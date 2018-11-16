Does the left have a double standard on due process?

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," November 15, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: And, all right, my opening monologue in just a moment but first -- the Fox News alert. The migrant caravan continues to move north through Mexico towards our Southern border.

Trace Gallagher joins us from our West Coast newsroom tonight with the very latest -- Trace.

TRACE GALLAGHER, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Sean, hundreds of Central American migrants, maybe more than a thousand, can now see U.S. soil, but they remained in Mexico, at the Tijuana border. Many said they expected to see an Army waiting on the U.S. side, but instead, were being surveilled by Border Patrol agents and helicopters, while U.S. contractors used barbed wire to reinforce the existing fence. So far, the only conflict was a fight between some migrants and local Mexicans telling them to go home but it appears they will be here for a while.

The asylum application process at Tijuana border is already six weeks and that's just initial interviews. Nobody is sure how long the wait time will become when the caravan of 4,000 to 5,000 arrives late next week. Even U.S. social workers who came to Tijuana to help say the migrants got bad advice to come north.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Somebody has to let them know, hey, it's not going to be easy, because it's not.

GALLAGHER: Yes, we know there are members of immigration advocacy groups, embedded with the caravans, coaching migrants, which is likely why many have turned down offers of jobs and asylum in Mexico, opting instead to go to California to take advantage of sanctuary laws. Though we should note, more than a dozen members of the caravan were arrested late last night after sneaking across the border into the mountains near San Diego -- Sean.

HANNITY: All right. Trace Gallagher on the West Coast newsroom tonight -- thank you.

It is a big breaking news night. We have a lot to cover. We just saw the report, the crisis of the southern border is escalating tonight as we speak. Now, coming up, we're going to show you horrific new video illustrating just why it is so important to secure our southern border.

And meanwhile, a Democratic presidential hopeful just compared ICE to the KKK. And tonight, we'll have the very latest developments surrounding Michael Avenatti, who is facing felony domestic abuse charges. We will point out the left's glaring due process double standard in this country. And we have new to elements from the Mueller witch hunt.

There will be no more recounts by the way in Florida's gubernatorial election. Republican Ron DeSantis is now officially the governor-elect.

Buckle up. Time for our breaking news opening monologue.

HANNITY: All right. The crisis at our southern border is growing more serious every day.

In Arizona, over 650 illegal immigrants crossing the border, were just detained in just the last 48 hours. And according to our own William La Jeunesse, a dozen members of the caravan were arrested Wednesday night near San Diego for crossing the border illegally. Remember, only the first few hundred migrants have arrived. We are expecting a couple thousand in just the next few days and then many more after that.

Let me be clear. I have said I really believe the vast majority of people in this caravan are probably people that are poor, they have good intentions, they're looking for a life for themselves, their family, a good job, a better future. And there is for us a massive security risk.

Now, criminals also will take advantage of unchecked, unvetted migration into our country. We see it every day.

Look at what happened in Arkansas on Sunday. At 29-year-old illegal immigrant opening fire on officers during a traffic stop outside of Fayetteville. We have the dashcam footage. But be warned, this video is disturbing.

(GUNFIRE)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Shots fired! I need units now.

HANNITY: This is why they talk about vetting people before they come into the country. Thankfully, no officers were injured. The perpetrator was taken into custody. But this act of violence is unacceptable, and the very reason secure our borders, a strong system of vetting are vitally important.

When I sat through a security briefing in Texas with Rick Perry, 642,000 crimes they had documented in the seven-year period of time. Some not serious, but some very serious, going up to murder. That's in one state.

And while most Americans support common sense border security measures, far left Democrats are continuing to demonize those who are just trying to protect us and enforce our laws. Take for example, California Senator Kamala Harris, who just literally compared ICE to the KKK in the sense that, don't you think there is a perception problem that ICE seems likely KKK? Well, speaking with the nominee to lead that agency.

Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The Klan was what we would call today a domestic terrorist group.

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS, D-CALIF.: Why? Why would we call them a domestic terrorist group?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Because they tried to use fear and force to change political environment.

HARRIS: And what was the motivation for the use of fear and force?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It was based on race and ethnicity.

HARRIS: Right. Are you aware of the perception of many about how the power and the discretion at ICE is being used to enforce the laws? Do you see any parallels?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I do not see any parallels between sworn officers and agents --

HARRIS: I'm talking about perception. I'm talking about perception.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I do not see a parallel between what is constitutionally mandated as it relates to enforcing the law.

