes the candidates to the debate stage tomorrow night, we will finally see what we've all been waiting for. A spirited back and forth between President Trump and Vice President Biden on the most important issues facing us as a country. So, let's go through them one-by- one. First, on our COVID response.

Now, we all know that Joe Biden was against the president's decision to shut down travel to China which undoubtedly saved a lot of lives. And that the Obama administration's response to H1N1 was a flop. And that was according to Biden's own Chief of Staff Ron Klain.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RON KLAIN, JOE BIDEN'S CHIEF OF STAFF: We did every possible thing wrong.

And it's 60 million Americans got H1N1 in that period of time. And it's just purely fortuitous that this isn't one of the great mass casualty events in American history had nothing to do with us doing anything right.

Just had to do was look

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Well, Biden's main argument is going to be that we've lost more than 204,000 Americans due to a pandemic that President Trump didn't and still doesn't take seriously.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN (D) PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: The president still does not have a plan. Well, I do. If I'm your president on day one, we'll implement the national strategy I've been laying out since March.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: OL. All right. Let's stop right there. When Biden says national strategy, what does he really mean? Well, he can't mean more test, because we do more than any other country. He can't mean PPE because we're all set on mask and gloves. We have a glut of ventilators. And he can't mean on the vaccine development front because Operation Warp Speed is unprecedented.

So, what Biden really means is along with a national mask mandate. He's going to lockdown America for most of next year or just whenever his experts tell him to.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Would you be prepared to shut this country down again?

BIDEN: I would be prepared to do it every take to save lives.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: So, if the scientists say shut it down.

BIDEN: I would shut it down. I would listen to the scientist.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: And which scientists are we talking about? Which ones, Joe? And how will the Biden administration strict the lockdowns be enforced. Have you thought about that? Well, we see what happened in other cities across the globe like check out Melbourne, Australia.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Mayhem at the market. Protesters coming face-to-face with police tackled to the ground and forced into custody, linking arms.

They conducted a city and along the street blocking traffic and forcing the public order response team to pluck protesters out one-by-one.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: It's unbelievable. But the fact is this virus was a terrible tragedy and we dealt with it better than any country in the G7 because we didn't let it devastate our entire economy, which brings us to number two, the economy.

Now Biden doesn't even bother trying to argue that he's going to raise your standard of living because he won't. The clear evidence shows that the Trump policies of deregulation keeping labor markets tight, tightening the screws on China and renegotiating NAFTA produced phenomenal results for working Americans.

Of course, we had record low unemployment for blacks and Hispanics before the pandemic. We had record wage increases too from 2016 through 2019.

Median wages rose to a record, an increase of $6000. Now, last year alone, it was up more than $4000.

Now, even with the blue states that are slow to reopen, new home sales were near a 14 year high in August. It's amazing given what we've been through.

Now. Biden will, of course, try to blur the lines on Trump's economic successes with an assist from his pals at The New York Times. Because their big scoop with pre-debate timing, of course, is that Donald Trump takes both business depreciation and business losses as tax deductions against income.

Thus, in both 2016 and 2017, he paid $750 in taxes. Now, of course, the Times did its best to put this in the worst possible light, yet it could not conclude any wrongdoing on the president's part. Nevertheless, Biden's resuscitation squad, they think you're stupid. And they had the headline they needed.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He's worried that if he's not re-elected, he could actually face jail time and be carried off like a lot of his personal associates.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This is really the smoking gun of a pervasively criminal presidency.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I saw Democrats putting out bumper stickers already that says I paid more in taxes than Donald Trump.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: This is one of the most important stories of the past five years.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: But it didn't Stetler say that or Stelter said that about Vindman wasn't that the biggest thing ever? How many times have they said that? But look, dig a little deeper into the Times hit piece and it quickly just falls apart. For starters, the Times article actually shows that Trump has, in fact, paid tens of millions of dollars in federal income taxes. Trump also coughed up 24.3 million due to the alternative minimum tax before filing for refunds.

