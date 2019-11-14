Don Jr.: When is hearsay better than the facts?

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," November 13, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: Thank you, Tucker.

Welcome to “Hannity.”

All right. Today, a great day for the United States, for the country, for the president. A lousy day for the corrupt, do-nothing for three years, radical, extreme, socialist Democrats and their top allies known as the media mob.

Now, if you thought Robert Mueller's pathetic testimony, what's Fusion GPS, who's Jeannie Rhee, was bad? Well, what we saw today was even more pathetic, more desperate and actually worse. Matter of fact, coin to a phrase, it was a total Schiff show if you know what I mean.

And Capitol Hill and the Democrats everywhere have reason to be worried tonight. It was such a disaster. It actually brought in therapy dogs, not making this up. They descended on Capitol Hill presumably to help Democrats cope with their emotions.

And believe it or not, the circus, this was supposed to be there big, big day. This was it. They brought in their cherry-picked witnesses, their exciting kickoff, their best shot to take this president down, get the country behind them, star witnesses, compelling evidence -- none of that happened. The exact opposite happened.

Now, we heard from two kind of self-important, uncompelling, well, seemingly more important than they really are bureaucrats. They had no first-hand information whatsoever. What I mean none, I mean zero. Not one of them ever talk to the president nor anyone near the president.

We got tons of conjecture. Oh, hearsay upon hearsay. My cousins, uncles, sons, daughters, grandpa, father told me.

A lot of opinion, clear political bias, two individuals who seem to care more about Ukraine first policies than America's first policies. That was a little shocking from the Democrats today.

And despite all of the antipsychotic rage Trump hearsay, a total lack of evidence of any wrongdoing.

We did confirm though some important facts.

Fact number one, over the course of multiple meetings with American officials, President Zelensky never at one time ever indicated, U.S. aid was linked to an investigation into Biden and Burisma Holdings. There was no linkage, none, just the opposite.

Three meetings after the call, we now have the transcript, with the new president and President Trump. President Zelensky thought it was a great call. Said repeatedly, never felt any pressure at all from anyone to do anything.

Fact number two, President Zelensky never announced an investigation into Burisma or the Bidens. Now, with a congenital liar, Adam Schiff, compromised, corrupt, coward that he is, he was saying the aid was held up until the new president did this. He never did it.

And three, the aid was dispensed to Ukraine unconditionally. Ouch!

And four, Zelensky has repeatedly delayed that the president ever coerced Ukraine in any way, shape, matter or form.

Let make this for the corrupt idiots known as the Democrats and their allies in the media mob. This just makes you look really dumb, bad, stupid and shallow and shows how corrupt you all are.

And just hours ago, Congressman Jim Jordan of Ohio totally exposed the sham hearing in today's star witness. Take a look at this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. JIM JORDAN, R-OH: Ambassador Taylor recalled that Mr. Morrison told Ambassador Taylor that I told Mr. Morrison that I conveyed his message to Mr. Yermak on September 1st, 2019, in connection with Vice President Pence's visit to Warsaw and a meeting with President Zelensky. We got six people having four conversations in one sentence, and you just told me this is where you got your clear understanding.

Even though you had three opportunities with President Zelensky for him to tell you, you know what, we're going to do these investigations to get the aid. He didn't tell you three different times. He never makes an announcement. He never tweets about it, never does a CNN interview.

Mr. Ambassador, you weren't on the call, were you? The president -- you did listen on President Trump's call and President Zelensky's call?

WILLIAM TAYLOR, AMBASSADOR TO UKRAINE: I did not.

JORDAN: You never talked with Chief of Staff Mulvaney.

TAYLOR: I never did.

JORDAN: You never met the president.

TAYLOR: That's correct.

JORDAN: You had three meetings, again, with Zelensky, that didn't come up.

TAYLOR: And two of those, they never heard of it as far as I know.

JORDAN: And you're their star witness. You're their first witness. You're the guy. You're the guy based on this. Based on -- I mean, I've seen them I've seen church prayer chains easier to understand than this.

Ambassador Taylor recalls that Mr. Morrison told Ambassador Taylor that I told Mr. Morrison, I conveyed this message to Mr. Yermak on September 1st - - this all happens, by the way, this all happens, by the way, in Warsaw.

REP. ADAM SCHIFF, D-CALIF.: The gentleman's --

JORDAN: Vice President Pence meets with President Zelensky and guess what? They didn't talk about any linkage either.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: You could see that everything on the corrupt, compromised, coward, congenital liar's face, uh-oh, how do I stop this?

Taylor relied on hearsay and conjecture at least 17 times during his testimony. That is not evidence. You talk about playing a game of telephone. That's the compelling evidence that they provided that a duly elected president of the United States of America deserves to be impeached, that we're going to overturn the will of the people? Really?

And, by the way, the Ukrainian president told Ambassador Taylor, he was happy, told him the next day, he was happy the call went great with President Trump. Now, you know, the same phone called the Democrats claim, remember them telling us it's going to be filled with smoking gun quid pro quos and extortion. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

STEVE CASTOR, GOP'S COUNSEL: And President Zelensky, did he raise any concerns about his views of the call?

