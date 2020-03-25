Dr. Christopher Oh on COVID-19: We have a lot more hill to climb

This is a rush transcript from "Your World with Neil Cavuto," March 24, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

NEIL CAVUTO, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Very, very, very close to the largest ever, certainly very close to the largest ever at this point, and, again, all of this built on optimism about progress we are seeing, certainly on the stimulus front, to address the coronavirus, and more with perceived progress on the coronavirus itself.

So much to get into.

First to John Roberts of the White House on the quick fallout in events today -- John.

JOHN ROBERTS, FOX NEWS CHIEF WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: And good afternoon to you, Neil.

Here at the White House, the big news today was when the president during our FOX News town hall that he would like to begin to reopen the economy by Easter Sunday. That'd be April 12. That'd be some 19 days from now.

Getting some new information that bankers may think that that is a little bit too much of an accelerated schedule.

But, earlier today, the president saying he thinks that he could get it done. Listen here.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I think it's absolutely possible.

Now, people are going to have to practice all of the social distancing, and don't shake hands, and wash your hands, and all of the things that we are doing now. But we have to get our country back to work.

ROBERTS: President Trump saying that when people eventually do go back to work -- and we now don't know if it will be Easter Sunday -- it'll be sometime after -- that they will have to continue to practice what they have been practicing now, which is social distancing, increasing disinfection, handwashing, using hand sanitizer, that sort of thing.

Now, President Trump and New York Governor Mario Cuomo -- sorry -- Andrew Cuomo -- I keep going to the father -- who is a Democrat, very much on the same page with this idea that you cannot keep the economy shuttered for a long time.

President Trump very blunt, though, about the way that he said there's a trade-off here as to what you can and cannot do. Listen.

TRUMP: You're going to lose a number of people to the flu, but you're going to lose more people by putting a country into a massive recession or depression. You're going to lose people. You're going to have suicides by the thousands.

ROBERTS: Governor Cuomo said earlier today that no one is going to say accelerate the economy at the cost of human lives, but he said that there is a better way, that you could actually do two things at once.

Listen to how he put it.

GOV. ANDREW CUOMO (D-NY): Job one has to be save lives. That has to be the priority. And there's a smarter approach to this. We don't have to choose between the two.

You can develop a more refined public health strategy that is also an economic strategy.

ROBERTS: So, Neil, what both Governor Cuomo and the president are talking about is, now that we're into this, and we have learned a lot more, we know who is most vulnerable, and perhaps we can isolate those people, and perhaps we could isolate or contain clusters of outbreak of disease, and let mostly young people, or people who have tested to have had coronavirus and are now immune to it, through new serological tests, that may be available as early as next week, and slowly get things back to where they were prior to all of this.

But it's looking like it may take a lot longer than Easter Sunday -- Neil.

CAVUTO: All right, thank you, my friend very, very much.

Let's go to Chad Pergram on Capitol Hill.

Another source of optimism was the stimulus measure. That was a big reason why the Dow was up more than it's been since 1933.

Let's go to Chad on what is propelling that talk -- Chad.

CHAD PERGRAM, FOX NEWS CONGRESSIONAL CORRESPONDENT: Well, they're trying to finalize this deal, $2 trillion and change.

We don't have an official price tag yet. But consider the raw size of that. The federal government spends $4.3 trillion every year. This would be north of $2 trillion.

There's an old saying in Washington: Nothing is decided until after everything is decided. They are hopefully optimistic that they can have a vote tonight in the United States Senate, but they're not there yet.

Here's the Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell.

SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL (R-KY): I believe we're on the five-yard line. It's taken a lot of noise and a lot of rhetoric to get us here. That, of course, sometimes happen in this town.

Despite of all that, we are very close.

PERGRAM: Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin is here at the Capitol. He says they're trying to finalize some complicated issues. He indicated he hopes to finish tonight.

The legislation tentatively includes $500 billion in assistance for companies, $15 billion for additional food for the needy, expanded unemployment benefits for those off the job, including freelancers. And if they get it through the Senate, then there's the House of Representatives.

REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): Hopefully, we can have unanimous consent and also recognition that there's some things that needs to be done for worker protection in these dangerous situations, for more family and medical leave, with issues that relate to food security.

