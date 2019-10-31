Don Jr.: Media is destroying credibility by targeting president

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," October 30, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: All right. This is a FOX News alert, we begin tonight with what is a massive, huge mystery out of our nation's capital, Washington, D.C., that is literally as we speak reaching a fevered pitch.

Now, just who is that hearsay, non-whistleblower whistleblower?

Now, tonight, Real Clear Investigations Paul Sperry, he is reporting the details of this person's identity. Let me be upfront and be very, very clear -- line of demarcation. There are things tonight that are so scary that we can report. We will identify them. We cannot independently confirm Sperry's report. We will not go with the name of the identified person unless we have final confirmation.

I can confirm to you after making numerous calls in the last hour, this is the individual that has been most talked about in Washington as the whistle-blower. And if Sperry is correct, if he turns out to be correct in what he is reporting tonight, we are looking at a scandal of monumental proportion in this country. One way or the other, what we are watching is this beating of processes of this impeachment witch hunt with what we know. I can tell you tonight, we cannot continue until questions are answered.

Republicans tonight must now demand answers before anything moves forward. They must demand to know if, in fact, the whistle-blower was a deep state operative. They need to demand to know now. We do know there was contact with a corrupt and cowardly and compromised congenital liar Adam Schiff's office. We need to know what that contact is, every bit of that contact.

We need to demand to know if this person, in fact, whoever the non-whistle- blower is, did they abuse their power, their position at the Central Intelligence Agency? We need to know now if, in fact, this person was working on a major political agenda, supporting a Democratic candidate, because we know that there was support of a candidate from the I.G., which we'll get to. We need to demand to know tonight the relationship and the contact with his former boss, and that would be Brennan. Yes, his name comes up a lot, doesn't it?

The whole thing, what we know stinks to high heaven. We need to know if the tools of our intelligence community will once again weaponize and turn against the president of the United States of America. We need to know if high-ranking Obama officials were yet, again, involved in an effort to overturn the will of the people, and election.

Now, we cannot -- and I want to be clear -- confirm Real Clear's report. Butt what is already being reported is chilling. We need answers, and we need them like yesterday. We need to know the identity of this non- whistle-blower, hearsay whistle-blower. We need to know if they have an agenda.

We need to know with the intel community's inspector general, when he said this hearsay whistle-blower favored a political candidate, that was a Democrat. What candidate? Was there any contact?

We know there was contact with Adam Schiff's office. That makes him a fact witness. That makes him a compromised chairman. He has in no position to lead any effort to impeach anybody except himself. He needs to be investigated.

Now, we know a town that loves to leak has been remarkably quiet on the whistle-blower's identity. We know he was mentioned on the floor of the House. We know he was mentioned in the secret Soviet-style impeachment hearings.

We know that everyone in the media. I can speak from people I know, people of fake news CNN, at the Area 51 Roswell Rachel Maddow conspiracy channel, MSNDC, they know this person's name.

It is now clear. We need to get to the truth. In other words, we the people need to know before anything else moves forward. Now, it makes you wonder, why would they want to rush something as important as impeachment? Why no due process for the president? Who is the person that started this entire Ukrainian, what we now know to be a real witch hunt?

Because we do know the interpretation that we were given by the corrupt, compromised, cowardly and liar, Adam Schiff was wrong. It was false. We were told that the non-whistle-blower hearsay whistle-blower said quid pro quo took place.

But we have the transcript. That transcript exonerates President Trump completely. That transcript reveals these claims were false by -- yes, the compromised, congenital liar.

So, we need to know with this person in fact had a political agenda. Whether there was collusion with Schiff's office. Whether there was collusion with Democratic presidential candidate they supported.

We need to know who that person was friends with. We need to know what contact he had with John Brennan. In other words, we know Brennan -- well, he hates Donald Trump and he is a former CIA director. He has a lot of power, probably and a lot of deep state friends working there.

And what about Susan Rice? Her name is mentioned in Sperry's article. What about a relationship with Adam Schiff? Where and when did he meet with people in Schiff's office? What was said? Did Schiff's office recommend hiring a lawyer? Was it a specific lawyer?

Did they recommend going to the I.G.? Did that recommendation come from the compromised, corrupt Schiff's office?

Now, we know Schiff lied about the whistle-blower. We know he like three years about Russia. Here is what he said when he lied about knowing the whistle-blower.