TAYLOR: He said, right, so, I -- Ambassador Volker, Ambassador Sondland were in his office, and we asked him, I think, how the call, he said the call was fine. I was happy with the call.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: I was happy with the call. Maybe that's why today's anti-Trump star witnesses were not able to identify a single impeachable offense.

This was a pretty special moment. Let's take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. JOHN RATCLIFFE, R-TX: So in this impeachment hearing today where we impeach president for treason or bribery or other high crimes, where is the impeachable offense in that call? Are either of you here to assert there was an impeachable offense in that call? Shout it out. Anyone?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Crickets. Nothing there. No quid pro quo whatsoever, which is exactly what U.S. ambassador to the E.U., Gordon Sondland, told Ambassador Taylor over the phone. The president, he said, he actually used the term, president was very, very clear and I will read it to you, oh, I want no quid pro quo.

This is the guy that they were referring that they heard the conversations with. The president said I want no print quote pro. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DANIEL GOLDMAN, DEMS' COUNSEL: And in that text message, Ambassador Sondland says to call him after you wrote that. Did you infect call him?

TAYLOR: I did.

GOLDMAN: And what did he say to you?

TAYLOR: He said that I had -- I was wrong about President Trump's intent, that there was no quid pro quo.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: That's Steve Castor, the attorney that was representing the House Republicans who we just saw in that clip did a fantastic job cutting that B.S. There are a lot of moments like that, helped and got us to the truth, so did many Republican stars on the Intel Committee.

Great day for Jim Jordan, Devin Nunes, Ratcliffe, Mark Meadows outside of the hearing, a beat down of the media that they deserve. Democrats now look stupid. The mob and the media, they're grabbing at straws.

A nightmare for Nancy Pelosi. She's not even having a press conference with the compromised Schiff.

Watching these people tried to piece together something out of nothing is like a thing of beauty. In fact, today's hearing was so terrible for the Democrats, one Democratic congressman actually tried to argue, hearsay evidence is better than direct evidence. You can't make this up.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. MIKE QUIGLEY, D-ILL.: I think the American public needs to be reminded that countless people have been convicted on hearsay, because the courts have routinely allowed and created needed exceptions to hearsay. Hearsay can be much better evidence than direct.

REP. MIKE TURNER, R-OH: Will the gentleman yield? Because none of those exceptions were applied in this testimony.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Yes, it's usually not admissible either, but hearsay is better than direct testimony. In other words, what that guy told this guy that told that guy that told that guy that told you is better? Pretty embarrassing.

And clearly, there is no "there" there if that's their argument, and this circus, the sham, the charade, honestly, for the sake of the country should be shut down immediately. Unless, of course, we're going to hear from sleepy, creepy, crazy Uncle Joe and his zero experience son Hunter, because there, we do have a real quid pro quo, a real shakedown and what appears to be and we should investigate real bribery and real extortion.

We also need to hear testimony from the compromised, corrupt, coward, congenital liar, Adam Schiff, his staff and the so-called whistle-blower, non-whistle-blower, hearsay whistle-blower who in reality is an anti-Trump, deep state bureaucrat that spread gossip and leaked. He is nowhere to be found.

For a while, I thought the outcome of this inquiry was a foregone conclusion. I actually thought "The New York Post" -- well, they captured it pretty well. The title: guilty, now time for the trial. But after today, I don't know.

Would any Democrats out there somewhere, maybe in Trump won districts in 2016, may be getting a little nervous about all of this, and maybe you don't want to lose touch with reality?

Now, coming up, we're going to show you how the congenital liar and compromise witness in this case, fact witness, Adam Schiff, has been caught in another lie today, in today's hearing. And we also have more highlights from the circus.

But, first, joining us now with reaction is Majority Whip Steve Scalise and Ohio Congressman Mike Turner. He, too, was in today's hearing.

Congressman Scalise, we'll start with you.

You know, I've got to be honest, I was a little shocked. I mean, I figure I will -- that probably they have somebody that's going to say something that maybe somebody can run with. I didn't see anything.

REP. STEVE SCALISE, R-LA: No, Sean, this is a really (ph) bad day for Adam Schiff and this whole charade, this witch hunt that they've been promoting for months now. And if you look -- and I know you showed some of these clips, when John Ratcliffe actually asked the two star witnesses -- these were the first witnesses that the Democrats brought out to make their case -- he said, can either of you name an impeachable offense? And dead silence like you saw.

You know, you had so many other cases, Jim Jordan showed this second-hand, third-hand, fourth-hand, these career bureaucrats who I'm sure they've studied Ukraine policy for decades. But the bottom line is there's only one person that sets foreign policy for the United States of America and that's our commander-in-chief, Donald Trump.

And so, ultimately, their job is to carry that out. And instead, they're trying to block his foreign policy which has been successful, selling javelin missiles so that the Ukrainians can actually stand up to Russia -- something Barack Obama and Joe Biden wouldn't do.

So, Trump stood up to Russia and help Ukraine when Biden and Obama wouldn't.