Now, Trump would have paid a lot more in taxes. I love this if it wasn't for the Left's most legendary class warrior, Barack Obama. What am I talking about? Well, buried in the Times smear job is this little detail.

Until 2009, business losses could be used to wipe away taxes going back only two years. But that November, the window was more than doubled in a bill Mr. Obama signed as part of the Great Recession recovery effort.

So, are Americans to believe that Biden somehow isn't aware of his administration's position on business loss write-offs? Has Biden given the speeches advocating that individual business owners actually be taxed on their losses? I must have missed all those speeches.

Now. In fact, the New York Times piece confirmed what we all had thought all along, that Trump ran for president at great financial sacrifice. So much for the alleged Emoluments Clause violation. The Trump Hotel in D.C.

lost $55.5 million through 2018 and zero evidence, of course, of any financial entanglements of the former Soviet Union. No Russian collusion for the 900th time.

So, when Biden raises the New York Times piece, he opens the door for Trump to hit his own son, who actually profited from his dad's government position, Hunter Biden received $3.5 million in a wire transfer from a Russian billionaire while daddy was handling Ukraine policy. The Times didn't go there, of course.

Now, if this all feels familiar, that's because it is, because The Times has published a bombshell using parts of Trump's tax returns or financial records every single year he's been in office. And every time they do, we find out the same thing. Like millions of other American business owners, President Trump used legal tax deductions and credits to offset his overall tax burden. At least he actually employed people though, I was thinking about that today.

What did Biden actually do to earn that? What does it $16 million he made in the two years after leaving office? And on the issue of racial and ANTIFA sponsored violence that will be tackled tonight, tomorrow night.

Now, Biden should be asked this. What would he do if Left-wing protesters filled Lafayette Park across from the White House, would he clear the park or would he allow them to set up a permanent camp, as they've done in Portland?

Will Biden commit to protecting federal statues? Including statues of Thomas Jefferson? How about Andrew Jackson? Would Biden protect Mt.

Rushmore? President Trump's record is clear. He opposes violent protests and the desecration of public monuments. And for the issues of race and crime, Biden support of the very crime bill that has triggered so many protests while the Trump administration worked with Congress to lessen the severity of sentences for offenders. The whole Trump campaign is about fighting for Americans of all races, while Biden has traditionally sold out Americans of all races.

Finally. Biden has insulted the country by saying that it is systematically racist. He claims to want to exercise international leadership, though.

Now, why would anyone follow or help a country that's systematically racist? His own rhetoric makes it impossible for other countries to take him seriously. And finally, my favorite topic on the Supreme Court.

The Constitution is clear and what's relevant here are not the wishes of Justice Ginsburg as much as we all want to honor her memory. What's relevant here are the wishes of tens of millions of Americans who voted for President Trump and also a Republican Senate. Those voters have a right to have their wishes carried out until Trump and those senators are out of office.

The reality of the situation is that Biden wants to put radicals on the court who would impose a hard-Left social agenda on the nation. But Trump's judges, they respect the rule of law and they give power back to the people.

Biden claims that this is about Obamacare, but that's nonsense. If Obamacare is unconstitutional, it could be fixed by statute. But when Left wingers impose things like abortion on all 50 states, no amount of legislating can address the issue or any concerns about it.

So, if you trust the people and you want Trump style judges, or you trust the hard Left and you want to give them free reign over the rest of us.

Then you've got to go with Biden. Thus, on all four major topics, Biden has major vulnerabilities, but let's face it, for 40 plus years, he's essentially been a professional debater. While Donald Trump was out building businesses, some very successful, Biden has been parked in D.C.

getting very little done that matters except raising a lot of money and running for president three times. Not a charm.

Tomorrow, we're going to see how the invisible candidate fares without the assistance of his handlers or Jill whisking him off stage when the questions get a little uncomfortable. I'll be watching. And that's THE ANGLE.

