Donald Trump Jr. joins Tucker to discuss Big Tech censorship: It only hurts conservatives

This is a rush transcript from "Tucker Carlson Tonight," July 28, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, HOST: Good evening, and welcome to "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

So much going on right now in the news. New developments from every direction, much of it seems unrelated. A lot of it's shocking.

Here's the way to understand it. In an election year, everything significant that happens is about the election. So all of these developments are in fact related, and here's the core question in every election. Who is up and who is down?

As of tonight, the President is down double digits in the polls and there's not much question about why that is. Americans are miserable. They're stuck at home. They are fearful. Millions of them don't have jobs.

The percentage of Americans who believe our country is headed in the right direction has dropped off a cliff since this spring. Not coincidentally, that's when a strange new virus from China began to spread among our population.

The rise of COVID-19 in the United States tracks almost precisely the decline of Donald Trump's approval numbers and the political lesson from this is clear. The more damage the Wuhan coronavirus does to America, the harder it is for the President to get reelected.

That's not speculation. It is the most certain fact in American politics. Every Democratic office holder understands that. If the population remains terrified, Democrats will have more power in January.

So the Democratic Party has every incentive to keep Americans afraid and off balance. For the next 97 days, they plan to do that. That is their entire campaign strategy. It's the only thing they're running on.

Yesterday, the news site Breitbart posted a video of a group of physicians giving a press conference about medical advances in the fight against COVID. Some of the news that doctors delivered was hopeful because there is hopeful news to report. Seventeen million people saw that video, the President retweeted it. This enraged Democrats.

Any scientific advancement that reduces the suffering of Americans in an election year is a threat to Joe Biden's campaign. So they decided to pull that video off the internet. Fifteen years ago, that would have been absurd. You couldn't have done it. This was America. You weren't allowed to ban a news story just because it might hurt your candidate's poll numbers.

In any case, it was impossible. There were too many news outlets. No one could control them all.

That has changed. While the rest of us were sleeping, or in the case of so many of our senators, taking payoffs from Google, a tiny number of leftwing corporations took virtually complete control of all news and information in this country.

Now, if Democrats want to erase a politically inconvenient news story fewer than a hundred days before an election, they can do that, and they did do it. Big Tech censored science. They pulled the video of doctors in lab coats talking about coronavirus research, and they hit that video from the public.

It's exactly what the Chinese government so often does, except when Silicon Valley erases your freedoms, they lecture you as they do it. They've got all the ruthlessness of Chinese authoritarians, but with double the self- righteousness. It's the American version.

Thankfully, none of this applies to us at Fox News. We happen to work for one of the very few mass media companies left in America that is not controlled by Google or Facebook. We can report the news honestly. Big Tech can't censor us, at least not right now.

You're not allowed to watch these physicians on YouTube tonight, but we can show them to you here, and we're going to. Here's Dr. Bob Hamilton.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DR. BOB HAMILTON: I think that is important that all of us who are here today realize that our kids are not really the ones who are driving the infection, it is being driven by older individuals.

And yes, we can send the kids back to school, I think without fear. We need to not act out of fear. We need to act out of science. We need to do it. We need to get it done.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: What you just heard is not a crackpot theory. It is at the center of mainstream science. Increasingly, what you just heard represents the consensus among physicians and researchers around the world.

Children are not meaningful vectors for the coronavirus. Worldwide, there is not a single recorded case of a student infecting a teacher with the virus, not one case, and that's why so many nations around the world are reopening their schools this fall, but we're not.

We've got a presidential election in November. Children must suffer so that Joe Biden can win that election. That is the imperative. The political imperative driving our so-called health policy, but you're not allowed to know that. So they pulled the video telling you that.

Here's another physician from the same press conference called Dr. Stella Immanuel.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DR. STELLA IMMANUEL: There is a cure for COVID. There is a cure for COVID. It's called hydroxychloroquine. It's called zinc. It's called Zithromax, and it is time for the grassroots to wake up.

I say, no, we're not going to take this any longer. We're not going to die.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Dr. Immanuel's claim is harder for us to endorse. Is hydroxychloroquine part of a cure for the coronavirus? We don't know the answer.

