Dr. Drew on adapting to life during the coronavirus

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: So far away. So are you going crazy? Don't be.

We're all in this together, you and me, like the Wonder Twins but better looking.

We will beat this virus for one simple reason, humans are better working together then viruses are. We're a team species.

Viruses may be invisible and spread. But we humans invented a lot of [bleep] -- math, physics, dune buggies, we always prevail together. It reveals how the entertainment world wrongly portrays such stuff. We don't turn on each other. We turn toward each other and we help at a safe distance of course.

There hasn't been a time like this when the entire planet is focusing to save the weakest, the oldest and the most infirm among us.

This ain't "The Handmaid's Tale." No, we do good things when things get bad. People are working round-the-clock on vaccines and drugs and combos of drugs.

So no more crapping on Big Pharma. They might save our asses. But throughout this, consider the people out of work. The lady at the nail salon, the dude who cleans your teeth, Kat.

I just read an article that says prostitutes are being hurt by this economic shutdown. Maybe it's me, but I think we need a stimulus for a stimulus.

Supermarkets enacted senior grocery hours so older folks can shop without getting infected by oblivious teens. It's like Adult Swim at the town pool but with less peeing.

And don't worry about food or drink, our country is amazing at making stuff and we're going to keep making it. Still there's a shortage of coconut water at NYC. Yes, in our worst crisis, it's coconut water that's depleted.

That's like after a devastating earthquake, there's a run on pogo sticks. But that's great. I don't drink coconut water. I'm lucky. Everything that's sold out is stuff I hate, and everything I love, no one else does.

I can still get Necco wafers, creamed corn in a can. Delicious. Buffalo ranch Pringles. No one likes those, not even that Pringles people, but I do and of course, cottage cheese. Cottage cheese is everywhere. I can fill a hot tub with cottage cheese, and I have.

I also noticed how much stuff is still on the shelves, but useless. There is steak sauce, but there's no steak. Onion dip, but no chips. Ketchup and no Purina one smart blend.

What can I say? The chicken and brown rice entree is amazing and it makes my coat really shiny.

Sadly, people are still calling 911 when they're out of toilet paper, which just shows a lack of imagination.

There are so many alternatives -- "The New York Times," ""The Washington Post," children's books by celebrities, or how about those yard long receipts from the drugstores. That could wipe more asses than a donkey carwash.

It's weird how we find new uses for useless things. But you, you're the opposite of useless. You can be our team's MVP.

If there's something you wanted to learn or get better at, now is the time -- a language, chess, math, tax forms, role playing.

YouTube is now your university. It's a free online college and read a damn book like one of mine. You could exit this turmoil with new skills and new mindset.

The good news, the dire outcomes we hear about don't factor in the work we're doing together.

The social distancing, handwashing, every act kills a vector. According to data, one person with the virus infects two and a half people, those people in fact two and a half people each and so on.

So when you're doing even the smallest thing, you're part of a bigger thing. America, the world, you're saving the universe. Right, Matthew?

MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY, ACTOR: We have an enemy in that coronavirus that is faceless. That is raceless, sexless, nondenominational and bipartisan. And it's an enemy that we all agree we want to beat. We want to beat him and we're going to beat him.

This virus this time might be the one time that brings us all together and unifies us like we have not been in a long time.

GUTFELD: All right, all right, all right. I'd like to meet him later at the moon tower.

Finally, a celebrity I can stomach which reminds me of celebs telling everyone to stay indoors. Thanks, but you can weather this for months. You're sitting on a pile of cash.

People I know, it's weeks at best. I only know waitresses and bartenders and they're hurting. Thankfully, we've already slowed this spread and bought time.

But now, we must consider the devastating consequences if we expand this shutdown beyond what's tolerable. Sooner or later, we're going to make a choice between the economy's survival and the shutdown's effects over time.

The rich and famous calling that insensitive don't have to worry about that. But you do. But so far, what we're doing is working. I wish I could say that about the media.

QUESTION: Why do you keep calling this the Chinese virus? There are reports of dozens of incidents of bias against Chinese Americans in this country. Why do you keep using?

DONALD TRUMP (R), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Because it comes from China.

QUESTION: A lot of people say it is racist.

TRUMP: It is not racist at all. No, not at all. It comes from China.