Joining me now is Victor Davis Hanson, Hoover Institution Senior Fellow.

Victor, I was thinking of this today, picking a president. It's kind of like picking someone to represent you in a negotiation. So, given Biden has been played for a sucker for much of his career, why the heck would anyone pick him to represent them?

VICTOR DAVIS HANSON, HOOVER INSTITUTION SENIOR FELLOW: Well, we're going to find out tomorrow night, because the criticism against Biden is, he's running a 19th century. William McKinley campaigned from his front porch.

He's a virtual nonexistent candidate and he has a chance to show that that's wrong. So, for 90 minutes, he's going to buy the impression that he's cognitively challenged, or he has memory lapses.

And it's very important because there's a whole generation of Democrats, especially millions of young people who don't know about old Joe Biden from Scranton. Laura, they don't know - they haven't seen him. He's been nonexistent until the few times he's been on TV. It's always in the scripted context. So, if he does well and does well will be defined probably by the lowest common denominator, that if he stands there for 90 minutes and doesn't do what he's been doing and is taped and scripted interviews, and that's going to multiply his advantage.

On the other hand, if he says something like he's been in the Senate for

180 years or 200 million people have died of COVID or you ain't black, then that's going to have a full force multiplier effect. And the people are going to say, you know what, I've been had, this was a virtual con job.

This guy has not been out, and this is why. So, it's up to him to dispel these impressions.

The second thing is, we don't know what he stands for. The impression has been that he's been a vessel of the Left, so he's no longer a centrist, if he ever was. But he's carrying along these positions that are very radical and were refuted by the voters in the primary. I mean, Bernie didn't get the nomination and Cory Booker and Kamala Harris and Beto and Buttigieg, they all crashed and burned. But that sort of vampire like experience has resurrected itself and now it's being carried forth by Biden. And so, he's got to say, you know what? This is what I believe on fracking. And this is who I would support, whom I would support for the Supreme Court. But he won't do that, if he doesn't do that then it confirms again that impression that he's an empty vessel.

INGRAHAM: Victor, doesn't this all also demonstrate that they went with Biden? I mean, they chose Biden after all of this. And he's not up to campaigning. He's made a calculated decision that he thinks he's ahead in the polls. He can coast to November 3rd, show up at the debates. I never thought he was going to debate. So, I was wrong about that. But, yes, it's tricky to pick someone of an advanced age who's obviously lost two or three steps. It's a risky deal, but maybe he can pull a rabbit out of his hat for

90 minutes. And by the way, Pelosi gave a hint at how Democrats might come after Trump tomorrow on taxes. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): Is what does Putin have on the president politically, personally, financially, in every way that the president would try to undermine our commitment to NATO, give away the store to Russia and Syria? Well, what's the connection? We'll see.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Now, Victor will still make the same line of attack, do you think?

HANSON: Probably, Nancy Pelosi said Biden shouldn't debate. Maybe she should debate in his place, but she should know about taxes because remember, she's the third in line for the presidency and her husband's in the same business of Donald Trump, where you have depreciation, tax incentives, losses, capital gains, property. It's a very complex deal. And she won't release her tax returns because I think it would show the same up and downs as Donald Trump.

And so, she understands that better than anybody. And that's why she's not releasing them. And she knows better than anything. There's not much of an issue here because Donald Trump apparently hasn't done anything wrong until the IRS says he owes this or he's like Gavin Newsom and he's delinquent on his property tax. They haven't said that.

I don't think that will be an issue. The issue, again is going to be, will Joe Biden dispel the rumors that he's cognitively challenged, and will he have an agenda where he can answer a specific question of what he's for? Or is he just going to say--

INGRAHAM: All right, we've got to roll, Victor.

