Donald Trump Jr. clashes with 'The View' co-hosts

GREG GUTFELD, HOST: What are you doing? Hi. I'm Greg Gutfeld with Katie Pavlich, Juan Williams, Jesse Watters, and Sandra Smith. “The Five.”

At a rally last night, the president slammed the whistleblower's attorney who had been bowing in tweets to allies to get rid of Trump as far back as 2017. It happened as he's coming off the plane.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT: Coming off the plane and they hand me, look at this character. OK. They just handed me the story. Coup started, whistleblower's attorney said in 2017. You know when that was? That was a long time ago. They say January 2017 a coup has started. And the impeachment will follow ultimately. It's all -- it's all a hoax. It's a scam.

GUTFELD: A coup, it's true. Mark Zaid a never Trump fanatic had long called for Trump's impeachment and now represents the whistleblower who like the dossier plotters and the collusionists had also been working with the Dems to concoct an impeachment scheme.

All you need is an ambitious lawyer and an embedded activist willing to blow a whistle only Democratic dogs can hear.

In the media world of what ifs, here is a what is, actual tweets proving intent by insiders to overthrow a president. And once again, we see how the media and the Dem's desires coincide perfectly.

Because way back then, Zaid also coolly tweeted this. Quote, "I predict CNN will play a key role in Donald Trump not finishing out his full term as president." Holy crap. Now maybe he was just applying for a job at CNN, or perhaps he was working with them already.

Because the fact is, CNN, the Dems, the Times, they are all working for each other trying to manipulate you with the same old story that gave us collusion and all the other non-bombshells.

I mean, don't you find it really odd how the networks bend over backwards to protect this special whistleblower because well, they hate Trump. Yet, CBS fires the whistleblower for outing ABC for bearing coverage of a known molester. I guess politics takes priority over pedophiles. I doubt CNN will report that. Now when you've got all those Trump misspellings to uncover.

So, here are some of the tweets that Zaid did back two years ago. Coup has started. As one fails two more will take their place. Rebellion, impeachment. A second tweet in the coup. Coup has started, first of many steps. Rebellion, impeachment will follow.

So, Jesse, you were not supposed to be saying the word, coup. I think now you can say coup all you want.

JESSE WATTERS, HOST: Yes, I got whacked for saying quo, and now it's OK. So, I guess there's a coup double standard, right, Juan? And this is also why I don't tweet.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: Because it's going to come back to bite you. Why give your opposition any more ammunition? You're going to give it up anyway. Imagine if the Republican party tried to pull a stunt like this up, they would be laughed out of Washington, D.C.

Now the lawyers compromise. The whistleblower is compromise. Schiff has compromised. The whole thing is crooked, OK? They wanted to impeach Donald Trump three years before the perfect phone call.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: He hadn't even made the perfect phone call and they wanted to launch a coup. That's how sick it is. Now, the conservative online media had to go back and find these tweets. This is a month and a half after this whole thing started.

Why haven't the networks found anything about Mark Zaid, the attorney for the whistleblower? It's because they're working with him and they don't want to know who is running the coup, because they don't want the public to know who is running the coup, because the left is running the coup.

It's an inside job. Because if you look at Rudy, the lawyer for the president, they know everything about Rudy. They know what he eats for breakfast, when he butt-dial someone. He can't go anywhere without them noticing.

Mark Zaid is talking about launching a coup three years before this whole thing happen. And they tried to keep it in the dark for three years. Also, great point in the monologue about a whistleblower double standard. They want to go after the president, but they don't want to go after an international child sex trafficking ring, because it has a Bill Clinton connection. That's disgusting.

Also, last point. Everyone knows who the whistleblower is. We all know who it is. Google the whistleblower. You can find it. It's out there. Fox probably has it 99 percent nailed down who it is. We don't want to be first. Every other network doesn't want to do it because they want to protect the whistleblower because it's a part of the scheme, but it is not illegal to out a whistleblower if you're the media. They have the right to report what they want.

SANDRA SMITH, CO-ANCHOR: But there is an obligation to protect a whistleblower from retaliation.

JUAN WILLIAMS, HOST & POLITICAL ANALYST: Yes. Thank you.

SMITH: So, it's not odd --

WATTERS: Retaliation?

SMITH: that they are trying to protect the whistleblower.

WILLIAMS: Thank you.

SMITH: But to question the attorney for the whistleblower, Juan, is what is happening today. You don't have to look far into those tweets to really question as American, as an American the lawyer for the whistleblower. Not just talking about a coup, but saying, quote, "we will get rid of him." Talking about the president of the United States.

In another tweets, listing Johnson, Nixon, Clinton impeachment hearings. Next up, real Donald Trump. He said this in May. So, this is a lawyer protecting the whistleblower.

I spoke to former U.S. attorney Guy Lewis this morning. He said that if you are a lawyer on the other side, or a fair-minded American, I have great concerns about these texts and so should all of you. Why not question this, Juan? Are you willing to question the attorney representing this whistleblower?

