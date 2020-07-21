Dr. Harvey Risch on the war against hydroxychloroquine

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," July 20, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, HOST: I'm Laura Ingraham. This is "The Ingraham Angle" from a busy Washington tonight. Reports tonight that state medical boards are actually threatening doctors who attempt to save COVID patients' lives using hydroxychloroquine.

One of the country's premier epidemiologists is here to share what he's found. And Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton, this all is amazing, hit the airwaves tonight. And Kanye hits the trail. Raymond Arroyo has it all in Seen and Unseen. But first, Joe's fantasy COVID fix. That's the focus of tonight's Angle.

Joe Biden made a rare appearance tonight to answer softball questions.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Walk us through what you would do differently and assuming it actually by then will be worse?

JOE BIDEN, D-PRESUMPTIVE PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: I don't know how bad is going to be, it's going to just be worse because he's doing nothing to deal with what he said was going to go away. It's going to get worse. I speak with docs every - three times a week, sometimes four times a week for an hour and 15 minutes. They predict among them that they're going to be over 200,000 dead by the time we get to Election Day. They predict that this is just going to get worse and worse.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Translation. Biden says Trump bad on COVID, virus bad, so Trump plus virus is worse.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: If I'm fortunate enough to be elected President, we're going to have to take significant action to do a number of things. One, you need more testing. You need to be able to test and trace. You need to be in a position where you're able to assist that everyone wears masks. Everyone is socially distanced. That businesses do not open if they cannot do that.

We need to keep people on their feet. We need to make sure health insurance that we have health insurance as well as making sure no one has to pay for contracting COVID and or being treated for COVID.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: But how many of you think that's realistic? No one ever has to pay for anything. Is he even aware that we've done more testing than any nation on earth? As of today, we've done 48.6 million COVID tests in the United States and there is no indication at all that Biden could do any more any faster, at least we haven't seen the evidence of that. So, that's all bunk. So, what's left? Rolling shutdowns or a complete national shutdown until the virus magically disappears.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We opened up too soon. We didn't have the virus totally under control. You have to just shut down for now. I think that is our only way out.

ANTHONY FAUCI, NIAID DIRECTOR: If you leapfrog over different phases, you increase the risks that you're going to have the kind of resurgences that we're seeing.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: How much worse does it have to get in Los Angeles before you feel compelled to issue another stay-at-home order.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Sure. Well, I think we're on the brink of that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: I said this last week, I fully expect that by like October, all blue states in the United States will be either shutdown or on the way to shut down. And of course, we've tried shutting down all across America and the virus is obviously still there. Meanwhile, we lost millions and millions of jobs. Now, Sweden didn't take the heavy-handed approach and they're basically through the worst of it.

Now, let's go on to tracing and tracking. This means among other things that the government forces you to download an app on your phone that keeps you monitored if you test positive. Now, hundreds of thousands of paid trackers, it's kind of like a new TSA for the virus that will roam around the country to keep us safe. To that I say, why doesn't New York and California show us how great they're tracing, and tracking is? What's stopping them from showing everyone how well it works.

And finally, on the mask question, Biden sounds like he would issue some sort of, I guess, federal rule mandating masks for the foreseeable future forever for all we know. Maybe everywhere, except when you're in your own home with your family. That's hard to see any of that's constitutional.

And as we told you last week, the science on cloth masks is very murky. That's putting it charitably. Nevertheless, President Trump is embracing them, and they may make some people feel better and more patriotic. So, that's fine.

But let's get real here. If there were a magic Democrat solution to the virus, Governors Gavin Newsom in California, Gretchen Whitmer in Michigan would have been bragging about it by now. Andrew Cuomo's nursing homes wouldn't have become killing fields rather than acknowledging that there are real tradeoffs in fighting the virus, the Left is living in La La land, because they act like shutting down and doing it again and again that has zero consequences.