HANSON: The campaign is Trump versus the virus, Trump versus the lockdown, Trump versus the recession, Trump versus the riots? And I'm just sort of a bystander, and that's not going to work. And I think a lot of people are going to be cheated and angry that they were hogged by this surrogate candidate if he doesn't--

INGRAHAM: All right, Victor, we've got to roll. I'm going to kill my next guest here. I'm not going to kill all their time. I could listen you for an hour. All right. Now that President Trump has officially nominated Seventh Circuit Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the empty Supreme Court seat of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the Senate GOP wants to have the confirmation process wrapped up by the end of October. That could mean a vote just before the election.

But top Senate Democrats now are so adult in this process, they refuse to even be in the same room as Judge Barrett.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I have no intention of meeting with Ted Barrett because I simply refuse to treat this process as really legitimate.

SEN. MAZIE HIRONO (D-HI): I will not be meeting with her. I will take the opportunity to question her when she is under oath.

SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY): The whole process has been illegitimate. I will not meet with her.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Joining me now is a longtime friend of Judge Barrett's, Carter Snead, Notre Dame law professor and Director of the de Nicola Center for Ethics and Culture. Carter, are they afraid to meet her? Because they might end up actually liking her. Is that part of this. She's kind of hard not to like.

CARTER SNEAD, FRIEND OF AMY CONEY BARRETT: It reminds me of what people say about Justice Thomas is, if you don't want to like him, you better never meet him because it's just an extraordinary thing to be in the presence of such terrific people. And Amy, as we saw at the White House, exudes charisma and goodness and decency and intelligence. And it's impossible to deny if you actually have to talk to her.

INGRAHAM: Now, Carter, I was actually had the privilege of being at the White House on Saturday. I think you were there. Were you there? I can't remember if I was there.

SNEAD: Yes, I was there.

INGRAHAM: You were there. I saw you from a distance. And I actually got teared up watching her and her family. The occasion obviously so momentous.

But it also made me sad for the country because we used to have confirmation hearings that respected the role of the judiciary and they were quite lopsided for the most part until Bork and then everything that followed. And so that part of it was sad. But her family's story and her own story is a beautiful one.

SNEAD: Very much so, and I mean her about the friendship between her mentor, Justice Scalia and Justice Ginsburg was a beautiful reminder of how things used to be in terms of people who disagreed with each other, didn't hate each other, and to where we are now, where the senators won't even meet with her. It's quite a transition that we've seen since the Bork days and then Brett Kavanaugh's terrible experience as well.

INGRAHAM: Well, the Associated Press, I believe we're going to put up a tweet on the screen, which I was shocked by, and I can't read it because it's too far away, but she has close ties to a charismatic Christian group that holds men as divinely ordained and basically subjugating women. Yes, so that's basically the import of the tweet. And this is where they're going on this. This is where they've been going that she's about to be confirmed. I'm going to get ahead of myself on the Supreme Court. But she obviously is submissive to her husband because of her membership of a devout group.

It seems obvious that her husband, Jesse, must have commanded her to become a Supreme Court justice in their household. It's really honestly, I've known this family for 15 years. And if anybody subjugated in the family, it's Jesse. It's not Amy. He is an extraordinary guy and she is an extraordinary woman. And the idea that this lovely group of people and People of Praise who are here in South Bend, they run the best school in town. They run a great school in Falls Church, Virginia, where you live.

They're just normal, nice, decent, friendly, sweet, sweet, sweet people.

And the idea that this is The da Vinci Code or some dystopian horror film is laughable if the stakes weren't so high.

SNEAD: Yes, Carter, it's kind of everything they hate. That's kind of a more traditional America. Good people. Love the country, love the Constitution. So, in other words, to the Left, it's a total nightmare.

Carter, it's so great to see you tonight. Thanks so much for joining us.