REP. ADAM SCHIFF, D-CALIF.: We have not spoken directly with the whistle- blower. We would like to. But I'm sure the whistleblower has concerns that he has not been advised as the law requires by the inspector general or the director of national intelligence just as to how to communicate with Congress.

HANNITY: That was another lie by the compromised, corrupt, congenital liar, Adam Schiff.

Tonight, we need answers. Republicans, it is time for you to stand up for due process for the Constitution of the United States, for the rule of law, to equal application of our laws and yes, application as well that will work.

Now, you've got to do your jobs. We need as a country to get the bottom of this impeachment. It is a really, really important issue to the American people, because what is being reported by Real Clear Investigations on top of what we already know, it is shocking.

If it turns out that Paul Sperry and Real Clear Investigations is right, it would represent another confirmed coup attempt.

And according to the report -- again, this is what they are reporting, we have not confirmed -- he would be an Obama holdover working with Joe Biden, John Brennan and has close ties to Schiff and his team. In fact, Sperry reports that the individual was a former colleague to members of Schiff's congressional staff.

And that's not all. They are reporting, we have not confirmed, that he had ties to the DNC operative to help the Clinton campaign coordinate with the country of Ukraine. That's how deep Sperry's allegations go.

The media needs to get off of their backside and began to do their job and seek truth. Remember the "Politico" report, January 11th, 2017, that we frequently referenced, DNC operative colluded with Ukraine, yes, to bolster the Clinton campaign -- and the court confirming Ukraine did, in fact coordinate with the DNC and they colluded to help Hillary Clinton and interfere in the 2016 election. That was Ukrainian court decision.

We know the whistle-blower used to work with Ukrainian individual we talked about. But there is more, in Sperry's claim, he says this individual hated Trump, was not shy about sharing those opinions. In fact, according to this Real Clear report, he was previously accused of leaking information to damage President Trump. Does he have an agenda?

It's obvious, all indications now point to a possibility, may be likelihood of another deep state political hit job. We need to get to the bottom of what we know, though. And what we know is, what was the contact with the corrupt and compromised congenital liar, Adam Schiff's office? What was the relationship with Joe Biden and any of the other candidates? What's the relationship with Brennan who used to be his boss?

No wonder Schiff refused to call this guy. We don't need to talk to him anymore because he knew the Republicans would ask those questions. And, of course, the truth tonight is even worse than what we do know. In other words, we know he's not a real whistle-blower. We know he's anti-Trump, a deep state bureaucrat. We know he's a hearsay whistle-blower, OK, he's doing this because he hates Donald Trump. And he thinks he knows better than we, the American people.

So, it's time for the corrupt compromise, cowardly, Adam Schiff, the congenital liar and allies to come clean. Republicans must now demand that. That is the subject of our monologue tonight.

It is clear tonight in America that the Democratic Party and the media mob in the deep state, they have been and continue to work hand-in-hand. They want to fundamentally destroy the very foundation of this great democratic republic. That is now indisputable at this point.

After top-secret trial, with no due process, flagrant witness tampering, predetermined outcome spurred by an apparent partisan deep state operative masquerading as a whistle-blower, we know that Speaker-in-name-only Nancy Pelosi is now asking fellow members of Congress to rush through and authenticate this secret Soviet-style impeachment coup attempt.

You have House members will now have to decide whether or not the corrupt, compromised, congenital liar Adam Schiff will get a green light to take his top secret witch hunt public. Most lawmakers have not been allowed to attend the closed door hearings, even view evidence, even review transcripts. Yet, they'll now be asked to authentic a phony closed-door process that they know very little about.

Essentially, it is a vote, very clear, this vote tomorrow, this vote will be a vote for a process that is run by Adam Schiff. That guy is the single most corrupt, the biggest liar in Washington, D.C., and that sewer swamp which says a lot. That guy spent two-plus years, right there, blatantly lying in public, on TV, saying he has all the evidence of Trump, Russia collusion. You might remember some of these lies, because we have had four separate investigations, the FBI investigation, House Intel investigation, bipartisan Senate investigation and the Mueller report, that contradict what he was telling us.

Take a look.

SCHIFF: There was already ample evidence in the public domain on the issue of collusion, if you're willing to see it. If you want to blind yourself, then you can look the other way.

I can certainly say with confidence, that there is significant evidence of collusion between the campaign and Russia.