PERGRAM: Now, you heard the speaker of the House refer to unanimous consent. What does that mean?

It means that they don't actually have a roll call vote in the House chamber. There's a lot of concern among the current 430 members of the House about bringing everybody back to vote.

What they would do is, they would ask if the bill should be passed, and so long as not a single member objects, they pass the bill. But it's unclear when they can get this through the Senate and then get it through the House.

One thing I should note that's important, Neil, is that the temperature on Capitol Hill today is much lower than it was yesterday. That's usually a good sign that people are working together, they're working this out. There was a lot of fighting on the Senate floor yesterday, which was rather extraordinary. That's not happening today, which means that they're getting this in form.

What's next? Well, Roy Blunt, the Republican senator from Missouri, indicated they're already starting to talk about phase four. Consider the size of this bill. It's ginormous. But there's a lot of things that they can't put into this piece of legislation. That's the phase three. They have to get to phase four sometime down the road, Neil.

CAVUTO: All right, it gets more expensive as we go. Chad Pergram outside the United States Capitol.

Now to the president's goal of trying to unwind all of this -- that is, all of the staying-at-home stuff and all the business stoppages that have caused and prompted a lot of follow-up from this.

What does Dr. Christopher Ohl think of this? He's the Wake Forest Health infectious disease specialist.

Doctor, to start on winding this as soon as Easter, less than three weeks away, what do you think of that?

DR. CHRISTOPHER OHL, WAKE FOREST HEALTH INFECTIOUS DISEASE SPECIALIST: Well, I think we'd all want to see it unwinding by Easter, and we hope we can unwind it by Easter.

But if you look at the curves of epidemics for this, COVID-19, and look at the curves from other countries, it basically describes a hill. And I think we got a lot more hill to go up yet. And whether we will be up and over the peak of that hill and can start relaxing by Easter might be a little bit ambitious. That's my personal opinion.

Viruses sometimes don't respect...

CAVUTO: The timing might be ambitious, but -- but -- right, I hear you.

There is this possibility that you roll it in, younger people first returning to work, opening businesses that way. What do you think of that? Or should it be everyone together?

OHL: I personally think it's probably in everyone together.

Certainly, what we want to do is protect and form a protective cocoon around our vulnerable populations, the elderly and those with other diseases.

But in order to do so, I think we're all going to have to pull some weight. I tell people in North Carolina, it's a little bit of like a hurricane coming ashore. They understand that. Whether it's a Category 5 or a Category 1, maybe we can make a bit of a difference by some social distancing and by some sheltering in place, that it doesn't have to be extreme.

But a lot of it can be just common sense. When you think about getting groups of people together or things that really have a high risk of close contact, those are the things that we want to try to prevent.

And maybe we could relax some other areas where the risk isn't so high. But I think we're all in it together for the protection...

CAVUTO: I hear you, sir. I'm sorry. We're -- with this audio delay, it's my fault for jumping on you.

But one of the things we're hearing right now, with some three new states added to the mix, more than half the American people are under some sort of stay-at-home requirement, order, law, and that could rise.

And just today, we learned that India's prime minister is issuing a lockdown, not for some of his 1.3 billion people, all of them.

I'm just wondering what you make of the effectiveness of these lockdown, stay-at-homes, whatever you want to call them?

OHL: Yes.

So, how much do we really know? Well, we haven't done anything like this on a nationwide scale since 1917 or 1918. So, there's still a lot to figure out.

But we're looking at information from some areas in Asia and some other areas now in some parts of Europe, where it maybe has been effective.

So, right now, the whole thing of find every case and do contact tracing and stamping out, we're too far along for that in most places now. So, I think we have to do what best science and what best epidemiology tells us might work.

And that's the social distancing or a modified shelter in place.

CAVUTO: Got it, Doctor. Thank you, but more so for always being on the front lines, getting very little sleep, and I imagine now and then very little thanks.

But I think this country thanks for all your hard work. Thank you, sir. Be well.

OHL: Yes, thanks, Neil. Good to be here.

CAVUTO: Same here.