And while advising President Trump on COVID, my next guest has come under attack from doctors Fauci and Redfield, Dr. Scott Atlas is here exclusively in moments to respond. Stay there.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: CDC Director Robert Redfield, who has his own history of bungled COVID communications, is now reportedly taking out his frustrations on the newest COVID Task Force member. In a phone call overheard by NBC News, Dr.

Redfield allegedly lashed out at Dr. Scott Atlas saying everything he says is false. According to NBC, Redfield suggested that Atlas was giving Trump, misleading data about a range of issues, including the efficacy of masks, COVID's effect on young people and herd immunity. Late tonight, Dr. Fauci decided to join in on the Atlas bashing.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The CDC Director is concerned that Dr. Scott Atlas is sharing misleading information with President Trump. Are you also concerned about that happening?

ANTHONY FAUCI, NIAID DIRECTOR: Well, yes, I'm concerned that sometimes things are said that are really taken either out of context or are actually incorrect.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Are the medical voices on the task force working together or working against each other.

FAUCI: Well, most are working together. I think who are the outlier is.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: And we welcome to our show, apparently the outlier. White House COVID Adviser, Dr. Scott Atlas joins me now to respond. Dr. Atlas, thank you for joining us tonight. I thought having opposing voice is part of the kind of the scientific process, is it not, especially about an issue that has so many tentacles coming out of it like this COVID deal. Why are they so threatened by you?

DR. SCOTT ATLAS, ADVISER TO THE PRESIDENT: Well, thanks, Laura, for having me. I think that this is all - if what that says is really said, it's all about delegitimizing the president, then feeding into some kind of a false narrative that the president doesn't listen to the science or the scientists. Because the reality is, I've been - I was called in because I can translate the medical science and the public policy. And I advise the president to do things like which he's doing, which is to do everything I can to protect the vulnerable, to open schools and open society and to make sure hospitals are not overcrowded.

And of course, this is the right policy. It may not be the policy that everyone agrees with, but it happens to be exactly the policy in concert with most of the many of the world's leading epidemiologists, infectious disease people like doctors called Lee (ph) at Harvard, Dr. Bhattacharya at Stanford, Dr. Gupta and Hanigan (ph) at Oxford University. I think that's pretty good company for the president. He clearly listens to a lot of people.

He understands in a very common-sense way what the science shows and what should be done to save the American really American lives. And that's why I'm here. I'm not here to make friends, I mean, there are certain experts that say what I just said, which is vulnerable people protection and save lives by also opening society safely. And there are other experts that say things like no, you shouldn't wear masks to yes, we should wear masks to, hey, a mask is a better than a vaccine, or some other expert might say no, you shouldn't wear a mask, and then changed to yes, we should wear a mask, and then, oh, everyone should wear goggles. You're not going to hear me say that, but the president has a choice of experts to listen to.

INGRAHAM: Dr. Fauci doesn't think the U.S. is heading, right now, in the right direction. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

AMY ROBACH, GMA CO-ANCHOR: You said the U.S. needed to get to 10,000 cases per day to get some control over this virus. Right now we are averaging more than 40,000 new cases a day. How would you describe where we are as a nation right now?

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS DISEASES:

Well, we are not in a good place with regard to what I had said back --

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Dr. Atlas, the CDC released new data showing that E.R. visits for COVID and COVID like illness are nearly back to the baseline from a year ago. E.R. visits for influenza-like illness are below baseline from a year ago. Deaths from pneumonia, influenza, COVID-19, almost back to the seasonal baseline. So this is data. That's the CDC's own data. So where is the disconnect? I'm not a scientist, I'm not trying to be, but I can read a graph pretty. So what are the people missing?

ATLAS: There's more data that corroborates what you said, which is that hospitalizations are down to basically nearly the lowest level since March for COVID. Deaths per week are down something like 50 percent from the peak in July, and very low, down toward what it was in March -- before the peak in March, April. And just like you said, the sick people coming to the emergency room are down to something like 1.6 percent of all E.R. visits.