I've been very clear over the last year, year and a half, that there is ample evidence of collusion in plain sight.

HANNITY: No evidence in clear sight. That's why he's a congenital liar. Those lies didn't stop there. This is a guy who completely fabricated the transcript and had to make it up, of the president's phone call with the president of Ukraine in an official White House hearing. That's the guy who lied once again on TV about not having contact with a hearsay, non- whistle-blower whistle-blower.

And, by the way, he is the guy that's been tampering with virtually every witness brought before his secret Soviet style impeachment who attempt inquiry. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. DEVIN NUNES, R-CALIF.: I have never in my life seen anything like what happened today. I mean, they've been bad at most of these depositions, but to interrupt us continually, to coach the witness, to decide whether or not we will be able to ask the witness. And we don't even get witnesses at this point, and it doesn't look like we're going to get any ever.

But do not let us ask questions, I have never, ever had that. And to see someone coach a witness -- you know, this isn't the first time that -- Schiff is very good at coaching witnesses, remember? He also met with a whistle-blower. So, this is -- this is just unprecedented.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Now, whether you're a Republican or Democrat, your goal, if you are talking about impeaching the president needs to be to find the truth, to have due process. You don't shut down a witness. You don't coach a witness. You don't stop a witness from answering a question because you don't like the question.

In fact, if you have any fidelity at all to object to truth, common sense, reason, justice, the constitutional process, you must implement due process in any trial or investigation. That's why past impeachment proceedings, in short, for example, Newt Gingrich guaranteed Bill Clinton. The Democrats - - they guaranteed Richard Nixon, that they were not stripped of their fundamental rights. That is now happening here.

But the latest resolution does the exact opposite. And that's the one that will be voted on by the Democrats tomorrow. It's going to be interesting to watch. It would grant, yes, the congenital liar, compromised, corrupt Adam Schiff and his fellow Democrats the power to veto any witness, any evidence, any procedure. They basically can do anything they want. There is no due process.

Is there any fair-minded Democratic Congress people out there tonight? When you put your hand on the Bible and you swear to uphold, protect the Constitution of the United States of America, is this what you had in mind? Is this what due process looks like to you? Is this really the best way to get to the truth?

Now, at the end of the day, if you decide to sacrifice American ideals, principles, constitutional order, you will be creating a dangerous precedent. And what are you gaining?

Well, we actually have one honest Democrat from New Jersey who plans to vote against the witch hunt tomorrow. He summed it perfectly to CBS News from New Jersey. And obviously, he says he won't be impeached and it will go to the Senate. I believe in the Senate, it will -- he will be, meaning the president, vindicated and that's Congressman Van Drew from New Jersey.

And he also says, quote, I also think we spent a lot of money and time and haven't been able to get a whole lot of things done.

Van Drew is one of maybe five Democrats so far who are not supporting this corrupt impeachment, lacking due process resolution. That will include Anthony Brindisi. He's from New York. Jared Goldman, Maine. Kendra Horne, Oklahoma. Collin Peterson from Minnesota.

What do they all have in common? They all represent districts one by Donald Trump in 2016 and they're not alone. There are 31 lawmakers that represent purple red districts carried by the president. Will these lawmakers right there, will they vote to override the will of their constituents based on a one-sided secret trial run by -- well, a compromised, corrupt, congenital liar by the name of Adam Schiff?

Sadly, at least one of the people on these lists, New York Congressman Max Rose is ready, right now, to impeach President Trump. And he believes the president is guilty until proven innocent, telling "The New Magazine", quote: The president says he is innocent. So all we are saying is prove it.

Oh, I didn't know it worked that way. Is that what you really believe, Congressman Rose? Do you believe that? Guilty until proven innocent.

This is why Republicans, Kevin McCarthy, House majority leader, says they will take back the House in 2020. And as Leader Kevin McCarthy pointed out the GOP, they only need 19 seats to win that majority and end Pelosi's feckless reign as speaker.

With us now with more on this as Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

And everybody in Washington has confirmed that's the name being bantered about. I can't confirm unless you can confirm Paul Sperry's reporting, let's just stick to the facts. But you have heard this person's name, correct? We won't mention it.

REP. KEVIN MCCARTHY, R-CALIF.: Yes, but the only person that can confirm this is Adam Schiff because he is the individual who has met with him. And what's interesting, remember what Adam would say at the beginning, like, the administration was going to hold this whistle-blower back, that all this quid pro quo was in there. And once the call came out and we saw the transcript, where the president has done nothing wrong, nothing to be impeached. But now, they won't bring the whistle-blower forward? What does Adam Schiff have to hide?