All right, let's go to Susan Li on the enormous rally today, a big comeback here, better than 2,100 points, and a lot of it, I would assume, on this optimism about this stimulus, costly as it is, maybe because it's so costly.

SUSAN LI, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Yes.

CAVUTO: What do you think?

LI: Yes, well, it's going to cost a lot of money, but biggest points rally in the Dow's history. So that lifted all three benchmarks off these three- year lows.

And, as you mentioned, we heard from Senator Chuck Schumer that says we are on the two-yard line in passing this $2 trillion stimulus package. Couple that with $4 trillion in Federal Reserve firepower yesterday, and the markets were off and running today.

Also, you can't discount the words coming from President Trump. He is now targeting Easter for the reopening of the economy. Might be optimistic, but the fact that he wants to reopen the U.S. economy sooner, rather than later, that helped lift sentiment today.

So, sectors that did well, along with the U.S. economic growth, did well in the sessions, so we're talking about the energy sector, the materials and financials, also big tech. I should remind our viewers, analysts think that big tech might emerge out of the coronavirus pandemic even stronger than before.

For instance, Amazon can't keep up with its deliveries and orders. Also, Zoom Video has doubled so far on the year. Netflix saw record streaming traffic just this past weekend. And Apple says they will reopen stores in the first half of April.

Now, we also just got the latest economists' forecast for jobless claims, which are due out on Thursday. Economists think that one million Americans filed for unemployment benefits in the week, which would be nearly two times the record we saw back in 1982, when 695,000 Americans applied for jobless benefits.

But that's actually smaller than what Goldman Sachs is predicting, Neil. They're looking for 2.25 million Americans to file for unemployment benefits. Bank of America says three million. These are pretty dire numbers.

CAVUTO: Staggering numbers.

Susan Li, thank you very, very much.

Well, it's become sort of like the regular trend among states, right? Go ahead and enforce these stay-at-home policies, but not all states, not in South Dakota.

In fact, we will talk to the governor there, why she decided, so far, not yet.

And we're monitoring the entire situation where people are staying at home. More than half the people in this country are doing just that, but not everybody, and sometimes for state constitutional reasons.

This seems to be the case in South Dakota.

The Republican governor there, Kristi Noem, with us right now.

Governor, thank you for taking the time.

What is in effect in your state, Governor, just to clarify things?

GOV. KRISTI NOEM (R-SD): Well, I told the people of South Dakota that, if we work together, that we can bend the curve, that we can slow down this virus in our state, and really make sure that we're taking care of people.

So we know that we're in a good situation today. It's going to get much more difficult in the coming weeks, but ever -- whatever plan we pursue, we're going to have to sustain. And we're going to have to do it for not just a week or two. We're going to have to do it for months.

And I wanted one that we could be successful at.

CAVUTO: So, explain how it differs from some of these other mandatory stay- at-home programs that some of your fellow governors have instituted.

NOEM: Well, we have based every single decision on facts and science.

So, I told the people of South Dakota we were going to follow the social distancing protocols. We are going to practice good hygiene, if they don't feel well, they will stay home and call their doctor, and that we're also not going to mandate that businesses close, but we're going to tell them to innovate, to figure out new ways to take care of their customers, and to make sure that they're protecting families in the process.

What I love about South Dakota is that they all get personal responsibility. They know that they're personally responsible for their own health, for their family and their communities.

And they're really getting on board with making sure that we're doing the right things here in South Dakota. And that just makes me incredibly proud of our state.

CAVUTO: Well, even the president's task force on this doesn't like the idea of crowds larger than 10 being in a single area.

NOEM: Mm-hmm.

CAVUTO: A lot of the restaurants, I'm sure, in your state have capacity for more than that. If they have more than 10 people, is that a risky thing? Should they know better? What?

NOEM: I have told them not to do that.

I have told them the guidelines and the baseline that I want them to follow. And then, in my communications with all the mayors and city councils and county commissioners, I have told them that, if they want to go farther, they can, but that they need to be communicating with these business owners.

If they see a bad actor out there, someone who's not following the recommendations of the CDC that we know are fact -- factual to control this virus, then they need to go have face-to-face conversations with these business owners, and tell them that they need to be changing practices to protect people.