We do know that many frontline physicians around the world have prescribed hydroxychloroquine and continue to prescribe it. We've interviewed some of them on the show. The drug appears to show promise in treating some early stage patients. That's good news.

The science on hydroxychloroquine is not settled either way. Science rarely is settled. That's why it's science and not for example, radical feminist theory.

Science is constantly evolving as we test and retest our assumptions against observed reality. That's the whole point of science.

Unfortunately, reality is not the point of politics. Winning is the point of politics, so they scrubbed that video. Here's more of it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

IMMANUEL: My message to Dr. Anthony Fauci is, when was the last time you put a stethoscope on a patient? That when you start seeing patients like we see on a daily basis, you will understand the frustration that we feel. You need to start feeling for American people like we, the frontline doctors feel.

You need to start realizing that. They are listening to you and if they are going to listen to you, you've got to give them a message of hope.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Oh, that clip enraged them. Because above all, you must never mock the sainted Anthony Fauci. Under no circumstances can you note that Dr. Fauci is, in fact, very often a hypocritical buffoon who refuses to admit what he clearly doesn't know.

If you say that out loud, they will cancel you. Fauci is too useful to the Biden campaign. So until November, Fauci's word must be law, even when it doesn't make sense. Criticize Fauci and you will disappear from the internet.

And so Dr. Immanuel disappeared from the internet. And then Google's countless toadies online did the cleanup work, the ugly stuff.

"The Daily Beast" attacked Dr. Immanuel for the crime of getting her medical degree in Africa and then suggested she believed in witchcraft because you know, Africans do that, right?

So political correctness is fine with "The Daily Beast" most of the year, but this is election season so Dr. Immanuel must be destroyed. "The Daily Beast" was happy to help achieve that.

So by the way, with the think tank libertarians, including some still posing as conservatives, people you read, people who work for places you probably have sent money to. You saw them on Twitter today, hopefully reminding you that this variety of censorship isn't really censorship because the government isn't doing it.

Oh. They didn't explain exactly why that distinction matters to anyone. In fact, censorship is always bad, whether it's imposed by Congress or whether it's imposed by monopolies that only exist because they receive special carve outs granted to them by Congress. It doesn't matter.

Censorship is always wrong. Censorship does not improve public health. In fact, it threatens public health.

The authorities responsible for containing this pandemic clearly have failed. We know that. Some of them are decent people. They're trying their best. But despite their efforts, they've frequently been wrong. We know that because it's on tape.

So what we desperately need now, as we always do in crisis, and especially in a crisis that can be solved by science is more voices in the conversation, not fewer. Want proof? Here's the Surgeon General, remember when he told us this?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DR. JEROME ADAMS, U.S. SURGEON GENERAL: What the World Health Organization and the C.D.C. have reaffirmed in the last few days is that they do not recommend the general public wear mask.

Wearing a mask improperly can actually increase your risk of getting disease.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Oh, so masks are dangerous, right? That wasn't very long ago. Now masks are mandatory, and the cops will nab you if you're not wearing one. What does this tell us? It tells us what we already knew, if we were honest, which is that scientific consensus changes. That's the point.

As we learn more, our conclusions change. Legitimate scientists understand that. That's called the scientific method. Big Tech companies don't care one way or the other because their goal is not the truth. Their goal is to control the outcome of an election. It's not to protect public health.

This isn't about public health, and it's not about science. It never was. It's about power. And no one in the history of the world has ever had more power than Google and Facebook have right now.

So we should have seen this coming. People with power abuse that power and people who have absolute power abuse it absolutely, as we learned.

Alex Marlow for one did see it coming. He runs Breitbart, we talked to him about this exact question more than a year ago.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ALEX MARLOW, EDITOR-IN-CHIEF, BREITBART NEWS: This is the battle. They are trying to win the 2020 election by shutting down and censor the outlets that might give voices to the voiceless, the people who are disenfranchised.

CARLSON: You really think you're getting get reelected President if nobody can hear your message?

MARLOW: Absolutely. They see this crystal clear, and that's why they're trying to shut down you and me.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Alex Marlow rejoins us tonight. Alex, thanks so much for coming on. So you were just censored by the Big Tech companies -- Google, Facebook and Twitter. But you've done research into the specifics.

