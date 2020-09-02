Donald Trump Jr. says Joe Biden only addressed rioting in America when CNN pointed out it was affecting polls

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," September 1, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: I'm going to be out a few days. I'm going to recharge my battery for the biggest, most important election in our lifetime. I'll see you after Labor Day. Let not your heart be troubled. Pete Hegseth in for Laura.

PETE HEGSETH, FOX NEWS HOST: Sean, you've earned the break, and your book sold 30 times more copies than mine did. So, congratulations.

HANNITY: No. Listen. I love seeing you in primetime. It's kind of hard. Laura had the President on last night--

HANNITY: --but I'm sure you're going to do great.

HEGSETH: We've got more of that interview tonight, Sean. Thank you very much.

HEGSETH: The biggest thing I have to get to is saying good evening instead of good morning. It is the evening.

HEGSETH: I'm used to that. So we'll start. But Sean, thank you very much. Great show.

So I will start that way. Good evening. I'm Pete Hegseth in for Laura Ingraham, and this is "The Ingraham Angle" from New York live tonight. We have a lot more from Laura's exclusive interview with the President in just moments, including his concerns about mail-in ballots. Will we see Melania on the trail? And what do you think of Joe Biden trying to blame him over football being canceled? Plus, the President tells Laura why he suggested that he and Biden be drug-tested ahead of the debates.

And in moments, I'll speak to Ken Cuccinelli about the warning the Department of Homeland Security just sent to City of Portland, the lawless city. And Donald Trump Jr. is here with the reaction to the President's visit to Kenosha today, and he'll respond to Nancy Pelosi's hyper hypocritical maskless salon visit.

But first, Democrats have long griped that while Donald Trump may technically be Commander-in-Chief, he doesn't try to be the President of all Americans.

JOE BIDEN, DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: These are American cities. But Trump doesn't see himself as President for all of America.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: They see two different Americas. They really don't want to do anything more than just focus on these two visions of America.

SEN. AMY KLOBUCHAR, D-MN: It is time for a president that represents all of America, including people in the middle of this country.

HEGSETH: OK. Well, of course, the left doesn't want all Americans to look to Trump for leadership. That would be bad for them politically. So that's why when Trump first planned to meet with victims of rioting and looting in Kenosha, the media tried framing his efforts as divisive and a distraction.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Right now, President Trump is wrapping up his visit in Kenosha, Wisconsin after defying local officials wishes and visiting the city--

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The President is visiting Wisconsin this afternoon despite repeatedly being asked not to come.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He wasn't invited, and local officials say he isn't welcome.

HEGSETH: And in typical fashion, the media's narrative about how Kenoshans don't want the President to visit, well, it's not necessarily connected to facts on the ground. Seven Kenosha County board supervisors sent a letter to the President yesterday, begging him not to cancel his trip to the besieged city. And at a meeting with the President today, Kenosha Sheriff said this.

DAVID BETH, KENOSHA COUNTY SHERIFF: I said I didn't care who I got help from, I wanted resources here. And after it was approved and I got the word that the President said whatever you need, it's coming - I probably shouldn't share this, but some people that were in Portland that weren't treated as good as they were treated here, and they said we can't believe what a different place this is because of how we all worked together rather than not wanting to work together at all.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HEGSETH: Yes, that's right. They don't want him there. And for his part, the President made clear that his administration will not leave the city, its businesses, its citizens in town (ph).

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: We'll be talking to you. We're going to be helping you with law enforcement. We're going to be helping you with some economic development, get - get it back in shape, get Kenosha back in shape. And we'll get it back in - I think, very quickly. I really think so.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HEGSETH: So let's break this down a little bit. It's easy to see what's going on here. President Trump campaigned in the area around Kenosha in 2016. In doing so, he became the first Republican to win this city in 44 years. Democrats can't afford for that to happen again. So they and their media lackeys tried their hardest to thwart this trip. They were unsuccessful.

Joining me now exclusively is Donald Trump Jr., Executive Vice President of The Trump Organization and author of the brand-new book, "Liberal Privilege."

Don, thank you so much for being here. Congrats on the book. We'll get to that in a moment for sure. But it's apparent what the left is trying to do here. They want to stand in the way of your father offering support for the cities that Democrat leaders refuse to address.

DONALD TRUMP JR., "LIBERAL PRIVILEGE" AUTHOR & EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, THE TRUMP ORGANIZATION: 100 percent, Pete. I mean, it's disgusting. You've seen Democrat states with Democrat governors, Democrat-run cities with Democrat mayors and Democrat city councils. But it's Donald Trump's fault that they had 100 years of failure. It's really crazy.

I mean, this is the first time in modern American history and probably American history where you get in trouble, you get arrested or you get fined or you could lose your business license for opening up your business to put food on your family's table. But if you loot someone else's business, that's fine, that's totally acceptable.

