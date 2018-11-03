Donna Brazile on Nancy Pelosi's bold prediction

This is a rush transcript from "The Story," November 2, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

MARTHA MACCALLUM, HOST: Before the big game. Bret, thanks so much. See you later.

So, we've got three days, four hours, and 59 minutes until Election Day officially begins. And tonight we've got two presidents in the middle of it all, battling it out in a blitz to win voter support. On the left side of your screen, that's where in moments we are going to see President Obama in Georgia. He is campaigning for gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams. This is a very hot race. One we're watching very closely. That's going to happen in a moment.

Then, on the right-hand side of your screen, another huge race, this one in Indianapolis as President Trump makes stop number two of the day. In Indianapolis, he's going to be there in the Senator Joe Donnelly and Mike Braun race. He's on the Braun side, of course, he is the Republican there. And he was in as I said, West Virginia, earlier this morning.

So, good evening everybody. I'm Martha MacCallum, live in Washington, D.C. tonight. Just a short time ago, the president said something very interesting. He acknowledged the possibility that his party could lose the House.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The Democrats and it could happen -- it could happen. We're doing very well, and we're doing really well in the Senate. What could happen? And you know what you do my whole life, you'd only to say, don't worry about it, I'll just figure it out.

MACCALLUM: That -- that's an unsurprising comment, right? That it -- that sounds like the way that President Trump goes through a lot of life. And this, of course, is the scene from the caravan. We also know today. And we're going to get to this in a moment.

Very strong economy, which should really in many people's minds be the main story here. But the battle over this caravan and the bruising rhetoric that surrounds it is cutting both ways with voters as some members of the caravan have now found attorneys in the United States to help them sue the White House for entry to America.

Geraldo Rivera on that in just a moment. Plus, Howie Kurtz with his analysis of brand-new polls that show who the American people actually blame for stoking the flames in all of this?

But first, Trace Gallagher has the story from our West Coast newsroom tonight. Hi, Trace.

TRACE GALLAGHER, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hi, Martha. The class-action lawsuit was filed in federal court against President Trump, the Department of Justice, and the Department of Homeland Security. It was filed on behalf of six Honduran migrants and their children who are part of the caravan now making its way toward the U.S. border.

The lawsuit is asking the court to declare the president's policies unconstitutional. The president says, he will send up to 15,000 U.S. troops to the border, several hundred of which are already on the ground. And Mr. Trump, says undocumented migrants would be held at the border, many in tent cities. Here's how the president explained it to Laura Ingraham. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: We're going to put tents up all over the place. We're not going to

build structures and spend all of this -- you know, hundreds of millions of

dollars. We're going to have tents, they're going to be very nice. And

they're going to wait, and if they don't get asylum they get out.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GALLAGHER: The president also says that asylum seekers would be blocked

from claiming asylum if they're caught crossing the border anywhere except

legal points of entry. Current law says asylum seekers can make a claim

anywhere in the United States.

Immigrant's rights activists argue that holding migrants in tent cities

violates the Flores Act, which dictates how long and in what conditions the

federal government can detain children. This summer a federal judge

rejected an administration request to modify the Flores Act.

Those who filed the lawsuit also claim, the president's actions are nothing

but a racist political ploy. But the president is not backing down, in

fact, it appears he is doubling down.

At a rally this afternoon in West Virginia, Mr. Trump said, he won't have

caravan after caravan of unvetted illegal immigrants flooding into the U.S.

The president, said Republicans want strong borders, no drugs, no gangs, no

caravans. Martha.

MACCALLUM: Trace, thank you very much. Here now, Geraldo Rivera, Fox News

correspondent-at-large, who is been obviously following this story

throughout. Geraldo, good to see you tonight.

GERALDO RIVERA, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT-AT-LARGE: Hi, Martha.

MACCALLUM: You know, your thoughts on the legal side of this, and the case

that is being made suing -- via members of the caravan suing the United

States for entry and for the possibility of asylum.

RIVERA: First, Martha, let me just tell you where I am. I'm at the

University of Arizona, my alma mater. I'm 60 miles from the Mexican border

here. In a state where there is an absolute heated contentious race, a

battle for Jeff Flake's soon-to-be-vacant Senate seat.

You've got two candidates who are fighting, both of them are pro -- you

know, strict border enforcement. But one-third of Arizona's population is

Latino. So, it does -- it's the fourth largest Latino population anywhere

in the country.

Davis-Monthan, the big air base just five miles from where I'm sitting

right now is one of the military bases that will be used -- one of the 14

frontier bases that will be used for President Trump's deployment of the --

of the troops.

As I understand, not to your specific question, Martha, as I understand the

lawsuit, what the filers are worried about -- what they are suing the

government for is to ensure that, that caravan when it reaches the border,

that those people are if they appear as the president has required them at

a legal port of entry --

MACCALLUM: Right.

RIVERA: The lawyers want to make sure that those migrants are allowed if

they so choose to request asylum. What happens when they request asylum,

then, the due process of the United States comes into play, and they are

required to be given a hearing before an immigration judge.

What I would like -- and now the some of the stuff in the hurry. What I

would like is rather than the president sending troops to the border, which

I think President Obama did it, George W. Bush did it, to no effect,

meaning, full effect.