So I think anyone paying attention realizes there is censorship going on, but it's done in a very stealthy way. Google has been limiting your reach without telling you this honestly. Give us an example of what you've learned they are doing to your site.

MARLOW: Thanks, Tucker. Thanks for having me, always a treat to be with you. And I will start with some breaking news that I can share on the show, which is at Breitbart, we've done deep dive research into our Google traffic comparing it to the 2016 election and we picked that because we unearthed video a couple of years ago with our own Allum Bokhari, who reported on the Global Vice President of Google, Kent Walker, who said that he is going to endeavor to make populism and nationalism a blip, or a hiccup.

So we naturally took him at his word, because if you understand the left, you understand that they don't tend to lie about such things. And we started looking at our traffic. And gradually since the 2016 election, Google has been diminishing our search results.

And then all of a sudden, in May of this year, we've virtually lost all Google traffic, all search traffic, all together. Let me give you some specific pieces of data.

Google tracks something called a visibility index. This is sort of like their Nielsen score. That's when your content shows up on one of their pages. Breitbart is down 99.7 percent. Overall, our Google traffic is down nearly two thirds.

If you want to search for Joe Biden or Biden, the chances of you getting a Breitbart article are virtually zero, Tucker, virtually no opportunity for you to get it. Unless, of course, you add the word Breitbart, which explains what's left of our Google traffic.

Now naturally, we looked at other outlets to see if there is a pattern, of course, we have more access to our own data, but we compared the top 50 or so top publishers, and we found that eight out of the bottom 10 when it comes to Google search are right of center outlets, that includes Fox News, and even "The Daily Caller" as one of the two outlets that actually somehow performs worse than Breitbart.

CARLSON: This is not a small thing. Google has a monopoly. It's allowed by Congress, by the shills who allow this, Senator Lee among others who really should be ashamed of themselves. And they are therefore the gateway to all human information in English.

So if you don't exist on Google, you don't exist. Did they tell you that they were going to shut you down in order to get Joe Biden elected, or did they just do it?

MARLOW: They won't tell us specifically why. They only provide vague talking points about things that are way out of our control and are non- specified, they are totally subjective, and I think your thesis, Tucker, is right on the money here.

This is 100 percent about the 2020 election in controlling the narrative and controlling what people read. If outlets like Breitbart cannot reach new voters via Google, then that is going to be all the more people who are getting their news a hundred percent from CNN, "The New York Times" and the people who would do anything in their power to get Joe Biden into the White House.

CARLSON: So maybe the Congress should have done something about this before allowing a company that is not an American company. It's not in any sense an American company to have total control over all of our news and information. Maybe someone should have noticed. Why didn't anybody do anything?

MARLOW: That is the mystery that I am boggled. It boggles the mind because I don't feel like the Republican Party feels the existential threat that you and I have been trying to convey to them.

This is it. Freedom of speech in the United States right now is controlled by Google. It is controlled by Facebook and it is controlled by Twitter.

And remember, Google controls YouTube, Tucker. This is exactly why we saw these videos memory hold from the internet yesterday, and guess what explanation we got from Breitbart when they took down our videos? Vague, pablum, nothing specific. They wouldn't cite a specific piece of misinformation.

And now all of a sudden, Google, Mark Zuckerberg, et cetera, they apparently know more about hydroxychloroquine and the coronavirus than board certified doctors.

CARLSON: Exactly. And that we should say, we would rather talk to them than talk about them, so we asked representatives from all three of those companies to come on tonight. But of course they ducked the invitation.

Alex Marlow, thanks so much.

MARLOW: Thank you, Tucker.

CARLSON: So physicians are uniquely qualified to comment on science and medicine. We used to believe doctors had the right to say what they think about their medical practice, but you just saw the doctors in that video have their views censored, pulled off the internet. Is that the best way to conduct science, whether you agree with their conclusions or not?

Joining us tonight, Fox News medical contributor, Dr. Marc Siegel, who saw the banned video, we're happy to have him. Doctor, good to see you.

