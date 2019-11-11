Donald Trump Jr. slams hypocrisy of the left, explains president's appeal to blue-collar voters

This is a rush transcript from "Life, Liberty & Levin," November 10, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

MARK LEVIN, HOST: Hello America, I'm Mark Levin. This is "Life, Liberty & Levin." Donald Trump, Jr. I don't even have to introduce you, really.

DONALD TRUMP, JR., EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, THE TRUMP ORGANIZATION: Good to be with.

LEVIN: It's a pleasure. We've never met before, haven't we?

TRUMP: We hadn't, not in person, no. I've been watching for a while.

LEVIN: Well, thank you. Likewise. You've written an unbelievable book here. Donald Trump, Jr. "Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us." Nobody knows this better than your family.

TRUMP: Yes. We've been through a lot. I think it was interesting, for years people said, Don, you should write the business book and honestly, I was like, I think my father has really had that covered.

But for me, over the last few years what I've got to experience both having a sort of front row seat to political history, you know, getting to be at least one of the tips of the spear of the greatest political upset, ever, to also being, you know, the number two subject of the greatest witch hunt ever, with the Mueller hoax.

I said, you know what? Now is a time to actually write this book. You know, I've been all over America, got to experience some incredible stuff.

See what my father's actually doing. And for me, as an American and as a citizen, as a father of five young kids, this is my chance to act and to help.

And again, I don't know that anyone has seen it or had a better or closer look to the hypocrisy of the left probably than me these days.

LEVIN: I suspect, not knowing, that for most of your life, left, right, so forth and so on, you're a businessman, relatively conservative as a matter of conscience as a matter of common sense, then you hit this puzzle on the left.

TRUMP: Hell yes.

LEVIN: It's kind of changed a little bit, hasn't it?

TRUMP: It has. Listen, I think, you know, again, I don't necessarily come from a conservative background though I've always been a conservative. I think a big part of that was having a mother who grew up in communist Czechoslovakia and escaped.

When I see some of the sort of mainstream politicians of today talking about the great virtues of socialism and communism, you know, I go back to that in my childhood, going over there every summer with my grandfather who was a blue collar electrician and then really wanted to make sure that we, you know, his grandchildren experienced that.

And I think it was a big part of why we don't take things for granted that perhaps we would otherwise; and so growing up with that having a grandmother who is 93, who didn't lead an easy life.

I mean, this was someone who spent years hiding in the basement of her farmhouse from the Nazis growing up, then lived through communist occupation. You know, she calls me to this day, Mark, in tears.

You know, she watches CNN over there. They don't have an outlet like this, where you may have the conservative viewpoint and so, Don, you don't understand. The socialism of the country. It always sounds so great on paper, it's always free. Everything is always great. You don't understand.

And you know, I have to assure her, trust me, I know. I'm on the leading edge of pushing back against this nonsense. But when you have a woman who has been through that, who is in tears, for fear of the wellbeing of her children and her grandchildren, her great grandchildren, it has to tell you something.

And I always say, you know, it's interesting with this socialism, communism thing becoming a mainstream part of the Democratic Party, it's no longer a fringe element. The leading candidates all espouse these virtues. I always ask, I go, you know, why is it, Mark that there's no one, not one person from former, you know, communist side of Eastern Europe, from the former Soviet Union, from Communist China.

Let's bring it closer to home -- from Venezuela, from Cuba. How come there's no one who has lived there that comes here and says, you know what?

We've got to bring that experiment here. It's wonderful. It's done incredible things.

The Democrats will find someone who can vouch for and say anything, but they can't find someone who has lived under those systems to bring them here and doesn't that tell us all we need to know?

And so while I may be an unlikely conservative on paper in the sense that I'm a guy from New York City, the son of a billionaire, went to an Ivy League school. My experiences throughout life and certainly the experiences I've had over the last few years only solidify my resolve to really fight for conservative values and beliefs.

LEVIN: Your father has been called a blue collar billionaire.

TRUMP: I coined that, Mark, 10 or 15 years ago, and I got all sorts of hell for it. Back then, it wasn't as vicious as it is today. But I said that and it's because he is a builder.