That's been working in so many communities. And we have done a good job now of slowing down the infection rate in our state. I know it'll increase. I know it will be something that will continue to be -- get more and more difficult as days go on.

But we're giving ourselves time to prepare our hospital systems and our providers to handle the influx of individuals that won't feel well, and make sure that we're better prepared to take care of them.

CAVUTO: Are you worried right now you're not?

NOEM: No, we're doing a great job taking care of people.

But I do know that we only have 30 positive cases in the state so far. Eight of those have fully recovered now. But I do know that we have more coming. Our protocols, our projections are all telling us we could see up to 30 percent of our population that contract the virus.

I'm being palms up with people of the state that that will be tens and tens of thousands of people that will contract it.

CAVUTO: All right.

NOEM: Now, a lot of them, a big percentage, 80 percent, may not have -- will have mild symptoms, but we will be prepared for that. And we will take care of them.

CAVUTO: Governor Noem, thank you very much. Be well yourself, your family and your constituents, all the people in your fine state.

Thank you.

NOEM: We will. Thank you, Neil.

CAVUTO: When you do hear about people who shelter in place, you always wonder what that's like.

I want you to meet one who's adjusted more ably than you would think -- after this.

CAVUTO: So, what is it like to be sheltered in place, stuck in your home, and you got kids to care for, at that?

Let's ask Ashley Moody. She is going through this as we speak -- Ashley Rooks, I should say, the Ohio resident who, out in Champion, is, I guess, dealing with this as best she can.

Ashley, very good to have you. How you holding up?

ASHLEY ROOKS, RESIDENT OF CHAMPION, OHIO: Oh, we're doing pretty well. Busier than we have ever been inside our house. But we're doing really well. Thank you.

CAVUTO: All right, who's in there?

Tell me everybody who's with you.

ROOKS: This is my son Reid (ph).

Say hi.

And this is Delaney (ph), but, clearly...

CAVUTO: Hey, buddy.

ROOKS: ... it's nap time.

Can you say hi? Neil says hi to you.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Hi.

CAVUTO: I can't tell you how similar that is to so many of my viewers right now.

But, anyway, how are they holding up? How you doing?

ROOKS: They're doing pretty well, trying to deal with their mommy having to work all day from home.

And trying to do a little bit of school and get outside and play, while not being able to see his friends, is kind of hard on him. She doesn't really care very much. As long as she's with us, she's happy.

But he wants to -- he wants to be able to see us friends. But we explained to him he will be able to soon enough.

CAVUTO: Yes, now, what do you do, I mean, in terms of -- you have to juggle your job and stay-at-home job.

ROOKS: Yes.

CAVUTO: And the kids obviously have to juggle with school, at least the older one, with all of that stuff that comes in.

ROOKS: Yes.

CAVUTO: You must not have time for much sleeping.

ROOKS: No, there's not much sleeping.

I'm up before the kids, and I start working. So, when they are up, I can start their schooling and whatever else I can do with them. My husband's not home as often, because he owns a small business, and they have had to lay off some people, just for their safety.

And he's there a lot.

CAVUTO: Now, would you -- when you see all the back-and-forth in Washington, and helping folks out who are in positions like that yours and dealing with that, do you want to see that signed and done? How do you feel about it?

ROOKS: You know, I'm -- anything to help anybody.

I see every angle, from an employee of a small business, because, like I said, I work 9:00 to 5:00 from State Farm. I see everybody trying to help everybody, and having people that my husband, my employer, Scott, that's trying to pay us, while not having as much income from us being quarantined.

And I would like to see more help. I think the president's doing a good job trying to help. And it's just so hard. From a business owner standpoint and an employer, I just want to see more helping, so that everybody can be at ease.

CAVUTO: Yes. No, I can appreciate that, Ashley. And you're on the front lines.

I'm just wondering. The president is trying to balance what you're going through and the impact it has on your family with the virus itself and to protect them from that, and even talk about the possibility of maybe unwinding some of these tough measures we have taken beginning on Easter.

What do you think of that?

ROOKS: You know, it's hard.

Anything -- I just -- anything to help, anything to help the people that are literally struggling -- come on, buddy -- struggling to get through this in any way. Like, that -- I know there's a lot of people that work in health care, that they need the help.

