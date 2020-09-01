Donald Trump Jr. says Democrats lost control of radical left, media doing whatever they can to protect Biden

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," August 31, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: All right, Tucker. Thank you. Great show.

Welcome to “Hannity.”

Breaking tonight, we have a lot of news to covers tonight. Biden's basement bunker campaign tonight, it is officially in panic mode.

Pulls are rapidly changing before our eyes, the media mob is now more nervous than ever. Former First Lady Michelle Obama stoking division as she makes claims of racism for when she was first lady. The far left's smear campaign in full gear tonight.

We're just 64 days away from you being the ultimate jury, and that is Election Day, November 3rd.

And this season of lying and smears is well underway. Per usual, Democrats and complacent partners in the mob in the media, they speak with one voice. First, remember, they told their followers to take to the streets and resist rate in one voice they called for, well, let's see harassment, and never condemn the violence, yeah, it was a little scary.

The next one, American city start burning before our very eyes, they ignore it. As Jerrold Nadler said, it's myth. And then they mob, they echo that lie and pretend, well, it's not happening what your own eyes are showing up. They cover it up in other words.

And now, in one voice, well, OK, we can't deny it any longer, so let's go to the same old same old. Let's blame President Trump for the weeks and weeks and weeks, almost 100 days of destruction carried out by left-wing anarchists.

And tonight, we are going to peel back the layers of this political deception. We have a special "Hannity" investigation into what is the most radical extreme agenda and platform from any major political party in modern American history, and, of course, their duplicitous partners that media mob.

We begin tonight with Joe Biden. In 2016, when he was slightly less weak in frail, Joe told the crowd of supporters he'd like to take Donald Trump behind the gym and beat him up, following weeks and months and years of chorus of Democrats and mob members and the media, well, they vilified the president every second, minute, and hour of every day. They glorified even violence and harassment against people who support the president. Hillary's terrible running mate, Tim Kaine, calling for her supporters to fight in the streets.

Obama's Attorney General Loretta Lynch, praising anti-Trump rioters who marched and bled and died. Senator Cory Booker telling activist to get up in the face of their political enemies. So do did Congresswoman Maxine Waters, tell them they're not welcome anywhere in this country. Squad member, Congresswoman Pressley, calling for unrest in the streets. Kamala Harris saying riots aren't going to stop and shouldn't stop.

And just a few days ago, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi calling Republicans enemies of the state. And The Washington Post's resident fraud, Jennifer Rubin, telling conspiracy TV MSNBC that the Republican Party should be burned to the ground, quote, we should level them.

This kind of rhetoric is nothing new. Remember, Obama himself encouraged his supporters to get in the faces of their neighbors, and that he would, by the way, send a guy named Mr. Burgess to tear me up, Sean Hannity.

Anyway, sadly, it is just a small part of the never-ending, nonstop psychotic hysteria among Democrats and, of course, their allies in the media mob. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. MAXINE WATERS, D-CA: You'd see anybody from that cabinet in a restaurant, in department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them and you tell them they're not welcome.

JOE BIDEN, DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: They ask you if I would like to debate this gentleman and I said, no, I said, if we were in high school, I'd take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.

ERIC HOLDER, FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL: When they go low, we kick them.

KAMALA HARRIS, DEMOCRATIC VICE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: They're not going to stop before Election Day in November, and they're not going to stop after Election Day. And that should be -- everyone should take not of that, on both levels, that this is not -- they're not going to let up and they should not.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: They shouldn't let up, over and over again, the president and his supporters have been slandered, smeared, libeled, besmirched, dehumanized, compared to Nazis and fascist, called pretty much every name in the book.

Now, isn't really a coincidence that the far left radical base of the Democratic Party, well, they're rioting in nearly every city run by liberal Democrats for decades. Not only did high-profile Democrats and so-called journalists encourage this kind of violence daily, but they also enabled destructive riots to spiral out of control, in city after city. They ignored or mitigated the violent protests and minimized it.

Liberal mayors and governors block the police from dispersing crowds of agitators. They bowed to the angry mob. They slashed police budgets by billions of dollars around the country. Joe Biden applauding this, saying that he would absolutely redirect police funding because police have become the enemy.

His radical running mate Kamala Harris praising Los Angeles for slashing its police budget by $150 million. Minneapolis City Council, they voted to disband the police department altogether.