He spent his career building projects and he didn't build, you know, in the confines of a high office tower surrounded by executives telling them what he wants. He spent time on the ground. He spent time on those construction sites.

He spent time with those like blue collar, oftentimes, you know, Union, oftentimes Democrat builders, construction workers. He knows those people.

He spoke with them. That's what made him a better builder.

He got information from them. He utilized that throughout his career. So while he is an unlikely voice to be able to speak to working class America, he is able to do that, because he has been doing it his whole life. You know, he knows those guys. He listens to those guys. He understands those guys.

LEVIN: And you know what's interesting about this? When you look at the Democratic Party lineup, none of them have.

TRUMP: No, they haven't done anything. You know, they talk in theory, not in practice. And I think when you look at the successes of his presidency, and I talk about this extensively in the book, it's because he has actually done this.

He has actually signed the front of a paycheck, not just the back. He has actually created jobs, not just talking about it in theory. He has done it in practice. He's had people, their families, their livelihoods, their wellbeing dependent on his success every day for 40 years. He has actually done it.

And so when he talks about it, and he talked about it on the campaign trail, this is what we're going to do, and this is how we're going to achieve X,Y,Z; now we're reaping the benefits of that.

And people say, oh, well, it's just -- it's not. He has been doing it his whole life. He understands it. Our political class doesn't, and that's a big problem. Our political class, our politicians, they've not done these things. They oftentimes can't relate to the people that they represent.

There was a female Congresswoman, I was talking about it during midterms, who was hosting seminars, you know, wine and cheese dinners, for other Democrats running to teach them how to speak to their constituencies.

I mean, I just had the greatest laugh about that because I mean, imagine, like, you live there. These are your neighbors. And you have to go to someone else in another district, to learn about how to speak to your neighbors. And yet, you know, the brash billionaire from New York City is able to just go out there and have that conversation with, not the conversation at. We get plenty of lecturing from the other side.

But he is actually having that conversation with the hard working men and women of this country who just want to live their American dream and that makes them a terrible person these days.

You know, wanting to experience the American dream for themselves rather than it be sort of our number one export as a country. We've sent that American dream to countries and far off land, they hate our guts, they had our freedoms, they had our religion, they had our values. We've sent them our American dream due to stupid trade practices, incompetent politicians, just a string of bad decision making from people who are in charge, who have no business being in charge of anything, let alone our country.

LEVIN: Let me ask you this. When you watch how your father is portrayed in the media, 90 percent, 95 percent of the media, the man you grew up with, and you say, blue collar. He went down on the streets, down to the job sites. Not only that, he hired minorities galore whether it's African- Americans, Hispanic-Americans, Asian-American --

TRUMP: Females.

LEVIN: Females and so forth and you hear things said about your father that you know to be as dishonest and untrue as a magic want. What does that do to you and your -- and the rest of your family?

TRUMP: You know, honestly it just makes me want to fight that much more.

A, I know it to be nonsense. So many of those people saying those things - - it's interesting, we have pictures with them over the decades hanging out with my father, taking pictures with my father, being at dinners and parties with my father, showing up to his office. All of a sudden you become a conservative and you know, all of that is forgotten.

You know, that's the reality. I mean, when I hear the stuff about racism, it drives me nuts. But the real problem with it is it's sort of become the political easy button of the left. It's like, you can't win an argument - racist. Don't have any facts to back me up - racist.

You know, facts are like left wing kryptonite, right? They don't really work in your favor, but the real issue is that you know, stuff like racism, those aren't real problems in our country. It's just not the answer to every argument someone can't win from the left, and that's what it's become.

And the real issue with that is, it does such a huge disservice, Mark, to those who are actually afflicted by real racism, because now people, they hear it and it's like, okay, roll your eyes, move on.

The people who are actually afflicted are ultimately then ignored because everyone uses it for everything in every argument that they can't win with facts, with reason or with logic, and that's sort of a big problem.

LEVIN: It's a fantastic book. Donald Trump, Jr. "Triggered: How The Left --" I've got to take my glasses off so I can read. "How The Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us." And you have been subjected to this.