HARRIS: Are you aware that there is a perception? Are you aware that there is a perception?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I see no perception that puts ICE in the same category as the KKK. Is that what you're asking me?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: That senator wants to be your next president.

Now, what you saw is beyond despicable. Now, to be that patronizing, frankly, idiotic, utterly disrespectful, too many women in law enforcement that put their lives on the line for us every single solitary day is shameful. How many border agents have been injured or killed performing their daily work?

It's exactly what I've been warning you about. This is the most radical crop of Democrats who have ever come to Washington. Instead of respecting our laws, our sovereignty, our constitution, they push for open borders, sanctuary cities and states, and without a doubt, they are saying they want to abolish ICE, the very organization responsible for enforcing our system of immigration laws. They don't care how much it costs, what danger it poses to you, the American people. They want wide open borders.

And tonight, Kamala Harris might have one less challenger in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary. Yesterday, fame-seeking anti-Trump attorney Michael Avenatti, he was arrested on charges of felony domestic violence. Now, these are very serious charges.

But unlike him, and many others that were so willing to rush to judgment and never afforded Justice Kavanaugh due process, their presumption of innocence, we on this show are consistent. Every American deserves due process. Every American deserves that presumption of innocence.

Yes, even if you don't agree with them politically, someone like Michael Avenatti. He deserves it, you deserve it, everybody deserves it, and guess what? Judge Kavanaugh deserved it, and didn't get it.

Now, the rush to judgment, this is a dangerous thing in this country. Remember Richard Jewell, falsely accused of being the lone bomber in the Olympic Park bombing an '96. He fit the profile of the lone bomber because he lived with his mother.

I didn't know at that time, he was listening to my radio show, and I was saying, that makes no sense. It turned out he was a hero. He wasn't the bomber.

I found out later, he told me, I was the only one, listening to the show, that stood out for him, and at least gave him a fair shot, the presumption of innocence.

By the way, you might remember the Duke lacrosse team. They were falsely smeared. On our show, we didn't rush to judgment. And I took the time to go and meet with some of the kids and their families to do some investigative work.

And let's not forget what the left did in Ferguson, police officer Darren Wilson was never charged in that case. His career was ruined anyway.

Remember what happened in Baltimore? Everyone rush to judgment, all those officers were guilty of what happened with Freddie Gray. None of them convicted.

How many times did the president at the time, Obama, rush to judgment with Cambridge police acting stupidly? During every big moment, so many people on the left, if it fits their political agenda, if it's politically expedient, if they can get cheap political points, they rush to judgment? Just for political gain. No presumption of innocence ever with these people when it comes to politics.

So yes, Michael Avenatti deserves due process. He deserves the presumption of innocence, even though it wasn't that long ago, he does not extend that basic decency to Justice Kavanaugh. Frankly, just the opposite.

Remember, it was he that pushed at phony claim from a client named Julie Swetnick. Remember, they came out with the affidavit. At the time, by the way, Alan Dershowitz said he might have to resend this because the story started to change.

And she was alleging that when Brett Kavanaugh was in high school, he participated in numerous parties, gang rape parties where girls' drugs are systematically drugged, boys lining up in the hallways, waiting their turn to gang rape their teenage victims. And she claimed it happened several times.

These claims were given to the Senate Judiciary Committee in a sworn statement. None of those claims -- and none of them -- were ever corroborated. No evidence was ever presented.

Swetnick later backtracked during an interview with NBC. Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley recently referred Avenatti and Swetnick now to the Department of Justice for a criminal probe into their false statements. It is clear that Avenatti -- he wanted to derail Judge Kavanaugh's life over these absurd claims. He should have gotten the full story, and how does his own client contradict what he said in an affidavit? He didn't give a rip about due process, presumption of innocence.

And now, this issue has come full circle for him. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MICHAEL AVENATTI, STORMY DANIELS' ATTORNEY: I have never struck a woman. I never will strike a woman.

BRETT KAVANAUGH, SUPREME COURT JUSTICE: I have never sexually assaulted anyone. Not in high school, not in college, not ever.

AVENATTI: I am looking forward to a full investigation, at which point I am confident that I will be fully exonerated.