And meanwhile, police are literally under fire and attacked daily in this country. So far this year, 30 police officers have been shot and killed in the line of duty. Thousands more have been seriously wounded, assaulted, stabbed with knives, hit with bricks and rocks and frozen water bottles, canes, and bats, hockey sticks, and Molotov cocktails. Members of Biden's campaign donated to a fund dedicated to bailing these violent offenders out of jail, pitched by the way if he becomes president there will be no bail just like they have no bail in New York.

In Oregon, far left Governor Kate Brown banned police from actually using tear gas. The same thing in Seattle. We saw the Seattle mayor make that decision.

And Portland's incredibly mayor, Ted Wheeler, prevented police from dispersing rioters and arrested arsonist. Under his watch, a federal courthouse was attacked, lit on fire for weeks on and until the president was sent people in, troops into protect those federal buildings.

Over the weekend in Portland, one apparent Trump supporter was shot by a self proclaimed member of Antifa. That city has had violent riots.

Meanwhile, for weeks in Seattle, a prominent neighborhood was held hostage by a group of far left rioters. City officials forced the police to totally abandon their local precinct. Their genius mayor, Jenny Durkan, she was telling us it's a summer of love zone, that was until to young African- American teens were murdered in the so-called autonomous CHOP and CHAZ zone.

And, of course, the media mob, they tried their best to cover up all of this, this massive wave of violence. They compared Seattle's CHOP/CHAZ zone to a street festival, while they are being corrected on live TV.

When Minneapolis was burning, MSDNC said it was a mostly peaceful process and look at your screen. You've got to look at this. You can't make this up. Fake news CNN referring to the carnage in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Look at what the bottom third says, fiery, but mostly peaceful. Take a good look at that picture. Fake news CNN wonders why people chant, CNN sucks.

Now, of course, they weren't the only ones running cover for an angry far left mob take a look for yourself.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REPORTER: Respectfully, shouldn't it be done by a commission, or the city council, not a mob in the middle of the night throwing into the harbor?

REP. NANCY PELOSI, D-CA, SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE: People will do what they do.

REPORTER: There's violence across the whole country. Do you disavow the violence from Antifa? That's happening in Portland right now?

REP. JERROLD NADLER, D-NY: That's a myth that's being spread only in Washington, D.C.

REPORTER: About Antifa in Portland?

NADLER: Yes.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: It's a myth. But you see, don't believe what your eyes tell you.

Democrats have this nasty habit of ignoring violence when it hurts them, politically. For example, in Obama's hometown of Chicago, neither Barack or Joe lifted a finger in eight-long-years to fix the weekly out-of-control violent crime there. That's Obama's home city.

Meanwhile, for years on this program, we tried hard to shine a light on that very serious crisis. We scrolled the names of shooting victims on the screen. We pleaded with both Joe and Barack and their administration to get to work.

Let's go take a trip down memory lane, shall we?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Three thousand four hundred and seventy, we don't hear a peep out of Obama. He spoken out in eight years nine times, but if it's a high- profile case, he is front and center. If it advances the narrative, he'll rush to judgment, no facts, no due process, no assumption of innocence.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: I know I've aged, but the point stays the same. Fifty years in the Washington swamp, ask yourself what has Joe Biden ever done to improve American cities? What does he ever do? Why did he feel the people of Chicago, the thousand shot and the thousands dead? Why didn't he fix Baltimore after what happened, the uprising in the Freddie Gray case?

What did he do in Ferguson, Missouri, after what happened with Michael Brown and Officer Darren Wilson, who by the way the DOJ of Obama said was a justified shooting in the end? So what did Joe do to make America a better and safer place for all Americans and restore law and order? What police reform, what criminal justice reform?

That's right. Donald Trump did all those things. The answer for Joe is, he did absolutely nothing, except sow division by constantly, like Obama, rushing to judgment.

And now, Biden Democrats, the mob, and the media, they are being forced to finally address the violence in American cities. They can no longer deny reality after 100 nights, right, but not because of the carnage or the assaults or the threats, or the arson, or the murders. No, they don't seem to care about any of that.

Instead, for them, it's all about the polls, and it's all about election. Listen to Don Lemon of fake news, CNN.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DON LEMON, CNN ANCHOR: Guess what, the rioting has to stop. Chris, as you know and I know, it's showing up in the polling.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Uh-huh.

LEMON: It's showing up in focus groups. It is the only thing -- it is the only thing right now that is sticking.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: It's sticking. Oh, we better -- we better deal with this because we've been denying it, but we'll deal with it now. For political purposes only? So they will deal with it for 64 days and go back to ignoring it?