Your sister has, your brother has, your brother-in-law. But you've been dragged in front of Congress. You've been dragged in front of all these investigative committees behind closed doors for the most part. You've had to hire lawyers. You've had to spend money on this sort of thing.

TRUMP: Lots.

LEVIN: Dozens and dozens of people close to the President of the United States have and to what end? For what purpose?

TRUMP: None. They're trying to, you know, reverse the results of an election that they didn't agree with, though the American people obviously agreed.

You know, the impeachment probe right now, guess what? That started on November 9, 2016. Whatever they can do to backfill it. I mean, you know, you saw the Mueller report and again, for me, I could write about it extensively in the book because I think it's pretty safe to say that I was the number two target.

You know, if they couldn't get my father, they would have loved to have taken me down. And I just remember going through it and you know, it took me maybe 41 years to realize I was a lot more like my father than anyone would have called before that including ourselves.

But you put us in that corner and we fight back. We push back hard. I mean, I certainly did that during the probe. My father certainly does that. And I think it's been a great thing in the sense that it's shown conservatives that you can actually fight back, you don't just have to turn the other cheek.

We've done that for 50 years and all we've done is seed round to the lunatic fringe of the left and their policies. So, you know, for me, it was an interesting experience, but it wasn't just, you know, half of government literally trying to throw you in jail for quote-unquote "treason" for taking an unsolicited phone call.

Meanwhile, the other candidate, Hillary Clinton can have a D.N.C. funded operation where they're paying foreign operatives to dig up dirt, seed that with the F.B.I., leak it to the press, use that as a justification to then start a witch hunt.

Bring in Robert Mueller. Obviously, they only brought him in because he was the former head of the F.B.I. and he was a decorated Marine, so he is above reproach. Trump cannot possibly attack him.

You know, he brings in 19 Hillary donors to try to, you know, prosecute this nonsense claim and this fake dossier, but then, you know, they were going to get them finally, they were going to get Trump. We're going to put him on the stage. We're going to put him on the stand.

And within about 30 seconds, the American public realized that this thing was one big joke that they used Robert Mueller, simply because of the credentials. And sort of, again, the fact that he was beyond reproach, because of his resume. And they realized this guy had no idea what he is even talking about.

I mean, within about 30 seconds, it was, Mr. Mueller, have you actually read the report that bears your name? Well, you know, I don't know.

That's beyond my purview. That's beyond my purview, Congressman.

I mean, it was a joke. And I do believe that, you know, despite sort of the media attacks, the American people get it, Mark. The American people see it for what it is. They see the nonsense. They see the witch hunt.

They see the bias.

And man, if they were, let's call it -- there's a better word for it, but for TV, I'll say, if they were annoyed in 2016, I think they're going to be that much more annoyed in 2020.

LEVIN: When we come back, I want to ask you what it was like in those little sessions, hours and hours at a time.

TRUMP: Sure.

LEVIN: Folks, don't forget, most weeknights you can watch me on Levin TV, Levin TV. You can sign up at 844-LEVIN-TV. Give us a call there, 844- LEVIN-TV or check us out at blazetv.com/mark, blazetv.com/mark. Don't forget the book is called "Triggered." And I feel triggered right now to tell you the truth.

TRUMP: You should. If you're an American and you're not triggered, there's something wrong with you.

LEVIN: Exactly. I'll be right back.

LEVIN: Don, Jr., in these closed door sessions that you were in, about how many hours? How many times? What were they like?

TRUMP: Numerous times. I think I did about 30 hours total between you know, Congress and Senate and all of the nonsense. And you could see, I mean, it's just -- it's a witch hunt. I mean, you have just such a partisan hackery.

I remember, you know, doing, you know, Adam Schiff's, you know, House Intelligence Committee. And it was funny, you know, it was something like close to nine hours straight questioning about a 20-minute meeting, right?

And then whatever else they could backfill.

And, you know, in 1982, your father as a developer sold a unit in Trump Tower to, you know, there was a Russian buyer there. Do you know? I said, no, I don't know, because I was about four. It's -- it was nuts. But it was -- what was most telling was coming out of that interview, that one in particular, about seven o'clock that night. And then you know, it's supposed to be closed door. And obviously, it's top secret and everything like that.