Once again, he has taken America through a nightmare because of his lies.

HANNITY: What we know is because we know there was contact, that's a fact, with Schiff's office, that would mean he is compromised.

MCCARTHY: Yes.

HANNITY: That would mean he lied yet again, like he's lied for the last three years.

How could anybody allow this man to run any investigation? He's a fact witness.

MCCARTHY: He's a fact witness and in our judicial system, a fact witness cannot be a prosecutor. What we will vote on tomorrow, will not only can make Adam Schiff a fact witness, a prosecutor, a judge, and a jury. He has stopped people, witnesses from answering questions. So, he objects.

But then when he objects for them to answer the question, he is the judge who rules whether they should answer the question or not. He should actually send these witnesses a legal bill because he's also their attorney. And he's the only one who's picking the witness.

Nowhere in our judicial system would we ever allow this. If this was in a court of law, there would be a mistrial right now based upon what these Democrats have done, and the way they have treated all of these facts. It is the proof of the poisonous tree. It would be thrown out but only in Nancy's House do we right new laws and you get no due process and you're guilty.

HANNITY: Let me ask you this.

MCCARTHY: Yes.

HANNITY: We know the I.G. identified this guy is political. We know that this isn't really -- this is a hearsay whistle-blower. Not even a whistle- blower. We know the attorney general has exonerated the president of any wrongdoing.

But more importantly, here's what we also know. We have the transcript, the transcript to me, not only exonerates the president, but it shows the president because we know from Ukrainian court and "Politico", that, in fact, they didn't interfere 2016 election. I thought the Democrats cared about that.

We know the president was doing his job, in other words, faithfully executing the laws. We know that Joe Biden admits on tape to a real quid pro quo may either you fire this guy or you're not getting $1 billion. That would be a quid pro quo. We know Hunter Biden had no experience in Ukraine oil, gas energy at all. But he got paid millions.

How do you dismiss investigating that? How do you dismiss the compromised Adam Schiff and I.G. report saying non-whistle-blower is compromised?

MCCARTHY: You know, if you ask the American public, they want to see Hunter actually investigated because he got paid and there was an action taken.

Now, all the viewers have to understand what Adam Schiff has lied to us about and why the president has done nothing wrong. They had a phone call on July 25th. The money was sent on September 11th. Ukraine did nothing for the money to be sent forward to. So there is quid pro quo.

HANNITY: Bingo.

MCCARTHY: So why are we carrying through this? You know why they continue to keep it in Intel and not Judiciary? Because Nadler is a failure and Schiff is a fraud and is willing to lie to the American public.

HANNITY: I'm running out of time, but --

MCCARTHY: We are taking a vote tomorrow.

HANNITY: Yes.

MCCARTHY: No Democrat should vote for that because they're going to try to justify all the action that's already taken and they've never even read one transcript. How could you vote on something for that?

HANNITY: Is there anything you can do as House majority leader to --

MCCARTHY: Well, I'm minority leader but -- yes.

HANNITY: I'm sorry, House minority leader. Well, you're soon to be speaker, hopefully.

MCCARTHY: Soon, yes.

HANNITY: But is there anything in your arsenal that you could do with your entire caucus to make a statement and stop this tomorrow?

MCCARTHY: Well, you watch what we have done time and again. We will continue to fight every step of the way. But at the end of the day, we live in a rule of law and 218 is the rule of law onside this floor.

HANNITY: All right.

MCCARTHY: What really needs to really happen is not just us but the American people needs to join with us. If you believe that America is more than a country, then you have to have due process. Pick up your phone now. Call those Democrats and ask them, what is the impeachable offense? Why can you vote and not have due process where Republicans have given it to Democrat presidents and Democrats have given it to Republican presidents.

Why today is different? Why are you putting this country through it? And worst of all, we are about one year away from a new election. And the Democrats do not trust the American people to make this decision? They think they are smarter than the American people?

HANNITY: All right. Congressman, thank you.

MCCARTHY: Thank you.

HANNITY: We'll be watching tomorrow.

Joining us now, Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz.

Congressman, good to see you.

You also filed an ethics complaint -- Sean Spicer, American First senior advisor also.