QUESTION: A person at the White House he used the kung-flu.

TRUMP: It's just a term.

QUESTION: My question is, do you think that's wrong?

TRUMP: Kung-flu.

QUESTION: Kung-flu. And do you think using the term Chinese virus that puts Asian-Americans at risk that people that people might target --

TRUMP: No, not at all. It comes from China.

GUTFELD: That's the hill these idiots die on whether or not calling a disease originating from China, Chinese. The media's priorities never veer from useless obsessions.

They're lost in their cloud of stupid narratives, and they can't help you because they can't help themselves.

Meanwhile, people all over the world are doing great things. Volunteers 3D printed 11 grand valves for a buck to keep COVID patients alive.

The government is letting doctors practice across state lines, easing the load on others, that should be permanent. And we're figuring out the quickest way to get money to those in need.

So this is a special time when you can prove your worth. It's all hands on deck.

Now, you could fall into that dead end arguing about who said what and when, but it's a time suck for losers. We can assign blame in a year. Instead, what's important is what we can do now for each other.

You're going to like who you become, you're going to be a better version of you, a stronger, more capable person, the citizen of a better nation. You will care less about bickering and more about finding purpose, and that purpose will be easy to find. It's about helping the people around you who need help.

This isn't some movie where there's only one superhero. You are a superhero among superheroes. If you can help those around you, dive in. And if you need help, don't be afraid to ask.

We're only human, one that kicks ass over a virus.

GUTFELD: Let's welcome tonight's guests. She flew here on a sparrow, my co- host on "The Five" and anchor of "The Daily Briefing," Dana Perino.

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Hi.

GUTFELD: She's the market whiz from Fox Biz, anchor Dagen McDowell.

If social distancing were an Olympic event. She'd be on a box of Wheaties. Host of "Sincerely, Kat" on Fox Nation, Kat Timpf.

And if you're worried about a virus, just call Tyrus. My massive sidekick and host of "Nuff Said" on Fox Nation, Tyrus.

All right, I'll go to you first, Dana.

PERINO: Okay.

GUTFELD: How do you feel -- how do you think Trump's been handling this crisis?

PERINO: Well, I think in the last few days, as everyone started really focusing, and you see him at the briefing every single day, taking all the questions like, he's not just like I'm in and out two to three questions. He's taking all the questions.

Sometimes I think they last a little too long, because I'm like, don't those people have work to do? But, look, I think that the country is also showing that we can all come together.

And remember, not too long ago, after one of the horrible mass shootings, a friend of mine that worked at the company where it happened, sent me a note and said, this country needs a circuit breaker.

GUTFELD: Right.

PERINO: And nobody wants to have to deal with a crisis or a tragedy, but I do think that what we're seeing now is people coming together. It's busting wide open and putting it away this idea that America is so polarized.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: And that we're so far apart because we're really not. And so if this is the circuit breaker that reminds us like, we have to all get together, we have to -- if you think about World War II or the world wars like that affected everybody in some way, but over a long period of time.

This is affecting all of us all at once, but I feel pretty good about where we are coming together. I mean, this is not anybody's fault. And I think when President Trump said that the other day, it was really important for everyone to hear.

I mean, he has repeatedly said the government is going to help. It's not your fault. The government is going to help. So I think it's been good.

GUTFELD: All right, Dagen, dig in, you know, we've already slowed this spread and bought time with our actions. What about the ramifications of extending this shutdown beyond what's tolerable?

I mean, at some point, we have to weigh what we're doing against the virus and what we're doing against the economy. Right?

DAGEN MCDOWELL, FOX BUSINESS NETWORK ANCHOR: Right. The economic slowdown turns into something that would be akin to the Great Depression, and it lasts not just for months, but potentially years. But you don't need me to quote numbers because like your monologue said Greg, we all know people who have been hurt by this.

And we will see the results of what is happening in terms of people filing for unemployment benefits. You don't need to know how many people it will be because we will see them in our neighborhoods, in our towns and cities.

But money will go out to them $3,400.00 for a family of four in the initial tranche based on what Congress is doing, maybe another check, unemployment benefits coming in, but we only -- we can only tolerate this for a matter of weeks.

You know, people are getting really creative like, you know my gray roots are going to start growing at any second now because I'm 83, but people are doing online tutorials like you can't go to a salon but here's the box color you can buy, I will show you on FaceTime or online how to apply it, so nobody has to look at me be Arthur.