And you know, getting to read on CNN starting at about noon in my Twitter feed, meaning every bathroom break, this guy, almost certainly this guy is the guy going out and leaking to CNN exactly what's going on in these closed door things.

And it didn't matter to me because it wasn't like there was anything really going on. The whole thing was nonsense, but it just makes you wonder, you know, who would ever want to cooperate with these committees to actually try to get to a real answer when you see that kind of partisan nonsense and you see so much of that going on now, frankly, where, you know, he is allowed to be the judge, jury, executioner.

He asks the question, if he likes the answer after leading and coaching the witness, he will then maybe call that person back to give that same answer, and no other in front of a live committee so that it can appear as though this is a fair process when it's not.

And so, it was pretty telling. I mean, for me, it was a little bit different again, because I certainly got some of my father's gene about fighting back, and so even my own lawyers, you know, I was pretty vocal about it on Twitter. I was pretty vocal about it on TV. I was -- you know, I got out there to say, really? Here's my texts. Here's this.

Here's the DM.

You know what, that's when they leaked the, you know, Donald Trump, Jr. got WikiLeaks a week before it was -- I go, no I didn't. Here is the DM.

Here's the date. They literally when handing it to CNN, someone deleted the one, I think it was from 14. So you take the one out of 14 and all of a sudden looks like whatever. Let's call it June 4, instead of June 14.

But when the stuff came out on June 10, it appears as though I had at six days before rather than four days after the rest of the world and so they create these fake bombshells. Many of these stories never even corrected.

LEVIN: What do you make of the relationship between the media and the Democratic Party and these Democrats when they go, I mean, they're like this.

TRUMP: Listen, we all know that the media is largely left leaning and has been for decades. The difference now is there's not even a pretense of objectivity. They don't even care.

I mean, in some of those cases, like the one I'm talking about, you know, bombshells, CNN, we got him. They didn't even correct it. There's not even a correction. I mean, so we're used to the retraction at two in the morning where no one even sees it, then maybe we can push it out a little bit.

But many of these bombshells -- and I was -- you know, if there were five big bombshells, I was part of three of them. None of them turned out to be true.

But more importantly, Mark, no one was burned. Meaning, if it was some low-level guy, CNN, you'd burn them just to get their credibility back and say, hey, this was the guy we gave --

That means they're getting it from a high level source and they're just hoping that that guy continues to give them stuff. But when you have an hour, you know, essentially the subject matter of three of the biggest bombshells of the last year, we cover them in in detail in the book, but they're all fake news.

What does that say about the media complex? What does it say about people's ability to trust these people, you know, you can't even put like a discount factor on it. Okay, it's coming from there. We've got to assume at least half of it is --

It's so asinine. It's going so far. We saw this last week. Al Baghadi, right, the leader of ISIS, murderer, rapist. He has killed and burn journalists alive. Lit people on fire, I mean, he is according to "The Washington Post," an austere religious scholar. No, he is a piece of garbage.

And that they can't say that. That they don't get to, you know, murdering rapist until Paragraph 33 in a glowing expose, trying to make this guy human just because Trump got him and because Trump, that was his number one target.

Think of where we are. I mean, you know, my father has gotten, you know, a lot of flack for, you know, asking the question, you know, is the media -- are they the enemy of the people? Man, if you're watching some of these things, and you're not wondering in the back of your mind, I have to wonder a little bit like if there's something wrong with you.

I mean, they're making it too easy. "The New York Times" fact checking -- fact checking -- a meme about a dog. I mean, you know, it wasn't that he was putting the Congressional Medal, they literally changed the Congressional Medal to a paw, you know, medal.

I mean, think of the insanity, you know, that's going on. And there's just example after example, where there's just no rhyme or reason to it. The hatred is palpable.

I mean, I think the best example I used is not just, you know, going after me when I say something or going after my father when he says something, they're going after our supporters.