DR. MARC SIEGEL, FOX NEWS CHANNEL MEDICAL CONTRIBUTOR: Good to see you, Tucker. First of all Facebook and Twitter and social media and Google and YouTube, they are not doctors and they are not scientists. They should not be censoring physicians' opinions. So I want to start there.

Having said that, I want you to know that here's the key issue from a science point of view, follow the science. Back in March, we were very concerned about COVID-19 exploding. You were among the first and we had to go with anecdotal information and we had a study out of China that showed hydroxychloroquine worked. It seemed to work and we tried it and many physicians took it and many nurses took it and my father took it, and to this day, I think that his life was saved because of it.

And then we said follow the science. Well, Tucker this week, two big studies came out. One out of Brazil that was published in "The New England Journal of Medicine," the gold standard, double blinded, prospective randomized trial over 600 patients. Another study in "The Annals of Internal Medicine" we've been following the Minnesota study.

Both of them show that hydroxychloroquine does not seem to work early in hospitalization or before patients go in. That's where the science is right now. More studies need to come. I think it is not the right time for anecdotal evidence for doctors to get there in white coat ceremonies and to shake rattles and say, take it, take it. Our patients got better. Our patients got better. That's a month or two ago.

Now we're on to the scientific studies. It doesn't mean they don't have a right to do it. No, this is free speech. They have every right to do it. And they have every right to express their medical opinion and Facebook should be ashamed.

The video should be posted. Me, follow the science. The science right now is not this week behind hydroxychloroquine -- Tucker.

CARLSON: Thank you, Dr. Siegel for that. And we have -- well, I really have tried from day one to stick to that standard. Very quickly, I don't see any evidence that children anywhere in the world have spread the coronavirus to teachers. That's another thing they said in the video and that was pulled off the internet.

Is there any justification for removing that statement?

SIEGEL: I wouldn't remove that either. Young children are much less likely to spread this and it hasn't -- there's no evidence that it has spread in schools that way if they're carefully set up. They have every right -- in fact, the doctor in that video is a pediatrician. I think they're overstating the risk in schools. Can children spread it to adults? Yes. They're much less likely to.

CARLSON: Dr. Siegel. Thank you for that. Appreciate it.

SIEGEL: Thanks, Tucker.

CARLSON: Honesty is the only answer in a moment like this. And by the way, if you continue to lie, no one believes you. And social trust evaporates and you can't respond to any crisis and that's pretty much where we are now.

Big Tech, by the way, didn't merely censor the physicians, they also went after anyone who shared the video. In fact, Twitter just took Donald Trump son's offline, for the crime of sharing that, as if we need more evidence this is purely political. He joins us after the break to explain.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: Big Tech firms have sweeping power that authoritarian dictators once dreamed of. Somewhere in a very hot place, Nicolae Ceausescu drools in envy. Tech companies can in just seconds, censor videos, articles, news reports. They disappear like they never existed.

Government has placed no limits on these powers. So increasingly, the censorship is totally brazen. It's out in the open, they don't care.

When Donald Trump, Jr. posted the footage of doctors challenging the coronavirus storyline and adding their own views on it, as they're entitled to as physicians, Twitter, suspended his account and then deleted the tweet.

But even that wasn't enough for the ghouls at CNN. They complained that Trump's account wasn't censored enough.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

POPPY HARLOW, CNN ANCHOR: from my understanding, in terms of this Twitter, restriction of tweeting for Don, Jr., it's like 12 hours. And the question is how many people saw this and believed this before action was taken.

Talk about if you understand the politics behind the President's son tweeting falsehood.

DANA BASH, CNN CHIEF POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT: Despite Twitter suspending his account and restricting his account, the cat is out of the bag. You can't change it.

HARLOW: Yes.

JIM SCIUTTO, CNN ANCHOR: Listen, it's disturbing. It makes a difference. You can argue it cost lives.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Most of us who have been in this business for a while never dreamed we'd live to see journalists calling for more censorship, but that's where we are.

Donald Trump, Jr. is the author of the new book, "Liberal Privilege." It's available for preorder. We're happy to have him join us tonight. Don, thanks so much for coming on.

So I just have to ask you the bluntest possible question with respect. Given the level of censorship imposed on you and anyone who supports the incumbent President, does the incumbent have a chance of getting reelected?