What I would like to see is a mobilization of immigration judges to make

sure that those people once they request asylum are given a speedy hearing.

Not the six to eight-month wait that the president has complained about,

but something measured rather in days. Martha.

MACCALLUM: Yes. Well, you know what, I think that you're right about

that. And I think they are going to need an army of immigration attorneys

because of the Flores rule, they're going to have a small window to process

these people in. Because as the president said, they're not going to

release them. They will catch them, and then, they will hold them.

And if they have legitimate asylum claims which we know a very small

percentage of the group generally has once they go through the process,

they have -- that's in my mind, the White House's biggest jam right now.

Because they've got a time clock that will tick on that as soon as it

begins. How do you think they're going to handle that?

RIVERA: Well, I think, first of all, the person, the people coming up in

the migrant caravan, generally speaking, are impoverished people, ordinary

people who want a better life for their families. They're not an army of

MS-13 coming. We've all seen the video. We know that.

(CROSSTALK)

MACCALLUM: Yes, but that doesn't mean that they can get asylum. What you

just described is not -- is not eligible for asylum.

RIVERA: You're absolutely right. You're absolutely right. Poverty is not

a substantive reason for asylum. If so, as the president said, there are a

billion, 2 billion poor people on earth.

MACCALLUM: That's right.

RIVERA: Under the poverty test, they would all be qualified for asylum.

That's not these, they've got to be, for instance, the gangs killed my

husband and they forced my daughter into prostitution, we had to get -- you

know, there are -- there are legitimate reasons coming from -- you know,

this hotbed of insecurity in Latin America.

But the main thing here coming back to this race between Martha McSally and

Kyrsten Sinema. To -- you know, very highly regarded congresspeople. Both

vying for Jeff Flake's open seat. They are both kind of tough on

immigration, but the notion of using the military, I think is something

that gives people pause.

And I do believe that that's why President Trump in this last -- you know,

rally -- you know, bonanza weekend, before the election. Rally bonanza

across the country, he is not coming here to Arizona where ordinarily, you

would expect him to come. I think he -- even the president is afraid that

here, he could tip this delicate balance now between the Democrat and the

Republican, separated by less than half of percentage point. Martha.

MACCALLUM: Perhaps. Yes. I think he's trying to build essentially a

human wall with the military. And that's his symbolic way of saying to

Congress. You know, either you give me the wall and we fund the wall, or

I'm going to have to have -- you know, a wall created by United States

military.

Because we all know that the places where people sneak in are between the

areas that the Border Patrol is able to cover. So, he's trying to block

those gaps and -- you know, it's going to be fascinating really that she

had this place up.

RIVERA: I don't think they can be used -- I don't think they can be used -

- the military can be used in that fashion. I think the military can that

they want to take water to the Border Patrol, they could provide a vehicle

for Border Patrol.

MACCALLUM: But would they're there -- you know, in a support role.

RIVERA: In a support role.

MACCALLUM: But if they're standing there -- you know, that that's -- yes,

they're going to be standing there. And we'll see how it close.

RIVERA: It's the message they are sending. That's the most important

thing in Arizona, the message.

MACCALLUM: That's exactly right. That's what I'm saying. Yes. Geraldo,

thank you. Always good to see you. Thanks for being here tonight from

your alma mater, University of Arizona.

RIVERA: Thank you, Martha. You too. Thank you.

MACCALLUM: So, the fight has animated the worst on both sides. But a new

poll shows that Americans put the blame just as much on the press for

stoking the flames. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

CHRIS CUOMO, ANCHOR, CNN: This is a very big night for the President of

the United States. He is all in on fear and loathing.

ALISYN CAMEROTA, ANCHOR, CNN: President Trump is ratcheting up his anti-

immigration rhetoric, and using the White House podium to stoked fears and

rally Republican voters.

CHRIS MATTHEWS, HOST, HARDBALL, MSNBC: Stoking fear, anger, and anxiety,

President Trump is going to new extremes to rile up white voters in red

state America.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

MACCALLUM: And you get the idea. And President Trump hitting back at the

media today in another round of blame pointing. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: You're creating violence by your questions, you know. You are

creating you. And also, a lot of the reporters are creating violence by

not writing the truth. The fake news is creating violence.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MACCALLUM: Here now at the polls and the analysis, Howie Kurtz, the host

of "MEDIA BUZZ". Howie, good to see you tonight.

HOWARD KURTZ, FOX NEWS MEDIA ANALYST: Hi, Martha.

MACCALLUM: What do you make about the press? He's pointing fingers. What

do you think about all that?

KURTZ: Well, he was in asked a question about a Washington Post, ABC poll

out today, which has a stunning finding. Which is roughly half the

country, 49 percent blames President Trump. And roughly half the country,

47percent, blames the news media for encouraging politically motivated

violence.

But the question from the ABC reporter was only about that blame Trump

part. So, he was punching back. And so now, we have this sort of

spectacle of each side blaming the other. I tend to blame the perpetrators

in these situations. But the media very rarely, except with this poll,

pause to consider their own role in spreading devices.

And as you saw in those clips from other networks, that's all the president

is fear-mongering, the president is race-baiting, the president is tearing

this country apart. A lot of people out there think we are complicit as

well.