Throwing people onto the unemployment rolls, however, we know, has major consequences. Many of the small businesses are barely holding on as it is, and now they're having the rug out pulled out from underneath them again. Pain comes in many forms. We all know that.

But instead of recognize that - recognizing that this is a tragedy, and it's caused by China and one that neither Republican nor Democrat could easily solve. Democrats and their media pals are playing election year politics. I guess it's to be expected. But wouldn't it be nice, every now and then, if good news or even good trends were embraced by both parties.

Now, look at this graph, deaths and hospitalizations look like they've peaked in Arizona. They're going down. Let's hope they keep doing that. That's according to the Arizona Republic. ICU bed and ER visits by suspected and confirmed COVID cases have begun to drop. Ventilator use is also decreasing. The death toll in Texas peaked at 174 last week and has been trickling down since then.

We'll look for the same trend in Florida later this week. But the reason we can't have a serious grownup conversation about this is because every time some county in some state has an uptick in some infections, the press screams, it's a whole Trump's fault. You see, we opened up too fast. I'm here tonight to tell you that's childish and it's stupid. Same with promising that lockdowns won't cost our country dearly or pretending we can keep borrowing and printing money to cover all nonessential salaries until the pandemic is gone.

That's called mailbox money. Try hiring someone in a restaurant today. We need to carefully examine tradeoffs of every move we make in response to this virus. Think about it. Doctors focus primarily on one thing, the medical side. That's what they're trained to do. But it's the President's job to focus on the whole country.

Our elderly are now suffering alone. Our children are suffering by staying at home. Parents are worried about how they can possibly manage at all. And employers are beginning to do the math and the numbers are ugly. And of course, Americans, mostly the elderly or compromised, are still tragically succumbing to the virus.

But here, as we've shown you, the deaths have been steadily declining since their peak in March. Trump's approach has been wise. He couldn't lose the entire U.S. economy by mandating a lockdown of 330 million Americans that would have been ridiculous, would have been abusive.

Plus, as we saw on May, the Democrats were fine with protesters who gathered by the thousands, some of whom, by the way, are still smashing up the place in Portland, Oregon. Those are still being excused by the Left and we're being criticized, as I mentioned Hannity for covering them.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: There are real problems in Portland, but it is made up on Fox News like it's this raging fire out of control and that is a gross exaggeration. It just is, it's a gross exaggeration.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: So, the Democrats are offering free lockdowns and an exemption from the lockdowns to anyone who agrees with them, their agenda. Now, you can see why that offer kind of would be appealing to folks who don't realize that lockdowns actually carry an enormous cost that can't be made up with new welfare programs. And I'm talking human costs, more lives, other illnesses not attended to.

In reality, we need a serious and we need a balanced approach to lower the harm caused by the virus while doing the best we can to protect the economy, our families, our kids, and our small businesses.

So, governors in places like Texas and Florida, they've tried this more nuanced approached. And if it's not going to be perfect, nothing is. But they have been more successful than their counterparts in New York and California by a long shot. But it's hard to defend and explain nuance sometimes, isn't it? And much easier to scream. We need a national plan.

So, the swing voters, well, they're turning against the GOP in some cases because the White House has been telling them three things they don't want to hear.

Number one, overtime, you can only become prosperous by working for it, not by borrowing money or printing it.

Number two, you can't cure a virus by shutting down your economy and hiding from it.

And number three, no matter how much sympathy you have for young people, it's a mistake to encourage riots and looting and the destruction of property.

Now, these are things that a lot of voters may not want to hear now. And repeating them may hurt the GOP in the short run. But they're all true and they will be true no matter what the swing voters may want. And that's The Angle.

Here now is Victor Davis Hanson, Hoover Institution Senior Fellow, and Mike Huckabee, former Arkansas Governor and Fox News Contributor. All right, gov, let's start with you. Given Biden's nearly five decades in Washington, hasn't he already proven himself incapable of solving these types of complex problems?