I saw - for one week, I watched the DNC, that sort of I-hate-America Zoom call that was the DNC, and I didn't see one person, not one - and they can fact-check me on this - that condemned the riots, that condemned the looting--

HEGSETH: Yes, you're right.

TRUMP JR.: --or the violence going on in these cities. They didn't address it. You know when they addressed it? When CNN and Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon said, oh, man, it's really affecting them in the polling. The next day, all of a sudden, we went from a narrative of these are all peaceful protests, there are no riots, to these riots are somehow Donald Trump's fault.

HEGSETH: Yes.

TRUMP JR.: It's asinine, but that's the problem. That's why I wrote "Liberal Privilege." It talks about exactly that, which is if you're a Democrat, you can do and say anything. You can--

HEGSETH: We're going to get--

TRUMP JR.: --not be held accountable for your actions. You can flip-flop whenever you want and the media will carry your water and tell you that you're right and sell that to the American people.

HEGSETH: We're going to get to a portion of it in a moment, Nancy Pelosi in San Francisco. It's amazing. You can't, but you got to believe your lying eyes. But the - it is Joe Biden who's trying to flip the script here. He was in Pittsburgh saying, "Does anyone believe that there will be less violence in America if Donald Trump is reelected?" He's saying, hey, he's the Commander-in-Chief, there is violence happening, therefore it must be his fault. Of course, the media will echo that. What's the strongest rhetoric to that?

TRUMP JR.: Yes. Well, I think it's insane. No one said that about Obama when you had the Ferguson riots or Orlando or the numerous riots there. They will do anything that's negative against Donald Trump. The reality is Joe Biden almost said nothing about these things. He sat there. There must be tacit acceptance because these are Biden voters.

These are Democrat voters that are out there doing this. You don't see the conservatives burning down businesses. You don't see conservatives getting attack - attacking others for doing - wearing a MAGA hat. Imagine wearing a MAGA hat in Portland. Now, you could wear a Biden hat in any city in the country, and no one would do anything. That's the difference. That's the double-standard.

Joe Biden himself said the other day. Well, he was going to stay in his basement bunker for another 10 days before addressing it, until the polling issue came out. And then all of a sudden, he said, oh, I'm now - I may have to leave the bunker 10 days early. 10 days? To act as a president? This guy wants to lead our country?

HEGSETH: Yes-

HEGSETH: --the basement.

TRUMP JR.: This guy isn't fit to lead a kindergarten class.

HEGSETH: Don, the Bible of that left-wing double-standard, of course, is the failing "New York Times." They had - they ran this shameful story. Look at this headline. It said, "As right-wing groups increasingly move to confront protesters in U.S. cities, demonstrators are assessing how to keep themselves safe." So, Don, help me with this. Don't you feel sorry for the left-wing anarchists who just want to riot and now murder in peace?

TRUMP JR.: Yes. 100 percent. You know what? Obviously, I don't feel bad for the business owner, the small business owner whose family business of four years--

HEGSETH: Exactly.

TRUMP JR.: --was burned down. They deserve it. NPR, Pete - NPR, National Public Radio, your taxpayer-funded dollars are going to someone who wrote an article on NPR saying, the defense of looting, they are trying to justify it.

HEGSETH: Yes.

TRUMP JR.: Again, these are not conservatives doing this. They are Joe Biden voters burning down their cities. And then we're supposed to be sympathetic to a looter, to a rioter, to an arsonist? Not the small business--

HEGSETH: Yes.

TRUMP JR.: --that was destroyed whose livelihoods were ruined? Again, it's the first time in American history where you get ticketed for going to church but not for going to commit arson or felony crimes. It's insane.

HEGSETH: Well - not even that, but you might get the Biden campaign or Kamala Harris's staff to actually donate to your fund to get you out of jail. You can't make this stuff up. But you talk about liberal--

TRUMP JR.: 100 percent. I mean, Kamala Harris was still encouraging that.

HEGSETH: Yes, absolutely. You talk about "Liberal Privilege" though. I don't actually know how Nancy Pelosi could explain this one away. She's in San Francisco. Everyone is locked down. Salons are closed. You have to wear a mask. But she went to her own private salon without a mask to get her hair blown out. Caught on tape because the salon owner who's a single mom, two kids, no income right now, has been shut down, says I've got to release this tape because I can't believe that she would - she called it a slap in the face. This is - this type of behavior is--

TRUMP JR.: Yes.

HEGSETH: --exactly the theme of your book. It's exactly - they can get away with whatever they want. But you, the average person, no salon for you.