And after months of covering up, the chaos in America's cities, they're now suddenly at least acknowledging that this kind of violence is not good.

Here's the catch, the media, the Democrats are now yet again speaking with one voice, oh, well, if we have to admit it, let's just blame Donald Trump. Joe Biden accusing the president of fanning the flames of violence. Vanity Fair saying the same thing, of course.

For the past several days, the same language was echoed over and over and over again. They are one mind, they are the propaganda media wing for the Democratic radical socialist party. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Are you comfortable with the president appearing to inflame tensions instead of what we normally see from presidents which is trying to calm them down?

REP. ADAM SCHIFF, D-CA: The president is willfully fanning the flames of this violence.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Biden is one who's easily condemned the violence, he called for peaceful presentations. Trump has not done that. It's the Trump supporters who are out here causing mayhem.

BIDEN: Fires are burning, and we have a president who fans the flames rather than fighting the flames.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The president does not have a plan, he has fanned the flames, and incited violence in this country.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: He used the exact same words. Keep in mind, it was President Trump who offered federal assistance two every everyone of these cities and states over and over and over again to restore law and order and safety and security and control and stop the violence. Yet, no, they'd rather take their cheap political shots at Donald Trump and the president has been turned down by America's dumb liberal mayors and governors over and over again.

And apparently, they -- I guess would just rather watch their cities burn and innocent people get hurt and use it politically to blame Donald Trump for them not doing their job. Actually doing something about the crisis, this is their number one actual responsibility.

Now, later after this show, Laura Ingraham -- well, she interviewed the president about this topic. Here's a preview of what he has to say. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: Biden said again today in Pittsburgh that, essentially, you're not going to be safe in Donald Trump's America.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Yeah, so if it weren't Donald Trump's America, to use the expression as, I'm president, you would have riots like you've never seen. The Democrats have lost control of the radical left.

Don't forget, Biden wasn't going to come out of his basement until the election. Now, he had to because the polls are so good for me. Now, he had to because the polls are different.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: The president is exactly right. Sadly, Joe Biden is just lying to you in the election year conversion radical Democrats are lying to you, the mob as usual they are lying to you in as we all will know, these are the same groups of people that have been lying in unison for years, you know, the ones that lied to the entire country about nonexistent Trump and Russia collusion while, of course, ignoring the clear collusion and that is Hillary Clinton's bought and paid for Russian disinformation dossier.

They lied about the Trump Ukraine quid pro quo, but they have Joe Biden on tape, you're not getting a billion dollars until you fire the prosecutor investigating my zero experience son Hunter being paid millions. Oh, he did all of that.

Now, a different topic, same tactic. They've been stoking the flames of violence among their radical members fearful to correct them and stop them and speak out against them. As per usual, let's blame Donald Trump for that too. If the dog bites, bee stings, if you're feeling sad, of course, it's Donald Trump's fault.

Donald Trump cured cancer. How many times what I say they would want to impeach him for that to?

So, make no mistake, what we are all seeing in Seattle, Portland, Kenosha, Wisconsin,, New York City, all over the country, this is what I call a preview of coming attractions if Joe Biden is elected president in 64 days.

The choice is yours, you're the ultimate jury. Will America caved to the radicalism or will you vote to protect the safety and security of your town and your city? And while at the same time protecting your liberties and freedom and capitalism and risk and reward and invention and innovation?

Here with reaction, author of the brand new book, "Liberal Privilege: Joe Biden and the Democrats' Defense of the Indefensible," from the Trump Organization, Donald Jr. is with us.

You know, first, they ignore it, they're going to full, complete denial, and they all say the same words. Then, all right, after 100-plus days, I guess we finally have to admit it. It's no longer the myth that Jerry Nadler said. So, let's say it's Donald Trump's fault who's been begging to send in help.

DONALD TRUMP JR., SON OF PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Well, Sean, it's quintessential liberal privilege. I mean, you just saw that. They had one week in that hate-filled, "I hate America" Zoom call that was the DNC, to have a single person denounce the violence, the rioting that's going on, and they took a total pass. They didn't even question it.

It's just fine. Remember, it's the Democrats in America right now that it's okay for you to rob someone store, but if you open up your story to put food on your table, you're going to get -- you're going to go to jail, you're going to be arrested, you're going to lose your business license. That's the Democrats' America because they have lost control to the radical left.

HANNITY: All right. So, now that they're saying this, how much credibility could they possibly have? My question, when will the media -- Joe does an event today that didn't go particularly well, usually, doesn't take one question from the media, but just lobs him softballs anywhere -- anyway. We're going to ask --

TRUMP JR.: Yeah.