WILLIAMS: As I recall, there were huge marches in January of '17 against Donald Trump and people holding up signs, Sandra, that said impeach Donald -- so I don't get it.

To me, this is more of an effort to distract, distract from, you know, even more evidence, more testimony, distract from the Tuesday elections and Republicans getting bump --

GUTFELD: Winning the governorship.

WILLIAMS: OK. The reality is the whistleblower's name is not relevant, because what you said is true. The whistleblower --

GUTFELD: That's his name, not relevant?

WILLIAMS: The whistleblower is protected against retaliation by law. Secondly, the lawyer's tweets about Trump are not relevant. The lawyer's political party, he has represented Republicans and Democrats. Not relevant.

WATTERS: Juan, wait, wait. Don't want in the audience, Juan.

WILLIAMS: No, no. You wait a second this time. You always interrupt.

WATTERS: This guy is a left-wing player.

WILLIAMS: I do not -- hey, look, I don't interrupt you. Don't interrupt me, all right?

WATTERS: OK. It's not true.

WILLIAMS: Here we go. What is relevant is that the whistleblower's account has been affirmed, first by the I.G. and the Director of the National Intelligence office, right, who said, this is relevant, this must go forward.

Secondly, it's been confirmed by people who are on the phone call, people in the administration. It's been confirmed by diplomats. The evidence keeps piling up. Read the transcript, says Donald Trump. Read the transcript. What do you get when you read the transcript? There's a shakedown in process. Sandra, that's what's relevant. Don't fall for all the dust, all the confusion, all the dizziness.

KATIE PAVLICH, CONTRIBUTOR: Well, I think when you're talking about a coup and removing the president of the United States who has been voted for in a democracy, and the left claims to care a whole lot about democracy, it actually does matter what the intentions are of the attorneys.

Now, there's a whole bunch of questions about whether the attorneys reached out to someone to become the whistleblower. Or once they saw something they thought rose to the occasion or if the whistleblower went to them first with secondhand knowledge of this phone call.

And it wasn't just the tweets about the coup, by the way. This guy also has tweets about praising the attorneys for Brett Kavanaugh's accuser, Christine Blasey Ford. Saying it was amazing they were doing the work for her pro bono. He actually wanted to reach out and help Michael Avenatti.

So, when you're talking about intent and credibility, these things matter. And one more thing, the other attorney for the same whistleblower here. His name is Andrew Bakaj. He also was talking two years ago about removing President Trump from office through the 25th Amendment.

And where have we seen that language? In the anonymous op-ed that was published in the New York Times and in this new book that is reportedly coming out from this anonymous person accusing Mike Pence of wanting to do the same thing.

WILLIAMS: I think if there's one lawyer --

SMITH: There to point out the lawyer responded by the way by laughing at the criticism.

WILLIAMS: Yes.

SMITH: And he put out a statement to Fox News that said those tweets were reflective of and repeated the sentiments of --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: Let me just say, if you're going to go after people's lawyers, go after Rudy Giuliani who is in deep trouble for hanging around with people who are alleged to have committed crimes.

GUTFELD: He isn't calling for a coup.

WILLIAMS: All right.

GUTFELD: This is a really dumb question. If a person publicly announces before any infraction or crime committed, that they are going to get you. Like let's say a prosecutor says, Jesse, I don't like Watters World. I am going to bust you.

That person cannot -- if what's he -- that person cannot -- he should be recused from any case.

WATTERS: He also should have 10 checks because it's a great show.

GUTFELD: But I mean, the point is, anybody --

WATTERS: He's compromised.

GUTFELD: -- this thing should not be compromised.

WATTERS: He's compromised.

GUTFELD: This is such a great story. It's falling apart.

WILLIAMS: Gosh. Yes.

GUTFELD: Billionaire Bill Gates smacking down Liz Warren's extreme socialist agenda is next.

SMITH: Calm it down around here. Elizabeth Warren has been saying the wealthiest Americans will cover a lot the cost of her trillion-dollar proposals like Medicare for all. Well, now one of them is calling her out. Bill Gates taking a shot at Warren's wealth tax.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BILL GATES, BUSINESS MAGNATE: I've paid over $10 billion in taxes. I paid more than anyone in taxes, but, you know, I'm glad to have, you know, if I had had to pay $20 billion, it's fine. But when you say I should pay $100 billion, OK, then I'm starting to do a little bit of math about what I have left over.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

SMITH: Well, Elizabeth Warren heard that and she responded to it on Twitter saying she'd like to meet with Gates. She then mocked the Microsoft co-founder on the campaign trail.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN, D-MASS., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: You may have heard some billionaires on TV recently crying about that 2 percent wealth tax. But we asked the top one tenth of 1 percent to pitch in two cents on their fortunes, we can invest in an entire generation.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

SMITH: I mean, sorry. I'm about to read a tease. Jean, you hear her say that.

WILLIAMS: Yes.