TRUMP JR.: No. There's a different set of rules, and that's the reality. The media has decided to be activists for the left. They are not objective. They don't even have a pretense about objectivity anymore. So when you look at Joe Biden's 50-year career in Washington, D.C., Pete, 50 years, that's a half a century. They're pretending like there is nothing there between the brain aneurysms, which could probably explain why he can't remember where he is 50 percent of the time. We can't touch that.

The terrible decisions on racial issues, the terrible decisions on trade, TPP, NAFTA, permanent trade status for China in the World Trade Organization, Joe Biden has done more damage and destruction to the American middle class and American manufacturing than likely any human being alive. And yet he is treated as though he's somehow a hero of those people. It's liberal privilege at its finest.

So the book was there to talk about all of the things that the media should be doing, should be telling the American people. But they refuse because they realize it's - it would work against their leftist narrative. So I figured someone has to put pen to paper and write it for Americans. So this is more for independents, people who haven't made up their mind. Once you realize how flagrant the hypocrisy is, how bad it is, how bad this guy's policies have been, you're obviously going to be a Trump voter.

HEGSETH: Yes, they just - and one you missed, which we don't have time to get to, is fracking. He's going to the trail saying I never said that and there's mountains of tape of him talking about how he wants to end fracking.

TRUMP JR.: Yes.

HEGSETH: The book is "Liberal Privilege." You can get it at anywhere books are sold. What's your website as well, Don? Folks can buy it directly.

TRUMP JR.: Donjr.com. I know some of the guys - it's available everywhere, but donjr.com for those who don't want to go to the big tech guys.

TRUMP JR.: I did that and people have really liked it. So, donjr.com.

HEGSETH: People just want an option to go somewhere else. Don Jr., thank you very much. Congrats.

TRUMP JR.: Thank you, Pete.

HEGSETH: All right. For more than three months, Portland has been under siege from left-wing radicals. And what has Mayor Ted Wheeler done about it? Well, nothing. In fact, worse than nothing. He's gone out of his way to attack the President and he's refused federal help to try to restore law and order. The Trump administration has finally had enough and is firing back.

DHS Secretary Chad Wolf writing this in a letter to Wheeler. "I urge you to prioritize public safety and to request federal assistance to restore law and order in Portland. President Trump has made it abundantly clear that there will come a point when state and local officials fail to protect its citizens from violence, the federal government will have no choice but to protect our American citizens."

Remember those, citizens, that should be protected?

Joining me now is Acting DHS Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli.

Ken, straight up, how close is Portland to the point where federal officers will have to be sent to actually end these riots?

KEN CUCCINELLI, DHS ACTING DEPUTY SECRETARY: Well, we saw Governor Brown there make a sort of stab at at least telling us she had a plan how to deal with it. That fell apart very quickly. But the fact that she's even moving now when she hasn't in three months employed her National Guard, over 7,800 national guardsmen in the Oregon National Guard, and you saw how quickly that worked in Kenosha. It's been available all along.

And in fact, even Portland's terrible mayor, Ted Wheeler, requested the guard in early June, and Governor Brown turned him down. So they have the tools there, and we're seeing movement by the Governor, who's clearly getting uncomfortable now for all the reasons you've already cited--

HEGSETH: Yes.

CUCCINELLI: --earlier tonight. That we think maybe we're going to finally get some action that will stick. She sent state troopers in for two weeks and then they left. And we've seen the continuing of rioting, even attacks- -

HEGSETH: Yes.

CUCCINELLI: --on Mayor Wheeler's own condo.

HEGSETH: Ken, we have indeed. In fact, you alluded to the previous plan. Two counties that were asked to send law enforcement said there's no political support--

CUCCINELLI: Right.

HEGSETH: --for public safety. We're not going to send additional law enforcement if they're not going to be properly backed. Attorney General Bill Barr was in Kenosha today talking about the deeper aspect of investigations into what's happening. We're going to play what Bill Barr had to say and get your reaction.

BILL BARR, ATTORNEY GENERAL: We were picking up information that these violent instigators were coming to Kenosha. They were coming from California, Washington State, a lot from Chicago. And out of 175 arrests, 100 were from out of town. These are the same people using the same tactics that have been used in various cities, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Chicago, now Kenosha, Portland.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HEGSETH: So, Ken, if these anarchists, antifa, Black Lives Matter activists, whatever label you want to use, if they're crossing state lines, does it make it a federal issue, and can the DHS step in?

CUCCINELLI: It definitely begins to invoke new federal jurisdiction that isn't available for people within their own state. So in Portland, well over 90 percent of the arrests are of people who live in that area, very high percentage. You just heard the Attorney General talk about the fact that over half of the arrests in Kenosha are not from Kenosha. And in fact, many of those - most of those are from other states.