MIKE HUCKABEE, FORMER GOVERNOR OF ARKANSAS: Yes. I mean, Laura, he's been there for 50 years and he really has nothing to show for it other than an extraordinary capacity for plagiarism. I think what's most troubling though about Biden is that he joins in this idea that let's just give people free stuff. You know, let the government be like Santa Claus.

The problem is kids grew up and they find out Santa Claus is their parents. Then they become their parents. And they've got to pay for all this stuff. And a lot of these kids who want free college, free food, free jobs, free everything, one day are going to end up running the country and they're going to find out, now they've got to pay for the stuff that they got for free when they were in their 20s. It just doesn't work. And we need to have that serious message out there, because most people deep down know that what the Democrats are offering is just absolute balloon juice.

INGRAHAM: Victor, when I went to a friend of mine's restaurant to pick up some food the other night, there are big signs that say, you know, they needed busboys. Can you still say busboy, by the way, is that even allowed? I don't even know. But busboy, $17 an hour. And they can't find anyone, can't find it, they can't find anyone to do these jobs because the mailbox money keeps coming in week-after-week. But that money is running out, I guess, next week. Right. So now, the Republicans feel like they have to go and cut a deal with Pelosi and company.

VICTOR DAVIS HANSON, SENIOR FELLOW, HOOVER INSTITUTION: We're in a record year already, Laura. We've already - we're going to borrow $4 trillion. They want to borrow more. We're getting close to 30 trillion in national debt. And to get out of that fix where they're going to have near zero or zero interest rates for the rest of our lives or we're going to have to inflate the currency. That's what happens historically when you get yourself in that fix.

The problem with Joe Biden in all of this discussion, that's not scientifically based. We only have one or two criteria that ground us about the severity of the virus. How are we doing as far as fatalities per million population? And we're doing better than every major European country except Germany. And how many people are dying? I hate to say this, but how many people are dying from the virus and in the total deaths, does that impact compared to the year, last year before the virus? And we're at a level now where no money, no more people are dying in the United States this week, last week than they did last year, despite the virus.

And when we look at New York, eight times the death rate of California, it's not a political question. But when people say that Cuomo - like Fauci did is doing a good job, it's sad. The death rate is 1600 per million people. That's eight times here in California. So, what I'm getting at is in all these discussions of the virus and the economy, nobody is looking at data and science. When you open up the schools, you're having children that rarely, if ever get it in a serious fashion and they don't seem to spread it. And we know how to protect teachers that are vulnerable. And we can't have an economy where people that are living on investments, on pensions, on state income, then are predicated on people who are self-employed, going out there and earning capital and creating wealth for the economy.

Whatever you feel about the politics, it is not very - it's not very equitable to say, I'm going to stay on side because I have a check coming, but that guy is going to go out and he's going to earn and pay taxes because he doesn't.

INGRAHAM: Yes, let's get the governor.

HANSON: If you believe there still a - yes.

INGRAHAM: Yes, let's get the governor. Governor, it is a pickle that the Republicans find themselves in because people will take the check, if it's 600 bucks a week and it's maybe I'll get a virus if I'm working in the restaurant or the grocery store - they'll take the 600 bucks eight times out of 10. And so that can't continue, but you can't allow a collapse either. But you see where this is all going to go again.

HUCKABEE: Well, it's one thing to help people out when their jobs have been shut down by the government. And there is no job. It's a whole different thing when jobs are available, and people don't want to take them. When we did welfare reform in the mid-90s, when I was governor then and a lot of other governors looked at this issue and said the one thing we have to do is to say that you have to either be training for a job or going to work at a job or you don't get the welfare money.

And you know something? It was amazing how many people suddenly decided, well, I'll just go to work, because if the gig is up, the gig is up. And that's exactly what happened. And we move people not just off of welfare. That can be cruel. That can be easy to flip a switch. The question was moving them into jobs, which we did. And we did it because we said we're not going to give you money for not doing something. It just can't work like that.