KAVANAUGH: I know that any kind of investigation, Senate, FBI, Montgomery County police, whatever, will clear me.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Now, in this country, these protections, due process, should never, ever, ever be a partisan political issue. It's not a Republican, Democrat, conservative, liberal. It must be applied to every American equally.

Sadly, Avenatti wasn't the only person on the left with no forethought, no principles. And just a short time ago, so many Democrats, so many in the mainstream media, they were willing to throw out fundamental, basic rights right out the window because of an unyielding partisan hatred for Judge Kavanaugh. Remember this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: This is a monumental, defining moment this week, when you have someone like Cosby going to prison and then in the same breath, having Kavanaugh possibly going to the highest court in the land.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I am blown away. Before I saw this up, I'm like, oh come on, what could be in this guy's yearbook? Like a little nonsense. This is sick stuff.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Right.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The devil's triangle in your yearbook, forever and ever?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: These people in Congress right now, and that Senate Judiciary Committee, these white men, old, by the way, are not protecting women. They are protecting a man who is probably guilty.

SEN. MAZIE HIRONO (D), HAWAII: Not only do women like Dr. Ford who bravely come forward need to be heard, but they need to be believed. They need to be believed.

I just want to say to them another country, just shut up and step up. Do the right thing.

SEN. RICHARD BLUMENTHAL, D-CONN.: Let me just say right at the outset, I believe Dr. Ford. I believe the survivor her.

SEN. KIRSTEN GILLIBRAND, D-N.Y.: I believe her, I stand with her.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You hope she shows up on Monday? Do you hope that she testifies?

GILLIBRAND: I don't think she should be bullied into this scenario, where it's a he said-she said. It's as a sham hearing. And I don't think she should participate in it.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It's definitely attempted rape. I don't see it any other way.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Remember, the charges against Judge Kavanaugh were from 36 years ago. Where's the outrage? Those people you just watched over somebody they politically agree with, Michael Avenatti, are they so willing to suspend these fundamental rights when it comes to claims made against him, why? Because he's a Democrat or his name is not Keith Ellison, another example?

They are not charges from 36 years ago. By July of this year, when he was spewing nonstop anti-Trump vitriol, well, guess what? Michael Avenatti appeared on on cable news over 200 times.

According to analysis from the Washington Free Beacon, fake news CNN, conspiracy TV MSNBC gave Avenatti $175 million worth of free media coverage. Why did he become the star guest? Because he was trashing Donald Trump and Michael Cohen. Now what do we hear about? Crickets.

Now, NewsBusters reports that CNN barely covered the Avenatti arrest. MSNBC also tried to ignore and play down the story.

That is in stark contrast to their wall-to-wall coverage of the Swetnick allegations with no evidence of regular gang rapes and drugging of teenage girls when Kavanaugh was in high school.

All right. An important issue, this is about the rule of law, equal application of the law. Let's not politicize political differences, or criminalize differences like this. This is now becoming madness.

Now, let's turn to the latest out of Mueller's partisan witch hunt. Earlier today, President Trump, he was sounding off, reminding, we, the people, the American people, that there's been no finding of collusion. He also highlighted how much money and time this endless investigation is costing you, the American taxpayer.

And the president went on to tweet, quote, universities will someday study what highly conflicted and not Senate approved Bob Mueller and his gang of Democratic thugs have done to destroy people. Why is he protecting crooked Hillary, Comey, McCabe, Page, and her lover Peter Strzok, and all of his friends on the other side?

They have spent months digging into everything and anyone and everyone associated with President Trump while ignoring what we now know to be factual and true. That is collusion, real crimes committed by Hillary Clinton, violating the Espionage Act. Fact: the biggest, easiest a slam- dunk case as it relates to, oh, obstruction of justice, we've ever seen.

Why has there been no Mueller investigation into Hillary's bought and paid for dirty Russian dossier, put together by a foreign spy, Russian intelligence sources, paid for by Hillary and the DNC that she was controlling. Why? In order to in part influence an election. You, the American people., how was that not Russian collusion? What about the dissemination of the Russian intelligence, throughout the highest levels of your government? Those Russian lies spread out to the American people before the 2016 election, to propagandize and influence people before they voted in that election, and used then to destroy President Trump after the election.

What about the fraud on a FISA court? Four times, Grassley, Graham, Nunes memos. The bulk of information in those FISA warrants use the same, unverified, uncorroborated dossier that Steele under oath himself testified he had no idea it was true.

