Dr. Michael Baden on What Killed Anna Nicole Smith

GRETA VAN SUSTEREN, FOX NEWS HOST: Boyfriend and lawyer Howard K. Stern and two of Anna Nicole Smith's doctors have been charged with 11 felonies. They are accused of illegally giving Anna Nicole a staggering combination of drugs, thousands of pills. In February 2007, right after Anna Nicole died, Howard K. Stern testified under oath about Anna Nicole's drug use.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HOWARD K. STERN, ANNA NICOLE'S BOYFRIEND/LAWYER: Anna Nicole took prescription medication at times for depression. She did.

JUDGE LARRY SEIDLIN, BROWARD COUNTY, FLORIDA: Did she have more than one doctor prescribing these drugs?

STERN: Not that I'm aware.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Isn't it a fact that one of the drugs she took was methadone?

STERN: She took methadone, but not during -- in my presence for sure not over the last five months.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: She took methadone prior to the last five months?

STERN: She did.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And are you aware that methadone is a narcotic?

STERN: Sir, I know it's a prescription medication. It may or may not be a narcotic.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Who is the doctor that you say prescribed the drugs?

STERN: It was a doctor named Dr. Kapoor.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VAN SUSTEREN: Forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden joins us live. Good evening, Dr. Baden.

DR. MICHAEL BADEN, FORENSIC PATHOLOGIST: Hi, Greta.

VAN SUSTEREN: Good evening. Why did Anna Nicole die? What was the cause of death?

BADEN: Oddly enough, she died of an overdose of chloral hydrate, which is not a narcotic, and she had three or four or five other drugs in her that were all in proper therapeutic amounts. Chloral hydrate is one of the 10 drugs that Attorney General Brown listed today in the prescriptions that were being given in too great amounts.

VAN SUSTEREN: Is that what Dr. Perper, the medical examiner, also concluded? Is that in his autopsy report, that which you have just said?

BADEN: Yes. He concluded that the cause of death was a lethal dose of chloral hydrate. But he said since there were other drugs in her, Valium primarily, he called it a mixed drug death. But the primary drug was the chloral hydrate, which is a sleeping medication. It's a medication in the old detective novels that would be slipped into alcohol to put women asleep. They called it a Mickey Finn in those days.

VAN SUSTEREN: Was there any methadone in her system?

BADEN: No methadone in the tissues that were examined, none in the blood, none -- what Howard Stern said -- she hadn't used it for a few days because if she had used it within two or three days previous to her death, it should have been found in the blood or tissues. The only way to know whether she had been off it for a few months is by examining the hair, which keeps a lot of drugs.

VAN SUSTEREN: All right. So -- and so the woman who just was "On the Record," she said she found Tamiflu, antibiotics. She did not mention that she found chloral hydrate in the room, but perhaps she missed it or someone moved it.

BADEN: That's right. She did mention the antibiotic. And she does have -- Anna Nicole did have some Cipro in her blood, which would go along with the antibiotic that the nurse mentioned.

VAN SUSTEREN: Dr. Baden, thank you, sir.

BADEN: Thank you, Greta.