HANNITY: -- why didn't you lift a finger? Why didn't Barack left a finger while the thousands were shot in Barack's home city of Chicago? Why didn't they do a thing?

They did nothing. They barely mentioned it.

TRUMP JR.: Well, they won't because it's liberal privilege. They are doing whatever they can to protect Joe Biden. I wrote that book because it's not like this guy is an undescribed Democrat. He's got a 50-year career, Sean. Fifty years, I mean, half a century.

But now, he's going to do things. He spent his entire career destroying American manufacturing, destroying the middle class, shipping our American dream abroad to China, whether it's TPP, NAFTA, permanent trade status for China in the World Trade Organization, all of these things that literally destroyed the American Dream, our only export was your American Dream.

And Joe Biden's policies shipped that stuff to China, but he gets a total pass on it. Same with his health, OK? He can't remember where he is 50 percent of the time, Sean.

Now, if Donald Trump had had multiple brain surgeries because of aneurysm, literal explosions in his brain and then he couldn't remember where he is 50 percent of the time, that would be a major media talking point. In fact, they do that anyway, if Donald Trump mispronounced some obscure name from whatever it may be, they'll get every television psychologist on TV critiquing it, analyzing it.

But when Joe Biden can't remember where he is, when he needs help getting walked off of stage after a speech, when he can not even read at teleprompter, and again, after a half-hour in D.C., you know, you would think you'd be able to communicate with people. Certainly, if you want the nuclear football, what's going on is a disgrace and it's why I wrote the book. People have to know what's going on.

The media has totally advocated their responsibility to educate the American public on both sides. Instead, they've decided to be activist for the left-wing mob. They will do whatever they can to protect Joe Biden. They would literally give him billions of dollars of free cover-up.

So because of the quarantine, I had the time, I had four months locked up, couldn't go to work, couldn't go to church, couldn't do anything. So I looked into this and I was amazed how much information there is about Biden that would beat disqualifying for any candidate, that isn't simply a vessel to get their radical agenda across. And that's all Joe Biden is.

No one believes he is in charge, Sean. They know he's a sock puppet for the left so they can get Kamala, and Bernie and AOC and those crazy policies. And you don't have to believe me because it's on Joe Biden's website. Believe them when they're telling what you're going to do.

It's a radical leftist agenda using Joe Biden as a fake moderate to sell it.

HANNITY: Well said, Donald Trump Jr., congrats on the book, by the way. I just got my copy. Thank you.

Now, the chaos on America's Democratic-run cities is going on nationwide. Over the weekend, Portland, on rioter celebrated the murder of a Trump supporter. In Washington, D.C., another riot called for the death of police officers, and we have it on tape.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I am not sorry that a (EXPLETIVE DELETED) fascist died tonight.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'm at a point where (INAUDIBLE) (EXPLETIVE DELETED). I'm at the point where I want to burn the (EXPLETIVE DELETED) White House down.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The same I bust the police in the head New York, I'll bust the police in the head in D.C.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Pretty scary times.

Also in D.C., an angry group of protesters shining their lights inside the homes and demanding that residents that own the homes get out on the street.

Here with more reaction, Fox News contributor Dan Bongino, Fox News correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera.

First they denied it, Geraldo. Now, I guess after 100-plus days, they've got to acknowledge something. People won't believe us anymore, so let's blame Donald Trump.

GERALDO RIVERA, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT-AT-LARGE: It's a classic bait and switch. There is no riots, it's a peaceful protest. Well, they are riots, but it's Donald Trump's fault. I mean, do black lives really matter, Sean? If they really mattered --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: They do to me, they do to you, they do with Dan. They matter, yes, every American life matters. That's a family.

RIVERA: Yes, in -- in Chicago, over the weekend, ten were killed. Ten were killed, 45 were shot. In New York over the weekend, five were killed, including a mother of three and 45 were shocked.

There's Black Lives Matter, I bet no one knows this guy, right? His name is Tamarris Bohannon. He is 29 years old, a St. Louis cop, the eighth cop shot this year. He died.

HANNITY: Yesterday.

RIVERA: Twenty-nine years old this guy, doesn't his black life matter?

I think it's really pathetic. It is -- if you don't speak out against it, you are complicit. This is absolutely horrifying what's going on in our cities. These people are enabling anarchy and violence, and they are doing it in a way that now they're trying to put it on Donald Trump. It is classic bait and switch.