GUTFELD: You know, Kat, you're sitting in Tyrus's chair.

KATHERINE TIMPF, FOX NATION HOST: My feet don't even come close to touching the ground right now.

GUTFELD: Yes, this is hilarious. So what has piqued your interest being at home now for the last 10 days?

TIMPF: Oh well, listen, I love that you brought up the celebrities thing because that's been the thing that drove me the most nuts.

I was thinking, you know, this -- it's going to get worse, it's going to get worse and then I saw that video of all the celebrities singing "Imagine" from their mansions. I'm like it's already getting worse.

I mean, I saw that and the only thing I thought is I can't imagine being that obsessed with myself.

People's lives are being destroyed and they think I know what could solve it my face singing calm-y, cheesy trash from one of my multiple mansions. That's what world needs right now.

And there's so out of touch because they're all multimillionaires. They don't even know other people who are not multimillionaires. And I just had to shut all of that -- just to stop. Because it makes me so special. Thick.

But again, you know I've struggled with, you know, self-esteem throughout my life and hating myself and now I'm glad I hate myself at least a little.

I'd rather hate myself forever than love myself, be so obsessed with myself that I think I can solve the world's problems by showing my face on the internet. Get over yourselves.

GUTFELD: Yes. Tyrus, it's been two weeks since we've seen you. You've been holed up because you can't fly over here. What have you been doing? What are your thoughts over this interesting pandemic?

GEORGE "TYRUS" MURDOCH, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: You know, Degan had a great point as far as the gray roots goes, we're going to start seeing everyone's not physically what they look like, but as well as what their character is all about.

And it's time for people to do their jobs. I think, the White House has actually done a very good job of coming to terms with things and breaking it down, let the experts do their job.

And now the media is actually going to have to do their job. Nobody wants questions about what the name of something is? We want information. So everyone has to do their job now, which I think is great.

And for those of you who are at home with loved ones, you're going to find out what she looks like real quick for real for real. When the Botox is gone. The makeup is gone.

TIMPF: Stop.

MURDOCH: The plucking of the eyebrows is gone. You know what I am saying? Like --

TIMPF: Hair extensions, too.

TIMPF: The hair extensions are out of there. You're going to start going -- a lot of guys going, I had no idea I was dating a brunette with no eyelashes. You know what I'm saying?

So it is going to be a lot of a lot -- a lot of truth. It's a very truthful time. And I've been just working like, like, getting prepared.

I've got small children I've got to check on and make sure everybody is okay. So it's a lot of responsibility. A lot of things going on right now, but accepting the challenge.

GUTFELD: Yes, by the way, we've got to roll, but this is how I look all the time. I'm actually not wearing any makeup.

All right. Do not touch anything. Literally. We'll be right back.

GUTFELD: How can you be your best under house arrest? This pandemic has changed our lives in ways we never imagined.

We finished our first week of social distancing and working from home. We've watched every "Friends" episode twice, even the ones where Phoebe sings.

GUTFELD: And we're drinking at home, too, a new thing for me, of course. Now, that the bars and restaurants are closed, booze delivery is skyrocketing.

One service orders jumped 450 percent this week. That's like a hundred percent times four plus 50. Oddly, most orders come from one consumer in Downtown Manhattan. Not true that could be.

And then there's the issue of working from home. A lot of companies have given their workers guidelines, like getting dressed for work as opposed to sitting at your laptop stark naked. At Fox, we call that the Kilmeade.

GUTFELD: This is what I wore when we had a stat video conference this week.

[VIDEO CLIP PLAYS]

GUTFELD: All right, so Kat, Are you drinking more or less? I don't think you're drinking later. Are you drinking earlier?

TIMPF: Actually, I've managed not to. I've tried to wait until sundown.

GUTFELD: Oh, that's good.

TIMPF: Yes, I don't know. It's been really tough, but I found things that have helped me, but I don't know if the things that have helped me would be useful to others because I don't know if others are as disgusting as I am.

I found it helps to for example, brush your hair, you know, shower.

GUTFELD: That's good.

TIMPF: Yes, I was walking by the mirror, you know after like day three and I did not like what I saw.

GUTFELD: No, you didn't.