INGRAHAM: Gentlemen, great to see you both tonight. Thanks so much. And my next guest has been receiving alarming reports of doctors targeted by their State Medical Licensing Boards for actually saving their patients' lives. It sounds crazy. Well, it's happening.

Joining me now, Dr. Harvey Risch. He's Epidemiology Professor at Yale School of Public Health and one of the most renowned minds in the country on epidemiology, Dr. Risch, what treatment is being targeted and how pervasive is this?

DR. HARVEY RISCH, YALE SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH: Good evening, Laura. So, this is of course hydroxychloroquine, the word that nobody should ever say according to half the population. It's a political drug now, not a medical drug. And that's cause the complete population ignorance. And I think we're basically fighting a propaganda war against the medical facts and that color is not just population people, how they think about it, but doctors as well.

And there are many doctors that I've gotten hostile remarks about saying that all the evidence is bad for it. And in fact, that's not true at all. And it's easy to show that the evidence - all the evidence is actually good for it when it's used in outpatient uses. Nevertheless, the only people who actually see that are a whole pile of doctors who are actually on the frontlines treating those patients across the country. And they are the ones who are at risk of being forced not to do it.

INGRAHAM: And Dr. Risch, how important would it be now or significant, if the administration basically through the FDA rescinded that warning about hydroxy. It was complete bunk, made a mistake about the warning and get out of the way of the relationship between the doctor and the patient for off- label use of a medicine that's been around for 65 years. Shouldn't Stephen Hahn of the FDA come out and say, look, we're not going to micromanage your decisions and let this go?

RISCH: Yes, it would be game-changing. In fact, all of the discussion that you had earlier on how to manage going forward through September, October and into next year will change if there's prevention and treatment that works, that's available and that's safe. And that is, in fact, the case. But the problem is, of course, that nobody wants to hear it, and nobody lets it out except for you. You're the only one who's actually in any way the mainstream media that is allowing anybody to speak about the evidence for the usage of these drugs.

INGRAHAM: Now, I've got to say, Dr. Risch, I knew politics was corrupt. I've been covering it for decades. And I knew the law has a lot of corruption because I was a lawyer for a dec - for a long time. But I didn't know that you could have so much corruption in the medical field when it comes to bureaucrats. And I know there are a lot of good people in government. I'm not saying and just making people better. It's stunning to me. Last word.

RISCH: I think there has been a lot and we hardly know the extent of it, both on from the drug companies, from political contrivances and so on. I think it's very difficult and circumstances now are difficult.

INGRAHAM: Dr. Risch, finally, do you think thousands of lives could be saved going forward if they release that hydroxy stockpile and even gave it as a prophylactic like India has done and other countries have done for frontline workers, if they wanted it?

RISCH: I think 75,000 to 100,000 lives will be saved if that happens.

INGRAHAM: Well, we're going to keep talking about it. Thank you for speaking out. I know some of your colleagues at other universities, Harvard, you're a rival over there might disagree, but we're going to keep talking about it. Doctor, thanks so much. Appreciate it.

RISCH: Thank you.

INGRAHAM: All right. Have you heard of this anti-Trump group named The Lincoln Project? Well, "The Ingraham Angle" did some digging and we're going to bring you our findings. Then Ben Shapiro will be here to respond. That's next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: There is a new media darling out there.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The best, easily the toughest and most creative anti- Trump ads of this election cycle are being made by Republicans.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The Lincoln Project is out with yet another devastating ad targeting Donald Trump.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Blistering anti-Trump ads trolling the President. Those ads seem to be driving the Trump world crazy.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Oh, man, that's fun. Now, you're probably seeing they're over the top ads. But what do you really know about this group called The Lincoln Project? Well, of course, with a name like that, their hope is to trick Republicans into giving them money by pretending to staunch conservatives. Well, they're trying to save the country. Don't be fooled.