HANNITY: And it's not -- and, Dan, it's not sincere. This is oh, no, Don Lemon gave away the playbook. Uh-oh, it's showing up in the polls and focus groups, now we really got to just make sure we pay attention to it. For 60 days, we'll say the right thing.

DAN BONGINO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yeah, this is entirely driven by the polls. And, listen, Sean, it's too late. We needed Biden and Kamala Harris and others to speak up before the cities burned down, not afterwards.

You're not doing as much good after the facts when your focus groups tell you, hey, you know what, we took of focus group poll, and we asked people is it a good idea to walk down the street and get your butt whipped by a bunch of protesters and shockingly, 61 percent said no. And then both find Joe Biden leaked his fingers and so the wind is changing and said maybe we should speak up.

They covered for them forever. Listen, if you walk in a bank to make a withdrawal and if you pull out a gun halfway through and rob the bank, it's not a mostly peaceful withdrawal. We knew this months ago, these moments were defined by the most violent activities at night and it was a warning to everyone, the Democrats saw that warning, ignored it, as you indicated appropriately, some of them are on tape promoting the violence that we saw and warned about. They ignored it, too late, sorry.

HANNITY: Geraldo, last word?

RIVERA: I just think that if we don't pay attention to what's happening, we're going to lose the safety. What the president has to do is make sure that the American people understand that these cities are run by Democrats, these states are run by Democrats, they have been very, very weak on this violence. They have -- they have enabled it, now the president has to stand strong and be a healer also, say to people, come on, we're all Americans, let's get this behind us and move on to a stronger future.

HANNITY: They are late to the game and they're not sincere. Dan Bongino, last word.

BONGINO: Yeah. Yeah, no, this is all -- they don't have a sliver of integrity or principles, Sean. Don't buy a word of it. Like I said, some focus group told them people are really bothered that their neighborhoods are burning to the ground, the Democrats were shocked by that and, all of a sudden, they're, quote, taking a stand. This is all crap. This is polls and focus groups, not an ounce of spine in any of them.

HANNITY: All right. Thank you both as always.

When we come back, a lot more news tonight, Joe Biden's campaign is in serious trouble. His team knows it. Today, he made yet another blunder, took no questions yet again today while giving a speech. We've got the tape. We'll show you. Also, he's trying to erase history when it comes to his position on fracking. Wow, shocker.

And Michelle Obama speaks on a podcast. A lot of people are talking.

Ari Fleischer, Sara Sanders, much more, straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: All right. Earlier today, barely there Joe Biden emerged from his basement bunker for a few brief moments in Pittsburgh today, while committing more awkward blunders, and, of course, scurrying off without taking a single question from his best friends in the mob, his adoring fans. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: COVID has taken this year, just since the outbreak, it has taken more than 100 year. Look, here's -- the lives, it's just -- it -- I mean, think about it.

And may God protect our troops.

(INAUDIBLE)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: More than a hundred years. OK. And after downplaying, the rioting and Democratic-run cities for months, Biden offered a tepid rebuke of the violence. He is trying to backtrack on everything. Why his poll numbers are falling and falling precipitously. Americans continued to reject the Democrats lawlessness agenda and beyond that, the Biden campaign is doing even more cleanup today after Joe contradicted himself on fracking and his plan to destroy energy independence.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: I am not banning fracking. Let me say that again, I am not banning fracking.

No more no new fracking.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Would there be any place for fossil fuels, including coal and fracking in the Biden administration?

BIDEN: No, we -- we would -- we would work it out. We would make sure it's eliminated, and no more subsidies for either one of those.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Wipe it out. No, I'm not banning fracking, no fracking.

See what's going on there? Yes, Biden is spinning in a million different directions, another election year conversion because that's not going over well in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Mexico, Wisconsin, and other parts of the country. His coalition is collapsing, the president continues to deliver a solid, straightforward message centered around the values that made this nation great -- you know, freedom, capitalism, freedom of speech, expression, economic prosperity, and law and order.

And let's also why in 64 days, you get to decide, you're the ultimate jury. It will be the biggest choice election in anybody's lifetime and it's not just about Biden on the ballot in November, it's everything the new radical socialist left and they failed Democratic establishment has currently adopted as their platform.

Here with reaction former White House press secretary, Fox News contributors, Ari Fleischer, Sarah Sanders.

Ari, we start with you. OK, I just saw a campaign ad emerging out of all that mess somehow today.