This is all being ignored. Why? Because his partisan witch hunt has never really been about Russia collusion. It has been about delegitimize President Trump. He started by a guy that says heed should lose 100 million to zero in the election.

The guy that exonerated Hillary, was writing an exoneration before investigation. Show me the man, I'll find you the crime.

And finally tonight, we do turn to good and bad news out of Florida. First, the good news, there will be no more recounts in the gubernatorial election, barring any last-minute legal attempts to maybe steal the election, have to always assume that's a possibility. Republican Ron DeSantis is now certified, he will be the next governor of the great state of Florida.

Gillum, of course, has not conceded even though he only picked up -- get this -- one vote in the recount. One vote.

My sources tell me tonight that in fact Rick Scott has picked up a lot of votes in the recount. In the Senate race, the chaos continues after machine recount, well, Rick Scott remains way ahead, having picked up in fact some votes. Palm Beach County, once again, failed to meet the statutory deadline, so the original results in that county stand.

But a hand count of thousands of contested or faulty ballots, those with under-over votes, that means at the top of the ticket, you are supposed to fill in the oval and there's a dot down there, you can bet that Nelson's attorney will say come you see that dot at the bottom? I think they should put it up here. That's going to be going on, the madness continues. Democratic attorneys are now pulling out all the stops to try to make up ground, which will be impossible.

Following a suit, a Florida judge ordered earlier that throwing out ballots with mismatched signatures was unconstitutional. Now, this is what this means. Any liberal judge can change the law. That means ballots can change up to 11 days after the election. That is insane.

In other words, he changed Florida state law from the bench. Also extending the deadline for so-called gearing contested ballots to Saturday, bringing about 4,000 votes into play, which means that 13,000 plus vote lead that, in fact, Rick Scott has, will stand.

By the way, the same judge, FOX News has learned today, whose wife, Karen Walker, donated -- oh, to Senator Bill Nelson. Shouldn't he have recused himself?

All right. We're going to continue to track the results out of Florida as November 20th is now the deadline to certify the election results. But you can anticipate, I am sure, more and more and more court challenges.

All right. A lot of breaking news on the caravan, Avenatti, so much more. The latest out of Florida. Geraldo and Herman Cain join us next for a debate about the crisis on our southern border.

Later tonight, Piers Morgan, who knows the president well, a critic and a fan. He'll tell us why, straight ahead.

HANNITY: Democratic California Senator Kamala Harris, considered a top contender, supposedly, for the 2020 Democratic nomination for president, making huge waves today, suggesting that ICE, the perception of ICE, was the same perception as the Ku Klux Klan. You can't make this up. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The Klan was what we would call today a domestic terrorist group.

HARRIS: Why? Why would we call them a domestic terrorist group?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Because they tried to use fear and force to change political environment.

HARRIS: And what was the motivation for the use of fear and force?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It was based on race and ethnicity.

HARRIS: Right. Are you aware of the perception of many about how the power and the discretion at ICE is being used to enforce the laws? Do you see any parallels?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I do not see any parallels between sworn officers and agents --

HARRIS: I'm talking about perception. I'm talking about perception.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I do not see a parallel.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: All right. Here now with reaction, America Fighting Back chairman Herman Cain. FOX News correspondent at-large Geraldo Rivera is with us.

I'm going to start with you, Geraldo. I will concede, the first wave, 80 people, I think about 900, 1,000-mile, then many more following. Let's concede, 99 percent, they want a better life, they are told they will get into America, that's why they are part of it.

But we have had our own Department of Homeland Security and Mexican officials confirm that criminals are integrating into that migrant population moving here. That is a danger to every American. We see what they are doing with the fence, this was on the Mexican border -- not the fence -- knocked to the fence down and ran across the border.

This is the point. We cannot have this here, you agree with me, a border wall -- but at some point, how is it possible that we had a party during the Obama years, the Democratic Party, sounding like Donald Trump today and now they are comparing it to the -- our brief law enforcement to the Klan or there is a perception that they are like the Klan?

GERALDO RIVERA, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT-AT-LARGE: Let me start there, we agree, shame on Senator Harris, someone with great experience and obvious intellect. For her to be so intellectually lazy as to stoop to a comparison between our hardworking law enforcement, however you agree or disagree with their mission, and comparing them to a violent, racist, terrorist organization.

I mean, she knows better, and she really owes every one of those ICE agents an apology. And sooner rather than later.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Border agents get killed down there. Border agents risk their lives.