SMITH: And she is demonizing the rich. That is the way you heard from Leon Cooperman and other American billionaire Jamie Dimon. So, shouldn't we be applauding success in this country, OK? So, Elizabeth Warren is getting taken down by Bill Gates who is a big fan of progressive tax policies. Not this one. Is it a sign she's gone too far?

WILLIAMS: Let me get this straight. Is this to be considered an in-kind contribution? Because guess what, Sandra, the anti-Wall Street crowd thinks this is going to boost Elizabeth Warren. It's going to boost Bernie Sanders. Not to say it's a good or bad idea. So, let's -- we can -- we can discuss that later. But just the politics of it.

Politically, most Americans think the rich should be taxed more in this country, especially the Uber rich then Elizabeth Warren is talking about. She's, again, this is --

(CROSSTALK)

SMITH: Who wants to double the wealth tax?

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: This is not an income tax. Just for the viewers. This is not an income tax. This is a wealth tax in terms of, you know, people who have billions and billions of dollars.

GUTFELD: It's theft.

WILLIAMS: Most Americans, and by the way, this is left and right. trump supporters, populist, Bernie and Elizabeth support populist, think the system is rigged and benefits Wall Street.

(CROSSTALK)

SMITH: So, I asked you if she went too far.

WILLIAMS: I don't think she went too far because I think this is going to boost her.

SMITH: Jesse?

WATTERS: Well, any constitutional scholar like myself, Juan knows, is that you can't tax wealth. You can tax transactions or you can tax income. And even if they tried it, you know, you just send your money off shore to the shelters where Greg keeps his money. I mean, that's what they're going to do.

GUTFELD: The literal shelter.

WATTERS: Right. And there's a difference between taking --

(CROSSTALK)

PAVLICH: Underground.

WATTERS: -- and taxing and the difference between sharing and success and punishing success. Barack Obama could thread that needle. She can't. She just doesn't have the talent to do it.

Why give the government more money when they keep wasting it? I just saw a report where the EPA spent $6,000 per chair. A $6,000 chair. Now I don't know if the chair can fly or if it's a massage chair, but that's a very expensive chair. Or the billion dollars they spend on Obamacare's web site that broke. I mean, that wasn't a very good use of money.

Or the billions of dollars we spend on public schools and the tests scores keep going down.

So, here's my idea on health care. Let's just bring back Michelle Obama's idea. Let's move. Let's eat healthy, let's exercise, everybody goes to the doctor and gets checked out, and then we'll save a trillion. You're welcome.

SMITH: Yes.

WATTERS: You're welcome, people.

SMITH: All right. Katie, so Bill Gates in that same interview who's also asked if he would vote for Elizabeth Warren if she was put up against President Trump in a general election match up. He did not answer. He did however say that he would vote whoever the most professional person on that stage was. Does that spell trouble for Elizabeth Warren if Bill Gates said he won't vote for the Democratic candidate?

PAVLICH: Well, yes, because he is progressive, right? He tends to be on the left on a number of social issues, but I think it's more important to focus on Elizabeth Warren's language. I mean, when she talks about taking something, she is very close to sounding like someone like Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela.

She is not talking about, you know, taxing necessarily. She's talking about taking. It's in her language.

WATTERS: Right.

PAVLICH: And in America, you know, the government shouldn't just take things from people and I think it would be interesting for Elizabeth Warren to explain what the world, what America would look like without the generosity of billionaires like Bill Gates and the Koch brothers and others.

WATTERS: The Gates Foundation.

PAVLICH: Right. And everything that they have done, not just in terms of charity. The number of hospitals they have built, the number of youth programs that they have founded all around the country to bring kids who don't have the same opportunities and failing government schools to have more of an equal opportunity for their future.

I mean, what would it look like if that kind of private money was given to the government? It would look a lot different and it would be very much abused and not used in a way to move things positive.

(CROSSTALK)

SMITH: Greg, I mentioned billionaire Leon Cooperman who sent her a letter. In that, she said that she's admonishing me as if a parent childing an ungrateful child to pitch in a bit more.

GUTFELD: How old is he?

SMITH: Who? Leon Cooperman?

GUTFELD: Yes.

SMITH: I don't know. Older generation.

GUTFELD: Why is he sending a letter? I mean, you have e-mail. It seems like it would be a lot quicker if he would just send her an e-mail. Sending letters is just a waste of time. Just a little fact for everybody.

Look, what bothers me --

(CROSSTALK)

PAVLICH: I like letters.

SMITH: I like letters.

GUTFELD: There are two things here that bother me. Number one, is what you are talking about the language.

SMITH: Yes.

GUTFELD: You can talk about raising taxes, but you shouldn't take that much pleasure in it.

SMITH: Clear.

GUTFELD: There was a tackling mockery behind this in which she was belittling a person who essentially send more than both parties combined in dealing with starvation, with dealing climate change. This is a guy that you'll listen to. And he's not wearing a MAGA hat. Right? He's a liberal.

So, the fact that she -- she shouldn't be enjoying it. And that's a sign of a fascist if they like the power.