And so, yes, if you're crossing state lines, if you're communicating across state lines for the purpose of setting up rioting, that does invoke federal jurisdiction. And the Department of Justice has advanced over 200 officers to Kenosha. We have some from DHS there. But that's - that's a major factor in expanding federal opportunities for investigation. And I should note, there are already hundreds of investigations running related to the violence all over the country.

HEGSETH: The Democrats are in hyper-drive here trying to place the blame somewhere else. Here is Democrat Congressman from California, Ted Lieu, on MSNBC on Sunday. Listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. TED LIEU, D-CA: Donald Trump is the sitting President of the United States. The violence and chaos we're seeing in Portland and Kenosha, Wisconsin is happening under his watch. And you can draw a straight line between some of his actions and words in this violence.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HEGSETH: How do you address the issue when the other side is blaming the President who has clearly and consistently said I want to bring law-and- order and end this?

CUCCINELLI: Yes. Truth is an awfully tough opponent for Congressman Lieu. And you look at the narratives rolling out of June into July in Portland alone, they said, oh, the feds showed up and so they caused the violence. Well, there had been five weeks of riots. Who declared them riots? The local police.

HEGSETH: Yes.

CUCCINELLI: So that didn't work. They said, well, it was getting better and then it got worse because they came. But then you look at Ted Wheeler's own words on July 3rd calling for an end to the violence and so forth. And it was spiking before anybody even knew we had more officers there. So it's one narrative after another. And so now you have Congressman Lieu's latest narrative, and it's just false, false, false.

I have great faith in the wisdom and the vision of the American people. 2020 clarity. And I believe they see through this sort of junk--

HEGSETH: I think you're right.

CUCCINELLI: --even when the mainstream media tries to help people like Congressman Lieu peddle this trash.

HEGSETH: Because it doesn't even--

CUCCINELLI: It doesn't help when you've got people like the Speaker of the House out there calling the law enforcement officers Nazis.

HEGSETH: Yes. It doesn't even remotely pass the smell test.

Ken Cuccinelli, thank you very much.

CUCCINELLI: Right. Agreed.

HEGSETH: Appreciate your time. People see through that.

CUCCINELLI: Good to be with you.

HEGSETH: Exactly right.

All right. Part two of Laura's exclusive interview with President Trump is just moments away. Why he suggested Biden should be drug-tested before the debates, and will we see Melania on the trail? The President has answers. That's next.

TRUMP: I was investigated practically from the time I came down the escalator with our great first lady. I was under investigation, and it's a disgrace. And it should never be allowed to happen again.

LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: Speaking - yes.

TRUMP: And I say this openly. Bill Barr can go down as the greatest attorney general in the history of our country or he can go down as just another guy. It depends. They have all the stuff. You don't need anything else. They want everything. You don't need anything else. They all lied to Congress. They were liars. They were cheaters. They were treasonous. There was treason. That--

INGRAHAM: But Bill Barr, you're saying, has to prosecute all of these individuals to be a great attorney general?

TRUMP: Well, look, look--

INGRAHAM: You mean he's - he's--

TRUMP: I - I--

INGRAHAM: --one of the most talented attorney generals that--

TRUMP: I will--

INGRAHAM: --we've ever had?

TRUMP: I'll let you know about that, and I really like him a lot, but I'll let you know about that. Right now, if I just read the newspapers, even the bad ones, even the ones that are--

INGRAHAM: Yes.

TRUMP: --fake news, there's a case - look, there was a 78-page report about Comey done by Horowitz. And I have to tell you - Inspector General Horowitz. I have to tell you, that report was one of the most brutal reports I've ever seen. Let's see what happens with it. The report on McCabe was one of the most brutal. I actually read them.

INGRAHAM: Yes.

TRUMP: One of the most brutal reports I've ever seen. Let's see what happens with them. If I get another report, if I were a Democrat, this whole thing would've been so different. People would be in jail now, two years ago, for 50-year terms, because this was treason, this was subversion, this was the overthrow of a country. And--

(CROSSTALK)

INGRAHAM: Have they ever stopped trying to take you out before the election, meaning, the protests, the impeachment. It's been a constant drumbeat--

TRUMP: Well, the protests--

INGRAHAM: --from the beginning.

TRUMP: --were interesting because they thought the protests would be good for them because it's all Democrat stirred up and led. They thought - and sin cities (ph), they've lost control of it. They've actually lost control. They thought the protests would be good for them and it turned out to be very bad.

INGRAHAM: Melania - you mentioned the first lady - she got rave reviews for her speech, so many of the speeches at the RNC. Are we going to be seeing more of her on the campaign trail?

TRUMP: Yes.

INGRAHAM: Because I know a lot of women, especially in Middle America, are desperate to still get to know her better.