ARI FLEISCHER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yeah, Sean. You know, if the violence and the rioting, the looting and the fires aren't enough, then you have the scenes of people walking back to their hotel rooms in Washington, elderly couples, getting harassed and intimidated, virtual assaults.

Look what happened to Sarah when she went to a restaurant outside of Washington, D.C., just to get away. She was harassed and thrown out of a restaurant. Who is doing this?

They are supposed to be fellow citizens. Politics is not supposed to be carried out this way.

And Biden, it was a halfhearted denunciation today. He went there to attack Donald Trump. He didn't there to go to denounce the people engaging in street violence and looting and the worst of the rioting.

HANNITY: No more fracking. I'm banning fracking. Not banning fracking. Oh, 64 days before an election it seems very convenient, Sarah Sanders.

SARAH SANDERS, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, I'm not sure he has any idea probably even what fracking is. I mean, he doesn't know whether COVID lasted a hundred days, a hundred years, or 100 minutes. I think that's what happens when you hide in your basement for months at a time, you lose track of time and all reality.

Look, the bottom line is, that Joe Biden is wholly-owned by the radical left. If he somehow manages to win, we can certainly count on the fact that he will destroy everything that President Trump has done by making us energy independent, taking us backwards, killing millions of jobs, making us dependent on the Middle East for our energy once again.

Why would anybody want that? The truth is they don't and he knows it, particularly in states like Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia. It's why he's backtracking and trying to salvage the numbers that continue to tank. He knows he's not winning on law and order which has become the number one issue for most voters across the country, and that is simply because Americans know Joe Biden can't keep us safe, and Donald Trump can. He has.

HANNITY: Yeah.

SANDERS: And he's proven that he's willing to stand up to the liberal mob and make sure people are safe in their communities.

HANNITY: Ari, he already said it, the Bernie-Biden manifesto. You can read it. We'll go through it again. We're going to keep going through it. That is radical socialism.

What did he say about the New Green Deal? Yes, he committed trillions of dollars and said my plan goes further than the New Green Deal. His words again.

FLEISCHER: Yeah. And it's not only how left he shifted, but how weak he is. He used to be somebody who was against taxpayer funding abortions. He used to be somebody who was tough on crime in the 1990s. He has walked away from so many of the positions he once proudly held because the left wanted him to. He knew he would have to do that for his primary because Democrats have moved so far to the left.

A strong candidate, Sean, stands up to those headwinds. As strong candidate says, no, I never believe that, I don't believe that, and I will stand my ground. Joe Biden can't stand his ground. You walk people through it on fracking. He stood that ground month ago and now he turned around on a trip to western Pennsylvania. He doesn't have the credibility or the strength.

And that's not something that Donald Trump will obviously exploit. If it's strength versus weakness, Joe Biden is in a very bad position.

HANNITY: Last 20 seconds, Sarah Sanders?

SANDERS: I couldn't agree with Ari more. I think the contrast for America and the decision couldn't be simpler.

Do we want somebody who can stand up to the liberal mob, somebody who can stand up to the lawlessness, to the chaos that's taking place in communities around the country? Or do we want somebody who is weak, who will fold and given every time the wind blows?

Donald Trump is the person of strength. Joe Biden is the person of weakness. It's a very simple choice and I think Americans are going to make the right one in November.

HANNITY: All right. Governor -- I'm sorry, Sarah Sanders, thank you for being with us. Ari, thank you.

I am just guessing.

Coming up, an MSDNC anchor called the RNC a modern-day minstrel show. We've got the tape.

Also, Kimberly Klacik, what an incredible ad she did for the city of Baltimore, says the president's message is resonating with African-American voters. Polls are beginning to show that as well. She'll join Leo Terrell.

Michelle Obama's podcast has a lot of people talking. We'll play it, coming up, straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: All right. Truly unbelievable, yesterday, MSNBC guest host Tiffany Cross said that the RNC's African-American speakers looked like a, quote, modern-day minstrel show. Huh?

OK, meanwhile Baltimore GOP House candidate Kimberly Klacik said that the president's message is resonating with African-American voters, released this ad on Twitter, calling out the Democratic Party for failing the African-American community in Baltimore. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KIMBERLY KLACIK, MARYLAND GOP HOUSE CANDIDATE: The Democrat Party has betrayed the black people of Baltimore. If the politicians walk the streets like I do, they would see exactly how their policies and corruption affect us.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Now, the polls support her claim as a new survey released by The Hill Friday showed an increase in support from African-American voters of nine points amid RNC, and while Republicans and the president our working to make inroads with all American voters, Democrats, Michelle Obama, seem focused on, well, some politics of division, but we'll let you decide. You can listen.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

MICHELLE OBAMA, FORMER FIRST LADY: When I'm just a black woman, I noticed that white people don't even see me. They're not even looking at me. So I'm standing there with two little black girls, another black female adult, they're in soccer uniforms, and a white woman cuts right in front of us to order, like she didn't even see us.