Now I want to make a point, that a lot of this is based on a myth of economic inequality. Eighty percent plus of all taxes are paid by the top 2 quintiles. More than 70 percent of the government transfer payments go to the bottom too. Which means all this money from top goes to bottom. All right?

That transfer shrinks economic inequality so that the bottom quintile has about 50 grand. And the top quintile maybe has like, I don't know, 100 to 200. That is inequality. But it isn't inequality the way the media is teaching it.

SMITH: Yes.

GUTFELD: So, we keep forgetting to factor in the transfer payments when we're talking about this in order to push for higher taxes. And that is the professor of math, Greg Gutfeld lesson today.

WILLIAMS: But you should be kinder to Elizabeth. She's no fascist. She says she's a capitalist. And you know what?

(CROSSTALK)

PAVLICH: She's not. Come on.

WILLIAMS: I think a lot of these -- a lot of these billionaires, you talk about getting easily rattled by Elizabeth Warren. They are freaking out.

PAVLICH: Greg, you should -- you should --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: I like calling her fascist --

PAVLICH: Greg, you should charge $400,000 for that lesson you just gave. Just like Elizabeth Warren did.

(CROSSTALK)

SMITH: She is 76 years old. She is allowed to write a letter.

GUTFELD: OK.

WILLIAMS: All right.

GUTFELD: All right.

SMITH: All right. Up next, major fireworks on The View today. Donald Trump, Jr. clashing with the co-host in a must-see TV moment.

WATTERS: Donald Trump, Jr. going into the lion's den today on a fiery showdown on The View. The president's son clashing with the Trump-hating co-host over attacking the whistleblower. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, JR., DONALD TRUMP'S SON: I think the reality of interest the whistleblower's name was on a little web site called the Drudge Report a couple days ago. It was in Real Clear Politics. I literally quote tweeted an article that had the guy's name in the title over the article. So that whole thing is nonsense.

(CROSSTALK)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Is that make you --

TRUMP, JR.: But I wish the outrage would be equal.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: And then it got wild when the conversation turned to civility.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP, JR.: You've worn blackface, Whoopi.

(CROSSTALK)

WHOOPI GOLDBERG, CO-HOST, ABC: No way.

TRUMP, JR.: You said --

GOLDBERG: I'm --

TRUMP, JR.: You (Inaudible) it was rape-rape when he raped a child.

GOLDBERG: So, let's talk about --

(CROSSTALK)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: OK.

GOLDBERG: So, let's talk about this, so you want to bring this up? The question came up.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I did not throw in blackface, please.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No, she was not in blackface.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Thank you.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes, she was.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Well, I think she had said at that time that she darkened her skin.

GUTFELD: She was wearing blackface, OK? And she tried to get out of it and he nailed her. And I love it. I love watching him nail her and hitting on the hypocrisy. She also said something that people kind of overlooked.

She said that comedians have a special exemption for free speech. She was talking she was defending, she was saying, no, you can't say that.

WATTERS: Right.

GUTFELD: Only comics can say that. That's B.S. Comedians don't special rights that other people don't. And Joy Behar you call yourself a comedian, then we all can call each other comedians.

WATTERS: All right. Juan, what do you do think about it today? Everyone was watching all over the country. It was probably the most watched thing beside your show.

WILLIAMS: Well, you know me, Jesse. I wasn't watching. But I've heard about it, everybody is talking about it.

WATTERS: Yes.

WILLIAMS: And I think from what I hear from conservatives, Don Junior did great. They are delighting in the fact that he went into the lion's den and he called them out and he threw mud at them and he escaped. I think there are points at which he didn't look very strong. But you know what? Credit to Don Junior, right?

WATTERS: Yes, that's tough venue to be in. And Tulsi Gabbard was also there and there was a nice little exchange that she had. Let's watch.

SMITH: The previous day.

WATTERS: Yes.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. TULSI GABBARD, D-HI, PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Some of you have accused me of being a traitor to my country, a Russian asset, a trojan horse or a useful --

(CROSSTALK)

JOY BEHAR, CO-HOST, ABC: We haven't accused you.

GABBARD: A useful idiot, I think was the term that you used.

BEHAR: Well, useful.

GABBARD: So, if you are saying it's not deliberately, then you are implying --

(CROSSTALK)

BEHAR: It could be.

GABBARD: -- that I am too stupid and too naive and lack the intelligence - -

BEHAR: No.

GABBARD -- to know what I am doing.

GOLDBERG: Can you --

(CROSSTALK)

GABBARD; And it's extremely offensive.

GOLDBERG: Can I get --

BEHAR: You are on state TV all the time. Why do you go on Fox --

(CROSSTALK)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: With Fox TV.

BEHAR: -- Fox Channel?

GABBARD: I go on Tucker Carlson, I go on Bret Baier, I go on Sean Hannity. I go on MSNBC. I go on CNN. I am here to speak to every single American in this country.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: I think it's safe to say that Joy had a rough week.