Matt, just to what we know, compromised, Matt? We have a compromised Schiff, you filed an ethics complaint and a compromise whistle-blower with a political agenda.

REP. MATT GAETZ, R-FLA.: Absolutely, Sean.

HANNITY: Now, we have an even worse allegations out there.

GAETZ: You're right. This is not a crime by the president. It is set up by the deep state. The same deep state that told us that President Trump was engaged in a criminal conspiracy. The same deep state that had an insurance policy against the people of this great country electing Donald Trump.

What's different about the knockoff Ukrainian sequel is that Adam Schiff has violated the ethical rules of the House by colluding with the whistle- blower, by lying about it, and I would say most importantly, by making representations to the American people that were false.

Rule 23 of the House of Representatives code of conduct says that we are not permitted to engage in activities that bring discredit on the House. I can think of nothing that has brought more discredit on the House of Representatives than Adam Schiff acting like the president of the United States and the president of Ukraine had a conversation that they never had.

We've seen the transcript. We've heard from President Zelensky. Donald Trump did nothing wrong. And it is about time this Democrat-led House start passing bills and stop issuing these subpoenas. It is offensive to the American people.

They want better roads, better health care, lower prescription drug places and Nancy Pelosi authorize more subpoenas than they have passed bills on the floor of the house of representatives. It is shameful, and they will be punished for this by Americans in the next election.

HANNITY: Congressman, I want to applaud you. What you did today, what you have been doing, how you have been standing up -- I hope you bring the rest of the Republicans with you. Great job today. We appreciate you.

I know you stepped away from an important dinner. I mean, I'm sorry to drag you out of dinner to be with us tonight. We appreciate it.

GAETZ: Anything for you, Sean.

HANNITY: Thank you, Matt Gaetz. We appreciate it.

All right. When we come back more on this breaking news. Sean Spicer will join us on the other side, Tammy Bruce, Charlie Hurt.

Also, incredible video released out of the Pentagon the raid that killed the ISIS terrorist leader al-Baghdadi, straight ahead.

HANNITY: We have newly released video by the Defense Department showing footage of the raid that brought the ISIS murdering terrorist al-Baghdadi to justice.

Look at your screen. You have separate aerial videos of the operations of the compound on Saturday. We're also learning, by the way, tonight that six ISIS members died in the raid, including the likely successor and, of course, the chief spokesman.

According to the Pentagon, al-Baghdadi, these guys are amazing, crawled into a hole with his two children and blew himself and them up. And as President Trump explained, Baghdadi's identity was confirmed by DNA test conducted right there on site.

President also tweeted today a viral image of him putting a fictional Medal of Honor on the heroic dog that took part in this raid. Tonight, we want to just take one second and we all big thanks to our amazing special forces, you guys are unbelievable, the best of the best. To the President for making the courageous decision, to the brave patriots, ones that I always delineate between the corrupt. Those that abuse the powerful tools of intelligence, the 99 percent of our intel community that protect us, put their lives on the line, keep us safe, they would never abuse the powerful tools of intelligence that we entrust with them or turn them on the American people.

Because the world's most wanted terrorist has been brought to justice and the ISIS caliphate has been destroyed, because Donald Trump took off the handcuffs, the rules of engagement. al-Baghdadi death is a sick reminder that evil exists. We've seen it throughout history. It tells us all about it.

We saw the destruction in Syria, the torture, the mass murder, the killing of journalists, workers like James Foley and Kayla Mueller along with numerous terror attacks nearly wiping out the Yazidis, taking women and children as sex slaves.

And tonight, even though anti-Trump deranged media mob, they're reacting to another President Trump accomplishment with their predictable rage and hysteria like The Washington Post calling the terror leader, the austere religious scholar dies at 48. Even if the President cured cancer as I said, they didn't want to impeach him for curing cancer, but I want us, we, the American people to remember how blessed we are to live in the United States of America and have the best military force on the face of this earth, the best intelligence officials on the face of this earth.

Remember, we are a country that stands for freedom, prosperity around the world. We are the shining city on a hill that Reagan talked about that believes in truth and justice. There's never been a country in the history of mankind that has used their tremendous power and resources for the advancement of the human condition, more than the United States of America abused that less that power than the United States of America.

It's why we pray for these brave men and women overseas, stand strong against the war against terror and the war and evil in our time. Here with reaction to this and this impeachment while madness, we have Fox News Contributors, Tammy Bruce, Charlie Hurt and America First Action Senior Adviser, Sean Spicer.