I can tell you a number of stories like that where I have been completely incognito during the eight years in the White House, walking the dogs on the canal. People will come up and pet my dogs, but will not look me in the eye. They don't know it's me.

And, it's -- you know, what white folks don't understand, it's like that -- that is so telling of how white America views people who are not like them.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

HANNITY: Here with more reaction, Baltimore Republican congressional candidate Kimberly Klacik, and civil rights attorney Leo Terrell.

Kimberly, your ad blew me away.

KLACIK: Thank you so much.

HANNITY: Is it true there are 13 public high schools in Baltimore that don't have one single child proficient in math?

KLACIK: That is absolutely true. Unfortunately, that's what we're dealing with in Baltimore. You know, I talked about it the other day on Maria's show on Sunday morning. You know, now, the message that President Trump is giving to black Americans, it's resonating for real.

We have a team out five days a week talking to voters and they are telling us how they're going to vote for it differently this time around not just for me, but for President Trump. You know, they understand that opportunity zones, career opportunities, him actually doing something as far as criminal justice reform, and actually investing in HBCUs, it means a lot to the black. So, I think a lot of people are excited.

HANNITY: Well, I'd love to see you win that race. That'd be great.

Leo Terrell, Zogby, they are now many polls, these are not outliers any longer, two and half times the support among African-Americans for Donald Trump as just 2016 alone. I want your take on that, and your take on the podcast and Michelle Obama.

LEO TERRELL, CIVIL RIGHTS ATTORNEY: Well, first of all, I brought over 300,000 black Democrats to vote for Trump and I'm bringing more in more in more. And so, that's happening. Trump is going to get the highest number of black votes ever in modern-day history for a Republican. Black voters are voting for Trump.

But let me talk about Queen Michelle Obama. The queen --

HANNITY: All right. Be nice -- be nice, Leo.

TERRELL: OK, OK. I'll be -- First Lady -- First Lady Michelle Obama. That comment was insulting. It was racist.

She has now made it impossible for her ever to run for office again because that statement would haunt her. But let's be clear, let's deal with the facts. Iowa, 97 percent white, gave Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama a victory caucus and back-to-back elections. She made a moral decision that she is now in the hearts and minds of every American and that is the part that was insulting.

That comment she made on that podcast, if she made that in that court of law, she would be convicted of racism. And so, I think the comments were offensive and insulting two every American. For her to think she knows what's in the hearts of every white American and for her to think she knows what's in the mind of every black Americans, it's insulting.

HANNITY: For the first time in my adult life, I am proud of my country, she said back -- famously back when her husband was running -- Kimberly.

KLACIK: Yeah. Well, you know, I don't know what's going on and what Michelle Obama's life experiences have been, but I can tell her, I won my primary on June 2nd with 70 percent of the vote and 80 percent of my voters were from white America, you know? Like Terrell said, you have to have white America to vote you into be the president of the United States.

The black population only makes up 13 percent, so you need white America and everyone else to vote and he won two terms, you know? So, I don't know what her experience has been, but it hasn't been my experience.

HANNITY: Last word, Leo?

TERRELL: Sean, the bottom line as this, the Democrats are worried that black voters are voting for Trump, or Kimberly. They are shocked that I am voting for Trump. And what's happening is they have to keep playing the race card to make sure there is racial division because they want to keep blacks on the Democratic plantation. It won't work.

HANNITY: All right. Thank you both. Kimberly, good look in your race. Leo, thank you.

Coming, director of national intelligence is scaling back in person security briefings because members of Congress are leaking that information within minutes of getting it. By the way, the coward, corrupt, congenital liar Adam Schiff is throwing a fit. Ric Grenell, Congressman Gaetz, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: Another twist in the injustice of the Michael Flynn case tonight as the D.C. Circuit Court denied General Flynn's effort to have the case dismissed, despite the Department of Justice wanting to drop the matter entirely. The ruling means Judge Sullivan can proceed with the spectacle of a hearing into a review of the department's actions in the case. We are following that story.