MACCALLUM: Yes. And you know, some of the references that we played in

that montage are to immigration. They're about immigration. But the issue

here is about illegal immigration. And I think that people do respond to

that, you know.

They say, wait a minute. No, that's not we're talking about. And they can

feel that they're sometimes being kind of bulldozed into thinking of it in

those terms. And I think they do react negatively to that at times.

KURTZ: The press has absolutely been pounding the president as the major

midterm theme. He is using immigration to rile up his base and all that,

and they come out and say some commentators some journalists, race-baiting

and it's inflammatory, and all of that.

But the way in which it's covered is also divisive. And what the message

that the press is sending by putting all the onus on President Trump, is

that a lot of millions of Americans saying, they don't care very much about

the very real problems created by illegal immigration. They just want to

use it as a battering rehab against the president. At the same time, the

president's rhetoric has gotten pretty hot. Sometimes uncomfortably hot.

MACCALLUM: Absolutely. I want to switch gears for a moment and ask you.

Senator Chuck Grassley, the chairman of the Judiciary Committee is now

investigating two false claims about Judge Kavanaugh during that whole --

you know, brouhaha.

And we remember that at the time, there were a lot of Democratic Senators

who were saying -- you know, there's all these other claims, we're getting

other phone calls that are coming in, and told we investigate every one of

these -- you know, this is not a legitimate vote that we're taking.

Let me put up one of the sort of findings of this investigation that was

released today. This is a woman named, Ms. Munro-Leighton, who claimed to

be the author of an anonymous allegation regarding Justice Kavanaugh,

originally sent to Senator Harris.

When questioned by the committee investigators, she admitted that she had

fabricated the claim, and she confessed to the committee investigators that

she just wanted to get attention. It was a tactic, and that it was just a

ploy.

KURTZ: This is a really serious matter. And I remember when there was a

white-hot debate over Christine Blasey Ford versus Brett Kavanaugh, and a

lot of people took Christine Blasey Ford's allegations seriously, though

they were never corroborated.

But then, with some of these other women jumped in, including Julie

Swetnick, who's their subject the first referral from Senator Grassley.

I think it muddied the waters because their claims were outlandish, didn't

have any backup whatsoever, and now we have the second woman who had been

anonymous saying, yes, I made it up. Which sort of plays into what the

critics of the -- of the people who are going after Judge Kavanaugh, who

were saying, which is you can't necessarily believe anybody who comes out

of the woodwork without evidence.

MACCALLUM: You know, and you had reporters like Jane Mayer -- you know,

publishing stories that were not corroborated.

KURTZ: Yes.

MACCALLUM: Based on the same sort of situations --

(CROSSTALK)

KURTZ: Julie Swetnick ended up backing off in an NBC interview. She said

he spiked the punch, no, I didn't see it. She claimed that she witnessed

all these gang rape parties. It simply was incredible. I don't know what

will happen or the referral to the Justice Department, but it does show you

that in that overheated atmosphere, media in particular and the public and

the politicians have been very, very careful about these explosive claims

if there's no corroborating evidence.

MACCALLUM: He's pursuing it. And it's important, obviously to stick to

the facts. Howie, thank you very much. Good to see you tonight.

KURTZ: Good to see you here in Washington.

MACCALLUM: So, in Florida, two candidates try to win over Miami voters,

where the district is increasingly purple. You've got wealthy

neighborhoods, you have many Cuban Americans there. You have a lot of

folks who fled New York and New Jersey for the Sunshine State. So, it's a

real interesting mix of Florida voters. And it is making for quite a race

between Maria Salazar and Donna Shalala, that's coming up next.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Hundreds of thousands of children born to illegal immigrants are

made automatic citizens of the United States every year because of this

crazy lunatic policy that we can end, that we can end.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MACCALLUM: President Trump hammering home his opposition to birthright

citizenship heading into Tuesday's elections and it is front and center in

Florida's hotly contested 27th district. Democrat Donna Shalala is up

seven points over Republican Maria Salazar in the latest New York Times

poll, but only a few days earlier Salazar led Shalala by two points in a

Mason-Dixon poll. So in this heavily Hispanic district, Salazar initially

went after the president in this tweet saying this. President Trump, our

Constitution is sacred. Birthright citizenship is protected and you cannot

change that by executive order. But now says that the 14th Amendment

should "be reviewed."

Here to tell us about that House Republican candidate Maria Salazar. Good

to have you with us this evening. I should mention that we have also

reached out to your opponent and we are hopeful that she will join us on

Monday evening. But you heard the President, he said this is a crazy

lunatic law when he refers to the 14th Amendment. Do you agree with him?

MARIA SALAZAR, R, CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATE, FLORIDA: Well, what I agree is

that we need to look for an immigration reform law and that is one of them

-- my signature plan. Because look what you were talking about in the

previous segment, look at the caravan that is arriving. What are we going

to do? We need to and I have called for an immigration reform law but not

only that, for a summit meeting where President Trump can really show his

leadership, where he should call for a summit meeting between the president

of Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala and help them keep their boys home.

That is the only way my said that is going to prevent another caravan from

occurring. Because as you were saying before, the Honduras is one of the

most explosive countries in the hemisphere. It has one of the highest

murder rates in the world. So what do you think those people are going to

do? And I'm not saying that we need to allow them in, I'm not saying that

we cannot protect or we should not protect our borders, what I'm saying is

that we need to find a solution. And since I am from Miami, and we have

hundreds of thousands of undocumented aliens in my town, and I know them

very well, I know what the solution is.