HANNITY: And that's the point. And they did nothing and they still got the aid.

And, Congressman Turner, you were there. There are -- there's not a fair process and I don't even want to make it about process. Let's just make it about substance.

We have a president who takes an oath to faithfully execute the laws.

Everyone said they cared about election interference. We know Ukrainian court decision -- yes, they pointed out Ukraine did interfere in the 2016 elections on behalf of Hillary Clinton. "Politico", January 11th, 2017, says a DNC operative went to Ukrainian embassy in Washington and, yes, they were colluding with Ukraine to dig up dirt on then-candidate Trump and his associates for the purpose of influencing the 2016 election.

I noticed none of that came out today. Why?

REP. MIKE TURNER, R-OH: Well, Ambassador Taylor and Mr. Kent both testified that they had no knowledge of any of those things, although they didn't consider that to be relevant issues with respect to interfering in the United States elections. Only apparently the things that they are hearing and it is just hearsay with respect to the Trump administration.

And one, Sean, thing I think that's just unbelievable about this -- here are two men who have never met the president of the United States, never spoken to the president of the United States, which, of course, means they never spoken to the president of the United States about Ukraine, and they're the star witnesses about what the president thinks, the president did and what the president's intent was.

Clearly, they have no knowledge of any these things and everything that they told that they had heard from others, even Ambassador Taylor said, look, I'm just here to tell you what I've heard. Certainly, he's not here -- there and tell them about facts or what he knows.

HANNITY: Yes. And, look at, for example, that they are -- they are -- they are talking about conversations with European Union ambassador who said the president clearly stated, I want no quid pro quo. Volker testified he didn't receive any indication of a quid pro quo. Zelensky said there was no pressure.

So, there's no linkage proved by anybody and they know nothing first-hand. Why were they even sitting in the room?

TURNER: You know, I think it's the best that they had. And that's why I think it should be shocking to any, you know, thinking Democrats in the House that here is their best case, here's their best foot forward -- two people who know nothing directly and never met the president of the United States.

Even today, the so-called the bombshell of the new phone call was, you know, Ambassador Taylor saying, well, I was just told three months after the fact that I had aide who claims to have heard Sondland on the phone who claims to believe it was the president and who believes that he heard what the president was saying. And so, he was going to report that to us.

Now, all of this is so far a hearsay that no one -- no court would ever allow this information.

HANNITY: Yes.

TURNER: And certainly should be just rejected by the American public.

HANNITY: Congressman Scalise, we have about 20 seconds. Any Democrats you are talking to that are a little bit nervous about this, thinking this is blowing up in their face just like Russia witch hunt?

SCALISE: There are a lot. A lot of these Democrats that are in swing districts where President Trump was elected and he's going to get reelected again next year because he's been focusing on the things families care about -- lowering drug prices, getting our economy back on track, higher wages and people's paychecks.

And they want to impeach the president not because he did anything wrong. Their star witnesses literally couldn't name a single thing, but because they disagree with the results of the election. That's not why you have impeachment. I think it was on full display today.

HANNITY: All right. Congressman Scalise, Congressman Turner, thank you.

The president was busy working today, actually. Today, a disaster for Democrats. You could see it coming a mile away.

The left is blinded by their rage, psychotic hate of Trump. They have been for three years. They've done nothing for the American people. They don't care about facts, obviously, justice matters not. Hypocrisy is fine, because they don't care about Hunter and Joe, real quid pro quo Joe.

And every second of every single hour of every 24-hour day, they just hate the president. And at the beginning of the hearing today, the ranking member Devin Nunes, he summed it up pretty perfectly. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. DEVIN NUNES, R-CALIF.: We're supposed to take these people at face value when they trot out a new batch of allegations. But anyone familiar with the Democrats' scorched-earth war against President Trump would not be surprised to see all the typical signs that this is a carefully orchestrated media smear campaign.

The witnesses deemed suitable for television by the Democrats were put through a closed-door audition process and a cult-like atmosphere in the basement of the Capitol.

Let's recall, for years, they accuse Trump campaign of colluding with Russia when them themselves colluding with Russia by funding and spreading the Steele dossier which relied on Russian sources. And now, they accuse President Trump of malfeasance in Ukraine when them themselves are culpable. The Democrats cooperated in Ukrainian election meddling and they defend Hunter Biden securing of lavishly paid position with a corrupt Ukrainian company, all the while his father served as vice president.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Now, by the way, when the hoax came up empty, they switch to plan C, and D, and E. That's Ukraine, because they had an insurance policy. Same Schiff, different day.

For the past several months, the cowardly Schiff repeatedly caught lying. He lied when he said the transcript of the phone call between the president and the president of Ukraine had numerous quid pro quos. He made up a fabricated transcript because the president released the real one. He said that we have not spoken directly with the whistle-blower, but we would like to. All blatant lies.

And the last one, this is a real doozy because "The Washington Post" gave him four solid Pinocchios after finding out that Schiff staff have been in close communication with the fake whistle-blower from the beginning. In fact, Schiff's office advised the fake whistle-blower to get a lawyer, filed a report with the inspector general and even the compromised, corrupt, congenital liar Schiff admitted that he should have been more clear about his contact with the whistle-blower.