Sean, we'll start with you. What we know, we know Schiff is compromised. We know he's corrupt. We know he's a congenital liar. We know that he's a fact witness. How does he get to run this witch hunt?

SEAN SPICER, AMERICA FIRST ACTION SENIOR ADVISER: Well because I think that he is - it's the tail is wagging the dog here. Pelosi as you pointed out, she's got to assuage this Far-Left socialist progressive, Alexandria Ocasio part of the party. And so, she's got to figure out a way to do that. And Schiff is the one person that I think as seen by the Left as 100 percent focused on going after Donald Trump no matter where the facts lead.

I can't - I do have to say one thing Sean and I praise you for pointing out the successful military operation. What really saddens me right now is that this weekend was a huge victory, not just for our country, but the entire world. And the President's decision to move forward with that mission has been undermined by this political theater that's going on and that's a shame because it was a huge victory not just for this President but for this country, for the world. And we should have had time to praise the men and women of the armed services as you just did for doing a job that has made the world and our country a safer place.

This man murdered American citizens and terrorized thousands if not millions of people. We should be celebrating that and instead we pivoted quickly to this political impeachment witch hunt type thing that is distracting from something that should have brought us together as a country.

HANNITY: What we know Charlie Hurt about the compromised corrupt liar Schiff running this thing, what we know what the IG - inspector general told us about the person being Politico. It's a hearsay whistleblower, it's not even a real whistleblower. And what we know about the transcript that the President is faithfully executing the laws of the land, isn't he? That he's asking for information about Ukrainian interference in 2016. And while the media might say it's a conspiracy theory

Joe Biden admits that he was involved in a shakedown quid pro quo leveraging $1 billion U.S. tax to get a Ukrainian prosecutor fired. And we find out who is investigating, his son. But no experience in Ukraine oil gas energy that was being paid millions of dollars. His name was Trump. I think he'd be a lot more trouble. So, this is where - this is where they're trying to take America right now.

CHARLES HURT, CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, and quite frankly you know what's really frightening about it, not only are they trying to undo the 2016 election. They're also trying to negate the 2020 election. They're trying to hijack the 2020 election. They want to do this simply because they know that they cannot - they can't win because they don't have an agenda.

And in fact, a colleague of mine Steven Diamond at the Washington Times did an analysis and found that while Democrats have issued, I think 56 subpoenas in this - all of these ridiculous investigations, they've managed to pass just 46 bills that eventually became law.

HANNITY: Unbelievable.

HURT: That right there tells you what their agenda is. They have no policy agenda. They have no agenda to help people or make America better or anything like that. Their only agenda is to go after Donald Trump and to destroy him and to undo his presidency.

HANNITY: Tammy, I'm really interested in your take on how it's possible the media ignores the Biden corruption. The obvious quid pro quo. The obvious - did they - do you know anything about Ukraine Oil Gas? No. Why do you think he got the job? I don't know. Could it be because of your father? The second most powerful man. What would it be like in this country if the name was Trump? Donald Trump Junior, not Hunter and not Joe Biden. Donald Trump.

TAMMY BRUCE, CONTRIBUTOR: Well, we all know because historically Americans have seen it and the way that they're able to do it is they've chosen to do it. They've chosen to ignore it. And this I think goes across the board. One of my main points here this evening is for Americans to realize that this is not a group of people who mean well and who are just misdirected and they're doing something that they just don't understand is wrong.

They know what they're doing. They know that it's false. They know that it's a fraud. And the reason they know is that because they've had to construct things out of whole cloth. They've had to fabricate the Russia hoax dossier and now it appears and depending on who the whistleblower ends up being with the discussion that is happening now, we may in fact see that this dynamic has been going on as long when it comes to planning that elements have been involved with the same sorts of individuals that were involved earlier within this notion of this insurance policy against the President that in order to be able to do this and for the media - look nothing stays secret in Washington right.

But somehow, they've managed to keep the whistleblowers names secret. That takes a lot of agreement and energy. And let me tell you, if the whistleblower and this entire dynamic was genuinely bad for President Trump, it would not still be a secret. The fact that they are holding it is a secret and this is my point tells everyone that they know that that exposure ruins this entire scheme and that's what it is.