At one point I was the Central American Bureau Chief for Univision. I

lived in Guatemala, I lived in El Salvador, in Nicaragua, and in Honduras,

and I know what they need. And I saw President Reagan showing leadership

in helping those people, in helping their governments to have to keep their

boys home.

MACCALLUM: Understood. You know, when you look at your district though,

and you know, I mean, people have been trying to do what you're suggesting

and come up with comprehensive immigration reform for decades and I think

it's one of the greatest frustrations that the American people have because

both sides just like using it against each other too much in elections

essentially to get anything done, but talk to me really quickly about your

district. I only have about a minute left, because it was a Republican

district, a lot of Cuban Americans live there. However, it also has you

know, a lot of you know, northeasterners who've moved to that area. So

what do you think is the most important thing for them? What are they

going to use to decide between the two of you?

SALAZAR: Well, the fact here is that I was born, raised, and I have worked

on television in this town for 35 years. And that's why I'm sure the

voters are going to prefer me over my opponent because Mrs. Shalala does

not belong to the melting pot. See Miami is the ultimate melting pot in

the United States and you need to be part of that social fiber. You need

to be part of the ultimate melting pot in order to be able to represent

them in the House of Representatives. I mean the name says it, the House

of Representatives. And in reality, I am -- I am the person that could

represent them the best because not only I speak the language but I they

get me and I get them. You cannot come from outside and just want to help

-- won a review of the representative from Miami.

MACCALLUM: We're going to be watching it very closely on Tuesday night as

all these returns come in. Thank you very much, Maria. Good to see you

again.

SALAZAR: Thank you.

MACCALLUM: Maria Salazar joining us from Florida tonight. So a big win

for the White House with less than four days to go until the Midterms. You

got these brand-new jobs numbers that show a very healthy economy as

America heads to the polls.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: More American today, right now, this hour are working than ever

before in the history of our country. How good is that?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MACCALLUM: So while there is a lot to argue about out there, it's pretty

tough for either side to not like the economic numbers that came out today.

Today's announcement included soaring jobs numbers of 250,000 jobs in

October. Unemployment at 3.7, haven't been there since 1969, and wages for

workers rising 3.1 percent. That's a big part of that number, that's a

nine-year high. So here now Economist Art Laffer who served on President

Ronald Reagan's Economic Policy Advisory Board and did a pretty good job

there and then later as an economic adviser to president Trump's 2016

campaign. New book Trumponomics is out now. Art, good to see you tonight.

ART LAFFER, ECONOMIC ADVISER TO PRESIDENT TRUMP'S 2016 CAMPAIGN: Good to

see you, Martha.

MACCALLUM: You know, obviously those numbers look really good. Are you

surprised this isn't more of a focus of the Midterm discussions?

LAFFER: Not really. I mean, I think people are well aware of the

economics. It may not be the hyperactive conversation you want to have but

I think they're very well aware. It's just amazing. And the changes in

tax policy, Martha, have been incredible. I mean the tax bill was amazing.

He got it through. It's just the foundation of his policies. And if you

look at the deregulation, I mean amazing here as well. If you look at the

monetary policy with Powell, I mean, he's doing a great job on that. And

the trade is --

MACCALLUM: So why is the president keep yelling at it him, Art? Because

the presidency you know, keeps saying that he shouldn't -- he doesn't like

the suggestion that he's going to continue to raise interest rates and the

market was down a little bit today. I mean, that's what -- that's what

some market prognosticators are saying as you well know, that this is --

that we've had the high in this GDP. What do you say?

LAFFER: Well I don't -- can't explain all of Donald Trump's conversations,

to be honest with you. He does it -- he does it so forgive me, Martha --

MACCALLUM: We need a longer show.

LAFFER: Yes, we need a longer show but Powell is doing a good job. And

Trump is doing a great job on trade. I mean it's working progress right

now but Xi and he are going to meet in Argentina and there's a very good

chance we get good trade deals with China and we need China badly because

without China, Martha, there is no Wal-Mart. And without Wal-Mart, there

is no middle class or lower class prosperity. The U.S. needs China and

China for goodness sakes really needs us and I think we're moving along on

that very well. And then look at our GDP numbers growth. I mean, those

are pretty astounding --

MACCALLUM: Let's put the GDP number up, guys.

LAFFER: Yes, and it's just great. You got to -- I don't know if you --

MACCALLUM: So -- yes, we have it up. And so you know, obviously, very

strong growth in the last two quarters in particular. What's your outlook

for the next two?

LAFFER Well, I hope it continues. I mean, we need about --

MACCALLUM: Well, we all hope it continuous but you're the economists so

what do you think it's going to do?

LAFFER: I think it's going to continue, how's that? I think we're going

to have a very good prosperity for the next six or seven years. I think

it's very much like the Reagan period, like the Kennedy period, and like

the Clinton period, not Hillary, Bill. It's -- I think we're going to have

a very strong economic growth for the next five or six years and we'll get

back to the types of prosperity we really would need and want. And I think

he's doing a great job on the economy and I'm an economist. I can't tell

you about everything else but on the economy, he's as good as I've ever

seen in the first term and he's not even halfway through it yet.