Schiff is now a fact witness. That's why he's compromised as he presides over this case as judge, jury and executioner. No due process, no fairness, no justice and, yes, he kind of did audition and cherry-picked the people that he wanted to bring in today.

It's a national disgrace. It's an abuse of their power. Maybe that's why today, Schiff changed the story once again. Now, Schiff is claiming he doesn't know the whistle-blower was, which contradicted what he said the second time which contradicted what he said the first time. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JORDAN: Just ask a clarifying question -- do you anticipate when we might vote on the ability to have the whistle-blower in front of us? Something you, of the 435 members of Congress, you are the only member who knows who that individual is, and your staff is the only staff of any member of Congress who had a chance to talk with that individual. We would like that opportunity, when might that happen in this proceeding today?

SCHIFF: First, as the gentleman knows, that's a false statement. I do not know the identity of the whistle-blower. And I'm determined to make sure that identity is protected.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Same Schiff, different day.

Anyway, Pelosi should have known better than to give reins to the congenital liar. He's been lying for three years to the American people. If you trust Adam Schiff, you're a fool. He's a liar. And the Democrats reap -- will reap what they sow.

Joining us now is the Republican minority leader in the House, Kevin McCarthy.

By the way, good for you for bringing in Jim Jordan. Great call. He had a great day. And I thought the Republicans had a great day all the way around.

This is actually worse than I thought. I mean, it was so bad, there's not -- it's all hearsay. There's no first-hand -- any evidence, Congressman.

REP. KEVIN MCCARTHY, R-CALIF.: No, you've got to understand -- the viewers for the very first time got to see what the Democrats have been working on for the last three years, impeachment.

They've got home court advantage. They changed the Intel Committee to the impeachment committee. They got to pick the witnesses where they wouldn't pick any Republican witnesses.

And you know what else they got to do? Change the process where they controlled it all. And at the end of the day, it was very clear, all hearsay, no witness even knows the president or heard from the president, and they continued to change what they're going after.

And you are correct. Adam Schiff started the hearing just like he started and telling to the American public for the last three years by lying. This is what we have been looking at this whole time.

HANNITY: Any Democrats talking to you privately saying, uh-oh, this is a bad idea?

MCCARTHY: I've had a couple. I had a Democrat come to me today to tell me, he even question about whether he should stay a Democrat or he should reregister. He said, this is not the party that I know. And he said, these individuals, at the direction that they're going, is totally wrong.

HANNITY: OK. So, what's next? I don't see a single Republican going along with this. I really thought it was 100 percent they were definitely going to vote for impeachment. I'm not so sure anymore. This -- it was that bad of the day for them.

Any indication that some Democrats are going to say, no, I'm not going down with your stupid battleship here?

MCCARTHY: Well, you have 31 Democrats who currently sit in seats that President Trump carried. I think if they listen to their voters, they probably would not vote for this.

Remember what Nancy Pelosi said just in March as a speaker of the House. To go through impeachment is so divisive, it has to be so compelling, overwhelming and bipartisan to move forward.

The only bipartisan vote we have in the House is to stop the impeachment inquiry. Remember, every Republican and two Democrats joined with us. There's nothing compelling, nothing overwhelming, and now, we find that it's all hearsay. And even their star witnesses cannot name one thing that the president should be impeached over.

HANNITY: All right. Congressman, thank you for being with us.

Joining us now with reaction, FOX News contributor, investigative reporter, Sara Carter, author of the new bestseller "Witch Hunt", Gregg Jarrett.

Sara, we did get some news the inspector general is, in fact, now going to people that are mentioned in his report, which is the final, final step before the release of that report.

So, are we going to get them Monday or Tuesday?

SARA CARTER, CONTRIBUTOR: I absolutely think that's very possible. I don't want to say 100 percent because remember it's up to the president, Sean --

HANNITY: We have been burned because we have been told over and over again? Yes, that's why.

CARTER: Exactly, since May. But what we do know is that he is wrapping it up. These are the final stages. We do know that there is going to be a lot of information in this report. And as I said before, a lot of the information, the classified documents that the president actually turned over to Attorney General William Barr that Horowitz is using in his report will more than likely be declassified for the American public because this report is not going to be highly redacted.

HANNITY: That's good news.

CARTER: So it's going to be interesting to see what happens, yes.

HANNITY: Gregg, I know you're the lawyer. I don't know, I'm just a talk show host, what do I know? Not a whole lot.

But I never knew that hearsay was more compelling than direct evidence. I never knew that until today.

GREGG JARRETT, LEGAL ANALYST: Yes, Quigley gets the obtuse award for saying something that is totally --

HANNITY: Dumb.

JARRETT: -- ridiculous.

Yes, look, single hearsay is unreliable. Double hearsay is a joke. Triple hearsay is a farce. And quadruple hearsay is slapstick and buffoonery.

And yet, that's what we heard today. George Kent said he believed there was a quid pro quo because he heard it from Taylor who heard it from Tim Morrison who heard it from Gordon Sondland. Where did Sondland get it?