So yes, there's a lot of things going right. And I think yes, we will see more cases, especially if you test on college campuses. We just put in another 50,000 cases, which are really, the people at that age do not have a significant problem typically with this. But if you start looking at states that are opening, like North Dakota, South Dakota, the virus had not been there before. And so we're going to get cases.

The key here is that cases are not the most important metric. That's thinking that is back in March when we didn't know what we were doing here.

Now we know that most people don't have a significant problem here. The key is protect the high risk people so that people don't die, do everything you can, double down like the president just did with his announcement about these very state-of-the-art tests being sent to senior centers, not just nursing homes, but all seniors, trying to protect them from people who come in with an infection, or to stop hospitals overcrowding, which we do not have, and to open society because prolonged lockdowns are destroying families, actually killing people from skipped medical care, all kinds of things happening.

INGRAHAM: Doctor --

ATLAS: And this is why I am here, because public policy counts for the virus as well as the policy itself, and the president knows that.

INGRAHAM: They want you out. But Dr. Atlas, Dr. Atlas, they want you out.

It's obvious. You are the skunk at the picnic, OK. They want you gone. They have their little thing going --

ATLAS: I have never been called that before, Laura.

INGRAHAM: Sorry. It's a Stanford thing, you wouldn't understand.

(LAUGHTER)

ATLAS: OK, just one final thing. This is from the CDC today, I guess their new guidelines for the holiday season. No fun is allowed. The CDC is recommending against attending Thanksgiving parades, large indoor gatherings. But then it continues "Going to pumpkin patches and orchards where hand sanitizer is used, masks are worn, and social distancing is kept are also moderately risky." So no pumpkin patches either this year, Dr.

Atlas, apparently according to the CDC and Dr. Redfield.

ATLAS: I can't really speak to the CDC's listings. That's Dr. Redfield's domain, and sometimes they put up listings and they change them. Sometimes they put up listings and they take them down. And so I'm not sure how long this listing will be up there. But I think it is appropriate to use social mitigation, hand washing, we have to do everything we can to protect the vulnerable, particularly when there's a lot of cases. So we should take it seriously. And it's very dangerous for people in the high risk category, but I am not sure if pumpkin patches themselves are considered high risk.

INGRAHAM: Dr. Atlas, it's so great to see you tonight. Thank you so much.

ATLAS: OK, thank you.

INGRAHAM: And coming up, Biden calls another early lid, and plus he gets exposed for lying about his college record. That's all. Raymond Arroyo is here with all the details, "Seen and Unseen" next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: It's time for our "Seen and Unseen" segment where we reveal the stories behind the headlines. Thirty-six days before an election, Biden is back in hiding with no public events. For details on the Biden strategy and the debate pitfalls, we're joined by Raymond Arroyo, FOX News contributor.

All right, Raymond, I've got to get your reaction to this interview with Jill Biden and CNN's socially distanced Jake Tapper.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JAKE TAPPER, CNN ANCHOR: Your husband has been known to make the occasional gaffe.

JILL BIDEN, JOE BIDEN'S WIFE: You can't even go there. After Donald Trump, you cannot even say the word "gaffe."

TAPPER: I can't even say the word "gaffe"?

JILL BIDEN: No.

TAPPER: But --

JILL BIDEN: No. No. Done. It's gone.

TAPPER: The gaffe issue was over because --

JILL BIDEN: Over. So over.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Laura, you see at 50 feet you can't do follow-ups, I guess.

INGRAHAM: This is CNN.

ARROYO: It's a real problem at this point. I think he was in West Virginia trying to ask the question, she couldn't hear him.

Look gaffes are the least of Joe Biden's problems. It is a mental decline.

You see evidence of a mental decline. This is an interview he did over the weekend with Stephanie Ruhle at MSNBC, watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: For example, the Paycheck Protection Act, one percent of the money has gone out, one percent. One percent of the

-- that's not the paycheck. The bill for small -- for major -- for small businesses.