DONALD TRUMP, JR., EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, TRUMP ORGANIZATIONS: Well, listen, I've been saying this for a long time. I wrote my first book about just this. The censorship coming from the Big Tech giants from California, from as homogenous a group as you could possibly imagine.

CARLSON: That's for sure.

TRUMP, JR.: And if they're censoring my account, they're censoring others. You know, they have been trying to do this for a while. I've been talking about the de-platforming, the de-monetization of people that have big social platforms that are preaching conservative values, because Tucker, you have to note, this never happens to someone saying something that benefits the left. It only hurts conservatives.

Now, when I posted that video, I didn't say, well, this is the gospel. I said, wow, this is a must watch because it seems very contrary to the narrative that they've been forced feeding us for a little while.

Now, Twitter takes me down for that, but Twitter has no problem saying that coronavirus disinformation spread by the Chinese government does not violate their rules. That's interesting. It happens on one way.

It was very nice watching the people from CNN or MSNBC because Jake Tapper himself a few weeks ago posted, study finds hydroxychloroquine helped coronavirus patients survive better.

Now, why is Jake Tapper not spreading misinformation, but I somehow am? And again, I'm not a doctor. I didn't claim to be. I just put something out there that challenged the narrative and because I have a large platform, I'm canceled.

You know who else got thrown off Twitter for the same offense? Sidney Powell who happens to be Michael Flynn's attorney and has been someone who has been sticking it to the left. So if Fake Jake at CNN who no one is going to confuse as a conservative can put it, but not be censored, not be questioned, and certainly not be grilled by a panel of his peers on CNN, why is it that it's happening to me and other Trump conservatives and other conservatives in general?

CARLSON: If I see another republican officeholder, backed by Google in the Chamber of Commerce lecture me that it's not really censorship, because the government isn't doing it, it's just a monopoly the exists because of the government, I'm going to go bananas.

I mean, is there anybody in power who can step in to defend the basic -- most basic right of all of the American people, which is to say what you think is true?

TRUMP, JR.: Well, actually, I think Josh Hawley in the Senate has done a very good job challenging this.

CARLSON: Yes, I believe that.

TRUMP, JR.: Kevin McCarthy in the House has done the same thing, and that's the problem. Like I said, I've been talking about this thing for three years.

I see what happens to my Twitter feed. I'm probably getting less than half the retweets and I do enough of this that I know what I'm going to get before I hit send. They're doing what they can.

I did a panel at CPAC with Josh and Kevin McCarthy about justice. They're aware, the real problem is that the vast majority of conservative legislators and Republicans have no idea that this issue is even going on and more importantly, they don't realize that it's probably a top two or three issue with their base.

If you're religious, if you're pro-life, if you're pro-Second Amendment, just look at your analytics and they've gone through the floor. It's just been a disaster.

CARLSON: Exactly.

TRUMP, JR.: And it's happened systematically on purpose, and it's going on now for years. They have to wake up.

CARLSON: So before you go, I just cannot resist getting your view of this there. The Attorney General was up on the Hill today for hearings. Here's Congressman Jerry Nadler of Manhattan responding to a question about the violence. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. JERROLD NADLER, D-N.Y.: I would remind Mr. Jordan, Mr. Biggs and Mr. Johnson, to stop violating the rules of the committee, to stop violating the safety of the members of the committee, to stop holding themselves out as not caring by refusing to wear their masks.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Oh, different clip but equally, equally nuts. What do you think of that?

TRUMP, JR.: Well, listen, I mean, this is typical Democrat. Do as I say, not as I do. This is the same Jerry Nadler that yesterday on TV was denying that anything is even going on in Portland, as it relates to the violence that is decimating Democrat-controlled cities.

Now, again, 19 of the top 20 cities in this country are Democrat-run, Democrat mayors who appoint Democrats across the board. In many cases, these cities has been run by Democrats for over a hundred years. Yet magically, it's Donald Trump's fault.

It was Donald Trump's fault when he sent Federal officers to help and assist the Portland PD, who by the way, were under attack every night for five weeks prior to those Federal officers being there. But again, it's magically Donald Trump's fault.