TIMPF: And I suggested to my boyfriend, let's cover them with wrapping paper, let's cover the mirrors and he was like, or you could change out of -- you know, put on some sweatpants that don't have cheese dust all over. And I did and that helps.

So, you know, bathe, brush your hair, brush your teeth -- basic sanitary hygiene. Anyone else struggle with that or no?

GUTFELD: Well, let me ask Dagen. I've noticed -- I've noticed that for me, time has slowed. I feel like the first day was like three days because you could feel every moment and I can't wait to sleep.

So here was my solution. Can't we take some drugs that put us to sleep for three weeks?

MCDOWELL: Yes.

GUTFELD: Well, thank you.

MCDOWELL: Maybe if they still made Quaaludes.

GUTFELD: Yes. There you go.

TIMPF: They should.

MCDOWELL: I have some cooking tips. Okay, country coronavirus cooking.

GUTFELD: Okay.

MCDOWELL: Salsa is also gazpacho. Meat in, it is pasta sauce. Do you need salsa? Because if you eat Tostitos for three meals a day, seven days a week, you might get scurvy. I Googled that and one more tip on your tip a tip off, gin and buttermilk is not a good drug.

TIMPF: No, it's not.

GUTFELD: Just buttermilk is a problem. Tyrus, how are you coping? Do you have any tips for people at home? Nothing to do with relationships, because we're getting to that in the next block.

MURDOCH: And I'm the last person to give advice on relationships. Mine has always been duck and cover. The biggest thing was preparing and so I've been prepping for since for about three weeks.

So we were kind of ahead of the curve. And the next thing is that you -- I found taking advantage of being outside more and doing more things with the family like we brought board games back, which was crazy.

A lot has changed, though, Greg. It's not the Candyland that we grew up with you. There's no mud. There's no stuck in jelly jam land. Everybody wins. The Chutes and Ladders have no chutes because they don't want anybody to fall. Like it's changed quite a bit, so I'm having to adjust.

But playing a lot of cards. I'm playing rummy again.

GUTFELD: Oh, that's fun.

MURDOCH: Just focusing on like things like that, and here's the weird thing, not watching that much TV other than just news for information.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MURDOCH: So kind of just getting back into family life again, eating healthy. Oh, and meanwhile, after doing workout well, she works out and I try to do stuff in the back because I can't go to the gym. So I have to pick up people in my house and kind of throw them around and stuff to get a workout in. So I'm learning --

TIMPF: Oh, I'm way too proud of myself for changing my pants.

MURDOCH: So, we're -- I'm taking this full on as a chance to be a better man and working on all kinds of stuff plus just, oh, I have to listen now. I can't say, I can't talk. I've got go to work.

GUTFELD: Yes, that's a -- I'm in a rush.

MURDOCH: A lot of listening now.

GUTFELD: Hey, so Dana, I have to admit that you are right about one thing. The one thing I think is important is not obsessing over this issue because if you get an issue in your brain, it focuses all its energy on it and it fills your headspace.

And the only way to get out of that headspace is to read books, because then you get into other people's headspace.

PERINO: There's -- I mean, I would say there's three great things. Obviously, there's reading. Definitely read my book, not Greg's book -- no kidding. Read all of our books. There's lots of books.

But I love fiction. You could travel somewhere and learn about something new. I also exercise. And Greg, I don't know if you knew this, Peloton has this digital app. It's free for the next 90 days.

GUTFELD: Oh, really?

PERINO: So nobody -- you don't have to pay and you don't have to have the bike. They have things like yoga, meditation. They have a boot camp class. They have --

GUTFELD: Boot camp?

PERINO: Yes. They have bodyweight exercises, like you don't even have to leave your house to do that. There's other free things like that on Instagram. And I've loved the free concerts.

I've watched one with Levi Lowrey, Travis Meadows, Karen Waldrup. It's pretty -- it's kind of good.

GUTFELD: Yes, I did go to boot camp. That's a place where they teach you to throw up.

PERINO: What?

MURDOCH: If you're working on home stuff, it is great because Ingrid says she's doing the same thing, you can work out at home.

GUTFELD: Don't -- you guys don't have that phrase? Wait. Time for a break. Wash those hands 20 seconds each.