Also tonight, we have more developments in our quest for equal justice as the director of national intelligence, John Ratcliffe, confirmed he's been in contact with John Durham's team. He told our own us yesterday that he is optimistic he will be declassifying additional documents soon and Director Ratcliffe is also taking bold action against the deep state scaling back in person election briefings to members of Congress. Why? Citing concerns about the illegal leaking of that classified information.

And, of course, it prompted immediate outrage from the corrupt, congenital liar himself, Adam Schiff. Now, don't forget during the Russia hoax, the contents of classified briefings were leaked to the press on more than one occasion. That is to push the false narrative about Trump and Russia, now debunked narrative.

Here with reaction, former acting director of national intelligence, RNC senior advisor, Ric Grenell, along with Florida Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz. By the way, good to see you in Washington, Congressman Gaetz.

Ric Grenell, you were involved in declassification of a lot of things. I hear there's a big treasure trove coming soon.

RIC GRENELL, RNC SENIOR ADVISOR: I had a conversation with John Ratcliffe and I just have to say congratulations to Ratcliffe, he's really is doing a fantastic job. And I think that this latest move is evidence of that. We are still able to give all of the information to politicians on threats. They will get everything that they always have gotten, they should be well- prepared.

The difference, Sean, is that this move by putting it in writing will hopefully minimize the leaks. We have a real crisis with leaks. And so, this move is trying to figure out how do we help career intelligence officials do their job?

Career intelligence officials applaud this move. They don't want to go to the Hill and brief politicians because their words are manipulated and their careers are ruined they have said this over and over. So this is a move that the career intelligence community applauds.

HANNITY: Yeah. You know, and, by the way, Congressman Gaetz, it shouldn't talk anybody, I hear that more illegal activity against yours truly might be forthcoming pretty soon. Gee, what a shocker. Haven't been down that road before, which is scary in a country like ours.

Your take on Adam Schiff, as we know he lied through his teeth, we know he leaked repeatedly, and what he leaked was a lot more lying.

REP. MATT GAETZ, R-FL: I would not trust Adam Schiff with the secret ingredient to my mother's lasagna recipe, much less our nation's most sensitive intelligence. But this dispute is not really about intelligence. It's about politics.

You see, Democrats want to use these briefings as a platform to try to scare the American people about Russia, when we know the real threat that we face is from China, and the Democrats know that Joe Biden has a big China problem. If we're going to rebuild this economy after coronavirus, we need a president who's willing to confront China, that's what Donald Trump has done.

And if you're just a regular American wondering how this affects you, you know, the Democrats are saying Russia is the biggest threat, the Republicans are saying that China is the biggest threat, go look around your home, how many products that are made in Russia? Not too many, but a whole lot are made in China.

And so, this is all about making sure you keep the establishment in power through Joe Biden to bolster the phony threat of Russia and diminish the very real threat that China poses.

HANNITY: The dirty dossier was Hillary Clinton bought and paid for Russian disinformation, Ric Grenell. There was no Trump-Russia collusion. Everybody lied. Now, the truth is coming out. The double standard is breathtaking.

GRENELL: Look, the congressman makes a very good point in terms of the public is being confused here because you've got Republicans saying that China is the problem, you've got Democrats saying that Russia is the problem. We need to listen to the intelligence community.

The intelligence community says Russian propaganda is a problem, they say that China is a crisis. So, this is -- these are the facts that are faced before us.

And I think one more point that I just want to make, Sean, is that when President Obama was president, Republicans leaked information. This is a problem of Washington, D.C. and politicians.

HANNITY: Yeah.

GRENELL: This is not unique to any one party. We need to solve this by having people who come from the outside, who come into Washington with new fresh eyes and change bureaucracy.

HANNITY: Last 15 seconds, Matt Gaetz?

GAETZ: Hey, this Flynn ruling should really worry all Americans know matter how they feel about Michael Flynn. It is a power grab by the judiciary. You should only be prosecuted if the executive branch wants you prosecuted not because some judges out there crowd-sourcing a prosecution. That is totally outrageous.

HANNITY: All right. Thank you both.

More "Hannity" after this.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: All right. That's all the time we have left this evening. As always, thank you for being with us.

Don't forget, my new book, "Live Free or Die: America and the World on the Brink". It is 40 percent off on Amazon.com, Costco, Walmart, Target, Books a Million, Barnes & Noble.

Now, very special Laura Ingraham up next. Let not your heart be troubled, and exclusive sit-down with President Donald Trump. Have a great night and we'll see you back here tomorrow night.

END

Content and Programming Copyright 2020 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2020 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.