The Lincoln Project wasn't founded by principled conservatives, but by disgruntled never Trump-ers and Bush toadies whose love of endless wars, big government and globalism is on the outs with the vast majority of Republicans. And make no mistake, they have nothing but utter contempt for you and your values. This is one of their most prominent members.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RICK WILSON, THE LINCOLN PROJECT CO-FOUNDER: The credulous Boomer Roob demo that backs Donald Trump that wants to think that Donald Trump's a smart one and, you all elitist for them.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You elitist with your geography and your maps and your spelling. Even though--

WILSON: My math, you're reading.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes, you're reading.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: That's Rick Weaver. What's the last election? Oh, Wilson, excuse me. See, how well I know? Pure projection, of course. They hate you because you see them for who they really are. They're corrupt swamp creatures. Most of them don't really win elections. They just call themselves Republican strategists and they're looking to fleece donors to line their own pockets. And they're not even being honest about their mission.

According to the website, their goal is to defeat President Trump and Trump-ism. But if that were true, why are they trying to unseat even moderate GOP senators who aren't considered allies of the President?

For instance, they put out ads attacking Susan Collins of Maine and Cory Gardner of Colorado, which tells you that this really isn't about defeating Trump-ism, isn't it? Well, it's handling - the handling of the control while handing control over to the Senate, to the Democrats. That's what it's about. And today, we learn their ambitions actually go even further than that.

The group's co-founder, John Weaver. He failed McCain and Kasich campaigns told The Washington Post, the group is preparing to vehemently oppose efforts by GOP senators to obstruct and stymie Biden's agenda should he win the presidency.

In other words, the mask is off, and it all makes sense once you realize who is funding them. According to financial filings, their biggest backer is investor and longtime Dem donor Stephen Mandel. He donated a million. Bain Capital and that their executive, Joshua Bergstein, another Democrat heavyweight, gave The Lincoln Project $100,000. And then, there's David Geffen, the founder of DreamWorks. He also gave the Lincoln Project a 100k after giving millions to Democrats in the last election cycle.

But what's most intriguing is what The Lincoln Project does with all this money. According to Open Secrets, the vast majority of its spending went to firms run by the Lincoln Projects' board members. We ran the numbers and the level of grift is staggering. Of the 5.9 million spent on ads, The Lincoln Project has funneled nearly three quarters of it to businesses owned by its founding members, Reed Galen, and Ron Steslow. And what isn't deposited directly into their board members bank accounts goes toward laughably bad ads like this.

(VIDEO PLAYING)

INGRAHAM: Oh, my God, I speak Russian, that's really bad. Now, it's particularly laughable, given that one of their founders, the aforementioned John Weaver, was a registered foreign agent for a Russian energy company who signed on to lobby against U.S. sanctions. Well, until his deal became public, that is.

These folks will sell themselves to the highest bidder, even if it's a company connected to Putin. By invoking Lincoln's name, these Cretans want you to think they're fighting to restore American values, but they could not care less about those. These spiteful losers are looking for a way to enrich themselves while empowering the very people who want to tear down the traditions that they claim to hold so dear.

But there's one silver lining to the group's new founder notoriety. After bilking Republicans for years, they're now sucking up millions from duped Democrat voters. So I say donate more. It's totally worth it.

Joining me now is Ben Shapiro, host of "The Ben Shapiro Show," editor in chief of "The Daily Wire," and author of the brand-new book "How to Destroy America in Three Easy Steps." It hits the shelves tomorrow. Ben, congrats on the book. How are so many folks being fleeced by the self-serving, self- aggrandizing, self-enriching Lincoln Project?

BEN SHAPIRO, HOST, "THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW": What an incredible grift. Seriously, there's so many grifts that are going right in the United States. What a great country where you can make money doing stuff like this. It truly is incredible. Between Colin Kaepernick clearing millions of dollars to talk about how America is racist for major American corporations, and the Lincoln Project claiming that they are doing yeoman's work on behalf of what they originally called conservative principles. Now they say, by the way, that they are not going to in any way obstruct the Biden project. They are in fact going to stand against anybody who stops Biden's agenda, which makes it sound like they are just a Democratic group. Why don't they say they are a bunch of Democrats who are campaigning for a Democrat? Pretty solid stuff here from the Lincoln Project, I've got to say.