But that's the problem, Tucker. The news that's getting disseminated to the average guy, people like you and me, we perhaps do this stuff all day long. We can see through it, but if you're a hardworking man or woman, you're putting food on your table. You're consuming five to ten minutes of news, and it's that filtered and it's that bias. That is the lens by which you're getting your news, it's hard to make an accurate opinion because you're being spoon fed all of these things.

CARLSON: Well, exactly.

TRUMP, JR.: And that is their intention.

CARLSON: And so you wind up getting a health lecture from Jerry Nadler and nobody laughs. It's beyond belief.

Don Trump, it's nice to see you tonight.

TRUMP, JR.: I mean, that would be one of the great ironies of all time.

CARLSON: I know. It's really unbelievable. It's like Ed Gein telling you to go vegan.

TRUMP, JR.: If I start taking that advice, I've got bigger problems, but - -

CARLSON: Great to see you. Thank you.

So as you heard, Nadler also pretended he was completely unaware of the violence around the country. It makes it even more remarkable as the city he represents in Congress is falling apart because of crime. More on that next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: For the past nine weeks, violence has swept America's biggest cities. Rioters have torched police precincts, killed people. At one point, set their own country inside Seattle. This has gone on for months. Why? Because we're allowing it to. You get what you put up with. That's the most basic law in life. We are afraid to stop this.

If tomorrow The Washington Post described the rioters as white nationalists, it would be done by Friday because every single one of them would be in jail. And by the way, we would support that. Anybody burning down American cities ought to be in jail. These are organized, but you're not seeing big criminal conspiracy cases against these people.

Again, we're allowing it because we're too afraid to stop it. That's the bottom line truth.

None of that came up today when the Attorney General Bill Barr went before the House Judiciary Committee to talk about a bunch of different topics, but the violence did.

Interestingly, the Chairman of the Committee, Jerry Nadler of New York said he wasn't aware of the violence.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

NADLER: The protests had begun to wind down before you marched to confront the protesters, and the protesters aren't mobs. They are mothers and veterans and mayors.

Now, you are projecting fear and violence nationwide in pursuit of obvious political objectives. Shame on you, Mr. Barr.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: In case Congressman Nadler is watching tonight, of course we fervently hope that he is. Here are some pictures of those mothers and veterans protesting.

[VIDEO CLIP PLAYS]

CARLSON: It's an ongoing Joe Biden rally. It's going on for months and it's working. Congressman Jim Jordan addressed it pretty directly in his opening statement.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. JIM JORDAN, R-OHIO: I want to thank you for defending law enforcement, for pointing out what a crazy idea this defund the police policy, whatever you want to call it is and standing up for the rule of law and frankly, we have a video we want to show that gets right to this point. Can we play that video, please?

[VIDEO CLIP PLAYS]

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: It would be interesting to know what Jerry Nadler thought of all of that, but apparently he wasn't watching. He didn't even engage with Jim Jordan's argument. Instead, he just attacked him.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

NADLER: Well, I hope that Mr. Jordan will never complain about the length of my opening statement.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Well, at least Nadler has been consistent. He has ignored the looting and lawlessness and rioting for quite some time. This is how he responded when he was asked about it yesterday.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

QUESTION: This violence across the whole country, do you disavow the violence from Antifa? With what's happening in Portland right now? The riots?

NADLER: That's a myth that's being spread only in Washington D.C.

QUESTION: About Antifa in Portland?

NADLER: Yes.

QUESTION: Sir, there's videos everywhere online. There's fires and riots.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Violence, like appendicitis doesn't go away just because you ignore it. It tends to get much worse. There's only one thing that stops it and that's policing -- good policing.

One unlikely success story and a great one is the City of Detroit. Somehow, Detroit has managed to keep a lid on violent protesters while allowing people their First Amendment rights to demonstrate.

Rioters there have not looted or destroyed a single business in the City of Detroit, a city of course famous for its devastating riots of 1967. So how did Detroit do this? And why is nobody talking about it? The Police Chief of the city, James Craig joins us tonight. Chief, thanks so much for coming on.

CHIEF JAMES CRAIG, DETROIT CITY POLICE: Thanks for having me.