Oh, he presumed there was a quid pro quo, even though the president told him directly, I want nothing. There is no quid pro quo.

HANNITY: Let me jump in, Gregg. He said multiple times that the president clearly stated, I want no quid pro quo. That is where they are getting their hearsay from.

JARRETT: Yes. You know, cross examination is the engine of truth, and we learned today why, because, you know, Jordan and Ratcliffe and Turner eviscerated this chattering class of diplomats whose only currency seems to be innuendo, rumors, speculation based on multiple hearsay. That's not evidence. It's junk.

And hats off to Congressman Turner who said, you guys would not even be allowed in a court of law. He's right.

HANNITY: Great analysis, both of you. Thank you both for being with us. We appreciate it.

All right. We've got a busy show. It doesn't get any better than this, actually. Senator Lindsey Graham, by the way, I didn't like the comments by Senator Cornyn nor Mitch McConnell. We'll get into that with him.

The great one, Mark Levin, Donald Trump Jr., oh, Rush was hilarious. Wait until you hear these remarks. That's all coming up. Busy news edition of “Hannity.”

Thank you for being with us.

HANNITY: So, earlier today, President Trump reacted to the Democrats embarrassing flop on impeachment and the spectacle during a press conference with the president of Turkey, President Erdogan.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT: You're talking about the witch hunt, is that what you mean? Is that what you're talking about? I hear it's a joke. I haven't watched. I haven't watched for one minute because I've been with the president which is much more important, as far as I'm concerned.

This is a sham. And it shouldn't be allowed. It was a situation that was caused by people that should not have allowed it to happen. I want to find out who is the whistle-blower, because the whistle-blower gave a lot of very incorrect information, including my call with the president of Ukraine, which was a perfect call.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: All right. Here with reaction, Senate Judiciary chairman, Lindsey Graham, is with us.

Senator, I was -- I'm a little concerned about two of your fellow colleagues. One, John Cornyn of Texas, and the other, Mitch McConnell, your leader.

Cornyn saying, oh, we've got to have -- there's not 51 votes to dismiss this sham process, and then McConnell kind of seemingly backing him up. But I'm like, wait a minute. If there's no due process, that was like --

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM, R-S.C.: Right.

HANNITY: -- was afforded Bill Clinton, his attorneys, the Democrats, they're going to take this up anyway in the Senate?

GRAHAM: Well, here's -- the trial is in the Senate, right? The Senate's - -

HANNITY: If they get there.

GRAHAM: Right. OK, let's say -- let's say they get 218 votes. Here's what I promise the country -- we're not going to try the president of the United States based on hearsay. So, any resolution setting up a trial in the Senate, I'm going to make sure that hearsay cannot be the basis of an impeachment allegation.

If you invoke the hearsay rule, what would be left?

HANNITY: I mean, it's a great question. I was surprised -- especially considering you said it was DOA without the whistle-blower, without due process. We have none of that.

GRAHAM: Can I -- can I build this in? A trial in the Senate to me needs - - should not legitimize what's going on in the House.

No American is denied the right to call witnesses on their behalf except Donald Trump. No American is accused of wrong doing unanimously except Donald Trump.

What they are doing in the House has a danger to the presidency itself. So any trial in the Senate needs to make sure that you can't impeach a President based on hearsay because that is a danger to the presidency itself. Secondly, any trial in the Senate must expose a whistleblower so the President can confront his accuser. I will not accept a trial in the Senate until I know who the whistle-blower is.

HANNITY: So, we get to a lot of the hearsay, hearsay, hearsay, hearsay come up four way hearsay, five way hearsay went back to the testimony in private as they were auditioning and cherry picking the witnesses, but they keep referring to the Ambassador Sondland who said the President clearly stated I want no quid pro quo.

We know Volker testified he did not receive indication of any quid pro quo. President Zelensky, there was zero pressure. Three meetings with these guys and the President of Ukraine, President of Ukraine President Zelensky, he never did anything, and he still got that aid. I'm like, so where is the quid and the pro and the quo. Help me out.

GRAHAM: Well, you know they got the money and nobody investigated Joe Biden in the Ukrainian government. So there is no there. But let's go back to the idea what kind of trail would you conduct? If you excluded hearsay like every other court in the land, there is nothing they are. And if you allow the President to confront his accuser you would have to call the whistleblower and here is the question I have about the whistleblower.

Was the whistleblower connected to Joe Biden in any way? Did the whistleblower give himself or get himself involved? Here is the point I'm trying to make. Here is the point. Did the whistleblower engage in an effort to get the Ukrainian President Yushchenko to weigh in and stop the investigation of this gas company?

Was there a connection between the whistleblower and Biden's effort to call the Ukraine? That is very important to me. We cannot legitimize an impeachment based on an anonymous source if you do that no President will be allowed to survive. And to my fellow members of Congress, how would you like to be in the shoes of Donald Trump? You are accused of something based on a whistleblower who is anonymous and you cannot call witnesses on your behalf.