MACCALLUM: All right, so in the 30 seconds I have left, what would be your

one thing you would say to him, but don't do this, you know, because that

would be problematic.

LAFFER: Don't raise taxes, don't increase regulations. But the thing I

hope he does do is where we haven't succeeded which is government spending.

MACCALLUM: Yes.

LAFFER: We need to get control of government spending, entitlement

programs, and government spending and I think that's what he is going to do

in his next six years.

MACCALLUM: All right. And so, Art, thank you very much.

(CROSSTALK)

LAFFER: Thank you, Martha. It's great. I love your show by the way.

MACCALLUM: Thank you.

LAFFER: I really do.

MACCALLUM: You can come back anytime.

LAFFER: Any time you want me I'm here.

MACCALLUM: It's always good to see you.

LAFFER: Greta to see you.

MACCALLUM: It's going to be very interesting to watch with this economy

go. It's definitely not the top of my topic, but as you say, people feel it

in what they're doing every day.

(CROSSTALK)

LAFFER: Only four days left.

MACCALLUM: And we'll see what happens when they walk into this voting

booth.

LAFFER: Yes.

MACCALLUM: Art, thank you very much. Art Laffer joining us tonight.

LAFFER: Thanks, Martha.

MACCALLUM: So, coming up this evening, what an interesting story Missouri

is. Watching this race, Claire McCaskill going after a fellow Democrat for

what she said about President Trump, and she is not alone as Democrats

fight to win in red states. They have some very surprising messages out

there.

Former DNC chairwoman Donna Brazile is here with a message for them tonight

on the Story, when we come back.

MACCALLUM: Some red state Democrats, if you listen closely, sound a bit

like Trump supporters in this election. Among them, at risk Indiana Senator

Joe Donnelly with this morning on the campaign trail.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The radical left wants to illuminate ICE.

SEN. JOE DONNELLY, (D) INDIANA: I support ICE, funding Trump's border

wall.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MACCALLUM: There you go. So West Virginia's Joe Manchin split with his

party voting yes for Brett Kavanaugh, while Montana's Jon Tester tells the

Hill that Democrats botched the debate on the new Supreme Court justice.

Chris Stirewalt, Fox News politics editor joins us. What are you doing in

New York, I came all the way to Washington to see you.

CHRIS STIREWALT, FOX NEWS DIGITAL POLITICS EDITOR: I must owe you money,

I'm hiding out. I knew you are coming to town so I'm laying low up here.

MACCALLUM: Good move, my man. Good move. All right. So, you know, I mean,

obviously they are running in red states but, you know, there's all this

sort of idea that there are so many progressive candidates out there, but

that is certainly not what these folks think is going to win the day for

them, Chris.

STIREWALT: Well, look, I should start out and say, I think that these

people are sincere, right. I think they are not saying things that they

don't mean. But I do think this. Democrats by and large took the wrong

lessons from Barack Obama's election and it was that they don't need white

working-class voters anymore, right?

When in fact, Barack Obama did really well with white, working-class

voters. There were millions of Americans who voted both for Barack Obama

and Donald Trump. There is a culturally conservative fiscally liberal

streak that runs through a huge chunk of this electorate in states like

these.

This is the old new deal, Democratic coalition, and these were their

grandchildren. And there are -- non-issues like immigration and others they

are not liberal. They are actually quite conservative, and Democrats are

coming around to having seen the electoral college consequences in 2016,

and now looking at the Senate map in 2018. Some Democrats are understanding

that they need these culturally conservative voters and they can't do it

without them.

MACCALLUM: Yes. I mean, it so interesting because the message, you know,

certainly in the presidential candidates that seem to be lining up for

2020, it's completely the opposite of that. So, you know, when we

obviously, when we see the results on Tuesday night, it's going to send a

very big message out one way or the other to those future candidates. Won't

it, Chris?

STIREWALT: Well, it should, but it won't. It should if there were smart

they would pay attention to what got results and how to win. Democrats have

to have back the upper Midwest. They have to have that back if they want to

be competitive, they've got to rebuild the blue wall and they can't just

leave these voters follow.

Now they are expecting a good night on Tuesday but it isn't whether they

win or not, it's the lesson that they take from the victories that they do

obtain and if they say, we are fine, we don't need to change anything, they

are not paying attention.

MACCALLUM: All right. I want to take a look at the Arizona race and an

interesting back and forth. This is obviously this is a very tight race,

Kyrsten Sinema and Martha McSally. Listen to this exchange.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KYRSTEN SINEMA, D, ARIZONA SENATE CANDIDATE: You know in Arizona it's not new to have

military deployment to the border to provide a support role for our customs

and border agents who are down there. So, we wish them well and tell them

to stay hydrated.

REP. MARTHA MCSALLY, R—ARIZONA: Sorry, I didn't mean to laugh. Wow.

Well, my message to them is, thank you for service and your sacrifice.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MACCALLUM: I mean, this is in many ways sort of the essence of the

difference between these two candidates, Chris?

STIREWALT: Well, yes, but. And I think the but here is, Kyrsten Sinema is

an effective campaigner.

MACCALLUM: Yes.