ASHLEY STROHMIER, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT: Live from "America's News Headquarters," I'm Ashley Strohmier. Vice President Mike Pence and his wife have tested negative for the coronavirus. They were tested after a staffer in Pence's office tested positive for the virus.

Pence says that individual is doing well and had mild cold like symptoms. That staffer has not been at the White House since Monday.

The Vice President is leading the White House's response to the pandemic.

And overseas, Italy reports that nearly 800 people died from COVID-19 in just one day. Overall, the death toll is nearly 5,000 that is the most for any country. More than 53,000 people are infected with the disease. Italy now stands as an example of the healthcare challenges that the U.S. and other countries will face as this spreads.

Hospitals and morgues are overwhelmed. The entire country has been on lockdown for weeks. I'm Ashley Strohmier. Now back to THE GREG GUTFELD SHOW.

GUTFELD: They chose beachy sand over their dear old gran. Yes, rather than considering the chance that they're spreading a virus around the country which can infect their own relatives, brain dead coeds hit the Florida beach.

Check out this video of spring break, drinking, partying, the only corona they care about comes in a bottle with lime.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If I get corona, I get corona. At the end of the day, I'm not going to let it stop me from partying.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It's like messing up with my spring break. What is there to do here other than go to the bars or the beach and they are closing all of it. It's really messing my -- I think they're blowing it way out of proportion. I think it's doing way too much --

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: This virus ain't that serious. There's more serious things out there like hunger and poverty and we need to address that.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I just turned 21 this year, so I'm here to party so it's kind of disappointing. But we're just making the most of it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: God, I miss being that dumb. I hate people using partying as a verb. For analysis. Let's turn to a very wise person.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Kids are stupid, but we created a family structure so that the teenagers can make it to adulthood through the mentoring of parents, but when the parents abdicate that responsibility, you have spring break with a bunch of people who just see short term benefit, partying and not the long term risk which is debt.

Teens favor short term benefit over long term risk. This is showing you this and the parents should have stopped this and they didn't and their losers.

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Greg, I have to say something I can't believe I'm saying this. You'd make a great father.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: You know, I didn't hear a word he said, I was mesmerized by his beauty. Look, you want to splash, you want to be silly. Just do it without the crowds, like this guy.

[VIDEO CLIP PLAYS]

GUTFELD: Oh that doozy. Hey, Kat, you know, if that were my kid, I would disown -- I mean, if that were one of my kids -- I would like sell the house and move without a forwarding address before they get home.

TIMPF: Right. Well, it's not surprising though, because if you're at a party like that, you clearly aren't concerned about disease whatsoever. Coronavirus or no coronavirus, you go there, you're coming back with something.

But when I saw that, especially the girl that's like I'm 21. My first thing in my head was okay, well, who's paying for this?

GUTFELD: Yes.

TIMPF: Right, when I was 21, I didn't have get drunk in Miami Beach money. Right, like, it was more like okay, spring break, you go to the gas station, you get some Natty Light and you go drink it in the studio apartment of your friend that graduated last year.

By the way, very fun spring break. Shout out to Seedon, Jadon, Lj and Blake.

But I mean, who is funding this? You don't -- even if you'd have a job, it's not the kind of job where you can afford to get wrecked off of $17 prickly pear margaritas. All right. You've got Natty Light money.

So, it's not just the kids. It's the -- like you said, the parents who are saying, here you go kill grandma. They don't have that money. Someone else is funding it. Go get drunk off of a gas station beer like a normal 21- year-old. You could still get just as wrecked.

GUTFELD: That is so true. Tyrus, any words for these kids or their parents?

MURDOCH: I mean, honestly, man, when I saw it, I just shook my head, and I was thinking, we always hear about the greatness of freedom in this country. Well, we can say and do what we want.

And sometimes those freedoms hurt us because in other countries, when they say shut it down, you shut it down, or you go away.

I mean, at one point, China was bolting doors in apartments together and melding them. You couldn't get out. And if you did go out, you didn't want to be found. Where it is a situation where just policing yourself and doing the right thing is such an inconvenience to a generation group that needs safe spaces, that have -- they are victims if you say the wrong thing on social media.

But an actual thing comes that you actually need a safe space for and they're outraged by it. It's just -- there's no winning with this group and I really feel old.

GUTFELD: So do I.

TIMPF: I feel poor. There were five of us in that studio.