TRUMP: And they like her. And they love her style, her class, her grace. I thought she gave an incredible speech. And you have to understand it's not her first language. How many people could come over and make a speech to the world?

INGRAHAM: Not I.

TRUMP: No, think of it. When you think of it, she did an incredible job.

INGRAHAM: Will we see her on the campaign trail?

TRUMP: Yes, she will be very much involved. She wants to - she wants to see this be a victory. She--

INGRAHAM: Why do you think in the popular culture where you came from, you were massive success with "The Apprentice."

TRUMP: Yes.

INGRAHAM: Everybody knows it. Why do you think there's this push for massive ideological conformity in Hollywood, in the entertainment industry, comedians, everyone? Why is that happening? Why are they so unhinged now?

TRUMP: They are unhinged, but a lot of those people are going to vote for me because they don't want to lose their money, because they know if Biden gets in, the stock market is going to crash, they're going to lose their money.

And I saw a recent number on Beverly Hills. The people in Beverly Hills, California, where I had a home, sold it, but I lived for a while on and off because I was doing a project out there. Beverly Hills, California that many, many people voted for me, and then I see them on television saying bad things. And they say, you know, that person voted for you. A large percentage of people voted for--

INGRAHAM: But they're afraid to say so.

TRUMP: Yes, but they don't want to lose their wealth. They are very - they're greedy people. They don't want to lose their wealth. So they will talk one way, but they're going to vote another way. And I think - I saw one poll, 62 percent of the people said they were lying about the polls. I think that's going to be - I will say this.

INGRAHAM: The polls were right in 2018. Republicans lost a lot, but you weren't on the ballot.

TRUMP: Well, 2018, I wasn't on the ballot.

INGRAHAM: Right.

TRUMP: They try and tag me with that. You're going to win the House and you're going to get rid of Pelosi. You're going to win the House, you're going to win it. We're going to win here. The Senate is going to be tough, but we're going to, I think, come through. But you're going to win the House because people are angry.

And 2018, they tried so hard. But I wasn't on the ballot. And they went out and did polls on that too. Many people said I'm not voting if Trump is not on the ballot. Watch what happens. The level of enthusiasm for this campaign is far greater. Hey, this crazy Michael Moore said it the best. He said, "I've never seen anything like it." The level of enthusiasm now--

INGRAHAM: Do you think he's going to win the--

TRUMP: --is more--

INGRAHAM: --popular vote?

TRUMP: --it's more than 2016.

INGRAHAM: The popular vote. People say it's important for you to win it, not because you wouldn't be president but because it sends a message to the country--

TRUMP: OK.

INGRAHAM: --and that itself calms down. So if conservatives or Republicans in blue states that would - it kind of doesn't matter if I vote. What do you tell them tonight?

TRUMP: I think I could win. I think I did win the popular vote on a true sense. I think there was tremendous cheating in California. There was tremendous cheating in New York and other places. And if you take a look at the libertarian, they always talk about Jill Stein. Jill Stein took, what, half a percent. They talk about Jill Stein. Well, I have a libertarian - I'm somewhat libertarian. I have to be honest with you. Rand Paul will tell you that. I have a libertarian candidate on last time that got, what, 4.5 or so percent. Those are all Republican voters. They're wasting their vote because they have to vote for us.

INGRAHAM: But this time, the popular vote would be a huge message to the country if you won it (ph).

TRUMP: If there wasn't a libertarian on the ticket, I would win the popular vote. I would have won it last time.

INGRAHAM: OK. And finally, Mr. President--

TRUMP: The biggest risk we have--

INGRAHAM: Yes.

TRUMP: --I have to say - is this whole crazy thing where they're sending out 80 million ballots to people that don't even know what a ballot is. They're getting a - they're sending them all over.

INGRAHAM: Applications for voting.

TRUMP: Who's sending them? Where are they sending them? They're sending 80 million ballots to everybody. And there's tremendous cheating going to go on, as sure as you are sitting there. And all you have to do is look at the recent races that happened. It's the single biggest problem that there is because everybody wants an honest election. I want an honest election.

INGRAHAM: How do you know in Michigan if you're down by 50,000 votes, like the - if they are down by 50,000 votes, the Democrats, the next week, Governor Whitmer is, oh, we found 50,000 votes.

TRUMP: It's a crazy thing.

INGRAHAM: People are worried about that.

TRUMP: No, no. It--

(CROSSTALK)

INGRAHAM: What can you say to supporters today about that?

TRUMP: Well, it's wrong. It shouldn't - the courts - it's in many courts, and hopefully the courts will stop it. If you take a look at what's going on with that, where they are sending unsolicited - I came up with a new name because they call them universal, they call them Lyva (ph). They are unsolicited. You're sending out 80 million ballots unsolicited. Then you have solicited ballot. That's absentee ballot. It's the biggest problem.