STIREWALT: And she has demonstrated that she has turned around

substantially on these issues. But this is somebody who was an anti-war

protester during the Iraq war, she was very left, left, left. But as she

has represented a swing suburban district outside of Phoenix, what she's

figured out is that doesn't play in Arizona. That's not what winds up with

Arizona voters so she has recalibrated.

And here is, she's doing the same smart thing that Claire McCaskill did in

Missouri which is, you don't -- if Trump is trolling you on sending up a

jillion troop to the border, you don't have to take the bait. You're not

oblige to oppose him. You can say, yes, cool border security is good, it's

fine, and take the issue away from Republicans and that's what smart

Democrats do, they don't squeal.

MACCALLUM: And remind them to bring their water when they go to the

border.

STIREWALT: And -- it's very dry out there. It's you who were just there,

it's very dry.

(CROSSTALK)

MACCALLUM: Yes, it's very dry out there. Chris, thank you so much, we'll

be spending a lot of time together over the next few days. I look forward

to it.

STIREWALT: See you soon.

MACCALLUM: So why is Nancy Pelosi taking heat from Michael Moore for

saying her party is going to win it, and that she will be back? Former

Democratic National Committee chair Donna Brazile joins me next.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MICHAEL MOORE, FILMMAKER: A Democrat--

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.

MOORE: -- who just automatically announced, we are going to win. And it's

like, my God, that's what happened in 2016.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. NANCY PELOSI, D—CALIF., HOUSE MINORITY LEADER: Up until today, I

would have said if the election were held today, we would win.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What happened today that change that?

PELOSI: Now what I'm saying is, we will win.

(APPLAUSE)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MACCALLUM: Nancy Pelosi saying she will win it, her bold assertion about

winning back the house not sitting well with outspoken activist filmmaker

Michael Moore who is worried that she is getting ahead of herself. Watch

this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MOORE: A Democrat--

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.

MOORE: -- who just automatically announced, we are going to win. And it's

like, my God, that's what happened in 2016. Everybody was throwing the

party for Hillary before the election.

Don't think for a second that come Tuesday, they don't have every intention

of holding onto the House and of the Senate. That is -- and they are good

at what they do and you should respect the fact that they are able to get

away with this.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MACCALLUM: He saying, you got to fight until the very bitter end. Joining

me now, Donna Brazile, former DNC chairs and co-author for the new book,

"For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Politics." Donna, good to have you

with us.

DONNA BRAZILE, FORMER CHAIR, DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL COMMITTEE: It's great to

see you. Welcome to Washington, D.C.

MACCALLUM: Thank you, it's great to be here tonight.

BRAZILE: Thank you.

MACCALLUM: So which camp are you in? Are you the optimist like Nancy

Pelosi or the it's not over till it's over Michael Moore?

BRAZILE: I'm in both camps. Look, I come from the school that you have to

work until the polls are closed across the country. I also believed that

Nancy Pelosi has a real good gut instinct about what's happening out there,

good quality candidates. She's been crisscrossing the country raising money

but at the same time, Michael Moore is so right.

You have to keep knocking on doors. We know that during midterm elections,

Democrats tend not to turn out. We are more infrequent voters. Republicans

treat every election like the World Series, Democrats like the World Cup.

MACCALLUM: Well, you know, we heard the opposite for so long in this

campaign, that Democrats were super fired up and that they were trying to

get Republicans more fired up.

But I want to play this interesting sound bite from Claire McCaskill who is

obviously in a neck and neck race--

BRAZILE: Yes, sure.

MACCALLUM: -- with Josh Hawley in Missouri right now. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. CLAIRE MCCASKILL, D—MO.: The crazy Democrats are people who

walk in restaurants and scream in elected officials faces. The crazy

Democrats are -- we have a state senator here in Missouri that actually

advocated for the assassination of President Trump. That's a crazy

Democrat.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MACCALLUM: What do you think about that, Donna?

BRAZILE: Well, there's a lot of people out there today that I would label

as, let's just say, not civil. But the truth is, we have to tone it down.

It's important that Democrats, Republicans and independents, that we find a

way to tone down the rhetoric, it is hot out there. It is, as we call it in

Louisiana, it's a nasty hot.

But at the same time people are very passionate. They are passionate about

healthcare, they are passionate about immigration. We need to allow people

to speak their minds without confronting them. Look, I have Republican

friends, I have Democratic friends and friends who are independents. And

yet, you know what I want to do at the end of the day? I want to have a

good glass of wine, I want to watch football and drink beer.

MACCALLUM: You know, that's the old way of Washington. It certainly

doesn't feel like that anymore.

BRAZILE: Yes. And by the way, are you wearing crimson red? Because you

know I'm LSU. Are you not trying to send a signal here? Because go Tigers,

go Tigers. And you see, we could talk about football without getting into a

fight. I'm trying to put on my best shade of purple.

MACCALLUM: There you go.

BRAZILE: Yes.

MACCALLUM: So, you know, speaking of how nasty it gets, as you said.

BRAZILE: Yes.

MACCALLUM: This is Maria Chappelle-Nadal who is a state senator. I mean,

she went after Claire McCaskill. Look at this tweet that she put out there.

"Claire McCaskill is desperate. She is a piece of S. You know what, instead

of knowing what people of color are angered by this administration, she

chooses to put us and our families in harm's way. If my family is harmed,

blame it on Claire McCaskill. She deserves to lose. She is not a Democrat."