GUTFELD: I don't even want to know what you guys did. It smelled awful. Hey, Dana, you made a very good point earlier this week. No one's going to hire these people.

PERINO: I wouldn't.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: I wouldn't and right and so, it wasn't just them like those -- I'm talking about all the people that after four days that the President, Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx telling everyone please stay home, social distance, just do the right thing. They couldn't even do that.

They're out in the bars and everything, posting pictures on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, like look at us, how great we are. Those pictures will last and you know if you want to hire somebody with good judgment, and they did that, I don't think you'll do it.

Plus you know, the guy in the video that says, we should focus on things like hunger and poverty. It's like no, like we're trying to save the human race right now. So that we can deal with hunger and poverty and thanks for all you're doing on Miami Beach on those issues. Thank you so much.

GUTFELD: That's so true. He wasn't doing it. Dagen, what do you make of this?

MCDOWELL: In terms of money, the exclamation point on this idiocy isn't what they're spending at the beach, it is somebody is paying for these dale doe backs to go to college somewhere.

They've got -- have they gone into debt to the tune of six figures to do what chase cats for a living with a BA? Because that's all that they're capable of.

You know what, in my family, somebody would have showed up on that beach and grabbed me by the ear and pulled me off and kicked my ass in the street.

GUTFELD: All right. I don't know what I would have done at that age. Such a hypocrite.

TIMPF: Studio apartment.

GUTFELD: There you go.

TIMPF: Five people fit, just -- well, not fine but, you can have fun.

GUTFELD: Yes. Time for a break and no cuddling. Back in a sanitized flash.

GUTFELD: Can your bond outlast a crisis this vast? Being cooped up with your mate can take a toll on any relationship, but now is the time to understand who you are and who your partner is.

With the events changing by the day, it's easy to get consumed and a little freaked out and how you respond to your partner's inevitable meltdown is going to make all the difference to your relationship.

So will this put your love to the test? Will it make it stronger or weaker?

Is it possible a crisis like this could bring the recently split up back together? Because they're so damn lonely.

Anyway, let's see how this couple is doing?

[VIDEO CLIP PLAYS].

GUTFELD: I don't think that's the least bit legal. Fun, but illegal. All right, Tyrus, everybody in your household getting along?

MURDOCH: Greg, we are so happy and we are just enjoying being together and talking every day and I am just loving life. I get to work out with her on Instagram and in a good rig, I get to work out and it's been really, really great.

I'm never been so happy in all my life. I can't get the smile off my face. I'll need a plastic surgery to get it removed. And thank you so much for asking me that great question.

GUTFELD: I'm sorry, Tyrus. I will pray for you and I'm not even religious. Dana, is Jasper sick of you?

PERINO: Jasper. Look, I think pets across America are like, this is awesome. All my humans are home at the same time and every night and there's takeout containers to lick when we're done because I haven't started really cooking yet, but I'm going to. I'm going to.

Peter and I are doing pretty well. I did -- I talked to a friend. They've been quarantined for 14 days because they had an exposure. They did something where they had theme nights. So they would make barbecue and then watch "Tombstone." They had wings and watched "Top Gun" and then they had chicken parm and watch "Goodfellas." So that might be a little a fun way to deal with things.

GUTFELD: Oh, it's racist, Dana. That sounds racist.

PERINO: What?

GUTFELD: I don't know. The fact that oh, let's have parm because we're watching movies with Italians. No, I've always known you were deep in your heart, you hate people. And that makes me feel good.

You know, Dagen, I have a theory I call it the "Almost Famous" test based on that that scene when the plane almost goes down. When you're in a life threatening situation. Do you A, hold your spouse's hand and tell her how much you love her? Or do you think when this is over, I'm getting a divorce.

MCDOWELL: Both.

GUTFELD: It could happen within the same minute.

MCDOWELL: Both. I love new relationships in this environment because it only takes a woman stuck at home with her honey bear a few hours to stop giving a damn.

You know stop shaving. Oh honey, you're watching "Narcos Mexico." No, we're watching "Valentine's Day" and I've got a little bit of mustard on my sweatshirt. I'm just going to move my hair so you can see.

GUTFELD: All right, here's the big question for, Kat. You've been dating Cam for a year now?

TIMPF: Yes.