You look at New York, Carolyn Maloney, they gave her a victory. They don't even know where the ballots are. You look at - you take a look at what's happening in New Jersey. You take a look at what's happened in Virginia. You take a look at what's happening all over. These are small little races that are easy. They can't find the ballots. The ballots are a fraud. Now we're sending 80 million ballots out.

INGRAHAM: Hillary says you're not going to leave office if you lose. You're not going to leave office. How do you respond to her?

TRUMP: I think - I think Hillary is a sick woman. Honestly, she's deranged. She is - remember the famous debate where she said, will you respect the wishes of the voter? I didn't say yes or no. I didn't give her an answer. But it was like, you know, she was saying you must respect. She didn't. She lost. She wanted to get it again this time, as you know, and she got defeated then too. She wanted it very badly behind the scenes. She worked - - she wanted to be vice president behind the scenes. Hillary is a sick person. She should just take it nice and easy, relax. Go out, vote. Maybe she should go to the poll instead of sending out an unsolicited ballot.

But the biggest problem we have in this country is going to be this election with the unsolicited ballots, because even a small little district race, a small little congressional race -- Carolyn Maloney. They should do that race over again. They should do that race over again. There's fraud. There's deception. What they've done with the ballots, there are seven different things are happening.

You know the other thing, who are they sending them to? Who is sending them --

INGRAHAM: Are you going to be ready with lawyers? Are you going to have lawyers all across the country ready to challenge this stuff? Because they have a lot of lawyers.

TRUMP: We have lawyers. They do. They have more lawyers than any human being has ever hired. I don't who is hiring their lawyers, but the Democrats have lawyers, and we do, too. We're in Pennsylvania right now. We're in Nevada right now. We're in all different states fighting this. Everybody knows, including the Democrats, they know more than anybody else. Look and what -- and then they harvest. Harvesting is illegal. Except in California. They do ballot harvesting.

INGRAHAM: Why did you ask for a drug test before the debate? What prompted that with you and Joe Biden?

TRUMP: Because I watched Biden in the previous debates and he was horrible. And I watched him in the Bernie debate and he was normal. He wasn't Winston Churchill, but he was normal. It was like and even deal. He got by it. And I said, that was a different guy then the guy that was in the debates where Kamala just took him apart. Kamala is terrible. She went down from 15, to -- I watched her drop like a rock. So that's automatically -- that's like a poll. She never even got to Iowa. She never got -- she never even -- because she was so low. So that's the person. But she was really mean to him. She said the worst things.

INGRAHAM: But on Biden, why the drug test? What do you think he's on?

TRUMP: He is on some kind of enhancement in my opinion. And I say we should both. I should take a drug test. So should he. Because we don't have a situation where a guy is taking some kind of --

INGRAHAM: It's like athletes?

TRUMP: No, no. I want to take one. I'll take one. He'll take one. We should both take a drug test.

PETE HEGSETH, FOX NEWS HOST: Wow, good stuff. In moments, more from Laura's news-making exclusive. The president reacts to Biden blaming him for college football getting partially canceled. And he also lays out his plans for making China pay for unleashing COVID on America. That and more when we return.

INGRAHAM: Now Joe Biden has just put out a commercial trying to turn the tables on you on the question of football. Let's watch it.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Good weather by opening day standard. We are going to be in the 60s. Enjoy the game.

And now, to honor America, please join in the singing of our National Anthem.

(MUSIC)

INGRAHAM: Why is football so important, especially for the Big Ten, all these moms, players, want them to play, and then they're not able to play. Are they safer playing than not?

TRUMP: It shows you the lie of the Democrats. I'm the one that says play football. I said they are young, strong people. They are not going to have a problem with COVID or the China virus or whatever you want to call it. I'm the one. And they didn't like my narrative, so they made up a narrative, because if you look, Michigan is closed. All the states that are closed. North Carolina is close. These states that are closed are run by Democrats. And the reason they are closed is because we have an election on November 3rd, and they don't want the opening of the states and they don't want the income. They want to keep it nice and close.

But you take a look at what, the states that are close, it's terrible what they've done. And those people, and you discuss it a lot, so do I. There's a lot of death, depression, drug addiction on the other side. When you keep it closed, I think you're losing more people than -- it's terrible what you're doing to people than when you open it.

So I'm the football guy. I'm the one that wants to have football. I put it out all the time. I'm very upset with Big Ten. Big Ten, they should've opened it. But I'm the one that wants the football. Everybody knows it. They saw that, and they said Trump -- these people just --

INGRAHAM: They have players suing now to play.

TRUMP: Good. Good.

INGRAHAM: And their parents are really upset. Michigan State, Penn State, Minnesota, Ohio State. They could've been the national champions this year, Ohio State.