Now, I'm all for law and order. I don't trust either party. But the fact of the matter is, what's frightening here and you touched on it in your monologue that this is something much larger now than a few people who are doing a bad thing. And thank God, Donald Trump is the President to be able to deal with the aftermath of the shock of what we have learned over the last two to three years. And he will be re-elected. The American people will see through this because we do not underestimate them, and we do not underestimate the President.

HANNITY: Great commentary, Tammy.

HURT: Sean, can I make one quick point here.

HANNITY: Thank you. I've got to run. I have bills to pay. But I wish I could. Thank you, Sean. Thank you, Charlie. And thank you, Tammy. Joining us now is the Executive VP of the Trump Organization, Donald Trump Junior.

There's a lot to decipher here. What I'm beginning to see is corruption, a compromised Adam Schiff, a congenital liar, now a non-whistleblower. Wow. Your reaction.

DONALD TRUMP JR., THE TRUMP ORGANIZATION: You're right on it. It's just a continuation. I mean we all know that this impeachment inquiry literally started on November 9th of 2016. Whatever they could add in there to create the narrative. And honestly the media is happily willing to sell it. They don't even pretend to be objective anymore.

You saw that this weekend when al-Baghdadi, the number one target on my father's hit list, the number one person in ISIS, the worst human being on the face of this earth is a mere austere religious scholar, not a terrorist, not a rapist, not someone that throws homosexuals off of buildings. He's an austere religious scholar.

But Nick Sandman, one of the innocent 15-year-old kids from Covington Catholic is a homegrown terrorist. The media is destroying their credibility. They're taking what little faith people had left in those institutions and totally flushing it down the toilet.

You're seeing that with the media, you're seeing that with the Left. You've seen that with Adam Schiff for the last three years because again other than my father, no one was a bigger target over the original Russia hoax. Now you have version 2 than me.

And he is able to alter emails. He's able to leak this. He's able to change the narrative. Now, you have guys like Lee Zeldin that are out there saying, hey, I'm in the room. This is ridiculous. When are you going to let us speak when are you going to let us ask a question? You know I remember The Washington Post making a big deal about democracy dying in darkness. Yet they have no problem with this going on for three years and certainly not for the last 40 days of this sham in a dark room in a basement of Congress, impeachment investigation where no one's even asking the question about what's going on.

It's a true disgrace Sean. But the good thing is, it's gone so far that the American people get it. It's gone so far that those people, even the people in the middle, even the people on the reasonable left, what's left of them, because this is no longer your grandfather's Democrat Party anymore. These are extremists.

But the reasonable people in the middle, they get it. They want to see this President be able to do his job. They want to see Congress enact actual legislation to benefit the American people. USMCA been sitting on a desk for nine months. Nancy Pelosi doesn't want to do that because she doesn't want to give Trump even a little bit of credit for getting things done. And this President is getting things done for the American people in an unprecedented fashion with unprecedented incoming from the other side.

HANNITY: Imagine. Look at how the media protects Joe Biden. Joe Biden is on tape in a quid pro quo. Either you fire him in six hours or you're not getting the billion dollars. fire him, you get the billion dollars, quid pro quo. Then you've got, do you know anything about Ukraine, no, anything about energy? No. Oil? No. Gas? No. Millions of dollars, that was the guy that Joe demanded to be fired.

Imagine if that was - your name was Hunter Biden.

TRUMP JR.: I wish my name was Hunter Biden. I could go abroad make millions off of my father's presidency. I'd be a really rich guy. It would be incredible. But because my name is Trump, if I took $1.5 from China, not 1.5 billion like Hunter. But $1.5, their heads would explode. If I took a no show job for $83,000 a month for a business I knew nothing about and a language I didn't speak, in a corrupt country like the Ukraine where my dad says we're going to withhold billions of taxpayer dollars, if you don't get rid of the prosecutor investigating me. The media would end themselves, Sean.

They'd have an aneurysm; we'd end the fake news media problem. That's the double standard that we're living under right now. And that's the double standard that the American people are sick and tired of.

HANNITY: I would say they're all triggered but you know I just said that on purpose. Don, thank you for being with us. All right, when we come back incredible news. Dr. Michael Baden says Jeffrey Epstein death is not likely a suicide, needs to be investigated and he would know. We'll bring inside that next.