HANNITY: Now come I have found evidence of a quid pro quo. Quid pro quo Joe because he says to Ukraine in a shakedown, "You are not getting the billion dollars unless you fire that prosecutor, fire the prosecutor and you get the billion. Don't fire the prosecutor, you don't get the billion". Who is the prosecutor? The prosecutor is the guy he was told is investigating his son, zero experience Hunter who was being paid millions and millions of dollars.

Now, that seems like a quid and a pro and a quo. We actually found one. Why is there a zero interest these people that claim this is so bad the quid pro quo is so bad, claimed election interference is bad. We have evidence of both here except not on their side.

GRAHAM: This is not about getting to the truth. It is about destroying the President of the United States. Adam Schiff is not an independent person here. Mueller and everybody else involved in impeachment in the past were outside of politics. Here is my point. Did the President of Ukraine, Yushchenko the previous President did he receive a call from Joe Biden and was that call related to the investigation of the gas company that Hunter Biden was sitting on? So I'm going to write it if nobody else will a letter to the Former President of Ukraine. Did you ever get a call from Joe Biden calling off the dogs regarding this gas company?

HANNITY: Will the Senate call the compromised congenital liar Schiff, call members of the staff about the contact with the whistleblower. Will the whistleblower be forced to testify in the Senate? What about Hunter and Joe Biden? Will all of that happen?

GRAHAM: Great question. As a matter of a voter side come I'm not going to call the House member. But if you impeach the President of the United States I want to find out, if, in fact, Schiff and his staff met with a whistleblower. What he said today is that true. If there is a trial in this Senate, one of the witnesses will be Adam Schiff because if he in fact did meet with the whistleblower and coach the guy up, I think that is relevant to the impeachment query itself.

HANNITY: All right, Senator, thank you for being with us. We appreciate your hard work on all of this. Don Jr., a big announcement from him in a minute. First with reaction to the circus the author of the number one "New York Times" best seller, "Unfreedom of the Press". His new time here on the Fox News Channel Sunday, 8:00. The number one show, by far in it's time slot, I think you doubled your lead which is huge in TV, "The Great One", Mark Levin. I know you have a lot to say, sir.

MARK LEVIN, AUTHOR, "UNFREEDOM OF THE PRESS": We are here to protect the country. I appreciate you inviting me on, Sean because you have an intelligent audience and I want to go through these things.

By the way, these two guys who were testifying I could not tell if they were doing a job interview talking about their great grandfather, his wife or they were homeless guys. Basically, they didn't have a hell of a lot. They are two star witnesses and made - Jerrold Nadler doesn't it Adam Schiff has such an incompetent left wing boom.

Let's go through the law again here. I want the American people to understand something because you're not getting it the legal analysts, and reporters or any of these other people. I will say this slowly so Jose Carborrow - and George Convoy can even understand.

The law the so-called whistleblowers not a whistleblower under federal law. The so-called whistleblowers not covered by the whistleblower statute. The so-called whistleblower does not receive anonymity here during an impeachment process. You can get anonymity from Inspector General in the Intelligence Community, but beyond that and outside of that, he gets no anonymity under federal law.

The President is not covered by the whistleblower statute under federal law! The President's phone call is not covered by the whistleblower under the statute, under federal law! So what we have here is a massive cover-up, massive cover-up of a Democrat CIA Operative which ties to Brennan, which ties Biden, which ties to NSC former staffers on Schiff staff.

Of course they're going to protect this guy. Of course all the media is going to protect this guy because the whole damn House like cards comes down if he becomes the blue dress if you will the blue dress in this case, the Clinton matter.

Next the constitution I hear these legal analysts and others they say, look, it is whatever the House says it is when it comes to impeachment. Who do they quote? The great jurist and constitutional scholar Gerald Ford well, they ought to actually read what the framer said at the constitutional convention. They actually ought to study it and they ought to look at the language and the constitution.

Does the constitution say impeachment is whatever the House of Representatives says it is? Note! Treason, bribery, high crimes and misdemeanors now the Democrats think they have found something, bribery. They're talking about bribery. We even as legal analyst talking about bribery's. These legal analysts, former federal prosecutors and judges had no knowledge of the constitution, no experience, any dealings with impeachments as I have.

Let's walk through it quickly. The framers created a higher standard, a higher standard. They had initially proposed a lower standard for impeachment. So they come up with treason, bribery, high crimes and misdemeanors. These words had meaning. They looked at what took place in the parliament; they looked at English common law. They looked at what is taking place in the colonies. They did not write hey it's whatever the House of Representatives says it is. That is not what your constitution says.

Now what about bribery, what did they say about bribery? Well, I dusted off my Madison notes from the constitutional convention and it would be nice if a journalist or an analyst would do that from time to time. By bribery they did not mean all the crap all that you're hearing on TV today. By bribery, but they meant was, they didn't want a President to be bribed, this is the example they used by a foreign government, by a foreign government. And then they buy his loyalty.

That has nothing to do with what is going on today. You know Eric Swalwell, who is not well? Swalwell, bribery. Let's call it extortion. Let's call conscious of mine. Let's call it stupid because you don't even know what you are talking about. And the President is not required to give funds to a corrupt foreign government!