GUTFELD: Who is -- who is worse for where? Is he going crazy or are you going crazy?

TIMPF: Well, I see it as an opportunity. And I think all my ladies out there should see this opportunity. They can't go anywhere. Like legally, they can't go anywhere. So you've got an issue. Maybe he got a weird text message a year ago, but you did want to bring it up. Now's the time.

He's got to talk to you about that it. He has got nowhere to go. Some say keep the peace. I say seize the day.

There's also a lot of really fun games you can play, like I was playing this this fun game I made up with Cam earlier this week, where I just find a picture of a random woman. I text it to him. He goes, who's that?

I say, Oh, really? That's what you're going with? Do you think I'm stupid? And you go on and on. We all have a laugh and Cam, you know, he's having a great time. The fact that I'm here. He's probably missing all the fun we're having.

But don't worry, we've got a lot more to talk about when I come home.

GUTFELD: Oh, my God, you are evil.

TIMPF: Oh, yes.

GUTFELD: This is why you've had so many bad boyfriends until now.

TIMPF: Well, no. I mean, well, yes and no. I do deserve bad ones. I don't deserve one this good, and that's quite clear.

But the bad boy friends. I mean, yes, I'm insane. But he must be into it.

GUTFELD: All right. I'm having a great time because Elena is cooking now, and she's actually not bad. I'm really shocked.

PERINO: Are you doing the dishes?

GUTFELD: Nope. Are you kidding me?

MURDOCH: I am. I'm doing the dishes.

PERINO: Yes, you are. Good answer, Tyrus.

GUTFELD: I usually pass out after a bottle of wine on the couch, and then I wake up.

TIMPF: You and me, both.

GUTFELD: At 6:00 a.m., I wander around the apartment in a complete daze, wearing my pants backwards.

When we come back, Dr. Drew Pinsky gives us his take on everything.

GUTFELD: There's nothing more fun than a one on one with Dr. Drew. Hey, Dr. Drew.

DR. DREW PINSKY, HOST, "THE DR. DREW PINSKY SHOW": Hey, Greg. Thanks for having me.

GUTFELD: I just wrote that song, for you.

PINSKY: I love it.

GUTFELD: I wrote that song.

PINSKY: We need upbeat music.

GUTFELD: Exactly. So I want to get right into it. I want an update on any promising or good news on the horizon that you see.

PINSKY: I see good news in a lot of domains. I was on television with Dr. Oz last night and we both agreed that we need two pieces of information to really change the course of this thing.

One a little more peer reviewed data on the use of the malaria medication, hydroxychloroquine showing significant benefit of treatment, and perhaps some evidence of prophylactic activity of the same medication to prevent people from getting these things.

If that data comes in, things are going to get better very quickly.

GUTFELD: Yes, I did some research on my own. Believe it or not, I noticed - - because I was thinking about side effects of this drug. It's been around for 70 years. It has something -- it causes maybe some retinal damage and that's about it, right?

PINSKY: Fortunately, I trained and in the day and age where we used to use Plaquenil a lot on a daily basis for long periods of time. We used to put our rheumatoid arthritis patients on it, some lupus patients would be on it. And the only side effect we worried about was called corneal deposits.

So we would have people once a year see an ophthalmologist. But in a week or two weeks of therapy, that is not a concern.

GUTFELD: Yes. Now, you mentioned to me a while ago that there was more to it than the testing snafu than what we're hearing and it upset you. What is it about the testing that we're not hearing correctly?

PINSKY: And Fauci tried to -- again, Fauci is the North Star, just listen to him and we will be fine. That's his job. He knows what he's doing. If you do what he tells you, and nothing less than nothing more, we're going to be fine.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PINSKY: But he was trying to help people understand that we had a diagnostic system in place, and it was excellent for what we were asking you it to do. We needed it to do something else. It was to do more screening of increasingly broad populations. And that's an entirely different thing.

And he made a point of saying the private sector has been involved in that because that's a big operation. And that's different than universal testing.

And so the press again, my biggest thing is I've been critical of the press in terms of not understanding what they're reporting on and creating panic.

I've spent most of my day talking people off a ledge, the panic is going to have more deleterious effect than the outbreak, because of the way this thing is being reported.