I remember when we launched the campaign back in the early summer of the 2020 campaign, we were down in Orlando, 45,000 people show up, Mark, two days in advance to an arena that holds about 25,000 people. Twenty thousand know they're not even getting in. It's hot, humid, thunderstorms, rain, not one person left. It was actually an amazing thing.

I got to introduce the VP who introduced my father. And I mean, the warmth from those people who just wanted to see -- it's a political movement like we've never seen, right? It was incredible.

I go back and I'm watching TV afterwards and I watch these, you know, elite, the liberal elite. You know, they're the experts. They haven't been right in a few years, but they're experts, and they're on TV. Did you see those people? They were in flip flops. That must be their formal attire. It was -- honestly, it was disgusting.

The level of hatred and disdain for the hard working men and women of this country that you see from the liberal elite that you see from, you know, their marketing arm, let's call it, the mainstream media. They don't even make bones about it.

The mainstream media today is the marketing wing of the Democratic Party, and they don't even pretend otherwise.

LEVIN: Let me also suggest if any of them went through the examination that you and your father and your family have gone through, they wouldn't do very well. We'll be right back.

LEVIN: The book is "Triggered," fantastic book. I want to ask you a question. When you look at how Joe Biden and Hunter Biden are treated, when you look at Anderson Cooper during the Democratic debates and hey, look, nobody is guilty of anything and Hunter is fine and all the rest of it. Dare I say, gee, it would be nice to be a Democrat just for those purposes alone?

TRUMP: All the time, Mark, you know, it's funny, you know, they're not guilty of anything, but I was guilty of treason, right? I mean, according to all of those people, we were out there doing that, so is my father, so is this. Now, it turns out, none of that was true, but you know, the double standard is pretty sickening, I always say, you know, and the media likes to say, well, you're Donald Trump, Jr., you get the benefits.

You know, I go, of course, I did. I've said that every time I said that on "Hannity." I've said it elsewhere. You can always say it in every interview, when you don't have the long forum, but I make no bones about the fact that I am where I am, in much part because of my father and what he has created.

The difference between me and Hunter Biden is I didn't do it through my father's taxpayer funded office, like Hunter Biden. You know, we did it as private business people. We were international business people for decades before we got into politics. Hunter Biden magically became an international businessman, because his father was the Vice President of the United States.

We gave up doing any new international deals. We have a contractual obligation to finish the deals that we signed up in many cases a decade ago. We have to do those, but we stopped doing and looking for new deals abroad just to avoid any possible, you know, conflict.

Meanwhile, Hunter is around going on Air Force 2 to China coming back five days later with $1.5 billion as a journeyman investor that no one has ever heard of. You know some of the great investors of the world, guys everyone on your show watching would know their names. It takes them 10 years to break into China. Hunter can do it in five days for $1.5 billion.

Media -- we have no problem with this. Hunter Biden. Dad's in charge of Ukraine. He is on tape saying we're going to stop aid yada, yada, yada.

We've all seen it. He can get an $83,000 a month job, no-show job in a language he doesn't speak on a Board of an energy company that he knows nothing about energy. No problem.

He can get his first job out of school working at MB&A, which happens to be the largest bank in the state of Delaware where his father is a senator and signing favorable legislation. It's a wonder how he went through the ranks so quickly.

He then gets on the Board of Amtrak at about 27 because dad takes the train. It is different when you're using, again, your dad's taxpayer funded office to enrich yourself.

We didn't do that as private businessman, I am who I am and where I am because of my father. I make no bones about it. But we didn't do that under the guise of, you know, I'm a blue collar, you know, hardworking public servant. It's nonsense.

If I did those things today with my father as President, the media would have a field day. If I got thrown out of the Navy for using cocaine, the media would have a field day. We can go into the personal stuff even further. I would even rather not because I think the business you know, corruption side is frankly enough.

But I get to hear about the media. Well, no, you can't attack him. Family is off limits. He's a 50-year-old man. Family wasn't off limits when they were trying to throw me in jail. Family is not off limits when they attack Barron Trump at 13 years old. Family is not off limits when they go after my brother or when people spit at him in a restaurant or when my ex-wife opens up an exploding envelope of powder.