RIVERA: They absolutely do. And what she said was beyond the pale. It's like one of my pet peeves is when people say, he's a Nazi, he's a KKK, it is -- it insults all the real victims of racist terrorism, in the case of the KKK, and all the people, the genocidal victims of the Nazis, the industrialized power that sought to wipe about people. So, I think that our elected officials have to leave those comparisons aside.

Now, dealing with the issue, and I sense in your voice, in a way that I haven't in a while, Sean, there was a real sympathy for the vast majority of those pathetic, poor, striving people who only want pick --

HANNITY: Geraldo, I've said this all my career.

RIVERA: -- or mow lawns or baby-sit, or wash dishes.

HANNITY: I understand it.

RIVERA: That's all they want to do. And I think the real dilemma -- and I'm sure that you will ask Herman Cain about this -- the real dilemma is, I don't think either party right now is either equipped to or has any inclination to resolve this issue. I think that both parties have dug in, there is not going to be a wall --

HANNITY: That's not true.

RIVERA: -- but the Democrats won't agree with it.

HANNITY: You acknowledge Donald Trump offered a deal.

RIVERA: There is not going to be the Dreamer amnesty --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: The wall for the Dreamers, he offered it.

RIVERA: I know that, I know that, I know that. And you and I have both endorsed that deal. But I don't think that we are ever going to get there, not in the lame duck session, it won't happen, now you're going to defy the Congress -- you're going to have this issue around for a while.

HANNITY: All right. Let me ask Herman.

Herman, we are a nation of laws. We are a nation that has sovereignty and borders and we've got to protect it. The worst scenario I think that can unfold here is that thousands make it to our border and the scene you saw in southern Mexico unfolds here. I don't want anybody getting hurt. I don't want any confrontation. It wouldn't be good for anybody.

If we had a wall with the door, and you could come in legally, we wouldn't have any of these problems.

HERMAN CAIN, AMERICA FIGHTING BACK CHAIRMAN: The rare instance where Geraldo and I agree --

HANNITY: That ruins my show.

CAIN: We --

(LAUGHTER)

CAIN: We agree at the parallel that Kamala Harris tried to grow is absolutely despicable. There is no comparison between people trying to enter this country illegally and the KKK. So, Geraldo and I agree.

Here's where we don't agree. The Republicans have tried to craft a solution to prevent this problem. They tried to put forth a solution while at the Democrats were in control of the House and the White House and the Congress. But it was the Democrats who do not want a solution. The Republicans want a solution.

One other quick thing, ICE is not in the business of fighting perception. They are in the business of dealing with reality. And the reality is, our southern border is on the verge of an invasion, and that's what they are trying to fight. It has nothing to do with perception.

And for Kamala Harris to talk about, this is perception, she's absolutely wrong, number one. And number two, perception has nothing to do with reality that they are trying to illegally invade our country.

I respect the fact that they are trying to leave a situation where they can get a better life, but you can't get a better life by coming into this country and breaking the laws as you try to enter.

HANNITY: Geraldo?

RIVERA: I just think, Herman, with all due respect, and you know I respect you highly. I think that you can't use language like invade, at the same time speaking sympathetically about this pathetic group.

These are not MS-13. Come on. We have to look and see who they are. These are the people that want to pick the apricots, they want to pick the avocados, they want to mow your lawn, they want to wash the dishes, and they want to deliver the pizzas. We have seven million jobs. They know that jobs are just there for the asking.

We have fruits and vegetables dying on the vine because there aren't enough workers to do it. They see that there are jobs available, if they could just get into the United States. And we say, wait a second, you can't come in because we need process, we need procedure. And they say, but I'm hungry? You know.

I think that it's a damnable difficult situation, and I'm not blaming anybody but I think that the parties -- they have to put aside their parochial differences and where I disagree to Herman is--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Geraldo, the president offered the best deal ever.

RIVERA: -- the Republicans are good, the Democrats are all bad.

HANNITY: I don't want to jump in the debate, it will be two on one. Which I like actually when it's two liberals against me. Last word, Herman Cain.

CAIN: Here's the deal, here's the situation. It only takes one MS-13 gangster to kill an American. That's one too many and that's my point. So, I understand their plight but I do not agree with the illegality of their plight. That's where most Americans are.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: I will bring back when I sat through the security briefing, 6,442 crimes. Law enforcement presented a huge presentation. I was there with Rick Perry. I've been to the border what, 10 or 11, 12 times and I've seen it all up front, all up close and personal.