Your thoughts?

BRAZILE: I don't know who this person is. I know who Claire McCaskill is.

MACCALLUM: She is the state senator that Claire McCaskill is referring who

called for the Assassination of President Trump--

(CROSSTALK)

BRAZILE: Well, come on.

MACCALLUM: -- which by the way she said was a mistake.

BRAZILE: Look, Michelle Obama was attacked. Barack Obama was attacked. The

first lady has been attacked, Mrs. Trump, the president, OK? Cut it out,

it's not what we do. These are people that we have elected to lead us,

people that are serving as spouses. It is important that every--

(CROSSTALK)

MACCALLUM: Well, I mean, Hillary Clinton called for a no stability until

after the election. Eric Holder said kick them in the knees. So you're

against all that?

BRAZILE: I am against what the president of the United States says every

day when he tweets. I'm against any elected officials using their job that

we hired them to do to--

(CROSSTALK)

MACCALLUM: But you are saying I want to be friends with everybody. So, are

you also against Hillary Clinton calling for a no civility and Eric Holder

saying kick them in the knees?

BRAZILE: You know, I don't want to sit here and name calling, what are we

trying to prove by calling out Hillary and Eric? President Donald Trump--

(CROSSTALK)

MACCALLUM: I'm just saying be fair on all sides when somebody is out of

line we have to call on all sides.

BRAZILE: I have -- I have been fair. But you know what, my job is, my job

is a citizen because I'm no longer chair of the party, is to I go out there

and to build hope. It's to inspire the next generation to vote. I'm worried

that we have a lot of millennials who have not yet decided to vote. This is

-- this election impacts their future, that's what I'm worried about.

MACCALLUM: Oprah was certainly doing a good job getting out in Georgia.

(CROSSTALK)

BRAZILE: I love what she did yesterday, you know.

MACCALLUM: But you know, I want to bring this up. Because the economy is

doing so well.

BRAZILE: Yes. Yes.

MACCALLUM: And Jared Bernstein who was Joe Biden's former economic advisor

tweeting today, "Pretty much everything you could want in a monthly jobs

report. Payroll gains way up better than expected, nice pop in labor force

participation, wage growth continues, finally beating inflation."

BRAZILE: Yes.

MACCALLUM: You know, so he's very positive on the economy.

BRAZILE: Right.

MACCALLUM: So, you know, when you look at that, is that a difficult

argument for Democrats to make in terms of, you know, rolling back some of

these tax cuts, rolling back some of the regulatory changes that have

helped to create this economy?

BRAZILE: The Democrats what they've been saying and I've looked at a lot

of the ads. They want an economy that works for everyone. Whether you are

making $100,000 per year, are your--

(CROSSTALK)

MACCALLUM: This is what everybody is unemployment numbers are the lowest

they've been in decades.

BRAZILE: -- are you getting paid. But you know, when Barack Obama was

president Republicans had a hard time saying good news. I'd like to good

news, good news. I wouldn't care if it's good news that come from a

Democrat or Republican or independent. Good news. We want people to have

jobs.

(CROSSTALK)

MACCALLUM: So you think President Trump has done a good job with the

economy?

BRAZILE: President Trump is not out there campaigning on the economy. He's

campaigning as if people who are (Inaudible).

(CROSSTALK)

MACCALLUM: No, but that's not my question. My question is, do you think

the president has done a good job with the economy so far.

BRAZILE: I think that the overall the structure of our economy is good.

And while the White House is claiming credit just like Barack Obama claim

credit for turning the economy around. Give credit where credit is due. We

should not undermine people confidence in their country or the economy

simply because they have a R or D behind their name. That's where I come

down on all of this.

MACCALLUM: Donna Brazile, thank you very much.

(CROSSTALK)

BRAZILE: I want everybody to have jobs. I want to keep my job by the way.

MACCALLUM: Good to see you tonight. The book is "For Colored Girls Who

Have Considered Politics."

BRAZILE: Thank you, Martha.

MACCALLUM: Thanks for being here, Donna. Come back.

BRAZILE: I will.

MACCALLUM: Great having you here.

BRAZILE: Thank you.

MACCALLUM: So, it has been a while of high-profile celebrity endorsements

for candidate across the country but does the average American care about

celebrities and whether or not they will influence their vote? And it's

Friday, it means it's time for our ladies' night panel here to weigh in,

that's coming up next.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This midterm election, exercising your right to vote is

as important as ever.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We are very close to election day, I just want to make

sure that everyone knows how important it is for you to get out and vote

early.

OPRAH WINFREY, TV HOST: Vote, vote!

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'm not going to do that. November 6th, please vote.

WINFREY: Vote.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MACCALLUM: So those are just some of the celebrities that are pushing

voters to get involved in this election, some of them even going door-to-

door to spread their message, but can Americans really be persuaded by the

celebrities showing up at your door? It's a question even comedy central

had a little bit of fun with.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: How will I know that I should vote.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: If celebrities don't tell me to?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Does Emily Stone think I should vote?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: What about John Krasinski?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Have you seen a quiet place?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes, but that isn't what this is about right now.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's about celebrities.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Telling regular Americans that they have to vote.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Many millennial Americans like us don't know what we

should do until celebrities tell us what to do.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MACCALLUM: Here now ladies' night. Jenny Beth Martin, Bre Payton, and

Marie Harf. Ladies, so has there ever been a celebrity, anybody like that

who sort of made you inspired to vote for someone?