Family is not off limits then. It doesn't even get written up. It's almost like well, they're conservative, their vocal, they'll speak their mind. They almost deserve it. There's almost -- I mean, it's hard to say it any other way. There's almost like a tacit complicity or acceptance.

The double standard is truly sickening and no one has experienced it more than me.

I mean, I get to write about it in the book, but literally each and every day, there is more and more examples of these sort of things. And so I think the American people see through it. I think the media has overplayed their hand so often, each and every time, they're all in to try to get Trump or to try to get me or try to cancel us, you know, in today's you know, cancel culture where everything is you can't have an opinion, you certainly can't do that as the son of a rich guy. Certainly, not if you're a conservative or he is the President.

I think the American people see through that. And while the hatred and disdain is there, and we've covered it, it goes down. I have a lot of respect for those people, they see through it in much greater detail than the left, whatever credit them for.

LEVIN: You know, there's a lot of children of wealthy people who are failures. There's a lot of children of wealthy people who aren't productive. There's a lot of children of wealthy people, they are Liberal Democrats, they're not questioned about coming from wealth.

I've never heard of a Kennedy run for office and be told, well, you're just a Kennedy, and you're just rich because of, you know, what old man Joe, Sr. did and so, I've never heard that.

But I'll tell you what I think. I think your parents raised a hell of a family.

TRUMP: Well, I appreciate that.

LEVIN: Because you kids are very loyal. You're hardworking. You don't take anything for granted. You're all very well spoken. And that's unusual. We'll be right back.

LEVIN: Donald Trump, Jr. The book is "Triggered." Excellent book. You spend a good amount of time in your book talking about how the Democratic Party has changed. How has it changed?

TRUMP: Listen, you know, it was interesting. You know, I went to boarding school in Central Pennsylvania at Pottstown, home of Firestone Tires, middle of the rust belt. I am not going to pretend the boarding school wasn't one for, you know, rich guys, but, you know, you still -- you spent a lot of time from eighth grade on, my formative years were spent in sort of rust belt, Pennsylvania.

I had friends, my first girlfriends were, you know, from the area. You got to know a lot of these people and, you know, as I was on the campaign trail in 2016, as a hunter, as an outdoorsman, as a competitive shooter, you know, I spent so much time in sort of Middle America and those were my actual friends.

It wasn't like, here's my token buddy from Iowa. It's -- well, I've been sleeping on that guy's couch for a few years during deer season. And you go out there and you see these people and you see what they've been through and they've watched their jobs be exported. They've watched everything.

And you know, I used to go around and Don, you know, I'm voting for you, but, you know, if my grandfather knew I was voting for a Republican, Don, he'd be rolling over in his grave.

And by the way, I get that. I understand the history of the Democratic Party as sort of like, you know, the working class, you know, representative, but that's gone, Mark. That left so long ago.

So I start talking to those guys. And it's like, okay, well, what would your grandfather think about today's Democratic Party? And he goes, oh, my God. I go, what would he think, you know, would your grandfather think it's really productive to be talking about trans women in sports as a major part of their political platform? Or you know, or anything.

Name one thing they've done for working class Americans as of late. What are the issues that they're talking about that really -- and that's when the light bulb goes off, Mark, and they're like, oh, my God, like --

And I said, I mean, the chapter in the book is basically this is not your grandfather's Democratic Party. But there is that history. There is that tradition and those people just need a little bit of the -- hey, like, wake up. You know, your grandfather would be rolling over in his grave if he knew what his party stood for today.

You know, this isn't the party of JFK anymore. JFK would be -- he'd be all right, according to the left today. I mean, the Democratic Party has been hijacked by radicals, by leftists, by socialists, by communists. There's - - it's not a moderate party anymore. It's a radical party.

The few moderates that are left no longer have a voice. They get drowned out. They get canceled. Because that's part of that culture.

You can't even be with them 95 percent of the way, if you're not there all the way, they're owned. They'll destroy themselves.

I mean, one of the examples that, you know, I use in the book that I think is so important, you know, you know, Martina Navratilova, she came out against like, sort of the trans women in sports. That's a man that has transitioned to a woman somehow and wants to compete against women.