I know people personally that have no job right now, that they have no income. They're waiting. We haven't had a lot of health -- or food workers in Ohio for a long time employed, for a couple weeks now. They don't have anything coming in at all, because they're not receiving their unemployment yet, because there is a lot of people with that.

The sooner they can do anything to help these people, the better.

CAVUTO: You're right about that.

I wish you well. You seem to have amazing patience and calm through all of this. So many in this country complain about other things and all, but you're -- you're dealing with all of us, with two beautiful children, a husband who is juggling a lot. You're juggling a lot.

You're the real deal. Hang in there. And if you really get bored and you need your sleep, do click on my show, OK?

ROOKS: Oh.

CAVUTO: All right. They're beautiful. Let them run around a little bit, I'm sure not too much, but a little bit. Be very well, Ashley. Thank you so much.

Can you imagine? I mean, talk about pressures and dealing with that, but that's what this is, my friends. This is -- this is life playing out in millions of homes across the country.

We talk about businesses and how they're hurting, and Fortune 500 companies and what they what they're demanding. Think of those folks -- after this.

CAVUTO: All right, the stimulus is coming. Exactly what's in it is anyone's guess. But it is coming. A vote could happen as, well, soon as tonight.

Senator Mark Warner on that -- after this.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK) CAVUTO: You know, there's an old joke in Florida that most of the drivers there are from New York anyway, so that's why you get the iffy driving.

Now comes an edict from the governor of Florida that, if you are coming from New York to visit the Sunshine State, you might want to self- quarantine for a couple of weeks.

The read on that and why that is necessary with Ashley Moody, the Florida attorney general.

Attorney General, very good to have you.

Why this requirement for New Yorkers?

ASHLEY MOODY (R), FLORIDA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Well, you know, we know that we're seeing the coronavirus really taking hold in the New York area.

And Governor DeSantis has taken decisive action to make sure he keeps Floridians safe. And so it's not that you might want to quarantine. There's an executive order in place now here in Florida by Governor DeSantis that says, if you come down here from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and you fly in, you will have to self-quarantine for 14 days.

CAVUTO: How will you track them to make sure they do?

MOODY: Well, we have deployed resources to the airport. They're making sure those that are coming in from those areas are informed. They're determining where they will be.

And there is -- there is teeth to the executive order. If they violate the executive order, they face a second-degree misdemeanor. So this is very serious. As you know, Governor DeSantis has been bold and trying to protect Floridians, while, at the same time, recognizing that he needs to be cautious in these orders, because people are not only afraid of protecting their health and the health of their families, but they're fearful of jobs, job loss and loss of income.

And, so, Governor DeSantis, I commend him. He has taken very bold action, but he's done so after examining the facts, examining how he can be very particular in these orders to make sure they're limited, but protecting Floridians at the same time.

CAVUTO: So, are they limited, Attorney General, to those three states? You're coming from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut. I notice California wasn't included in that group. Or what?

MOODY: Well, the executive order -- that's a great question.

The executive order says, where there are areas where you're seeing significant community spread, but it's specific to name those three states, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

And so we know, when those planes are coming in. And, as you know, we get over 100 planes every day still coming in from those -- from New York. They will be met there, and they will be told that there's this quarantine in place, and we have procedures in place.

In fact, Governor DeSantis has asked for the help of state attorneys and law enforcement to make sure he has the personnel in place to help enforce this executive order.

CAVUTO: All right, when you say enforce it -- and this is the final time I will ask this. I'm just curious.

Let's say I fly. I'm in New Jersey. I live in New Jersey, work in New York. And I fly into your fine state. Is someone going to direct me, all right, Mr. Cavuto, you're here for a while, you're going to have to stay where? Where do I go?

When I self-quarantine -- a lot of people self-quarantine in a home or a hotel. Where do you self-quarantine?

MOODY: Well, presumably, those coming into Florida have an intended location to go to.

And the executive order is clear that the costs will be on those individuals that are either returning home or coming into Florida to stay. And then it'll be up to them to self-quarantine, and make sure they're staying away from the public during that duration.

Again, we know that this is -- this will provide some hardship to those coming into Florida.