TRUMP: Absolutely. And there are a number of them in that category. But look at Pennsylvania. You have a Democrat governor. You have a Democrat in North Carolina. You have a Democrat in Michigan. They're all Democrats. Those are the states. And I do believe the governors are telling those colleges we don't want it.

INGRAHAM: That's an important point for Americans to understand. You think that the governors are putting their foot down, saying no. The SEC, they are going to try to play. ACC is playing. But no way. And you think it's political, Mr. President. Is this political?

TRUMP: The governor of Pennsylvania, the governor of Michigan, the governor of North Carolina. They control those teams directly or indirectly because so much money, so much aid, so many other things, including traffic signs and everything else that they have to give. Those governors control those schools. That's all done by Democrats.

But just to show you how they lie and how they cheat. And the biggest problem you have, I want football back. By the way, are you watching? I want football, OK? Joe Biden doesn't even know football. Joe Biden, look, Joe, doesn't know he's alive. But let's see how it all turns out, OK. Let's see how it all turns out. It's a very sad thing.

I will say this. We have tremendous potential. We closed it up. We're opening it up. We're doing record numbers. As you saw, over 9 million people employed now over the last three months, that's a record in the history of our country. We have a chance of having one of the best years we've ever had next year. Unless somebody comes in and wants to raise your taxes, put back on regulations.

I'm not sure. I gave the biggest tax decrease in the history of our country, and we're going down lower. But I'm not sure. I think that the regulation cuts that I did, which were the biggest in the history of our country, might have been even more important than the tax cuts.

INGRAHAM: You said that Joe Biden is China's candidate to win. They want him badly. But you said, well, at your RNC speech, you said, I know that but I'm not going to tell you why. Without compromising national security, tell us a little bit more about that.

TRUMP: Number one, you look at his son walking away with 1.5 billion. Joe, he doesn't even criticize China. I've never even heard him even criticize China. He was the one that said, oh, China is wonderful. China is this, China is that. China is not the enemy, they are not the problem. I've taken billions and billions, tens of billions of dollars out of China.

INGRAHAM: He's taking the tariff off, that's for sure.

TRUMP: China, the tariffs are going to come off. We're taking in billions of dollars on tariffs. That would destroy us because it gives them such an unfair competitive advantage. We're taking in billions. They don't want me. I get along very well with President Xi, although I must tell you, since the COVID situation I have not exactly been talking to him too much.

INGRAHAM: Can you make them pay for them?

TRUMP: They are paying a lot now.

INGRAHAM: But how could they pay specifically for COVID?

TRUMP: What they've done to us in terms of the death of people -- and I'm not talking about just us. I'm talking about the world. You can never pay for that. What they've done to this country, what they've done to the world, you can never, just in terms of death. Economically at some point maybe you can catch up, but you're talking about a lot of good trade deals. I made an unbelievable trade deal. And frankly, they ordered more corn last week than any time at any time in the history of this country.

INGRAHAM: Are they taking advantage of this pandemic with what they have done to Hong Kong, what they are trying to do in the Philippines, maybe choking off some of the South China Sea? Are they taking advantage of it?

TRUMP: I think that they are hurt much worse than people think. They are having a very hard time in China. China is going very bad inside, the real numbers.

INGRAHAM: Their manufacturing, they say, has gotten back to par.

TRUMP: It's not. And they are doing poorly. China is doing very poorly. And they lost tens of thousands of people. They lost more than any other country. They just don't report it. We report everything.

INGRAHAM: How do you know that?

TRUMP: And by the way, I saw a statistic the other day talking about only six percent of the people actually died from COVID, which is a very interesting -- that they died from other reasons.

INGRAHAM: They had comorbidities, which you have gotten criticized for because there are comorbidities as the Italians showed for every COVID death, I think it was 70 something percent had two or three comorbidities. But the COVID might ultimately have been the key morbidity to hit them, but the bottom line.

TRUMP: It could be, but it's an interesting statistic.

INGRAHAM: Mr. President, are you still having fun doing this?

TRUMP: I'm having a good time because we are doing a job like just about nobody else has ever done. And I said it before, I'll say it again, and nobody even challenges me on it -- I, this administration, despite all of the fake Russia, Russia, Russia, and hoaxes and impeachments, we have done more in this administration than any president in the history of our country. If you look at our military is rebuilt. If you look at choice for the vets, and if you look at accountability for the vets, and I protective the Second Amendment, which, by the way, if they got in, your Second Amendment is gone. Your taxes are tripled. Your Second Amendment is gone. Your religious liberty, forget it. They are keeping the churches closed on purpose. You have churches that still aren't open, but you're allowed to go to a casino. It's a terrible thing that's happening.