INGRAHAM: A.P. is reporting, Ben, that former Ohio Governor John Kasich expect to speak at the Democrat National Convention for Joe Biden. Doesn't this make perfect sense after he didn't even show up at the last convention in Cleveland when it was in his state when he was governor?

SHAPIRO: Did he ever stop running for president? Did he officially drop out in 2016 or he is still actually running? That is a man that makes a lot -- I'm sure he's put on a lot of weight from rubber chicken dinners that he's been honored at giving speeches that no one listens to. My goodness, where is the groundswell in Democratic Party circles, like, oh, my God, John Kasich is coming. I'm so excited, I can't wait for John Kasich to speak -- words said by no one in the history of man.

INGRAHAM: Ben, when you look at what is happening right now in the country with police being attacked by thousands in Chicago, rocks thrown, you know, dozens of dozens badly injured. Portland, 12 blocks, total disaster. Amazon getting smashed, all that. And then the press's response is not to say this is disturbing, let's get to the bottom of it. The press's response is we shouldn't cover it in a traditional weight because to do so is not to emphasize with the cause. What does that tell us about three steps to destroying the country?

SHAPIRO: Well, it certainly tells you which side the press is on. In my book I talk about the unionists and disintegrationists. Unionists are people who believe in traditional American philosophy like the Declaration of Independence and traditional American culture like the spirit of entrepreneurship and the spirit of tolerance of the rights of others, and traditional American history that says America has a great and good history. We stumbled, we've fallen, but we always get up and we move forward toward these founding principles.

And disintegrationists say precisely the reverse. American history is evil and awful, America's culture is replete with all sorts of racism and bigotry. And America's philosophy is at root nasty. Those folks are very prominent in the media right now, and you can see when the media are openly rooting for people who are rioters and looters. They on one hand they say that these protests are mostly peaceful, and then they will suggest that the protesters are actually rioters and looters. They are going to have pick one or the other.

INGRAHAM: I want to move on really quickly. Activist Linda Sarsour characterizes young Americans in their protests at a Biden voter summit. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LINDA SARSOUR, FORMER WOMEN'S MARCH CO-CHAIR: What gives me hope is the young people in the streets, these unapologetic young people who have said enough is enough. And this time these young people mean it. We are willing to but our lives on the line to truly live in a nation that reflects our values and principles as a people. When we defeat fascism in America, you can say I was a part of that. In 2020, I worked in my community to defeat fascism and win this 2020 election.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Ben, mercifully ended soundbite there. Your response?

SHAPIRO: It's always great to hear from rabid anti-Semite Linda Sarsour who is well respected in Democratic Party circles talking about ending fascism by apparently breaking store windows and violating all law and using fascist tactics in order to shut down debate. All of that stuff definitely smacks of love of democracy. The insane hypocrisy of these folks is beyond measure.

INGRAHAM: Yes, that was a Muslim event online that occurred today. Ben, congrats on the book, "How to Destroy American in Three Easy Steps." It hits shelves tomorrow. You can also get it on Amazon. We'll talk to you soon, Ben.

And coming up, Biden comes out of the basement, yes, he does, with plans for a new curriculum for your kids. And Trader Joe's becoming Trader No's. All that and more in "Seen and Unseen" with Raymond Arroyo next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: It's time for our "Seen and Unseen" where we explore the big cultural stories of the day. For the latest we are joined by Raymond Arroyo, FOX News contributor. Raymond, Biden hopped on a virtual meetup with Muslim voters today and some Muslim officials. What happened?

RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Laura, the former vice president as a time just keeping his head up. There were no questions from this August panel, which, as you mentioned earlier, included Women's March organizer Linda Sarsour, but Biden did make this important statement via teleprompter.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I wish we taught more in our schools about the Islamic faith. I wish we talked about all the great confessional faiths. It's one of the great confessional faiths. And what people don't realize is one of my avocations is theology.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Theology. Now, Laura, Biden is suggesting that schools, presumably public schools, teach the Islamic faith. Now, look, I would be for schools teaching Christianity as well since that is 70 percent of the population, Islam is one percent. But the teachers' unions might not like that too much. Moral education of children is critical, but Joe Biden is opposed to moral education, Laura. He's against vouchers for private religious schools, he vowed to end charter schools. But I guess now he wants to teach Islam as part of public education. None of this makes sense to me, or to him, I think.

INGRAHAM: Yes, imagine if Trump came out and said I want Jesus taught in all the public schools. They would shut him down in about five seconds, "New York Times," the ACLU, they would go crazy. This is ridiculous.

ARROYO: Biden also, Laura, Biden promised to end the Muslim travel ban, except there is no Muslim travel ban. Those travel bans, which survived the Supreme Court scrutiny, include North Korea and Venezuela, hardly Muslim majority countries.

Then the Biden trademark blunders dropped by for a visit. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: Congress should make up legislation -- take up legislation to restore the Voting Rights Act. Long overdue national reckoning, and end racial and religious profiling -- and end racial and religious profiling. I'll work to close those God-awful policies.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Laura, Joe Biden is like an electric car going cross country. It runs out of charge a quarter of the way there. He just kind of runs out of steam. I've never seen --

INGRAHAM: I have to say, I feel a little bad because I think they are blasting him with lights, and his eyes, by the end of this thing, they were like little slits. Did you notice his poor eyes? I feel bad for him.

ARROYO: I think he's straining to read the teleprompter. I think it's the teleprompter.

INGRAHAM: He winces through his remarks, he winces through them.

All right, Raymond, I want to play -- I don't want to torture you. Hillary Clinton tonight was questioning President Trump's mental fitness on MSNBC.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HILLARY CLINTON, D-FORMER PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I'm concerned because he doesn't seem up to the job. He doesn't seem capable of having the attention, the concentration, the focus, the discipline to stay with a problem like the pandemic poses.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Now, keep those cognitive requirements in mind, Laura -- attention, concentration, focus, as we watch Joe Biden from the same Joy Reid show tonight discussing the vetting of his running mate. Watch the concentration.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: That is just being finished. I'm having a two-hour vetting report from the lawyers and women and men of color as well as white folks who are doing the vetting. And when I get all the vetting done of all the candidates, then I'm going to narrow the list.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: My God, this is terrifying.

ARROYO: The list, Laura. If this is the mental rigor brought to task on the challenges of the day, I just don't know how he brings this, crosses line here. It's unbelievable.

INGRAHAM: How can she say this with a straight face, OK? What time did she go to sleep the night of the Benghazi attack? I think I was up all night watching that longer than she was. What is she talking about?

ARROYO: Laura, when you hear that performance, though, you see why among African-American voters, forget the larger population, Zogby has 77 percent of black voters supporting Biden. There's real erosion here and cause for concern. The Kanye West run might siphon even more those voters out. We'll see where he qualifies.

INGRAHAM: I'm telling you, Biden needs to put little toothpicks in his eyes to keep his eyes open, because the man needs to get more sleep. I'm going to say it charitably. But Hillary, no, no thanks.

All right, Raymond, great to see you. Take care. And we'll get to Trader Joe's on Wednesdays. Sorry, we didn't have enough time.

A rogue St. Louis circuit court attorney has filed felony charges against that St. Louis couple caught on camera defending their home from a mob. Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens has found himself on the wrong side of this attorney and is here and moments to react.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: Mark and Patricia McCloskey made news around the world after pointing their guns at protesters who had smashed the gates and entered their private property. The Castle Doctrine allows Missouri residents to use physical force when they believe it's necessary to stop what they think is stealing, property damage, or tampering in any degree. Despite that very clear language in the law that would seem to clear the McCloskeys, St. Louis circuit attorney Kimberly Gardner charged each with a single felony count of unlawful use of a weapon.