CAVUTO: But how can you do that at a hotel?

Let's say you're staying at a -- but let's say you're coming in here, you're staying at a resort or whatever, and they just hear, oh, he's quarantining himself at our resort. That's going to freak out our customers.

Like, what do you do?

MOODY: You know, this is on those that are choosing to come either back into Florida or to Florida at this time.

As you know, the nation is facing a crisis. Our governor is doing what he feels he has to do to protect Floridians. I commend him for that. We all are. As leaders, we're in the fight every day to make sure that those are - - those people that need essential cleaning supplies or face masks or anything to protect their health have the ability to do that and people aren't jacking up prices.

CAVUTO: Got it.

All right, we will watch closely, see how this goes, how that is enforced. That's going to be a big open question for people visiting.

But, Attorney General, thank you very much for taking the time.

MOODY: Absolutely. Thanks for having me.

CAVUTO: All right.

In the meantime, we have told you a lot about how we really hate the gougers, the people who just lunge at grocery stores for every last item, and beat the elderly to the punch, so that the elderly can't get there.

It started a nationwide movement that a lot of people now are trying to make sure, when it comes to their stores, their groceries, the elderly will get to the front of the line.

Meet one who's doing it right now -- after this.

CAVUTO: All right, I don't know, if you break in line and get ahead of an older person trying to get his or her hands on a loaf of bread, that they will shoot you on the spot, but if you are going to Food Town, Mike Lewis says they are going to come down on you like a ton of bricks.

The grocery chain has set a standard policy here that allows special time for older, more vulnerable customers to get the things they need without being tackled from those that sort of just hoard all that stuff.

He joins me right now, Mike Lewis, the Food Town president.

Mike, good to have you.

MIKE LEWIS, PRESIDENT, FOOD TOWN: Yes. Thanks for having me on, Neil.

CAVUTO: How does this work, Mike?

LEWIS: Well, less than two weeks ago, when all this started, the Thursday before, it got really busy. And that whole weekend, it was just a madhouse.

It was very chaotic, very difficult to shop in. And we got an e-mail -- or -- I'm sorry -- we got a text that Monday morning suggesting that we do something to help with seniors, and they suggested doing a senior hour.

And we talked about it, and it seemed to make a lot of sense. The seniors, who are most vulnerable during this virus crisis, they needed to come in and get their items that they needed, and shop in a safe, clean, friendly environment, and then go home, and hopefully get enough items, and be the first ones who get them, that they wouldn't have to get out over the next few days.

CAVUTO: How aggressively do you police it, Mike?

I mean, what if someone just throws on a gray wig or tries to pretend to be an older person?

LEWIS: Yes, we -- we...

CAVUTO: I'm being facetious, but to make the point.

LEWIS: Right.

CAVUTO: You have seen people take advantage of that.

LEWIS: Yes, sir. They do. There are people that take advantage of the situation.

We have monitors at the door. And there are sometimes where we do have to card them if they don't look 60 years old or older. But that Tuesday morning...

CAVUTO: Is that right?

LEWIS: ... at 7:01 -- yes, sir -- that first time we did it two Tuesdays ago, two weeks ago, at 7:01, we realized that we had made the right decision.

The seniors came in, and they were smiling and happy. They were like kids in a candy store. They were just so grateful and so thankful to all the employees. It was -- it was really a shining moment.

It's probably the best moment in our history. And we do it every morning from 7:00 to 8:00. We get all kinds of compliments from not just the seniors, but other employees -- I'm sorry -- other shoppers, the general public.

And our employees, it's a great way to start their day off. They love doing it. And it's just a great situation.

CAVUTO: No, I'm glad you're doing it.

Mike, I'm wondering. I mean, what is it about certain items that run out the first and foremost, no matter what, in the rush, in the middle of this? What are the biggest items you have trouble keeping stock?

LEWIS: First, it's, of course, for some reason, toilet paper and paper goods and water.

Those were the two biggest. Nowadays, I'll tell you tell you what we do have plenty of. We have plenty of produce. For some reason, they don't like to stockpile produce.

LEWIS: But we have -- we get fresh -- we get fresh milk in daily, fresh bread in daily, fresh red meat, fresh chicken.