All right. Thank you both, Geraldo and Herman Cain. When we come back, more hypocrisy on the left. They didn't believe in due process, the presumption of innocence for Judge Kavanaugh, you won't believe by the way how some now have reacted to what happened in terms of Michael Avenatti.

Also, Ari Fleischer, Monica Crowley will be here to respond. And an exclusive interview, Piers Morgan. He had to borrow my shirt to get on the show. I will explain.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: All right. Last night, Michael Avenatti was arrested on suspicion of domestic abuse charges. It didn't take long for Hollywood liberals like Alyssa Milano to disavow him, and The View co-host, well, today, suddenly, they are fans of due process. Where did this all come from?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP, "THE VIEW")

JOY BEHAR, CO-HOST: It was very upsetting to hear this, it was very disappointing. If it proves to be true, I will disavow him. I think he should take a polygraph test just to clear the air and I think that would help him.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes.

BEHAR: And then we'll see what happens.

ABBY HUNTSMAN,CO- HOST: What drives me crazy is the hypocrisy in these moments, when it's who you like that you want to believe. And I think if you believe in due process with Kavanaugh then you should also believe in due process with Michael Avenatti.

SUNNY HOSTIN, CO-HOST: We don't know a lot. We don't know who the alleged victim is but if true, I -- you know, I'm so disappointed. I'm so disappointed and I agree with you, we would have to disavow him.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Media is such a different tone especially compared to the way they treated Brett Kavanaugh.

Joining us now Washington Times columnist, Monica Crowley, former White House press secretary, Ari Fleischer. Ari, you know, I'm not a registered Republican. I'm a registered conservative. Republicans screw things up a lot, they really do.

One of the things I gave them credit for, they handled the Kavanaugh and Kavanaugh case with the seriousness--

ARI FLEISCHER, FORMER WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Yes.

HANNITY: -- it deserved. I think they did it right. They had the hearings and they went through the evidence, and now, we have a point where Avenatti, Julie Swetnick they are now being investigated. I believe in the presumption of innocence and due process, Michael Avenatti did not.

FLEISCHER: Yes.

HANNITY: Now you see the media tone changed. Reaction.

FLEISCHER: Look, number one, I take no joy in this. Any time somebody is arrested who may go to prison that nobody should celebrate this.

HANNITY: I agree.

FLEISCHER: But due process, and you are innocent until proven guilty, can never be slogans in America, they must be real. They must be the way our justice system is built on that we all respect.

Michael Avenatti had no respect for either, for innocent until proven guilty, or due process. And that's what he tried to do to Brett Kavanaugh. Now it's come full circle and now he has to deal with it. He's lucky that because of people like Brett Kavanaugh who believe in the Constitution, he will have his due process in his day in court.

HANNITY: The one report in TMZ that could be problematic if that turns -- if that turns out to be true, is apparently when he ran in, this is the day after, and the words, "she hit me first." If that came out and that's true, Monica, that's problematic in my mind. That would be problematic for anybody.

MONICA CROWLEY, COLUMNIST, WASHINGTON TIMES: Is that his defense? She hit me first? I mean, it's not--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: No, he says he didn't do any of it to be fair to him.

CROWLEY: Right. Look, all of these Hollywood liberals and others who embrace Michael Avenatti as some sort of hero of the resistance, they are all learning right now that you live by the Avenatti and you die by the Avenatti. OK?

He will have his -- he'll say he will have his day in court, he will have his own legal representation as he is entitled t. It's very ironic that he was first in line trying to deny that to Brett Kavanaugh.

And by the way President Trump as well with his representation of Stormy Daniels. A lot of these women who just blindly embraced this guy without looking into his background. I mean, he's going through a very messy divorce, his ex-wife had a sworn statement in those proceedings where she claimed that he emotionally abused her.

So, there may or may not be a pattern of behavior here with Mr. Michael Avenatti. But the fact that the left just blindly--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Well, let me ask you this, though.

CROWLEY: -- raced to embrace him only because he opposed President Trump and was trying to lead the charge to take on cases to try to destroy him is despicable.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Well, that's why he got 108 appearances. On MSNBC and CNN, 101, and 200 total, but whatever the number is. But o those two channels in particular over 100.