PAVLICH: When you're losing the argument just say you go on that state TV called Fox all the time. Look, I give credit to the ladies of The View and the producers for having these contentious people on for, you know, after some of their host had insulted them personally and said a lot of bad things about them. You know, the ladies threw plenty of mud their way as well.

Tulsi has been on a tear and trying to clear her name after Hillary Clinton accused her of being a Russian asset. And then people like Joy Behar of course jumped right on that bandwagon and the greed because for some reason I don't know why, Hillary Clinton is not running again for president but they are still defending her.

So, look, it's nice to see everything aired in the open. Don Junior brought the receipts on ABC --

WATTERS: Yes.

PAVLICH: -- on Joy Behar's costume choices, et cetera, et cetera.

WATTERS: And he is out there trying to sell a book and it's probably working.

SMITH: First of all, I just want to say, Juan, I'm very disappointed that you didn't prepare for the segment and watch the entire interview. I did and I took notes and I wrote down. It's very difficult to watch at times. The conversation got very heated, very emotional.

PAVLICH: Very personal.

SMITH: Voices were -- the volume level kept getting higher. I think at one point would be use the bell --

WATTERS: Yes.

SMITH: -- to get in there and stop everybody. I think there was some good and there was some bad moments. There was probably more bad than good. Good points, bad points were made. It went off the rail at times.

And my final point, Greg Gutfeld.

GUTFELD: Yes.

SMITH: Is that my fear that this may -- that table at The View may look like a lot of Thanksgiving dinner table -

(CROSSTALK)

PAVLICH: No.

SMITH: -- this coming holiday.

PAVLICH: I hope not.

SMITH: -- based on the political environment they bring today. Hopefully not. No politics at the dinner table, right.

GUTFELD: No, because it's bad for climate change, so we're not actually going to Thanksgiving. It is amazing how personal everything becomes to Joy. How ironic her name is Joy, when she's so miserable. If you don't agree with her, she thinks you're either stupid or evil, and I think that's the hard part about it. I don't see that with Whoopi. I think Whoopi actually tries to understand people.

WATTERS: She is more of a moderator in that panel.

GUTFELD: Yes. I felt uncomfortable, but I was at the gym too, so I'm normally uncomfortable there.

WATTERS: Yes. Everyone is also uncomfortable next to you.

WILLIAMS: Let me just quickly say, in both cases I think they got great ratings with this highly contentious, but Tulsi is getting 1.5 percent from Democrats. When she is talking--

PAVLICH: She'll be on the debate stage in December by the way.

SMITH: Kamala Harris.

WILLIAMS: But guess what, it's the Far Right that takes credit for her number, because it's the Russian bots. I don't understand how anybody can say she's not an asset.

WATTERS: OK.

GUTFELD: She's an asset to the Democratic Party.

WILLIAMS: No, to the Republicans if they want a third-party run to diminish--

GUTFELD: She will hurt us.

WILLIAMS: Opposition to Trump.

WATTERS: Juan we've had enough Joy Behar. Moving on. All right.

WILLIAMS: OK.

WATTERS: Up next, one city's plan to crack down on its homeless crisis that has liberals furious. Stick around.

WILLIAMS: This is a Fox News Alert. The New York Times now reporting former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is expected to file for the Alabama presidential primary. The deadline tomorrow. It's fueling more speculation that Bloomberg is preparing to run in 2020.

Katie what do you make of this?

PAVLICH: Well, the deadline is tomorrow. So, this could be an insurance policy after we get past the next debate which is November 20th for him to look at the field and see if it's weak enough that he can maybe get in. There has been a lot of talk about whether the front runners can really make it, whether Joe Biden can get over the finish line, beat Trump.

Elizabeth Warren with this massive $52 trillion Medicare for All plan and even Hillary Clinton has been asked in recent weeks, so she's willing to jump in. She says she's not taking up professional running at this time, so it is interesting. We'll see if he ends up filing for other states to kind of solidify him getting in. But it could be either an insurance policy or a serious pursuit of the nomination.

WILLIAMS: But Sandra what I'd heard was that he was concerned about Biden that he didn't think Biden in particular was doing very well in the debates. So, is this the sign of Democratic anxiety about Joe Biden who remains nationally the leader.

SMITH: It's interesting because what the report is, is that he is expected to go early file because the deadline is tomorrow, but according to the report, he's been privately weighing a bid now for weeks and has not yet made a final decision on whether to run. The New York Times also talking about if he does enter the race, it would really deepen the debate on the Democratic stage about income inequality corporate power in America.

He's a very, very wealthy businessman and former New York City mayor. It could change a lot of things.

PAVLICH: Yes, He can also be looking at--

WILLIAMS: Jesse.

WATTERS: There is no way he gets the nomination at all. I think this is great news for the Republican Party. It's going to cause chaos in the Democratic primary. He's a multi billionaire who's going to make these other Democrats have to spend even more money which they don't have especially Joe Biden. This hurts Joe Biden more than anybody because Joe Biden has got that middle lane. This is Bloomberg's so-called middle lane. And Biden right now is a terrible mess. If you look at him on the debate stage.