So we have legal analyst going on, you know, once the House and Senate passes, he must give up the funds. There is another statute that Congress passed and the President assigned. The President has to make sure this money is spent wisely. What about the Biden's?

Let's put all this aside. Joe Biden wants to be President of the United States. We have a Biden crime family now. This kid, Hunter, Romania, China, Ukraine, just because innocent Cooper said you know what, he's innocent. Okay, we won't ask any questions.

His brother has his hand in till. They all have their hands into table. We the people have a right to know what the Bidens have been up to before and if he is nominated for the Democratic Party for the President of the United States.

Let me keep going as quickly as I can. You hear this phrase? Just think of a value with the President of United States you know intervening in a potential American election with Ukraine in exchange for something? That is a quid pro quo. What is a thing of value? The Office of Legal Counsel, the premier constitutional office and your federal government over the Department of Justice which also has a lot of civil servants there who serve a long time just like the genius who testified today the two homeless guys.

What did they say? It's not a crime. It's not bribery but they kept repeating it like it is. Who sets foreign policy in this country? Two guys you have never heard of before? It is interesting to hear their language. This guy the older gentleman I can't remember, what was his name? Taylor, a regular Taylor, going behind closed doors.

Powell, let me tell you something, Donald Trump sets foreign policy, not you and not all the goons over there at the State Department. He sets foreign policy. You know what? You are the irregular channel. That guy you were sitting next to Kent, whatever, he's the irregular channel. You guys were pushing policies contrary to the President of the United States.

Article two, the President of the United States is the Executive Branch. There is no the State Department in the constitution of the United States. There is no Secretary of State and one other thing, it is irregular channel. Have you ever heard of Harry Hopkins? I want you to Google; Harry Hopkins was a confident and best friend of Franklin Roosevelt.

Now you liberal Democrats out there, the media, you let the FBI. Everything he did come sick the IRS on its opponent's sick the IRS on the media. Grounded up with the up Japanese, Americans, kept Jews offshore, you love your FBI. Would you impeach him by the way? Of course not, you would celebrate him.

With that said, Harry Hopkins and every President has had one of these. Harry Hopkins lived in the White House. Harry Hopkins conducted foreign policy for the President. Harry Hopkins went around the State Department infuriated the Secretary of State, Secretary of Treasurer, Secretary of Commerce and he would conduct foreign policy. Talk to Stalin, he would talk to Churchill and he would do all these other things.

So I have a suggestion for Adam Schiff. Why don't we retroactively, cautiously impeach Franklin Roosevelt? I think that would be justice, ladies and gentlemen. Yes, that is it.

HANNITY: And then I released the oh, Joe Biden/Ukraine transcripts. Let's see, the flexibility of the tape about Obama/Putin transcripts then the Obama/Mueller's Iran transcripts. We got a lot of transcripts to read. Great One, a great job. New timeslots don't forget the change every Sunday night, new slot at 8:00 pm eastern.

When we come back, actually they had therapy dogs on Capitol Hill to help people to cope with the stress of impeachment progress. Donald Trump Jr., is here and also he will weigh in on the crazy people showing up on his book tour, Lawrence Jones out on the streets of Washington today speaking with people outside of the Capital and Rush Limbaugh his take on the madness of today straight-ahead.

HANNITY: All right it's the circus, the impeachment saga consumes D.C. We sent Lawrence Jones, for the nation's capital, and ask people on the street if they think the President should be impeached and for what crime? Spoiler alert, no one who thought he should be impeached can name and offense shocking. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LAWRENCE JONES, CORRESPONDENT: The impeachment hearings are going on today, where do you stand on it?

UNIDENTIFIED FMELAE: I think that the hearing has to happen, and that there is probably some good reasons to impeach.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I love what he is doing for our country. The Democrats have been trying to impeach him since the day he took office.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He has no committed any impeachable offenses at all.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This whole impeachment hearing is a waste of taxpayer dollars.

JONES: If you could name the high crime or misdemeanor that President has committed what would you say he committed?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I think that he has not limited to both the Ukraine, holding them hostage.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Abuse of power.

JONES: So I have to ask you the question. If that is the standard to impeach the President on that offense when Joe Biden said, fire the prosecutor. If you do not fire the prosecutor, you will not get aids. Do they - commit high crimes and misdemeanors and they both should be impeached?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No in my opinion, I think Trump as President has a higher standard.

JONES: Then the Vice President?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I really don't know but I think that's beside the point.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The optics there are not good, but I also don't think that Joe Biden did anything wrong.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Meanwhile therapy dogs they were cited on Capitol Hill today to help people feeling triggered by the public impeachment hearings. You really can't make this stuff up. Here with reaction, the author of and we just found out tonight, debuting as the number one "New York Times" best seller "Triggered How The Left Prides On Hate" and wants to silence us. He is the Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization Donald Trump Jr.

All right, so your dad number one best seller out of the wheel, right anyone else in the family with number one bestsellers?