My next guest has his own issues with Gardner when he was governor of Missouri. Eric Greitens joins me now. Governor, how is she still able to wield such power?

ERIC GREITENS, R-FORMER MISSOURI GOVERNOR: Laura, it's important for all of your viewers to remember that Kim Gardner is a George Soros funded prosecutor. He paid for over 70 percent of her campaign. And in her the radical left is getting exactly what it paid for. This is a woman who lets looters loose. When they were Black Lives Matter activists who assaulted and attacked -- businesses are burned, police officers are shot, retired St. Louis police captain David Dorn was murdered. Good kids are being murdered on the streets of St. Louis, and this is what she does? She goes after people who are defending themselves. She is the embodiment of the lawlessness of the left.

INGRAHAM: We have covered the effort to infiltrate these local prosecutors' races, commonwealth attorney in Virginia and Fairfax County, and other counties. It's an incredibly disturbing, important story. And the prosecutor, again in the case, had to say this about ethics back in June.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KIM GARDNER, ST. LOUIS CIRCUIT ATTORNEY: I was accused of letting every single person go who the St. Louis Police Department arrested for looting and rioting. We need the police to bring admissible evidence to charge. My office cannot issue any case when there is not admissible evidence, point blank. And if we do issue a case when there is not admissible evidence, that is unethical.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: So charging looters and rioters is unethical, but these charges are fine? That's terrifying.

GREITENS: It is terrifying. And look, Laura, you're a lawyer, you clerked on the Supreme Court. You understand better than anyone the consequences of lawlessness. And right now, because of Kim Gardner, you have lawlessness on the streets of St. Louis. Kids are being murdered. The murder rate is up 30 percent. People are dying and lives are being lost because we have someone in Kim Gardner who is focused on attacking people who are defending themselves instead of actually enforcing the law. And this is the kind of consequence that you see when this kind of ludicrous, liberal leftist logic of defunding the police and attacking the police and failing to enforce the law runs rampant. That is happening in the city of St. Louis.

INGRAHAM: Governor, I want to go further, and I want to say, if Biden wins, heaven forbid, in November, she is the type of person with her ideology and her bias that is going to be appointed in the Justice Department. So if you like what she is doing in St. Louis, buckle up and get ready, because there are going to be a lot of Kim Gardners in very high positions wielding a lot of power at DOJ. That is a real disturbing thing.

I just want to put up the number, because you mention Soros, Governor, the number that he gave. Soros backed super PACs total contribution was at least $190,750. She has no regrets about the assistance from the super PAC. So that's a lot of cash for a St. Louis circuit attorney race, is it not?

GREITENS: It's a tremendous amount of cash. And what happens is they come in and they buy circuit attorney's like Kim Gardner, who then go out and do their bidding. And anyone who is a threat to them, she will attack the police. They will come after outsiders. They are a real threat to America.

INGRAHAM: Governor, sorry to cut you off, but she is in a big war with the police. We're going to get into that later in the week. Thanks so much.

Coming up, will a Biden presidency bring the doctor's office to the polling places? It's confusing. Stay there.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: With COVID lockdowns causing a surge in unemployed doctors due to bans on elective surgeries, Joe Biden offered a rather unique alternative tonight.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Are you prepared to fight an election in a little over 100 days with Russia and China potentially involved? And what can you do about it?

BIDEN: Well, the only thing we can do about it is be prepared. We have a whole group of lawyers who are going out to every polling, every voter registration, physician in the states.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Voter registration physicians? Well, if you don't have a real plan for more jobs, I guess just invent them.

That's all the time we have tonight. Shannon Bream and the "Fox News @ Night" team have all the details. They take it from here, Shannon.