CARLSON: So you've been coming on fairly regularly for the past couple of months. So we've been watching Detroit, and Detroit has this reputation going back 50 years of being a place where there are riots, but you haven't really had any, so it's worth finding out why.

CRAIG: You know, I appreciate that question, Tucker, because I am just ecstatic over the men and women of the Detroit Police Department.

One thing I learned from my time in Los Angeles, we don't retreat here in Detroit. We're just not going to do it. You saw the images streets where there was lawlessness, looting, burning, no sight of police officers. We weren't giving up ground to the radicals. We just didn't do it.

I saw what it was like after Rodney King in Los Angeles, and so -- but not only just that, Detroiters -- Detroiters are fed up with these radical protests. I'm not talking about the peaceful protesters, I'm talking about the core group.

CARLSON: Of course.

CRAIG: These misguided radicals that have tried to incite violence in our city. They said we're not going to put up with it, and so we've got a couple of things. We've got a great police department, great leadership. We have a community that stands with us and by us and said enough is enough.

You know, Tucker, I want to share something with you. In the last two and a half weeks, we've had three officer involved shootings, and in all three shootings, these violent suspects, in one case, fired shots at our officer and the second two, pointed a gun, tried to kill our officers.

And then a self-proclaimed misinformed, misguided leader of this radical fringe had the audacity to try to change the narrative. And I showed a video, you may be aware, I put the video out that clearly depicted our officers who were faced with an imminent threat to their life.

And this guy today, this same misinformed leader is calling for my resignation. Detroiters will have nothing of that.

So when you talk about what's different here, we have a city that has stood together. And oh, by the way, I know there's a lot of conversation about the mayors in some of these big cities. Our Mayor stands with this Police Chief, stands with this police department that we are not going to tolerate this uptick in violence. That's key. That's real key.

CARLSON: This conversation just made my night. Chief Craig, congratulations on your success. It is so heartening to point to Detroit as a success story. Amen. Good for you. I hope you come back.

CRAIG: Thank you so much. I appreciate it. I will always come back, Tucker.

CARLSON: Amen. Thank you.

Well, Nick Sandmann was a high school student at Covington High School, not living a very newsworthy life and then the media tried to destroy him. He fought back.

This week "The Washington Post" settled a quarter billion dollar defamation suit brought against them. That's not how the story was supposed to end. We'll tell you what they wanted for Nick Sandmann, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: Nick Sandmann celebrated his 18th birthday by settling a quarter billion dollar defamation suit against "The Washington Post."

The Post which is wholly owned by the richest man in the world, Jeff Bezos teamed up with most of the creepy unhappy vicious hate mongers in the media to smear him with an edited video.

It wasn't even clear what he did wrong. He stood and smiled as a crazy person screamed in his face, but they tried to ruin Sandmann's life anyway. That's how the media works. They are political operatives.

Sandmann wasn't supposed to fight back, but he did. He wasn't supposed to win, but he did. And just to be clear, it's not just about Nick Sandmann or "The Washington Post" or CNN which also settled, it's about the ability of the little guy to fight back against the bullies, and once in a while win. So it's an inspiring story that all of us can take heart from.

John Zmirak wrote a piece about this for a website called The Stream. He joins us tonight. John, thanks so much for coming on.

JOHN ZMIRAK, THE STREAM: Thank you, Tucker.

CARLSON: So again, the story that you wrote about Nick Sandmann and his encounter with the national media, it was just over the weekend a year ago turned on him with this kind of remarkable viciousness for no obvious reason.'

You pointed out that they really intended this kid harm. Explain what you meant.

ZMIRAK: Well, yes, I mean, you saw people saying he had the -- journalists saying he had the most punchable face in America fantasizing about violence against an underage pro-life demonstrator who had the temerity to smile and stand still, when radical black activists and an American Indian got in his face.

He just didn't get out of the way. He didn't cower. He didn't argue. He didn't insult them. He just stood there and they wanted to destroy him.

There were other journalists saying, we need to dox him. We need to find out what colleges he is applying to, whatever jobs he ever applies to. We have to make sure this guy can't get in college and can't get a job.