Pork is kind of little on the iffy side. We have -- we get water in daily. We get toilet paper in daily. It just sells out very quickly. They're hitting the staples, the rice, the beans, the soups, the baking goods.

But other than that, for the most part, people are pretty civil.

CAVUTO: Very nice. Mike, it's very nice, what you're doing.

And I wish you well with it. If more did that, we would avoid a lot of the craziness that we have right now.

Mike Lewis, Food Town president, decided to make this a policy to look after elderly.

Does anyone remember a time when the elderly looked after us?

After this.

CAVUTO: You know why the Dow had its biggest point gain in history today, fourth largest percentage gain in history today, up almost 2,100-plus points here? On optimism that we're going to get a stimulus measure done.

It's going to be a biggie. It's going to be expensive, maybe $2.5 trillion, maybe more. And it could happen as soon as tonight, a vote tonight, probably unlikely, but certainly tomorrow. At least, that's the hope. Are the markets getting ahead of themselves? Is this so-called done deal not a done deal?

Let's ask Senator Mark Warner, Democrat of the fine state of Virginia.

Senator, is it a done deal? How would you handicap it?

SEN. MARK WARNER (D-VA): I'd say it's as -- we're -- if we were at the five-yard line earlier, we're inches, at this point, away.

I think it will get done. I think it's going to be a strong, strong economic message. I think it's, frankly, a much better package than what was available Saturday and early Sunday morning.

I know there was a lot of rancor on the floor of the Senate yesterday. I was -- I wasn't involved in that. I was actually in a room closeted with Steve Mnuchin, the secretary of Treasury, trying to work out some of these details. And I thought he was a very reasonable negotiator.

And I think no matter where you fall on the political spectrum, both in terms of broader-based transparency and protections to make sure there's not the kind of abuse that took place post-TARP, as well as making sure -- the package that we originally had did a lot for the airlines and a lot for small business, but left virtually every other business, 500 and above, out.

I think there's a much more targeted program that I have been part of, a tax retention for employees in there as well, a couple of other very good provisions as they -- as they get laid forward.

And I hope, got my fingers crossed, that, if we act in a strong way, that the House may be willing to take this up without -- without coming back themselves.

CAVUTO: You mentioned the House. And I don't know what truth there is to it.

Maybe you could settle this storyline for us, Senator -- I know you were busy in talks with the Treasury secretary and others -- that Nancy Pelosi had kind of helicoptered in with her own list of demands, some of which had very little to do with the matter at hand, with the virus, protections for union workers of airlines, time for benefits and all for those at other industries.

Was there any truth to that and that even fellow Democrats said, enough already?

WARNER: I think that you saw an aggressive package from the House that reflected strong Democratic values. And I think what you started with originally in the Senate was a strong Republican bill that reflected strong Republican values.

And when you do something this big, and it only has one team's seal of approval, you're going to get stuff that may be outside the boundaries of what we should be doing.

I think the administration -- and I have not been a fan of the administration on a lot of items -- you know that -- but, in this case, I think they have come with a serious negotiator, with a willingness to realize, whether it's about transparency, whether it's willing to make sure that we don't give dollars away to businesses that need it, and then have those dollars spent on share buybacks or on excessive executive compensation, I think most all Americans, I think most legitimate businesses want that as well.

We wanted to make sure as well we do more for hospitals. We want to make sure as well that we have got the ability, so that if people are unemployed, for example, gig workers or others, they don't fall through the cracks.

I actually think that the market will greet this -- and what you said at the outset, Neil, when you look at the leveraging power of the Fed with this program, it will be much larger than even the numbers you talked about.

CAVUTO: Yes, they talk about providing channels of trillions in financing to backstop banks and all of that.

Let me ask you, though, Senator, before I leave you here.

(CROSSTALK)

WARNER: Not so much banks. Not so much banks. This is operating businesses.

I'm sorry. Go ahead.

CAVUTO: Well, I understand that, but it's -- provide this cash, if it's needed.

But let me ask you very quickly. The president intimated that he'd love to see a wind-down of some of these measures we have taken around Easter time. Do you agree with that? Too soon? About right? What do you think?