Bernie is a radical socialist. And Liz Warren is now so compromised herself with stealing away 180 million people's health care plans that I don't see any of them making it. And if you believe these polls that show all these people beating Donald Trump in the general, then why are all these people trying to get in. Well, it's just not true. This is a weak field.

PAVLICH: Just one more thing quickly on the politics here. Michael Bloomberg dumped a whole lot of money into Virginia to turn it into a blue state on the issue of gun control and he did it so that could also be playing into his decision to file for the presidency.

WILLIAMS: So, Greg, do we have - this is the rebellion of the billionaires, we've got Tom Steyer and now potentially Michael Bloomberg.

GUTFELD: Yes, there's just too many people in this hot tub. They're all hairy and old. Not my kind of hot tub.

WILLIAMS: Wait, so, you wouldn't vote for either.

GUTFELD: I actually don't mind Bloomberg even though he's kind of a nanny. He was a nanny mayor. He was telling people how to live. He was constantly enacting new rules and regulations. I don't know if he was part of the selling of single - banning the selling of single cigarettes. I don't know if that was him. So, I shouldn't say anymore.

WILLIAMS: But you don't like him.

WATTERS: You didn't realize how good of a mayor he was until Bill de Blasio.

GUTFELD: That is true.

WILLIAMS: All right. On that note, let's change the subject. We're going to monitor those developments for you as they break. But in the meantime, Las Vegas going forward with a controversial new plan to crack down on homelessness. The city banning people from sleeping or camping on the street if shelter beds are available. What do you make of this Greg?

GUTFELD: Well, we live in a time where commonsense is now considered controversial. They're calling this controversial, no, letting people sleep on the streets. It's controversial to me, it's weird how the media finds things like laws, legal immigration, Second Amendment, mathematics as controversial, but things that aren't controversial thinks you shouldn't question, speech codes that call for actual punishment or gender reassignment for children or masked activists beating up people on the street or rioting after a police action.

That is expected. But this is somehow wrong.

WILLIAMS: Sandra, the question in my mind is how do you enforce it. Because they said they can like $1000 fines.

SMITH: That's the question. I talked to a criminal defense attorney today who said, this is unworkable solution. He said, how do you enforce these laws? That is the biggest question, $1000 fine is what you're talking about. If they don't pay the fine--

WILLIAMS: Or jail.

SMITH: Track them down and then they go to jail, then you've got an even bigger problem. There is points to be made on both sides of this. Bottom line, it's a mess in with Las Vegas. The mayor easily points out that tourism is number one driver of the economy there. So, you have to worry about the look and feel of your sidewalks in your street. So, it's a deepening crisis but not an easy solution.

WILLIAMS: You know Jesse, we've discussed this here on THE FIVE and I think we've come more to the position that if so many people who are homeless are either mentally ill, drug addicts or in some cases veterans with PTSD, we've got to find a way to deal with this. But what you're seeing is people are not only in Las Vegas, but New York City has the same route. And New York City still has people laying on the street.

WATTERS: Well, charities are trying to save the whales. They should just be trying to save the homeless, but I guess it's not chic to save homeless people. They'd rather save trees. The point is, you should not be able to sleep on a sidewalk. You should be able to pass out on a sidewalk. That is part of the American experience. You're not supposed to pitch a tent on a sidewalk, you're supposed to pitch a tent in the wilderness. And we have great national parks. And if you check out Fox Nation, you could see all of them.

The other thing is, Vegas is a party city, and this is a party foul. You can't have people pitching tents on the street. It ruins the mojo of the gamblers. Vegas has to stay hot. If you see people living in homeless encampments on the street, you're going to think twice about going back to the table. Vegas doesn't want you to think twice. They just want you to play.

PAVLICH: I'm just laughing at Jesse. Like pretending he knows how to camp.

WATTERS: I will tell you; I did Outward Bound, I did Noels (ph).

PAVLICH: OK.

WILLIAMS: I think your laughable point was when he said everybody has a right to fall down drunk on the street.

PAVLICH: Yes. Just a point on this, in terms of the policies that we've seen around the country and the more that liberal leftist governments have allowed people to camp on the streets, the worse the homeless problem has become. If you enable people and make it easy to be out in the street, people are going to continue to live there.

WILLIAMS: Can I interrupt you for a second.

PAVLICH: Difficult. They will then find other ways to get off of the street.

WILLIAMS: But what about LA, New York, I mean they have--

PAVLICH: They've allowed it.

WILLIAMS: We can't do it.

PAVLICH: But they're not enforcing it.

WILLIAMS: OK.

PAVLICH: They're closing shelters. They're not doing what they're supposed to be doing.

WILLIAMS: All right. The Fastest 7 coming right at you next here on THE FIVE.

PAVLICH: Welcome back. Time for the Fastest 7. First up, it's apparently time to make Christmas great again. The Trump campaign selling new MAGA themed toys and hats for the holidays, including red and white. Keep America Great Santa hats and a wooden Trump train, so Jesse I know what you're getting Juan for Christmas and your mom, and your mom too.