She goes, this is one of the great female athletes of all time, you know, we knew her growing up because she sort of had a similar story to my mother's escaping communist Czechoslovakia. And so we knew her growing up.

We had a great relationship our whole lives.

She is a lesbian. She has been an advocate for LGBT rights for 40 years before it was -- way before it was cool. She said, you know, I think this is a little bit nuts. I think it's a little too far. And they went after her and destroyed her. Forty years of activism for them wasn't enough because she said as an accomplished female athlete that she didn't think it would be right for men to compete against women in sports.

I said, you know, where are the feminists, Mark? Where are the women that fought for Title 9 and for equality in women's sports? When I read about every day, there's a new trans female breaking some sort of world record, you know, taking some young girl who spent her whole life becoming the master of her sport, taking her scholarship, taking her state championship, taking her world record. Well, you know, where are those people?

When is enough, enough? And that's when I think it drives home again, the point of sort of the radicalization of that leftist movement. The goalposts are always moving, you can never be woke enough.

The second you attain that level of wokeness that is today, the next day, it's, well, you're just not even close. You're not with us on this. It's insanity and what's interesting about it is, you know, if I post something on Twitter or social media, you immediately have sort of the left wing bots and the people attacking me and it's funny I'll post some of these example and even the crazy, even the craziest of the craziest.

Man, I sort of hate to agree with it. But like, I'm actually with Donald Trump Jr. on this one. I'm saying welcome to the Republican Party because the other side has gone too far.

I'm a live and let live kind of guy. You know, look at anything I've said about these issues, identify how you want, I don't care. But like, when you start taking opportunities, you know, from young women. I have -- you know, I have two daughters myself. They're both actually looking like they're incredible athletes.

My 12-year-old is, well, you know, really good. You know, I don't want her competing as a 12-year-old boy for a scholarship or whatever it would be.

I certainly wouldn't. It's just not right and that we can't even recognize that there are biological differences between men and women as it relates to competitive sports and/or you know, elite athletics.

Oh, man. Give me a break.

LEVIN: When we come back, I want to ask you about impeachment.

TRUMP: Okay.

LEVIN: Ladies and gentlemen, don't forget, join us on Levin TV most weeknights. Give us a call 844-LEVIN-TV, 844-LEVIN-TV or go to blazetv.com/mark, blazetv.com/mark. Don't forget, it's a great book. Don Jr., "Triggered." We'll be right back.

LEVIN: Impeachment. You know, even though the media and the Democrats telegraphed this even before your father won the presidency.

TRUMP: Yes.

LEVIN: It's still pretty shocking what they're -- the level they're willing to go down to, isn't it?

LEVIN: Not really. You know, at this point with what I've been through, that I cover thoroughly in the book, like I'm not shocked at anything anymore.

I mean, the reality is this. I've said it a thousand times. I mean, impeachment started on November 9, 2016. "The Washington Post" I believe, wrote the article about 19 minutes after my father was sworn in saying making the case for impeachment. It's just shocking the lengths that they're willing to go to cover it up to hide the process from the people.

And then, you know, I get to read about democracy dying in darkness every day, but they don't seem to have a problem about this process going on in a basement where Adam Schiff is judge, jury, executioner. Republicans aren't allowed to ask a question. If they do get a chance or the gall to even attempt to ask a question, he instructs the witnesses to not then answer.

Then they say, well, we'll have a public inquiry, but he is the guy that decides who gets to actually go. So, you know, beyond sort of the coaching like he did for Michael Cohen, and in the past and all these other people any chance to get Trump, no one has a problem with this, Mark.

No one in the media is saying, maybe we should actually make this a fair process. I mean, this is not how the American system works. This is not due process. This is not -- if this was going on in a banana republic, we would be shocked and outraged, but it's going on right here in America in 2019.

And the fact that the silence is deafening from the media, from the left, that you know, loves to throw around words, like democracy and the Constitution when it's convenient, though they don't seem to espouse any of its beliefs, namely on the Second Amendment, certainly on the First these days, and so many others when it's not convenient for them.

It's truly scary because this is at best, a kangaroo court. But the fact that everyone is going along and just totally complacent that it's happening just because it's Trump, and because they know, as so many of the leftist thought leaders have said, we can't beat him at the ballot box, so we need to impeach him.