INGRAHAM: You're allowed to riot. Because a lot of people don't know how funny you are, but you're one of the funnier people that I know, but you're also in a very serious time.

TRUMP: This is a very serious -- this isn't time for games. And people say he comes across as a little bit rough or a little bit direct. I don't have time not to be. I really don't have much time not to be. We have to get things done. And we are getting them down like no president has ever -- despite the obstruction, because they are up obstructers. Despite the tremendous obstruction, we are getting them done like nobody's ever done before, and that makes me happy.

INGRAHAM: Mr. President, it's always great to see you. Thank you so much for joining us tonight.

TRUMP: Thank you very much, Laura.

HEGSETH: Straight in the camera, are you watching? I want football. Laura, great job.

Speaking of those Big Ten football lawsuits mentioned in that interview, a University of Nebraska football player and his attorney join us exclusively in moments with the details of their lawsuit against the league. What will it mean for college sports if it succeeds? We'll ask them after the break.

HEGSETH: Welcome back. As you just heard the president tell Laura, he wants to get football back no matter what it takes. For the past few weeks, college football players in the Big Ten conference have taken it upon themselves to try to force the issue, suing the conference for the right to play. Here now is someone who is doing just that. Joining me now exclusively is University of Nebraska football player Brig Banks. Also with me, his attorney, Mike Flood. Gentlemen, welcome. Thank you. Brig, do you think a majority of Big Ten players feel the same way you do, they want to get back on the field and playing?

BRIG BANKS, UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA FOOTBALL: I do. I think that the players in the Big Ten are very proud to be part of the Big Ten. But with that, we do want transparency from our leaders. We want them to be accountable for their decisions. But I do know one thing, that this has actually unified the Big Ten more than anything before. There are players from every team reaching out saying thank you for standing up. And I think that's a great thing.

HEGSETH: A common foe will do just that. Mike, Brig mentioned transparency. The Big Ten claims there was a vote that was 11 to three against starting the season. You're still not satisfied. What do you need see from the league?

MIKE FLOOD, HUSKER FOOTBALL PLAYERS' ATTORNEY: Well, when the vote was taken, allegedly, you had presidents or chancellors from Minnesota and Michigan State that either said they didn't think there was a vote, or they couldn't recall if there was a vote, or there wasn't a vote. And so basically it does boil down to transparency. What was the vote? Who made the motion? Who made the second? How did each individual president and chancellor vote, and what information did they use to make that decision? Six days after they had issued the fall football schedule everything changed.

And you have got these football players that were spending the better part of four or five months following every rule, staying low to the ground, doing with their coaches said, doing what the University of Nebraska Medical Center's guidelines were. And suddenly the rug was pulled out from underneath them. And I don't think it's too much to ask, how did all of that work? How did they vote?

HEGSETH: Brig, why do you want to play so bad? Is it about professional opportunities? Is it missing the opportunity at a season? Because folks in the media will point out, hey, COVID-19, there's health restrictions. People are affected. What's the reason that you're coming forth so strongly?

BANKS: Well, to make it to this point, each one of us has trained a majority of our lives and put in a lot of time to be where we are. And to have even just the opportunity to choose to play taken away from us is kind of something that really hit home for each one of us as players. So yes.

HEGSETH: Absolutely. Listen, you want to be a place like Nebraska is the top of the top when it comes to college football. You want to be on the field.

Dan Patrick tweeted this today about the possibility of the Big Ten. He said "From a source, if conference can pass updated safety measures and procedures, Big Ten targeting October 10 to start the football season." Mike, if I could, the Nebraska athletic director said there is no truth to this report. So could the Big Ten come up with a plan that would satisfy you dropping this lawsuit?

FLOOD: Well, obviously we want our kids to play football. That's what they want to do. And safety is as important in Nebraska as it is in Ohio. And they will tell you, the football players will tell you they've never felt more safe. In fact, during the time when they were getting ready to play, they were being closely monitored. Now because of this decision, the training has been closed down. A lot of the services have been closed down. And they are on the dorm floor with all the other athletes.

So the question is, what's more safe? Is it more safe to play football in a very strict environment, or to not play football? And I will tell you the players say and their parents say they are safer playing football.

HEGSETH: Well, these are young men also. Brig, good luck. Thank you for joining us this evening. Thank you both.

Final thoughts when we return.

HEGSETH: That is just about all the time we have. Again, congratulations, Laura, for a fantastic interview of the president.

If you have a moment, make sure to pick up a copy of my book, "American Crusade, Our Fight to Stay Free" wherever books are sold. And, of course, selfishly, don't miss myself in the crew Saturday and Sunday mornings on "Fox and Friends" weekend starting at 6:00 a.m.

Mike Emanuel and the Fox News crew in Washington D.C. take it from here.

Mike, good evening.