WATTERS: Do you know what though that's a donation. So, you'd have to report that. The FEC. And that's how they do it. They keep just racking it up Juan. You guys are going to get blown out with this war chest.

WILLIAMS: How about a shirt that says shakedowns, we do it all the time. That'd be great.

WATTERS: Kill himself.

WILLIAMS: How about a picture of the Godfather and it says, it was a perfect call. What are you talking about?

WATTERS: Those are on to somethings.

GUTFELD: Clever ideas, but like nobody on your side is coming up with good ideas. Right. This is, I mean the Trump - they're fast on their feet. Anytime something happens, they turn it into money.

WATTERS: The straws.

GUTFELD: Made like 50 grands off that.

PAVLICH: Straws, T-shirts, hats, holiday themed.

SMITH: They also had Halloween themed items.

PAVLICH: Yes.

SMITH: Holiday featuring Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff. That featured them in superhero type Trump flying to the air over Washington D.C. OK. I put my Christmas tree up already.

WILLIAMS: Why did you do that for?

WATTERS: Hold on.

PAVLICH: What happened to Thanksgiving?

WATTERS: Well, the rest of the show.

SMITH: So, I'm already in the Christmas spirit. We've got the ornament.

PAVLICH: All right. Well, let's bring out our topic. Next up, just when you think you've seen everything, a miniature horse shows up on your train. It happened in San Francisco. The pony was actually someone's service animal and they had the paperwork to back it up. Greg.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PAVLICH: Where do you draw the line on that one.

GUTFELD: That's actually not a horse. That is a human being identifying as a horse. Look, I lived in the Bay Area. I've taken the BART train. That's the least harmful thing you will ever run into the park. Right. That miniature horse will not puke on my shoes as long as it doesn't poop, and start demanding money, more little horses.

PAVLICH: Jesse, some people bring like emotional support squirrels on planes now, peacocks. I mean like where do you--

WATTERS: Both of those people were on Watters World. This is my specialty.

GUTFELD: It's your next guest.

WATTERS: Yes. I mean maybe this was an emotional support animal for a homeless person. Right. They need the support.

PAVLICH: You have an emotional support pony. I don't know. Sandra, they were breaking the rules. You're supposed to have your animal in a container.

SMITH: A secure enclosed carrier specifically managed that manufacturer for transporting a pet. So yes, breaking the rules, not a fan. However, there were other riders who said that this made their day. And they said that they would endure another delay to get that pony on the ride because it just made them so happy to see it. I'm all about people.

PAVLICH: It would have made my day. What about yours, Juan?

WILLIAMS: Why didn't they ride the horse. Why they need this--

WATTERS: That's better for global warming.

WILLIAMS: Yes. We agree. That's exactly right.

PAVLICH: OK. Mini horses are for kids, not for adults. OK. We've all had to do annoying household chores growing up, it was supposed to teach us important life lessons. But now a new study is saying that's bunk apparently taking out the trash and cleaning up our rooms doesn't help when it comes to learning things like self-control. I don't believe this at all, Greg at all.

GUTFELD: But no, it doesn't matter. Who cares if it doesn't help? The benefit of a chore is that something gets done. You know I'm warned that mowing the lawn won't improve my son's character. I don't care. Your lawn god mode. That's the point.

PAVLICH: It does improve your character as a child.

WATTERS: I did chores my whole life, look how I turned out.

WILLIAMS: Perfect.

WATTERS: I think this study was funded by big children.

PAVLICH: Yes.

WATTERS: It sounds like it's cooked.

PAVLICH: They use their allowance to build. Juan.

GUTFELD: Big children.

WILLIAMS: You know I never assign chores to my kids, but they were expecting to clean up their room or help clear the table after dinner or take out the trash. But it wasn't like an assignment and they turned out great. I love my kids.

SMITH: I think that's a great point Juan, I agree with that wholeheartedly. I'm a pushover though.

GUTFELD: What is a chore anyway though?

WILLIAMS: Can we get back to the Christmas tree. Why would you put a Christmas tree?

WATTERS: Yes, we need to talk about this.

SMITH: Putting up a Christmas tree before Thanksgiving is definitely a chore.

GUTFELD: Teaching your kids to make cocktail is the only chore that matters.

PAVLICH: Wow.

WILLIAMS: Is that right?

GUTFELD: Yes, teach them to make a good dark and stormy and keep their mouths shut.

WILLIAMS: So, Lou Dobbs pumps your gas and the kids pour your drinks.

GUTFELD: That's my dream.

(CROSSTALK)

PAVLICH: One More Thing is up next.

GUTFELD: One more thing, I'm going to start with this. Greg's diet news. All right. I'm trying to lose some weight. I eat a lot.

SMITH: You look great.

GUTFELD: Lot of fried - thank you, Sandra. What are you doing later? I am trying to eat more--

WATTERS: Decorating a Christmas tree.