DONALD TRUMP JUNIOR, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, TRUMP ORGANIZATION: I don't know. My dad may have had a couple so I probably have to write a few more books Sean to catch up. I'm pretty happy where we are right now, thank you.

HANNITY: Before we get to the madness you have experienced on the road which is highly entertaining to watch from a distance that I mean that from a distance. What was your reaction to everything today? I thought it was a Schiff show.

TRUMP JR.: It really was. I've never seen anything more ridiculous. You can see exactly what America voted against in 2016. Career government bureaucrats doing their thing there is no fact base. Everything was hearsay. I heard it from a friend who heard it from a friend who heard it from a friend. This is a joke. This is their lead, Sean?

And then I heard the Democrats and this is when you realized how bad or frankly nonexistent their case is. Well, hearsay is oftentimes much better than regular evidence. I'm saying to that guy say that with a straight face in the halls of Congress? Hearsay? You mean like the telephone game that we learned about in kindergarten is better than actual direct evidence?

So it is better to have heard it from a friend who heard it from a friend who heard it from a friend than to have heard it with your own ears? That is the level of insanity you see from these bureaucrats who have taken Anti-Trump position they are being led, badgered, bullied by Schiff to get them what they want because the mainstream media will carry their water and function as a marketing wing of the Democratic Party.

They will say whatever it is just to get out of there. When the Republicans start to questioning, Adam Schiff changes the rules, changes the goalpost pretends that they cannot even ask that question anymore. It is never- ending. I mean, it is a comedy at this point. It is so ridiculous.

It is exactly what the American people have needed to see. If you did not buy at the first time come if you didn't buy it the second time with all the hoaxes, Russian version one, two, and the collusion nonsense we heard about that was gospel, it was fact for three years. You are going to believe at this time, Sean because this time it's different. Give me a break. It is insanity.

HANNITY: So you get to the re-visuals today, the President Erdogan at Turkey - that's happening at the same the Schiff show is going on and I'm thinking okay, so you got - President record low unemployment best unemployment situations since 1969 and record low unemployment for every demographic. And then I think okay, name one thing Democrats have done.

TRUMP JR: You can't.

HANNITY: To be more safe and secure, create jobs and make us more prosperous? I cannot think of one thing--

TRUMP JR: Not one person watching, not one person watching can name one thing that the Democrats have done in the year that they have had the House. Not one thing to make us safer, not one thing to move us forward. The USMCA, Sean, the renegotiation of NAFTA, the thing that everyone said would never be able to renegotiated, my father did it. He got it done because he is a negotiator unlike all of these clowns in Congress who are just bureaucrats.

He renegotiated with Canada, with Mexico. They are in agreement and it has been sitting on Nancy Pelosi's desk for nine months. It would create worth of a 900,000 jobs for American. Bring the jobs and the American dreams that we have done nothing but export, bring that back so Americans can live it.

But because it would also give Trump a win let's not vote on it. You know it would pass with flying colors with bipartisan support. She won't bring it up because she wants to make sure that Trump doesn't get any additional credit despite all of the things he has already done for America. That is the level of hatred that you see from the left.

They are not looking to govern. They are not looking to do anything. They are looking to try to resist because they know they can't beat Trump in the polls. They are going to try to impeach. It will not work in the long run and the American people see through it, Sean, they are sick of this garbage.

HANNITY: Quick last ten seconds did your dad hear yet about you being number one, debuting on "The New York Times" list?

TRUMP JR: He did and he was as surprised as I was frankly because he heard a lot about conservative writers getting sort of blocked or banned or prevented from being there so I will give them this. They did the right thing for once.

HANNITY: I was number one, got there. Good luck, congratulations, and when we come back, Rush Limbaugh fired up, I mean, really funny comments about the sham on Capitol Hill. That is next.

HANNITY: Today Rush Limbaugh went off on Democrat's the deep state as they were embarrassing themselves in this impeachment hearing hoax. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RUSH LIMBAUGH, HOST, "THE RUSH LIMBAUGH SHOW": It has been flat out boring, and as a television show. You may say, Rush, that's not the way to look at this, but it is because that's how it's been promoted. It's been promoted as a blockbuster hour, a blockbuster opening and, I'm telling you folks, that's not what this has been.

This is opening up for the American people to see exactly what this deep state is? Whatever you want to call it, we have here a bunch of professional nerds who wear their bow ties and they have their proper diplo speak and, what are they upset about? They are upset that Donald Trump used irregular channels on foreign policy.

There hasn't been a single crime announced. There hasn't been a single impeachable offense named. There hasn't been anything but a bunch of self- important, narcissistic, we round the world kind of guys really kicked off that they were ignored.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Yikes. All true, too. I'm thinking, did these guys like really think that they're hearsay -- heard from this person, this person-- was relevant? A little shocking, anti-climatic for sure. Is this the Hill they're going to now die on? Probably. Because they're that dumb. it was there that dump. All right, unfortunately that is all the time we have left this evening. As always, we will remind you, we will always seek the truth. We'll never be the media mob, hannity.com for more. Let not your heart be troubled because Laura Ingraham takes it away.