If that doesn't outrage, honestly, even Democrats, even leftists, and we should make this distinction between leftists and Democrats. I know plenty of hardworking great Democrats. Again, those are the people that have been left behind, but they really have to think and open their eyes for 2020 to look at, you know, the values that are being truly pushed by the Democratic Party anymore, because they're not the same. It's really a leftist party.

And so I don't want to insult the hardworking Democrats that I do know, who do believe in, you know, the values that we believe in as Americans. It's just that the party's thought leaders no longer believe in those values and it's scary.

LEVIN: Let me ask you this. Isn't it shocking -- it is to me -- that the media that went after the White House, you're finding Jim Acosta, even though they're still scores of reporters there. He is disrupting a press conference.

The President says, you know what, you're out. You've got other CNN reporters here and so forth. That same media on Adam Schiff locks that vault to the door, doesn't allow the media in. There's no lawsuit from the media. There's no complaint from their associations. I mean, that shows it there.

TRUMP: Oh, it's the mentality. It's the mentality I see when I speak with guys like Charlie Kirk, from Turning Point USA, where we'll go on college campuses, because, you know, as my father said, you've got to be the President to all people. We've got to be able to try to bring the message to all people and you have people that will just show up to try to disrupt, you know, how good are your points if you feel you can even allow others to express theirs? How strong must your argument really be?

And I can assure you for the party that, you know, speaks and spends a lot of time talking and preaching tolerance, there is nothing and no one less tolerant than a leftist who preaches tolerance. It's very much do as I say, not as I do. And it's really a scary notion for us to be seeing in this country. I mean, as a father of five young kids, that sort of totalitarian mentality is truly sickening and it's scary.

LEVIN: When we come back, 2020. I'd like your take on 2020. We'll be right back.

LEVIN: We're here with Donald Trump, Jr. The book is "Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us." Excellent, excellent book.

So 2020. How do you see this breaking out? Other than your dad winning?

TRUMP: Well, I think he is going to win. But you know, on paper, it's a no brainer. All right, all time high economy, all time lowest unemployment numbers for every demographic, for African-Americans, for Hispanics, for women, all-time high startup entrepreneurship.

There's not a single economic metric where we are not better off today, Mark than we were three years ago. Okay. The same could be said for foreign policy where we're actually, you know, asserting our dominance again, where America is actually utilizing its leverage where we're actually respected again, because you have a guy that's running on a campaign and, you know, and running a presidency on a promises made promises kept agenda that is so foreign to everyone.

Most people are used to, this is what I'm going to do. Then they do the opposite. He is actually doing all the things he said he was going to do.

But on paper, it should be over. But we are not in a fair fight, Mark. We are not on a level playing field between the media bias, between pop culture and Hollywood bias, between the shadow banning and all of the stuff that I get into in great lengths in the book, from social media and the censorship -- all of the things that they do to try to oppress my father's message, to try to silence him. That's what we're up against.

So again, I believe that Americans get it. I believe that the hardworking men and women that my father ran for that he didn't need to do. You know, no one needed this job less than him, probably. It wasn't his turn. He did it because he was fed up.

He has been talking about these things, you know, my pin tweet on Twitter was him on Oprah in '86 talking about bad trade policies and incompetent politicians. He is righting all of those wrongs.

We can keep this thing going. We can keep winning. We can keep draining the swamp. It's not going to go easy because they've been there for a long time, and they don't just give up without a fight.

But we need our guys to show up. We need them to mobilize. We need them to call their friends, get out and vote. If the Americans who have benefited from this economy and who see what's going on, if they get out, it is over. They've just got to do it. And we've got to do it against unprecedented income.

Just like my father is winning and getting things done despite unprecedented income, those same voters need to be able to do the same thing. They've got to get out. They've got to ignore that message and learn the truth. When they do that and they vote accordingly, we're going to keep winning.

LEVIN: It's been a great pleasure.

TRUMP: Great to be with you.

LEVIN: God bless you. See you next time on "Life, Liberty & Levin."