What about, Ari, when people when these issues come up, they don't know any of the facts, they don't know an allegation has been made, no corroboration. And then when you get deeper into it, some -- again, in the case of Professor Ford. You know, it finds out she identified an eyewitness to the incident who said it didn't happen in that case.

FLEISCHER: Right.

HANNITY: Swetnick's allegation was so over-the-top from the get-go, and then she changed her story. But when people say, I believe her, without knowing anything about the case, what does mean -- because that happens a lot now. I believe. Women have a right to be believed. I think when serious allegations are made, we need to take them seriously.

FLEISCHER: And the women who made the allegations against Bill Clinton are still largely not believed by those on the left. Look, it's a terrible hypocrisy. If the person is a woman who is attacking or saying that Republican did something wrong or immoral, the entire left says women are made to be -- should be believed, right from the start with no investigation necessary. I believe.

Yet, now, they are all pausing. It should be one constant standard, it should be the Republican standard. It should be the due process standard, it should be the innocent until proven guilty standard. For one and for all regardless of ideology. The left needs to stop this, I believe anybody, if they attacked Republicans. Let's just have due process.

HANNITY: Yes. And it shouldn't be political. These issues are too serious, these charges are too serious and the issue is too serious. Nobody wants anybody that abuses women to get away with it, nobody, no person with a conscience or a soul. Monica, what about the, I believe before we know anything?

CROWLEY: Yes. You know, I think we are starting to see a turning of this. You know, the Me Too movement started out with a very noble purpose. It's been weaponized. We saw that with the Kavanaugh hearings. And now I think with the Avenatti case, we might a tipping back to the idea that justice should be blind and equally applied. I hope so.

HANNITY: All right. Ari, Ari, good to see you. And Monica, good to see you. Thank you both.

CROWLEY: Thanks.

HANNITY: When we come back, the only reason that Piers Morgan is actually going to be on the show is because he borrowed a shirt and didn't have one. But he takes on Hollywood's unhinged response to the Trump president and what he likes about Donald Trump and what he is a critic on, that's next, straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: Right now Hollywood is continuing to ramp up their vial daily hatred campaign against President Trump. His supporters, for example, this week, insane Robert de Niro totally unhinged, another vulgar rant, and of course this behavior has been going on now for two years. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MADONNA, SINGER: Yes, I'm angry. Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: When was the last time an actor assassinated a president? I want to clarify, I'm not an actor. I lie for a living. However, it's been a while. And maybe it's time.

ROBERT DE NIRO, ACTOR: Today the world is suffering from the real Donald Trump. Come on, let's go, what are we talking about? Let's clap for that.

(APPLAUSE)

DE NIRO: This (muted) idiot is the president. The guy is a (muted) fool, come on. Our government today with the prompting of our baby in chief has (muted) as I call him.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: And yet, the president has shattered one economic record right after another, unemployment straight down the line.

Joining us now, he is the editor at large with the Daily Mail.com, Piers Morgan is with us. Piers, by the way is in the U.S. hosting Daily Nail TV early today and tomorrow. And your show is a massive hit. Your only mistake in TV in the U.S. was lecturing Americans about guns which I don't want to you talk about.

PIERS MORGAN, EDITOR AT LARGE, DAILYMAIL.COM: We could go -- we could go a long time on guns, Mr. Hannity, you and me, but let's not do it tonight.

HANNITY: OK. Not tonight. Did you really -- you almost had to borrow my shirt to come on TV because -- is that my gift to you?

MORGAN: My (Inaudible) actually pinged off which I'm blaming on a rather large ribeye steak I had earlier this evening.

HANNITY: Well.

MORGAN: And then they say, what do wear one of Sean's? Unfortunately, your shirt was obviously a lot much too big for me.

HANNITY: Probably, it's big because I do mix martial arts 90 minutes a day.

MORGAN: Of course. Of course. Of course.

HANNITY: Well, it's good to see you. Welcome back. Congrats on you--

MORGAN: Thank you.

HANNITY: -- I know you have a huge show and huge success. I love your iconoclastic nature on Twitter although I got bored with it, I did it for a while.

Here's -- if I had one piece of advice for President Trump, it would be this. He can communicate on Twitter and he reaches so many people, he doesn't even need the media to communicate, he didn't even need a press secretary in a sense although I love Sarah sanders. Five percent, just pull back on 5 percent of those tweets and he'll be goaded.