STEPHANIE RUHLE, MSNBC: Mainstreet lending.

JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: Mainstreet lending, one percent has gone out.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Mainstreet lending.

INGRAHAM: No, no, no, Mainstreet -- I thought she was going to do hand puppets or something to try to talk to him. She should get two little puppets that talk back and forth, because that would be a lot clearer.

ARROYO: Laura, I was delighted to see that Visiting Angles is expanding their available services. That's nice to see, that they're helping with completing thoughts --

INGRAHAM: I do. I think it's America's home health care.

Raymond, I understand that we have secured some exclusive video of the Biden debate prep. What? What is it?

ARROYO: Yes. This is a mock video, just a mock video. Watch closely.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Where the hell is the teleprompter? I can't see it with these damn glasses on. How can I give good answers if I can't read them?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: He's working hard, Laura. He's working hard.

INGRAHAM: Wait a second Biden has actual teeth, so I don't understand that puppet. It's like two teeth sticking out.

ARROYO: I don't either.

INGRAHAM: OK, but Raymond, there's a risk here, because you have been cataloguing all of these lapses of Joe Biden's. What if he comes out tomorrow, and he's like on his game?

ARROYO: That's what he has to do tomorrow. Not only does he have to clearly communicate his agenda, he had to do it coherently. And Jill Biden is trying to wipe away the gaffes. It's not gaffes. It's an inability to complete thoughts. And the American people for the first time, I think, are going to be watching Joe Biden closely.

Remember, Laura, he did not perform well in these DNC debates throughout the season. In the primary in Iowa he came in fourth. In New Hampshire he came in fifth. He came in second to Bernie Sanders in Nevada at 20 percent.

Bernie had 47 percent. His performances are not great in debates. And if you need a reminder, try this one.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: Play the radio. Make sure the television -- excuse me. Make sure you have the record player on at night, the -- make sure that kids hear words.

Go to Joe-3-0-3-3-0 and help me in this fight.

No man has a right to raise a hand to a woman in anger. Keep punching at it, and punching at it, and punching at it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: All right, Raymond, we mentioned before that Biden has some problems with facts. This extends to even basic ones like where he went to school, because this is something he has mentioned repeatedly.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: HBCUs, I got started out of an HBCU, Delaware State. And I don't want to hear anything negative about Delaware State here, OK. They're my vote.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: There's only one problem, Laura. He didn't attend Delaware State, OK. They came out with a statement today. A Carlos Holmes who works for the university, he said "Vice President Biden did not attend DSU. However, he was a commencement speaker here in 2003 and 2016, and he got an honorary doctoral degree." I guess he's confusing the doctorate with actually graduating from the university.

INGRAHAM: That's a very deep, deep connection.

Before we let you go, Raymond, you're in Scranton for a special event tomorrow night. What are you doing?

ARROYO: We are going to have a debate watch party from Joe Biden's hometown with uncommitted voters and committed voters. We're going to get their instant reaction. We will have it all tomorrow night on the THE ANGLE. I cannot wait for this, Laura.

INGRAHAM: Make sure you're as distant as Jake Tapper was from Jill Biden, at least 20 feet in between each person.

ARROYO: They will be in Scranton, I'm going to be in New York City.

INGRAHAM: And at midnight, we're on at midnight, OK. Is that he witching hour? I don't think that's good for me to say.

(LAUGHTER)

INGRAHAM: All right, Raymond, thank you so much. All right, bye.

Still ahead, faux intellectuals on the left are using critical race theory seminars and guilt to bilk millions from big corporations and also taxpayers. Dinesh D'Souza joins us in moments to expose these grifters. Do not go away.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: While the overwrought reaction to Trump's tax returns have dominated the news cycle, there is an actual scandal that's playing out among the newly popular woke set. Organizations like Black Lives Matter and those pushing the canard of critical race theory are bilking Americans, most of them guilt-ridden white billionaires, of hundreds of thousands, even millions of dollars. Where is all of the money going? In many cases toward promoting hateful propaganda.