Basically, they wanted to destroy him. And what brought that home to me this weekend was that they did succeed in destroying someone else. A wonderful professor and writer, Mike Adams.

He was a professor at UNC. He hit -- you know, he had been a great writer. He was a conservative Christian, Second Amendment advocate and those things were unforgivable sins in the witch hunt atmosphere of ideological personalized hatred that is being created in this once free, once tolerant country of ours.

Mike Adams committed suicide a few days ago, it looks like, after having been driven out of his teaching job by an online mob that accused him falsely of racism. That's the charge. That is the charge that is going to be used. It's the maybe the last remaining taboo in America, and it's being thrown around recklessly and viciously when they want to destroy someone because he doesn't agree with their politics.

And I just thought, God bless, Nick Sandmann. I'm glad he survived it. Mike Adams didn't.

And you know what? I think if Nick Sandmann, if that whole thing happened with the Covington kids at the March for Life, I think if it happened today in this atmosphere, you would have seen the radical activists, they would have just attacked Nick Sandmann and his friends. They would have beaten them up. Nobody would have broadcasted it. They would have just -- even if they were killed, it wouldn't be broadcast anywhere any more than people are broadcasting Bernell Trammell, the black Trump supporter in Minneapolis -- he was murdered over the ...

CARLSON: Yes, standing on the street, and he was assassinated and nobody in Milwaukee and nobody said anything.

ZMIRAK: Yes, Milwaukee, I'm sorry.

CARLSON: And nobody seems especially interested in why. John, thanks so much for coming on tonight and for reminding us, they are not kidding. They're playing for keeps.

ZMIRAK: Thank you.

CARLSON: Appreciate it.

Well from day one, the coronavirus shutdown orders had been used by governors to reward their friends and crush their enemies. Now, Gavin Newsom in the State of California is trying to shut down a church whose politics he doesn't like. The church is resisting and the Pastor joins us next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: The founders of this country had a keen understanding of the importance of religious freedom because so many of them were fleeing religious persecution, so they protected the exercise of religion in the very First Amendment of the Bill of Rights.

Governor of California Gavin Newsom doesn't care. He is using his new coronavirus powers to shut down churches that disagree with him.

The Episcopal Church is fine, they're fully on his team. But places like Grace Community Church in Los Angeles are not. And he is threatening to shutter them.

Pastor John MacArthur runs that church and has for a long time. We're happy to have him on tonight. Pastor, thanks so much for coming on. Give us a quick overview of why you think you should reopen given the coronavirus?

PASTOR JOHN MACARTHUR, GRACE COMMUNITY CHURCH, LOS ANGELES: Well, first of all and foremost, it's a First Amendment right. This is the United States of America and the government can't intrude in worship. We stand on that amendment.

The second thing that makes this so sensible is in the State of California, there are 40 million people, 8,500 of them have died with COVID. That's 0.002.

So in California, you have a 99.99 percent chance to survive COVID, so why would you shut down the entire state and particularly when people are frightened and sometimes terrified that they're going to die? Shut down the church, where most of the intense relationships in our society exist in the life of a church. It's multi-generational.

We've had 21 weeks with no ministry to a thousand little children, to a thousand university students, to junior high students, high school students, senior adults. We've had no funerals. No weddings. I can't go to the hospital. I've had to go on the phone to talk to dying people at the hospital.

And finally, I started preaching in an empty auditorium. I did it two weeks, three weeks, and the people without a say on anything started coming back. They didn't buy the narrative. They didn't buy it. And they started coming back.

By the way, we are the original protesters. We go back 500 years to the Protestant Reformation. We're still protesting lies and deception for the sake of the truth.

So they started coming back, and they kept coming back. And last Sunday, 3,000 of them came back and they rejoiced and they hugged each other and they didn't wear masks and they sang songs and they understand the reality of it. I haven't had to say anything.

We finally put out a document which you probably read, which affirms why this is right, and why it's critical for our society.

CARLSON: And I would hope our viewers would read it. You're a brave man, Pastor MacArthur. I appreciate you coming on tonight. Godspeed.

MACARTHUR: Thank you.

CARLSON: Thank you. We're out of time. Sean Hannity, right now.

Content and Programming Copyright 2020 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2020 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.