MORGAN: Honestly, if you took away the tweets and the rhetoric from Donald Trump's detractors and you actually focused on what he actually does as president, he would be nowhere near scary to them as they portend that he is.

Those clips that you played though, Sean, already interesting to me. I've had a bug bead about this Trump got elected. Well, for two years now, we had most of the major liberal celebrities in the world just basically screaming in a massive gigantic hissy fit that their choice Hillary Clinton did not win the election.

And they cannot abide the fact that somebody like Trump, a celebrity actually like them somehow with no political experience came through and won the White House. And you know, it reminds me a bit of the Brexit debate in Britain, it's exactly the same thing. Where everyone who voted Brexit are calling to all the celebrities must be stupid and racist and sexist and so on.

Same debate in America. And the clip you just played, I mean, frankly, people should be arrested for saying some of the stuff they have been saying.

HANNITY: Exactly.

MORGAN: Making direct bomb threats to the White House. And I've written column after column and I've made this point to them. Look, you can scream as much as you have liked. You can be as abusive about Donald Trump as you want to be. You can call him all the names that you're calling him, but all it will do is empower Donald Trump, it will rally his base and as we saw with Hillary Clinton when she played the celebrity card so hard in 2016, it doesn't work.

Taylor Swift and Oprah Winfrey recently in the midterms, both back candidates who lost, two of the biggest stars in America with the biggest followings. It's not enough to just be a Trump basher. You have to be offering something more, and I'm just - look, I'm like you, Sean. I find it vomit making that these stars time and again just think it's cool and productive to scream abuse at the president of the United States.

There is no respect for the office, no respect for the White House, and frankly, not much respect for their own fans, many of whom will have voted for Trump.

HANNITY: And the economic success, record ow unemployment in 14 states. African-Americans, Hispanic-Americans, Asian-Americans, women in the workplace, youth unemployment, shattering records which is great for the people that matter, that make I think, America great.

Let me ask you picked up something that very few people did. Obama lost 69 between the House and Senate seats in his first midterm, Clinton 60, and Donald Trump did something that only happened three times in a hundred times, picked up three Senate seats.

MORGAN: Yes. And I, again, I wrote a column for Daily Mail saying to the Democrats, look, whether you like Trump or not, I'm aware they all can't stand the side of him, you got to try to beat him in 2020. If I was taking this midterm objectively and I would say look, he improved his majority in the Senate, right, he won a lot of other races that other people didn't think he'd win.

Obviously, he had a loss, he lost the House. But I if I was a Democrat, I would look at those results in totality and go, we got a problem in 2020. How are we going to beat this guy? Who are we going to put up against him? He's a brilliant campaigner, he's doing rally after rally, his base looks rock-solid and he's all the usual suspects screaming at him and telling him he's an idiot, and yet he is an incumbent White House president.

And I think the odds are something like 75 percent of all incumbent presidents who run again get reelected, and is they run on a surging economy those odds are going to the mid-90s. So, Donald Trump has a very, very good chance I would say of winning the next election. If you are a Democrat, stop screaming and try to find the candidate and a message which could actually beat him because right now I don't see either.

HANNITY: They're never going to do. You are giving very smart, sound advice and they will never follow it. In the next two years, we will chronicle the insanity that continues.

All right, the next time you are in the states, I want you to invite you one, to my house to see my gun collection and how I secure them safety. I believe in responsible gun ownership, and, I'm going to take you shooting.

MORGAN: Well, I'll do that but I'll also try and convince you that when we took away all the guns in civilian hands in my country in Britain, it was successful and we haven't had a school shooting since the 90s.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Yes. Bad idea.

MORGAN: I'll convince you.

HANNITY: All right. Good to see you. And congrats. I know your success. Piers Morgan hosting Daily Mail TV tomorrow morning. When we come back, a convicted murder - get this - may be tied to over 90 unsolved homicides, 90. That straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: All right. Before we go, a disturbing story to tell you about tonight. Seventy-eight-year-old Samuel Little, convicted murderer, serving a life sentence for multiple homicides has provided details to law enforcement about over 90 unsolved killings across the country dating back to the 1970s. It means that well, that may be one of the deadliest serial killers in American history. Wow. Tragedy for so many innocent people and their families. We pray for them tonight.

We will always be fair and balanced. Let not your heart be troubled. The news continues. She is in the swamp, the sewer, Laura Ingraham.