WARNER: Well, Neil, listen, I'm up here working.

It's weird to go through the streets of Washington and see them empty. I want the economy to return as soon as possible.

But I think we have got to listen to the health care experts. If you look at what happened in Hong Kong -- and Hong Kong was locked down for over two months -- it appears they kind of started letting folks back in.

And they have seen a spike in the cases. If we reopen for business too early, and then see another spike in deaths, Americans' confidence in our leadership and in just how we go about our daily lives will be undermined.

So, let's be -- let's let the health care experts drive this.

CAVUTO: All right, Senator, final word on that.

Thank you very much, sir. Good seeing you again. Be safe.

WARNER: Thank you. Yes, sir. Thank you, Neil.

CAVUTO: All right, you probably heard that the Tokyo Olympics are off for another year.

All those athletes and what they're preparing for, what happens to them? Some unique insight, recommendations from Apolo Ohno. Remember him?

After this.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

APOLO OHNO, OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALIST: It's a -- it's a challenging time.

I have spoken to many of the athletes. I know that many have dedicated their lives towards these races that last nine, 10, sometimes 15 seconds' long.

I think, though, at the end of the day, we all take a step back, and we create unification and solidarity. That's the only way that we can really defeat this virus.

CAVUTO: All right, a gifted young man, all of 37 still today, after three Olympics. But, then again, he's got his eight Olympic gold medals, right?

The sad reality is that, for a lot who are getting ready for the Tokyo Olympics this summer, well, they just found out it's going to be next summer, and no guarantee that they're going to be there.

We have got Dick Pound with us right now, the International Olympic Committee member.

Dick, I guess this wasn't as much of a shock, given the ongoing virus concerns. But what happens to a lot of those athletes? How easy or not will it be to still qualify to make the now I guess 2021 Olympics?

DICK POUND, INTERNATIONAL OLYMPIC COMMITTEE MEMBER: Well, you know what it's like in sport. It's hard to stay up there at the very top for a long time.

So, some of the folks that may have qualified this year, when you get to next year, they may be yesterday's news. And the new generation will say, well, I don't care what you did last year. This is this year, and I'm faster than you or stronger than you, and I should be on the team.

CAVUTO: Yes.

POUND: I think we will have to have discussions with each of the sports federations to see how they want to run that.

CAVUTO: A year from now, we're all hoping this whole coronavirus thing will be long gone.

But I'm wondering, this, on top of canceled basketball, canceled baseball, or delayed baseball, that, for a lot of folks, there -- there will be a reluctance to be in large gatherings, in large crowds, at stadiums, football arenas, even vast soccer arenas, and dare I say maybe the Olympics itself.

Is that a worry? Is that a genuine worry now?

POUND: Well, I wouldn't put it up at the level of worry.

It's certainly a concern. And what we hope is that, by next year, not only will the virus have been brought under reasonable control, but that we will -- we may be on the verge of having a vaccine.

And I think an effective vaccine would ease a lot of the concerns. And don't forget that a lot of the folks at the highest risk are the old folks. And they may not make up...

CAVUTO: Right.

POUND: ... a significant percentage of sport audiences.

CAVUTO: You know, I think of also the people who have bid these enormous sums to host the Olympics.

And you can think of wartime or friction. We have had it with ourselves and the Soviets going back to the '80s, the then Soviet Union. But you don't think of something like this. Is that something that has to be sort of put in people's back picture here?

POUND: Well, I think it does.

You kind of hope that wars are over, but pandemics may be the new wars as far as things like the Olympics are concerned. But we -- we -- life as we knew it was going to end because of the Zika virus back in 2016.

And when Canada had the Olympics, Winter Games, in 2010, we had the H1N1 virus. None of them were as quickly communicated as this one seems to be. And we have got to watch out for that.

But, yes, I think one of the...

CAVUTO: Oh. All right, we apologize. We lost from -- that.

We are getting these kinks out. But when you go from remote to remote on sometimes iffy locations, this is what happens.

We will keep you posted on that.

Also keep you posted on others who are reacting to the president's goal at least maybe to start unwinding a lot of this by Easter time. A little too soon, but we're going to be debating that.

For now, here comes "THE FIVE."