JENNY BETH MARTIN, CO-FOUNDER, TEA PARTY PATRIOTS CITIZENS FUND: Not for

me personally to vote for someone but I can imagine it might make an

average voter, I would say not exactly average, because I live, breathe,

and sleep politics.

MACCALLUM: What do you think, Bre?

BRE PAYTON, STAFF WRITER, THE FEDERALIST: Yes. I'm going to say no. I want

to say a hard pass. I think this is condescending and I think that we have

proof of this. Taylor Swift came out and endorsed a Democratic candidate

for Senate in Tennessee and it hasn't moved the needle at all. His

Republican opponent is up by something about seven points according to Real

Clear Politics average. Blackburn is leading that race over there.

So, I think, you know, and this is supposed to like, melts everything, this

is supposed to be a game-changer there and it wasn't.

MACCALLUM: Yes.

PAYTON: So, I think it doesn't--

(CROSSTALK)

MACCALLUM: You know, they are just sending -- first of all, if Will

Ferrell showed up at my door I would just laugh hysterically. And I would -

- if he gives me that serious message about voting, I'm just thinking that

like, somewhere in there he's kidding actually, because I think he's

hilarious.

PAYTON: Yes.

MACCALLUM: All politics aside.

PAYTON: Yes.

MACCALLUM: But Marie, you know, Oprah Winfrey was very powerful the other

day.

MARIE HARF, FOX NEWS RADIO CO-HOST: Yes.

MACCALLUM: I mean, I could definitely see her having an impact on that

race.

HARF: And we saw in actually 2008 Oprah endorsing Barack Obama and then

campaigning during the primaries, particularly in South Carolina, actually

it appears to have made a big difference in that primary. People love

Oprah. And she doesn't get out there and talk about the Democratic Party,

she talks about the candidate and certain principles, so I actually think

that Oprah in a race that is as close as it's going to be in Georgia might

make a difference.

And look, in Tennessee, I think it's still an open question. Tens of

thousands of new voters registered in the 48 hours after Taylor Swift--

(CROSSTALK)

MACCALLUM: Yes. But it was the last day -- I mean, it was the last day you

could register right before she said it.

HARF: That was -- sure, but we will see if -- she seems to have inspired--

(CROSSTALK)

MACCALLUM: So we will see.

HARF: -- a number of people to register. I think that a lot of these

races, Martha, are going to be so close that even if celebrities only move

the needle a little bit, a little but could actually matter.

MACCALLUM: Yes, absolutely. I think there are going to be a lot of very

tight races. I think we're going to see contested races.

HARF: Yes.

MACCALLUM: I think a lot of races aren't going to be done on Tuesday

night.

HARF: I agree.

MACCALLUM: Speaking of celebrities, Alec Baldwin got in trouble again in

New York City. Now I'm sort of sympathetic because of someone steals your

parking spot in New York City, it's like, you can't do that! The president

came out today, there he is. He always looks like he wants to punch

somebody, right? Pretty much always has that look on his face, but

apparently, he punched a guy over a parking spot. The president was asked

about it today and here's what he said.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Who was arrested?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Alec Baldwin. He punched someone out during a parking

dispute.

TRUMP: I wish him luck.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MACCALLUM: And Alec Baldwin had this to say when asked to comment on what

happened. He said, "My comment is that my show aired Sunday at 10 p.m."

MARTIN: You now, it would be, seem to be a little bit sympathetic, he's

got four kids under the age of five, and there's a parking space in New

York. If he didn't have a history of this, but he has a history of punching

people, photographers flight attendants.

(CROSSTALK)

MACCALLUM: This could get ugly for him. He could be facing as much as a

year in jail apparently, Bre.

PAYTON: Yes, I mean. Sadly, this is kind of a cycle for him. Whenever he

catches a break, that he does something like this. I think the timing is

also kind of interesting. You hear just as the show that launched, then

he's out here doing this. I mean, I'm just saying, I think it's

interesting.

MACCALLUM: You think, he's like I think I'm going to punch someone today

because it will be good publicity?

PAYTON: No, not on punching. I just think that this tends to happen

whenever he catches a big break. I don't know if it's a self-destructive

tendency that he tends to have--

(CROSSTALK)

MACCALLUM: it could be.

PAYTON: -- words like, I'm doing well, got to mess it up. I don't know.

HARF: I'm going to say, I am a hugely competitive parker in Washington,

D.C., which isn't as bad as New York, but I have never punched someone. But

like you, Martha, I can sympathize with people getting very upset about a

parking spot. It is awful.

MACCALLUM: Yes. I have to cut to a tiny bit of road rage at times.

(CROSSTALK)

HARF: Me, too. I'm with you.

MACCALLUM: I can't help it. Somebody steals my parking spot, no, no!

(CROSSTALK)

HARF: I'm with you.

MACCALLUM: But time to punch anybody so far. Thanks, ladies. Great to see

you all tonight. That is our Story on this Friday night. We'll see you

again here on Monday which is election eve. Have a great weekend,

everybody. Tucker Carlson coming up live next from D.C.