GUTFELD: I'm trying to eat more vegetables and I hate it. I'm kind of like this little fellow here. Check out this guy. He's just like me. Trying to eat those vegetables but he won't do it. He knows it's not real food. Look at that. It's like I'm not here on this earth to eat this crap. Give me some real red meat. There we go. Anyway, I need some advice on recipes to make vegetables better. Juan, do you have any?

WILLIAMS: Vegetables. I'm a rabbit. I would eat some of that.

WATTERS: Dip it in cheese.

WILLIAMS: Is that it. The dog.

WATTERS: No, for Greg.

WILLIAMS: All right. Alex Trebek, the host of Jeopardy recently announced he's had a setback in his treatment for pancreatic cancer. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ALEX TREBEK, HOST, JEOPARDY: My numbers went south dramatically and quickly, and it appears I will be having more chemo treatments ahead of me.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Well, even in that dark hour there's some good news folks. Earlier this year, Avi Gupta won $10,000 on teen jeopardy. Now he's donated - I'm sorry. He won a $100,000. Now he's donated more than 10,000 to pancreatic research in honor of Alex Trebek. Here is Avi with the Director of the Knight Cancer Institute.

AVI GUPTA, CONTESTANT: And I'm honored to be able to make this donation to the Knight Cancer Institute to support him and the millions of other people suffering from pancreatic cancer across the world.

WILLIAMS: All right. The 79-year-old Trebek says you know he's wants to stay on the job at Jeopardy, but he may be nearing the end and he's going to keep doing as long as possible as long as his skills don't diminish. Alex, you know what, all of us are praying for you. You'd be the best.

SMITH: God bless.

WATTERS: Hang in there, Alex.

GUTFELD: Jesse.

WATTERS: Yes. We have a feeding frenzy. Here we go. So, Thanksgiving is on the way. And Pringles is releasing the turducken triple threat. You guys remember John Madden, the turducken, we have a duck stuffed in a chicken stuffed in a turkey deep fried. And now Pringles has six different flavors. All right. We have the duck chicken turkey stuffing cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie Pringles flavors, everybody.

PAVLICH: No.

WATTERS: I'm going to try the turkey.

GUTFELD: Jesse, I'm going to tell you right now. Pringles is probably one of the greatest snacks ever made. I can eat an entire - what do you a call it--

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: But they're terrible. This is terrible.

WATTERS: I like the turkey.

GUTFELD: This is the worst thing I've ever had in my life. And I love you Pringles. What are you doing? You're ruining. This is bad. This is worse than new Coke.

WATTERS: All right.

GUTFELD: It is.

WATTERS: You want to really know the truth and try yourself. go to @pringlesus Instagram page and check it out for yourself.

GUTFELD: And I love Pringles. Don't get me wrong.

PAVLICH: We are not responsible for what happens if you try it.

WATTERS: It's better than everyone's making it out.

GUTFELD: All right, Katie.

PAVLICH: OK. All right. So, every kid love getting their picture taken for picture day, yearbook, right. Maybe not. But this dog likes getting their picture taken. This is Tasha. She is from Gravatt upper elementary school in Arkansas. And she is a - I think it's a lab. Maybe it's a mix. She's a certified service dog for a fifth grader who has seizures and she wear this cute little plaid bandana for the holiday fall Christmas season.

The school wrote on their Facebook page, she sat so nicely for her first school pictures last week. We are proud of how well she has acclimated to the culture here at GUE and how well their students have welcomed into her family. So, she looks very cute and won't need to go to retake day like I had to every single time we took pictures. Those are always bad. The first round it's like - is that terrible again, awful.

GUTFELD: Guys are always close back then. They only took one picture, remember.

PAVLICH: You cut your bangs the night before.

GUTFELD: Yes.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: It's better than that picture on the post office.

GUTFELD: Yes, exactly.

SMITH: All right, guys. Well speaking of Christmas trees, the one that's going to light up Rockefeller Center this holiday season, it is on its way to New York City.

GUTFELD: Who cares, Sandra.

SMITH: It will be coming, it was cut down at Carol Schultz house in the village of Florida, New York. This morning, it's a 77-foot Norway Spruce. A crowd of school children gathered around that tree this morning as they cut it down. They cheered on the workers. It was a very salivatory occasion.

GUTFELD: This is murder.

SMITH: Lowered it on to the checking will be on its way to New York City. 14 tons this tree weighs, is the 88 trees to grace the iconic New York City.

GUTFELD: It ruins our traffic. Closed down our Fifth Avenue. Closed down Sixth Avenue, it makes our entire city hell. I don't want that tree here.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: They've already ruined one person's One More Thing.

WILLIAMS: But Sandra in DC, they don't cut it down, they keep the ball and then they replant it.

SMITH: That's great. Well, this tree was planted in 1959.

GUTFELD: Special Report is up next. Hello, Bret. You there.

BRET BAIER, ANCHOR: Hello, Greg. You're like the Grinch of "The Five."

GUTFELD: I've been worse.

BAIER: Yes. Good evening. Welcome to Washington.