HANNITY: We have explosive new information surrounding the death of Jeffrey Epstein. Remember our friend renowned forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden. He was hired by Epstein's family to attend the autopsy. He is officially disputing the medical examiner's findings suggesting Epstein did not commit a suicide. Dr. Baden says, Epstein's injuries are actually more consistent with strangulation.

Now with more on his findings, Dr. Michael Baden. Dr. Baden how many years have you have been doing this. I've known you a long time.

DR. MICHAEL BADEN, PHYSICIAN: Pretty much close to 50 years, Sean.

HANNITY: 50 years. How many autopsy--

BADEN: You were a lot younger when I first met you.

HANNITY: Thanks a lot. So are you. Let me - how many autopsies have you participated in, in the course of your long and prestigious career.

BADEN: Well, I've done about more than 20,000 autopsies and many more than that.

HANNITY: And you were involved in a lot of high-profile cases because that's correct. What did you see in this case because what you're describing is chilling?

BADEN: When the autopsy was done. I attended the autopsy, spoke with the medical examiner, doing the autopsy and noticed with her that there were some unusual injuries where a person who was described as having committed suicide by hanging. There was extensive forceful damage to his neck organs to the hyoid bone that you see there in the middle that has a fracture on the left, the horn. That's a horseshoe Bowden with the horn in the back.

HANNITY: Right.

BADEN: And there's beneath it the Adam's apple with thyroid cartilage and there are two fractures in that bone. That's an awful lot of force that does not happen in hanging. In suicidal hanging cases. But does - it can happen with forceful compression of the neck in manual strangulation or ligature strangulation, which is what it looks like. The autopsy showed looked like happened here because of the deep mark that the ligature had that was forcefully pulled together, it wasn't just from hanging.

And for that reason, the medical examiner on Sunday put down the cause of death as pending for the study because she didn't know it was hanging, strangulation, suicide or homicide and waited for more information. Now apparently, the medical examiner got information that a few days later made them change it from pending further study to suicide.

But the family has been trying to find out what that information is because most of the information came through like the breaches in security where he was left alone for three hours, where he was open prey to anyone who want to come into his cell. Have to be explained and should be investigated. And I think the injuries are not those typically scene of a suicidal hanging.

HANNITY: Dr. Baden, what are the odds in your view that this was in fact a strangulation, not a suicide. What are the odds?

BADEN: I think that's 75-25 right now than the basis that this is a homicide, maybe more because we don't have - we don't have the results of the DNA swabs of the ligature that was around the neck which would have the DNA of anybody who put fingers on that and made the ligature. That should have been available within a few days. It's not clear where the ligature is whether New York City kept it, whether the FBI kept it, whether it was just thrown out in the trash or whether it's being held to be examined in the future.

HANNITY: I can tell you that I spoke to an attorney that had spoken with him in just two days prior who confirmed that he was looking forward to proving his innocence. And I can also confirm we also know that he had been assaulted in prison, don't we?

BADEN: Yes. That well that 18 days earlier July 13th, July 23rd, he was found on his cell and with marks on his neck, crush marks on his neck and he said that the inmate he was celled with had assaulted him. For some reason they put him on a suicide watch then remove the suicide--

HANNITY: Would you be able to determine 100 percent if you did the autopsy? Only have a few second.

BADEN: I would think that right now, we don't have all the information and we don't have what the FBI has done, what the crime lab has done.

HANNITY: All right.

BADEN: I think it's getting up to 90 percent certainty with what we have.

HANNITY: Dr. Baden, thank you. Remember they brought Justice Kavanaugh to tears. Remember that. Well today, the Democrats again brought another Trump judicial nominee to tears. We'll show you the video next.

HANNITY: Now earlier today one of President Trump's originalist highly qualified judicial nominees, his name is Lawrence VanDyke brought to tears like Justice Kavanaugh on Capitol Hill after enduring more baseless attacks, lies from the Left-wing smear machine, accusing him of hostility towards the LGBTQ community.

Here is what happened.

LAWRENCE VANDYKE, LAWYER: I'm sorry. No, I did not say that. I did not believe that. It is a fundamental belief why that all people are created in the image of God and they should all be treated with dignity and respect. Senator.

HANNITY: Smear, slander, dismemberment, pretty much normal day in Washington. Pathetic. Right, that's all the time we have left. We have a lot more tomorrow night. We'll never be the media mob that hates Trump. Let not your heart be troubled.

Laura Ingraham, you and I apparently weren't invited to the Pompeo event.