GUTFELD: Yes, now, I want to -- I'll get to that in a minute. But I have a question for you about when we do political polling, they'll do a randomized poll of a thousand people, when we -- Nielsen ratings on TV is like, I don't know how many TV sets maybe a thousand, 10,000.

Why haven't they done like randomized testing of just the generic population. They must have a thousand tests that they can do and you could find out the percentage who are infected?

PINSKY: Right, the prevalence, in other words, a random sample.

GUTFELD: Right.

PINSKY: And again, you know, the each part of the country is very, very different. So somebody is going to have to come up with a model of what questions we want answered.

I mean, you know, Washington is different than Idaho, which is different than Montana.

But I was reading about this just before we hit it up here on the air. And the exact question, I thought to myself, somebody is doing it. It has to be being done right now. It has just got to be.

GUTFELD: Yes, you know, okay, so I want to get into one of the controversies that you face, I've always felt and we had this talk that you are on the same page as Fauci and other people.

PINSKY: A hundred percent.

GUTFELD: The difference is over the severity of the instruments used to stop the pandemic. You agree with flattening the curve, but you felt that we should have spread it more over time and not take the Band-Aid off.

And now "The New York Times" did, I would say, a despicable article in which if you only read the headline and saw the picture, said that you're saying this was nothing. So if you -- you care to respond?

PINSKY: Yes. Oh, please. I mean, that was a hit piece. Let's be honest, I don't know why. Maybe it's because I was being critical of the press in the beginning.

I was saying the press needs to shut up, because they were constantly promoting doomsday scenarios. Four days ago, "The New York Times" had the worst case scenario on the front page. That doesn't help. It doesn't help.

People need to be familiar with that data, and then go, we're going to make sure that doesn't happen.

GUTFELD: Right.

PINSKY: And the government is doing a wonderful job. Fauci is your North Star. I've said that from the beginning. And what I've said was the reason it won't happen is that guy knows what he is doing.

The C.D.C. knows what they're doing. Listen to what they're doing and shut up. Stop scaring everybody, because there's going to be a panic and that panic is going to be worse than the actual outbreak or the measures we need to take to stop this thing.

GUTFELD: Yes, yes, I think -- you know, we talked about this, and they had said, focus on a humorous segment with you and Rob Schneider, but you've always said this, which is that, the doomsday scenarios do not factor in all the changes being made.

PINSKY: Exactly.

GUTFELD: And we're going to end up spreading the outbreak along a line that can be managed, we hope. How long do you think -- we're going to reach an inflection point where we have to make a choice between our economic survival and the effect of the virus?

How long do you think this this clamp down, this shutdown will take?

PINSKY: Well, Greg, see, one of the many other things that's not factored into these models is human ingenuity.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PINSKY: And the world geniuses all focusing on a solution.

GUTFELD: Right.

PINSKY: I have deep faith in the humans -- listen, the U.S. healthcare system, when it comes to innovation and flexing is the best in the world. All the criticism of the U.S. healthcare system, all of those measurements that you see where we don't rank as high as other countries does not take this sort of thing into account.

We are ready for the worst case scenario and we will meet the demands of it should it occur.

I don't believe it will. I believe we will flatten the curve in the meantime.

I think in the next two weeks, you will really see -- well, we'll know where we are. Right? We don't know where we are in the curve. I mean, we may be -- we may have already flattened it. I don't know. We don't know where we are.

But with the advent of ingenuity and some treatments, this thing could end faster than you know.

GUTFELD: I hope so.

PINSKY: Then all of a sudden, we could have effective treatments. I hope so, too. That's what -- so I'm just saying, stay positive. Report those stories. Don't report the 60 million people with the illness and millions dying. Just don't -- just don't do that. It's not going to happen. It would have happened -- it could have happened, had we not taken exceptional measures, which we are taking.

GUTFELD: All right thank you Dr. Drew. Speak to you soon. Back with the panel for some final thoughts.

GUTFELD: We've only got time for one thought or two from me and I might have my first thought is things are going to get better. And it's going to be amazing how this country roars back, so hang tight.

And number two, if you have time at home and you're going crazy, why not teach your child to change a tire even if he or she is a toddler.

MURDOCH: My five-year-old is right on it.

GUTFELD: Yes, there you go. All right. Thank you, Dana, Dagen, Dr. Drew, Tyrus, Kat.

I'm Greg Gutfeld, and I still love you, America.