Just last month Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey forked over $10 million to a man named Ibram X. Kendi and his, quote, anti-racist research at Boston University. Beyond the fact that Kendi didn't deliver on much of anything, he profits on disseminating hate. Just this weekend he accused Amy Coney Barrett of using and being a white supremacist for the crime of adopting two children from Haiti. "Some White colonizers "adopted" Black children.

They "civilized" these "savage" children in the "superior" ways of White people, while using them as props in their lifelong pictures of denial,"

nice.

Joining me is Dinesh D'Souza, conservative author, executive producer of "Infidel," and "Trump Card," which is out next week. Dinesh, full disclosure, I adopted three children internationally. And how do folks like Kendi end up becoming so influential at the time they're so hateful.

DINESH D'SOUZA, CONSERVATIVE AUTHOR AND COMMENTATOR: First of all, they've got a really great shake-down operation that involves government money. It involves corporate money. It involves foundation money. It involves university money. And so in exchange for all this largesse, they have to produce some output. And so Kendi is making this amazing claim here.

First of all, there is a history claim, which is flat out wrong, which is that in colonial times it was customary for colonizers to somehow raid an appropriate, take over, these black and brown children and, quote, civilize them in the ways of the white men, thus cutting them off from their own culture and their own parents.

So to take a particular example which I know about, India, were there a lot of British couple that took over Indian kids and made them their own and then civilized them in the ways of the white men? First of all, I don't believe there is a single such case. But even if there were, this was extremely rare. This is hardly part of the normal practice of colonialism.

And then, what does this have to do with Amy Coney Barrett? Did the Barretts put on safari suits and go down to Haiti and conduct a raid on black children and then spirited them off to South Bend, Indiana, and force them into the ways of the white men? This is absurd. You have a very poor country which has been the victim of one calamity after another, from famines to earthquakes, the Clintons. And then you have all these kids who are abandoned, orphans. And then the Barretts have taken over two of these kids, given them a better home, a loving home.

So instead of praising this adoption, you get this bizarre, racialized attack on Amy Coney Barrett. And it's all the product of a demented theory that is very well-funded these days in academia.

INGRAHAM: Yes, critical race theory.

And Dinesh, I need to get this. Today Project Veritas claimed to have uncovered voter fraud ring in Minneapolis linked to Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LIBAN MOHAMED (through translator): You see my car is full. All these here are absentee ballots. Can't you see? Look at all these. My car is full. My car is full.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Who is the one filling out the absentee ballots?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE (through translator): People who work with like Ilhan Omar.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Where do they pay the money?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE (through translator): The minute we sign the thing for the election, that's when we get paid.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Now, we are working on confirming some of these details inside the videos. But tonight the Minneapolis Police Department is investigating.

So Dinesh, we've got about 15 seconds. Total media blackout on this story.

Imagine if the shoe were on the other foot.

D'SOUZA: It's almost as if you are a Muslim, if you're black, if you're from the desert, if you're a woman, you somehow think you can claim immunity from the normal practice of laws that applies to everybody else.

INGRAHAM: Doesn't work that. Dinesh, thank you so much.

Still ahead, Last Bite, and it's a good one.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace and Jeff Daniels are starring in their own "Dumb and Dumber" remake.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

NICOLLE WALLACE, MSNBC HOST: Do you think that there is an explanation that is known to all of us yet for why all the lies about Russia?

JEFF DANIELS, ACTOR: It's just not known to us yet. No. I mean all roads -- as Speaker Pelosi said, all roads lead to Putin.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: I like him better when he was Flap.

That's all the time we have tonight. If you get the reference, join us tomorrow at midnight for special debate coverage. Shannon Bream and the "FOX NEWS @ NIGHT" team take it all from here, Shannon?

